Brady’s heir? Patriots draft Auburn QB Stidham
Brady’s heir? Patriots draft Auburn QB Stidham
Jarrett Stidham became the 10th quarterback drafted by the New England Patriots since the franchise selected Tom Brady with the 199th pick in 2000.
Stidham, 22, was a two-year starter at Auburn after transferring out of Baylor during the program’s sexual assault scandal. He passed for 36 touchdowns and 5,952 yards in 27 games with the Tigers. The Patriots drafted him 133rd on Saturday and the fourth-round pick will be under contract for four years. He left school with one year of eligibility remaining.
“He’s like a coach on the field. From a coach, you’re on the sideline, and you trust the guy, you give him more freedom,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
Brady, 42, is in the final year of his contract but says he’s not near retirement. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer’s contract also expires after 2019.
Stidham completed 64.3 percent of his passes and averaged 8.5 yards per attempt. He’s regarded as a heady passer who fits best in a pro-style system at 6-2, 218 pounds.
–Field Level Media
NFL draft notebook: Teams eye quarterbacks on Day 3
NFL draft notebook: Teams eye quarterbacks on Day 3 NFL draft notebook: Teams eye quarterbacks on Day 3
Quarterbacks took center stage Saturday on the third and final day of the 2019 NFL Draft, with three teams focusing on prospects that one day perhaps could replace franchise quarterbacks and three others looking for some insurance.
In Cincinnati, the Bengals traded three picks to move up six spots in the fourth round, selecting former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th overall pick. Team owner Mike Brown has said veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, whose contract runs through 2020, won’t be a candidate for a contract extension until Brown sees how Dalton fits into the system of new coach Zac Taylor.
He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the fourth round, with New England selecting Jarrett Stidham of Auburn with pick No. 133, perhaps looking at him as the eventual successor to Tom Brady, who will turn 42 before the start of the 2019 season.
Brady, himself, was famously a sixth-round selection in 2000 NFL Draft.
Two more quarterbacks went off the board late in the fifth round, with the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Easton Stick of FCS champion North Dakota State with pick No. 166 overall. Stick replaced Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz and won two national championships in his three seasons as the starter.
In Los Angeles, Philip Rivers — the No. 4 overall selection in the 2004 — is entering his 16th season.
One pick later, the Eagles took Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson as a backup to Wentz.
In the sixth round, the Jacksonville Jaguars rolled the dice on Gardner Minshew of Washington State with the No. 178 overall pick. The Jaguars released veteran Blake Bortles in the offseason and signed Nick Foles as the starter.
The Baltimore Ravens selected Trace McSorley of Penn State later in the sixth round with pick No. 197. The Ravens traded Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos and have second-year pro Lamar Jackson leading the offense.
Other notable picks on Day 3:
–Defensive end Anthony Nelson (No. 107 overall to Tampa Bay), joined by safety Amani Hooker (No. 116 to Tennessee) to give Iowa two players selected in the round.
–Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah), a 27-year-old Australian, to San Francisco (No. 110).
–Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State) to Atlanta (No. 111).
–Running back Bryce Love (Stanford) to Washington (No. 112).
–RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State) to Baltimore (No. 113).
–RB Benny Snell (Kentucky) to Pittsburgh (No. 122).
–Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia) to Chicago (No. 126).
–Field Level Media
Chargers draft Division II OL Pipkins in third round
Chargers draft Division II OL Pipkins in third round
The Los Angeles
Chargers draft Division II OL Pipkins in third round
The Los Angeles Chargers selected offensive lineman Trey Pipkins from Division II Sioux Falls in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night.
Pipkins, 22, earned first-team Division II All-America honors and was one of only five D-II players invited to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle was a 2018 finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, presented to the top offensive lineman in NCAA Division II.
Selected 91st overall, he is only the second player from the school to be drafted. Punter Brian Hansen was picked in the ninth round by the New Orleans Saints in 1984.
“There are some players at Division II and Division III who can dominate but not have enough athletic traits to play at this level,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said. “He has NFL size and feet. There’s a lot to work with.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Hunt: Team will make ‘right decision’ about Hill
Chiefs' Hunt: Team will make 'right decision' about Hill
Chiefs’ Hunt: Team will make ‘right decision’ about Hill
Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday that he and the front office remain “deeply disturbed” by an audio in which wide receiver Tyreek Hill is heard threatening his fiancee, but offered no explanation as to why the team has not released him.
Speaking briefly at the team’s annual draft party, Hunt said he couldn’t elaborate further because of the ongoing investigation.
In November, the Chiefs moved swiftly to release running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ posted a video showing him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.
Since audiotape emerged on Thursday night in which Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, accuses him of breaking their son’s arm and he threatens her in return, the Chiefs banned Hill from participating in team activities but have not cut ties with him.
“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”
When Hunt was asked about the Chiefs’ vetting process of players, he said he trusts due diligence is done.
“I think on every player that you bring into the organization that there is some element of risk,” he said. “It could be his playing ability. It could be things that distract them off the field, as well as trouble they get into — that’s a risk you could take. It’s something that, as a franchise, we have to be willing to own when it doesn’t go the right way, and that’s something that I believe.”
–Field Level Media
Browns’ second-round pick predicts Super Bowl run
Browns' second-round pick predicts Super Bowl run
Cornerback Greedy Williams, a second-round
Browns’ second-round pick predicts Super Bowl run
Cornerback Greedy Williams, a second-round draft pick by Cleveland on Friday, has lofty expectations for his new team.
“I know one thing — that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year. That’s a fact,” the former LSU player said, per ESPN.
Williams, who was selected 46th overall, also touted the team’s Pro Bowl cornerback, Denzel Ward.
“Oh, my God … Me and Denzel, we are going to tear up the league,” Williams said. “You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do. I know he’s going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team.”
The Browns have been busy this offseason, adding receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Olivier Vernon among a host of others.
Cleveland finished 7-8-1 last season after winning just one game total the prior two seasons.
–Field Level Media
NFL draft notebook: QBs Finley, Stidham taken in fourth round
NFL draft notebook: QBs Finley, Stidham taken in fourth round NFL draft notebook: QBs Finley, Stidham taken in fourth round
The Cincinnati Bengals traded three picks Saturday to move up six spots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th overall pick.
He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the round, with New England selecting Jarrett Stidham of Auburn with pick No. 133, perhaps looking at him as the eventual successor to Tom Brady, who will turn 42 before the start of the 2019 season.
Other notable picks in the fourth round:
–Defensive end Anthony Nelson (No. 107 overall to Tampa Bay), joining safety Amani Hooker (No. 116 to Tennessee) to give Iowa two players selected in the round.
–Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah), a 27-year-old Australian, to San Francisco (No. 110).
–Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State) to Atlanta (No. 111).
–Running back Bryce Love (Stanford) to Washington (No. 112).
–RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State) to Baltimore (No. 113).
–RB Benny Snell (Kentucky) to Pittsburgh (No. 122).
–Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia) to Chicago (No. 126).
–Field Level Media
Jets GM Maccagnan denies friction with Gase
Jets GM Maccagnan denies friction with Gase
New
Jets GM Maccagnan denies friction with Gase
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said reports of simmering turmoil with new head coach Adam Gase are unfounded.
Maccagnan refused to comment on reports that he could be on the hot seat, saying he would focus on guiding the Jets through an important draft that ends Saturday.
“Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together,” Maccagnan said Friday night. “I’m sure like in any process, there’s times you may have different opinions. It’s just like in a scouting meeting, you may have different opinions on a player.
“But from my standpoint, I’ve had a very good working relationship with Adam. He has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the things I really like working with him.”
The Jets drafted Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick Thursday and spent third-round picks on Florida outside linebacker Jachai Polite and USC offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.
According to reports, Gase wasn’t pleased with the Jets’ approach in free agency.
Maccagnan maneuvered to add at least three starters in March, including running back Le’Veon Bell. Linebacker C.J. Mosley signed a five-year deal and the Jets acquired offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.
“I don’t think I’m really going to sit here and comment on my job,” Maccagnan said. “I’m focused on the draft. I feel very good about the situation we’re in. I feel very good about working with Adam going forward.”
–Field Level Media
Texans TE Griffin arrested in Nashville
Texans TE Griffin arrested in Nashville
Houston Texans tight end
Texans TE Griffin arrested in Nashville
Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday night after allegedly punching a hotel window.
