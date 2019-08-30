Brooks-James shines as Falcons throttle Jaguars
Brooks-James shines as Falcons throttle Jaguars
Tony Brooks-James racked up 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as the visiting Atlanta Falcons cruised past the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-12 in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Brooks-James ripped off a 52-yarder with 2:11 to play to cap the night. Quarterback Danny Etling rushed for 67 yards and threw for 174 and a score.
Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville and finished 11 of 26 for 79 yards.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
Cowboys' Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles
Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles Jets eke out 6-0 win over Eagles
The New York Jets outgained the Philadelphia Eagles 338-103 en route to a 6-0 victory in East Rutherford, N.J. in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Two former Northwestern quarterbacks started the game: Trevor Siemian for the Jets and fifth-round rookie Clayton Thorson for the Eagles. Siemian went 5 of 5 for 37 yards, while Thorson finished 12 of 26 for 84 yards and an interception.
Taylor Bertolet had the game’s only points with field goals of 23 and 39 yards.
–Field Level Media
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16
Kelly, Colts scoot by Bengals
Chad Kelly went 13 of 16 for 138 yards and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6 in the preseason finale on Thursday night.
Kelly, the top backup on the roster for Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck’s retirement, had three carries for 20 yards. He also threw an interception.
Jake Dolegala played the whole game at quarterback for Cincinnati, going 28 of 42 for 254 yards.
–Field Level Media
Grier overcomes turnovers as Panthers beat Steelers
Grier overcomes turnovers as Panthers beat Steelers
Grier overcomes turnovers as Panthers beat Steelers
Third-round rookie Will Grier overcame two turnovers to throw for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers’ 25-19 victory Thursday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, N.C.
Jayrone Elliott strip-sacked Grier — who threw an interception — and returned the fumble 88 yards for the game’s first score. But Grier hit Aldrick Robinson for a 34-yard score to retake the lead in the second quarter.
Mason Rudolph went 7 of 11 for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
McSorley, Ravens slide past Redskins
McSorley, Ravens slide past Redskins
Sixth-round rookie Trace McSorley threw
McSorley, Ravens slide past Redskins
Sixth-round rookie Trace McSorley threw for 171 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Redskins 20-7 in Andover, M.D., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
McSorley finished 15 of 27, and his 24-yard score to Jaleel Scott in the second quarter put the Ravens ahead for good. Scott had six grabs for 87 yards.
First-round rookie Dwayne Haskins finished 10 of 17 for 104 yards and a touchdown for Washington.
–Field Level Media
Hilliard guides Browns past Lions
Hilliard guides Browns past Lions
Dontrell Hilliard had 78 total
Hilliard guides Browns past Lions
Dontrell Hilliard had 78 total yards and scored on a 7-yard reception as the Cleveland Browns handled the visiting Detroit Lions 20-16 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Hilliard had 12 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 13. Garrett Gilbert went 13 of 24 for 117 yards and threw the touchdown to Hilliard.
Tom Savage started for the Lions and finished 5 of 9 for 33 yards, with Josh Johnson going 9 of 15 for 157 yards and a touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Rudock drives Dolphins past Saints
Rudock drives Dolphins past Saints
Rudock drives Dolphins past Saints
Jake Rudock went 22 of 29 for 229 yards and a touchdown, and the visiting Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New Orleans Saints 16-13 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
With both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen sitting for Miami, Rudock played the whole game. Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin combined for 100 yards on 20 carries.
New Orleans’ Teddy Bridgewater went 9 of 13 for 83 yards and a 12-yard score to undrafted rookie Emmanuel Butler. Taysom Hill finished 13 of 17 for 100 yards, failing to convert fourth-and-5 from the Dolphins 6-yard line in the final minute.
–Field Level Media
Jackson, Bills stun Vikings with late rally
Jackson, Bills stun Vikings with late rally
Tyree Jackson hit
Jackson, Bills stun Vikings with late rally
Tyree Jackson hit David Sills V for the game-winning 8-yard touchdown with eight seconds left, capping a spree of three touchdowns in the final 3:53 as the Buffalo Bills rallied past the Minnesota Vikings for a 27-23 win in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Thursday.
