Brady eagerly looks forward to playing Bills on Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Brady is so looking forward to his annual trip to Buffalo the Patriots quarterback posted a video on social media playfully announcing his impending arrival.
“Another great win, 5-2. Got to get to 6-2,” he said, walking alongside teammate Lawrence Guy following a 38-31 victory at Chicago last weekend. And when Guy chimed in by saying, “6-2 on the way,” Brady responded with a wide-eyed: “Woo! Bills Mafia, here we come.”
Bills fans, who refer to themselves as the “Mafia,” naturally took Brady’s remarks as a taunt in advance of Buffalo (2-5) hosting New England on Monday night.
The more upset fans are, the better, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said.
“I think it’s perfect,” Hughes said. “I think that’s great to get our fans riled up, because we’re going to need all that anger, all that hostility.”
The young, patchwork and offensively challenged Bills could use whatever edge they can get for various reasons.
They’re already on their third starting quarterback, with Derek Anderson filling in for injured rookie Josh Allen; have scored just 81 points; and have lost by 22 or more three times, including a 37-5 meltdown at Indianapolis last weekend.
Then there’s the prospect of facing Brady, who at 41, has every good reason to be upbeat given his career-long string of dominance over New England’s AFC East rival.
With a 28-3 record against Buffalo, Brady holds the NFL mark for most wins by a quarterback against one opponent. His 466 yards passing in a 40-32 win at Buffalo in 2015 are the most against the Bills. He threw five touchdown passes — four to Randy Moss alone — in having a hand in Buffalo’s most lopsided home loss, a 56-10 Patriots win in 2007.
And Brady also contributed to the Patriots racking up 580 yards offense — the most allowed by Buffalo at home — in a 52-28 win in 2012.
The past means nothing to the Patriots, who are 31-5 against Buffalo since 2000, when Bill Belichick took over as coach.
“It’s always tough in Buffalo,” Belichick said, discounting the fact the Patriots have won six straight at Orchard Park, New York, by a combined margin of 230-144.
The Patriots enters the game on a roll, having scored 38 or more points in winning four straight.
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams took no exception to Brady’s remarks.
“Why wouldn’t the man be confident, right? I think that comes with good players,” Williams said, referring to Brady’s 201-57 career record. “Good players are confident. Great players are even more confident. That’s no shock.”
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
The Bills are 2-10 in their past 12 Monday night games, and have lost six straight since a 23-18 win at Miami in 1999. Buffalo hasn’t hosted a Monday night game since giving up a touchdown and field goal in the final 20 seconds of a 25-24 loss to Dallas on Oct. 8, 2007.
Buffalo is 0-13 in games played on either Sunday or Monday nights since a 2000 season-opening 16-13 win against Tennessee. Adding in Thursday and Saturday night games, Buffalo is a combined 3-18 since 2001.
UNDERDOGS AGAIN
Bills coach Sean McDermott shrugged when informed the Patriots opened as 11-point favorites.
“Is that new?” he said, before noting how the Patriots won the AFC championship last season and extended their NFL record by winning their ninth consecutive division title.
“Until you beat them, then they’re going to be favored. That’s how it works,” McDermott said.
MICHEL ON THE MEND
The Patriots will likely be without rookie running back Sony Michel, who hurt his left knee injury against Chicago.
Michel missed New England’s first two practices this week, and leads the team with 422 yards rushing and four TDs. His absence would leave the Patriots with James White and Kenjon Barner as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
MISTER MONDAY
Brady has no trouble getting up for Monday. His 48 career touchdown passes on Monday night are the fourth most in history behind Dan Marino (74), Brett Favre (69) and Drew Brees (50).
Brady also enters the matchup with Buffalo on the cusp of becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, counting playoffs. Peyton Manning tops the list with 579, Brady is second with 575.
RETIRING NO. 34
The Bills will honor Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas by retiring his No. 34 during halftime. He joins quarterback Jim Kelly and defensive end Bruce Smith as the only Bills player to earn the honor.
Thomas hopes his presence and Brady’s comments regarding Bills fans might spur Buffalo.
“The fans will be riled up now because of what Tom Brady said,” he said.
No matter the outcome, Thomas added: “It’ll be a special night. It absolutely means more than anything I could ever imagine right now at this point in my life.”
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.
Ted works more on the business side of National Football Post while contributing the occasional article. He graduated with honors in Marketing and Economics from Seattle University.
Miracle redux: Saints downplay revenge, Vikes ready for best
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings screamed at Stefon Diggs to step out of bounds once he secured the leaping catch at the sideline, seeking to stop the clock for a long field goal try just after the New Orleans Saints had taken a late lead in their NFC divisional-round playoff game last season.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings screamed at Stefon Diggs to step out of bounds once he secured the leaping catch at the sideline , seeking to stop the clock for a long field goal try just after the New Orleans Saints had taken a late lead in their NFC divisional-round playoff game last season .
Diggs spun around instead, pressed his hand on the turf to keep his balance and sprinted the remaining 34 yards for the game-ending 61-yard touchdown pass that became known as the Minneapolis Miracle.
That throw-catch-run will forever be one of the most memorable plays in NFL history.
With the Saints set to visit the Vikings on Sunday night in a prime-time reprise of their instant classic, the coaches and players on both sides were trying their best to forget it — as inevitable as the replays have been throughout the week.
“We’ll just have to deal with watching that last play again another 15 times, another 20 times, but that’s part of it,” said Saints coach Sean Payton, who sounded more disturbed by a failure by his offense to convert a third-and-1 on the previous drive that would have further limited the time the Vikings had to rally.
If Saints safety Marcus Williams had tackled Diggs instead of trying an ill-fated undercut, the story of that game would have been about yet another comeback engineered by Drew Brees.
“We did everything we could at the end of that game to go win it, and unfortunately they made a great play that allowed them to win it,” Brees said. “So I let it go pretty quick. I guess it wasn’t meant to be.”
Though he remains a promising second-year player, Williams has had a hard time handling his infamy .
“It’s another game,” he repeated each time the subject was broached by reporters this week.
Even Diggs ducked the media this week. As for the revenge factor? The Saints dismissed that as fast as Diggs raced to the end zone that day. The Vikings did, too.
“I think the Saints will come in with a chip on their shoulder because that’s who they are,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
Here are some other key angles to follow for the game:
BRILLIANT BREES
At age 39, Brees has completed better than 77 percent of his passes this season for 1,870 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. In beating the Baltimore Ravens last week, Brees became the fourth player in NFL history with 500 or more career touchdown passes.
The Vikings might be without top cornerback Xavier Rhodes, which could mean a big test for rookie Holton Hill.
“I’m really not worried about this guy as far as the game being too big for him or anything like that if he has to play,” Zimmer said of Hill. “I feel like he’s a competitor. But he’s going to get in some matchups that may not be great.”
THE BASICS
With the whiff by Williams at the worst possible time as a prime example, there’s no defensive skill more vital than tackling. The Vikings have been burned more than usual this season in pass coverage, but they’ve been sound on the ground with an average of 89.7 rushing yards allowed per game. With cornerback Trae Waynes, safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Eric Kendricks among the standouts, the Vikings have some of the surest tacklers in the league.
