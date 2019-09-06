Brady Instagram post catches attention
Tom Brady apparently has a new favorite receiver — Tom Brady.
The New England Patriots quarterback posted a new video on social media Friday showing Brady catching a pass from himself.
“Football is back,” Brady wrote in the caption, including the hashtag #Year20.
It wasn’t long before former teammates and opponents commented on Brady’s video, which potentially could be seen by his 6.4 million Instagram followers.
Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola offered a “Nice catch bro” in the video’s comment section.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, a former Olympic track star, joked about Brady’s ability to throw himself a pass. “How are u that fast?”
Former Patriots teammates Lonie Paxton (“Ridiculous!” Go get up #budee”), Donte Stallworth (“?????? TIME!!!”) and Stevan Ridley (“The coldest. Ever.)” were mong others who commented on Instagram.
Brady, 42, will begin his 20th NFL season when the Patriots play the visting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Vikings WR Diggs questionable for opener vs. Falcons
Minnesota Vikings standout
Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for the club’s season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Friday.
Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before being a limited participant the past two days.
Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
Also, cornerback Mike Hughes was ruled out with a knee injury.
Hughes is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained in Week 6 of last season.
Tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs) is listed as questionable.
49ers DE Bosa questionable for NFL debut
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, selected with the second overall pick in April’s draft, has been battling an ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire preseason. His status for the season opener was listed on Friday’s injury report.
Meanwhile, receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) were ruled out, as was safety Jimmie Ward, who broke a finger during Wednesday’s practice.
“Jimmie would do anything to play this week,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “He had to get surgery on his broken finger to fix it. When you do it, sometimes it’s just risky to do that with sweating, infection and everything whenever you have an open wound. Hopefully, that will heal enough over the next week and the cast will protect the bone.”
The 49ers also listed center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerbacks Jason Verrett (ankle) and K’Waun Williams (knee) as questionable.
Brown saga overshadowing Raiders’ opener against Broncos
Antonio Brown's arrival
Antonio Brown’s arrival in Oakland was supposed to represent a recharging of the offense. Instead, it has been nothing but a headache.
The “plan” is for Brown to play in Monday’s season opener against the visiting Denver Broncos after his antics led to a near-physical altercation with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, and nearly led to a suspension.
But on Friday, Brown opened a team meeting with an “emotional apology,” and coach Jon Gruden welcomed him back and hopes to have him on the field against Denver.
“Antonio’s back today. We’re really excited about that,” Gruden told reporters. “Ready to move on. He’s had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too.”
Brown indicated he was ready to put his focus to football.
“I’m excited to be out here today,” Brown told reporters on Friday. “I apologized to my teammates and the organization. Enough talk, man. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates. I’m grateful for all the fans. I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders and see you guys soon.”
Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, wore out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seemed to be a worthy move when Oakland acquired him in March for third- and fifth-round picks. The Raiders later signed Brown to a three-year, $50.125 million deal.
But training camp was filled with drama, ranging from the cryotherapy treatment that caused frostbite on his feet, to Brown losing two grievances against the NFL in a battle to wear a helmet ruled to be outdated, to $53,950 in fines for skipping a practice ($40,000) and a walkthrough ($13,950).
Brown ratcheted up the tension by posting a letter from Mayock about the fines on his Instagram account on Wednesday. Then came the furious exchange of words, a day before he was listed as a non-participant — per the team, “not injury related – conduct” — for practice.
The situation regarding Brown is overshadowing the start of the season in which Oakland is trying to rebound from a 4-12 mark.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passed for a career-high 4,039 yards last season but had a career-low 19 touchdowns.
Denver will be unveiling a new quarterback in Joe Flacco, who was acquired in the offseason from the Baltimore Ravens.
The 34-year-old figures to be an upgrade over the likes of recent signal-callers such as Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum and has quickly ingratiated himself with stellar receiver Emmanuel Sanders.
