Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas takes trade rumors in stride
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The longest-tenured Bronco isn’t sure if he’ll be in Denver much longer as rumors swirl that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is available as the NFL’s trade deadline approaches next week.
“It’s football. It’s a business. That’s what happens,” Thomas said Monday of the trade buzz. “That’s what happens. It’s happened before. I never think it would happen to me. But I’m just like everybody else. I’m an athlete and it happens once you get older.”
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys acquired 24-year-old Amari Cooper from Oakland for a 2019 first-round draft pick, taking the top available receiver off the market.
Although Thomas, 30, is averaging a career-low 11.3 yards per catch as Broncos rookie Courtland Sutton carves out a bigger role in Denver’s offense, Thomas is tied with Emmanuel Sanders for the team lead with three touchdown receptions.
Coach Vance Joseph said he doesn’t need to address the trade rumors with his players.
“I don’t. I really don’t. It’s rumors. It’s gossip. It doesn’t matter to our football team, really,” Joseph said. “Our only concern is the Chiefs, and that’s on Sunday. But, this time of the year, I watched the games on Sunday obviously. There’s a lot of rumors out there, a lot of gossip, a lot of content for different shows.
“Until those things happen, we can’t address them or worry about them.”
Joseph meets daily with general manager John Elway and said the boss hasn’t conveyed any trade talks to him.
“He has not,” Joseph said. “That makes it rumor. That makes it gossip. And that makes it right now something that we can’t worry about.”
Thomas, who has a $12.5 million salary cap hit this year and a $17.5 million hit next season, said he’d be flattered if other teams are indeed inquiring about him.
“I didn’t know that, but it’s a good thing if somebody is interested in me, and I can still play ball,” Thomas said. “I still have a chance if I get traded. Of course, I want to be here, but you know.”
The Broncos (3-4) ended a four-game skid with a 45-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. It marked their first game scoring 30 or more points since Week 2 last season against Dallas.
In between, they lost 15 of 20 games, the worst stretch of Thomas’ nine-year career in Denver.
Thomas said he’s keeping his focus on Sunday’s game at Kansas City (6-1) even with next Tuesday’s trade deadline looming.
“I play for these guys in the locker room, and the organization, of course,” Thomas said. “But these guys in the locker room keep my head on straight, help me not think about it and just go on about my business, control what I can control. That’s all I do. Every day, in and out, I can control what I can control.
“The rest will pan out for itself.”
Thomas, who was selected 22nd overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010, three spots ahead of Tim Tebow, has been through five coaches — Josh McDaniels, Eric Studesville, John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Joseph — and seven starting quarterbacks — Kyle Orton, Tebow, Peyton Manning, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum — in Denver.
He started off slowly this year with a handful of drops through the first two games but has been solid and one of Keenum’s most trustworthy targets over the last month.
Thomas said he was just too anxious early on.
“I’m just trying not to run without the ball,” Thomas said. “The first three drops I had at the beginning of the season, I was trying to run without the ball. Now, I’m just making sure that I secure my catch and then go.”
His preference, he said, is to finish his career in Denver.
“I’d love to be here,” Thomas said. “I’ve been here my whole career.”
Notes: The Broncos officially placed LG Ronald Leary (Achilles) on IR and replaced him with G/C Nico Falah, a rookie from USC whom they signed off the Jets practice squad. … Joseph said CB Adam Jones will return to practice Wednesday for the first time in two weeks. … Injured players who are day-to-day are: S Darian Stewart (neck), RB Royce Freeman (high ankle sprain), WR DaeSean Hamilton (right MCL sprain), RT Jared Veldheer (knee) and OLB Shane Ray (right ankle sprain).
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Losing Jaguars sticking with Blake Bortles as starting QB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as the team's starting quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after benching Bortles early in the third quarter of a 20-7 loss to Houston.
Marrone says he "spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them Blake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles as the team’s starting quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after benching Bortles early in the third quarter of a 20-7 loss to Houston.
Marrone says he “spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”
Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play in each half, leading to 10 points for the Texans and prompting Marrone to switch to Cody Kessler. Marrone said after the game he would open up the QB job for the second time in as many years. Marrone also benched Bortles in the 2017 preseason, only to give him back the job nine days later.
Marrone took even less time to go back to Bortles this time around, saying he will start Sunday’s game against Philadelphia (3-4) in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) have lost three in a row and four of five.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns’ Jackson might take over play-calling
Browns' Jackson might take over play-calling
Following an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he could take over the playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
"Trust me when I say I'm not trying to create any issue here, but
Browns’ Jackson might take over play-calling
Following an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he could take over the playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create any issue here, but I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven’t over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who’s done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be, because we need to be better on offense,” he said. “And if that’s my specialty, then I need to be involved more and I will be.”
Jackson hired Haley in the offseason to run the offense. Haley previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs (2099-11, and the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-17).
Jackson said Haley has called the plays this season but didn’t exactly give him a vote of confidence moving forward.
“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been respectful,” Jackson said. “That’s why you bring guys in and you make them the coordinator. Again, there are some things we’ve got to fix fast to get this thing back to where it needs to be.”
Haley has a reputation for being a bit prickly to work with, but Jackson said he isn’t worried about Haley’s potential reaction.
“It’s not going to be about butting heads,” Jackson said. “I’m the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be.”
In his first two seasons as the coach of the Browns, Jackson called the plays, and the team finished 1-15 and 0-16.
This season, the Browns are 2-4-1 and in last place in the AFC North. They have played four overtime games, losing two of them. With No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Jackson expects more from the offense.