Jackson, an undrafted rookie out of Buffalo, finished 22 of 33 for 175 yards and the score. He also rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Kicker Kaare Vedvik missed a 37-yard field goal for the Vikings, his third straight miss since being acquired from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick. He later made a 27-yarder.
–Field Level Media
Thomas shines in debut as Pats fall to Giants
Thomas shines in debut as Pats fall to Giants Thomas shines in debut as Pats fall to Giants
Demaryius Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards and two scores in his debut, but the New England Patriots fell 31-29 to the New York Giants in Foxborough, Mass., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Kyle Lauletta threw the game-winning 14-yard touchdown to Alonzo Russell on the final play of the game, finishing 22 of 40 for 247 yards and two scores. Giants first-round rookie Daniel Jones started and went 4 of 4 for 47 yards to finish the preseason 29 of 34 for 416 yards and two touchdowns.
Just activated from the PUP list after a torn Achilles in December, Thomas had TD grabs of 35 and 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham, who finished 18 of 28 for 225 yards, the two scores and a pick. Josh Gordon, fresh off reinstatement from suspension, also debuted, catching two passes for 30 yards.
–Field Level Media
Anderson, Buccaneers squeak by Cowboys
Anderson, Buccaneers squeak by Cowboys
Undrafted rookie running back Bruce Anderson
Anderson, Buccaneers squeak by Cowboys
Undrafted rookie running back Bruce Anderson rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-15 in Arlington, Texas, in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin went 9 of 11 for 92 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Vincent Testaverde, son of former Bucs No. 1 overall pick Vinny Testaverde, went 4 of 8 for 41 yards and a pick.
Mike White started and went 14 of 26 for 132 for the Cowboys.
–Field Level Media
Woodside lifts Titans over Bears late
Woodside lifts Titans over Bears late
Logan
Woodside lifts Titans over Bears late
Logan Woodside threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard score to running back Dalyn Dawkins with 1:25 remaining, as the visiting Tennessee Titans beat the Chicago Bears 19-15 on Thursday night.
Dawkins racked up 117 yards on 13 carries to go with four grabs for 31 yards and two scores.
Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro hit field goals of 32, 39 and 35 yards, although he also shanked an extra-point attempt wide left.
–Field Level Media
Williams guides Packers past Chiefs in fourth
Williams guides Packers past Chiefs in fourth Williams guides Packers past Chiefs in fourth
Sixth-round rookie running back Dexter Williams rushed for 34 yards and the game-winning, 3-yard touchdown with 6:24 remaining, and the Green Bay Packers downed the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Williams added two catches for 30 yards. Fellow rookies Ty Summers (74-yard interception return) and Jace Sternberger (2-yard catch) also scored touchdowns.
Running back Marcus Marshall had 14 carries for 59 yards to lead the Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores names Fitzpatrick Week 1 starter
Dolphins' Flores names Fitzpatrick Week 1 starter
Miami Dolphins head
Dolphins’ Flores names Fitzpatrick Week 1 starter
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores tabbed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s Week 1 starter, choosing him over second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen.
“After a thorough evaluation of OTAs, training camps, games, practice, we felt like this was the best move for the team going into the season,” Flores said following Thursday night’s preseason finale in New Orleans, a 16-13 win in which both Fitzpatrick and Rosen sat out. Rosen was in uniform in case of an injury to Jake Rudock, who played the whole game.
“Ryan’s done a really good job from a leadership standpoint, from an execution standpoint, and we feel like that’s the best thing for this team,” Flores added.
The coach said the decision, which was made in the last “week or so,” doesn’t reflect poorly on Rosen, the 10th overall pick in 2018 whom the Dolphins acquired for second- and fifth-round picks from the Arizona Cardinals in April.