“In today’s NFL, the way everybody’s playing in space now, if you’re not a good tackler in space it makes it really hard to be a good defensive team,” Zimmer said.
GOING FOR IT
The Saints have run a fourth-down offensive play eight times in six games, converting seven.
“That gives us confidence when you’ve got a coach that believes in his players,” running back Alvin Kamara said. “It’s cool to have that type of coach where he gives us opportunities to prove ourselves.”
The Vikings have stopped four of the seven fourth-down plays against them. During their current three-game winning streak, they’ve thwarted 28 of 32 third downs and reclaimed the top spot in the league with a 23.4 percent conversion rate allowed.
HILL’S ASCENT
Last season, the Saints began to experiment with third-string quarterback Taysom Hill’s versatility by letting him cover kicks. This year, he has on several short-yardage occasions replaced Brees under center as a change-of-pace, read-option quarterback. Hill also has executed fake punts as a runner and a thrower, caught a pass and even took his first pitch as a running back last week.
“He’s powerful. He’s got speed,” Kamara said. “I love having him. I wouldn’t want him to be nowhere else.”
TEDDY TALK
Between Brees and Hill on the depth chart is Teddy Bridgewater, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets two months ago. Though he’s not likely to see the field, this will be Bridgewater’s first visit to Minnesota as an opponent after playing his first four seasons for the Vikings.
“He’s got a lot of really good traits. You can tell he’s a guy that guys really like and will follow, and that’s what you need at the quarterback position,” Brees said.
If Bridgewater had not suffered that devastating knee injury in 2016, he’d probably still be the face of the franchise in Minnesota instead of Kirk Cousins.
“Like I’ve said a million times, I thought he’d be the quarterback for the rest of my career,” Zimmer said. “I love the kid. I love his nature, competitiveness, everything about him.”
Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the
Sports Handle is pleased to present Cover City: A Pro Football Betting Podcast, hosted by Eric Rosenthal (@ericcports). Rosenthal is a professional sports bettor who focuses on NFL and college football. He’s wagered more than $25 million in the last nine years, getting banned from many sportsbooks along the way.
For the NFL Week 8 picks and preview pod, Rosenthal is joined again by Christian Pina (@ChristianPina), professional sports handicapper for Radar Sharp Edge, host of Inside Vegas and Gambling Podcast content editor. With some truly bad games (for bettors and fans alike) this week, the guys are picking their spots carefully.
But there are some great teaser opportunities and prop bets out there for consideration. Don’t miss Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks at the end of the pod, too.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
1:17 — Week 7 recap and lessons learned.
4:25 — Philadelphia Eagles -3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London) — Both teams are struggling and while this is technically a neutral site, the “London Jaguars” are familiar with this city and trip.
8:18 — Cleveland Browns +8 at Pittsburgh Steelers — This game is why teasers exist.
12:00 — Denver Broncos +10 at Kansas City Chiefs — Team totals are the way to go for this type of game. Possible 3 team teaser.
15:12– N.Y. Jets +7.5 at Chicago Bears — Rosenthal has no interest in betting this game, and Christian notes that most of the money coming in is on the Bears.
16:14 — Washington Redskins PK at N.Y. Giants— Neither Rosenthal nor Christian are betting this game. Pass or take the Giants.
18:38 — Seattle Seahawks +3 at Detroit Lions — Rosenthal’s favorite line on the board, he loves the Lions and is waiting for a move to 2.5.
21:46 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4.5 at Cincinnati Bengals — Buy low, sell high. Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the prop market is a great look.
24:00 — Baltimore Ravens -2 at Carolina Panthers — Rosenthal staying away from this game but Christian is leaning towards Baltimore with a bounce back for Ravens QB Joe Flacco.
26:23 — Indianapolis Colts -3 at Oakland Raiders — Raiders coach John Gruden is locked in on Vegas and will do it his way. Take the over.
30:10 — San Francisco 49ers PK at Arizona Cardinals — Christian is avoiding this game, but Rosenthal sees a 3-team teaser opportunity.
34:20 — Green Bay Packers +9.5 vs. L.A. Rams — Game of the week! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the best in the game, while the Rams are on another planet. Take the over on Rams total, or total overall.
40:37 — New Orleans Saints PK at Minnesota Vikings — Good game, tough game, keep an eye on the prop market, especially Vikings WR Adam Thielen.
44:09 — New England Patriots -14 at Buffalo Bills — Check out the first quarter line and first half line. If you like the Pats, take them now. Buffalo is not going to win.
48:55 — SuperContest picks!
Also check out: Sports Handle’s Week 8 edition of “Lookahead Lines“: By comparing changes between current lines and the numbers hung days earlier, we can get a sense of where recency bias or overreactions are seeping in.
Chiefs’ Mahomes just as dangerous outside pocket as inside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most coaches assume good things will happen when their defense generates enough pressure on an opposing quarterback that he must flee the pocket — a sack, an incomplete pass, a short run at worst.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph has a very different feeling when Patrick Mahomes goes on the run.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most coaches assume good things will happen when their defense generates enough pressure on an opposing quarterback that he must flee the pocket — a sack, an incomplete pass, a short run at worst.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph has a very different feeling when Patrick Mahomes goes on the run.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph has a very different feeling when Patrick Mahomes goes on the run.
Just eight games into his professional career, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback has already earned a reputation for being just as good outside the pocket as inside it.
In fact, some of his biggest plays during the Chiefs’ win in Denver a few weeks ago came when Von Miller and Co. forced him to scramble.
“Your plan has to trap and contain him and keep him where you want to be,” Joseph said, “but you have no plan for when he breaks the pocket. That’s going to be effort and want-to, and he outran most of our big guys and shook off most of our pass rushers. There’s no exact plan when he’s out of the pocket.”
That’s because Mahomes has displayed a natural talent far beyond his years.
You see, most young quarterbacks escape pressure and then immediately look to limit their losses. They may chuck the ball out of bounds or take off for a short gain and then slide to protect themselves.
But what sets veterans such as Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady apart is that they have the uncanny ability to keep their eyes downfield, forcing defenses to continue covering even as they find open field. Then they have the arm strength and accuracy to deliver the ball from odd angles and off-balance positions.
Joseph explained that Mahomes has those very same traits.
“It’s very rare,” he said. “He understands the pressures of when the pocket breaks, he can do damage. Most young quarterbacks are looking to gain 4 or 5 yards and slide and he is not. He’s trying to make a play, and the problem with this guy is he can throw across his body left or right.
“So how can you combat that?” Joseph said. “You can’t.”
The Broncos did a decent job of it in their meeting earlier this season, when they had the advantage of a home crowd. But Mahomes made some adjustments in the second half and began picking apart their secondary, helping the Chiefs rally for a 27-23 victory.
“As a quarterback you always feel more comfortable in the pocket,” Mahomes said, “especially when I’m getting the protection I am now. But at the same time I like to get out of the pocket and give those wide receivers some time to make plays.”
