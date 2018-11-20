Broncos waive veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Adam “Pacman” Jones’ short stint in Denver is over.
The Broncos waived the 14-year veteran Tuesday after he’d appeared in seven games, posting nine tackles and one interception and three pass breakups.
Jones posted a thank you note on Instagram, saying, “Well Denver, it was good. Thanks for the opportunity!!! On to the next !!!”
At 35, Jones might have a hard time finding another team in need of a cornerback/kick returner.
He signed with Denver in August. Coach Vance Joseph, who once served as an assistant in Cincinnati, vouched for Jones, who spent eight seasons with the Bengals.
Jones was the Broncos’ leading punt returner with 10, albeit for a 2.5-yard average, and he returned four kickoffs for a 21.3-yard average.
Cutting Jones would seem to indicate that the Broncos expect Bradley Roby, who’s in concussion protocol, to play Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) visit Denver (4-6).
The other cornerbacks are starter Chris Harris Jr., Tramaine Brock and rookie Isaac Yiadom.
The Broncos on Tuesday also signed free agent Cyrus Kouandjio (KWAN-jo), a tackle who played three games in Denver last season, including the finale at right tackle, and was cut this summer.
A fifth-year pro with 28 games of NFL experience (he was with the Bills from 2014-16), Kouandjio replaces guard Max Garcia, who tore his left ACL last week at practice.
The Broncos placed Garcia on injured reserve Tuesday. He’s the third starting O-lineman lost for the season to injury, joining guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) and center Matt Paradis (broken right leg).
With the rash of injuries, the Broncos had to start two tackles (Billy Turner and Elijah Wilkinson) at guard and guard Connor McGovern at center.
The makeshift O-line wasn’t whistled for any penalties and didn’t allow any sacks in Denver’s 23-22 win in Los Angeles that snapped the Chargers’ six-game winning streak.
Improved defense plays crucial role in Colts’ winning streak
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts made a firm commitment to Matt Eberflus in January.
They stuck to it after the man who initially hired Eberflus to be Indy’s defensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, reneged on a deal to become the next coach and they lived up to their promise after eventually hiring Frank Reich in February.
It’s worked out well for the Colts.
“He’s a consistent guy, he’s got a consistent message every day and he believes in the system,” middle linebacker Anthony Walker said Tuesday. “That’s what you want as a player, a guy who believes in the system.”
The system looks awfully familiar to longtime Colts’ fans.
Eberflus reinstalled the Tampa 2 defense, the zone concept popularized by Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy. General manager Chris Ballard saw it work in Chicago under Lovie Smith, one of Dungy’s former pupils, and Reich worked with it on Dungy’s staff when he first started coaching in 2006. Indy capped that season by winning the Super Bowl.
The low-key personalities and focused approaches also proved a perfect match.
But the real investment came in free agency and the draft.
While Colts fans waited impatiently for Ballard to make a splashy move, he mostly avoided the high-priced free agents and instead went with less-familiar names who could excel in Eberflus’ system.
The results have been remarkable.
Linebacker Darius Leonard, a second-round pick, has a league-high 104 tackles and Walker has 67 tackles, nearly four times as many as he had in 2017.
Defensive end Kemoko Turay has shown flashes of being a disruptive pass rusher and Tyquan Lewis showed promise in his first two games after missing the first eight with an injured toe. Both were second-round draft picks in April.
“We’re getting to the ball, causing turnovers,” Leonard said. “We don’t do a lot, there’s not a lot of thinking so it’s very easy for me to go out and play.”
Not just for the young guys, either.
Jabaal Sheard moved from outside linebacker to defensive end and already has matched his sacks total (5½) from last season. Veteran defensive linemen Margus Hunt has gone from rotation player to starter and has had a career-best season.
Safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker have been rounding into form after missing most of last season and part of this season with injuries, and outsiders have noticed a difference.
“They hustle. They have great team effort. They have very good team speed. They stunt the front and they are all very good hitters,” Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said recently. “They seem to really like each other. They seem to have a really good, I think, overall down to down competitive nature about them.”
The individual numbers only tell part of the story.
After finishing 30th in the league in yards allowed per game in 2016 and 2017 and 26th or worse in four of Chuck Pagano’s six seasons as head coach, Indy has jumped to No. 20 this season. Through 10 games, they have 26 sacks and are on pace for their highest total since 2013.
The Colts have allowed 17.5 points to their past four opponents and only four teams have more takeaways than Indy (19).
Not surprisingly, the Colts (5-5) have won all four, moving back into the playoff picture largely because of a defensive resurgence few expected in Eberflus’ first season.
“I think you have to go through this process. Sometimes you take a couple steps forward and one step back or three or four steps forward and one or two back,” Eberflus said. “But it’s really about the guys buying into it.”
It could be just the start.
The young Colts are still getting acclimated to Eberflus and his scheme, are still learning how to play consistently well and still must demonstrate they can withstand the late-season rigors to make a playoff run.
But for the first time in a long time, the Colts’ defense no longer looks like the weak link. Instead, Eberflus has demonstrated just how promising the future could be.
“I think guys are buying into the style slowly but it’s not consistent yet,” Eberflus said. “Today in the film room we pointed out all the loafs and all the missed assignments, so we can definitely get better week to week and now it’s about being consistent week to week.”
Notes: With the likelihood of starting center Ryan Kelly out with an injured left knee, the Colts signed center Josh Andrews off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. … Indy also put cornerback D.J. Killings on injured reserve and waived cornerback Arthur Maulet.
Saints still on top of Pro32 poll; Rams 2nd, Chiefs 3rd
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints just keep on rolling.
The Saints extended their winning streak to nine games with a 48-7 rout of the Eagles, handing them the most lopsided defeat for a Super Bowl champion.