“I think he’s improved greatly over the course of training camp,” Flores said of Rosen. “This is a young kid who works extremely hard. It’s important to him. He’s talented. But playing quarterback in this league, it takes some time. He’s in a new offense.
“I think he’ll get there. I do, I really do. I think he’ll get there at some point. When? I don’t know. A lot of that’s up to him.”
Asked if there’s a plan to get Rosen starts later in the season, Flores affirmed his belief in Fitzpatrick and declined to get into hypotheticals.
“You don’t go into one of these (seasons) saying, ‘He’s gonna start for this amount of games and then…’ That’s not how you do this,” Flores said.
Fitzpatrick finished the preseason 17 of 32 for 166 yards and a touchdown, good for a 78.4 rating. Rosen was 28 of 45 for 352 yards and an interception, with a rating of 77.3.
Fitzpatrick, 36, will be starting for an eighth different team in his career when the Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8. He threw for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games (seven starts) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.
Rosen, 22, threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interception in 14 games (13 starts) for the Cardinals as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
Brown helps Broncos handle Cardinals
Brown helps Broncos handle Cardinals Brown helps Broncos handle Cardinals
Wideout Fred Brown caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown as the Denver Broncos dispatched the visiting Arizona Cardinals 20-7 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Brown caught a 6-yard score in the second quarter from Kevin Hogan, who finished 12 of 23 for 138 yards and two interceptions. Rookie linebackers Malik Reed (two) and Justin Hollins (one) combined for three sacks.
Brett Hundley started for Arizona and went 7 of 8 for 55 yards. AJ Richardson had five catches for 67 yards and a 28-yard score.
–Field Level Media
Smith shines as Seahawks down Raiders
Smith shines as Seahawks down Raiders Smith shines as Seahawks down Raiders
Geno Smith staked his claim to back up Russell Wilson by throwing for 107 yards and two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the visiting Oakland Raiders 17-15 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.
Smith needed just seven attempts across four possessions, hitting Terry Wright for a 39-yard score to open the game and Jacob Hollister from 11 yards out midway through the second quarter. Paxton Lynch finished 1 of 7 for 4 yards and rushed five times for 6 yards in his return from a concussion.
Mike Glennon started for Oakland and went 9 of 13 for 78 yards, while Nathan Peterman finished 20 of 27 for 158 yards.
–Field Level Media
Davis, Wolford help Rams down Texans
Davis, Wolford help Rams down Texans Davis, Wolford help Rams down Texans
Justin Davis rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown, and John Wolford threw for 105 yards and two scores as the visiting Los Angeles Rams beat the Houston Texans 22-10 in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Wolford finished 8 of 15 after starter Brandon Allen went 12 of 17 for 120 yards and two interceptions.
Joe Webb played most of the game for the Texans, finishing 19 of 29 for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 30 yards on three carries.
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans offer Clowney, 1st-rounder for Tunsil
Report: Texans offer Clowney, 1st-rounder for Tunsil
The Houston Texans have offered
Report: Texans offer Clowney, 1st-rounder for Tunsil
The Houston Texans have offered a first-round pick and Pro Bowl edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in a trade package to the Miami Dolphins in hopes of prying away left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Miami Herald reported late Thursday.
The Dolphins, however, have asked for another high draft pick to sweeten the deal, per the report, which added that the team is not shopping Tunsil but could be bowled over by an offer for him.
Head coach Brian Flores told reporters after Thursday night’s preseason finale “there’s no trade in place” for Tunsil. He added he’s spoken with the left tackle but would keep their conversations private.
Earlier Thursday, a separate Herald report quoted a “well-placed” source saying Dolphins players “would legit revolt” if Tunsil were traded in a deal for Clowney, who reportedly fired his agent and met with Flores earlier this week.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal. Any team acquiring Clowney could not sign him to an extension until after the 2019 season ends.
The Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans have discussed Clowney with numerous other teams, including Seattle and Philadelphia — reportedly two of Clowney’s preferred teams — as well as Washington and the New York Jets. Nothing of substance has advanced with any of these teams, according to the report.
On Wednesday, NFL Network reported that upon hearing about the Texans’ interest in trading him, Clowney is now willing to carry his holdout into the regular season.
The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has flashed his edge-rushing skills after being limited by injuries at the start of his pro career. He had 9.5 sacks in 2017 while starting every game, and he posted nine sacks last season while appearing in 15 games (14 starts). He has 21 quarterback hits in each of the last two years.
Clowney has 29 sacks over the past four seasons and has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three years.
Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $14 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.
Tunsil is the anchor of an otherwise unproven offensive line, having allowed just one sack in 15 starts last season.
–Field Level Media
Jones, Chargers slide by 49ers
Jones, Chargers slide by 49ers Jones, Chargers slide by 49ers
Cardale Jones threw for 149 yards and rushed for 26 yards and a score, as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in Santa Clara, Calif., in Thursday’s preseason finale.
With starter Philip Rivers and backup Tyrod Taylor sitting out, Jones started and went 10 of 16 passing. He scored on a 2-yard run.
Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, a 41-yarder that briefly gave the 49ers the lead in the first quarter.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones: Elliott will ‘miss games’
Cowboys owner Jones: Elliott will 'miss games'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told
Cowboys owner Jones: Elliott will ‘miss games’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Thursday night he has accepted that running back Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout will stretch into the regular season.
“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular-season games,” Jones said. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out … that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”
Asked if Elliott’s potential absence would change expectations for the team this season, Jones replied, “No. He can’t, and won’t, miss them all. We need Zeke. We’re a better team with Zeke.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out in search of a new contract, though he has two years remaining on his rookie deal. Recent reports said Dallas offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Jones said Wednesday on 105.3 FM The Fan that the team is focused on having Elliott on the field when the games count the most.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
–Field Level Media
Lashley stands halfway to first career title in Detroit
Lashley stands halfway to first career title in Detroit
Nate
Lashley stands halfway to first career title in Detroit
Nate Lashley fired six birdies on Friday, and he holds a one-shot lead over Cameron Champ at the midway point of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot a 5-under 67 to follow his opening-round 63. He had one bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club — his only one in two rounds — and sits at 14-under 130.
“It was a real solid round,” Lashley told PGA.com after the round. “I hit the ball nice, I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens. I had a lot of opportunities and I hit some of them and missed some of them. But overall, 5 under is a really good day and I’m pleased with my round.”
The 36-year-old Lashley is seeking his first career victory. He is ranked 353rd in the world.
Champ eagled the par-5 seventh hole after birdieing each of the previous five holes. He finished with seven birdies and two bogeys while carding a 65.
Charles Howell III is two shots off the pace after shooting a 67. Howell had six birdies and one bogey.
Ryan Armour and J.T. Poston are three shots behind. Poston recorded 10 birdies and one bogey while shooting a 63, the low score of the day, and Armour had five birdies and two bogeys while compiling a 69.
Champ shot a stellar 28 on the front nine to match the PGA Tour’s lowest front-nine score of the season before dropping off on the back nine.
“The front nine was probably about as big as the hole has ever looked for me, just everything went together,” Champ told reporters. “When I got on that run, I kinda kept going.”
The 24-year-old Champ has one PGA Tour victory, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Six shots off the pace are Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed, who both shot 68s in each of the first two rounds.
Among those missing the cut were current U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and 2016 U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson. Both shot 2-under 142, three shots off the cut.
Woodland had eight birdies and five bogeys while shooting a 69 to follow up a first-round 73. Johnson had six birdies and five bogeys while shooting his second straight 71.
“I made a lot of birdies today,” Woodland told reporters of his Friday round. “I felt a lot better today. Yesterday, I think I was a little hyped up.
“Today was much more under control, I just was a little off with the game. It’s frustrating not to play well.”
Chez Reavie also missed the cut (65-78–143) after winning the Travelers Championship last Sunday. Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend after posting the same scores as Reavie.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment