Broncos announce trade for Flacco; Ravens get pick 113

The Denver Broncos on Wednesday officially announced they have acquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Flacco, 34, was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and was the Ravens’ starter since 2008 until a hip injury in 2018 sent Flacco to the sidelines after Week 9. Rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson took over for Flacco and didn’t relinquish the starting role.

The pick the Broncos are sending to the Ravens is the 113th overall, the first of Denver’s two picks in that round.

“He can make all the throws. If we protect him and do a good job of that, he’ll make the right decisions,” Broncos general manager/president of football operations John Elway told The Denver Post.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told the teams’ website of Flacco:

“Joe is the best quarterback in Ravens history. Not only is he talented, but he was clutch for us in the most difficult games against excellent defenses in the loudest and most raucous stadiums. Honestly, he’s one of my favorite draft picks ever.”

Flacco expressed his feelings in a comment on Twitter shortly after the trade became official:

“To the Ravens, the fans, and the city of Baltimore: Thank you for an incredible 11 years. I’ll always be proud and grateful for my time spent as your quarterback. Though it’s time to move on, this team will always mean so much to me. #ravensflock”

Case Keenum, the Broncos’ starter last season, was traded to the Washington Redskins along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a 2020 sixth-round selection to make room for Flacco.

Keenum passed for 3,890 yards and 18 touchdowns against 15 interceptions last season while starting all 16 regular-season games for the first time, but Denver went just 6-10.

“Last year didn’t go the way we wanted it to but I think it made me a better football player, it made me a better person, made me tougher,” Keenum told the Redskins’ website. “And it taught me what it really means to have a team really count on your quarterback to make plays down the stretch when you really need to. It’s something I’m excited to grow from, something I’m excited to learn from and implement this next year with the Redskins.”

Hip and back injuries were concerns for Flacco in recent seasons.

Flacco has spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, starting all 163 of his games played. He has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns. He was the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

In March 2016, he signed a three-year, $66.4 million contract extension that runs through the 2021 season. That will need to be re-worked, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Ravens must carry Flacco’s $26.5 million cap hit until June 1, per the NFL Network.