“Flacco’s a baller,” Sanders told reporters. “Probably one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time, him and Peyton (Manning). They’re close. I’m looking forward to going on Sundays and competing with him because I know what type of guy he is.”
Flacco started 163 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the Ravens while passing for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdowns. He also was Super Bowl MVP in the big game following the 2012 season when he passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Now Flacco is charged with getting Denver back to the postseason after missing the stage in three straight seasons. In fact, the Broncos were just 11-21 over the past two campaigns, posting back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.
“The goal is that 17 weeks from now, we’re still preparing for games,” Flacco said.
The Broncos have a new head coach in Vic Fangio — who was on the losing side of Flacco’s Super Bowl triumph — but the same old stars on the defensive side in linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Chris Harris.
Miller has 98 career sacks in eight seasons, and Harris has 19 career interceptions in eight campaigns.
Packers-Bears opener post 3-year ratings high
Thursday night's game between the Green
Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was the most-viewed NFL season opener since 2016, Variety reported Friday.
Green Bay’s 10-3 victory in Chicago scored a 15.3 in the overnight metered-market ratings, topping the 13.4 posted by last year’s opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles by 14 percent.
The low-scoring affair also beat NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” Packers-Bears telecast from last year by seven percent.
The Packers-Bears opener produced the highest overnight metered-market household score for any sporting event since last year’s Super Bowl. The total viewership for the game hit the 22-million mark, up from last year’s opener which drew around 19 million viewers.
Bills returner Roberts to miss game against Jets
Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts was ruled out of Sunday’s game against his former team, the New York Jets, due to a quadriceps injury.
Roberts, 31, was a Pro Bowl selection for the Jets last season. He didn’t practice all week and was ruled out on Friday by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
“Andre is going to be out for the game,” McDermott told reporters. “He didn’t practice so he’s out for the game. We have to be smart with Andre’s situation right now. He’s got to maximize his treatment opportunities, which I know he will. Injuries happen, so it’s next man up and a great opportunity for someone to step up and step in.”
Roberts enjoyed a stellar season for the Jets last season when he tied for the NFL lead in punt-return average (14.1) and placed second in kickoff returns (29.4). He returned one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns.
Overall, Roberts has five career return scores — three kickoffs and two punts.
McDermott was unsure who would replace Roberts as of Friday afternoon.
“We’ve got some options there,” McDermott said. “Whether it’s (Robert) Foster, Devin Singletary, (Isaiah) McKenzie, (Micah) Hyde. We’ve got some guys who have some experience there.”
Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) was listed as doubtful.
Report: Raiders WR Brown issues ’emotional apology,’ might play Monday
Wide receiver Antonio Brown approached Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate the exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday.
According to ESPN, Brown was flanked by the team’s captains on Friday morning when he opened a team meeting with an “emotional apology.”
The Raiders have not made an official statement on his status for Monday’s regular-season opener, but multiple outlets reported Thursday that Brown would be disciplined. NFL Network reported Friday that the sense in Oakland was that Brown might actually be in the lineup.
Brown had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, with $30 million in guaranteed money also on the line should the Raiders opt to take a hard-line position in the matter. Indications from NFL Network’s were the Raiders were leaning toward letting up after Brown’s apology.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he was acquired from the Steelers and signed to a contract extension.
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock on Wednesday over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Head coach Jon Gruden did not take a side in the matter Thursday and appears truly conflicted despite a pattern of behavior from Brown that would seem to indicate a lack of dedication to the Raiders. Gruden did say an official announcement would come “later.”
“Like I said, I’m not going to get into all of this,” Gruden said. “Obviously, [Brown] wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll give it to you. … I’ve been talking about the same guy every day.
“… I’m emotional about it, I hope you understand why. I think a lot of this guy. I think Antonio is a great receiver, and deep down I think he’s a really good guy. So, I’m frustrated, I’m not going to say anything more about it, hope it all works out. But I don’t have anything official to say about anything else until I get all the facts, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Brown is still hoping to play Monday night when Oakland begins the regular season at the Coliseum in a division game against the Denver Broncos.