The Browns’ offense was held scoreless in the first half Sunday against a Tampa Bay defense that had given up 125 first-half points this season. In the first half, the Browns were outgained 243 yards to 74. In the game, they converted just three of 14 third-down attempts.
On the season, the Browns average 21.6 points per game, which is good for 23rd in the NFL. They have thrown only eight touchdown passes this season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
Reports: Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, according to multiple reports Monday.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: Three in 2019 and two in 2020. They
Reports: Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick, according to multiple reports Monday.
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: Three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Cowboys had done extensive work on Cooper as a possible trade target, and that the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts had also shown interest in the wideout. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden previously told reporters Cooper was not being shopped, but multiple reports indicated Oakland would take a first-rounder for him.
Yahoo Sports reported after Monday’s deal that other teams were not willing to offer Oakland a first-rounder.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year. Currently recovering from a concussion sustained in London against the Seahawks in Week 6, Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games.
He has 225 grabs for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 career games (47 starts), with 155 catches, 2,223 yards and 11 scores coming from 2015-16.
Cooper is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
The trade comes 10 years and eight days after the Cowboys dealt first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams, who went on to total 1,324 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games (29 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Cowboys.
Dallas also traded two first-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for wideout Joey Galloway in 2000, but Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with the team and totaled 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games (46 starts) over four seasons.
The deal leaves Oakland with just three of its own first-round picks on the roster: safety Karl Joseph (2016), cornerback Gareon Conley (2017) and left tackle Kolton Miller (2018).
Joseph is also reportedly on the trade block, while Conley and quarterback Derek Carr are not expected to be traded, according to an NFL Network report.
–Field Level Media
Reports: MRI confirms Bucs’ Alexander tore ACL
Reports: MRI confirms Bucs' Alexander tore ACL
An MRI confirmed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple reports Monday.
Multiple outlets reported Sunday that the team feared a torn ACL for Alexander, who went down after his leg
Reports: MRI confirms Bucs’ Alexander tore ACL
An MRI confirmed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple reports Monday.
Multiple outlets reported Sunday that the team feared a torn ACL for Alexander, who went down after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime against the Cleveland Browns.
Alexander, 24, had seven tackles and a pass defensed on Sunday before departing. He had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed this season, the final year of his rookie contract.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Alexander reportedly had been in discussions with the team about a contract extension before the injury.
Tampa Bay also lost rookie linebacker Jack Cichy — who has a history of injuries, including a torn ACL as a senior at Wisconsin — to a knee injury on Sunday, but the severity is unclear. The team re-signed linebacker Devante Bond, who was waived with an injury settlement during final cuts, last week for additional depth.
–Field Level Media
Steelers RB Bell a no-show again
Steelers RB Bell a no-show again
The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters Monday morning after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to
Steelers RB Bell a no-show again
The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters Monday morning after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, and it was speculated he’d be back by now. Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. With each week he sits out, he is forfeiting $850,000.
The NFL pundits weighed in over the weekend with their projections about when Bell would return to work.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he doesn’t expect Bell to return until after the NFL’s Oct. 30 trade deadline because speculation is he doesn’t want to be traded. He can’t be traded until he signs the franchise tender, Schefter said, and he can’t return until he does so.
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that Bell’s side is negotiating with the Steelers over the terms of a possible two-week roster exemption. Glazer said the Steelers do not want to pay him during the exemption, and Bell, of course, wants to be paid.
Without Bell, the Steelers are 3-2-1 and in first place in the AFC North. Second-year running back James Conner as emerged as a replacement for Bell, carrying the ball 103 times for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Steelers host Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
–Field Level Media
Report: Pats RB Michel avoids serious injury
Report: Pats RB Michel avoids serious injury
New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report Monday, after going down awkwardly in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
Per the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament
Report: Pats RB Michel avoids serious injury
New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report Monday, after going down awkwardly in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Per the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament and could miss some time, but likely not much after an MRI exam showed no serious damage.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play, letting go of the ball as he was twisted down. He was attended to in the medical tent before being carted off the field and into the locker room.
He finished with 35 yards on five touches, bringing his season total to 453 yards on 99 touches, including 95 carries for 422 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Michel, 23, has a history of left knee issues. He ruptured the ACL in his left knee during his sophomore season in high school, followed by an unspecified ligament injury in the SEC Championship Game in 2017. In training camp this summer, he sustained a left knee injury and underwent a procedure to have it drained.
The Patriots already lost their other 2018 first-round pick, fellow Georgia product Isaiah Wynn, to a season-ending Achilles tear.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
It took long enough, but the Lions' investment in improving their running game is paying off in Detroit.
Adding first-round guard Frank Ragnow and second-round back Kerryon Johnson this season has worked wonders in the latest overhaul by the Lions. Second-round
Film Study: How the Lions found their ground game
It took long enough, but the Lions’ investment in improving their running game is paying off in Detroit.
Adding first-round guard Frank Ragnow and second-round back Kerryon Johnson this season has worked wonders in the latest overhaul by the Lions. Second-round pick Ameer Abdullah and a high-priced offensive line weren’t enough to do the trick in recent years.
A mauler at Arkansas, Ragnow made Dolphins defenders’ lives miserable on Sunday in Miami, mashing defensive tackles and clobbering linebackers in the hole.
Pulling from his left guard spot, Ragnow nailed linebacker Kiko Alonso in the hole to spring Johnson for a 71-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. On a 12-yard run by LeGarrette Blount later in the quarter, Ragnow rode defensive tackle Davon Godchaux a full 10 yards downfield before planting him in the turf, clearing a chasm of a hole to the right for a run designed to go left behind pulling right guard T.J. Lang.