And the Saints will also get an early start on trying to make it 10 wins in a row when they host NFC South rival Atlanta on Thanksgiving night.
Because of their impressive run, the Saints kept the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll . They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“The Saints’ offense keeps rolling along, to the point where the NFC playoffs might very well go through New Orleans,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “And if that’s the case, can another trip to the Super Bowl be far behind?”
The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City flipped spots after their 54-51 shootout on Monday night at the Coliseum. The Rams are No. 2 and the Chiefs are No. 3 as both teams enter their respective bye week.
Monday’s game was the third-highest scoring game in NFL history and the first game in the NFL when each team had at least 50 points. There were 14 touchdowns, including three by defensive players. There were 56 first downs and 1,001 combined yards.
“(Rams) just won best game of the decade,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki.
The New England Patriots moved up two spots to No. 4 as they were on their bye week. The Patriots return to action when they face the New York Jets.
And despite overcoming a 16-0 second-half deficit at Jacksonville, the Pittsburgh Steelers slipped a spot to No. 5.
The Chicago Bears climbed four spots to No. 6 after their 25-20 win over Minnesota on Sunday. The Bears will open Week 12 when they travel to Detroit to face the Lions on Thanksgiving.
“The Bears are proving that defense, a running game and a league-leading turnover differential still matter in an era of wide-open football,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The surging Houston Texans, who have won seven in a row after an 0-3 start, gained two places to No. 7.
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped three spots to No. 8 after blowing a 12-point lead and losing at home to Denver. And the Carolina Panthers also slipped a spot to No. 9 after losing at Detroit on Sunday.
The Vikings also fell three spots to No. 10 and will play their second consecutive NFC North opponent on Sunday night when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Looks like a mismatch: Saints offense vs Falcons defense
ATLANTA (AP) — Talk about a mismatch.
The New Orleans Saints have been unstoppable. The Atlanta Falcons have struggled to stop anyone. It all adds up to a Thanksgiving night game that could get out of hand quickly.
"Where do you start?" moaned Marquand Manuel, the Falcon's defensive coordinator.
“Where do you start?” moaned Marquand Manuel, the Falcon’s defensive coordinator.
The Saints (9-1) are leading the NFL in scoring and really piled it on the last two weeks, dropping 51 points on Cincinnati and 48 on defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in a pair of blowout wins.
Most amazingly, New Orleans has scored on 24 of its last 29 possessions, not counting kneel-downs at the end of the game.
Eighteen of those possessions have resulted in touchdowns.
Next up is Atlanta (4-6), a team that has lost two straight and ranks near the bottom of the league in every major defensive category. The Falcons have been ravaged by injuries, losing both safeties for the season and top linebacker Deion Jones for the last nine games. Jones has returned to the active roster but it’s not known if he’ll be able to go Thursday.
“It’s a challenge,” Marquand said. “The guys just have to be up to it for four quarters and understand that they’re going to make some plays. They’re hot right now.”
While Drew Brees is having another huge year at age 39, New Orleans’ running game might be the real key to its offensive success.
The Saints rank sixth in the league with an average of 131.4 yards per game, and they’ve been especially tough to defend since Mark Ingram returned after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on banned substances.
“Complementary football,” Ingram said. “Great teams play complementary football.”
Ingram has rushed for 388 yards since his return, combining with Alvin Kamara to provide a dynamic 1-2 punch. Kamara has run for 617 yards and 11 TDs, to go along with 56 receptions and four scores.
“The combination of both he and Alvin together has been pretty good for us,” coach Sean Payton said. “It is much more difficult if you are limited to just one of those players.”
Marquand said Atlanta’s focus will be on trying to turn the Saints one-dimensional.
“It’s where you start every week: the ability to stop the run game,” he said. “Ingram has come back and given them a nice balance. That allows Drew to be who he is.”
Indeed, Brees is still the one who makes it all click.
Last week, with newly signed receiver Brandon Marshall on the inactive list and the Eagles shading their coverage toward top receiver Michael Thomas, Brees threw touchdown passes to second-year pro Austin Carr and rookie Tre’Quan Smith.
Smith finished with 10 catches for a career-high 157 yards, giving the Falcons another player to worry about, though he hasn’t been practicing during the short week because of a foot issue.
Thomas is certainly a handful, having already eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving with six games still to go.
“Drew’s going to shred you up, man,” Ingram said. “When we’re running the ball well, it just opens it up more for him. Even if not, he’s still going to do his thing. When he’s throwing it and slicing and dialing up plays like that and playing pitch and catch like that, they have to respect it.”
When these longtime division rivals met in Week 3, New Orleans pulled out a 43-37 victory in overtime . Most memorably, Brees forced the extra period with a 7-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes of regulation, spinning away from both Brian Poole and Robert Alford to reach the end zone. The Saints then won the coin toss and held the ball for more than 7 minutes in OT, capped by Brees’ 1-yard TD plunge that ended the game.
The thrilling contest set a course for both teams.
The Falcons lost their next two games, as well, and never really recovered. The Saints haven’t lost since.
“The last time we played them, the tackling was not up to par,” Marquand said. “But we are a better defense than the last time we faced them. We’ve got to make sure we stop them in the red zone, because they’re going to make their plays. We’ve got to make them earn everything they get.”
Tannehill to rejoin Dolphins’ lineup Sunday at Indianapolis
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins plan to start quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the first time in six games Sunday at Indianapolis.
Tannehill threw at practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-October. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill has progressed enough in his recovery from a throwing shoulder injury to rejoin the lineup.
His replacement, Brock Osweiler, went 2-3 as the starter, and the offense has gone nine quarters without a touchdown. Even so, the Dolphins are 5-5 and in contention for only their third playoff berth in the past 17 seasons.
