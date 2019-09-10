Brady: Team will come first with Brown aboard
Brady: Team will come first with Brown aboard
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown began their crash course in chemistry building on Monday, and Brady says he came away impressed that Brown “is into doing what’s in the best interest for the team.”
Brown spent nine years starring for the Pittsburgh Steelers before forcing a trade to the Oakland Raiders, only to be released on Saturday after a series of squabbles with the team.
Brown agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots hours later, and made his way to Foxborough, Mass., on Monday.
During his weekly interview with Westwood One, Brady said he “really enjoyed being around” Brown, and called him “a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive.”
Brady, who led the Patriots to a 33-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday night, said he wasn’t “buying into any hype or potential. I’m into work. He’s into work, and our entire offense is into doing what’s in the best interest for the team. I’m really excited to get to practice on Wednesday.”
Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro. In 130 games, he has 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
In 2014, Brown led the NFL with 129 catches and 1,698 yards. He led the league again the next year with 136 catches, although his 1,834 yards barely trailed league-leading Julio Jones’ 1,871.
Brown’s 1,533 yards receiving in 2017 was also the best in the NFL.
Brady said he and Brown are “going to meet as much as we possibly can. I think that quarterback-receiver relationship is so important. The more you know each other, the more you know what each other’s thinking, the faster you can accelerate the trust and confidence in one another when you get on the field.”
–Field Level Media
Carr, Jacobs lift Raiders over Broncos in opener
Derek Carr completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown to help the Oakland Raiders post a 24-16 season-opening victory over the visiting Denver Broncos on Monday night.
Rookie Josh Jacobs had 113 total yards (85 rushing, 28 receiving) and two touchdowns for Oakland (1-0) to become the first player to have 100-plus scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut since LaDainian Tomlinson of the San Diego Chargers in 2001.
The Raiders didn’t appear to be affected by the Antonio Brown situation. Brown caused repeated distractions during training camp before being granted his request to be released on Saturday and subsequently signing with the New England Patriots.
Tyrell Williams caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Benson Mayowa had two sacks for the Raiders.
Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for the Broncos (0-1), who struggled in the franchise debuts of coach Vic Fangio and quarterback Joe Flacco. Von Miller and his mates didn’t record any sacks.
Flacco was 21-of-31 passing for 268 yards and a late touchdown. Courtland Sutton had seven receptions for 120 yards.
Jacobs’ second touchdown, a 4-yard rush, capped a five-play, 60-yard drive and gave the Raiders a 21-6 lead with 11:52 remaining.
McManus booted a 39-yard field goal with 8:39 left to move Denver within 12, but Oakland’s Dwayne Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to the Broncos’ 30-yard line. That set up Daniel Carlson’s 29-yard field goal to push the Raiders’ lead back to 15 with 4:38 left.
The Broncos responded quickly and traveled 75 yards on eight plays to find the end zone for the first time. Flacco connected with Emmanuel Sanders on a 1-yard scoring pass to cut the Raiders’ lead to 24-16 with 2:15 remaining.
Denver never got the ball back as Carr completed a third-and-8 pass to Williams for 10 yards to seal it.
The Raiders held a 14-0 halftime lead due to scoring drives of 72 and 95 yards.
Oakland opened the contest with the 72-yard excursion that took 6:08. Carr was 5-of-5 passing for 58 yards, hitting Williams for an 8-yard score for the early lead.
The Raiders found the end zone again in the second quarter, hogging the ball for 13 plays and 8:35. Jacobs completed the 95-yard drive by scoring on a 2-yard run.
Oakland outgained Denver 219-87 in the first half. Carr was 16-of-17 passing for 178 yards.
McManus kicked two 26-yard field goals in the third quarter to bring the Broncos within 14-6.
–Field Level Media
Gruden: Raiders CB Conley (neck) will be OK
Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley
Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley was carted off the field on a stretcher due to a neck injury during the Raiders’ Monday night game against the visiting Denver Broncos, but he will be OK, according to coach Jon Gruden.
