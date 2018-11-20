Broncos waive veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones

NFL notebook: Harbaugh updates Flacco, defends Jackson

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Joe Flacco has “a chance” to return from his hip injury in Week 12 against the Oakland Raiders.

Harbaugh offered little when asked whether or not Lamar Jackson, who won his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, could remain the team’s starter even when Flacco is healthy, saying only, “I’m not getting into any of that.”

Cagey about his quarterback situation last week, an animated Harbaugh bristled at several questions on Monday about Jackson’s volume as a runner (27 carries against the Bengals) and ability as a passer.

“All this veiled stuff — ‘Is he really a thrower?’ — I got news for you: He’s a thrower,” Harbaugh practically yelled. “The kid can throw. He’s a QUARTERBACK. …I don’t appreciate the insinuation of the question. We will continue to say it: Lamar Jackson is a quarterback.”

–Reports that Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda spit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Sunday are fake news, according to the Ravens.

“[He] did not spit on anyone,” team spokesman Kevin Byrne told ESPN. Harbaugh reiterated the point to reporters later Monday, chastising anyone questioning Yanda’s character.

–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will re-install Jameis Winston as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters earlier Monday that he knew who would be starting, but he declined to announce his choice because he hadn’t yet informed the quarterbacks.

Winston came on in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the second time in seven weeks, engineering four straight touchdown drives before the rally fell short against the Giants, who held on 38-35.

–Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger Sunday and his status for next Monday’s game against Houston will be determined during the week.

Mariota left the 38-10 loss to the Colts with what was announced as a right elbow injury. But head coach Mike Vrabel clarified Mariota’s condition Monday, saying he got a stinger after being hit in the head, though he is not in concussion protocol.

–Quarterback Sam Darnold did not participate when the New York Jets returned to practice following their bye week.

The rookie injured his right foot on Nov. 4 and did not play in Week 11’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Darnold is reportedly no longer wearing a protective boot, but his status for Sunday against the New England Patriots is uncertain.

–Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will not rule out playing Ryan Tannehill at quarterback this week.

Tannehill, out with a right shoulder capsule injury since Oct. 7, is picking up the intensity in his throwing program and Gase said the Dolphins consider him day-to-day.

–Rookie quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in Buffalo’s practice and appears on track to start Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville.

Allen has not played since suffering a strained right elbow in the Bills’ Oct. 14 loss at Houston.

–Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham plans to take a few days off but is set to attempt to play with a heavily bandaged broken thumb Sunday night against the Vikings.

Graham, injured last Thursday at Seattle, is likely to share the snaps at tight end with backup Lance Kendricks. If he’s comfortable working in practice with a padded glove or splint, Graham could be recovered before the regular season ends.

–Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is week-to-week with a sprained left knee, according to an NFL Network report.

Tests confirmed that Johnson has no torn ligaments and will not require surgery.

–Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees returned to Nashville after spending Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital for observations.

Pees, 69, left Sunday’s game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium for undisclosed medical reasons, but the team said tests revealed nothing serious.

–Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is away from the team after learning of his brother’s suicide on Sunday, the team announced.

“We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide, and just want to leave it at that,” Garrett told 105.3 The Fan. “Obviously a very personal matter. We’re all behind Michael and supporting him and his family.”

–Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget will miss the rest of the season after tearing the quad tendon in his right knee on Sunday, Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn announced.

–The Washington Redskins signed journeyman quarterback Mark Sanchez after losing starter Alex Smith to a season-ending leg injury, coach Jay Gruden told reporters.

–The NFL confirmed that it will return to Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium in 2019.

Poor field conditions at the stadium prompted the league to relocate Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs to L.A.

–Field Level Media