That’s because the Chiefs have some dangerous playmakers catching the ball.
Whether it’s tight end Travis Kelce causing matchup problems with linebackers, running back Kareem Hunt out of the backfield, or speedsters Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins on the outside, Mahomes knows that if he’s able to give them enough time that somebody is bound to come open.
“Mahomes, he can make all of the throws. I think with him you just try to pick and choose whether you can make your plays,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said.
“I’ve been watching film on everybody else and everybody else playing these guys are scared. They’re not challenging them. (Hill) is just running around free. That’s not how we play. When we play them, we get up, we challenge them, put hands on them and that’s how we come to play. We’re not coming to be scared and let guys run for free all day.”
The Broncos acknowledge the difficulty in that, though. It’s easy enough to cover several players for a few seconds, but it’s much more difficult when Mahomes keeps a play alive three times that long.
“Listen, for anything he’s doing right now, he’s done a nice job of being such a young guy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “but to have that ability to keep your eyes downfield when you’re outside the pocket is a big thing. Some of that comes natural to him and (our coaches) work with him on it, but a lot of it does come natural, keeping his eyes downfield and being able to throw with accuracy.
“That’s a gift,” Reid said. “Now, they work on it every day, but he does have a natural gift.”
Notes: Center Mitch Morse (concussion), linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and strong safety Eric Berry (heel) remained out of practice Thursday. Free safety Daniel Sorensen continued to work his way back onto the field after he rejoined the team from injured reserve earlier this week.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit during Week 8
Week 8 doesn't offer too many "can't miss" fantasy starts, but astute owners who have worked the waiver wires or patiently waited for a slow starter to finally gain steam will be rewarded, as the slate provides a handful of under-the-radar performers who will deliver quality numbers.
On the flip side, those players who struggled
Week 8 doesn’t offer too many “can’t miss” fantasy starts, but astute owners who have worked the waiver wires or patiently waited for a slow starter to finally gain steam will be rewarded, as the slate provides a handful of under-the-radar performers who will deliver quality numbers.
On the flip side, those players who struggled during the first seven weeks won’t see much of a respite. As the midway point of the season — and the NFL trade deadline next week — approaches, most of this season’s disappointing fantasy players are likely to continue showing their true, frustrating colors.
START: Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers: Yes, the turnovers (seven in three games) is cause for concern, but Winston has also thrown for 760 yards and four touchdowns in his first two starts and gets a Bengals defense that is 28th in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing quarterbacks. What puts Winston high atop the must-start mountain is a renewed effort to run, as he has rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in the last two games. It’s hard to envision Winston, who has attempted 93 passes in his two starts, not finding the end zone multiple times in what should be a high-scoring affair.
SIT: T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars: His pass-catching skills have made him a darling in PPR leagues, but Yeldon has yet to eclipse 60 rushing yards in a single game, a feat that becomes even less likely with the addition of Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville backfield. The trip to London becomes less fruitful for Yeldon as he contends with an Eagles defense that is second in fewest fantasy points per game allowed to opposing running backs and seventh overall against the rush. There will be some flex appeal to Yeldon in PPR formats, but the prospect of Hyde cutting into his touches diminishes his value in other types of leagues.
START: Marlon Mack, RB, Colts: Mack has averaged nearly 7 yards per carry in his last two games and will face an Oakland defense that is 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.7) and 22nd overall. He’s shown potential as a pass catcher out of the backfield, and while rookie Nyheim Hines will get the bulk of snaps in passing situations, expect Mack to be targeted a few times. Mack is an RB2 with a chance to produce RB1 numbers.
SIT: Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles: Part of the reason why the champs have struggled offensively, Agholor has just one touchdown this season and has been held under 30 receiving yards four times, including last week’s feeble 20-yard effort in the loss to the Panthers. Don’t expect Agholor to find his 2017 form in London against a Jaguars defense that leads the league with 195.4 passing yards per game. Although he’s averaging nearly eight targets per game, Agholor has done little to justify Carson Wentz throwing in his direction.
START: Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots: The prospect of his first monster game in a New England uniform is rising. Gordon caught four passes for 100 yards in last week’s win over the Bears and he has seen his targets rise from six in his first two games to 16 over the past two outings. The Bills are fourth in receiving yards allowed, but they have given up 13 passing touchdowns, tying them for 20th overall. While Gordon has only one touchdown in New England, that is likely to increase on Monday night.
SIT: Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions: Detroit’s gunslinger has thrown at least two touchdowns in five straight games, a streak that will be tested by a Seattle pass defense that is tied for second with only eight scoring passes allowed. No longer the “Legion of Boom,” the Seahawks still lead the league in fewest net passing yards allowed and are in the top 10 in interceptions. An improved ground game has led Stafford to throw a combined 48 passes in the last two games, and if the Lions are able to remain balanced offensively, then Stafford’s prolific yardage totals will also take a sizable hit.
START: Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers: If Matt Breida (ankle, hamstring) can’t go, then Mostert gets a great matchup against the Cardinals, who have the worst run defense in the league. Arizona also is dead last with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed, further bolstering Mostert’s value. He has averaged 7.6 yards per carry over the past two weeks and is a solid receiver out of the backfield; even if Breida happens to play, Mostert should still get enough touches to get RB2 status in PPR formats.
SIT: Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets: With Bilal Powell (neck) facing potential retirement, Crowell will get his share of the 13 touches per game that Powell totaled. However, Crowell must face a Bears defense that is third against the run and is the only team that has yet to allow a touchdown on the ground. Crowell has rushed for a combined 69 yards on 24 carries in the two games since he ran through the Broncos for 219 yards, making him a longshot of an RB2. He still won’t be heavily involved in the passing game, further dampening his value in PPR formats.
START: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears: He’s proven the six-TD outburst he had against the Buccaneers wasn’t a fluke, as Trubisky has thrown for 649 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games. The Jets are 25th in receiving yards allowed and have given up 13 touchdown passes, and with coach Matt Nagy taking the gloves off Trubisky, this makes for a great opportunity to run with the budding fantasy standout.
SIT: Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns: The Steelers are 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and while that makes starting Mayfield intriguing, he’s best off on the fantasy bench. He’s averaged just 226.5 passing yards per game in the last two weeks and could remain near that total if the Browns make a commitment to getting running back Nick Chubb an extensive workload.
One-win 49ers, Cardinals vie to avoid NFC-worst label
The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.
Leftwich was promoted late last week to replace Mike McCoy, fired after a 45-10 loss to Denver
The Steve Wilks Era in Arizona began in Week 1. The Josh Rosen Era, in Week 4. Now the Cardinals have turned to new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in an attempt to turn things around.
Leftwich was promoted late last week to replace Mike McCoy, fired after a 45-10 loss to Denver that dropped the Cardinals to 1-6. Their only victory has come against the 49ers, who will visit Arizona on Sunday.