Last week’s bye gave Tannehill extra time to heal. He has said he’s resigned to throwing with pain the rest of the year because of an injury to his shoulder capsule in Week 5.
Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky day to day with shoulder injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is day to day with a right shoulder injury as the team prepares for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said the injury would prevent Trubisky from practicing Tuesday, and the team does not have a practice on Wednesday. The injury is not considered serious, but it could keep him out of the Lions game.
The Bears did not announce the injury Monday until an injury report came out after a news conference.
Trubisky was listed on the Monday injury report as “did not practice.” No actual practice was held Monday, but the NFL requires teams to release an injury report on Mondays if they play on Thursday.
Trubisky was injured on a fourth-quarter play on Sunday night against Minnesota while sliding. Trubisky was hit on the left shoulder by Vikings safety Harrison Smith, and came to a stop with his weight on his right shoulder.
Chase Daniel is Trubisky’s backup, and hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2016. He hasn’t had more than two throws in a season since he was with Kansas City in 2014.
Daniel, 32, is 1-1 as an NFL starter and has completed 51 of 78 for 480 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Most Points-Two Teams
The top scoring NFL games (home team in CAPS):
|Regular Season
113 — WASHINGTON 72, New York Giants 41, Nov. 27, 1966
106 — CINCINNATI 58, Cleveland 48, Nov. 28, 2004
105 — LOS ANEGELES RAMS 55, Kansas City 51, Nov. 19, 2018
113 — WASHINGTON 72, New York Giants 41, Nov. 27, 1966
106 — CINCINNATI 58, Cleveland 48, Nov. 28, 2004
105 — LOS ANEGELES RAMS 55, Kansas City 51, Nov. 19, 2018
101 — OAKLAND 52, Houston 49, Dec. 22, 1963
101 — NEW ORLEANS 52, N.Y. Giants 49, Nov. 1, 2015
99 — SEATTLE 51, Kansas City 48 (OT), Nov. 27, 1983
99 — Denver 51, DALLAS 48, Oct. 6, 2013
98 — Chicago Cardinals 63, NEW YORK GIANTS 35, Oct. 17, 1948
98 — SAN DIEGO 54, Pittsburgh 44, Dec. 8, 1985
97 — LOS ANGELES RAMS 70, Baltimore 27, Oct. 22, 1950
96 — NEW YORK JETS 51, Miami 45 (OT), Sept. 21, 1986
96 — CLEVELAND 51, Cincinnati 45, Sept. 16, 2007
|Postseason
96 — ARIZONA 51, Green Bay 45 (OT), Jan. 10, 2010 (WC)
95 — PHILADELPHIA 58, Detroit 37, Dec. 30, 1995 (WC)
89 — INDIANAPOLIS 45, Kansas City 44, Jan. 4, 2014 (WC)
Chiefs take confidence from shootout loss to Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs walked out of Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles late Monday night confident that they could beat the Rams if they should get a rematch in the Super Bowl.
If only they don't have to beat themselves, too.
If only they don’t have to beat themselves, too.
For all the positives the Chiefs did during their 54-51 shootout loss to the Rams — and there were plenty — the glaring mistakes overshadowed them. Patrick Mahomes tossed a trio of interceptions, lost a pair of fumbles and was sacked three times. The defense gave up too many big plays. Harrison Butker missed an extra point. And the Chiefs were penalized 13 times for 135 yards.
Yet the Chiefs still led the Rams in the fourth quarter in a record-setting, back-and-forth offensive bonanza. They still had a chance to beat one of the NFL’s top teams on the road.
So yes, they walked away with a loss. But also with a lot of confidence.
“I mean, the fact that we were in this game with three scoring turnovers, we gave them 21 points off turnovers and they’re a good team,” Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley said.
“If we can eliminate those penalties, and those turnovers, this game is a different game. If we can score off those drives, it’s a different game. It all comes down to being disciplined and executing.”
The Chiefs (9-2) had done that most of the season. They only had eight turnovers over their first 10 games, and while penalties have been a constant problem, they had been able to overcome them.
That all changed under the bright Monday night lights.
Los Angeles linebacker Samson Ebukam returned Mahomes’ first fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter. He returned an interception 25 yards for another score in the third. And two interceptions in the final minutes scuttled any chance of setting up Butker for a tying field goal.
“You go back in a game like this, heck, I wish I would have called some different plays. We can all do better,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
“We can learn from this in a lot of different ways. We’ve got to look at it individually, even though we talk team, and that helps us become a better team when we do that and be real with ourselves.”
The Chiefs will have a bit of extra time for that self-assessment. They returned to Kansas City for their bye week, giving them an opportunity to reflect and recover.
There were plenty of positives to reflect upon in Los Angeles, too.
— Mahomes threw for 478 yards, the second-most in franchise history, and matched his own club record with six touchdown passes. His quarterback rating just edged that of Rams counterpart Jared Goff, while his TD total set a record for a game on Monday night.
— Tyreek Hill had a career-high 10 catches for 215 yards and two TDs. It was the second-highest yardage total in Chiefs history, trailing only Stephone Paige’s 309 yards against San Diego in 1985.
— Tight end Travis Kelce also had 10 catches for 127 yards and a score, extending his streak of games with a reception to 74 — the third-longest in franchise history.
— Kareem Hunt ran for 70 yards while catching three passes for 41 yards and a score. That made him the first player since Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts in 1961 to have seven touchdowns through the air and on the ground in his team’s first 11 games.
There are dozens more statistical superlatives from Monday night’s game, and indeed, from the first 11 games of the season.
But perhaps the most important fact is that Kansas City’s two losses have come on the road against powerhouses in the Rams and Patriots, the Chiefs remain on top of the AFC West and have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs still firmly in their sights.
If the Chiefs want that rematch with the Rams in the Super Bowl, the one they are confident they can win, earning a playoff path through Arrowhead Stadium will be paramount down the stretch.
“You wanted to go win that game going into the bye week against a good team like that, a playoff team. But at the same time we still control our own destiny,” Mahomes said.
“We can go out there and win football games after the bye week. It’s kind of like that reset, get your body right and come back with that mentality that we’re gonna win and we can still get home-field advantage hopefully.”
NFL 0-2 Starts-Playoffs
NFL teams to make the playoffs after 0-2 starts with year, team, and advancement, since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990:
1990 — Houston Oilers, Wild Card Playoffs
1990 — Philadelphia Eagles, Wild Card Playoffs
1990 — New Orleans Saints, Wild Card Playoffs
1991 — Atlanta Falcons, Wild Card Playoffs
1992 — x-San Diego Chargers, Divisional Playoffs
1993 — Pittsburgh Steelers, Wild Card Playoffs
1993 — Dallas Cowboys, Won 1994 Super Bowl
1994 — New England Patriots, Wild Card Playoffs
1995 — y-Detroit Lions, Wild Card Playoffs
1996 — New England Patriots, Lost 1997 Super Bowl
1998 — Arizona Cardinals, Divisional Playoffs
1998 — y-Buffalo Bills, Wild Card Playoffs
1998 — New York Jets, Lost AFC championship
2001 — New England Patriots, Won 2002 Super Bowl
2002 — Atlanta Falcons, Divisional Playoffs
2002 — Pittsburgh Steelers, Divisional Playoffs
2003 — Philadelphia Eagles, Lost NFC championship
2006 — Kansas City Chiefs, Wild Card Playoffs
2007 — New York Giants, Won Super Bowl
2008 — Miami Dolphins, Wild Card Playoffs
2008 — Minnesota Vikings, Wild Card Playoffs
2008 — San Diego Chargers, Divisional Playoffs
2013 — Carloina Panthers, Divisional Playoffs
2014 — Indianapolis Colts, Lost AFC championship
2015 — Seattle Seahawks, Divisional Playoffs
2015 — Houston Texans, Wild Card Playoffs
2016 — Miami Dolphins, Wild Card Playoffs
x-Started season 0-4
y-Started season 0-3
Tirico, Dungy, Harrison set to call Falcons-Saints
NEW YORK (AP) — When fans tune into NBC's Thanksgiving night broadcast of the Falcons-Saints game, they might do a double take.
Rather than seeing Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison in the studio for the pregame and halftime programs, those three will be calling the game.
Rather than seeing Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison in the studio for the pregame and halftime programs, those three will be calling the game.
It’s nothing new for Tirico, who does play-by-play on Notre Dame games for NBC, spent years as the main voice on ESPN’s Monday night games, and has been working nationally televised contests on holidays since 2002.
Dungy has worked in the booth before, too, including with Tirico. For Harrison, though, this is a first-time experience.
“This is definitely unfamiliar territory for me,” says Harrison, who played 15 pro seasons at safety and won two Super Bowls. “I’m trying to figure what I want to talk about, how I want to focus on the offense or the defense. Mike tells me just to talk about what you see, that my being on the field and in the locker room as a player, just talk about what you feel like you want to talk about and have fun.
“I am not going to try to be Cris Collinsworth or Troy Aikman. I will trust my instincts.”
There’s one thing Harrison definitely knows he won’t do.
“One of the things I am focusing, there are many announcers who think they have to talk about every single thing they see on every single play,” he says. “That’s one of the things that really irks me when I watch a game. I promise I will not be that guy. There will be no one saying, ‘Shut the hell up Rodney, I am tired of listening to you.’ That will not happen.”
Dungy laughs when the Harrison remark is relayed. The Hall of Fame coach, like Harrison, is not one to pull his punches, but he also knows he can’t be wailing away verbally.
What Dungy and Harrison can bring to the game is something not delivered by most NFL broadcasts: the perspective of the defense. So their critiques figure to be refreshing when you consider how many analysts in booths on the networks are former quarterbacks.
“I think Rodney really will give some insight they do not really get elsewhere,” Dungy says. “Especially in a game like this, which will be so much of an aerial attack and passing. So, what should and can be done on defense to counteract it. In that area, I think we will both have good things to say.
“It is a fine line how much to say, and I have worked with Mike twice and he is great because he will lead us into things, help us know when to talk and when not to. When I have something to say that will be helpful to the audience, that is when you want to say it. If it is not going to add to their knowledge, then you keep quiet.”
Tirico recognizes the importance of the comfort level the trio of announcers can carry into the broadcast. After all, they not only spend all of Sunday together, they also share thoughts via text or phone during the week.
That can be a key for any broadcast crew. If there is any tension or animosity, it often is detected by the audience.
“It’s a bit easier having the last couple of years together, or the few Thursday nights we worked on the field, being around the package when we had it,” Tirico says. “Every Sunday for the better part of 11 to 12 hours we are catching every game in the league and then doing the pregame show live and then watching the Sunday night game.
“There is no learning curve for getting comfortable with the guys.”
And the viewers are certain to benefit.
For a game, calling Lamar Jackson’s number kept working
Lamar Jackson ran 27 times and threw only 19 passes to win his first NFL start.
That's not a typo.
That’s not a typo.
Filling in for injured quarterback Joe Flacco, Jackson ran for 117 yards in Baltimore’s 24-21 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner had more rushing attempts than any quarterback since 1970 and became the first to gain over 100 yards since Colin Kaepernick had 113 on Nov. 27, 2016.
Calling his own number worked so Ravens coach John Harbaugh let Jackson tuck it and take off all day. But old-school football won’t cut it in a pass-crazy league where quarterbacks are posting ridiculous numbers every week. Even Harbaugh realizes Jackson can’t run the ball at that pace in the future.