“Right now I think his relationship with Coach Gruden is good, very good,” Rosenhaus said Friday. “I’m not going to get into his relationship with Mike Mayock, but I will say that we’re hopeful that that will be a good one, as well. It has been in the past; it can be in the future.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
Gruden: Plan is for WR Brown to play in season opener
Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that Antonio Brown is expected to play in the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, mere hours after the wide receiver reportedly issued an apology.
Gruden’s comments are the latest in a whirlwind saga surrounding Brown, who approached Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate an exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported.
According to ESPN, Brown was flanked by the team’s captains on Friday morning when he opened a team meeting with his “emotional apology.”
“That’s the plan,” Gruden told reporters of Brown’s expected participation for the season opener.
“Antonio’s back today. We’re really excited about that. Ready to move on. He’s had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too,” Gruden said.
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, with $30 million in guaranteed money also on the line should the Raiders opt to take a hard-line position in the matter.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he was acquired from the Steelers in March and signed to a contract extension.
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock on Wednesday over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Gruden did not take a side in the matter Thursday and appeared truly conflicted despite a pattern of behavior from Brown that would seem to indicate a lack of dedication to the Raiders.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said prior to Gruden’s announcement that the wideout was hoping to play in the season opener.
“Right now I think his relationship with Coach Gruden is good, very good,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m not going to get into his relationship with Mike Mayock, but I will say that we’re hopeful that that will be a good one, as well. It has been in the past; it can be in the future.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
Chiefs’ Nnadi named NFLPA’s first Community MVP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was named the first recipient of the NFLPA Community MVP award on Friday.
Nnadi recently provided a shopping spree for a victim’s family following a mass shooting in May in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. He also hosted two back-to-school events for kids in Kansas City and Southeast Virginia.
“As my father says, ‘As Nnadis, we don’t receive, we give,'” the 23-year-old Nnadi said in a release from the NFLPA. “It was very fulfilling to help some special people get ready for the school year ahead.”
The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes league players who are making a positive impact in their local communities.
The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Nnadi’s foundation or charity of choice in recognition of the award. In addition, a crowdfunding campaign has been established in Nnadi’s name through PledgeIt to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.
The award will be given weekly during the season. Nnadi, along with the other 2019 Community MVPs, will become eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest honor.
Lines shift after Gruden says Brown likely to play
The possibility of Antonio Brown playing Monday night when the Oakland Raiders host the Denver Broncos sparked some movement in sports books on Friday afternoon.
DraftKings dropped the Broncos from 2.5-point favorites to one-point picks after news broke that Brown delivered an “emotional apology” on Friday, two days after having to be separated from general manager Mike Mayock during an intense exchange. Reports on Thursday said Brown likely would be suspended for the game.
The sharp change in the betting line occurred just minutes after Raiders coach Jon Gruden said “the plan” was for Brown to play Monday.
Westgate Superbook dropped Denver from -2 to -1, but soon raised the spread to 1.5.
Caesars/Harrah’s and Golden Nugget both switched Denver from -2 to -1.
Patriots’ Gordon addresses substance abuse in statement
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon offered his first public comments on Friday since being conditionally reinstated from his indefinite suspension last month.
Gordon issued the following statement ahead of his return to playing football on Sunday night as the Patriots open their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass.
“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season,” Gordon, 28, wrote. “It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue.
“Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.”
Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy. He was conditionally reinstated on Aug. 16.
“Yeah, Josh has worked hard,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday. “He’s created an opportunity for himself. But, you know, I’m excited for our entire team. We’ve got a lot of guys — everybody’s worked hard, put a lot into it. It’s time to start playing. It’s time to see where we’re at.”
After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.