Like the Cardinals, the 49ers are on their second quarterback this season, and either Rosen or 49ers’ second-year man C.J. Beathard should find a week of respite after the 1-6 teams meet again.
The Cardinals are averaging 13.1 points a game and are last in the NFL in total offense, rushing yards, third-down conversion percentage and time of possession. They have not gained more than 269 yards in a game.
“We weren’t productive enough, and that may be an understatement,” Cardinals first-year coach Steve Wilks said of his change in coordinators. “Josh is a smart and intelligent guy. He can handle a lot. I think it’s clarity. That’s what we need. And we didn’t have that.”
Rosen has completed 71 of 129 passes for 820 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in four starts and one relief appearance. The Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns last Thursday, when Rosen also lost two fumbles. He suffered a sprained toe in that game and was limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to start.
Beathard, to make his fifth start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, threw for a career-high 349 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions the first time these teams met, when the Cardinals used a 5-0 turnover advantage to take a 28-18 victory on Oct. 7.
The 49ers dominated the game statistically, with an edge in total yards (447-200), first downs (33-10) and time of possession (40:12-19:48), but Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes returned one of three 49ers fumbles for a touchdown and Johnson scored twice on short-field drives after turnovers.
San Francisco has lost five in a row during a tough stretch that has included two games against the Rams and dates with the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers have given up an average of 33 points during the losing streak and have 12 turnovers and no takeaways in the last three games.
“I know if we don’t take care of the ball better, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You can’t go three games with (12) turnovers and zero takeaways. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the best team in the NFL or the worst team in the NFL. We have to get that fixed, regardless of who we play.”
The 49ers are averaging 137.4 rushing yards per game, second in the league, utilizing the 1-2 punch of Matt Breida and Alfred Morris. Breida leads the 49ers with 445 yards rushing. He had 56 and Morris had 61 of San Francisco’s 147 yards rushing in the first game against Arizona. Breida did not practice Wednesday after aggravating an ankle sprain in a loss to the Rams last week and his status is unknown.
The Cardinals have given up an average of 148.3 yards a game rushing, worst in the league. Mike Davis (101) and Latavius Murray (156) had 100-yard games against them, and Adrian Peterson and Phillip Lindsay had at least 90 yards.
San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman has missed two of the last four games with a calf injury and his status is unknown, and 49ers safety Adrian Colbert suffered a season-ending ankle sprain last week. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon appears doubtful.
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not practice Wednesday because of a lingering hamstring issue but is expected to play.
Seahawks, Lions ride running games into matchup
After the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and one-loss New Orleans Saints, there are 11 NFC teams with records between 4-2 and 3-4.
Two of those are the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, who will meet Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Both 3-3, the Seahawks and Lions are trending in the
After the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and one-loss New Orleans Saints, there are 11 NFC teams with records between 4-2 and 3-4.
Two of those are the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, who will meet Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Both 3-3, the Seahawks and Lions are trending in the right direction — each have won three of four games since 0-2 starts — in large part for the same reason: renewed running games.
The Seahawks have relied on the tandem of Chris Carson and Mike Davis, while the Lions have succeeded with second-round draft pick Kerryon Johnson.
After the first two losses, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks re-evaluated and re-emphasized the running game and made sure “that was the essence of what we were all about.”
Combined with the return of offensive lineman D.J. Fluker in Week 3, the results have been apparent. Carson has a team-high 352 yards rushing, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and one touchdown, and Davis has 193 yards, 4.6 per rush and three TDs.
That’s quite a turnaround for an offense that last season saw quarterback Russell Wilson lead the team in rushing and had just one TD from a running back on the ground.
The Seahawks rushed for 155 yards in a 27-3 victory against Oakland in London before their bye week, and Wilson was sacked just once after being sacked six times in each of the first two games of the season.
“We’re just getting rolling,” Carroll said. “I’ll never not be frustrated by the way we started this season, but we’re moving.”
The Lions were embarrassed in their first two games, blown out at home 48-17 on Monday Night Football by the New York Jets and a rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold, making his first career start and then dropping a 30-27 decision to San Francisco (1-6).
Detroit had 248 rushing yards, its highest single-game output in 21 years, and 7.1 yards per carry in a 32-21 victory at Miami last weekend. Johnson rushed for 158 of those yards and has 444 this season.
“We’re always going to try to be balanced the best we can,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Look, when you go out and you can execute and do it the right way, it looks really good. We’ve seen it when it doesn’t look so good the other way.”
Against the Dolphins, the Lions had more rushes than passes for the first time this season.
Quarterback Matt Stafford said he was fine with that.
“It’s incredible,” he said. “Our guys up front dominated. They played great. I thought our receivers in the back end blocked well, and then obviously our backs were awesome. It was a lot of fun to watch them do their thing.
“I haven’t been a part of too many of those, and it was a whole lot of fun.”
Both teams will get some reinforcements for Sunday’s game.
Carroll said the Seahawks expect to have linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and tight end Ed Dickson (upper leg) in the lineup for the first time this season.
The Lions made a trade Wednesday with the New York Giants to acquire standout defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.
Carroll said Harrison is a great addition for the Lions.
“Tell him to take his time getting there,” Carroll joked.
–Field Level Media
Brady, Patriots aim to extend dominance of Bills
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dominated the Buffalo Bills in historic fashion and look to extend the run on "Monday Night Football."
Brady is 28-3 in his career against Buffalo, the most victories by any quarterback against a single opponent in NFL history. Only three Bills quarterbacks (Jim Kelly,
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dominated the Buffalo Bills in historic fashion and look to extend the run on “Monday Night Football.”
Brady is 28-3 in his career against Buffalo, the most victories by any quarterback against a single opponent in NFL history. Only three Bills quarterbacks (Jim Kelly, Jack Kemp and Joe Ferguson) have won more games in Orchard Park, N.Y., than Brady’s 14.
In the 18 seasons since Brady took over for Drew Bledsoe in New England, the Bills have had 17 different starting quarterbacks. The latest is Derek Anderson, who will start for the second straight week in place of rookie Josh Allen (sprained elbow), three weeks after being signed out of semi-retirement.
Buffalo (2-5) could also be without Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, who is in league concussion protocol after hitting his head on the turf during Buffalo’s 32-point loss last week in Indianapolis.
Backups Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy combined to average 6.1 yards per carry against the Colts, a season-high for the Bills and one of the few bright spots for an offense that ranks last in the league in scoring (11.6 points per game). Over the past four weeks, the Bills have totaled 31 points, and the offense has been responsible for just 22 of them.
“We know we are not where we need to be,” said Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who spent 11 seasons assisting Bill Belichick during two stints with the Patriots. “I’ve been on both ends of the spectrum. You have to have a short-term memory. You have to look at the things you need to improve on, which for us, is a lot.”
This will be the first Monday Night Football game in Buffalo since 2008. The Bills have not won at home on Monday night since 1994.
After playing five of their first seven games on the road, Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “This’ll be a big week for us in terms of the energy around the city and creating an environment in our stadium where it’s hard to play.”
New England (5-2) has won three straight and has a chance for its 25th undefeated month since 2000. No other NFL team has done that more than 15 times in that span.