“Yeah, you don’t want your quarterback getting hit that much,” Harbaugh said Monday. “It’s not going to last that way. So, that’s pretty self-evident.”
Plenty of running quarterbacks have been successful, though taking hits exposes them to more injuries. Michael Vick is the all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks but he missed a bunch of games during his career. Carson Wentz isn’t considered a “running QB” but he tore two knee ligaments on a scramble last season and missed the playoffs and Super Bowl.
“Quarterbacks don’t run forever in the NFL,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said after Jackson juked and sprinted his way past his team. “Sooner or later, they get hurt, and they don’t run the same.”
NOT INTERESTED: After losing quarterback Alex Smith for the rest of the season, the NFC East-leading Redskins signed Mark Sanchez to be Colt McCoy’s backup. They also worked out Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel.
Sanchez hasn’t started a game since 2015. He has thrown 86 touchdown passes and has 86 interceptions with a 73.9 career passer rating. Clemens (16 TDs, 21 INTs, 68.9), Johnson (5 TDs, 10 INTs, 57.7), Yates (10 TDs, 11 INTs, 70.7) and Manuel (20 TDs, 16 INTs, 77.1) are much less impressive. But there’s an unsigned quarterback — Kaepernick — with 72 TDs, 30 INTs and 88.9 rating. He’s also 4-2 in the playoffs. Like the rest of the NFL, the Redskins weren’t interested.
RUNNING IT UP: Saints coach Sean Payton defended his decision to go for a fourth-and-7 leading by 31 points early in the fourth quarter. Drew Brees threw a 37-yard TD pass to Alvin Kamara with 13:15 left in a 45-7 win over Philadelphia. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who began his career with the Saints and was beat on the play, wasn’t pleased. He raised both of his middle fingers at Payton. But Jenkins spoke to Payton after the game and told a reporter: “I’m a competitor. I love Sean to death. I know what type of guy and coach he is. That was more so personal between me and him.”
UNAGGRESSIVE DOUG: Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s unconventional style was lauded during the team’s run to a Super Bowl victory last season, but he’s played it safe more often this year. On the opening possession in Philadelphia’s lopsided loss at New Orleans, the Eagles faced a fourth down and less than a yard at the Saints 24. Pederson elected to punt even though his offense needed to try and score and keep Brees and Co. off the field as long as possible.
“That’s one I look at that maybe you do something different right,” Pederson said in hindsight.
NO CHALLENGE: Broncos coach Vance Joseph decided not to challenge a 2-point conversion to save a timeout and it nearly cost him until Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Chargers. Joseph chose not to toss the red flag after Case Keenum came up short on a 2-point draw following Phillip Lindsay’s touchdown run that put Denver ahead 20-19 with 12 minutes left. He said one of the officials told the quarterback his team should challenge the call because it was so close. But Joseph said his assistants in the booth didn’t see it clearly enough to risk losing a timeout.
Mahomes 5 turnovers loom large in Chiefs loss to Rams
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for the most yards in the NFL this season and had his second six-touchdown game. But it is the five turnovers the Kansas City quarterback committed that led to the Chiefs dropping their second game this season.
Mahomes threw three interceptions and had two fumbles in Monday night’s 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Three of the turnovers resulted in Rams touchdowns, including a fumble and interception return for TDs by Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam.
“I gave them 21 points through turnovers,” said Mahomes, who completed 33 of 46 passes for 478 yards. “It sucks right now, plain and simple. You wanted a win like that over a playoff team.”
It is the first three-interception game of Mahomes’ career. The first pick came when Ebukam stuck his left hand up at the line of scrimmage and came down with the ball before returning it for a touchdown.
Mahomes said he was intending to throw to tight end Demetrius Harris, but that he babied the throw instead of putting more velocity on it.
The last two picks came on the final drives as the Chiefs were attempting to tie the game with a field goal.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the Marcus Peters interception with 1:18 remaining was mostly the result of pressure by Ebukam. The last one, which was picked off by LaMarcus Joyner with 13 seconds remaining at the Rams 28, was Mahomes trying to make a play late.
The two fumbles were the results of strip sacks by Aaron Donald, who has a league-leading 14.5 sacks.
“He’s made enough of those plays where you have full trust in him,” Reid said. “We always talk about protecting the ball and he usually does a good job of that.”
Wide receiver Chris Conley, who had seven receptions for 74 yards, said this is the first game that felt as if it had a postseason feel.
“Both teams were charged and ready to play like the playoffs. You have to be at your best though, because there are no second chances and do overs.”
Despite the turnovers, Reid was impressed with the way Mahomes was able to battle through some early adversity. Early in the fourth quarter, he fired a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to bring the Chiefs within 40-37. It was Mahomes’ second-longest completion of the season.
“He’s resilient and has confidence in himself. Things are going to happen in a game,” Reid said. “The great ones come back firing and tries to rip their hearts out the next series.”
For a team that has high postseason aspirations, one concern could be that most of Mahomes’ interceptions have come against quality defenses. Besides the three against the Rams, he threw two in a loss to New England on Oct. 14 and two against Jacksonville on Oct. 7.
Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., who has faced Mahomes twice this season, said he felt like Mahomes was getting a little rattled late in the game.
“When you are in situations like that, his first year in situations like that, it’s kind of hard. We put the pressure on him and we did a good job,” Fowler Jr. said.
For Mahomes, the lessons from this loss were the same as when the Chiefs lost to the Patriots 43-40 on Oct. 14: You can’t make mistakes against good teams.
Kansas City goes into the bye at 9-2 and with the best record in the AFC. Reed and Conley are confident that Mahomes will be ready for the December stretch drive.
“Patrick is a gamer. We are behind him and we know he will bounce back from this and get better,” Conley said.
