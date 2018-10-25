Brady, Patriots aim to extend dominance of Bills

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dominated the Buffalo Bills in historic fashion and look to extend the run on “Monday Night Football.”

Brady is 28-3 in his career against Buffalo, the most victories by any quarterback against a single opponent in NFL history. Only three Bills quarterbacks (Jim Kelly, Jack Kemp and Joe Ferguson) have won more games in Orchard Park, N.Y., than Brady’s 14.

In the 18 seasons since Brady took over for Drew Bledsoe in New England, the Bills have had 17 different starting quarterbacks. The latest is Derek Anderson, who will start for the second straight week in place of rookie Josh Allen (sprained elbow), three weeks after being signed out of semi-retirement.

Buffalo (2-5) could also be without Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, who is in league concussion protocol after hitting his head on the turf during Buffalo’s 32-point loss last week in Indianapolis.

Backups Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy combined to average 6.1 yards per carry against the Colts, a season-high for the Bills and one of the few bright spots for an offense that ranks last in the league in scoring (11.6 points per game). Over the past four weeks, the Bills have totaled 31 points, and the offense has been responsible for just 22 of them.

“We know we are not where we need to be,” said Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who spent 11 seasons assisting Bill Belichick during two stints with the Patriots. “I’ve been on both ends of the spectrum. You have to have a short-term memory. You have to look at the things you need to improve on, which for us, is a lot.”

This will be the first Monday Night Football game in Buffalo since 2008. The Bills have not won at home on Monday night since 1994.

After playing five of their first seven games on the road, Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “This’ll be a big week for us in terms of the energy around the city and creating an environment in our stadium where it’s hard to play.”

New England (5-2) has won three straight and has a chance for its 25th undefeated month since 2000. No other NFL team has done that more than 15 times in that span.

“We know it will be tough up there Monday night,” Belichick said. “It’s always tough in Buffalo. I’m sure there will be a lot of energy in the stadium given all that they have going on and so forth. This will be a good test for us on the road to go out and play well in the division.”

All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) and rookie running back Sony Michel (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, but neither player has been ruled out yet for Monday night.

Gronkowski, a Western New York native, did not make the trip last week to Chicago, while Michel was injured early in the Patriots’ 38-31 win over the Bears.

–Field Level Media