Conley was taken for observation after leaving the field, and the Raiders announced that he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
After the game, a 24-16 Raiders win, Gruden said of Conley, “He’s going to be OK. … All reports are very, very positive.”
Conley was hurt in the third quarter when teammate Johnathan Abram’s leg smashed into Conley’s head while Conley was on the turf after missing a tackle on Denver running back Royce Freeman near the sideline. Members of both teams kneeled on the ground for several minutes while Conley was being examined.
The third-year cornerback was able to signal a thumb-up to Raiders fans as he was being removed from the field.
–Field Level Media
Raiders G Jackson leaves practice on cart
Oakland Raiders guard
Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson left Thursday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on a cart with an apparent leg injury.
The entire Raiders offensive line gathered around the 28-year-old veteran before he was wheeled off for further evaluation.
The nature of the injury was not immediately clear, but multiple reports said the starting right guard was unable to put pressure on his leg.
Jackson has started 72 of his 73 games over the last five seasons since Oakland selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
He signed a five-year, $56 million extension after the 2017 season.
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Conley (neck) leaves game on stretcher
Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley
Oakland cornerback Gareon Conley was carted off the field on a stretcher due to a neck injury during the Raiders’ Monday night game against the visiting Denver Broncos.
Conley was then taken for observation, and the Raiders announced that he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Conley was hurt in the third quarter when teammate Johnathan Abram’s leg smashed into Conley’s head while Conley was on the turf after missing a tackle on Denver running back Royce Freeman near the sideline. Members of both teams kneeled on the ground for several minutes while Conley was being examined.
The third-year cornerback was able to signal a thumb-up to Raiders fans as he was being removed from the field.
–Field Level Media
ESPN's attempt at yellow has viewers seeing red
ESPN added
ESPN added a dash more color to its Monday Night Football telecast, and the change didn’t make it to the second half of the first game.
The network gave its down-and-distance marker at the bottom right of the screen a bright shade of yellow for Monday night’s first game between the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints, and the response was immediate — and quite unfavorable.
The fury arose on social media apparently because the yellow color made viewers think a penalty flag had been thrown every time the yellow down-and-distance marker updated and returned to the screen.
Michael David Smith, the managing editor at Pro Football Talk, was among those unhappy viewers, saying he was fooled repeatedly.
ESPN spokesman Bill Hofheimer went on Twitter to say the new look was being discarded quickly.
“Our ESPN production team is aware of the feedback on the MNF down and distance graphic. We have called an audible and adjusted for the 2nd half,” Hofheimer wrote.
By the time the second half started, down-and-distance was back to black-and-white.
–Field Level Media
Cook parts ways with caddie Henley after rough year
Austin Cook and veteran caddie Kip Henley have parted ways after a tough season.
The 28-year-old finished 130th in the FedEx Cup standings and missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Cook’s best finish was a tie for fourth at the Barbasol Championship last month. He tied for 72nd last weekend at the Wyndham Championship.
Henley announced the parting on Twitter on Thursday.
“Welp the call came this afternoon that most caddies get from time to time. Cookie and I had a rough year and he’s going with a new guy this fall,” Henley posted. “No hard feelings on my end. It’s part of the biz. I only wish I could have done more to help.”
Cook maintains his PGA Tour card through the 2019-20 season, thanks to an exemption for winning the RSM Classic in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Book offering odds boost on Giants' Jones throwing INT
Book offering odds boost on Giants' Jones throwing INT
Betting operator DraftKings is offering a prop bet on New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones throwing an interception during his preseason debut against the New York Jets on Thursday night.
The sportsbook is offering a boost to +500 (a $100 bet returns $500) from +330 if he does throw at least one pick during the game and -500 if Jones does not.
Jones has been a polarizing presence since Giants general manager David Gettleman surprised many by selecting the former Duke star with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
“Skeptics of the Giants’ No. 1 pick — and there are many — have until the game kicks off to place their bets and cash in if Jones does what they’re expecting him to do many times this season,” the company said, per SBC Americas.
Jones was selected with the expectation of eventually replacing Eli Manning. It is unknown if — or how much — the 38-year-old Manning will play Thursday night, but Jones is expected to receive extended playing time.
DraftKings is offering a -100 prop bet on whether Jones throws for more or less than 99.5 yards.
The Giants are +132 to win the game, with the over/under set at 35.5 points. PointsBet has the Giants +135 with the spread set at Giants +3 and the over/under at 35.
FanDuel is offering an odds boost of +380 from +300 on a $50 max bet if the Giants win and the teams combine for more than 33.5 total points.
–Field Level Media
Agent fires back after NFL suspends Cowboys' Quinn (PEDs)
The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, drawing a quick rebuke from the player’s agent.
Agent Sean Kiernan released a statement saying that Quinn tested positive on April 2 for low levels of Probenecid, a medication to treat gout but also used as a masking agent for steroids in the 1980s and ’90s. Kiernan maintains that records show that a pharmacy filled a prescription for Probenecid before completing Quinn’s seizure medication, thereby contaminating Quinn’s pills.
The tested levels were far below what would have needed for Probenecid to be used as a masking agent, according to Kiernan.
“Our expert provided a great analogy here: Imagine a bag of rice with thousands of kernels. The level of probenecid in Rob’s system was equivalent to 1 kernel of rice in a bag among thousands,” Kiernan wrote.
“I’ve been working with NFL players for 20 years, and I can’t think of a situation where I’ve been personally involved where the league was as tone deaf as it was here. Now, Rob will be punished for something that would have been impossible for him to prevent, and even though the NFL admitted during the hearing that it did not believe Rob was intentionally doping, they still suspended him.”
Kiernan went on to rip NFL attorney Kevin Manara, saying he was “disgusted” by his actions before and during the hearing.
Quinn, 29, suffered a fractured hand in Monday’s practice but was tentatively expected to be available for Week 1 against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
Quinn came to Dallas in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in seven previous NFL seasons. He led Miami with 6.5 sacks in 2018 and has 69.0 sacks in his career.
–Field Level Media
49ers CB Verrett (ankle) to miss the preseason
49ers CB Verrett (ankle) to miss the preseason
The San Francisco 49ers
49ers CB Verrett (ankle) to miss the preseason
The San Francisco 49ers didn’t characterize cornerback Jason Verrett’s ankle injury as “minor,” as was reported Wednesday.
Verrett, who sustained a sprain, is on the same rehab timeline as rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, who is expected to miss the preseason and be re-evaluated before the start of the regular season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch earlier in the day called Bosa’s ankle injury “significant.”
Cornerback K’Waun Williams also is expected to miss the preseason because of arthroscopic knee surgery.
Verrett underwent an MRI exam after being injured in Wednesday’s practice.
Verrett joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March. A 2015 Pro Bowler, he has played in just 25 games through five NFL seasons, including just five games over the past three seasons with the Chargers due to knee and Achilles injuries. He did not play in 2018.
San Francisco starts the regular season at Tampa Bay on Sept. 8.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chiefs' Hill won't need surgery
NFL notebook: Chiefs' Hill won't need surgery
Kansas City
NFL notebook: Chiefs’ Hill won’t need surgery
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could miss several weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury but surgery is not necessary.
The Chiefs ruled out surgery on Sunday night. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further testing on what the Chiefs described as a “medical issue” because of the posterior nature of the injury.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory. The 25-year-old receiver, signed to a $54 million extension on Friday, could return in a matter of weeks if he heals quickly and peripheral complications are ruled out, ESPN reported Monday.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken collarbone on Sunday, traded for Pittsburgh Steelers backup Josh Dobbs a day later, according to multiple reports.
The Jaguars reportedly will send a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Dobbs, who was a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017. The 24-year-old appeared in five games last season for Pittsburgh, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick who stepped in Sunday when Foles was injured in the first quarter, will remain the starter.
–Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out indefinitely with a “significant” lower leg injury sustained in a Week 1 win against the Washington Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said.
The 29-year-old veteran was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and was wearing a walking boot after the game. Pederson said Jackson would undergo further testing, but he did not rule out the possibility of a season-ending diagnosis.
–Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen was due to undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports.
The 2017 first-round draft pick injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess broke his collarbone in the team’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Frank Reich announced.
Reich told reporters that Funchess will be headed to injured reserve, but there is a chance that the wideout could return this season.
–The Jets will hold tryouts for kickers on Tuesday, two days after Kaare Vedvik misfired on a 45-yard field-goal attempt and an extra-point try in New York’s 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
–After missing all last season with a torn left ACL, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss some time with an injured right knee. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Guice had an MRI on Monday morning, attempting to determine if surgery is needed.
–MRI results on Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s sprained left ankle were “all good” Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
No extended absence is expected and Mixon could be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, per the report.
–San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is expected to miss time because of a sprained ankle, according to Rapoport.
Coleman left Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half and did not return after rushing for 23 yards on six carries.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom is expected to be in a walking boot for about eight weeks after breaking his foot Sunday, according to NFL Network. Lindstrom started at right guard against the Minnesota Vikings in his NFL debut.
–The Baltimore Ravens could be without cornerback Jimmy Smith for multiple weeks due to a sprained right knee, coach John Harbaugh said. An MRI confirmed a significant Grade 2 sprain for the 31-year-old veteran.
–New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed. Shepard caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday’s season-opening 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, playing the full game.
–Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t shed much light on a report that stated some players ordered their agents to get them traded after the team’s 59-10 loss to the Ravens.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio cited a league source saying that some players wanted out of Miami after the team allowed the most points and yards (643) in a regular-season game in franchise history.
–Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t expected to be disciplined for violating an NFL rule by wearing a wristwatch on the field Sunday, Rapoport reported.
–Video producer Alejandro Narciso said that Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden granted the use of a recording that involved a conversation between Gruden and unhappy wide receiver Antonio Brown.
–Field Level Media
Saints beat Texans on last-second field goal
Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Houston Texans 30-28 in a wild season opener Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Lutz’s kick came just moments after DeShaun Watson had driven the Texans 75 yards to a touchdown in two plays and gave the Saints a victory in their opener for the first time in six seasons.
The Texans’ go-ahead drive began with 50 seconds left as Watson, who ran 21 yards for a second-quarter touchdown run, connected with DeAndre Hopkins, who caught two touchdown passes, for a 37-yard gain. Watson then connected with former Saint Kenny Stills, acquired just a week earlier in a trade with Miami, for a 37-yard touchdown.
Ka’Imi Fairbairn missed the extra point, but Saints rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson roughed Fairbairn and the kicker converted on the second try to break the tie.
Brees then completed three passes for 35 yards and the Saints called their final timeout with two seconds left, bringing on Lutz, who had missed a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half.
Brees threw a 9-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill late in the third quarter and a 14-yarder to Tre’Quan Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Saints rallied from a 21-10 deficit.
He completed 32 of 43 for 370 yards after throwing a red-zone interception in the first half as Houston built a 14-3 halftime lead.
Watson connected with Hopkins on scoring passes of 2 and 16 yards as he completed 20 of 30 for 268 yards.
Latavius Murray ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the third quarter and New Orleans closed within 14-10.
The Texans responded on the ensuing possession as Watson threw a 16-yard touchdown to Hopkins.
Brees answered with his touchdown pass to Hill, cutting Houston’s lead to 21-17 after three quarters.
New Orleans took its first lead on Brees’ touchdown to Smith and Lutz added a 47-yard field goal with 50 seconds remaining.
–Field Level Media
Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: 'We all got played'
Count Jerry Rice among those who believe Antonio Brown’s dramatic offseason that ultimately landed him with the New England Patriots was a performance more worthy of an Oscar than an MVP Award.
The Hall of Fame receiver, speaking on sports talk show 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Monday, said getting to the Patriots was Brown’s plan all along, dating back to when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the receiver to the Oakland Raiders in March.
“We all got played,” Rice told the radio show, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He contacted me. He told me he wanted to play ball here in the Bay Area. I bought into it because I can only take a man at his word, but I think this was already planned.”
When Brown was still in Pittsburgh but clearly wanted out, he reportedly spoke with Rice repeatedly, Rice calling it a mentoring role.
“He wants to come here really bad,” Rice reportedly told 95.7 in January. “… He’s talking about running the hill with me — doing all that and just working out and just picking my brain.”
Rice added during that interview: “I communicate back and forth with this guy all the time, and we know exactly what he’s all about. Even if he came to the San Francisco 49ers, he’s not gonna be one of those guys to come in and really hurt this team. He’s not going to be a bad influence. I can vouch for him.”
Now, it’s a different story.
Brown and the Patriots came to an agreement on a one-year deal Saturday, just hours after the Raiders finally released him. Among the highlights of Brown’s brief stay in Oakland were a frostbite-type injury sustained to his feet during cryotherapy, a dispute over the NFL regarding his helmet that led to grievances and camp walkouts, reportedly directing a racial slur and physical threat at general manager Mike Mayock during an argument, and recording a phone conversation with Jon Gruden and then posting it to YouTube.
“I think when he asked to be released from the Steelers, he wanted to go to the Patriots,” Rice said Monday. “He wanted them to trade him to the Patriots. And there was no way that the Steelers would trade him to a rival. So he had to go a different route. And he decided to come through the Bay Area. And I feel sorry for the fans over in Oakland.
“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar. He won an Oscar, guys. I’m gonna be honest with you.”
–Field Level Media
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson's long-standing wish to be traded by
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson’s long-standing wish to be traded by the Cleveland Browns finally was granted Thursday.
The running back was dealt to the Houston Texans for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. The pick would become a third-rounder if Johnson is active for at least 10 games, per multiple reports.
Johnson participated in minicamp and reporting to training camp on time but stood by his request for the Browns to trade him. The ask did not sit well with the leaders of the franchise, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Johnson is a versatile back in the mold of a traditional third-down receiving threat. The Texans thinned their running back ranks earlier this week by placing D’Onta Foreman on waivers. The franchise is operating without a general manager since parting with Brian Gaine in June.
Cleveland GM John Dorsey informed Johnson that Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under center in the team’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday.
Reid told reporters that the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year is expected to play in the first quarter of Saturday’s game before being replaced by backup Chad Henne.
The decision to play Mahomes comes with an element of risk, as many NFL teams often opt against putting stars in position to sustain an injury in an exhibition game.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018 and led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game. His 50 TD passes led the league, and only Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (5,129) threw for more yards.
The 23-year-old Mahomes averaged 318.6 yards per game passing and completed 66 percent of his passes.
Mahomes also became the second Chief to win offensive POY, joining running back Priest Holmes (2002).
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
The Kansas City
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with suspended free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Claiborne is scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Thursday night to sign a contract, pending the results of a physical. NFL Network reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million.
The NFL earlier this week suspended Claiborne for the first four weeks of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
He has played in 77 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), logging seven picks and 251 tackles.
Plagued by injuries early in his career, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft missed 33 games in five seasons with Dallas before starting 30 of 32 games with New York.
–Field Level Media
Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) headed to injured reserve
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess sustained a broken collarbone in the team’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Frank Reich announced on Monday.
Reich told reporters that Funchess will be headed to injured reserve, but there is a chance that the wideout can return this season.
Funchess, 25, caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured in the fourth quarter.
Funchess signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.
The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind T.Y. Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.
Indianapolis’ wide receiver depth beyond Hilton consists of Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Shepard evaluated for concussion
Giants WR Shepard evaluated for concussion
New York Giants wide receiver
Giants WR Shepard evaluated for concussion
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Monday.
Shepard caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday’s season-opening 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The fourth-year wideout played 68 of the Giants’ 69 offensive snaps, so it was not clear when he might have been injured or when he began experiencing symptoms.
New York is already short-handed at receiver, with Golden Tate opening the season on a four-game NFL suspension. The Giants host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Shepard, 26, caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts last season.
–Field Level Media
Redskins OT Morgan: Sitting Peterson was 'slap in the face'
Redskins OT Morgan: Sitting Peterson was 'slap in the face’
When
Redskins OT Morgan: Sitting Peterson was ‘slap in the face’
When the Washington Redskins made running back Adrian Peterson a healthy scratch for the first time in his career in the Redskins’ season-opening 32-27 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, he wasn’t the only member of the team who showed his displeasure.
The most recent to speak out was offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Monday, “Any time you’ve got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn’t dress, man, it’s a slap in the face.”
According to an NFL Network report, several of Peterson’s teammates voiced their objections after the game.
In the Monday interview, Moses added, “The older guys on the offensive line have to speak up and say: ‘We need him.’ Obviously, you don’t put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline, and when he’s healthy, as well. I think he brings a lot to the game. I think he brings a lot to our team. But to have that guy just standing on the sideline is just, it doesn’t sit well to guys on the team or the NFL. I think that’s something we need to correct cause he’s a hell of a football player.”
Peterson joined Washington after Derrius Guice’s injury in August 2018 and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games a year ago, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
Guice is listed as the starter on the Redskins’ depth chart, followed by Peterson, Chris Thompson and fourth-string back Wendell Smallwood. Guice and Thompson combined to gain 28 rushing yards on 13 carries Sunday.
Responding to Moses’ comments on Monday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, “Adrian is well-liked in the locker room. He’s well-liked by the coaches. He’s well-liked by everybody, without a doubt. Like I said before, it wasn’t an easy decision to make him inactive without a doubt.
“However, we did need Smallwood to cover some punts. He did a great job on kickoff return and punt cover and we needed an extra linebacker, also. … This week, in general, I thought it was best to dress three backs, the extra linebacker, and one of the backs being a special teams player.”
Obviously, Peterson didn’t hold back regarding the decision.
“I don’t think I’ve kind of grasped it yet,” Peterson told The Washington Post on Sunday after the game. “It was tough, of course. I’m a super competitor. … So it was tough not being out there, so I just have to make the best out of the situation, and in that way, I just become a coach on the sideline. Helping the guys out as much as I could, and cheering for the guys as well.”
–Field Level Media
Flores does not address report of players wanting out of Miami
Flores does not address report of players wanting out of Miami
Flores does not address report of players wanting out of Miami
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t shed much light on a report that stated some players ordered their agents to get them traded after the team’s 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio cited “a league source with knowledge of the situation” in his report that some players wanted out of Miami after the team allowed the most points and yards (643) in a regular-season game in franchise history.
“I can’t speak to the accuracy of that one. We haven’t received any information like that,” Flores said on Monday. “I think for us, we just need to focus on what is going on within our building and not worry about anything that’s going on outside.”
Suspicions have arisen that the Dolphins could be willing to lose in order to secure higher draft picks.
The speculation intensified on Aug. 31, when the Dolphins traded tackle Laremy Tunsil, a first-round draft pick in 2016, and six-year veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, to the Houston Texans.
Miami’s talks with Houston were believed to have begun with the Dolphins asking about star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. But the Texans instead dealt Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.
Flores, the Dolphins’ first-year coach, has repeatedly said the franchise is not tanking — in effect, trying to lose to improve their draft selection.
–Field Level Media
Eagles DT Jackson to miss time with 'significant' leg injury
Eagles DT Jackson to miss time with 'significant' leg injury Eagles DT Jackson to miss time with ‘significant’ leg injury
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out indefinitely with a “significant” lower leg injury suffered in a Week 1 win against the Washington Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.
The 29-year-old veteran was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and was wearing a walking boot after the game.
Pederson said Jackson will undergo further testing, but he did not rule out the possibility of a season-ending diagnosis. NBC Sports reported he could require surgery.
A Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season, Jackson signed with the Eagles in March.
He was credited with one tackle and played 34 snaps in Sunday’s 32-27 victory.
Jackson started 42 of his 48 games with the Jaguars (2016-18) and 24 of 62 games with the Broncos (2012-15), recording 32.5 sacks and 86 quarterback hits. He was Denver’s fifth-round pick in 2012 out of Tennessee.
–Field Level Media