Rams slip past Chiefs in historic shootout
Jared Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns Monday, and linebacker Samson Ebukam scored touchdowns off a fumble return and interception as the Los Angeles Rams topped the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 54-51.
The shootout, moved from its originally scheduled site to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because of poor field condition in Mexico City, lived up to its billing. It was the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50-plus points, and it was the highest-scoring Monday night game in league history.
Former Chief Marcus Peters seemingly preserved the victory by grabbing an interception on a pass by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ebukam effected with the errant throw by pressuring Mahomes.
That gave the Rams (10-1) the ball with 1:18 left after they converted three earlier turnovers into 21 points. However, Los Angeles then inexplicably threw three passes, one of which was incomplete, allowing Kansas City to preserve a timeout.
The Chiefs (9-2) got the ball back with 50 seconds left, but Mahomes threw his third interception, caught by Lamarcus Joyner.
Mahomes completed 33 of 46 passes for a career-high 478 yards and six touchdowns, but he turned the ball over five times. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill made 10 receptions for 215 yards and two scores, and tight end Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 127 yards and a score.
The Chiefs also scored a defensive touchdown on a 2-yard fumble return from Allen Bailey following a strip-sack by Justin Houston. The play gave Kansas City a 44-40 lead with 11:07 remaining.
Nonetheless, the Rams capitalized on the makeshift home game, prevailing on an emotional night when they observed recent tragedies from wildfires and a mass shooting.
Los Angeles went in front 47-44 on a Goff 7-yard scoring strike to Gerald Everett with 9:38 left. Mahome put Kansas City back on top thanks to a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley with 2:50 to go.
Without any timeouts, Goff connected on a 40-yard pass to Everett with 1:49 remaining for the go-ahead score, which Los Angeles maintained with the two late interceptions.
Los Angeles receiver Brandin Cooks finished with eight catches for 107 yards.
Goff passed for touchdowns on each of the Rams’ first two series, connecting for 7 and 4 yards to Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds while picking on Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick both times. Goff went 10 of 13 on those drives while also capitalizing on five Kansas City penalties, staking Los Angeles to a 13-0 lead.
After going three-and-out on their first series, with two penalties, the Chiefs rallied for three straight scores, including TD passes of 25 and 21 yards from Mahomes to Hill and Hunt, respectively. The second touchdown provided a 17-16 edge and came in one play following a sack, strip and recovery by Bailey.
Rams standout Aaron Donald returned the favor with a sack-strip of Mahomes. Ebukam recovered the fumble and scored on an 11-yard return with 1:50 remaining in the half.
The Chiefs, however, roared back and scored with 13 seconds left as Mahomes fired an 8-yard strike to Conley. The PAT was missed, however, leaving the teams tied at 23 at halftime.
Most NFL 400-400-yard Passing Games
Games where opposing quarterbacks eached pass for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the same game (winning QB listed first):
Sept. 21, 1986 — Ken O'Brien, NYJ, 479 (4 TDs) and Dan Marino, MIA, 448 (6); 51-45 final
Sept. 4, 1994 — Dan Marino, MIA, 473 (5) and Drew Bledsoe, NE, 421 (4); 39-35
Jan. 1, 2012 — Matt Flynn, GB, 480 (6) and Matthew Stafford, DET, 520 (5); 45-41
Oct. 6, 2013 — Peyton Manning, DEN, 414 (4) and Tony Romo, DAL, 506 (5); 51-48
Nov. 3, 2013 — Tom Brady, NE, 432 (4) and Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 400 (4); 55-31
Oct. 29, 2017 — Russell Wilson, SEA, 452 (4) and Deshaun Watson, HOU, 402 (4); 41-38
Nov. 19, 2018 — Jared Goff, L.A. RAMS, 413 (4) and Patrick Mahomes, KC, 478 (6); 54-51
Chiefs-Rams Stats
|Kansas City
|7
|16
|7
|21—51
|L.A. Rams
|13
|10
|17
|14—54
|First Quarter
La_Woods 7 pass from Goff (kick failed), 12:00.
La_Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 5:35.
KC_Ty.Hill 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:25.
|Second Quarter
|Second Quarter
La_FG Zuerlein 23, 14:54.
KC_FG Butker 21, 8:04.
KC_Hunt 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:28.
La_Ebukam 11 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.
KC_Conley 8 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :13.
|Third Quarter
La_Goff 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:52.
KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:09.
La_FG Zuerlein 33, 2:24.
La_Ebukam 25 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:14.
|Fourth Quarter
KC_Ty.Hill 73 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:04.
KC_Bailey 2 fumble return (Butker kick), 11:07.
La_Everett 7 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:38.
KC_Conley 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:47.
La_Everett 40 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:49.
A_77,002.
|KC
|La
|First downs
|27
|29
|Total Net Yards
|546
|455
|Rushes-yards
|20-98
|21-76
|Passing
|448
|379
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|7-207
|4-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-39
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-46-3
|31-49-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-30
|5-34
|Punts
|3-47.3
|4-55.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|13-135
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|29:37
|30:23
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Hunt 14-70, Mahomes 6-28. Los Angeles, Gurley 12-55, Brown 4-15, Goff 4-6, Cooks 1-0.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 33-46-3-478. Los Angeles, Goff 31-49-0-413.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Ty.Hill 10-215, Kelce 10-127, Conley 7-74, Hunt 3-41, Robinson 1-14, Watkins 1-4, Harris 1-3. Los Angeles, Cooks 8-107, Reynolds 6-80, Higbee 6-63, Woods 4-72, Everett 3-49, Gurley 3-39, Hodge 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Rams outlast Chiefs 54-51 in high-octane offensive showcase
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory on Monday night in a high-octane NFL offensive showdown that somehow surpassed the hype.
Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdown passes in his latest jaw-dropping performance for the Chiefs (9-2), but he also threw two interceptions in the final 1:18 as the Rams (10-1) hung on to win the highest-scoring Monday night game ever played and the first NFL game with two 50-point performances.
Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns, while Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner came up with late interceptions as the Rams held on.
The highest-scoring game in the league this season was an offensive fantasia featuring 1,001 combined yards and ingenious scheming from mastermind coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay.
Bears say quarterback Trubisky has right shoulder injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hurt his right shoulder in their victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Coach Matt Nagy did not mention the injury after the game or when he met with reporters on Monday. But the Bears later said Trubisky would not have participated had they practiced. They were required by NFL rules to release a hypothetical injury report because they play Thursday at Detroit.
Though it was not clear exactly when the injury occurred, Trubisky seemed in pain following a 5-yard run late in the Bears’ 25-20 victory. He slid and took a late hit to the left shoulder from Harrison Smith. That drove his throwing shoulder into the ground.
Trubisky threw one more pass and finished the game.
Despite struggles, Packers in contention in NFC playoff race
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are winless on the road and there are questions about coach Mike McCarthy's job security.
However they enter Sunday night's game at Minnesota trailing the Vikings by just one game for the final NFC wild-card spot.
However they enter Sunday night’s game at Minnesota trailing the Vikings by just one game for the final NFC wild-card spot.
“We fully understand where we are. We understand what our record is,” McCarthy said on Monday. “We need to win on the road. That’s something we haven’t done.”
The game against the Vikings will be Green Bay’s fourth road game in five games coming out of their bye. They were tied or ahead in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and again on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, but lost all three games.
The bad news for the Packers is that the latest defeat left them at 4-5-1. The good news is the NFC playoff chase is jumbled. While Chicago seized control of the NFC North race with its victory over Minnesota on Sunday night, the Vikings (5-4-1) lead the Seattle Seahawks (5-5), Dallas Cowboys (5-5) and Packers in the pursuit for the last playoff spot.
“We understand that there’s still a lot of football left,” safety Tramon Williams said. “As long as there’s a lot of football left, we know that we have a chance to be where we want to be at. Will it be easy? No, but we’re optimistic.”
Having played on Thursday, the Packers got a short break to get ready for that game in Seattle. Four starters didn’t travel to Seattle because of injuries — receiver Randall Cobb, safety Kentrell Brice, cornerback Kevin King and outside linebacker Nick Perry.
Tight end Jimmy Graham suffered a broken thumb during the first half and defensive tackle Mike Daniels sustained a foot injury during the second half. McCarthy said Graham “intends to try to play” while Daniels will miss a couple of weeks.
The return of Cobb and Graham could bolster an inconsistent offense. Green Bay ranks eighth in yards, but only 13th in points because of mediocre production on third down (19th) and in the red zone (14th). Cobb had a huge game in a come-from-behind-victory over Chicago in Week 1 with nine catches for 142 yards, including the game-winning, 75-yard touchdown.
Over the past nine games, however, he’s been inactive five times and caught 17 passes for 116 yards and no touchdowns. Graham is second on the team with 34 receptions, but has only one catch in three of his past four games.
“Everybody is very frustrated. Nobody wants to lose games,” Cobb said. “We don’t go out and work every day in the offseason to come into the season in shape and go through training camp and beat each other up in training camp and go through seasons and lose games. Nobody wants to do that. That’s not fun. We want to win games and we’ve won a lot around here. We’ve got to find a way to get back on track.”
The Packers are running out of time, regardless of what the playoff standings suggest. A sixth consecutive road loss on Sunday would put Green Bay two games behind Minnesota (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) with five to play.
Still, the Packers have a chance. They were 4-6 at this point in the 2016 season and reached the NFC championship came. Among the four primary challengers for the last playoff spot, the Packers have the easiest remaining schedule. Their final six opponents have a combined winning percentage of (.425), followed by the Seahawks (.442), Cowboys (.500) and Vikings (.542).
“Our reality, it’s where we expect to be,” McCarthy said. “Regardless of what anybody’s opinion is, we expect to complete the goal that we set out back in April. That’s the big-picture focus. But it’s not anything we’re talking about right now.
“Because part of the message today, there’s not a whole lot to talk about. We know where we are, we knew this four-game stretch was going to be a challenge, we didn’t hit the target as well as we’d like, but now we have six seven-day stretches here. We have full intentions of going to Minnesota and winning this game.”
Report: Redskins’ Smith had compound, spiral fractures
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture and a spiral fracture in his right leg on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
Per Schefter, the spiral fracture — a break in a long bone caused by a rotational force — was discovered during Sunday’s surgery, which head coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Monday “went well.”
“We anticipate him making a full recovery,” Gruden said of the 34-year-old Smith, who signed a four-year, $94 million extension last offseason after arriving via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The quarterback’s injury was announced after Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans as a broken tibia and fibula, but it was not known to be a compound fracture, which means bone broke through skin, until Monday’s report from ESPN.
Gruden pegged Smith’s recovery timeline at six to eight months, which would put him on track for training camp and possibly for OTAs in May.
Colt McCoy will take over as Washington’s starter, beginning Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Mark Sanchez was signed Monday to be the backup moving forward.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Harbaugh updates Flacco, defends Jackson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Joe Flacco has “a chance” to return from his hip injury in Week 12 against the Oakland Raiders.
Harbaugh offered little when asked whether or not Lamar Jackson, who won his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, could remain the team’s starter even when Flacco is healthy, saying only, “I’m not getting into any of that.”
Cagey about his quarterback situation last week, an animated Harbaugh bristled at several questions on Monday about Jackson’s volume as a runner (27 carries against the Bengals) and ability as a passer.
“All this veiled stuff — ‘Is he really a thrower?’ — I got news for you: He’s a thrower,” Harbaugh practically yelled. “The kid can throw. He’s a QUARTERBACK. …I don’t appreciate the insinuation of the question. We will continue to say it: Lamar Jackson is a quarterback.”