In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
Browns’ Kitchens: Beckham ‘ready to go’ for Sunday
Odell Beckham Jr. is
Odell Beckham Jr. is “ready to go” for the season opener on Sunday, Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday.
Just a day earlier, the wide receiver said he was dealing with a lingering hip injury that prevents him from “opening up and sprinting.”
Beckham didn’t play in any preseason games but was a full participant in practice on Friday, The Plain Dealer reported.
Beckham, 26, missed 16 of 32 games during his last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played all 16 games only once (2016) in five years there.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection said Thursday the injury is getting better.
“It’s something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse,” he said.
The Browns will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Jaguars LT Robinson doubtful for opener vs. Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a right knee injury.
Robinson didn’t practice on Friday. Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone indicated Robinson’s knee gave out earlier in the week while protecting on a pass play in practice.
The 23-year-old Robinson missed the final 14 games of last season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee.
Second-year-pro Will Richardson is expected to start in place of Robinson. Richardson was a fourth-round selection in 2018 but missed the season with a knee injury.
Also, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) has been ruled out. So has tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring).
Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (elbow) is listed as questionable.
Quarterback Nick Foles (oblique) is a full go, as is receiver Marqise Lee (knee). Lee missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
Bucs WR Evans (illness) misses practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' availability for the
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ availability for the team’s season opener has come into question after he missed Friday’s practice with an illness.
Per TheAthletic.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the hope is Evans will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
Evans is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018 to go along with 86 catches and eight touchdowns.
Evans has 395 receptions for 6,103 yards and 40 touchdowns in five seasons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Bears, Nagy search for remedy after ‘ridiculous’ opener
On the optimistic side, Matt Nagy
On the optimistic side, Matt Nagy has 10 days to evaluate and implement a fix for an ailing offense after the Chicago Bears put up three points in what the second-year head coach termed a “ridiculous” showing Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers won the opener 10-3 at Soldier Field.
“It just seemed a little scattered tonight with all our personnel (groups) and just trying to find a rhythm and trying to find our identity on offense, and we just put ourselves in bad situations and shot ourselves in the foot,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said after throwing a game-sealing interception in the end zone with 2:03 remaining. “It’s just we were uncharacteristic of usually who we were tonight as an offense, and I think we just need to do our job. But we just couldn’t find a rhythm, and I don’t think it’s because we didn’t play in the preseason, because we were rolling in practice, and it just didn’t translate the week of practice we had to the game. We’re going to look at the film and try to find out why and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine helped spare the Matt LaFleur in his coaching debut. The Bears went 3 for 15 on third downs.
The Packers put up negative yardage in the first quarter and survived with a win despite consistently moving the chains on only one drive, which ended in Aaron Rodgers finding tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone.
Chicago dialed up only 12 handoffs in the game, while Trubisky threw 45 passes and never found the strike zone. Rookie David Montgomery, a star of the preseason for the Bears, managed six carries and one reception.
“That part is new to us a little bit, so we’ve got to make sure that, again, we figure out how to get that thing right,” Nagy said. “And luckily it is the first game of the year.”
Nagy will be knuckles deep in his game plan for the Denver Broncos and former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio by the time the rest of the Week 1 slate gets underway Sunday. Fangio knows all the flaws and personalities inside the building, and he likely already has a decent jump on his plan to keep the Bears’ offense in hibernation next week in Denver.
Nagy might take a day or two to get over putting up a 3-spot in the primetime 2019 opener.
“There’s humility there just for the fact that I know that our guys – we feel really good, we felt good going into it,” Nagy said. “I don’t know what the exact word is for it other than that what you can’t do and what you can’t fall into the trap of is all of a sudden making this seem like it was the Super Bowl and we just lost the Super Bowl. We didn’t lose the Super Bowl, we lost the first game of the regular season. We just need to make sure that we pull back and understand, okay, we’re 0-1, we were 0-1 last year, let’s go ahead and figure out how we rally together.”
