Broncos-Chargers Preview Capsule
DENVER (3-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Chargers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 3-5-1, Chargers 5-4
SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 65-51-1
LAST MEETING – Chargers beat Broncos 21-0, Oct. 22, 2017
LAST WEEK – Broncos had bye, lost to Houston 19-17 on Nov. 4; Chargers beat Raiders 20-6
AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 23, Chargers No. 5
BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (17).
BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (26), PASS (10).
CHAGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (13).
CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (17).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … Broncos have won two of past three in series . Denver hoping for better post-bye run after franchise-worst eight-game skid last year. … RB Phillip Lindsay leads all rookie rushers with 591 yards on 110 carries for 5.4-yard average. … Rookie RB Royce Freeman, who’s missed two games with sprained ankle, returns this weekend. He has 4.4-yard average and four TDs. … Broncos are fifth in league with 45 plays of 20 yards or more. . LBs Von Miller (9) and Bradley Chubb (8) have most sacks by pass-rushing duo. Chubb has 6 1-2 sacks in past four games. . Denver leads league with three blocked kicks (punt, field goal and extra-point attempt). . Chargers are league-best 13-3 since Week 9 last season. Their six-game winning streak marks 11th time since merger they had streak of six or more. . QB Philip Rivers has thrown two or more TDs in nine straight games. Only five QBs in league history have string of 10 or more games. . RB Melvin Gordon third in AFC with 1,033 scrimmage yards. He has at least 120 yards and TD in five straight games. . WR Keenan Allen has four touchdowns in past five games vs. Denver. . LB Melvin Ingram has sack in three straight games. . Chargers allowing just 15.5 points per game during winning streak. … Fantasy tip: Broncos QB Case Keenum has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of past five past games.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Giants by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD -Tampa Bay 3-6, New York 4-5
SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 14-7
LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23, Oct. 1, 2017
LAST WEEK – Buccaneers lost to Redskins 16-3; Giants beat 49ers 27-23
AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 26, Giants No. 28
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (15), PASS (29).
GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (15).
GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (18).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bucs have lost three in row and six of seven. … RB Jacquizz Rodgers had 108 yards from scrimmage last week, 83 rushing and 25 receiving. … WR Mike Evans has 13 catches for 217 yards and TD in two games against Giants. … WR DeSean Jackson has scored five touchdowns in last six games against New York, three receiving, two punt returns. … WR Chris Godwin had seven catches for 103 yards last week. … Rookie DT Vita Vea had first sack last week. … DE Carl Nassib has four sacks in last four games. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul had 58½ sacks and 13 forced fumbles in eight seasons with Giants. He has eight sacks with Bucs this season, two less than Giants’ total. … Giants snapped five-game losing streak last week, looking for consecutive wins for first time since December 2016. … QB Eli Manning threw three touchdowns in win over Niners. He aims for fifth straight game with two or more TD passes against Bucs. … RB Saquon Barkley is only player in NFL with 500-plus yards rushing (586) and 500-plus yards receiving (530) despite working behind weak O-line. Barkley has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven of eight games, ranks third overall with 1,016 yards from scrimmage on season…. WR Odell Beckham Jr., has 20 catches for 352 yards and three TDs in last three outings. … S Landon Collins had team-high nine tackles last week and leads team with 71 tackles. … LB B.J. Goodson had first two career interceptions against Niners. … Fantasy tip: Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks second in NFC, averaging 314.1 yards passing. Fitz threw for 406 yards last week, his fourth 400-yarder of season. Despite missing three starts, his 17 TD passes match Giants’ TD total as team. Giants have not had sack in last two games.
Titans-Colts Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (5-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Colts by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Tennessee 6-3, Indianapolis 4-4-1
SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 31-16
LAST MEETING - Titans beat Colts 20-18, Nov. 26, 2017
LAST WEEK — Titans beat Patriots 34-10; Colts beat Jaguars 29-26
AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 12, Colts No. 18.
TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (15), PASS (30).
TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (10T), PASS (6).
COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (16), PASS (12).
COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23T), RUSH (14), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Tennessee has won six straight against division foes. … Titans have league’s No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 16.8 points, and have allowed league-low 16 TDs. … Tennessee also has second-half shutouts in back-to-back weeks and NFL’s No. 1 red-zone percentage, allowing TDs on 34.8 percent of drives inside 20. … Titans are coming off largest margin of victory since Sept. 13, 2015. … Darius Jennings leads NFL with 35.9-yard average on kickoff returns. … Titans are least-penalized team in NFL (41). … Titans WR Corey Davis had 125 yards receiving last weekend for second 100-yard game of career. … RB Derrick Henry has run for at least one TD in three straight games. … RB Dion Lewis needs two receptions to set single-season career high, 20 yards rushing to reach 2,000 in career, and 13 yards receiving to reach 1,000 in career. … QB Marcus Mariota can achieve career best by throwing two TD passes in three straight games. … Colts were swept by Titans last season after winning 11 straight in series. … Indy has won three straight overall and is seeking four in row since Nov. 2014. … Win would give Colts more victories this season than last. … QB Andrew Luck is perfect 9-0 all-time against Titans. … Luck has thrown TD pass in league-high 32 straight games, and at least three TD passes in six straight. Dan Marino (seven) is No. 3 in league history in that category. … Luck needs one 300-yard game to break tie with Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Kurt Warner for most in player’s first seven seasons (30), and three TD passes to tie Jim Kelly (161) for No. 8 in first seven seasons … Luck has not been sacked since Oct. 4 in career-best 185 attempts. … K Adam Vinatieri can break George Blanda’s NFL record for most career regular-season wins (209). Vinatieri entered NFL one year before Titans coach Mike Vrabel and was teammate of Vrabel’s for five seasons in New England. … Eric Ebron leads all NFL tight ends with nine TD catches this season and had 11 total in first four seasons, all with Lions. … Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne will become 15th inductee of Colts’ Ring of Honor. … Fantasy tip: Expect Colts to continue looking for mismatches, even against NFL’s top scoring defense.
Texans-Redskins Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (6-3) at WASHINGTON (6-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 4-5, Redskins 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Tied 2-2
LAST MEETING —Texans beat Redskins 17-6, Sept. 7, 2014
AP PRO32 RANKING —Texans No. 9, Redskins No. 11
TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (18)
TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (16)
REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (10), PASS (25)
REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (25)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans have won past two meetings. Redskins last beat Texans in 2006. … AFC South-leading Houston has won six in row since 0-3 start. … QB Deshaun Watson’s 36 touchdown passes are second most in NFL history in first 16 games after Kurt Warner’s 39. … Watson has back-to-back 200-yard passing games but has not thrown for 300-plus since Week 5. … Only five teams have allowed more sacks than Texans’ 30. … RB Lamar Miller has 100-plus yards rushing and TD in two of past three games. … WR DeAndre Hopkins coming off 10 catches for 105 yards and TD in Week 9. … Hopkins’ four games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus yards and TD are most in league since start of 2017. … Hopkins has five TD catches over past four games. … WR Demaryius Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in Texans debut vs. Broncos after trade from Denver. … DE J.J. Watt has nine sacks in past seven games. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has three sacks in past three games. … S Justin Reid had career-high nine tackles vs. Broncos. … Redskins lead NFC East by two games over Eagles and Cowboys. … QB Alex Smith had 100.5 rating and TD pass last week at Tampa Bay. … RB Adrian Peterson has 251 yards rushing and TD in three career meetings. … WR Josh Doctson has TD catches in back-to-back games. … Jordan Reed is one of four tight ends with 200-plus catches and 20-plus receiving TDs since 2015. … Redskins’ defense has forced turnover in 13 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … DL Matt Ioannidis leads team with 7 1-2 sacks. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has sacks in consecutive home games. … S D.J. Swearinger facing Houston team that drafted him in second round in 2013 and cut him after two seasons. Swearinger tied for second in league with four interceptions. … Fantasy tip: Injury to Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar opens up possibility of big game for Thomas even as Josh Norman shadows Hopkins.
Cowboys-Falcons Preview Capsule
DALLAS (4-5) at ATLANTA (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 4-5, Atlanta 3-6
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-11
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Cowboys 27-7, Nov. 12, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 27-20; Falcons lost to Browns 28-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 15, Falcons No. 19
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (5), PASS (28).
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (9).
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (30), PASS (2).
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (21), PASS (30).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES __ Falcons won last three games in series, including home games in 2017 and 2012. … Cowboys’ last win over Falcons came on Oct. 25, 2009, 37-21 at Dallas. … Cowboys looking for second straight 2018 road win following 0-4 start away from home. … Ezekiel Elliott second in NFL in rushing, behind Rams’ Todd Gurley, after 151 yards rushing and 187 scrimmage yards against Eagles last week. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads Dallas with 6 ½ sacks. He had sack in last meeting and looking for third straight game against NFC South team with sack. … WR Michael Gallup averaging 18.3 yards per catch, second highest among NFL rookies. … LB Leighton Vander Esch third among NFL rookies with 74 tackles, including team-high 13 last week with first career interception. … Former Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn had six of team’s eight sacks in last season’s win over Cowboys. … QB Matt Ryan has seven games with QB rating over 100 and six games with more than 300 yards passing this season. … WR Julio Jones fastest player in NFL history with more than 10,000 yards receiving, passing mark in 104th game last week. Calvin Johnson reached 10,000 yards in 115 games. … Jones leads NFL with 1,040 yards receiving. … S Damontae Kazee had NFL-leading fifth interception last week, career high. … Falcons’ 51.3 percent success on third downs ranks second in NFL, behind Colts’ 52.4, and is highest in franchise history. … Fantasy tip: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is taking greater advantage of his running skills. Prescott passed for 270 yards with TD and ran for TD last week. He has nine TDs, six passing and three rushing, in last four games.
Carson Wentz’s favorite target has 75 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. If he keeps it up, Ertz will finish with 133 catches and 1,402 yards. He would shatter Jason Witten’s record of 110 catches set in 2012 and break Rob Gronkowski’s mark of 1,327 yards receiving in 2011.
“Zach is a tough cover for whoever they put on him and we trust him to make plays and get open and he does a good job of it,” Wentz said.
Ertz had 14 receptions for 145 yards and two TDs but the Eagles lost to Dallas 27-20 on Sunday Night Football.
Here’s a look inside more numbers entering Week 11:
DREW’S DAY: Drew Brees threw his 509th touchdown pass to move past Brett Favre for second on the all-time list. Peyton Manning is first with 539. Tom Brady has 505. Brees also completed 22 of 25 passes (88 percent) in New Orleans’ 51-14 win at Cincinnati. His 77.3 completion percentage this season is better than his record-setting mark of 72 percent last year.
MORE ACCURACY: Five quarterbacks have a completion percentage over 70 percent: Brees, Kirk Cousins (71.3), Derek Carr (71.3), Matt Ryan (71.1) and Wentz (71.0). It had happened only nine times previously in NFL history.
CAPTAIN ANDREW: Andrew Luck has at least three TD passes in six consecutive games for the Colts. Only Brady and Peyton Manning had a similar streak. Brady reached 10 games in 2007 and Manning did it in eight straight in 2004.
IMPRESSIVE QBS: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (158.3), Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (151.2), Brees (150.4) and Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky (148.6) had a passer rating over 145 (minimum 20 attempts) in Week 10, surpassing the previous high of three done four times previously.
MORE MAHOMES: Patrick Mahomes broke Len Dawson’s Chiefs single-season record by throwing his NFL-leading 31st TD pass in only his 10th game.
TB12 MILESTONE: Brady played his 300th game, including playoffs. He’s second behind Favre, who played in 326 games.
ROOKIE’S RUN: Nick Chubb’s 92-yard touchdown run in Cleveland’s win over Atlanta was the longest rushing TD in franchise history and the second-longest by a rookie in NFL history. Bobby Gage had a 97-yard TD run for the Steelers as a rookie in 1949.
T.O. TOPPED: Larry Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for second place on the all-time list for most yards receiving. Fitzgerald has 15,952. Jerry Rice is first with 22,895.
MOVE OVER, MEGATRON: Julio Jones reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than anyone, doing it in his 104th game. Calvin Johnson had been the fastest at 115 games.
ODELL’S OLD NEWS: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had eight catches for 70 yards and two TDs against the Bengals. His 274 catches through 40 career games is most at this point of a career. Odell Beckham Jr. had 266 receptions in his first 40 games.
600 CLUB: The Redskins need one more win to become the fifth franchise in league history to have 600 regular-season wins, joining the Bears (755 wins), Packers (741), Giants (689) and Steelers (620).
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Wednesday that he texted Le’Veon Bell ahead of the Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his $14.5 million tender or sit out the season, but never heard back from the running back.
“I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I (wished) him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger told reporters at his locker. “He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from.”
When asked whether he could ever see himself missing a season of football while in his prime, Roethlisberger said, “It would be tough. … Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can’t comment on him.”
–Pittsburgh running back James Conner was a full participant in practice, despite still being in concussion protocol, according to NFL.com. Conner sustained the concussion Nov. 8 in the Steelers’ 52-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Mike Tomlin said he was hopeful Conner would play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would need to clear concussion protocol by Saturday to be eligible.
–Joey Bosa, who has been sidelined all season with a foot injury, returned to the practice field for the first time in more than two months.
Bosa, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters prior to practice that while he was “very excited” to see Bosa back on the practice field, his participation would be limited.
There has been no indication whether Bosa has a chance to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Lynn said.
–The New Orleans Saints will lose left tackle Terron Armstead, a key piece of their offensive line, for the next three to four weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Armstead reportedly sustained a pectoral injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Jermon Bushrod.
Armstead, 27, was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and is considered among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.
–Interim Cleveland Browns coach Gregg Williams “deserves” to be considered for the permanent position, general manager John Dorsey said.
Williams went 17-31 in Buffalo during his only other head coaching stint. Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start.
ESPN reported Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement with owners Jim and Dee Haslam signing off on the finalists.
–Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is set to practice for the first time this season.
Foreman has been recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained last November. His removal from the PUP list opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team and the Texans can decide to either reinstate him to the roster or put him on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.
–While the Arizona Cardinals await MRI results on injured safety Budda Baker, they signed a pair of corners to add some defensive depth.
Arizona added David Amerson on Tuesday night and Leonard Johnson on Wednesday. Amerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and also played for the Oakland Raiders.
Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.
–The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to prime time.
The league announced that it is moving the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh game on Dec. 2 to the Sunday night slot, and on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Rams will play at Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals: No team wants to put its rookie quarterback under regular pressure, as Arizona has with Josh Rosen this season, but the Cardinals have been pleased with how well Rosen has handled it. “Quarterbacking in this league is hard,” interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich told reporters. “When things get bad, this kid tends to be fine.” Rosen added that he has always emphasized the ability to stay strong in the face of pressure. “It’s definitely a point of pride for me, to stand in the pocket and not get flustered,” he said. “Whenever I see ghosts, I get mad at myself. That’s what quarterback is all about.” The No. 10 overall pick is also intent on maintaining a high standard despite his team’s 2-7 record. “It’s about consistency,” Rosen said. “You kind of want to be a rock for other guys who may be looking for some sort of steadying force.”
Los Angeles Rams: A day after their Monday night matchup with the Chiefs was moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles over field quality concerns, the Rams had another — more minor — schedule change made. The NFL announced the Rams’ Week 14 visit to Chicago has been flexed into prime time, meaning L.A. will play on Sunday Night Football in back-to-back weeks, including hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. That will give the Rams the maximum of five prime-time games this year, after they had previously played in a total of 12 since 2008. The last time the franchise played more than two prime-time games in a season was in 2004, Marshall Faulk’s second-to-last season.
San Francisco 49ers: Meanwhile, the 49ers are done playing under the lights this year after playing in consecutive prime-time games the last two weeks, on Thursday night in Week 9 and Monday night in Week 10. The NFL announced that San Francisco’s Week 13 visit to Seattle has been flexed out of the Sunday night slot and into the typical late afternoon start, with the Chargers-Steelers game moving to SNF. The Niners will play their final five games in that late afternoon slot after a Week 12 visit to Tampa Bay in the early window. Including their Monday night game in Week 6 at Green Bay, the 49ers played three prime-time games this season after having a total of three over the last two years.
Seattle Seahawks: One surprisingly important contributor for the Seahawks this season has been a former first-round Cleveland Browns draft bust, linebacker Barkevious Mingo. Playing on a two-year, $6.8 million free agent deal, Mingo has played 333 of Seattle’s defensive snaps (59.5 percent) and 207 snaps on special teams (83.1 percent), notching 26 tackles (three for loss) on defense and four more on special teams. “He has done a really good job of spreading his availability across the board,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s a great (special) teams player… he’s been a rusher, he’s been an outside guy playing Sam linebacker, he’s played the Will backer spot for us, nickel, done some specialty things in rushes as well. …He’s been a really fantastic addition and surprised us in so much versatility.”
Buffalo Bills: So much attention has been paid to the Bills’ quarterback situation and the struggling offense that the defense’s accomplishments have been overlooked this year, but they deserve some attention. The Bills (3-7) are the best defensive squad in the NFL. They lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed at 302.2 yards per game, and they are second in the league in pass defense (202.4), narrowly behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (200.6). The Bills’ pass rush ranks 12th. “Coach (Leslie) Frazier and his staff have done a phenomenal job.” head coach Sean McDermott said of the defensive coordinator, per the team website. “There’s still a lot of work (that) remains, but the growth that they’ve undergone since those first two games in particular and the culture that they’ve started to build on that side of the football with the discipline and effort (is impressive).”
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins signed wide receiver Brice Butler on Wednesday to help rebuild their injury-ridden receiving corps. Butler has been in the NFL six seasons — two with the Oakland Raiders and the last four with the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins need replacements for DeVante Parker, who injured the AC joint in his shoulder, and Jakeem Grant, who has a leg injury. Both injuries occurred last week in the team’s loss to Green Bay, and both players are expected to miss a few weeks. The Cowboys waived Butler last month when they traded for receiver Amari Cooper. Butler, 28, has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and has scored eight touchdowns.
New England Patriots: Tom Brady missed Rob Gronkowski during last week’s 34-10 loss to Tennessee. A lot. In his news conference Wednesday, Brady had this to say about his longtime tight end. “When he’s not there, there’s just a different level with other players. Sometimes we don’t try some things because Gronk’s not in there, sometimes we do,” Brady told reporters. He continued: “Whenever we get him back, I think everyone’s going to be excited about that. Hopefully it’s soon, but those things are really up to him and the trainers and so forth. I know he works extremely hard at preparing and I know he wants to be out there.” Gronkowski missed the past two games with back and ankle injuries.
New York Jets: Jets safety Jamal Adams admitted this week that his team was unprepared before Sunday’s 41-10 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills. The Jets, he said, weren’t expecting to face quarterback Matt Barkley, signed by the team just 12 days earlier. “We obviously planned for Josh Allen to come in there,” Adams said Tuesday on his weekly show on WFAN radio. “We thought he was going to play. Obviously, he didn’t play. Obviously, we didn’t have a lot of film on Barkley. We definitely didn’t have film on him.” Allen was listed as limited in practice throughout the week.
Denver Broncos: The trade of Demaryius Thomas was made possible in large part because of the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton, but he’s not the only rookie the team wanted to give a larger role. Fourth-rounder DaeSean Hamilton, who had three catches for 44 yards in Week 5 but has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, is expected to take a large role in three-WR sets when he returns Sunday against the Chargers. “He’s a young player still, but he’s a great route runner,” head coach Vance Joseph said of Hamilton. “I’m excited to see him get more opportunities now. He’s going to be a good football player for us. He does the dirty work. He blocks and he plays on special teams, so whatever you ask him to do, he does. He’s got a bright future.”
Kansas City Chiefs: With the Chiefs’ offense lighting the league on fire, there’s one player who has gotten fewer chances to perform than he’s used to: punter Dustin Colquitt. In a video released by the team Wednesday showing clips of quarterback Patrick Mahomes mic’d up from Sunday’s game, Colquitt joked with the quarterback about finally getting on the field. “Thanks for letting me punt,” Colquitt said with a laugh. “I appreciate it. It felt good to get out there again.” Among punters who have played the whole season, only the Rams’ Johnny Hekker (25) has booted fewer punts than Colquitt (28), meaning Monday night’s matchup could be notably short on special teams. A two-time Pro Bowler, Colquitt is tied for fifth in the NFL in net average (41.4).
Los Angeles Chargers: A major part of the Chargers’ hot streak this season has been getting ahead early in games, allowing the team to play with the lead rather than chase a deficit. “We’re trying to start with more urgency this year, playing from ahead,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “…You force teams in obvious situations where you’ve got to pass the football, our guys get a chance to come off the ball and tee off a little bit.” This week, Lynn is particularly focused on getting out in front so the Broncos’ fierce pass rush can’t be the group teeing off. “If they put you in a situation where you have to pass the football to beat them, it could be a long day because their pass rush is excellent,” Lynn said. Denver is seventh in the NFL with 28 sacks, but the Chargers have allowed just 13 this season (fourth fewest).
Oakland Raiders: A few weeks after trading Amari Cooper, the Raiders could be awfully short-handed at wide receiver on Sunday against the Cardinals. Martavis Bryant is out with a PCL injury, and Jordy Nelson will likely be listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his knee. That should open up opportunities for seventh-round rookie Marcell Ateman, who was promoted from the practice squad in late October but has yet to play in a game. “Coach said I was going to get my opportunity sometime, and it’s here,” Ateman told reporters. “…I just didn’t take a backseat when I got on the practice squad. I just was like, I’m going to keep grinding, keep working, and when I get my opportunity, I’m going to be better.” A 6-foot-4, 216-pounder, Ateman had 12 catches for 139 yards in the preseason.
Titans QB Mariota has revved up his production Titans QB Mariota has revved up his production
Houston Texans: Rebounding from an 0-3 start to post six straight wins is a nice deal but coach Bill O’Brien keeps trying to diffuse the excitement. Quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t see that to be a problem, not with seven regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins. “He’s not saying that we don’t deserve to enjoy the six wins and we haven’t done anything, he was just saying we just got ourselves out of the hole, but at the same time, there’s still a lot more football to play,” Watson told reporters. “We can’t get ahead ourselves and think we’re just going to walk in to any situation. Every week is going to be a task, every week is going to be a battle.”
Indianapolis Colts: Versatile offensive lineman Joe Haeg was designated as the team’s second and final player to return from injured reserve, beginning a 21-day window in which the team can place him on the active roster or put him back on the IR. Haeg started the first three games at right tackle before suffering an ankle injury. The Colts will watch him closely as they integrate him back into practice to see what type of progress he is making. Haeg started in 15 games last season at either right guard or right tackle and can play all five positions.
Jacksonville Jaguars: A team that ranks near the top of the list when it comes to the NFL’s biggest disappointments is aware it is running out of time to turn things around. The Jaguars have dropped five straight games entering Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think as an organization, I think we are all frustrated,” Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone told reporters. “I have to lead it and they have to pull it together and we have to go. We have to get on the field, we have to be able to coach them as well as we can, they have to get out there and be able to perform. We’ve got to go win a game. I look at it as it’s more of a whole than one person.”
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Marcus Mariota is suddenly playing sharper football after struggling earlier in the season. Mariota is 37-of-53 passing for 468 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions over the last two weeks when Tennessee defeated the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. “I think we’ve done a good job on third down, and definitely done a whole lot better in the red zone, being able to score touchdowns,” Mariota told reporters. “If we can continue that, I think we have a chance to be pretty good. When it comes down to it, we can build off of it, we can continue to use the momentum. Guys are flying around. I thought (Wednesday) was a good practice, and we have to continue to build off of it.”
Dallas Cowboys: All-Pro center Travis Frederick has been sidelined all season by Guillain-Barre syndrome but he has encouraging news. He has sensation back in his hands for the first time in almost three months, according to the Dallas Morning News. “It’s starting to come back in my hands a little bit here, which is good,” Frederick said. “Now it’s more just numbness, no tingling, and it’s more in the tips. I mean the fact there is some light at the end of the tunnel is definitely a positive.” Frederick said he still doesn’t have any feeling in his feet, but he cited statistics that said almost all people who suffer from Guillain-Barre — an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system — make a full recovery. “I’m doing good. I’m getting better, slowly but steady.”
New York Giants: He doesn’t sign the paychecks for the Giants, and he doesn’t make the roster decisions, but legendary anchorman Dan Rather has a strong opinion on one New York player — Eli Manning. “I’ll tell you what, whatever you think of the Giants — and they are terrible — I love Eli Manning,” Rather told TMZ Sports on Tuesday. “As an anchorman on the fade, on the way out, you say to yourself, ‘I’m not as good as I once was. But, for once, I’m as good as I ever was.’ That was Eli Manning last night against San Francisco.” Monday night, Manning completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles: Coach Doug Pederson and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton played some golf at league meetings in March, and Payton lost. When the two teams meet on Sunday, Payton’s team will pay off the bet between the two coaches. They’ll be wearing their all-white “color rush” uniforms at home, while the Eagles will wear their home green on the road. “We wanted to liven up the match, and we decided to bet and we chose jersey colors,” Pederson said Wednesday. “Three holes into it I ended up beating him, and that was it.” Payton lost twice to Pederson on the course this year. In his second loss, in July, he made a donation to the Eagles Autism Challenge.
Washington Redskins: Safety D.J. Swearinger isn’t mincing any words about his first team, the Houston Texans, who the Redskins meet on Sunday. The Texans selected him in the second round of the NFL draft in 2013 and released him during the offseason in 2015. Tampa Bay claimed him off waivers. “I never got a fair chance from Tampa,” Swearinger told ESPN recently. “I remember my first interview with (then-coach) Lovie (Smith), he asked me about all the things Houston bashed me on. I was sitting there shocked, like, ‘They really said that about me? This is horrible.’ I took that and put that chip on my shoulder, like I never got that fair opportunity.” He blames Texas coach Bill O’Brien for that, and on Instagram this week he referenced O’Brien: “That Same Coach Told Me I Would Be Outta The League In 3Years. Unfortunately, My God & Grind Had A Plan And Knew That 6years Later….I Would Make Him Eat His Words!”
Atlanta Falcons: Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday after being removed from injured reserve two days earlier. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn is promising caution when it comes to the handling of Jones, so there is not yet a verdict as to whether he could play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, we’re going to great care of him, No. 1, because he is so important,” Quinn said a radio appearance. “I think the best way to go about it is, let’s take him all the way through a full week where he can really get ready to play. And when he’s ready to go, that’s when we’ll make him active. Until that time, we’re not going to put him out there until he’s 100 percent ready.”
Carolina Panthers: Cameron Artis-Payne doesn’t have a carry this season but he is now the No. 2 running back entering Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The team released C.J. Anderson on Monday, giving Artis-Payne the opportunity to get some snaps whenever lead back Christian McCaffrey needs a breather. “You don’t want to go out there and do too much. You just want to go out there and play to the best of your ability,” Artis-Payne told reporters. “The offense has been rolling. Christian has shown he’s one of the better backs in this league. When you go in there to spell him, you got to do your job and make sure you’re taking care of the ball.” Carolina also claimed running back Kenjon Barner off waivers and waived cornerback Josh Hawkins.
New Orleans Saints: The team is taking a long look at receiver Brandon Marshall after signing the veteran earlier this week. Marshall was signed after Dez Bryant tore his Achilles late last week, but he is in football shape after being with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season. The test is finding out if being available to play this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles is too ambitious or if the fact Marshall has been on an NFL roster will speed up the curve. “Having had the training camp experience and he was not 100 percent healthy, this gives us a chance to see where he is at, week by week, take a peek and try to evaluate his skillset to where and if it fits with what we are doing,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t need a reminder that the New York Giants are the opponent on Sunday, and he still has hard feelings about the offseason trade from New York to Tampa Bay. “I didn’t speak to no owners or nothing,” Pierre-Paul told reporters. “Obviously, I gave a hard eight years with the New York Giants and won a Super Bowl there, and the only thing you get is a phone call. I wouldn’t say I was hurt but it was just shocking. You know what I mean? Honestly, I had this game checked off since I left there. Emotions running big. I’m coming, man. I’m bringing the house down.” Pierre-Paul did indicate that he received phone calls from general manager Dave Gettleman and quarterback Eli Manning after the trade.
The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to prime time.
The league announced Wednesday that it is moving the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh game on Dec. 2 to the Sunday night slot, replacing the originally scheduled San Francisco and Seattle game.
The 49ers vs. Seahawks will move to 4:25 p.m. ET.
The following week, on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Rams will play at Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh at Oakland will move to 4:25 p.m.
The game set for this Sunday night, Minnesota at Chicago, already had been flexed to prime time, replacing Pittsburgh at Jacksonville.
Buffalo Bills: So much attention has been paid to the Bills’ quarterback situation and the struggling offense that the defense’s accomplishments have been overlooked this year, but they deserve some attention. The Bills (3-7) are the best defensive squad in the NFL. They lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed at 302.2 yards per game, and they are second in the league in pass defense (202.4), narrowly behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (200.6). The Bills’ pass rush ranks 12th. “Coach (Leslie) Frazier and his staff have done a phenomenal job.” head coach Sean McDermott said of the defensive coordinator, per the team website. “There’s still a lot of work (that) remains, but the growth that they’ve undergone since those first two games in particular and the culture that they’ve started to build on that side of the football with the discipline and effort (is impressive).”
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins signed wide receiver Brice Butler on Wednesday to help rebuild their injury-ridden receiving corps. Butler has been in the NFL six seasons — two with the Oakland Raiders and the last four with the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins need replacements for DeVante Parker, who injured the AC joint in his shoulder, and Jakeem Grant, who has a leg injury. Both injuries occurred last week in the team’s loss to Green Bay, and both players are expected to miss a few weeks. The Cowboys waived Butler last month when they traded for receiver Amari Cooper. Butler, 28, has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and has scored eight touchdowns.
New England Patriots: Tom Brady missed Rob Gronkowski during last week’s 34-10 loss to Tennessee. A lot. In his news conference Wednesday, Brady had this to say about his longtime tight end. “When he’s not there, there’s just a different level with other players. Sometimes we don’t try some things because Gronk’s not in there, sometimes we do,” Brady told reporters. He continued: “Whenever we get him back, I think everyone’s going to be excited about that. Hopefully it’s soon, but those things are really up to him and the trainers and so forth. I know he works extremely hard at preparing and I know he wants to be out there.” Gronkowski missed the past two games with back and ankle injuries.
New York Jets: Jets safety Jamal Adams admitted this week that his team was unprepared before Sunday’s 41-10 drubbing by the Buffalo Bills. The Jets, he said, weren’t expecting to face quarterback Matt Barkley, signed by the team just 12 days earlier. “We obviously planned for Josh Allen to come in there,” Adams said Tuesday on his weekly show on WFAN radio. “We thought he was going to play. Obviously, he didn’t play. Obviously, we didn’t have a lot of film on Barkley. We definitely didn’t have film on him.” Allen was listed as limited in practice throughout the week.
Baltimore Ravens: Though he has had 10 days to rest since the Ravens’ last game, quarterback Joe Flacco remains unable to practice because of a hip injury. And with fewer than four full days until his club’s next game, Sunday at home against the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh is giving more time under center to rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh didn’t tip his hand at who would start at QB, but Jackson said he’d be ready if needed. “I feel like I’d be very prepared,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “I’m trying to sponge everything in. Whatever happens, will happen.” Jackson has taken part in 84 plays, frequently as a runner, and has thrown for 87 yards, but he said he’s improved. “Before I had to ask coach 100 times, ‘Say it again, say it again,'” Jackson said. “Now, he’ll say it one time to me. Sometimes, don’t get me wrong, if it’s longer, I have to say, ‘Say it again.’ But, other than that, I’m getting better at that.”
Cincinnati Bengals: After firing defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and taking over play-calling duties, then hiring former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson to be a special assistant, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis met with the media to discuss how he anticipates the changes to impact his club. “Hue is here to right now trying to … just get immersed back in what we’re doing, how we’re doing it,” Lewis said of his former offensive coordinator. “He assists with the players on the field. He’ll continue to look at things analytically.’ But Lewis added Jackson won’t have a hands-on role with the offense right now. As for himself? “We’re not reverting back to 2002 the last time I did this. I’ve been involved throughout and I study everybody throughout the league throughout the season … Don’t worry about that part. I got it.”
Cleveland Browns: With his team heading into a bye week and his head coach position still in flux, Browns general manager John Dorsey met with the media to speak about the state of his club. And he started out with an update on the coaching search. “Senior management and I have kind of gotten together the last 10 days and we’ve kind of begun to walk through the process. … (At the conclusion of the regular season) we’ll be planned, we’ll be prepared and we’re going to get the best coach possible for this organization.” While hesitant to name any potential candidates, Dorsey did say two names: “(Interim head coach Gregg Williams) will get interviewed for the head coaching position, I think he deserves that. I think (offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens) has done a heck of a job.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Le’Veon Bell isn’t coming back this season, so his teammates decided to help him clean out his locker. His locker had been fully stocked awaiting his arrival, but by Wednesday afternoon, everything was gone. “Awww, they’re ransacking his locker,” guard Ramon Foster said, per Yahoo! Sports. His nameplate was removed, then Steelers players decided to help themselves to the footwear reserved for Bell, along with his CDs, and some other clothing. Even a suit.
Butler, a six-year veteran, was slowed by a groin injury earlier this season with the Dallas Cowboys and was released last month. He has 73 career receptions for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns for Dallas and Oakland.
The Raiders (1-8) head into Sunday’s game at Arizona (2-7) having gone back-to-back games without a touchdown for the first time since 2012, with the nine combined points in losses to San Francisco and the Chargers marking the lowest two-game output for Oakland since 2009.
“It gets frustrating because I know how hard some of our guys work and you expect it to continue to go this way,” Carr said about the early season progress that hasn’t been maintained. “But this league, it’s tough man, and it’ll humble some guys really quick. … When you turn the film on it’s like, dang, if I just had that, or if I just would have checked to this or done this.
“You can sit there and second-guess it all the time, but the only thing that we have the opportunity to do is do our best right when it’s in front of us. So, that’s what we have to do better, we all have to play better. Coach puts us in great positions, we just have to play better.”
The Raiders will try to improve the production this week despite possibly missing several key pieces on offense. Receiver Martavis Bryant is out at least a couple of weeks with a knee injury and receiver Jordy Nelson didn’t practice Wednesday with a knee injury that has put his status in doubt this week.
Oakland already is without injured running back Marshawn Lynch, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury, and traded away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper last month to Dallas.
That will likely give an opportunity this week to rookie Marcell Ateman, who began the year on the practice squad and has been inactive since getting promoted to the 53-man roster last month. Undrafted rookie Saeed Blacknall was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday and also could play a role.
Carr has been impressed with Ateman’s hard work at practice and attention to detail.
“One thing that really stuck out is during games, he’ll come up to me and ask questions, not in a bothersome way or anything like that just, ‘Hey, what did you see here? What if they ran the route like this?'” Carr said.
“So, I can tell that he’s not just here taking a redshirt year, enjoying his time wearing the team colors, he’s really put in a lot of work and it means something to him. He’s shown that, so hopefully he just goes out there and cuts it loose, because he’s done all the right things, now he’s just got to go play.”
Ateman showed flashes in training camp, as he was able to use his size and jumping ability to make contested catches even when going up against the first team.
Ateman said the past few months of practice have made him even more ready to perform on Sunday.
“I didn’t take a back seat when I got on the practice squad,” he said. “I kept working that so when I get my opportunity I’m better.”
NOTES: C Rodney Hudson (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), CB Gareon Conley (ankle), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder) and LB Kyle Wilber (knee) were all limited in practice. … The Raiders also signed WRs Rashard Davis and WR ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.
“It’s pretty. I’ve been looking at them for the last six months,” Keenum said. “So, it was fun to go up there and enjoy that. It was good to get away.”
Not that he was scrambling from the pressure and high expectations of playing in quarterback-crazed Denver, the magnitude of which he insists doesn’t faze him.
“Yeah, there’s a lot to it, playing quarterback here, and I enjoy it, I love it, I love the intensity of it. I love the tradition, the history,” Keenum told The Associated Press on his way to the weight room after practice Wednesday.
As if on cue, Keenum triggered an automatic door leading from the facility to the parking lot that separates the weight room from the rest of the team’s headquarters.
He pointed to the larger-than-life photos of Broncos greats that decorate the walls and halls of the UC Health Center.
“I mean, you walk in and the pictures are right there of who’s played here and what they’ve done,” Keenum said. “So, I don’t take it lightly. I love my job. I love what I do. Personally, I feel like I’ve got the best job in the world.”
Even though it comes with such little patience from the boo-birds at the stadium and the longtime listeners/first-time callers smarting over the Broncos’ 3-6 start, Keenum’s 10 interceptions and two dozen sacks in his Denver debut.
Keenum knew Denver was different from his other NFL stops when he signed with the Broncos for two years and $36 million after leading the Vikings to the NFC championship game.
“I love it. And I understand that there’s pressure and expectations that come with it,” Keenum said. “I’ve had those pressures and those expectations on myself my whole career, my whole life. Every time I step on the field I want to win. I expect to win and I expect to do well.
“So, that’s me, that’s who I am and I think that’s why I’m built to play quarterback here.”
His new workplace, where three Lombardi Trophies loom large in the lobby, isn’t anything like Keenum’s stops in Houston, where he also played college ball; St. Louis, where they were about to lose a franchise; L.A., where those Rams weren’t yet these Rams; and Minnesota, where he subbed for Sam Bradford.
Here, the fans let their beloved Broncos hear about it the first time a pass is off target.
“That’s just the fan base here, they expect good things, they expect explosive plays, they expect offense,” Keenum said. “And I love that they care, I really do. I’d rather them be that way than nobody shows up. I’d rather play in front of all those fans that are into the game than just some other fans — not to mention any other fans out there — that come for the tailgate and the party. They want football and I appreciate that.”
But for three plays, the Broncos could be 6-3 instead of 3-6 heading into their game against the Chargers (7-2) this weekend.
— Keenum missed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas for the game-winning TD in the final minute of a 27-23 loss to Kansas City that helped grow the legend of Patrick Mahomes.
— Emmanuel Sanders’ taunting flag after an apparent touchdown cost Denver four points in a 23-20 loss to the Rams.
— Brandon McManus pushed a 51-yard field goal wide right as time expired in a 19-17 loss to the Texans.
With the Broncos flirting with back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72, fans are left wondering whether Keenum is the answer at quarterback or if there was anything to general manager John Elway going to watch Oregon QB Justin Herbert last month.
They’ve seen a succession of quarterbacks flame out in Denver following Manning’s retirement a month after the Broncos’ Super Bowl parade 33 months ago:
— Mark Sanchez was cut in camp.
— Trevor Siemian kept getting hurt and eventually was traded.
— Brock Osweiler was brought back in 2017 but not re-signed in 2018.
— Paxton Lynch, a first-round bust.
— Chad Kelly, a backup who got arrested.
If the Broncos had beaten the Chiefs (9-1), Rams (9-1) and Texans (6-3), maybe the buzz is all about a long-term extension for Keenum instead of whether he’s the right quarterback to lead the Broncos’ revival.
“That’s not in my mind,” Keenum said. “During the season I’m taking it one game at a time. During the offseason, I’ll talk about contracts and all that stuff.”
Not only was Elliott having a self-described “tough time” with the NFL’s ban over domestic violence allegations finally in place after weeks of court battles, but he had to watch a dreadful offensive showing by the Cowboys in a blowout loss to Atlanta. The 27-7 defeat started a three-game losing streak that wiped out any realistic playoff hopes.
“I was home watching it,” Elliott said Wednesday. “Tough to watch. Tough time for me. I’m glad I’m out there this year and able to help my guys go out there and try to get this win.”
It’s relevant because the Cowboys (4-5) are visiting the Falcons (4-5) again Sunday, nearly in the same spot on the schedule, in more dire need of a win because of an uneven first-half performance, particularly by the offense.
Just like last year, though — when Elliott refused upon his return to the team to discuss already-public details about his time away — Elliott didn’t last long talking about the drama surrounding his suspension, and the impact it had on the Cowboys.
“That’s all behind me,” he said. “It’s hard to even need extra motivation when you’re 4-5. For the rest of this season, our backs are up against the wall. We have to do the best we can to go out there and try to win every one of these last games. And those guys on their side, they’re feeling the same way.”
The next two questions were brushed aside. “I really don’t want to dwell on last year,” Elliott said.
Four-time Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin didn’t even remember last year’s Atlanta game was the first without Elliott.
“I know you guys want to talk about it,” Martin said. “That really hasn’t come up at all this year.”
Elliott and the Dallas offense have had a rough season, even with a running game that has ranked in the top five most of the season.
But the 2016 NFL rushing champion as a rookie is coming off one of his best games of the year in a season-saving 27-20 win at defending champion Philadelphia. Elliott had 151 yards rushing with a touchdown and 36 yards receiving with another score — and a TD he lost by stumbling in the open field after almost cleanly hurdling a defender and landing in stride.
“You do have a little bit more momentum,” Elliott said. “When you have a game like that last week, this Falcons team is going to be that much more clued into the run. It’s not going to be easy.”
The Cowboys recovered from the downer of losing Elliott to win the last three without him last season. Then they compounded the disappointment by losing his first game back to Seattle when Dallas still had faint playoff hopes.
That defeat eliminated the Cowboys a year after an NFC-best 13 wins during the remarkable debut seasons for Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Fast-forward a year, and Elliott is still second in the league with 831 yards rushing despite an offense ranked 27th overall, and a group of blockers that has struggled since losing four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick to a nerve disorder before the season started. Frederick’s return this season looks less likely each week.
“I think he’s handled it all really, really well,” coach Jason Garrett said of Elliott . “He wants to be a great player, wants to have a big impact on our team. I thought he handled a lot of the distractions last year very well. He came back from them and now he’s focused on those same things that we always thought he was all about.”
And happy to be playing the Falcons instead of watching from home.
NOTES: LT Tyron Smith was added to the injury report with a back issue Wednesday. He didn’t practice. … Five defensive linemen didn’t practice: David Irving (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Daniel Ross (calf) and DT Antwaun Woods (concussion).
The quarterback had to learn his third new scheme going into his fourth NFL season. The Titans are leaning on a lot of young receivers and coordinator Matt LaFleur’s experience calling plays grows with each game. The changes, along with the loss of three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker in the opener, led to some early struggles on offense.
Now Mariota is feeling comfortable enough with the offense and LaFleur to speak up when the game plan features something he doesn’t like.
“I just feel as though I’ve gotten a better understanding of the offense, why we’re calling certain things,” Mariota said Wednesday. “Maybe why he wants a particular play against certain coverage, so having that understanding I think has allowed me to have confidence in going in and saying, ‘Hey, maybe I don’t really like that. I’m not feeling that.'”
Mariota said previously he might not have known how a play would look or work on the field.
“Having confidence in it, being in the offense a little longer has definitely helped that,” Mariota said.
The results might not show up in NFL rankings with the Titans (5-4) 30th in total offense and 18th averaging 18.7 points a game.
The offensive turnaround started Oct. 21 in London in a 20-19 loss to the Chargers and includes a 28-14 win in Dallas and last weekend’s 34-10 rout of the Patriots. In those three games, the Titans have converted 61 percent (25 of 41) of their third downs, which is best in the NFL in that span.
Mariota has posted his best passer ratings of the season in each of the past two games, and he has 542 total yards passing, running and catching with five touchdowns. His lone interception in the three-game stretch came in the second quarter against the Chargers
Corey Davis finished with seven catches for 125 yards against Dallas, his second 100-yard receiving game this season. Tight end Jonnu Smith had a career-high 45 yards receiving on three catches with a TD. Even rookie Cameron Batson, who spent three weeks on the practice squad earlier this season, has had four catches for 47 yards over the past two games.
Running back Dion Lewis believes everyone has gotten comfortable with each other.
“It’s a lot of bumps in the road when you’re learning,” Lewis said. “You make a mistake, and you try not to make the same mistake again. I think that’s what everybody’s trying to do knowing what the coaches expect from them. And if they messed up something in the past, just move on forward and not make that same mistake. I think if guys do that, we can keep building on that as an offense and keep getting better.”
The results are easy to see with the Titans, who went through an eight-quarter drought without scoring a touchdown during a three-game skid in October. They followed up a season-high 28 points in Dallas with the best first quarter (17) and first half (24) of scoring since Nov. 13, 2016, against Green Bay.
The Titans are 13th in the NFL holding the ball 30 minutes, 30 seconds per game. They’re also 10th converting third downs, and they’ll test their comfort level Sunday when they visit the Colts (4-5) in a key AFC South game.
“We’ve done a good job on third downs, definitely done a whole lot better in the red zone being able to score touchdowns,” Mariota said. “If we can continue that, I think we got a chance to be pretty good.”
Notes: LB Wesley Woodyard was named the AFC defensive player of the week after 1 ½ sacks against the Patriots. … LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and RT Jack Conklin (concussion protocol) were limited Wednesday at practice along with S Dane Cruikshank (knee). LG Quinton Spain (ankle), WR Taywan Taylor (left foot), G/C Corey Levin (illness) and RB David Fluellen (knee) did not practice.