–Reports that Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda spit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Sunday are fake news, according to the Ravens.
“[He] did not spit on anyone,” team spokesman Kevin Byrne told ESPN. Harbaugh reiterated the point to reporters later Monday, chastising anyone questioning Yanda’s character.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will re-install Jameis Winston as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters earlier Monday that he knew who would be starting, but he declined to announce his choice because he hadn’t yet informed the quarterbacks.
Winston came on in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the second time in seven weeks, engineering four straight touchdown drives before the rally fell short against the Giants, who held on 38-35.
–Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger Sunday and his status for next Monday’s game against Houston will be determined during the week.
Mariota left the 38-10 loss to the Colts with what was announced as a right elbow injury. But head coach Mike Vrabel clarified Mariota’s condition Monday, saying he got a stinger after being hit in the head, though he is not in concussion protocol.
–Quarterback Sam Darnold did not participate when the New York Jets returned to practice following their bye week.
The rookie injured his right foot on Nov. 4 and did not play in Week 11’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Darnold is reportedly no longer wearing a protective boot, but his status for Sunday against the New England Patriots is uncertain.
–Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase will not rule out playing Ryan Tannehill at quarterback this week.
Tannehill, out with a right shoulder capsule injury since Oct. 7, is picking up the intensity in his throwing program and Gase said the Dolphins consider him day-to-day.
–Rookie quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant in Buffalo’s practice and appears on track to start Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville.
Allen has not played since suffering a strained right elbow in the Bills’ Oct. 14 loss at Houston.
–Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham plans to take a few days off but is set to attempt to play with a heavily bandaged broken thumb Sunday night against the Vikings.
Graham, injured last Thursday at Seattle, is likely to share the snaps at tight end with backup Lance Kendricks. If he’s comfortable working in practice with a padded glove or splint, Graham could be recovered before the regular season ends.
–Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is week-to-week with a sprained left knee, according to an NFL Network report.
Tests confirmed that Johnson has no torn ligaments and will not require surgery.
–Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees returned to Nashville after spending Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital for observations.
Pees, 69, left Sunday’s game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium for undisclosed medical reasons, but the team said tests revealed nothing serious.
–Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is away from the team after learning of his brother’s suicide on Sunday, the team announced.
“We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide, and just want to leave it at that,” Garrett told 105.3 The Fan. “Obviously a very personal matter. We’re all behind Michael and supporting him and his family.”
–Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget will miss the rest of the season after tearing the quad tendon in his right knee on Sunday, Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn announced.
–The Washington Redskins signed journeyman quarterback Mark Sanchez after losing starter Alex Smith to a season-ending leg injury, coach Jay Gruden told reporters.
–The NFL confirmed that it will return to Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium in 2019.
Poor field conditions at the stadium prompted the league to relocate Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs to L.A.
Falcons looking for more than field goals against Saints
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to lean on Matt Bryant's powerful right leg this week.
Field goals won't be enough to keep pace against the high-scoring New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
Field goals won’t be enough to keep pace against the high-scoring New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
Bryant’s four field goals provided all of Atlanta’s scoring until Julio Jones caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ryan with less than two minutes remaining against Dallas on Sunday. That touchdown tied the game before the Cowboys won 22-19 on Brett Maher’s 42-yard field goal as time expired.
The Saints (9-1) have won nine straight . They led the NFL with their average of 37.8 points per game through Sunday’s games.
“Field goals against them isn’t going to cut it the way they’re putting points up,” coach Dan Quinn said Monday.
The Falcons (4-6) already have lost one shootout against the Saints, 43-37 in overtime on Sept. 23.
“When we get our chances, we have to convert,” Ryan said Monday. “We’ve been doing a good job of that for the most part of the year. … We’ve got to be aggressive with our plays when we get our chances.”
Quinn said the Falcons can win a high-scoring game, even against the Saints.
“We are. We’re equipped,” Quinn said. “Certainly when you’re going against another team that’s high scoring, it was no surprise to see that in the first game, either.”
Jones has touchdown catches in three straight games, but the Falcons are in a scoring slump. They rank ninth in the league with their average of 26.3 points, but they’ve been held below 20 points in four games this season, including back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Cleveland.
Atlanta led Dallas 6-3 at halftime despite being held to 110 yards. For the game, the Falcons had 354 yards, their third-lowest total of the season.
The two straight losses were devastating to Atlanta’s playoff hopes after it won three straight to reach .500.
Quinn said the Falcons shouldn’t be worried about their fading playoff hopes.
“Right now we have no luxury of looking at anything big picture,” Quinn said. “Right now there’s one picture and that’s New Orleans and that’s Thursday.”
Atlanta managed only 80 yards rushing against Dallas. Tevin Coleman had only eight carries for 58 yards, even though he gained 11 or more yards on four runs. The eight carries were his second fewest of the season.
Quinn said “it’s going to be important” to establish the run. But he said he was only seeking balance, not a greater commitment to the run.
“When you’re in the red zone against them you better finish with it in the end zone because they’re certainly able to score and they’ve shown that this year,” he said.
“Whether it’s in the run game or it’s in the pass game, it’s about being able to find explosive games and being able to score. That’s the name of the game when you’re facing a team with an explosive offense like them.”
NOTES: The Falcons are attempting to determine if linebacker Deion Jones will play this week. Jones came off injured reserve last week after missing two months with a broken right foot but was inactive against Dallas . Quinn said Jones did not participate in the team’s walkthrough practice on Monday, but instead was scheduled for work after the practice “so we’ll get a better assessment of where he’s at.” Quinn said the goal was to “keep pushing and develop to see where he’s at with his confidence level with his foot.”
