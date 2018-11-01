Brees, Saints offense, brace for unusual challenge vs. Rams
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints face an unusual challenge this weekend.
They’ll try to keep up with an offense every bit as potent as their own — and do so against one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL.
Saints coach Sean Payton said dealing with the Los Angeles Rams’ eighth-ranked defense will be a tall order in itself.
“It presents a ton of problems,” Payton said. “First off, the talent when you’re talking about some of the top tackles and ends in the business — that that in itself is difficult. And then when you put it with an outstanding scheme, then you really have a challenge.”
Brees said Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh comprise the best interior defensive line he’s faced since he was at Purdue and played a Georgia team fielding Marcus Stroud and Richard Seymour in the 2000 Outback Bowl (Georgia won, 28-25).
“At this level, it’s really unheard of to have Suh and Donald in there,” Brees said. “Those guys are unbelievable.”
Donald and Suh have combined for 13 sacks, with Donald getting 10.
The Saints so far have held up well against the pass rush. Brees has been sacked nine times and generally has had enough time to make accurate throws. He was intercepted for the first time Sunday night in Minnesota when an edge-rusher was unblocked and closing quickly on him.
Offensively, New Orleans ranks eighth in yards per game and second in points per game at 33.4. Brees’ passing numbers have gone down lately, but more because of New Orleans’ ability to run the ball more and control the clock with Mark Ingram returning from his four-game suspension.
The Saints are 3-0 since Ingram’s return and have won six straight overall after losing to Tampa Bay in the season opener.
But the unbeaten Rams rank second offensively in yards per game (442.6) and have averaged 33 points, which rank third.
Brees sees similarities between the Saints when he and Sean Payton first joined forces 13 seasons ago, and the Rams under 32-year-old offensive-minded head coach Sean McVay and 24-year-old Jared Goff, the 2016 top overall draft choice.
“We like to feel like over the last 13 years that we’ve kind of been at the forefront of offensive football … taking the personnel that you have and being able to utilize it in some really unique ways,” Brees said.
“You can’t help but turn on the film and be intrigued by the things that they’re doing. Obviously, I think Jared Goff is playing as well as anybody right now. He’s got a bunch of weapons there at the receiver position that are lighting it up, Todd Gurley, one of the best backs in the league.”
Brees said that while he doesn’t know McVay well, he said the Rams coach’s youthful energy, enthusiasm and offensive background remind him of Payton to some extent, starting with the fact they both played quarterback in college and had offensive backgrounds as NFL assistants before their first head coaching jobs.
“What I’ve seen from his offenses and what I hear about him is there’s a lot of those same traits, and it makes it really, really fun to play for a guy like that, because it makes it exciting and it gives you a ton of confidence,” Brees said.
Brees also said it is apparent that the pairing of McVay with Goff “was a great match.”
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said his unit should be confident in its ability to slow Los Angeles if it plays largely mistake-free schematically and tackles well throughout, especially against Gurley.
“When we’re able to execute at a high level, I don’t think there’s anybody on the field that can stop us. We have to be able to do that for all 60 minutes though,” Jordan said.
Notes: Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport missed practice because of a toe injury. He did not confirm reports that he would be out for about a month, saying he’s seeking multiple opinions and hasn’t ruled out playing against the Rams on Sunday. He played with the injury at Minnesota, where he had two sacks, giving him a total of four through his first seven NFL games. The injury occurred during his sack of the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Davenport said he had to play differently afterward, and tried to “not think about it and just go out there and try to ball and take as many chances as I could.”
___
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/tags/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots secondary expecting challenge from Rodgers, Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It didn't take Bill Belichick long to recall what Aaron Rodgers did against his defense the previous time that the Packers faced the Patriots.
"He killed us," Belichick said of New England's 26-21 loss in Green Bay in 2014. "He does everything well. ... He's one of the great
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It didn’t take Bill Belichick long to recall what Aaron Rodgers did against his defense the previous time that the Packers faced the Patriots.
“He killed us,” Belichick said of New England’s 26-21 loss in Green Bay in 2014. “He does everything well. … He’s one of the great quarterbacks in the National Football League. No question about it.”
Four years later, not a lot has changed about Belichick’s affinity for Rodgers or his abilities as the Patriots prepare to host Green Bay on Sunday night.
It presents the latest challenge for a New England defense that has had issues slowing teams down this season, particularly in the secondary.
Following the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to the Lions, the Patriots have struggled with consistency in 2018.
They currently rank in the bottom half of the NFL in both total defense (25th, 383 yards per game) and passing yards allowed (22nd, 227 yards per game).
Stopping the pass was a major issue in both of New England’s losses.
Blake Bortles threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Dede Westbrook in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars’ 31-20 win in Week 2.
A week later, Matt Stafford had just nine incompletions and passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Lions to a 26-10 victory.
And though the Patriots were able to pull out a 43-40 win against the Chiefs, it came despite Patrick Mahomes lighting up the defense for 352 yards and four TDs through the air.
The similarities in all those games were the ability of the three quarterbacks to create time and space with their legs.
Rodgers isn’t expected to be as mobile as he continues to be slowed by the knee injury he sustained in Green Bay’s season opener. But he’s still managed to complete 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 13 touchdowns and just one interception.
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty was with the Titans in 2016 when they beat the Packers 47-25 in a game that saw Rodgers throw two interceptions.
But he said he isn’t counting on getting anything less than Rodgers’ best this time around.
“I really don’t want to compare anybody to Aaron Rodgers, so I won’t go that route,” McCourty said. “At the end of the day, however many football games you can play in preparation to help you get ready for this guy. … He’ll probably be the best quarterback we play against this year for sure.”
Likewise, Rodgers is expecting to see various defensive looks from Belichick to get him off his game.
“Bill is a phenomenal coach and he’s always going to have his guys ready to play,” he said. “They do a number of different things — they don’t just always major in one specific thing. They’re going to try to combat what you do best and take it away and get you off schedule and lock down the guys they want to take away and make you beat them with your third and fourth options.”
New England’s secondary has shown improvement during its five-game win streak. Part of the reason is the support it has gotten up front from the defensive line.
A week after giving up 31 points to Chicago, the Patriots responded by limiting Buffalo’s offense to just six points on a day in which Tom Brady and his offense struggled.
The defense had three sacks, including two from linebacker Kyle Van Noy. But the play of the game came from safety Devin McCourty, who picked off Buffalo quarterback Derek Anderson late in the fourth quarter and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown.
New England’s 11 interceptions are tied for the second-most in the league through eight weeks.
Defensive end Trey Flowers said helping the secondary find similar success against Rodgers will hinge on their ability to speed up Rodgers in the pocket.
“We definitely will need to try to contain him as much as we can,” Flowers said. “You flush him out the pocket and he’s still good. Keep him in the pocket and he’s still great. We just gotta continue to push and get him rattled up a little bit and do the best we can.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Despite big-name losses, Seahawks defense again among best
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The players the Seattle Seahawks lost off their defense over the past year became synonymous with being considered among the best at their position and creating an elite unit that was tough to have success against.
And yet, the current batch of Seahawks sit near the midseason point with
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The players the Seattle Seahawks lost off their defense over the past year became synonymous with being considered among the best at their position and creating an elite unit that was tough to have success against.
And yet, the current batch of Seahawks sit near the midseason point with a defense that statistically is back among the elite of the NFL.
“I’m not surprised at all. We knew coming into the season we had a great group of guys and we knew the outside was sleeping on the leadership we had in the building and the people that we had in the building. … We knew that people didn’t see that. They wouldn’t see that,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said.
“If you listened to us talk, we were very confident in what we were going to get accomplished and what we were going to be doing. What we are seeing is good, but I think there is a level where we can get better.”
Heading into Week 9, the Seahawks have the No. 5 total defense (327.3 yards per game), No. 4 in pass defense (219.0) and No. 4 in points allowed per game (18.7). Those numbers include six games playing without starting linebacker K.J. Wright because of knee surgery and three games without Earl Thomas after he suffered a broken leg in the Week 4 win over Arizona.