“We know it will be tough up there Monday night,” Belichick said. “It’s always tough in Buffalo. I’m sure there will be a lot of energy in the stadium given all that they have going on and so forth. This will be a good test for us on the road to go out and play well in the division.”
All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) and rookie running back Sony Michel (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, but neither player has been ruled out yet for Monday night.
Gronkowski, a Western New York native, did not make the trip last week to Chicago, while Michel was injured early in the Patriots’ 38-31 win over the Bears.
–Field Level Media
Super Bowl 53 Odds: Updated for Week 8
Key takeaways from week 7:
- Rams, Patriots, and Chiefs remain in top three spots
- 49ers and Cardinals have the lowest odds at 500/1
- Biggest jump: Indianapolis Colts (+25%)
- Biggest drop: Jacksonville Jaguars (-81.8%)
- No change: Buccaneers, Steelers, Saints, Titans, Raiders, Vikings (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
{{CODE_SB_ODDS_AFTER_WEEK_7}}
Key takeaways from week 7:
- Rams, Patriots, and Chiefs remain in top three spots
- 49ers and Cardinals have the lowest odds at 500/1
- Biggest jump: Indianapolis Colts (+25%)
- Biggest drop: Jacksonville Jaguars (-81.8%)
- No change: Buccaneers, Steelers, Saints, Titans, Raiders, Vikings (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Amari Cooper prefers show over tell for impact on Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Amari Cooper is ready to show the Dallas Cowboys what they got in giving up a first-round draft pick for a new No. 1 receiver.
The former Oakland pass-catcher just isn't too interested in talking about it beforehand.
"I will leave that for you guys to see," Cooper said Wednesday in
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Amari Cooper is ready to show the Dallas Cowboys what they got in giving up a first-round draft pick for a new No. 1 receiver.
The former Oakland pass-catcher just isn’t too interested in talking about it beforehand.
“I will leave that for you guys to see,” Cooper said Wednesday in his first meeting with reporters after his first practice with the Cowboys, who have extra time to get him ready for a new offense with their open week before returning Nov. 5 at home against Tennessee.
Quarterback Dak Prescott said he will stay home during his weekend off to spend extra time with Cooper, acquired Monday for Dallas’ top pick next year. They were Southeastern Conference rivals when Prescott was at Mississippi State and Cooper at Alabama.
“Just excited,” Prescott told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “A guy I played against in college and then I’ve seen him play in the NFL and be a two-time Pro Bowler. Just the things that he does and how explosive he is, he has a lot to offer this offense.”
While Cooper has connections to the Cowboys through previous offensive coordinators who worked under Dallas’ Scott Linehan and a strong link to tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier from their time together with the Crimson Tide, he says the system he’s walking into is quite different.
Cooper also says it doesn’t matter much.
“I’ve been playing football all my life,” Cooper said. “You just have to be a good learner, and I think I’m that. I’m already adjusting and picking up the system pretty well.”
Cooper said he saw the move as a fresh start, but added he hadn’t really thought about whether he needed one . After two 1,000-yard seasons with trips to the Pro Bowl his first two years, Cooper’s production dropped in his third season with the Raiders.
This year, Cooper had two 100-yard games before being targeted just twice with one catch in his final two games with the Raiders. He left his final game with Oakland against Seattle early with a concussion, but says he has cleared the concussion protocol.
“When I found out I was going to be a Dallas Cowboy, I just knew I would have to adapt fast,” said Cooper, who said he found out on the practice field with the Raiders on Monday. “I knew everything would happen real fast. I didn’t really have time to think about it, to be honest.”
While the Cowboys paid a premium to get Cooper, they essentially viewed him as a first-round pick in trying to upgrade a group that has struggled to replace retired tight end Jason Witten and franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant, who was released in a cost-cutting move.
Cooper, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, has 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 games. He’s 24 — five years younger than Bryant — and due to make $13.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract next season. He’s a bargain this year, though, with a salary of $700,000.
“We feel like he’s the kind of guy that we’ve drafted in the first round over the last few years, these building-block players who we think are going to be here for a long time,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We feel like he fits into that mode and maybe in some ways is less risky because he has production at the NFL level.”
The Cowboys (3-4) have one 100-yard receiving game this season, by Cole Beasley, the dean of their revamped receiving group, in a blowout win over Jacksonville in Week 6. Dallas wide receivers don’t even have 1,000 yards combined just one game shy of the halfway mark.
But one of Dallas’ defensive leaders isn’t ready to say things are fixed coming off a 20-17 loss at Washington that dropped Dallas to 0-4 on the road.
“I don’t like thinkin’,” pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence said. “I like proving to people. Just like he has to prove to y’all, he has to prove to us that he’s in here to come to work each and every day just like the rest of us and get this thing rolling.”
That’s not news to Cooper.
“I have to stack the days together,” he said. “Obviously learn the system, and just be ready to go out there when my name is called. All the other stuff will come.”
NOTES: DE Randy Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on a knee that’s been bothering him most of the season, but he is expected to be ready to face the Titans. … RG Zack Martin and TE Geoff Swaim both sustained sprained knees against the Redskins, but the Cowboys are optimistic both will be available against Tennessee.
Redskins’ offense has scored 1 2nd-half TD all season
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Locked in a 7-7 tie against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Redskins took the second-half kickoff and drove to first-and-goal at the 9.
On first down, Alex Smith had tight end Jeremy Sprinkle open in the end zone, but they were not on the same page and the throw was incomplete.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Locked in a 7-7 tie against the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Redskins took the second-half kickoff and drove to first-and-goal at the 9.
On first down, Alex Smith had tight end Jeremy Sprinkle open in the end zone, but they were not on the same page and the throw was incomplete. On third down from the 1, Adrian Peterson took a handoff and ran into teammate Vernon Davis, resulting in a 2-yard loss.
Washington settled for a field goal. Smith and Co. earned another first-and-goal at the 9 in the fourth quarter — and again wound up with just a field goal.
“We’re obviously struggling when it comes to scoring touchdowns,” coach Jay Gruden said after practice Wednesday as the Redskins prepare to face the New York Giants. “We do have to get better on offense punching the ball in.”
The problems in the red zone last Sunday did not wind up hurting the Redskins. They beat the Cowboys 20-17 to improve to 4-2 and extend their lead atop the NFC East.
But it is a recurring theme, particularly in the third and fourth quarters.
Gruden’s offense has managed only a single second-half TD all season — and that lone such score was entirely meaningless, reducing Washington’s deficit to 43-19 in a blowout loss at the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
“Some of the plays, we’ve missed. We are beating ourselves up over it a little bit. So move on, learn from them and then try to attack the Giants appropriately. Stick with the plan,” Gruden said. “Guys are doing good overall, got some wins, but I know we can do a lot better offensively.”
His players cite their own execution as the biggest flaw so far.
On that first-and-goal play in the third quarter against Dallas, Smith said he thought Sprinkle would flatten out the route and head toward the sideline, but Sprinkle instead “kept running for the corner.”
On that ensuing third-and-goal play, which Peterson said should have been “a walk-in touchdown,” he faulted himself for “not being patient and letting Vernon get across. I would have rubbed right off him and walked into the end zone, pretty much. That is what’s hurting us the most.”
Smith’s numbers have dropped off from last season, when he led the NFL with a career-best 104.7 passer rating, averaged 8 yards per attempt and completed 67.5 percent of his throws for the Chiefs, who traded him to the Redskins. With Washington, his rating is 91.9, his yards per attempt are down to 7.1, and his completion percentage is 63.3.
“There’s a lot of room improvement for us out there, especially offensively as a unit. We’ve left some plays out there, for sure,” Smith said.
Putting some blame on work he still needs to do to jell with new teammates, even though the season is more than a third over, Smith said: “Without a doubt, you’re going to go through some things for a first time out there. You’d love to avoid that, but sometimes it’s unavoidable.”
Notes: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), Peterson (shoulder), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), LG Shawn Lauvao (calf) and LB Zach Brown (illness) missed practice. WR Paul Richardson (knee, shoulder) and RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee) were limited participants. … Thompson, who missed the game against Dallas, said he thinks he will be active at New York. “As long as I keep feeling good throughout the week, then I plan on playing Sunday.”
Jets’ Powell needs surgery for neck injury, could end career
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Bilal Powell might have played the last snap of his football career.
The New York Jets running back needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it's potentially a career-ending injury.
"It's possible," Bowles said Wednesday. "We'll see how the surgery
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Bilal Powell might have played the last snap of his football career.
The New York Jets running back needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it’s potentially a career-ending injury.
“It’s possible,” Bowles said Wednesday. “We’ll see how the surgery goes.”
Powell was placed on injured reserve after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room.
Bowles says the injury is similar to the one that sidelined wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for all of last season, but adds that “this may be worse.”
The playing future for Powell, the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher, was already uncertain before the grim news. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.
“Bilal’s one of the hardest workers on this team,” Bowles said. “It’s a big blow from that standpoint, but you worry more about the person and healing more than you do the football player. So, that’s where we’re at.”
Powell has 3,446 yards rushing in eight seasons with the Jets, just 1 yard behind Adrian Murrell (3,447, 1993-97) for ninth on the team’s career list.
Powell is the team’s longest-tenured player after being drafted in the fourth round out of Louisville in 2011. He has provided the Jets with a dual-threat presence out of the backfield, catching 204 passes for 1,567 yards and five touchdowns. Powell had 11 receptions for 110 yards and a TD this season.
“Yeah, man, it’s a sad thing to see that just because B.P. is so respected in this locker room,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “He’s just such a great guy to have on the team. That’s first and foremost, but him as a player, he’s amazing as well. It sucks in general to see that happen to anyone, but especially B.P., it hurts a little bit.”
The Jets could add another running back before their game Sunday at Chicago. Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are the only players at the position, with De’Angelo Henderson on the practice squad. Elijah McGuire is still on injured reserve, working his way back from a foot injury suffered early in training camp.
The team also has announced it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets’ injury-plagued positions.
Campbell played in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him on Oct. 9.
The Jets had only Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks as healthy players at the safety position on the active roster. Starter Marcus Maye is sidelined with a broken right thumb and could miss a few more weeks, but was a limited participant at practice Wednesday — a sign of improvement. Doug Middleton, Maye’s replacement, tore a pectoral muscle against the Vikings and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Rontez Miles remains on the physically unable to perform list since tearing the meniscus in one of his knees during the offseason. He was on the field during practice, but Bowles said Miles won’t be activated this week.
Campbell was a fourth-round pick of Cleveland in 2015 out of Northwestern and played in 37 games, including 11 starts for the Browns. He was released with an injury settlement in 2017 and signed with Houston.
The 26-year-old Campbell has 82 total tackles and one pass defensed in his NFL career.
NOTES: Enunwa (sprained ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps), LB Darron Lee (illness), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot), C Spencer Long (knee/finger), WR Robby Anderson (ankle) and LT Kelvin Beachum (back) all did not practice. Johnson has missed the past three games, but says “I’ll be out there soon.” … CB Buster Skrine remains in concussion protocol, but practiced on a limited basis. … LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) was also limited.
Newton, Panthers winning without throwing the deep ball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton and the Panthers are proving they can win without throwing the ball deep down the field.
The 2015 league MVP has attempted 16 passes — and completed just three — that have travelled longer than 20 yards in the air this season, according the NFL's Next Gen stats. That's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton and the Panthers are proving they can win without throwing the ball deep down the field.
The 2015 league MVP has attempted 16 passes — and completed just three — that have travelled longer than 20 yards in the air this season, according the NFL’s Next Gen stats. That’s far fewer than most other NFL quarterbacks. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, for instance, has completed 17 of 42 passes beyond 20 yards, with eight of those going for touchdowns.
Newton said the lack of vertical passing game isn’t something he’s concerned with entering Sunday’s home game against the Ravens (4-3), especially with his team 4-2 this season.
“When you are moving the ball, people say why aren’t you taking many shots downfield?” Newton said. “When you take too many shots downfield and it’s not there and you start forcing the ball, they say why can’t you protect the ball? So our thing is we turn our ears to mute and take what the defense is giving us. When we have opportunities to take shots down the field trust and believe nobody loves touchdowns more than I do — and if it’s there I’m going to take it.”
Added Newton: “If not, you just live to fight another day.”
Coach Ron Rivera likes that approach, saying he is just fine with how Newton is playing. Newton has completed 11 touchdown passes this season and has four interceptions and has a solid 94.7 QB rating.
“I think the quarterback is very efficient with (the ball) right now,” Rivera said. “There’s no reason to panic.”
The formula seems to be working for the Panthers, who are winning games behind Newton’s heroics.
Three weeks ago against the Giants the eighth-year QB rallied Carolina back in the final seconds, leading a drive that set up Graham Gano’s winning 63-yard field goal. This past Sunday Newton brought the Panthers back from a 17-0 deficit on the road against the Super Bowl champion Eagles with three TD drives to finish the game, earning him his 10th career NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor on Wednesday.
Rivera said when the game is on the line Newton has the same mentality as Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion who many still consider the best basketball player of all time.
“He’ll come up and say, ‘Put it in my hands, coach. Trust me,'” Rivera said of Newton. “Michael Jordan used to say, ‘Certain guys want the ball when it’s crunch time. Other guys just don’t seem to come off the picks the way they’re supposed to.’ I’ve told that to Cam, and Cam has always wanted the ball.”
Although the Panthers still looking stagnant at times on offense — including the first three quarters against the Eagles when they managed just seven first downs and no points — Newton seems adjusting well to new offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s scheme, which features more check downs and screen plays than the Panthers have typically run in the past.
“When we get into the logistic things of football, and what the defense is giving and what they aren’t, you can’t just go down and chuck the football downfield and just expect, ‘Well, we didn’t take shots in the game,'” Newton said. “That’s not what good teams or offenses do. We don’t let the defense dictate to us, we dictate to the defense. So that’s been our approach.”