Dolphins sign OT Webb, place LB Van Ginkel on IR
The Miami Dolphins signed offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb and placed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
Webb, who visited the Dolphins earlier in the week, was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 31.
Webb, 31, has played in 81 career games with the Bears (2010-12), Minnesota Vikings (2013-14), Oakland Raiders (2015), Seattle Seahawks (2016) and Indianapolis Colts (2018) since being selected by Chicago with a seventh-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Van Ginkel, who was a fifth-round pick by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft, played two seasons at Wisconsin after transferring from Iowa Western Community College following his sophomore campaign. Van Ginkel didn’t play in the preseason because of a foot injury that has affected him since the second week of training camp.
Report: Raiders WR Brown issues ’emotional apology’ to team
Wide
Wide receiver Antonio Brown approached Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate the exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday.
According to ESPN, Brown was flanked by the team’s captains on Friday morning when he opened a team meeting with an “emotional apology.”
The Raiders have not made an official statement on his status for Monday’s regular-season opener, but multiple outlets reported Thursday that Brown would be disciplined.
Brown is expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, with $30 million in guaranteed money also on the line should the Raiders opt to take a hard-line position in the matter.
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Head coach Jon Gruden did not take a side in the matter Thursday and appears truly conflicted despite a pattern of behavior from Brown that would seem to indicate a lack of dedication to the Raiders. Gruden did say an official announcement would come “later.”
“Like I said, I’m not going to get into all of this,” Gruden said. “Obviously, [Brown] wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll give it to you. … I’ve been talking about the same guy every day.
“… I’m emotional about it, I hope you understand why. I think a lot of this guy. I think Antonio is a great receiver, and deep down I think he’s a really good guy. So, I’m frustrated, I’m not going to say anything more about it, hope it all works out. But I don’t have anything official to say about anything else until I get all the facts, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Brown is still hoping to play Monday night when Oakland begins the regular season at the Coliseum in a division game against the Denver Broncos.
“Right now I think his relationship with Coach Gruden is good, very good,” Rosenhaus said Friday. “I’m not going to get into his relationship with Mike Mayock, but I will say that we’re hopeful that that will be a good one, as well. It has been in the past; it can be in the future.”
Reports: GM Mayock, WR Brown physically separated after spat
Wide receiver
Wide receiver Antonio Brown approached Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate the exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday.
Brown is expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game, with $30 million in guaranteed money also on the line should the Raiders opt to take a hard-line position in the matter.
According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Head coach Jon Gruden did not take a side in the matter Thursday and appears truly conflicted despite a pattern of behavior from Brown that would seem to indicate a lack of dedication to the Raiders. Gruden did say an official announcement would come “later.”
“Like I said, I’m not going to get into all of this,” Gruden said. “Obviously, [Brown] wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll give it to you. … I’ve been talking about the same guy every day.
“… I’m emotional about it, I hope you understand why. I think a lot of this guy. I think Antonio is a great receiver, and deep down I think he’s a really good guy. So, I’m frustrated, I’m not going to say anything more about it, hope it all works out. But I don’t have anything official to say about anything else until I get all the facts, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Brown is still hoping to play Monday night when Oakland begins the regular season at the Coliseum in a division game against the Denver Broncos.
“Right now I think his relationship with Coach Gruden is good, very good,” Rosenhaus said Friday. “I’m not going to get into his relationship with Mike Mayock, but I will say that we’re hopeful that that will be a good one, as well. It has been in the past; it can be in the future.”
Chiefs sign WR Hill to three-year, $54M extension
The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension on Friday, two days before the regular season begins.
The Chiefs did not disclose the terms of the deal, however multiple outlets reported that it was a three-year, $54 million extension with $35 million guaranteed.
“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.
“Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”
The deal, which makes Hill one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, comes after an offseason in which the police investigated allegations of child abuse after Hill’s 3-year-old son sustained a broken arm.
The NFL ruled that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Hill said. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”
Hill recorded 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018 and was one of six Chiefs named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.
The 25-year-old Hill is the leading receiver for an explosive offense directed by reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City opens the 2019 season Sunday at Jacksonville.
Amos, Packers outlast Bears in defensive slugfest
In an old-school game reminiscent of the old NFC Central — also known as the Black and Blue Division — the visiting Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3 in Matt LaFleur’s coaching debut as the NFL kicked off its 100th season with the league’s oldest rivalry Thursday night.
The Packers hired LaFleur as coach to resurrect the Aaron Rodgers-led offense, but it was second-year coordinator Mike Pettine’s defense and a former Bears defensive back that helped Green Bay upset the defending NFC North champions.
“We’ve got a defense,” a smiling Rodgers said afterward on the NBC broadcast.
With Chicago in the red zone and trailing 10-3 with 2:03 remaining, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky fired a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by former Chicago safety Adrian Amos, whom the Packers signed in free agency.
The Bears got the ball back at their own 14 with 1:33 and one timeout remaining, but Trubisky & Co. went four-and-out, with Preston Smith’s sack on fourth-and-8 clinching it.
The Packers led 7-3 at halftime, and that score held into the fourth quarter. Chicago crossed midfield early in the fourth, but three consecutive penalties made it first-and-40, and two dropped passes made it third-and-40.
Green Bay tacked on a 39-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 5:15 remaining, a drive keyed by 28-yard completions to receiver Trevor Davis and tight end Robert Tonyan.
A key moment came on a second-and-10 from Chicago’s 49 with 4:16 remaining. Trubisky hit receiver Taylor Gabriel for a 24-yard catch while tumbling out of bounds. Trubisky rushed the offense to the line of scrimmage, but LaFleur threw his challenge flag, and the completion was overturned by review.
Chicago kept moving, though, before Amos’ interception on third-and-10 from the 16.
Chicago’s defense, which led the NFL in points allowed last season and returned four Pro Bowlers, dominated the start of the game. Green Bay’s first three possessions resulted in three punts and minus-12 yards.
With the Packers’ offense going in reverse, the Bears’ field position was on fast forward. They started their second drive at Green Bay’s 36 but settled for a 38-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. As the ball split the uprights, the Soldier Field crowd erupted, no doubt due to memories of last year’s double-doink miss by Cody Parkey in a playoff loss to the Eagles.
One big play changed everything, as Rodgers employed a fake end-around to receiver Davante Adams and hit fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a gain of 47 early in the second quarter. Rodgers followed with short completions to tight end Marcedes Lewis and Adams before hitting tight end Jimmy Graham for an 8-yard touchdown, despite 12 defenders on the field.
Cowboys: No deal imminent for WR Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to a contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Ezekiel Elliott to a contract extension before Sunday’s season opener. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is another story.
“There haven’t been a lot of negotiations with Amari (Cooper), period,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “And I’m not free to be able to share why. I think at some point we’ll start that. I don’t know what their parameters will be.”
Unlike Elliott, Cooper was not holding out in search of a new deal. He’s expected to play when the Cowboys meet the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
The Morning News reported that Cooper is not necessarily waiting for Atlanta’s Julio Jones to sign his expected extension and reset the wide receiver market, as many have speculated.
The Cowboys began training camp with their three biggest stars seeking contract extensions. Elliott held out before signing a six-year, $90-million deal on Wednesday. Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott have been practicing and playing with the team throughout the preseason.
In July, Jones said he “for sure” expected the Cowboys to reach a long-term contract extension Pro Bowl receiver Cooper, who’ll earn nearly $14 million during the final year of his rookie contract in 2019. He’s set to hit free agency next offseason.
Cooper, 25, has said he wants to remain in Dallas but is willing to play out the season in an effort to prove that he is worthy of a top-dollar deal.
Dallas acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders last October in exchange for a first-round pick. Overall, he had 75 receptions for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