The 2019 NFL Draft is currently being held in Nashville. The Texans took tight end Kahale Warring out of San Diego State in the third round earlier Friday night.
The 29-year-old Griffin was charged with vandalism and public intoxication, according to court records, and released Saturday morning on $1,750 bond.
Griffin, who suffered a bloody left hand in the incident, faces a May 31 court date.
A former sixth-round pick, Griffin is in the final year of his contract.
He had 24 catches for 305 yards last season. In his six seasons, all with the Texans, he has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven scores.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins for second-rounder
Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins for second-rounder
After extensive reports of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins
Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins for second-rounder
After extensive reports of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins finalized a deal on Friday to acquire quarterback Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals.
Pro Football Talk reported earlier Friday that the Cardinals would send Rosen, likely along with a lower-round draft pick, to the Dolphins for their second-round pick, which was No. 48 overall.
Other reports indicated the deal was not final, and the Dolphins wound up trading down in Round 2 from No. 48 to No. 62. Ultimately, Miami sent the 62nd overall pick to Arizona for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
With the 62nd overall pick, the Cardinals drafted wide receiver Andy Isabella out of UMass.
Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived. MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media sometime between Thursday night and midday Friday.
By moving Rosen, the Cardinals will be eating more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
The Dolphins owe Rosen about $6.3 million over the next three seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.
Miami signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins
Reports: Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins
After extensive reports of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins finalized
Reports: Cardinals trade Rosen to Dolphins
After extensive reports of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins finalized a deal on Friday to acquire quarterback Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
Pro Football Talk reported earlier Friday that the Cardinals would send Rosen, likely along with a lower-round draft pick, to the Dolphins for their second-round pick, which was No. 48 overall.
Other reports indicated the deal was not final, and the Dolphins wound up trading down in Round 2 from No. 48 to No. 62. Ultimately, Miami sent the 62nd overall pick to Arizona for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.
With the 62nd overall pick, the Cardinals drafted wide receiver Andy Isabella out of UMass.
Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived. MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media sometime between Thursday night and midday Friday.
By moving Rosen, the Cardinals will be eating more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
The Dolphins owe Rosen about $6.3 million over the next three seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.
Miami signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.
–Field Level Media
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
Broncos' trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
The Denver Broncos made
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Day 2 of draft
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest headlines of Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., trading up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick.
The move came after a run on defensive backs (four) and offensive linemen (four) in the first nine picks of the second round. The last of those nine picks was also Denver’s selection, as the Broncos took Kansas State tackle/guard Dalton Risner 41st overall.
Denver then sent pick Nos. 52, 125 and 182 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 42nd pick, selecting Lock.
Considered the draft’s second- or third-best quarterback on most boards, Lock surprisingly went unselected in the first round on Thursday night, as Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) came off the board. After watching Thursday’s action in the green room, Lock watched Friday from his agent’s nearby office in Nashville, celebrating with friends and family upon his selection.
“A king-size Pringles, that’s how big the chip on my shoulder is,” Lock told Denver reporters on a conference call after he was selected.
Lock had been connected to the Broncos during the draft process, with general manager John Elway rumored to be interested dating to the Senior Bowl in January, but Denver passed on him four times before taking him. The Broncos traded down from No. 10, then took Iowa tight end Noah Fant at No. 20 and Risner at No. 41 before the trade-up for Lock.
That wasn’t the only major move during Round 2 involving a quarterback, as the Arizona Cardinals dealt Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.
After reports earlier in the day suggesting Miami could send the 48th overall pick to Arizona in return, the Dolphins traded down to No. 62 and then sent No. 62 to the Cardinals for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The move resolved an awkward situation, after the Cardinals took Murray first overall on Thursday, a year after trading up for Rosen at No. 10 overall.
Among other highlights of Round 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 35 overall. Taylor was widely considered a possible top-10 selection but slid out of Round 1.
Other offensive linemen quickly followed, with Mississippi’s Greg Little (37th to Carolina), Oklahoma’s Cody Ford (38th to Buffalo in a trade-up), Risner and Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins (44th to Green Bay).
The first part of the second round also included a wealth of cornerbacks. After only one (Deandre Baker to the New York Giants) went on Thursday night, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of Round 2. The last of those was LSU’s Greedy Williams, who many considered the draft’s top cornerback before sliding to No. 46 overall, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him.
Late in Round 2, the Kansas City Chiefs drew some attention by trading up to nab speedy Georgia wideout Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. The choice was interesting given Hardman’s similarities to Tyreek Hill, who was suspended indefinitely by the Chiefs on Thursday after a new development in his pending legal situation.
Round 2 finished with one of the draft’s biggest slides coming to an end, as the Seattle Seahawks traded up to grab Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. A combine star who ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Metcalf was considered a contender to be the first wide receiver off the board but wound up as the ninth to go.
Among the Round 3 highlights:
-The New York Jets grabbed Florida defensive end Jachai Polite at No. 68 overall. Polite was once considered a likely first-round pick as one of the draft’s top pass-rushers before performing poorly at the combine and drawing negative reviews in interviews with teams.
-At No. 76, the Washington Redskins went with Ohio State wideout Terry McLaurin, reuniting him with his college quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.
-The New York Giants made defensive end Oshane Ximines the first-ever draft pick from Old Dominion, trading up to grab him 95th overall.
-After a drought of 58 picks without a signal-caller, the Carolina Panthers took the fifth quarterback of the draft, West Virginia’s Will Grier, at No. 100. Grier threw for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games last season.
–The New England Patriots sent a draft pick — No. 101 overall — to the Los Angeles Rams as part of one trade before getting the same pick back from the Rams in a later trade. The Patriots ultimately took West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste in that slot.
Every pick from Rounds 2-3:
33. Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
35. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Oakland): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
36. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
37. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants via Seattle): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
38. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via Oakland): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
40. Oakland Raiders (from Buffalo): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
41. Denver Broncos: OT/G Dalton Risner, Kansas State
42. Denver Broncos (from Cincinnati): QB Drew Lock, Missouri
43. Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
44. Green Bay Packers: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
45. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Rams): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
46. Cleveland Browns (from Washington via Indianapolis): CB Greedy Williams, LSU
47. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): S Marquise Blair, Utah
48. New Orleans Saints (from Miami): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): LB Ben Banogu, TCU
50. Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
51. Tennessee Titans: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh via Denver): TE Drew Sample, Washington
53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
54. Houston Texans (from Seattle): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
55. Houston Texans: OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
56. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via New England and Los Angeles Rams): WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
57. Philadelphia Eagles: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
58. Dallas Cowboys: DT Trysten Hill, Central Florida
59. Indianapolis Colts: WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State
60. Los Angeles Chargers: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
61. Los Angeles Rams (from Kansas City): S Taylor Rapp, Washington
62. Arizona Cardinals (from New Orleans via Miami): WR Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
64. Seattle Seahawks (from New England): WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
65. Arizona Cardinals: DE Zach Allen, Boston College
66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland): Diontae Johnson, Toledo
67. San Francisco 49ers: WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
68. New York Jets: DE/OLB Jachai Polite, Florida
69. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
70. Los Angeles Rams (from Tampa Bay): RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis
71. Denver Broncos: DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
72. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
73. Chicago Bears (from Detroit, via New England): RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
74. Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic
75. Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
76. Washington Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
77. New England Patriots (from Carolina, via Seattle): DE Chase Winovich, Michigan
78. Miami Dolphins: G Michael Dieter, Wisconsin
79. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): CB David Long, Michigan
80. Cleveland Browns: LB Sione Takitaki, BYU
81. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota): S Will Harris, Boston College
82. Tennessee Titans: G Nate Davis, North Carolina-Charlotte
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Justin Layne, Michigan State
84. Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle): DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
85. Baltimore Ravens: DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
86. Houston Texans: TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State
87. New England Patriots (from Chicago): RB Damien Harris, Alabama
88. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia via Detroit and Minnesota): LB Cody Barton, Utah
89. Indianapolis Colts: LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
90. Dallas Cowboys: G Connor McGovern, Penn State
91. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Trey Pipkens, Sioux Falls
92. New York Jets (from Kansas City via Seattle and Minnesota): OT Chuma Edoga, USC
93. Baltimore Ravens (from New Orleans via New York Jets and Minnesota): WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): CB Jamel Dean, Auburn
95. New York Giants (from New England via Cleveland): DE Oshane Ximenes, Old Dominion
96. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss
97. Los Angeles Rams (from New England): OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
98. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): S Quincy Williams, Murray State
99. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Los Angeles Rams): S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
100. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Grier, West Virginia
101. New England Patriots (from New England via Los Angeles Rams): OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
102. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore): RB Alexander Mattison, Boise State
–Field Level Media
Malnati/Hurley lead as play halted at Zurich Classic
Malnati/Hurley lead as play halted at Zurich Classic Malnati/Hurley lead as play halted at Zurich Classic
Play was suspended for the second consecutive day at the PGA’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans on Friday, but not before Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III carded rounds of 63 and 67 to take a one-stroke lead on the field at 14-under par. When the second round was suspended because of darkness, 40 groups had completed play.
Malnati and Hurley were among the many players in the field of 80 teams that played 36 holes Friday after Thursday’s opening round was interrupted after the TPC of Louisiana course was deluged with 2 1/2 inches of rain.
Play was suspended at 7:36 p.m. CT Friday and will resume at 7 a.m. Saturday. Tournament officials hope the rest of the field can complete the second round by 11 a.m., when the field will be cut to the low 35 teams including ties.
“I know Billy and I both are into our conditioning and it’s important, but you’re not prepared to be on your feet walking for what we were today, 10 hours or more,” Malnati said in a story at nola.com. “It’s a long day. Playing 36 holes, the greens definitely got kind of scruffy a little bit and harder to make putts, so we’re super thrilled with pretty much every shot I think we hit today.”
Beginning the second round on No. 10, Malnati/Hurley coupled for birdies at Nos. 11, 13, 17, 2 and 6 to finish 5 under.
“We were just consistent and solid, and I think we had a really good plan on every shot,” Malnati said. “And we executed quite well, too. Just good sold golf today. That made it a lot of fun.”
Malnati is searching for his first top-10 finish of the season. Hurley, playing out of the Past Champion category, is making only his fifth start of the season, with a tie for 30th at the Valspar Championship his best showing this season.
The team of Russell Knox and Brian Stuard trails by one shot after rounds of 62 and 69. Three other teams are also at 13 under, but did not complete their second round — Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax (through nine holes), and Rory Sabbatini/Brian Gay and Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown (both through four holes).
The two-player team event includes four-ball (best-ball) rounds (first and third rounds), and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.
No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.
NOTES: In 2016, when the event was reduced to 54 holes (inclement weather), Stuard beat Byeong Hun An and Jamie Lovemark in sudden death to claim his lone PGA TOUR title. That was the last year before the event converted to a team format … Sabbatini, who finished tied for second in the 2009 event, missed the cut with Bryson DeChambeau in 2017 and John Daly in 2018 … Kisner is seeking fourth PGA Tour title and second of the season (WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play), while Brown is searching for his second Tour victory (2013 Puerto Rico Open).
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks WR Baldwin’s career in doubt
Report: Seahawks WR Baldwin's career in doubt Report: Seahawks WR Baldwin’s career in doubt
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin’s career could be in doubt due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, ESPN reported Friday night during the 2019 NFL Draft.
According to the report, there’s “a real chance” Baldwin, 30, has already played his last NFL down.
Baldwin has had three surgeries this offseason — on his knee, shoulder and abdomen — after battling nagging injuries throughout the 2018 campaign. Prior to 2018, Baldwin had missed a total of two games in his seven-year career, but he missed three last season.
General manager John Schneider told reporters last week that Baldwin was recovering, but he declined to put a timetable on the receiver’s return. The expectation was Baldwin would likely miss the team’s offseason workouts.
“He’s a tough guy, though,” Schneider said. “If anybody can recover from surgeries like this, it’s Doug.”
Head coach Pete Carroll said in February the team was “counting on” Baldwin in 2019.
Baldwin finished with 50 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns last season. The first two marks were the second-worst of his career, and his five scores were his fewest in a season since 2014.
The Seahawks added a wideout in the draft on Friday, trading up to take Ole Miss’ D.K. Metcalf with the final pick of the second round. Many considered Metcalf a contender to be the first wideout off the board, but he wound up as the ninth.
Baldwin has played predominantly in the slot throughout his career, while Metcalf is primarily an outside receiver and a vertical threat.
–Field Level Media
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Round 2
Broncos' trade-up for Lock highlights Round 2
The Denver Broncos made the biggest
Broncos’ trade-up for Lock highlights Round 2
The Denver Broncos made the biggest headline of Round 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn., trading up to take Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick.
The move came after a run on defensive backs (four) and offensive linemen (four) in the first nine picks of the second round. The last of those nine picks was also Denver’s selection, as the Broncos took Kansas State tackle/guard Dalton Risner 41st overall.
Denver then sent pick Nos. 52, 125 and 182 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the 42nd pick, selecting Lock.
Considered the draft’s second- or third-best quarterback on most boards, Lock surprisingly went unselected in the first round on Thursday night, as Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) came off the board. After watching Thursday’s action in the green room, Lock watched Friday from his agent’s nearby office in Nashville, celebrating with friends and family upon his selection.
“A king-size Pringles, that’s how big the chip on my shoulder is,” Lock told Denver reporters on a conference call after he was selected.
Lock had been connected to the Broncos during the draft process, with general manager John Elway rumored to be interested dating to the Senior Bowl in January, but Denver passed on him four times before taking him. The Broncos traded down from No. 10, then took Iowa tight end at No. 20 and Risner at No. 41 before the trade-up for Lock.
Among other highlights of Round 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up for Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor at No. 35 overall. Taylor was widely considered a possible top-10 selection but slid out of Round 1.
Other offensive linemen quickly followed with Mississippi’s Greg Little (37th to Carolina), Oklahoma’s Cody Ford (38th to Buffalo in a trade-up), Risner and Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins (44th to Green Bay).
The second round also included a wealth of cornerbacks. After only one (Deandre Baker to the New York Giants) went on Thursday night, six came off the board in the first 14 picks of Round 2. The last of those was LSU’s Greedy Williams, who many considered the draft’s top cornerback before sliding to No. 46 overall, where the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him.
Incomplete second round:
33. Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
34. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
35. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Oakland): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
36. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
37. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants via Seattle): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
38. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville via Oakland): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
40. Oakland Raiders (from Buffalo): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
41. Denver Broncos: OT/G Dalton Risner, Kansas State
42. Denver Broncos (from Cincinnati): QB Drew Lock, Missouri
43. Detroit Lions: LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
44. Green Bay Packers: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
45. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Rams): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
46. Cleveland Browns (from Washington via Indianapolis): CB Greedy Williams, LSU
47. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): S Marquise Blair, Utah
48. New Orleans Saints (from Miami): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): LB Ben Banogu, TCU
50. Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama
51. Tennessee Titans: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh via Denver): TE Drew Sample, Washington
53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
54. Houston Texans (from Seattle): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
–Field Level Media
Criminal investigation of Chiefs’ Hill reopens
Criminal investigation of Chiefs' Hill reopens Criminal investigation of Chiefs’ Hill reopens
Prosecutors in suburban Kansas City have reopened the criminal case against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a television station aired audio on Thursday night that allowed viewers to hear a man identified as Hill threatening his fiance. She had accused him of injuring their 3-year-old son.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed the case’s reopening at a news conference to introduce newly acquired player Frank Clark on Friday afternoon.
The Chiefs banned Hill from football activities late Thursday night after the audio alleging child abuse aired.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s also was given a copy of the recording.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach held a press conference late Thursday to discuss the Hill situation.
“Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal,” Veach read from a prepared statement. “We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, and deeply concerned. Now obviously, we have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, main concern, is with the young child. …
“I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus (Hill’s agent), and we decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”
Veach did not take questions from reporters.
The tape’s release came a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against Hill for child abuse and neglect. Officials said the criminal case was closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Even if he is not charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals, Dolphins near Rosen deal
Report: Cardinals, Dolphins near Rosen deal
The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals were on the
Report: Cardinals, Dolphins near Rosen deal
The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals were on the verge Friday of closing a deal for quarterback Josh Rosen, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
Florida reported that the Cardinals would send Rosen, likely along with a lower-round draft pick, to the Dolphins for their second-round pick, which is No. 48 overall.
The Dolphins signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to play quarterback after trading starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.
Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived.
MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media not long after general manager Steve Keim phoned in the official pick of Murray on Thursday.
If Rosen is moved as expected, the Cardinals will be sitting on more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
When Rosen was selected last April, he vowed to make the “nine mistakes made in front of me” pay. But if the Dolphins decide to stand pat with Fitzpatrick, Rosen could remain on Arizona’s payroll into summer, when the Cardinals would seem to have even less leverage for a trade barring an injury to another team’s starting quarterback.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals to be protected if Murray bolts to MLB
Report: Cardinals to be protected if Murray bolts to MLB Report: Cardinals to be protected if Murray bolts to MLB
The Arizona Cardinals and the agent for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray have agreed to contract terms that will shield the team financially should Murray decide to leave football and play baseball, NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported Friday.
“For those wondering: the Cardinals, after conversations with Kyler Murray’s agent, are satisfied that there is a general philosophical agreement on contract language protecting the team in the event the QB decided to play baseball,” Silver tweeted.
Murray, who is represented by Erik Burkhardt, is expected to sign a four-year deal worth at least $35 million. The No. 1 pick last year, Baker Mayfield, received a $32 million contract.
Mayfield on Thursday night became the first person in history to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts. The Oakland A’s took Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 baseball draft, and the A’s allowed him to play one final season of college football at Oklahoma.
He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. His success on the field led to him changing his mind and changing sports.
–Field Level Media
Tiger on Masters: ‘It really hasn’t sunk in’
Tiger on Masters: 'It really hasn't sunk in'
Tiger Woods
Tiger on Masters: ‘It really hasn’t sunk in’
Tiger Woods is sending a message that he thinks he still has enough left, emotionally and physically, to win three more major championships to tie Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 titles.
Speaking to GolfTV in his first sit-down interview since the Masters, Woods said he has taken some time off since his victory at Augusta National, which still doesn’t feel real.
“Honestly, it’s hard to believe,” Woods said. “I was texting one of my good friends last night … that I couldn’t believe that I won the tournament. That it really hasn’t sunk in. I haven’t started doing anything. I’ve just been laying there. And every now and again, I’ll look over there on the couch and there’s the jacket.”
That’s the fifth green jacket for the 43-year-old Woods, who hadn’t won a major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open. Along the way, four back surgeries, a divorce and other personal issues derailed him.
He said he has been spending time with his children – daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10 – who weren’t born when their father was the most dominant golfer on the planet.
“They never knew golf to be a good thing in my life and only the only thing they remember is that it brought this incredible amount of pain to their dad and they don’t want to ever want to see their dad in pain,” Woods said. “And so to now have them see this side of it, the side that I’ve experienced for so many years of my life, but I had a battle to get back to this point, it feels good.”
He said he hopes – maybe expects — they’ll see this side again.
And no one will take Woods for granted at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Course on Long Island, N.Y., which starts May 16.
Woods said he’ll be ready for a course he already conquered once in a major: the 2002 U.S. Open.
“I’m doing all the visual stuff, but I haven’t put in the physical work yet. But it’s probably coming this weekend,” he said.
Before Woods encountered health and personal problems, it was expected that topping Nicklaus’ major mark was “when” and not “if.” Then the certainty went away, but Woods thought he still had a chance.
“I always thought it was possible, if I had everything go my way. It took him an entire career to get to 18, so now that I’ve had another extension to my career – one that I didn’t think I had a couple of years ago – if I do things correctly and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility. I’m never going to say it’s not.
“Now I just need to have a lot of things go my way, and who’s to say that it will or will not happen? That’s what the future holds, I don’t know. The only thing I can promise you is this: that I will be prepared.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals first shopped Rosen after Murray pick
Report: Cardinals first shopped Rosen after Murray pick
Josh Rosen landed on the trade block
Report: Cardinals first shopped Rosen after Murray pick
Josh Rosen landed on the trade block only after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.
According to reports, the Cardinals took their decision down to the wire Thursday night and kept all options open in the event a trade offer or motivation to move another direction arrived.
MMQB.com reported the Cardinals were firm with their asking price of a first-round pick, and found little interest.
It’s possible the team will accept a second-round pick Friday as teams with needs at the position — namely the New York Giants and Washington Redskins — filled vacancies in the first round. The Miami Dolphins are thought to be interested in Rosen, but Arizona would appear to have lost leverage by overplaying the waiting game.
Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on social media not long after general manager Steve Keim phoned in the official pick of Murray on Thursday.
If Rosen is moved as expected, the Cardinals will be sitting on more than $16 million in dead money for 2018 contracts handed to Sam Bradford, Mike Glennon and Rosen, the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.
When Rosen was selected last April, he vowed to make the “nine mistakes made in front of me” pay. But if the Dolphins decide to stand pat with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rosen could remain on Arizona’s payroll into summer, when the Cardinals would seem to have even less leverage for a trade barring an injury to another team’s starting quarterback.
–Field Level Media
Gettleman: Giants might follow ‘Green Bay model’ with Jones
Gettleman: Giants might follow 'Green Bay model' with Jones Gettleman: Giants might follow ‘Green Bay model’ with Jones
The New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, but Eli Manning apparently is still No. 1 to them.
In fact, general manager Dave Gettleman said the plan isn’t for Jones to go to training camp to compete with the veteran Manning for the job. The plan for Jones, the former Duke quarterback, appears to be longer term.
Remember when Aaron Rodgers watched another future Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, play for three seasons?
“Maybe we’re going to be the Green Bay model, where Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows?” Gettleman told reporters. “You can never have too many good players at one position.”
Circumstances were different in 2005 when the Packers took Rodgers with the 24th pick of the first round.
The Packers’ previous four seasons all had double-digit victories. Favre was 35.
The Giants’ win total in the previous four seasons is five, three, 11 and six. Manning is 38.
Manning’s time isn’t up yet with the Giants, though Gettleman said they are resting the future of the franchise on Jones.
“We drafted a quarterback that we believe is a franchise quarterback,” Gettleman said of Jones. “That’s really the long and the short of it.”
He said he called Manning personally to discuss the move to pick Jones.
“He was fine,” Gettleman said of Manning’s reaction. “I told him, ‘It’s your job, let’s roll.’ He said, ‘Let’s go.'”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs ban Hill from football activities after hearing explosive audio
Chiefs ban Hill from football activities after hearing explosive audio Chiefs ban Hill from football activities after hearing explosive audio
An explosive audio recording aired by a Kansas City television station on Thursday night reportedly includes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, who accused him of injuring their young son.
The Chiefs responded late Thursday night by banning Hill from football activities while they investigate the latest developments.
In the recording broadcast by CBS affiliate KCTV, a voice identified as the boy’s mother, Crystal Espinal, tells Hill that her son said regarding who punched him, “Daddy did it.”
She adds, “He is terrified of you.”
A voice alleged to be Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b–.”
The man identified by the TV station as Hill adds, “I didn’t do nothing.”
Espinal reportedly made the recording as an “insurance policy” and gave it to a friend, who passed it along to the TV station, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. The 11-minute recording, reportedly taped at a Dubai airport, includes Espinal accusing Hill of using a belt on the boy, along with an accusation that “you open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”
The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office now has the recording, the newspaper reported.
Late Thursday night, after the first round of the NFL draft ended, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach held a press conference.
“Earlier this evening we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal,” Veach read from a prepared statement. “We were made aware of this information in real time, just like the general public. We were deeply disturbed by what we heard, and deeply concerned. Now obviously, we have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek, but our main focus, main concern, is with the young child. …
“I had the chance to call Drew Rosenhaus (Hill’s agent), and we decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We are going to gather more information, we’re going to evaluate this information, and we will make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill.”
Veach did not take questions from reporters.
The tape’s release came a day after the district attorney’s office announced it would not bring charges against him for child abuse and neglect. Officials have said the criminal case is closed but could reopen with new evidence.
Hill’s attorneys insisted earlier Thursday that Hill is “innocent of any crime.”
For his part, the 25-year-old Hill released a statement through his lawyers before the recording came to light.
“I love and support my family above anything. My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in the statement.
Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.
Hill and Espinal were listed on the March 5 police report as “others involved.” On the March 14 report, Espinal was listed as “others involved,” with a juvenile listed as the victim.
The Kansas City Star reported previously that the couple’s son sustained a broken arm in the incident. The Star also reported earlier this week that the boy was recently removed from his parents’ custody as part of a family court process called a “child in need of care” case.
Despite not being charged with a crime, Hill could be subject to discipline from the NFL.
–Field Level Media