With the emphasis focused on shorter routes, Newton is completing a career-high 65.6 percent of his passes, well above his career average of 58.9 percent.
So while Newton says he likes the big play as much as anyone, he seems fine with Turner’s philosophy — as long as the Panthers are winning games.
“Whatever Norv and his offensive staff calls it’s my job as the quarterback to execute it,” Newton said. “If I see anything otherwise, it’s my job to make the proper audible. If not, then run the play.”
Steelers CB Joe Haden enjoying renaissance in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The end came quickly in Cleveland for Joe Haden, a stark reminder that the NFL is a business. The Browns were rebuilding again in the summer of 2017, and having a cornerback in his late 20s making eight figures didn't exactly fit the plan, fiscally or otherwise.
For the first time in
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The end came quickly in Cleveland for Joe Haden, a stark reminder that the NFL is a business. The Browns were rebuilding again in the summer of 2017, and having a cornerback in his late 20s making eight figures didn't exactly fit the plan, fiscally or otherwise.

For the first time in his football life, Haden felt adrift.
For the first time in his football life, Haden felt adrift.
The two-time Pro Bowler understood his final two seasons in Cleveland were marred by injury and inconsistent play.
Still, getting cut loose — even a split as amicable as the one between Haden and the Browns — thrust his long-range plans into serious jeopardy.
“When I first got in the league I was thinking I’d play 15 years,” Haden said.
Less than halfway there, Haden was willing to settle for just one more to prove something to Cleveland and — if he’s being honest — himself too.
Funny how things work out. Fast forward 14 months and Haden finds himself the linchpin of Pittsburgh’s revamped secondary. The 29-year-old is in a sweet spot of sorts. The speed that helped make him the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft is still there, joined by the smarts accumulated from nearly a decade shadowing the league’s best receivers.
“Joe’s athletic ability is still pretty sharp,” defensive backs coach Tom Bradley said. “Mentally he gets better as time goes on. I think he understands what people are trying to get done.”
While the first-place Steelers (3-2-1) remain very much a work in progress heading into Sunday’s visit from the Browns (2-4-1) — particularly at the cornerback spot opposite Haden, where Artie Burns, Coty Sensabaugh and Cam Sutton remain in a rotation until one of them takes firm ownership of the position — Haden’s steadying presence has provided a much-needed lift.
Three weeks ago he kept Atlanta star wide receiver Julio Jones without a catch until the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand. Two weeks ago in Cincinnati, he held A.J. Green out of the end zone. Haden’s reward? A quick trip to Los Angeles during Pittsburgh’s bye to check in on buddy LeBron James.
Now a rematch with the Browns — who fought to an ugly 21-all tie with Pittsburgh in the season opener — awaits. It’s a game that doesn’t feel nearly as personal as it did last season, when Haden found himself lining up against his former teammates just days after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert sprinted to sign him after being released by Cleveland.
While Haden was pretty sure he’d land a job after getting let go, he admits the fervency with which the Steelers went after him during their very brief courtship gave him a jolt of confidence.
“Coach Tomlin and Kev just really helped me out through the process of getting here, just showing me how much they wanted me, how much they loved me,” Haden said. “They were like ‘Joe, listen, we need you here.'”
Perhaps even more than Tomlin and Colbert knew. The Steelers signed Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract last August and he spent much of last season trying to fit in for a team that raced to its second straight AFC North title. Then Pittsburgh cut veterans Mike Mitchell, William Gay and Robert Golden in March, leaving Haden as the elder statesman.
“He’s a guy that in the secondary, for us to be young, we can rely on and feel good with him out there,” said second-year nickel back Mike Hilton. “He has become more vocal because he knows he’s the guy in the room.”
Haden developed a tightknit relationship with Burns — like Haden a former first-round pick — and his experience in Cleveland grounded him in a way. The Browns didn’t win much during Haden’s seven seasons in town. The atmosphere and the stakes are higher in Pittsburgh, where the losses are fewer but also more consequential. His message to the rest of the group that includes eight players with less than four years of NFL experience: relax.
“If we’re winning or if we’re losing, we still have the same amount of little corrections,” Haden said. “It’s just that one spot where you have to make a play or they have to make a play. It’s never really that bad.”
A season ago he appeared to be at a crossroads. Now his teammates believe Haden is once again among the league’s elite. While Haden will leave that for others to decide, he’s still open to the idea that his best football remains in front of him as 30 approaches.
“You hear people say ‘Oh yeah, the game is slowing down,'” Haden said. “But I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Now I finally feel like literally, I feel like the game is slowing down.”
Even as Haden insists that he’s not.
NOTES: Burnett (groin) and LB L.J. Fort (ankle) were full participants on Wednesday. … WR Darrius Heyward-Bey and TE Xavier Grimble (concussion) were limited. … RT Marcus Gilbert (knee) did not practice.
Jets’ Powell needs surgery on neck injury, could end career
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Bilal Powell needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it's a potentially career-ending injury.
Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Bilal Powell needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it’s a potentially career-ending injury.
Powell was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room.
Bowles says the injury is similar to the one that sidelined wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for all of last season, but adds that it’s a bit worse.
The playing future for Powell, the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher, was already uncertain before the grim news. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.
The team also has announced it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets’ injury-plagued positions.
Mayfield says ‘no words’ for ref’s explanation of helmet hit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The explanation didn't make any sense at the time. Days later, Baker Mayfield remains baffled.
After the Browns rookie quarterback was blasted in the helmet on Sunday by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead, who lowered his head to deliver the blow on Mayfield, referee Shawn Hochuli added a layer of confusion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The explanation didn’t make any sense at the time. Days later, Baker Mayfield remains baffled.
After the Browns rookie quarterback was blasted in the helmet on Sunday by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead, who lowered his head to deliver the blow on Mayfield, referee Shawn Hochuli added a layer of confusion to a controversial play with his reason for not calling a penalty.
“The quarterback is still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head,” Hochuli announced. “He had not yet begun his slide. There is therefore no foul.”
Mayfield can’t grasp that explanation.
“No words,” an incredulous Mayfield said Wednesday. “Honestly. No words.”
Mayfield said he didn’t initially hear Hochuli’s comments, mainly because he was focused on calling the Browns’ next play.
Once he found out, Mayfield was dumbfounded.
“I thought that’s why they put the rule in,” Mayfield said. “But we’ll see.”
The NFL is expected to fine Whitehead for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Mayfield, a person familiar with league discipline told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Mayfield had begun to slide at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he was drilled by Whitehead, who used the crown of his helmet to plaster the No. 1 overall pick.
Whitehead should have been flagged for unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not commented on calls from last week’s games.
The league, which has placed an extra emphasis on protecting quarterbacks, has been announcing fines on Saturday. If Whitehead is punished, it will be public confirmation that the play should have been penalized.
However, the Browns aren’t looking for another veiled apology from the league. They’ve had several questionable calls go against them this season, but guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t think officials are biased against the Browns (2-4-1), who have played four overtimes games.