Wagner was around before the overhaul started. So was defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Jarran Reed. But the rest of Seattle’s defense has been largely re-tooled over the past two seasons. And instead of Seattle taking a major step back, it has returned to being among the NFL’s best in less than half a season.
“The first few games, even up until now, we were still trying to learn how to play with one another, learn how to have fun with one another,” Wagner said. “Now, you’re seeing the product of that last game and I think it’s still room to get better.”
Seattle is coming off one of its better defensive performance of the season when it limited Detroit to 34 yards rushing in a 28-14 win over the Lions last week. Matthew Stafford still had a big day throwing the ball, but the Seahawks ability to make Detroit one-dimensional on offense was critical considering the Lions ability to run the ball in recent weeks.
It was the fourth time Seattle held an opponent under 100 yards rushing and the Seahawks forced three turnovers bringing their season total to 16.
The Seahawks were hopeful this kind of defense would develop but knew it could take some time with new players such as Tre Flowers, Shamar Stephen and Barkevious Mingo joining the lineup, and Tedric Thompson, Bradley McDougald and Shaquill Griffin stepping into more prominent roles.
“There is so much football that they don’t know you can’t be upset by what they’re doing. Because they’re working really hard, they’ve had success, they’ve had failure,” Seattle defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “They’ve learned from their successes and failures so it’s really fun to watch the development of the young players.”
The competition Seattle has faced should be noted and will get significantly tougher in the coming weeks, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Three of Seattle’s wins have come against teams ranked in the bottom half of the league in total offense.
That changes this weekend. Led by Philip Rivers, the Chargers have the sixth-best offense in the NFL averaging 402.7 yards per game, and nearly 28 points. That’s followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and their second-ranked total offense; then back home to face Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers on a short week after that; and finally a trip to face Cam Newton and Carolina to close out November.
If there’s a concern that Seattle’s defense has yet to be truly tested, the examination will happen over the next four games.
“We all treating them the same and that’s the best quarterback we’ve played against,” Griffin said. “That’s the type of mentality we have to bring to that, no matter what quarterback we’re facing. We’re going to bring the same mentality and play our best ball. You name some great guys and I’m looking forward to playing against all of them.”
NOTES: Coach Pete Carroll said the release of veteran WR Brandon Marshall on Tuesday was mostly because of roster construction and the fact Seattle is passing the ball less. Marshall had only two snaps in the win over Detroit and Carroll said the roster spot was needed for additional special teams help. The Seahawks promoted WR Malik Turner from the practice squad on Wednesday to take Marshall’s spot. … Carroll said the team was hoping for a shorter suspension for LB Mychal Kendricks, who was suspended eight games, but looked forward to getting him back late in the season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Hobbled Falcons shore up depth chart before facing Redskins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Injuries have piled up at a staggering rate for the Atlanta Falcons.
They've lost both starting safeties and both starting guards for the season. Their best linebacker, Deion Jones, won't return for another two weeks at the earliest.
Their top running back, Devonta Freeman, is out until December.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Injuries have piled up at a staggering rate for the Atlanta Falcons.
They’ve lost both starting safeties and both starting guards for the season. Their best linebacker, Deion Jones, won’t return for another two weeks at the earliest.
Their top running back, Devonta Freeman, is out until December. Their placekicker and career franchise scoring leader, Matt Bryant, is iffy to return this week at Washington.
And starting cornerback Robert Alford was added to the injury report Wednesday after being held out with an ankle injury.
Despite so much hardship, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett likes that the front office decided to solve the issues in-house and let the NFL trade deadline pass without a move.
“You can see that we’re an organization that believes in our own players,” Jarrett said. “The next guy stepped up and guys that didn’t have much experience, now their play is going up. It’s been tough, but we haven’t complained about it. It’s not going to be an excuse, ever.”
Jarrett gave the Falcons a big lift nine days ago, returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games and getting two sacks in a narrow win over the New York Giants. They’ll need more players to do something similar as Atlanta (3-4) returns from a bye week to visit the Redskins (5-2).
Ben Garland will make his first start at right guard after Brandon Fusco’s season ended against New York. Wes Schweitzer, who made an emergency start at center Oct. 14 against Tampa Bay, will make his fifth start at left guard.
Ninth-year veteran Zane Beadles, signed this week after getting no offers in free agency, is getting a crash course at backup tackle with right-side starter Ryan Schraeder struggling at times this year.
The Falcons have allowed 10 sacks and 27 additional hits on quarterback Matt Ryan while losing their first two road games. The refigured line could face a long afternoon in trying to stop Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Kerrigan and Jonathan Allen, who have combined for 14 sacks and 22 QB hits.
Ryan has thrown 13 touchdown passes and no interceptions in his past five games and likely won’t hand off the ball much against a defense that allows just 80 yards rushing per game. But Atlanta is finally healthy at receiver with Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley to complement star wideout Julio Jones.
“We have a lot of really good playmakers who can stretch the field,” center Alex Mack said. “It gives (opponents) a lot of ground to cover and it lets you move down the field fast and make it difficult for defenses.”
Deion Jones returned to the field Wednesday, but worked on the side with trainers as he recovers from a broken right foot sustained in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia. He can’t get back soon enough for a defense that ranks third-worst in scoring average and yards allowed per game.
If Alford can’t play, rookie Isaiah Oliver will take his place opposite left cornerback Desmond Trufant. Oliver, a second-round draft pick, has made one start and gave up the winning TD catch against Cincinnati, but has improved with experience.
Bryant was injured while kicking a go-ahead field goal against Tampa Bay and missed the Giants game. He was held out of practice Wednesday, so Giorgio Tavecchio could be in uniform again. He bailed out the team with three field goals, including two from 50 or more yards, against New York.
Coach Dan Quinn says Tavecchio’s performance is another example of how the Falcons have tried to hold the season together.
“We are really fired up about our locker room and the guys we have and how we’ll feature those players to do their best,” Quinn said. “As we’re approaching the second half of (the season), we’ll see improvement by a certain number of guys in specific areas.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chargers’ WR Allen productive despite lack of touchdowns
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is having another productive season for the Los Angeles Chargers with the exception of one area — touchdowns.
The wide receiver has the second-most receptions (41) and yards (506) through seven games in his six-year career, but he has only one touchdown.
Going into Sunday's game
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is having another productive season for the Los Angeles Chargers with the exception of one area — touchdowns.
The wide receiver has the second-most receptions (41) and yards (506) through seven games in his six-year career, but he has only one touchdown.
Going into Sunday’s game at Seattle, it is the second straight year that Allen has mostly been kept out of the end zone the first half of the season. He also had only one TD in the Chargers’ first nine games last season.
“They will come. I just have to keep doing my job and make sure I am ready when the play comes,” Allen said.
Allen hasn’t had a touchdown since the opener against Kansas City. Last season he also had a TD in the opener and then went eight straight games before he scored another.
Allen did show some frustration over his lack of touchdowns in the Chargers’ last game against Tennessee on Oct. 21. Allen appeared to be wide open on a third-down play at the Titans 10, but Rivers threw an incomplete pass to Mike Williams, who was covered. Allen kicked one of the end zone pylons after the play and had a brief exchange with Rivers on the sideline.
Rivers said this might be the most playmakers he has had during his 15-year career and had no problems with Allen showing his frustration.
“I think having that competitiveness and that desire to want it and get it and throw it our way as a quarterback, you want them to all feel that, and we all understand and manage from an emotion standpoint,” Rivers said.
Despite having more receiving options, Rivers said he hasn’t seen teams cover Allen differently and that he is still drawing double teams. The double teams have helped Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams make plays downfield. Tyrell Williams has seven receptions for 236 yards and three touchdowns in his past two games.
“He’s obviously a huge part of what we’re doing, the third down plays against Tennessee were huge and he’s going to be a big factor and help those other guys have some favorable matchups,” Rivers said.
Allen is hoping that his hot stretch comes in November again. Last season he had three straight games where he had 10 or more catches as he had 33 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
“It will come. I just have to keep doing my job and make sure to be ready,” Allen said. “At the end of the day it is all about success.”
Allen will be going up against a Seattle defense that is fourth in the league with 10 interceptions. The Chargers (5-2) have won four straight games and have split the two games at CenturyLink Field since it opened in 2002.