Ragnow, center Graham Glasgow and fullback Nick Bellore capped the drive by paving a huge lane for Blount — known for powering his way through bodies across the goal line — to waltz into the end zone untouched from 2 yards out.
Tackles Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner each had their moments too, as the Lions racked up 248 yards — their highest single-game total since Barry Sanders’ penultimate season — on 35 carries (7.1-yard average). Taking out two Matthew Stafford kneeldowns and five runs that merely killed clock on the final drive, the Lions averaged 8.7 yards per tote (28 for 243).
Johnson was the star of the show. He displayed the same punishing style that helped him star at Auburn. Johnson dished it out twice to Alonso (who had a rough day), slamming him on his back with a stiff-arm after catching a screen pass and later knocking his helmet off after lowering his shoulder on a thunderous 4-yard carry.
But Johnson also showcased the game-breaking ability he has flashed often as a rookie, a level of explosiveness that wasn’t always evident at Auburn. The hole on his 71-yarder was ample, but his burst to and through it erased pursuit angles for Raekwon McMillan and Xavien Howard, forcing Reshad Jones to chase him down and prevent a 91-yard touchdown. Johnson tallied six other runs of at least 8 yards, including several where he bounced outside of Miami’s defensive ends and exploded upfield.
With average measurements of 6-foot-6 and 261.3 pounds, Detroit’s tight ends are known more for their blocking than receiving, and they certainly delivered on that reputation Sunday. On one play, all three aligned on the same side in a wing set to spring Johnson for an easy 18 yards. Each impressed in other ways as well.
Michael Roberts — who also had three grabs for 48 yards and two scores — battered defensive ends one-on-one and washed them down the line on double-team blocks. Levine Toilolo latched on and used his length to box out defenders, including a key seal on Johnson’s 71-yarder. Detroit employed Luke Willson several times as part of a full-house backfield, teaming him with Bellore for a pair of lead blockers.
With so much success on the ground, the Lions played off their run looks for explosive throws off play-action, including Roberts’ first touchdown (15 yards off a bootleg) and a 22-yard crossing route to Kenny Golladay.
Absent a true rushing threat for so long, Stafford is suddenly carrying a much lighter burden. His 22 attempts in Miami were his second fewest in a full game across his entire 10-year career, one game after he threw just 26 times (fifth fewest). He looked downright giddy on Sunday, pointing a finger to the sky with a goofy smile on his face anytime a Lions runner found even the slightest seam.
Detroit’s ground game has had some hiccups (2.6 yards per carry in Week 1, 3.4 in Week 5), but it now ranks well above average (4.9 average, fifth in NFL) after dominating a Dolphins unit that entered 11th in the NFL (4.0 average allowed). If the newfound success sticks, the Lions might just make some noise in a standing-room-only NFC North.
–Bama Boys putting the D back in D.C.
Washington hasn’t had a defense in ages.
The unit hasn’t ranked better than 13th in yards or 17th in points since 2009, and it has finished top 10 in both categories just once since 2005.
But through seven weeks, this year’s group ranks fifth in yards (325.7 per game) and seventh in points (20.2), thanks largely to the team’s last two first-round picks. Jonathan Allen (17th overall in 2017) and Da’Ron Payne (13th overall in 2018) have graduated from terrorizing SEC opponents at Alabama to hounding the NFL’s best O-line on Sunday.
Massive and country-strong, Allen and Payne apply their tools more effectively than most young players, consistently maintaining leverage with low pad level. While agile enough to shoot gaps, they both show excellent discipline in the run game, a credit to defensive line guru Jim Tomsula and their coaches at Alabama. They play through blockers (rather than around them) and simply discard them when the ball carrier nears. That brings fewer splash plays but translates to fewer holes and more clean-up tackles for linebackers.
The duo stifled the Cowboys’ league-best run game (5.2 yards per carry entering Week 7) all day on Sunday, allowing 73 yards on 22 carries (3.3-yard average), with 24 yards coming on two scrambles and 7 on an end-around to cornerback Jourdan Lewis, of all people. Ezekiel Elliott came in averaging 5.0 yards per tote but totaled 33 yards on 15 carries (2.2 average). After ranking in the bottom six in yards per carry each of the past three years, Washington is now up to seventh best (3.97).
Payne’s get-off and heavy hands repeatedly put center Joe Looney — who has actually impressed in relief of Pro Bowler Travis Frederick — two yards deep in the backfield after the snap. Allen shed blocks quickly throughout the day and rag-dolled any tight ends unlucky enough to draw him as their assignment.
But neither player is one-dimensional.
Both can affect the quarterback, a must for any interior D-linemen taken in the first round in the modern NFL. Allen leads the team with eight QB hits and is tied for the lead with 3.0 sacks, while Payne has four and 2.0, respectively. Even better, both players push the pocket when they don’t get there, which is how most of the team’s sacks have been created this season.
Allen is an excellent technician who rarely gets stuck on blocks. He picked up a sack off a stunt on Sunday, but spent much of the rest of the game haunting left guard Connor Williams. The Cowboys rookie dragged Allen down twice in the first three quarters to prevent sacks or QB hits, but avoided a holding penalty. He wasn’t so lucky early in the fourth, when he was forced to tackle Allen to avoid a sack, with the hold nullifying a third-and-4 conversion. Ryan Kerrigan strip-sacked Dak Prescott and Preston Smith recovered for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead on the next play.
Payne didn’t notch a sack but was arguably more impressive. He set up sacks by Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson by bulling blockers into Prescott’s lap, first going through Looney and then through Williams despite Looney’s help. Payne also looked like he belonged against Zack Martin, the NFL’s best guard. He backed Martin into Prescott on a few occasions, including one where he tipped a pass for a near-interception on the first play of Dallas’ final drive.
Supplementing the Allen and Payne duo inside is unheralded third-year man Matt Ioannidis, who has 3.0 sacks and four QB hits in just 181 snaps (48.3 percent). The 2016 fifth-rounder from Temple is more of a bull in a china shop who mashes right through blockers, but he also flashes craftiness, like on a hand-swipe, rip move for a strip-sack (and recovery) in Week 1.
Despite a lack of sacks (19th in sack rate), Washington’s defense ranks 11th in yards per pass allowed. But with this interior trio pushing pockets, it’s only a matter of time before the team’s edge rushers really get going. After entering with just two sacks all season, the outside linebackers combined for three on Sunday alone. Kerrigan, Anderson and Smith will get more chances as the season goes on, and this defense could be terrific if they can manage to get home.
–Fledgling stars shine in Santa Clara
You might have missed it as Todd Gurley piled up numbers in a 39-10 rout on Sunday, but the other side of the ball featured an excellent matchup of budding young studs.
By now, most know 49ers tight end George Kittle, whose stats (32 grabs, 527 yards, two scores) have him squarely on the fantasy map. While Kyle Shanahan’s scheme is certainly a big help, Kittle is well on his way to stardom.
The second-year pro is blazing fast (4.52 40-yard dash) and explosive (11-foot broad jump) for his size (6-foot-4, 247 pounds), and already flashes the craftiness to defeat man coverage as a route runner. His hands aren’t the most natural, but Kittle compensates with excellent run-after-catch ability, a weapon he can employ often with Shanahan springing him wide open. Just as important, he’s borderline dominant as a blocker — which he showed at Iowa — regularly stymieing defensive ends and driving smaller defenders into the turf or off the screen.
Two of the Rams’ unsung heroes — strong safety John Johnson and linebacker Cory Littleton — drew Kittle in coverage much of Sunday, and the ensuing battles were fantastic.
Kittle wound up leading all receivers with five grabs for 98 yards and a score, sneaking behind Littleton’s zone coverage a few times, including on a 35-yard gain late in the second quarter. He also used a crafty release, juking in and out before cutting back inside on a crosser to beat Littleton’s tight man coverage for 21 yards late in the third.
Against Johnson late in the second, Kittle got free with an inverted pivot route (a double move faking a quick out before breaking back in) to beat man coverage, but couldn’t corral a high throw from C.J. Beathard. One play later, he found paydirt in a zone pocket against Nickell Robey-Coleman, but Johnson would turn the tide after halftime.
On third-and-1 midway through the third, Kittle ran a crosser off of play-action and appeared to have a step on Johnson’s man coverage, but the safety broke hard to get a hand on the ball as it arrived. It tipped off both of Kittle’s hands and began to settle into his left before Johnson snatched it away for an acrobatic interception.
Johnson got a hand on the pass in part because Beathard couldn’t quite get enough on it, thanks to pressure from — you guessed it — Littleton. It was the second week in a row the duo teamed up for an interception, after Littleton carried a seam route in Denver and tipped the throw up for Johnson to corral.
Johnson, a 2017 third-rounder, and Littleton, in his third year after going undrafted, have quietly starred for Wade Phillips’ defense. They lead the team in tackles (43 and 58, respectively) while stuffing the stat sheet with a combined five tackles for loss (four for Littleton), four interceptions (three for Johnson) and 15 passes defensed (eight by Littleton). Littleton also had two sacks and blocked a punt on Sunday, his fifth (!) since the start of 2017 (one of the five, two weeks ago in Seattle, was not officially a block, as it traveled five yards beyond the line of scrimmage).
Rams coaches showed how much they value both players by pulling them for a rest in the fourth quarter Sunday, which they also did in a 34-0 win over Arizona in Week 2. Otherwise, neither player has missed a snap this year.
Aaron Donald (4.0 sacks, six QB hits on Sunday, plus one soul-snatching strip of Matt Breida) rightfully dominates headlines, while Ndamukong Suh and Marcus Peters are next in line for attention. But Johnson and Littleton are two pieces that tie the whole unit together, and their futures look awfully bright.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Bucs LBs Alexander, Cichy to IR with torn ACLs
Bucs LBs Alexander, Cichy to IR with torn ACLs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve Monday after both players sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.
An MRI confirmed both injuries Monday. Alexander tore the ACL
Bucs LBs Alexander, Cichy to IR with torn ACLs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve Monday after both players sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
An MRI confirmed both injuries Monday. Alexander tore the ACL in his right knee after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” head coach Dirk Koetter said Monday. “It’s just very unfortunate. Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional last night.”
Alexander, 24, had seven tackles and a pass defensed on Sunday before departing. He had 45 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed this season, the final year of his rookie contract.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and recently named team captain, Alexander reportedly had been in discussions with the team about a contract extension before the injury.
Cichy — a sixth-round rookie who has a history of injuries, including a torn right ACL as a senior at Wisconsin — tore his left ACL in the third quarter Sunday. He had primarily played special teams early in the season but moved into the defensive lineup after Alexander went down.
The team re-signed linebacker Devante Bond, who was waived with an injury settlement during final cuts, last week for additional depth.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson ‘desperately’ seeking trade
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson 'desperately' seeking trade
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson "desperately" wants out of Arizona and has requested a trade before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Monday.
Per the report, Peterson feels his situation with the 1-6 Cardinals is deteriorating and has repeatedly asked
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson ‘desperately’ seeking trade
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson “desperately” wants out of Arizona and has requested a trade before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Monday.
Per the report, Peterson feels his situation with the 1-6 Cardinals is deteriorating and has repeatedly asked to be traded. CBS Sports reported last week that the team was “open” to dealing Peterson, along with a few other players who have not fit well into new head coach Steve Wilks’ defense.
Wilks denied being willing to trade Peterson on Monday.
“We’re not trading Patrick,” Wilks said.
Known for shadowing opponents’ No. 1 wideouts, Peterson has taken a different role this season in Wilks’ zone-heavy scheme. He has two interceptions and three passes defensed through seven games, along with a sack and a fumble recovery.
Peterson, 28, is one of only four players (along with Joe Thomas, Patrick Willis and A.J. Green) since 1990 to earn Pro Bowl selections in each of his first seven NFL seasons. His selection as a rookie (in 2011) came as a returner, but each of the last six have come at cornerback. He also has three first-team All-Pro nods (one as a returner, two as a cornerback), most recently in 2015.
Midway through his eighth season, Peterson has started all 119 games in his career since Arizona selected him fifth overall in 2011.
He is in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract and is due about $6.5 million over the remainder of the season. He has non-guaranteed base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.
The Cardinals would save $11 million against the cap this year by trading Peterson, while incurring a dead-money hit of $1.3 million in 2019.
The most recent prominent cornerback to be traded, two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro Marcus Peters, garnered second- and fourth-round picks this offseason from the Los Angeles Rams, who also got a sixth-round pick in the deal.
–Field Level Media
Gase: Hip injury to Dolphins WR Wilson likely season-ending
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says receiver Albert Wilson's hip injury is likely season-ending, although a visit to a specialist is planned before a determination is made.
Wilson was hurt in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Receiver Kenny Stills injured his groin late in the game, and Gase
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says receiver Albert Wilson’s hip injury is likely season-ending, although a visit to a specialist is planned before a determination is made.
Wilson was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Receiver Kenny Stills injured his groin late in the game, and Gase ruled him out of Thursday’s game at Houston.
Another receiver, DeVante Parker, has been nursing a quadriceps injury and was inactive Sunday. After the game, Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, said his client is healthy and should be playing. Gould also questioned Gase’s competence.
Gase said Monday he wasn’t bothered by the comments, and said Parker will play at Houston.
Quarterback Brock Osweiler will make his third start in place of Ryan Tannehill, still sidelined by a throwing shoulder injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.
Browns’ Jackson not shaken by close losses in sinking season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson believes owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam still support him despite the team's continued losing.
Jackson said his confidence is based on "conversations" he's had with both the Haslams and general manager John Dorsey. The Browns (2-4-1) lost in overtime on Sunday and dropped to 3-35-1
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns coach Hue Jackson believes owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam still support him despite the team’s continued losing.
Jackson said his confidence is based on “conversations” he’s had with both the Haslams and general manager John Dorsey. The Browns (2-4-1) lost in overtime on Sunday and dropped to 3-35-1 in two-plus seasons under Jackson.
Jackson disputed on Monday that he was not accepting responsibility for the loss following Sunday’s 26-23 defeat, which ended with Tampa Bay kicking a 59-yard field goal.
Jackson said postgame comments he made about “diving” deeper into the offense were not an attack on coordinator Todd Haley or his staff, but a willingness to do anything to help.
Jackson said he has no intention of taking over play-calling duties.
The Browns have shown some improvement, but continue to be plagued by penalties, slow starts and an inability to finish games.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Injury could put Vinatieri’s record-breaking quest on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri's quest to become the NFL's career scoring leader could be put on hold because of a groin injury.
He reinjured his kicking leg Sunday when he two missed extra points. It was the first time in Vinatieri's 23-year career he missed multiple extra points in a game.
Coach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri’s quest to become the NFL’s career scoring leader could be put on hold because of a groin injury.
He reinjured his kicking leg Sunday when he two missed extra points. It was the first time in Vinatieri’s 23-year career he missed multiple extra points in a game.
Coach Frank Reich acknowledged Monday that Vinatieri had an MRI on his right leg and was uncertain if Vinatieri would play next weekend in Oakland. He also said the Colts will try out kickers this week before making a decision on Vinatieri.
The Colts (2-5) have a bye week after the Oakland game.
Vinatieri scored five points against Buffalo to move within five of surpassing Morten Andersen’s total of 2,544 points.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cowboys get Amari Cooper from Raiders for 1st-round pick
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Tuesday his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft.
The deal comes with the Cowboys struggling to make big plays in the passing game with quarterback Dak Prescott,
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Tuesday his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft.
The deal comes with the Cowboys struggling to make big plays in the passing game with quarterback Dak Prescott, and a few months after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.
Cooper was the fourth overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama three years ago. He started his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and had two 100-yard games this season, but had just two targets and one catch since the second of those games.
Dallas receivers have just one 100-yard game combined through seven games, by Cole Beasley in a Week 6 win over Jacksonville.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ex-NFL player out of prison after 18 years for murder plot
Rae Carruth is a free man.
The former NFL wide receiver was released from prison Monday after serving more than 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers' 1997 first-round draft pick was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence
Rae Carruth is a free man.
The former NFL wide receiver was released from prison Monday after serving more than 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers’ 1997 first-round draft pick was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence of 18 to 24 years.
Carruth did not speak to reporters as he left prison wearing a knit cap and an unzipped jacket on a chilly morning with temperatures in the high 30s. There was a smattering of applause when he got into a white SUV and was whisked away. He was taken to an undisclosed location.
The 44-year-old Carruth will be on a nine-month post-release program, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman Jerry Higgins. He would need special permission from a case officer to leave the state or the country during that span but is free to go wherever he pleases after nine months.
Carruth was found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support. Adams was shot four times while driving her car but managed to make a 911 call that helped implicate Carruth.
Adams went into a coma and died less than a month later after the shooting.
The child she was carrying, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered by emergency cesarean section but suffers from permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy.
Carruth has never admitted guilt in Adams’ murder, but in a complex 15-page letter to WBTV-TV in Charlotte in February he wrote that “I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want (Saundra Adams) to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”
Carruth’s former attorney, David Rudolf, did not immediately return phone calls Monday seeking comment about Carruth’s release and plans.
Last week, Carruth told WSOC-TV in Charlotte in a telephone interview, “I just truly want to be forgiven.”
He went on to say he was “somewhat frightened” about his release, adding that “I’m nervous just about how I’ll be received by the public. I still have to work. I still have to live. I have to exist out there and it just seems like there is so much hate and negativity toward me.”
Carruth has repeatedly said he wants to have a relationship with his son, who remains in the custody of his grandmother, Saundra Adams, who has raised him since birth. Adams had previously said she would be there when Carruth got out of prison, but she was not present Monday.
Carruth’s arrest on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder nine days after the shooting sent shockwaves throughout the Panthers organization.
The team released Carruth and the NFL suspended him indefinitely after he fled the Charlotte area after posting $3 million bail and was found by federal authorities hiding in the trunk of a car in Tennessee, about 500 miles from Charlotte.
Panthers center Frank Garcia played with Carruth for more than two seasons. He said players were stunned when they heard the news of Carruth’s possible involvement in the murder, about 20 miles from the team’s downtown stadium in the affluent section of South Charlotte.
“It would be like finding out the guy sitting in the cubicle next to you at work was arrested for murder,” Garcia said. “You just don’t always know people as well as you think you do.”
Garcia said Carruth was a little shy, and mostly kept to himself. But he said Carruth had a passion for helping kids, including reading books to elementary school students.
It was a difficult time in Panthers history.
Some players were called out of football practice to testify at the trial. Those not involved would spend time huddling in the players’ lounge watching the trial on Court TV.
“That is one time where you were actually hiding from the cameras,” Garcia said. “You just wanted to stay low and not be involved. All along you’re asking yourself, ‘Did I miss any signs? How is somebody capable of this?'”
While in jail Carruth worked as a barber, making about $1 per hour, the Department of Public Safety said.
That’s a far cry from the four-year, $3.7 million contract Carruth signed with the Panthers after being drafted — although he never collected all of that money since he was released in the third year of his deal.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ex-Panthers WR Carruth released from prison
Ex-Panthers WR Carruth released from prison
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday morning.
Carruth, 44, left the Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, N.C., at 8 a.m. ET without speaking to reporters gathered near the exit.
Carruth begins a nine-month post-release program
Ex-Panthers WR Carruth released from prison
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday morning.
Carruth, 44, left the Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, N.C., at 8 a.m. ET without speaking to reporters gathered near the exit.
Carruth begins a nine-month post-release program as part of his sentence for plotting the Nov. 16, 1999, shooting of his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams, who died one month later.
Carruth’s son, Chancellor Adams, survived in Adams’ womb but the loss of oxygen and blood caused brain damage. Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother, has raised her grandson since his birth.
During the release program, Carruth is not permitted to leave the state without permission.
The 1997 first-round pick was an active NFL player when charges were brought in the Adams case.
–Field Level Media
Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a matchup between the league's highest-scoring offense and top-ranked defense, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens played to a near draw.
New Orleans didn't come close to matching its average of 36 points, and the Baltimore defense finally wilted in the second half — thanks to the stellar
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offense and top-ranked defense, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens played to a near draw.
New Orleans didn’t come close to matching its average of 36 points, and the Baltimore defense finally wilted in the second half — thanks to the stellar play of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
At the end of New Orleans’ 24-23 victory, players from both teams had plenty reason to feel good about how they performed.
Everyone except Justin Tucker.
Tucker was 222 for 222 on conversion kicks until he shanked one to the right with 24 seconds remaining and overtime seemingly waiting for these two evenly matched teams.
“I can’t tell you exactly what happened,” Tucker said, “but at the end of the day I feel like I cost us the game.”
The missed kick gave Brees his first career victory over the Ravens, the only team he had not defeated. He joins Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to beat every club.
Brees threw his 500th TD pass to help the Saints (5-1) extend their winning streak to five. Manning, Favre, Tom Brady and now Brees are the only members of the 500 club.
Joe Flacco went 23 for 39 for 279 yards for Baltimore (4-3) and fashioned a wonderful late drive to put the Ravens just an extra point away from overtime.
Some other things to know about the Saints-Ravens game:
THE FOURTH ESTATE
Coach Sean Payton had the Saints go for it on fourth down four times during a 20-play game-opening drive, the lone unsuccessful attempt coming on the final try, when a fumble by Taysom Hill was recovered by the Ravens’ Michael Pierce at the Baltimore 6-yard line.
New Orleans was 4 for 5 on fourth-down conversions for the day, something Brees said set the tone early for the kind of offensive game they wanted to play.
“It gives you a lot of confidence, you know?” Brees said. “Feeling like he’s putting the ball in our hands to make the play and he’s got plays he likes. That makes us feel like we’re playing to win, not just playing.”
BROWN DELIVERS
Ravens receiver John Brown bounced back from two uneventful games with seven catches for 134 yards and the potential game-tying score with 24 seconds left.
Brown signed with Baltimore as a free agent in March after playing four years in Arizona. He leads the Ravens in yards receiving and touchdown catches (4).
“It was good just to be able to make the plays. The opportunity came to me,” Brown said. “You can take all those yards back, the touchdown back. I’d rather get the win.”
A DIFFERENT LOOK
Brees is a pure passer, so teams know what to expect from him. But Payton continues to integrate Taysom Hill, a second-year man out of Brigham Young, into the offense to give opponents a different look.
So far, the ploy has paid dividends.
“He made some big plays,” Payton said of Hill, who rushed three times for 12 yards. “He had a toss and he kept the ball. Look, he does so many different things. He’s a football player. When the game is over and it’s a grass field, his uniform is dirty.”
JACKSON’S SIX
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson scored his first NFL touchdown and gave the Ravens the lead when he carried the ball into the end zone with four seconds remaining in the first half.
“It was amazing. I’m in touchdown heaven, or football heaven, whatever you want to call it,” he said. “Man, I’m taking this ball right to the sideline and keeping it.”
Jackson was the second of Baltimore’s two first round draft picks this year. The Heisman Trophy winner in 2016 has appeared in every game but had not contributed a scoring play.
HOLD THAT LINE
With Josh LeRibeus subbing for Andrus Peat (head injury) at left guard and reserve tackle Jermon Bushrod inactive following the death of his infant daughter, the Saints knew they’d have to get a cohesive effort from the offensive line to prevent Baltimore’s barrage of blitzes.
Well, Terrell Suggs’ sack of Brees in the fourth quarter was the lone blemish on an otherwise spotless day of protection. And that came with LeRibeus missing time due to an ankle injury.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Former NFL player Rae Carruth out of prison after 18 years
Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth has been released from prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers' 1997 first-round draft pick was released Monday from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence.
Carruth, now 44, was found guilty
Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth has been released from prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers’ 1997 first-round draft pick was released Monday from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence.
Carruth, now 44, was found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support. Adams was shot four times while driving her car, but managed to make a 911 call that helped implicate Carruth.
Adams fell into a coma and died less than a month later after the shooting.
The child she was carrying, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered by emergency cesarean section but suffers from permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots ban fan who doused K.C.’s Hill with beer
Patriots ban fan who doused K.C.'s Hill with beer
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
Patriots ban fan who doused K.C.’s Hill with beer
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game Sunday night, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40, his third touchdown of the game. As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,'” Hill told the media after the game. “I’m not mad at all.”
Later Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, want to take legal action against the fan and are discussing options with the NFL and the players’ union.
“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
–Field Level Media
Several 2017 playoff teams are underachieving this year
If anyone figured the 2018 NFL season would emulate 2017, they have positive proof through seven weeks that just isn't so.
Sure, the Patriots are an AFC power, even though they aren't overpowering anybody, and the Chiefs again won their first five games before losing. The Giants and 49ers are dredging the bottom
If anyone figured the 2018 NFL season would emulate 2017, they have positive proof through seven weeks that just isn’t so.
Sure, the Patriots are an AFC power, even though they aren’t overpowering anybody, and the Chiefs again won their first five games before losing. The Giants and 49ers are dredging the bottom of the NFC once more.
But take a look at the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. And the Jaguars.
The Titans, the Falcons and the Bills.
Don’t take a long look, though, because it’s pretty ugly.
It’s most unsightly in Jacksonville, where a locker room incident punctuated a third straight loss. The Jaguars, who led the Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game in January, are 3-4, and in the last three defeats are minus-8 in turnover differential. They’re minus-12 on the season, the offense has disappeared and quarterback Blake Bortles was benched in a 20-7 home loss to division-rival Houston.
Calais Campbell was seen holding back fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a carry-over from the screaming, shouting and finger pointing after the latest flop.
“We’ve got to do something, but the first thing we’ve got to do is stop turning the damn ball over,” exasperated coach Doug Marrone said. “Period. That would be the positive of how we can build.”
A defense that appeared ready to dominate this year has been inconsistent. Injuries have been a factor.
And the psyche seems damaged.
“Frustration’s a part of the game, and we’re emotional people and this is an emotional game,” Campbell said. “At the same time, I think these guys, this group of guys, we have a different kind of heart to us. At the same time, losing sucks, you know, especially losing three in a row. Stacking losses, that’s not who we are, that’s not what we want to be.
“But it is who we are ’cause that’s what’s going on right now. I do believe that we will get it fixed. We have no choice but to get it fixed.”
They’ll set about it in London against the Eagles , who blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter at home against Carolina. Another team with plenty of injuries, the Eagles’ resilient nature that carried them to the top is ebbing.
Like the Jags, the Eagles recognize it. They simply can’t get caught up in expectations.
“There’s enough pressure,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Just the game itself brings its own sort of pressure. We don’t have to go force anything. We don’t have to go looking for plays. Let the plays come to you and then make them when they come, and that’s where we’re at.”
Actually, where they are at is 3-4 — they lost only three times last season — trailing 4-2 Washington in a muddled NFC East. And now they head overseas.
“You just isolate this game in this week and move on to the next. You learn from it,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “I sound like a broken record every time we lose up here, but it’s on to the next. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself, there is no time to be (ticked) about it. You have to learn from it quick and bounce back to next week.”
Tennessee showed some guts in going for a 2-point conversion in the final seconds, trailing 20-19 in London. It failed — twice, the first negated by a Chargers penalty.
The Titans (3-4) have dropped three in a row, too. Their offense has been awful and the rush defense weak.
They are hardly a lost cause, though. The Bills and Falcons probably are.
We would gladly give Atlanta a break because no team has been ravaged by injuries the way the Falcons have. For the first month of the season, they lost a starter or more per game, especially on D. Top runner Devonta Freeman now is on injured reserve.
No one gets a break in the NFL, however, and the fact star receiver Julio Jones has yet to find the end zone is emblematic of underachievement. At 2-4 in the highly competitive NFC South, the Falcons, who wasted away the 2016 championship with a second-half collapse in the Super Bowl, won’t be participating in the big game they will host in February.
Of all the struggling 2017 playoff qualifiers, the demise of the Bills was most predictable. From some strange roster decisions to the inability to replace key lost blockers to not building on potential momentum from their first postseason berth since the turn of the century, the Bills have been a mess. Like all of the teams discussed here, they’ve been struck by the injury bug. Unlike the others, they didn’t have the talent base to compete from the outset.
Turnover in the playoffs lineup happens each year in the NFL, of course. For every one of these disappointments thus far are the risers: the Bears, Ravens and Texans. Houston began the season with three defeats and now leads the AFC South.
“I think we started believing more,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “We started the season 0-3. No one was negative. We all know we were really close to winning the game. We kept working and tuned out a lot of the outside noise.
“Anytime you win four games in a row you set a standard for yourself.”
Too bad some teams aren’t approaching the standards they set by making the playoffs last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chiefs celebrating blowout of Bengals, impressive 6-1 start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It's hard to tell these days what's more entertaining to watch: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' high-flying offense or their crazy, creative touchdown celebrations.
Opposing teams are getting a heavy dose of both.
The latest victim was the Cincinnati Bengals, who watched Mahomes torch their banged-up
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s hard to tell these days what’s more entertaining to watch: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-flying offense or their crazy, creative touchdown celebrations.
Opposing teams are getting a heavy dose of both.
The latest victim was the Cincinnati Bengals, who watched Mahomes torch their banged-up defense for 358 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 Chiefs victory Sunday night. Kareem Hunt added three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill and Demetrius Harris also scored and Kansas City rolled up 551 yards total offense in the rout.
“We have an amazing time. It’s always fun when you’re winning,” Harris said with a smile. “It’s a lot of fun with the group of guys we’ve got, and we’re just taking advantage of it.”
That goes for those touchdown celebrations.
After catching his TD pass, Harris sprinted about 30 yards to what he thought was a camera well and jumped in as if it was a foxhole. It turned out to be a rough landing — it was actually some machinery — though he followed through with his routine by tossing the football as if it was a grenade.
“Bombs away and everyone get out of the way,” he said.
Later, Hill caught a TD pass in the corner of the end zone, sprinted to an official and fainted at his feet. Left tackle Eric Fisher ran over to provide CPR — as if the Chiefs offense needed resuscitation — and Hill popped to his feet. He did a backflip before racing back to the sideline.
Then there was the choreographed dance following another touchdown. Everyone knew the moves except Mahomes, who looked decidedly out of place as he danced along.
“It’s fun. We have a lot of young guys on the team that just have fun playing football,” he said. “But they didn’t tell me what they were doing, so I was just trying to go along.”
Yes, the Chiefs (6-1) were having all kinds of fun Sunday night.
The Bengals (4-3) were in no mood to laugh.
Andy Dalton was held to 148 yards passing with a touchdown and a pick-6, and Joe Mixon had 50 yards rushing, as the NFL’s worst defense held Cincinnati to 239 yards of total offense.
“Going in you have to do a really good job, first of all making first downs, to be able to make adjustments, to be able to tackle, to make plays in the open field, and we didn’t do a very good job of that,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “It just comes down to as simple as that.”
As the Chiefs continue celebrating their win, and the Bengals try to pick up the pieces from their second straight loss, here are some of the key takeaways:
BANGED-UP BENGALS
TE Tyler Kroft (knee), LB Nick Vigil (knee) and CB Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) missed the game with injuries, and they were soon joined by three more crucial pieces. LB Vontaze Burfict limped off with a hip injury, WR John Ross hurt his groin and TE Mason Schreck hurt his knee.
MILESTONE WIN
Chiefs coach Andy Reid picked up his 200th win, though he deflected any acclaim to the players and personnel who have helped him along the way. He needs one more win to tie Dan Reeves for eighth on the NFL’s career list. “He’s a great coach. You want to be around him,” Hunt said. “He is definitely one of the best coaches of all time.”
SUNDAY SLOWDOWN
While the Chiefs improved to 8-3 in Sunday night games, the Bengals were probably miffed when the game got flexed from its noon kickoff. Cincinnati dropped to 3-16 on Sunday night and has now lost nine consecutive games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Chiefs safety Ron Parker returned Dalton’s interception for a second-half score, giving the Chiefs two touchdowns in a span of 9 seconds. Parker had a feeling it was coming, too. “That’s what I was waiting on my whole career,” he said. “It was crazy. My daughter asked before the game like, ‘Daddy, how come you don’t score touchdowns?’ So that one was for her.”
CELEB SIGHTINGS
NASCAR star Clint Bowyer raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a strong run at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Then he raced to Arrowhead Stadium as a guest of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. The two met earlier this year and became fast friends, and Bowyer — a native of Emporia, Kansas — got the star treatment Sunday night complete with an autographed Mahomes jersey.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL