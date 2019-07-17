Broncos WR Sanders limited to start camp

NFL notebook: Falcons reach deal with DT Jarrett

The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, multiple outlets reported.

Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2 million playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17 million per season through 2022.

That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.

Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.

–Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal, beating the deadline for franchise players to receive a new contract.

Animosity between Gould and the 49ers seemed to be a roadblock after he was given the prohibitive franchise tag in March, limiting his ability to sign elsewhere. Gould stated at the time that moving closer to his family — which maintained residence in Chicago — was a top priority.

Gould, 36, requested a trade and was miffed when the 49ers showed heavy interest in Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who re-signed with New England.

–Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans did not reach an agreement on a contract at the deadline for franchise players to sign a new deal.

Clowney, by rule, will earn the $15.97 million one-year tender value for linebackers. However, he is expected to file a grievance to seek to be listed as a defensive end, which would bump his franchise-tag value to $17.13 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston’s front office is operating without a general manager, but the Texans had shown no signs of progress in negotiations with Clowney for months.

–The New York Giants suspended second-year safety Kamrin Moore pending further investigation into his weekend arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Moore, 22, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly stepping on a woman’s neck before punching her and knocking her unconscious in a confrontation outside of his home in Linden, N.J., on Thursday night, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was taken to a hospital by a friend and suffered injuries to her neck and face with “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to NJ.com.

–Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will have his sixth surgery since losing his left arm in a car crash earlier this month, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, told Rapoport that doctors believe this will be the 22-year-old’s final operation and he could be released from the hospital next week.

Norton, who played for the University of Miami, has been hospitalized since suffering career-ending injuries in the July 4 accident. Norton was cited with making an improper lane change, per a Florida Highway Patrol report.

–Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith no longer is wearing a brace on his surgically repaired right leg, the next step in his comeback from a devastating injury he sustained last November.

His wife, Elizabeth, announced the news on her Instagram account, saying he no longer was wearing the external fixator that was designed to keep his leg in place during his recovery from a compound fracture.

Following the injury in the Nov. 18 loss to the Houston Texans, Smith underwent several surgeries to repair his broken tibia and fibula, but then he experienced an infection and was hospitalized until Dec. 16. The 35-year-old veteran said he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.

–Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans, announced his retirement.

Morgan, 30, posted 44.5 career sacks with the Titans. He was drafted 16th overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010. He played the final year of a four-year, $27 million contract in 2018 and was hampered by shoulder and knee injuries.

He logged 106 career starts and 54 tackles for loss.

–The Oakland Raiders signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, who could provide valuable depth at the position.

Cooper, 29, a North Carolina product, was the No. 7 overall selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Cooper’s career has been injury-plagued, limiting him to just 46 career games (31 starts) in six seasons. He missed his entire rookie season with a broken leg, and injuries limited him to a combined nine games in 2016 and 2018.

–Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling retired after eight seasons, citing medical concerns.

The 30-year-old lineman started 109 of his 111 games since being drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2011. Boling started all 16 games in five of his seasons, including 2018.

Boling blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers and helped the Bengals earn five straight playoff berths (2011-15), including two AFC North titles.

–Field Level Media