The Seahawks (4-3) have won four of their past five, but a benefit for the Chargers is that Seattle’s defensive scheme is similar to their own. That is because Los Angeles defensive coordinator Gus Bradley had the same position in Seattle from 2009 to 2012.
“Our players see it every single day, but it’s still a personnel game, matchup game. They put their player in a position to make plays just like we do and we just have to execute,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.
Notes: Running back Melvin Gordon, who missed the Tennessee game because of a hamstring injury, was working with his position group during individual drills, but Lynn was not ready to say Gordon was full-go for Sunday. … Lynn said the reason why they kept Caleb Sturgis as kicker was because of Sturgis’ ability the past three seasons to make clutch kicks. Sturgis, who has missed the past two games because of a quadriceps injury, has missed four extra points this season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy
Jets rookie QB Darnold aims for improvement in next 8 games
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Flashes of brilliance. Spurts of inconsistency. Steady progress.
The first eight games of Sam Darnold's NFL career have been marked by the ups and downs typical of a rookie quarterback playing his way through a crash course of a life as a pro.
Starting now, though, the face
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Flashes of brilliance. Spurts of inconsistency. Steady progress.
The first eight games of Sam Darnold’s NFL career have been marked by the ups and downs typical of a rookie quarterback playing his way through a crash course of a life as a pro.
Starting now, though, the face of the New York Jets franchise wants more.
“I’m always looking to improve,” Darnold said Wednesday. “I guess I’m happy with the way I’ve played. I feel like I’ve stayed poised, I’ve done my job every week, but at the same time, in that same breath, I think I can always do a better job protecting the football.”
Darnold is tied with Denver’s Case Keenum and Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston for the most interceptions in the NFL with 10. A week after throwing three against Minnesota, the No. 3 overall pick had none in New York’s loss at Chicago.
That’s progress, and something off which he can build.
“Ten picks, it’s not ideal,” Darnold said. “You obviously don’t want turnovers, but I thought I’ve been doing a good job lately of taking care of the football. If I can just do that, I think I’ll be all right.”
As far as the Jets are concerned, Darnold is better than just “all right.” They like the way he has handled himself during both the highs — a two-game winning streak during which he threw five touchdown passes — and the lows — a three-game skid and the team’s current two-game losing streak.
From the time Darnold was declared the starter for the season ahead of veterans Josh McCown and the since-traded Teddy Bridgewater, it has been all about letting him learn and grow.
“Just being able to find consistency,” Darnold said when asked what his biggest focus has been. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of, first of all, finding the open guys, but also I think I can do a better job of, once the open guy is not there if the first and second guy is not there, know exactly where my check-down is and go to him. If he’s not there, go right to a scramble drill or look to find open room.
“If I feel the pocket closing down or everyone is closing in on me, just to be able to throw the ball away. Throw it at someone’s feet and live to see another down. I think that’s more of the growth that I see happening in the near future.”
Darnold is 21, but his approach is that of a more-seasoned player who has been through it all before. It has served him well, as has his refusal to repeat mistakes on the field.
“Just a natural progression each week,” coach Todd Bowles said when asked what he’s expecting over the next eight games. “Him getting out the huddle faster and making the audibles, understanding the game and the game slowing down for him, which he has done and will continue to do, and that’s what we look for.”
Darnold has 11 touchdown tosses, having thrown at least one in each game except for the distressing loss at Cleveland in Week 3.
There are other numbers, though, that look very much like they belong to a rookie. His 55.2 completion percentage — 138 of 250 passing — is the second lowest in the league among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 130 passes. Darnold’s 74.5 quarterback rating also ranks among the NFL’s worst.
The Jets rank 29th in overall offense, including 28th in the passing game. They’re also 28th in the league while averaging 200.4 total yards per game, and their 314.1 yards per game is better than just three teams: Tennessee, Buffalo and Arizona. The last two also have been led by rookie QBs.
The Jets’ struggles aren’t all on the rookie. Ankle injuries to Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson have left Darnold without his top two receivers, and there have been few options to step up in their place. Running back Bilal Powell, a versatile threat out of the backfield, is out for the rest of the season with a neck injury.
“Guys’ first year in the NFL is usually a tough one,” Darnold said. “I’m aware of that, but at the same time, we have certain standards here and expectations of winning. I don’t really use that as an excuse.”
Darnold will get a chance to start turning things around on the field and in the standings Sunday at Miami, the first opponent he’ll face for a second time. In Week 2, he had a season-best 334 yards passing, but also had two INTs in a 20-12 loss at home.
He knows none of this is easy, and didn’t expect it to be. Darnold just wants to be better.
“Sure it’s tough,” he said. “I mean, it’s NFL football. It’s tough defenses and they’re doing some different things that I’ve never seen before, but at the same time, credit to the coaches, and Josh and Davis (Webb). We’ve been preparing really well throughout the week, every single week. We’ve just got to continue to do that, continue to prepare really hard, and I think that’ll just continue to help me throughout the year.”
NOTES: WRs Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), NT Steve McLendon (ankle), CBs Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Morris Claiborne (excused absence), and LBs Frankie Luvu (neck) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) did not practice. … C Spencer Long (knee/finger), S Marcus Maye (thumb), LT Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) and LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle) were limited.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Pack GM: Performance 1st, but all factors weighed in deals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In dealing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Ty Montgomery, the Green Bay Packers traded away two players who spoke in varying degrees in recent weeks about their respective futures with the team.
What happens on the field always comes first, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday, though other factors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In dealing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Ty Montgomery, the Green Bay Packers traded away two players who spoke in varying degrees in recent weeks about their respective futures with the team.
What happens on the field always comes first, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday, though other factors aren’t ignored either.
“So I think you take everything into consideration when you make these kinds of decisions,” Gutekunst said before practice. “But performance comes first. That’s always kind of the major factor in these decisions.
“But everything’s taken into account,” he added. “It’s never usually just one thing.”
Clinton-Dix, a starting safety, went to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Clinton-Dix is eligible for free agency this offseason.
Montgomery, a fourth-year running back, was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick in 2020. He moves on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential winning score.
Montgomery seemed uncertain about his future on Monday. He lost snaps in the Rams game after Aaron Jones was elevated to starter.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery said Monday.
Montgomery said that he made a “split-second decision” in taking the ball out on the kick return because he did not want to take a chance of putting the game in the hands of officials. He also spoke Monday about criticism from an anonymous player that came up in an NFL.com story , adding that he wanted that player to talk to him.
Now what had been a three-man backfield is down to Jones and Jamaal Williams. Jones is averaging 6.2 yards a carry.
“It’s not a personal slight or trying to create an angle here of negativity,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “This is part of the business but, more importantly, when opportunities arise, we’re more focused on the culture and the people in that culture taking advantage of this opportunity.”
McCarthy thanked Montgomery and Clinton-Dix for their contributions and wished them the best. He said that they represented the Packers “very well” during their tenures.
Clinton-Dix led the Packers with three interceptions, giving him 14 over 71 regular-season games in Green Bay, including 65 starts. Still, the safety position was mired by inconsistent play.
Clinton-Dix also talked about his future in an interview on Oct. 10 with the Wisconsin State-Journal .
“Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said then.
Gutekunst said that while he was aware of what players were saying, that “it’s not as concerning, to me it’s more about their play and their performance and things like that. Any time there’s comments that come out of our locker room, I pay attention to it.”
The moves didn’t signify the Packers were already looking ahead to next year, he added. At 3-3-1, the Packers are still firmly in the muddled NFC North race with a tough game at New England on Sunday night.
“I don’t necessarily think there’s a message it sends to the locker room,” Gutekunst said. “I think the decisions that we make are always in the best interest of our team, not only in the short term but the long term, as well.
“But I think our locker room knows where we’re headed,” he added. “I think we’re humming at the right time and I think there (are) a lot of positive things going forward.”
Receiver Davante Adams said the deals shouldn’t be taken personally in the locker room.
“It’s just a part of the game,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a lot of different factors that lead into people coming and going for many years to come. I wouldn’t take it as a warning for anybody or anything like that.”
NOTES: RB Tra Carson was added to the active roster from the practice squad, while RB Lavon Coleman was added to the practice squad. Carson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 9 after being waived/injured by the Bengals in Week 2. The second-year player was signed by the Bengals as undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2016.
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions moving on without Tate after trade to Eagles
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a lot of possible factors to weigh before trading Golden Tate.
The Lions are in last place, but only a game out of first. Tate is on pace for a third straight season with 1,000 yards receiving, but he's on an expiring contract.
"There
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a lot of possible factors to weigh before trading Golden Tate.
The Lions are in last place, but only a game out of first. Tate is on pace for a third straight season with 1,000 yards receiving, but he’s on an expiring contract.
“There are a lot of difficult decisions that are made in the NFL multiple times during the course of the year,” Detroit coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday.
The Lions dealt Tate to Philadelphia on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick, parting with the veteran receiver right before a pair of crucial divisional road games. Detroit faces Minnesota this weekend and then heads to Chicago, but the trade — which didn’t bring the Lions anyone who can help this season — was clearly a move made with the long-term future in mind.
“It’s a holistic picture of taking a look at what’s the best thing for us to do as a team,” Patricia said. “It’s not about one player. It’s about team. It’s about everybody. We have a lot of guys that are really good on this team that can produce and honestly, for me, we have confidence in everybody that’s on this team right now.”
General manager Bob Quinn released a statement Tuesday thanking Tate for his contributions, but it was left to Patricia to take questions about the organization’s thinking. Tate is in the final season of his contract, so from that standpoint the Lions got decent value for a player who may have ended up elsewhere anyway.
But it’s hard to say what this year’s team could have accomplished with Tate. Detroit fired coach Jim Caldwell after he went 9-7 last season, an indication the organization felt it was capable of more. Now the Lions have sent mixed signals about what they feel their potential is in 2018.
Before last weekend’s game, Detroit sent a draft pick to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Damon Harrison, a move that could help shore up the run defense. Then the Lions lost to Seattle last weekend and traded Tate.
So Detroit was both a buyer and a seller at the deadline.
“We have coaches, and I let those guys coach. We have managers, and I let those guys manage,” safety Glover Quin said. “We have players, and our job is to go out and play, so the guys who we have to go out and play with, that’s who we’ve got, and that’s all that we can control.”
In trading Tate, the Lions seemed to move away from their approach of the past few years. Detroit has used draft picks and free agent signings to try to surround quarterback Matthew Stafford with plenty of help. The Lions have tried to upgrade their offensive line, and this year they appear to have made real progress with their running game.
They also might have had more receiving targets than they needed. Marvin Jones is coming off his own 1,000-yard season, and second-year receiver Kenny Golladay looks like he could be a star.
“If everybody’s just going to sit around here and mope, that’s just not going to help the team,” Marvin Jones said. “We’re on to the Vikings.”
Still, Tate’s production won’t be easy to replace.
“He’s had 90-plus catches I think every year he’s been here, so that’s a lot of touches, a lot of targets for everyone to pick up,” receiver TJ Jones said. “We’re all going to collectively do it.”
NOTES: The Lions signed LB Kelvin Sheppard, signed DE Alex Barrett to the practice squad, and released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. … DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), T Taylor Decker (back), G T.J. Lang (hip) and RB Theo Riddick (knee) were limited at practice.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister
Bills QB Peterman seeks to put turnover-prone past behind
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Just because he's not active on social media doesn't mean Nathan Peterman is oblivious to the punchlines made at the Buffalo Bills' turnover-prone quarterback's expense.
"Yeah, I know," Peterman said with a laugh Wednesday, upon being advised to not search out his name on the internet.
The second-year
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Just because he’s not active on social media doesn’t mean Nathan Peterman is oblivious to the punchlines made at the Buffalo Bills’ turnover-prone quarterback’s expense.
“Yeah, I know,” Peterman said with a laugh Wednesday, upon being advised to not search out his name on the internet.
The second-year player doesn’t need any reminders of his throwing nine interceptions on just 81 career passing attempts over seven regular-season appearances, none lasting more than three quarters. All Peterman knows is so long as the Bills allow him to keep pulling on a jersey each week, he’s going to keep believing better things are just around the corner.
“I’m still here,” Peterman said. “And every time you’re here, every time you step on the field, and you’re in this building, I’m always ready. I was ready last week. And I’m going to be ready again this week.”
He had better be, in what could be his latest — and perhaps last — chance to prove himself on Sunday, when the injury-depleted Bills (2-6) host the Chicago Bears (4-3).
Buffalo could be left with little choice but to start Peterman.
Rookie Josh Allen will miss his third straight game, having already been ruled out due to a sprained elbow on his right throwing arm. And veteran backup Derek Anderson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss against New England on Monday.
Though coach Sean McDermott has yet to rule out Anderson entirely, the Bills did take the precautionary step of signing free-agent journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday in the event they need a backup to Peterman.
McDermott said he maintains confidence in Peterman, while at the same time acknowledging the second-year player’s rash of struggles.
“Yeah, I understand where you’re coming from on that,” McDermott said when asked if he has any concerns over Peterman’s self-confidence. He then segued into explaining how the team has resources to assist players and coaches with their confidence levels.
Peterman’s two-year tenure has been a rocky one since the Bills used a fifth-round pick to draft him out of Pittsburgh. He’s best remembered for throwing five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers in what was Peterman’s first start.
His second season in Buffalo hasn’t gone much better.
Chosen the season-opening starter, ahead of Allen and after AJ McCarron was traded to Oakland, Peterman went 5 of 18 for 24 yards passing and threw two interceptions before being yanked two series into the third quarter of a 47-3 loss at Baltimore.
He hardly fared better in his next appearance, a 20-13 loss at Houston in which Peterman took over after Allen was hurt. After throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zay Jones, Peterman melted down by throwing interceptions on Buffalo’s final two series, including one returned for the decisive score.
“Mistakes are in the past. I’ve learned from them. I’ve taken them to heart. I’ll never forget them,” Peterman said. “But at the same time, I’ll learn from them and move on.”
Peterman’s unwavering approach has earned the respect of his teammates.
“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion where things get to him. I know he’s heard all the outside stuff,” Jones said. “Hopefully, this is the week for him. And I whole-heartedly believe in him.”
Buffalo’s issues on offense go beyond quarterback no matter who’s started this season. It’s a patchwork unit that has scored 87 points overall, and only two touchdowns in its past five games.
The Bears are tied for second in the NFL with 11 interceptions and 17 takeaways.
Newly signed Bills receiver Terrelle Pryor said it’s on the entire offense to work as a unit rather than place the burden on Peterman.
“We’re going to help him be very successful,” said Pryor, who signed with Buffalo on Tuesday. “We’re going to make him look good this weekend. Period.”
No one, Peterman said, is perfect.
“Stuff happens in life, whether good or bad. How you react to it really is what makes you who you are,” Peterman said. “Everything I’ve been through in the past, that’s who I am standing in front of you today.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Thomas will return to Denver with Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — Demaryius Thomas is playing for a team other than the Denver Broncos for the first time in his career after his trade to the Houston Texans.
The receiver won't have long to miss Denver though, with the Texans visiting the Broncos on Sunday.
"It was strange to get traded first
HOUSTON (AP) — Demaryius Thomas is playing for a team other than the Denver Broncos for the first time in his career after his trade to the Houston Texans.
The receiver won’t have long to miss Denver though, with the Texans visiting the Broncos on Sunday.
“It was strange to get traded first off, and then come here and get ready to play in the Mile High City that you’ve been playing for the last 8½ years is very strange,” Thomas said.
The Texans traded for Thomas on Tuesday, adding the veteran to replace Will Fuller, who tore a knee ligament in Houston’s win over the Dolphins last week. The 30-year-old Thomas was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2010 and has piled up 9,055 yards receiving with 60 touchdowns since then.
“I like his size … I think he can do a lot of different things,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “I like his intelligence, his experience. I don’t think there’s any substitute for experience. Obviously, he’s got good hands. There’s a lot of things to like about Demaryius Thomas.”
Acquiring Thomas was a big move for a team which has reeled off five straight wins since opening the season 0-3 to move into first place in the AFC South. The Texans have star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but didn’t have any proven playmakers to pair with Hopkins after Fuller was lost for the season.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who tied a career high with five touchdown passes against the Dolphins, is excited about the possibilities for this offense with two receivers as talented as Hopkins and Thomas. Watson doesn’t think it will take long for Thomas to get acclimated in Houston and expects big things from him immediately.
“It’s going to be great,” Watson said. “Nothing really should stop the train. (Thomas) is a veteran guy that can do a lot of different things and he’s played a lot football, so it’s a great opportunity for all of us to get on the same page and continue to put a lot of yards in the air and put a lot of points on the board. We’re going to bring him along and he’s going to fit in … well.”
Despite his years of experience, Thomas admitted to being a little nervous on his first day with the Texans on Wednesday.
He said the transition was made easier by the warm welcome he received from his teammates, including Watson, who was the first to text him after the trade. Thomas said he’s admired Watson from afar for a while and is looking forward to playing with him.
“He gets the ball out, great throws, on time, on point,” Thomas said. “He can also scramble, too, and that’s another exciting thing. That’s some of the things you see from him that you can count on as a receiver, because if he scrambles outside of the pocket, he’s looking downfield, he’s not looking to run. So, that’s big plays for guys like me, Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and everybody else.”
Another change Thomas will have to get used to in Houston is wearing a different number since the No. 88 he’s worn for his entire NFL career is taken by rookie tight end Jordan Akins. NFL rules mandate that a player isn’t allowed to change numbers if he’s played more than 30 percent of the team’s snaps on his side of the ball in a season, which applies to Akins.
Thomas didn’t know the rule when he first learned of the trade and was prepared to negotiate with Akins for the number.
“I was ready to pay him and everything,” he said. “I was going to give him whatever he wanted for it.”
Since that wasn’t an option, Thomas settled on No. 87, but said that if he remains in Houston next season he’ll try and snag his number back.
With his new team and his new number, Thomas is ready for a new start in Houston. But first he’ll have to revisit his past on Sunday and knows that it will be a difficult trip considering all the memories he made in his time in Denver.
“It’ll be tough,” he said. “But that’s ball and I have to deal with it.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Steelers looking to get aggressive at Baltimore
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers were bullied the last time they faced the Baltimore Ravens. In a rivalry mostly defined by physicality, that might be the worst that could be said about either side following a game.
When the Steelers travel to Baltimore for their second matchup on Sunday they want to
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers were bullied the last time they faced the Baltimore Ravens. In a rivalry mostly defined by physicality, that might be the worst that could be said about either side following a game.
When the Steelers travel to Baltimore for their second matchup on Sunday they want to re-establish an aggressive approach on their way to what would be a third straight win against AFC North opponents.
“This Pittsburgh-Ravens matchup, they have some hard guys up front. We do, too,” guard Ramon Foster said. “We have to be on top of our job. … Get away from the run early and it could be a long day for us. Unless Ben (Roethlisberger) is just airing it out and pushing everybody’s fantasy points up.”
In their 26-14 home loss to Baltimore in Week 4, Pittsburgh was limited to 19 yards rushing on 11 carries. It has averaged 137 yards on the ground in three straight wins since, including 168 yards in a 33-18 victory against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
Those three wins have the Steelers atop the AFC North at 4-2-1, ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3). The Ravens have lost three of four games since defeating the Steelers, leaving them at 4-4.
Foster said Baltimore’s recent slump has surprised him, but he expects the Ravens to “do everything they can not to stay that way.”
“We have to be on our game,” Foster said. “It’s shocking, but me knowing them, they’re going to give us their all.”
Part of being on their game would include the Steelers converting first downs, limiting the Ravens’ possessions and establishing an early lead. That’s a recipe they didn’t follow last time.
Pittsburgh fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before tying it before halftime. Because of their lack of success early, the Steelers turned away from the run and relied almost exclusively on Roethlisberger.
After that seemingly worked, Pittsburgh stuck with the pass in the second half, when it was outscored 12-0. Six second-half drives ended with one interception, four punts and one turnover on downs.
“We can’t have three three-and-outs and let them score 14 points,” Foster said. “That falls on us. Mainly the offense because we had some terrible plays. We can’t have that.”
The fix is simple, at least according to center Maurkice Pouncey.
“We just have to play better, block guys better, get better fits on guys,” Pouncey said, “and make sure the running back has lanes to run into.”
That running back will be James Conner more often than not. He’s averaged 85.6 rushing yards in seven games during his second NFL season, but had a season-low 2.11 yards per rush against Baltimore.
Pouncey credited the Ravens for their defensive success in the first game. He also knows they can make it difficult again Sunday.
“They have the core guys that they have. They like to bring in the guys that fit their system,” Pouncey said. “They have a great coaching staff, a great organization. So it speaks a lot about them. They’re always really good.”
But the Steelers think they are, too. On Sunday, they want to take another step toward proving it.
“Everybody’s desperate this time of year,” Foster said. “Especially when you have, for us, three back-to-back division games. I don’t think it’s a make-or-break (game), but they want to win it just as bad as we do.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rhodes returns for Vikes after decent fill-in by rookie Hill
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With another dangerous quarterback opposing the Minnesota Vikings this week, the helmet on cornerback Xavier Rhodes in practice Wednesday was a welcomed sight.
The performance by his replacement in the last game against New Orleans was equally encouraging.
While Rhodes watched the Vikings lose to the Saints in sweats
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With another dangerous quarterback opposing the Minnesota Vikings this week, the helmet on cornerback Xavier Rhodes in practice Wednesday was a welcomed sight.
The performance by his replacement in the last game against New Orleans was equally encouraging.
While Rhodes watched the Vikings lose to the Saints in sweats from the sideline with a foot injury, rookie Holton Hill took over at right cornerback and helped hold Drew Brees to 120 passing yards, his lowest total in a full game since arriving in New Orleans in 2006.
Granted, Brees completed 18 of 23 attempts. The Saints put up 30 points. Their three-score lead in the fourth quarter dictated a run-heavy strategy down the stretch. Still, had the savvy 39-year-old Brees seen more of a vulnerability in Hill, it’s a given he would have attacked him more than he did.
“Holton played great,” Rhodes said.
Hill was credited with five solo tackles and one pass breakup.
“Things have slowed down like quite a bit,” said Hill, who was undrafted out of Texas due to character concerns following a suspension for violating team rules that cut short his final season with the Longhorns. He later told NFL Network he sought treatment for marijuana use.
The Vikings pursued Hill aggressively after the draft despite their then-solid depth at cornerback, giving out one of the biggest signing bonuses in the league to a rookie free agent. That decision has proved prescient following the retirement of Terence Newman and then the recent injury to Rhodes.
“I don’t take that for granted. I cherish every rep, every second I’m out there,” Hill said.
Hill praised Rhodes for advising him on technique and noting wide receiver splits from the sideline throughout the game against the Saints, but the most important message he received from his mentor was to simply play with confidence.
“Once you have that, there’s like no stopping you,” Hill said. “Basically the only person that can stop you is you.”
Rhodes, who was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, was bummed about missing a prime-time game against the Saints.
“I’m here to play football, and not being out there to play football is pretty frustrating,” Rhodes said.
With continued improvement this week, Rhodes ought to be able to return Sunday to face Detroit. Matthew Stafford and the Lions have beaten the Vikings in six of the 10 matchups since Rhodes arrived as a rookie in 2013.
“You never can count him out,” Rhodes said. “He’s accurate with his throws. He trusts and believes in his receivers. He throws the ball up and lets them get it. He scrambles. If the receiver’s not open, he finds a way to gain yards instead of lose yards. He’s just a good all-around quarterback.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saddened Broncos move on from Demaryius Thomas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Emmanuel Sanders kept glancing at the empty locker next to his cubicle on Wednesday, the first time in 3,115 days that Demaryius Thomas wasn't a member of the Denver Broncos.
"It's weird, man," Sanders said a day after the Broncos traded away the five-time Pro Bowler who had excelled
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Emmanuel Sanders kept glancing at the empty locker next to his cubicle on Wednesday, the first time in 3,115 days that Demaryius Thomas wasn’t a member of the Denver Broncos.
“It’s weird, man,” Sanders said a day after the Broncos traded away the five-time Pro Bowler who had excelled for five head coaches and seven starting quarterbacks in his nine seasons in Denver.
“I’ve got mad love for him, so it’s hard to see him go.”
And it’ll be a strange sight Sunday to see Thomas suited up for the Houston Texas (5-3) when they visit the Broncos (3-5).
“That’s weird, too,” Sanders said. “I know it’s going to be weird for him.”
The Broncos talked about moving on without their former captain, but they just couldn’t avoid the void that was evident in the locker room and on the football field where his friendship, leadership and mentorship made his a profound presence.
“I was sad,” quarterback Case Keenum said. “He’s going to be one of those guys I’m going to tell my kids and hopefully my grandkids that I got to play with that guy. I got to throw the football to that guy.
“Special. Special player. Special person. I wish him the best.”
General manager John Elway said it was tough trading the team’s longest-tenured player, but it freed up room both under the cap — $14 million in 2019 — and on the field for rookie receiver Courtland Sutton , the second-round draft pick who’s already shown big play ability.
“We think he’s ready to go,” Elway said. “Hopefully this accelerates his maturity.”
The trade comes with some risks for a team whose season is at a crossroads:
—Gone is the talented teacher who was doling daily tips to Sutton on tactics and technique.
“I was definitely sad to see him go,” Sutton said, but he kept turning back to a piece of advice he received from Thomas: do your job lest you cost somebody his.
“So, being put into this position, I have to make sure I’m producing every day in practice, film-wise and then of course every time we have a game,” Sutton said.
—Sanders’ new role as the No. 1 receiver comes with double teams and facing No. 1 cornerbacks.
“He’s going to take it in stride,” Keenum said. “He has been a pro this year. He has worked his tail off every day. He’s shown up ready to go. I’ve been impressed just how he comes to work every day, the type of guy he is and how bad he wants it.”
—Sutton faces a tougher task, too, as a starter.
“It’s going to be harder than coming off the bench,” cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “It’s way harder being a starter than coming in on nickel (downs). He just has to adjust. He might see double teams now, you never know. He might get different coverages.
“But the guy, I don’t know how he didn’t go top 10 in the draft. His talent is unreal. He can make all the catches. I’m excited to see him step up in this role.”
—A locker room that’s been lacking in the leadership department since the retirements of Peyton Manning and DeMarcus Ware also lost one of its most respected voices in the soft-spoken Thomas.
“I can’t believe this is real!” Von Miller wrote in an Instagram tribute . “These last 8 years have been incredible. I love you bro. I’m hurt, no doubt. I can’t be too hurt because every chance I got to tell you I love you, did just that.”
Elway said he expects Sanders to fill the leadership vacuum with the young receivers “now that Emmanuel is the alpha in that room.”
Harris credited Thomas with helping the “No Fly Zone” secondary the unit that helped lead Denver to two Super Bowls and one championship.
“He helped make me a lot better, going up against a bigger receiver,” Harris said. “So, I’ll always appreciate D.T.”
Elway insisted his trade of Thomas doesn’t mean he’s giving up on the season. He said with more discipline, the Broncos can salvage 2018 and make a playoff push.
“Win,” Elway said when asked what would constitute a turnaround in his view. “We’ve lost four out of the last five, right?”
Actually, five of six.
Sanders hung out with Thomas, who has 36 catches for 402 yards and three TDs this season, on Monday night as trade talk, centered around the Patriots and Eagles, swirled around them.
“His vibe was like, ‘I really don’t want to leave, but I’m trying to see the positives of it,'” Sanders said. “And I felt for him. He wanted to stay. He wanted to retire a Bronco. He didn’t want to go.”
His ex-teammates didn’t want to see him leave.
“Now, we just wish D.T. the best,” Harris said. “Except for this weekend.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Mayfield ready to lead Browns through midseason turbulence
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield's baptism with the Browns is complete.
Some coaching chaos made it official.
Cleveland's rookie quarterback admitted Wednesday he was stunned by the firings of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who were dismissed within an hour of each other on Monday. Owner Jimmy Haslam cited
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s baptism with the Browns is complete.
Some coaching chaos made it official.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback admitted Wednesday he was stunned by the firings of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who were dismissed within an hour of each other on Monday. Owner Jimmy Haslam cited “internal discord” as the primary reason behind the team’s latest reboot.
“It was just surprising to me,” Mayfield said before practice as the Browns began preparing for their game Sunday against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs. “I have never gone through anything like that. That is my ‘welcome to the business moment,’ I think.”
Sadly, coaching swaps and front-office purges are a rite of passage for any Browns player over the past 20 years.
“This is my third head coach in five years,” said linebacker Christian Kirksey. “I am used to it, being able to adjust and stuff.”
It’s mostly new to Mayfield, who went through something similar at Oklahoma when Bob Stoops retired and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.
“It was different. It was new to us. We used that to come together,” he said. “I expect the guys in here to be grown men, to be experienced football players and to handle it that way and keep that same mindset of that we have the same goal. We need to reach that and work with each other.
“With all the distractions, we will see what kind of men we have in this room. Not what kind of team that we have but what kind of men can handle a distraction the right way, can come together and focus on doing their job and doing it at a high level against a great team come Sunday,” Mayfield said.
As the No. 1 overall pick and fresh face of Cleveland’s franchise, Mayfield knows he has to be the one to guide the Browns through more turbulence.
“Bring it on,” he said.
The Browns (2-5-1) practiced Wednesday for the first time under the guidance of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Buffalo’s former coach who will serve as the team’s interim coach while general manager John Dorsey takes the initial steps in finding Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999.
Rain forced the team inside its facility and the tone was noticeably serious during the portion of the workout open to media members. Williams barked out praise to a few players during position drills.
Following practice, Williams said that like Mayfield, he was shocked by the firings and admitted to having reservations about taking over.
“The hesitancy was, ‘Uh, not again,’ and I stepped away,” he said. “I stepped back, but then, it came back to this. I can’t spell quit, let alone do quit. I’m not going to quit on these players. I’m not going to quit on this organization. I’m not going to do whatever. That’s just how I had to feel, and when we went through the process, we went through the process, and now, let’s get on to Kansas City. I blinked a little bit.
The brash and boastful Williams didn’t announce his candidacy for the job, and he refused to address his role in the New Orleans “Bountygate” scandal.
The NFL suspended Williams for the 2012 season after ruling that while the Saints defensive coordinator he orchestrated a program by which players were paid for knocking opponents from a game.
“That thing was a long time ago,” Williams said when asked if he ever imagined being a head coach again. “That’s nothing that we’re talking about now.”
The Browns are trying to stay in the present, and that’s the challenge.
As the losses mount, this season is beginning to feel like so many others. But left guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t feel the same sense of dread as in previous years.
“I don’t think we’re giving up,” he said. “This is a step to try to improve the team. We made a decision early in the season, but we have half the season left. We’re a few plays here and there from being 5-2-1 or 4-3-1.
“We’re not far away, and I don’t think this is a step where they’re tearing everything down. We’re just moving in a different direction. We have eight games to prove this team can go out, compete and try to find some wins out there.”
NOTES: Because of his connection to Mayfield, Riley has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Cleveland’s coaching job. Mayfield feels his former coach would adapt easily to the pro game. “I think his style would work, but that is just because of who he is,” Mayfield said. “He is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him.” … With RBs coach Freddie Kitchens taking over for Haley, the Browns hired former NFL back Ryan Lindley to their staff. Lindley played for Kitchens with Arizona.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Old coaching colleagues meet as rivals in Battle of the Bay
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Kyle Shanahan was looking to get into the NFL as an assistant coach more than a decade ago, his father, Mike, called Jon Gruden and asked him to hire his son for an entry-level job in Tampa.
Shanahan joined the Buccaneers as a quality control coach in
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Kyle Shanahan was looking to get into the NFL as an assistant coach more than a decade ago, his father, Mike, called Jon Gruden and asked him to hire his son for an entry-level job in Tampa.
Shanahan joined the Buccaneers as a quality control coach in 2004 on Gruden’s staff and got his introduction to pro football on a staff that featured five assistants who have gone on to get head coaching jobs in the NFL.
“It was such a good place for me to go to because Jon was doing everything,” Shanahan said. “It wasn’t just his stuff. He was always on top of it with the film, which everyone is now because of the computers and everything, but he was one of the first guys doing that stuff, probably being a little bit younger than most guys at that time and just introduced me to pretty much every play known to man.”
Now 14 years later, Shanahan gets his first chance to coach against his old boss when the San Francisco 49ers (1-7) host Gruden and the Oakland Raiders (1-6) on Thursday night.
Gruden said he took great pride in that staff that featured Mike Tomlin, Rod Marinelli, Jay Gruden and Raheem Morris during Shanahan’s two seasons there in 2004-05. The Bucs won just five games the first season before winning the NFC South with an 11-5 record in 2005.
“We had a lot of fun back in those days. The woodshed, I called it,” Gruden said. “People are going to take me to the woodshed here pretty soon, if we don’t get this thing going.”
Both the Raiders and 49ers are struggling heading into this matchup, with Oakland losing three straight and San Francisco on a six-game skid.
Shanahan has struggled without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, while Gruden’s return to the NFL has been rocky after nine seasons as a broadcaster at ESPN.
But Shanahan believes Gruden will turn the Raiders around if given time and sees no signs that the game has passed him by.
“Jon lives and dies football,” Shanahan said. “He never got away from it. He probably had even more time to sit and look at everything, and not get so caught up in his own team. The whole league’s evolved since then. It evolves year to year. But, you watch his system, he has a foundation of what he used to do and things like that, but he’s kept up with everything.”
Here are some other things to watch:
BEATHARD’S HEALTH
The 49ers could be forced to go with their third-string quarterback this week. Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 and backup C.J. Beathard is questionable this week with an injured right wrist. The next man up is Nick Mullens, who has never taken a snap in the NFL. Mullens spent last season on the practice squad and was promoted after Garoppolo’s injury this year. He has impressed his teammates with strong play in the preseason and practice.
“He’s a baller,” running back Matt Breida said. “He doesn’t let the game get too big for him. I think he’ll do a great job if he has to play this week.”
DRIVE THE CARR
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is coming off perhaps his best game of the season, throwing for three touchdowns and running for a fourth score in last week’s loss to the Colts. Carr completed 17 straight passes at one point and thrived in his first game after leading rusher Marshawn Lynch went down with a groin injury and No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper was traded to Dallas. Receiver Brandon LaFell, who wasn’t targeted at all in his previous two games for Oakland, had three catches for 39 yards and a TD after getting the start in place of Cooper.
“He’s friendly to the quarterback,” Carr said. “He always runs friendly routes. He can play with anybody. I’m glad that we had some time to work and all those things, but he’s the kind of guy that you can just throw him in and just play.”
SAFETY DANCE
The Niners go into this game thin at safety. Starting free safety Adrian Colbert is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and San Francisco could be without its top two strong safeties as well. Starter Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and backup Antone Exum (concussion) are out this week. Jimmie Ward fared well last week at free safety after moving over from cornerback. San Francisco is thinner at strong safety with Tyvis Powell, who has never started a game, and rookie Marcell Harris, who could be activated from IR to make his debut, the main options.
DYING RIVALRY
This will be the final scheduled meeting between these Bay Area rivals before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. The teams have rarely been successful in their 36 seasons as NFL neighbors here with both making the playoffs in the same year only four times in that span (1970, ’72, 2001, ’02). The teams have combined for a winning record just once in 2003 and are on pace for the worst record for a two-team market since the 1970 merger.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Battle of Bay Area is more like skirmish for high draft pick
The Battle of the Bay Area in prime time is more like a skirmish for a high pick in next April's draft, perhaps even the first overall selection.
Yep, that's how bad the Raiders and 49ers have been so far. When they meet in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday night, how much of
The Battle of the Bay Area in prime time is more like a skirmish for a high pick in next April’s draft, perhaps even the first overall selection.
Yep, that’s how bad the Raiders and 49ers have been so far. When they meet in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday night, how much of the nation will show interest is problematic. How much the folks by the bay and its environs would care is debatable.
The 49ers (1-7) are ranked 31st in the AP Pro32, ahead of only the Raiders (1-6). San Francisco is a 3-point favorite over its neighbor.
“We’re looking for more consistency. We’re looking for somebody to step up, not only on game day but during the week,” says Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose return to his dream job has turned very sour.
“We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation. Hopefully we can settle on it soon.”
The Niners would settle for any sort of victory. My goodness, they’ve been swept by Arizona, which hasn’t beaten anyone else.
At least they have been close in many of their defeats.
“It’s something we’ve got to do to get better and get over that hump,” coach Kyle Shanahan says. “It comes down to, you can do a lot of things throughout a game, but when it comes down to the end when we need to close people out and we need some closers to do that. We’ve had some opportunities to do it.”
Opportunity knocks this week for …
RAIDERS, 20-13
KNOCKOUT POOL: KANSAS CITY made it a little closer than we expected, but survived. Next up: how about CHICAGO?
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 1 1-2) at No. 11 Seattle
Seahawks getting physical, remain resourceful, should handle this one at home.
BEST BET: SEAHAWKS, 27-20
No. 7 Pittsburgh (plus 3) at No. 16 Baltimore
Steelers hitting their stride in time for NFL’s best rivalry renewal.
UPSET SPECIAL: STEELERS, 23-20
No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2) at No. 4 New Orleans
Saints will put the Big Hurt on unbeaten Rams in the Big Easy.
SAINTS, 36-32
No. 17 Atlanta (plus 2) at No. 8 Washington
Strange line; Redskins should be bigger favorite. What does Las Vegas know?
REDSKINS, 21-20
No. 10 Houston (plus 2 1-2) at No. 23 Denver
Another strange line; Texans are far better, but altitude a factor here.
TEXANS, 28-22
No. 25 Tampa Bay (plus 7) at No. 6 Carolina
Panthers coming off two impressive victories.
PANTHERS, 35-30
No. 15 Chicago (minus 8 1-2) at No. 28 Buffalo
Wonder if Bills will be favored again this season.
BEARS, 22-6
No. 2 Kansas City (minus 8 1-2) at No. 27 Cleveland
KC’s not exactly the team for any new coach to make debut against.
CHIEFS, 30-24
No. 12 Green Bay (plus 6) at No. 3 New England
Packers aren’t scared of anyone. Neither are Patriots.
PATRIOTS, 37-27
No. 19 Detroit (plus 4) at No. 9 Minnesota
First of three straight division tests for Vikings. They’ll barely pass this one.
VIKINGS, 27-24
No. 21 Tennessee (plus 6 1-2) at No. 18 Dallas, Monday night
Man, has Tennessee been a disappointment.
COWBOYS, 20-19
No. 26 New York Jets (plus 3) at No. 20 Miami
As usual, New England’s patsies are sinking in AFC East.
DOLPHINS, 30-16
___
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (8-6). Straight up (12-2)
Season Totals: Against spread (56-58-4). Straight up: (81-38-2)
Best Bet: 3-5 against spread, 7-1 straight up
Upset special: 5-3 against spread, 4-3-1 straight up
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Former Seattle Seahawks coach Jack Patera dies at 85
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jack Patera, the first head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 85.
Patera died on Wednesday, the team said. The cause of death was not clear, but Patera had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Patera was Seattle's head coach for parts of seven seasons,
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jack Patera, the first head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 85.
Patera died on Wednesday, the team said. The cause of death was not clear, but Patera had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Patera was Seattle’s head coach for parts of seven seasons, beginning with the team’s inaugural season in 1976. Patera’s best seasons came in 1978-79 when the Seahawks went 9-7 in consecutive years, but failed to make the playoffs. Patera was named the NFL coach of the year in 1978 when the Seahawks missed the playoffs by one game.
Seattle never reached the postseason until 1983. Patera was fired after starting the 1982 season 0-2 and finished his career as a head coach with a 35-59 record.
Before joining the Seahawks, Patera was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. Patera also had a seven-year playing career with the Baltimore Colts, Chicago Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys between 1955-61.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Injury-plagued Dolphins seek lift from underachieving Parker
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — DeVante Parker was 15 yards beyond intended receiver Jakeem Grant when things got weird.
A defender's hit redirected the pass, which was dislodged from Grant's arms as he gathered it in. The ball sailed directly to Parker, who alertly made the catch for a bizarre 46-yard gain .
"It
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — DeVante Parker was 15 yards beyond intended receiver Jakeem Grant when things got weird.
A defender’s hit redirected the pass, which was dislodged from Grant’s arms as he gathered it in. The ball sailed directly to Parker, who alertly made the catch for a bizarre 46-yard gain .
“It shocked me,” Parker said. “I was just in the right spot at the right time.”
That’s a refreshing change for the Miami Dolphins receiver, and perhaps a sign of changing fortunes. Parker has been an unlucky underachiever since he was drafted with the 14th overall pick in 2015.
This season the injury-prone Parker has missed five games because of finger and quadriceps issues, and he hopes to play two weeks in a row for the first time Sunday against the New York Jets .
He’s coming off one of his best games yet. Parker was a rare bright spot in Miami’s 42-23 loss at Houston last week, catching six passes for a career-high 134 yards — including the reception that ranked among the NFL’s goofiest grabs this year.
“It felt good to be out there contributing,” he said.
The Dolphins hope Parker can continue to give their injury-plagued offense a lift. They’ll be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill (throwing shoulder) for the fourth game in a row Sunday, and at Houston, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Parker made backup QB Brock Osweiler look good.
“DeVante is an extremely talented receiver,” Osweiler said. “He’s a big target, he’s physical, he plays hard. He did some great things for us against Houston, and I expect him to do some great things for us against New York. In fact, I expect him to play even better. I think DeVante is just getting rolling.”
Parker’s statistics against the Texans could have been even more impressive, but Osweiler overthrew him in the open on a deep route. They worked on the pattern half a dozen times in practice Wednesday, and Osweiler found his target.
“It was much better,” Osweiler said with a chuckle. “Hopefully we got that one cleaned up.”
Although Parker’s an inviting target, he has yet to have a 750-yard receiving season, and has made only one touchdown catch in the past two years.
Now the opportunity is there for him to do more. Receiver Kenny Stills (groin) didn’t practice Wednesday and might miss his second game in a row. And receiver Albert Wilson (hip) is out for the season.
Because of those injuries, the Dolphins decided against parting with Parker at this week’s trade deadline, despite rumors he was on the market. Complicating the situation was an outburst by Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, who questioned Gase’s competence and complained about his client not playing.
Gase said there was never a problem between him and Parker, and put the issue in the past.
“We move on quick, man,” Gase said. “If DeVante had something to say to me, he’d say it. He’s not afraid to tell me stuff.”
Gase, in his third season at Miami, said Parker has been unlucky with injuries.
“In my time he has tried to do everything possible to make sure he is ready to go,” Gase said. “And he has done a good job of staying engaged when he wasn’t playing.”
Despite long stretches of idleness, Parker had a good grasp of his assignments against Houston, Gase said. And it showed.
“He was playing fast,” Gase said. “Hopefully we just keep getting better every week and keep expanding his role.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
New Skins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix admired late Sean Taylor
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team's marching band.
"Check this out, all right? I've got practice
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team’s marching band.
“Check this out, all right? I’ve got practice in about an hour. I came here to play. I came here to work,” Clinton-Dix said at an introductory news conference at Redskins Park on Wednesday. “If that’s on special teams or just helping contribute to this team any way I can, then No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend. And you can bet that.”
NFC East-leading Washington (5-2), which hosts Atlanta on Sunday, acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers.
“I imagine that he’ll be up to speed quickly,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
The safety’s contract expires after this season. He’ll presumably move into the starting lineup in place of second-year safety Montae Nicholson, who had a “small procedure on his hip,” according to Gruden.
Asked what he can add to a defense that ranks No. 4 in the NFL in yards allowed per game and a team that stands No. 5 in points allowed per game, Clinton-Dix said: “My leadership. My hustle to the ball. My effort; you can’t control effort. Being a veteran player now. Being able to go get the ball, create turnovers. Take this team to another level, man, and keep things going.”
The 2014 first-round draft pick is tied for second in the league with three interceptions this season — one came off Washington quarterback Alex Smith in Week 3.
“Good player. A safety that I think has a lot of tools,” Smith said Wednesday. “And I think that’s important, kind of right now in football. The way football is going, safeties get put in a lot of different situations with what offenses are doing now. … They can get put in the box and need to be able to tackle. They need to be able to play the post when they have to. You kind of need a player like that, that’s kind of a jack of all trades, can do a little bit of everything, because of all the situations they can end up in.”
Only one player has picked off more passes than Clinton-Dix: Redskins safety Swearinger has four INTs.
He and Clinton-Dix have trained together in Miami between seasons.
“When you’re competing with a guy who loves this game as much as you do, you can never get bored,” said Clinton-Dix, who said he used to offer words of praise to members of Washington’s marching band after playing road games at FedEx Field.
“I’m real close with him,” he added about Swearinger. “I watch a lot of his games. I study his tape. I love the way he plays the game. I’m excited to be back there with him. There’s a lot I can learn from.”
While Clinton-Dix will wear No. 20 with Washington, he was No. 21 in Green Bay — the number worn by Taylor at the end of his career.
Taylor was a Pro Bowl safety for the Redskins who died at age 24 after being shot at his Florida home in 2007.
“He’s one of the best to ever play this game, and that’s not just for the money, but because of love of the game. He was a leader. He didn’t talk much, but he led by example. And he set great examples,” Clinton-Dix said. “So that’s someone you want to admire. Somebody you want to look up to. And someone you want to feed off of. There’s no way I can be Sean Taylor, but he’s a guy I look up to, and I model my game after him.”
Notes: Gruden said that RB Byron Marshall would be brought back from injured reserve in the next week or two. … LT Trent Williams (dislocated right thumb) was among the players who missed practice Wednesday, and Gruden said he doesn’t “have a feel for that one, at all” in terms of whether Williams will play Sunday. … Others who didn’t participate included TE Jordan Reed (neck), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (knee, shoulder) and RB Chris Thompson (ribs).
___
https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill's recovery
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill’s recovery “a rest-type thing.” He added that Tannehill has been able to throw with trainers while being monitored closely.
Earlier this week, Gase said it was “a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.”
Tannehill, 30, has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.
Brock Osweiler, who has thrown for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts, will get the nod for the fourth time on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the Jets 20-12 in the teams’ first meeting, in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 2.
Miami has lost four of five games since a 3-0 start to fall to 4-4.
Also on Wednesday, the Dolphins announced the signings of defensive linemen Sylvester Williams and Ziggy Hood and the activation of linebacker Mike Hull off injured reserve.
Williams, who was released by the Detroit Lions last week, and Hood will provide depth for a struggling run defense that lost starter Vincent Taylor to injured reserve on Tuesday. Hood, whose signing was reported Tuesday, was released by the Washington Redskins two weeks ago.
Hull went down in the preseason opener with a sprained MCL. He was eligible to be recalled from IR after missing the first eight weeks.
–Field Level Media
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Le'Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
The latest benchmark date when many speculated Bell might show up without the All-Pro reporting on Tuesday creates doubt about his future with the team. The Steelers began meetings Wednesday with no sign of Bell, meaning running back James Conner remains the primary back in Pittsburgh. He had 212 yards from scrimmage on Sunday and has at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games.
Bell would have been required to report Tuesday and sign his one-year franchise tender with the Steelers in order to be traded. The league trade deadline was 4 p.m. ET.
Since he didn’t join the team and remains a holdout, Bell cannot be traded. If he does report, he can only play for the Steelers unless they rescind the franchise tag.
Bell has already forfeited more than $7 million in potential salary this season.
No active NFL running back earns more than $6.3 million in salary — LeSean McCoy is being paid that amount by the Bills — in 2018.
–Field Level Media