“It’s a tough job being an NFL ref,” said Bitonio said. “Mistakes happen. That’s part of the job. We miss things. They miss things. It’s part of the business. We have to overcome that. The refs might have blown a call here and there, but we’ve had opportunities to make things happen. When it came down to it, we missed those opportunities.”
And while the league has been proactive in protecting quarterbacks, late hits remain a problem. The one on Mayfield was particularly alarming because he was doing everything correctly, still got whacked and nothing was called.
Browns coach Hue Jackson is in favor of such plays being subject to replay review if it means getting the call correct.
“The league and the officials want to get it right, so to me anything that is questionable that way, I think you take a real good look at it,” Jackson said.
“Let’s just not move on from it, even if you have to review it. Let’s make sure that those things are correct as those calls are being made, when it’s something that’s that vicious, that kind of hit, especially on a quarterback.”
Jackson said he has had positive “conversations” with the league. Ultimately, he said the goal is for fairness.
“I think the most important thing for the league, for teams, for coaches, for everybody, is we just want to get it right,” he said. “Games are won and lost on these things. Jobs will be on the line because of these things and that’s important. Again, we just want it to be right.”
Mayfield feels the NFL might consider adopting the college “targeting” rule in which players are subject to ejection and suspensions if called for using their helmets to deliver a blow. Mayfield said the rule served as a deterrent when he was at Oklahoma.
“I definitely know it affected our team,” Mayfield said. “When anytime you have guys that are flying around trying to impose their will on an offense and a hit like that can take them out of not only that second half but then the first half of the next game, that can affect a lot of guys.”
Mayfield wasn’t injured on the play and he sneered “I’ll be all right” when asked if he felt fortunate that he didn’t sustain a concussion.
After he got popped by Whitehead, Mayfield jumped to his feet and walked directly at him while yelling that he needs to hit harder. The moment underscored Mayfield’s toughness and fire.
“That’s who he’s always been,” running back Duke Johnson said. “We’re going to back him. We’re going to support him, and it’s great to see. Wish he’d get down a lot sooner, but it’s great to see him get up from it, bounce back and go down there and make more plays.”
NOTES: LB Joe Schobert (hamstring), WR Rashard Higgins and CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) will miss Sunday’s game. … Jackson is following through on his promise to be more involved in Cleveland’s offense, but Mayfield doesn’t think the unit needs an overhaul. “We don’t have to re-invent the wheel,” he said. “We need to perfect our craft. You look at the good teams around the league, they work hard at what they do and they become good at it. We have what we have.”
Eagles lose defensive end Derek Barnett for the season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett had shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Barnett had 19 tackles and 2½ sacks this season. He had six sacks as a rookie, including playoffs. The 2017 first-round pick recovered Tom Brady's fumble on Brandon Graham's strip-sack to seal Philadelphia's 41-33
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett had shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Barnett had 19 tackles and 2½ sacks this season. He had six sacks as a rookie, including playoffs. The 2017 first-round pick recovered Tom Brady’s fumble on Brandon Graham’s strip-sack to seal Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl.
Three-time Pro Bowl pick Michael Bennett will likely replace Barnett in the starting lineup. Bennett has three sacks in the past four games.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was back at practice Wednesday after missing three games because of a calf injury.
The Eagles (3-4) play the Jaguars (3-4) in London on Sunday.
Report: Raiders players questioning Gruden’s accountability
Following the second trade of a multi-time Pro Bowler in less than two months, some Oakland Raiders players are questioning the accountability of head coach Jon Gruden, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.
"When what you say and what you do are two different things, there is a problem," an anonymous
Following the second trade of a multi-time Pro Bowler in less than two months, some Oakland Raiders players are questioning the accountability of head coach Jon Gruden, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.
“When what you say and what you do are two different things, there is a problem,” an anonymous player told The Athletic. “We all have to believe in each other and pull in one direction.”
The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden had said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him long-term. Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.
“The Mack trade was a real stiff jab,” another anonymous player said. “But the Cooper one was like a knockout punch, especially because we had just walked back in the door from the bye. We didn’t want to believe it was coming, and Coach said we weren’t going to trade him.”
The Cooper trade was made worse, per The Athletic, when Gruden didn’t tell players about it at the end of Monday’s practice, despite the wideout being pulled off the field in the middle of the session. Instead, players found out about the trade via news on their phones, and Gruden spoke to ESPN about the deal before talking to his team.
Despite Gruden’s assertions that the team is “trying to stay competitive,” The Athletic quoted multiple players who doubt the team isn’t tanking.
“You have to wonder if we haven’t been playing for draft picks all along,” a player said. “Despite everything the coaches told us at training camp.”
That perspective appears to have some players less invested in the team because they don’t expect to be around during the teardown and rebuild. The Raiders have 20 players who are set to be unrestricted free agents after the season, and another five set to hit unrestricted free agency.
“I think many of us realize we won’t be here next year,” one said. “We are just waiting to see if we will be here next week.”
One player who spoke to The Athletic without anonymity is tight end Lee Smith, who confirmed he has worries about the locker room and voiced frustration with the idea of a rebuild.
“Of course I’m concerned about the locker room,” Smith said. “I am a leader on this team and I am under contract next year, but more importantly I care about all my teammates. …I know how hard guys work all year. Guys don’t work their ass off year-round because they are worried about the team being good in two or three years, they work hard to win. Now.
“Nobody was happy when we traded Khalil. And nobody is happy that we traded Amari. How could you be? You never ever want to trade elite, homegrown talent. But Coach Gruden is thinking long-term. It’s no secret that he got a 10-year contract. And having five first-rounders in the next two years is pretty good. …And he has been clear about his open-door policy. If guys have a problem with this trade, they can go sit in his office and tell him.”
Gruden was expected to address the Cooper trade with the team on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s day off.
The story from The Athletic comes a day after the publication reported quarterback Derek Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt happy with whatever role in offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt spent the first few weeks of the season doing what he called "dirty work," which mostly amounted to carrying the ball late in games as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to run out the clock.
The Chiefs didn't really need the NFL's reigning rushing champ the way Patrick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt spent the first few weeks of the season doing what he called “dirty work,” which mostly amounted to carrying the ball late in games as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to run out the clock.
The Chiefs didn’t really need the NFL’s reigning rushing champ the way Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the offense was sizzling. So there he was, one of the breakout stars of last season, getting brutally tough yards when the entire opposing defense was stacking the box.
He never complained. Never seemed down.
In fact, the second-year pro insisted all along that he would have his opportunities, once the rest of the league decided they’d better pay attention to the Chiefs’ passing game.
And lo and behold, that’s exactly what has happened the past few weeks, when the Chiefs have been able to pry open massive holes for him in the running game and Mahomes has been able to find him in the passing game.
“We don’t count touches,” Chiefs offensive lineman Cam Erving said. “We have a lot of weapons and when a team schemes for one thing, we have another one to pop it back with. Kareem has just done a great job of being patient and waiting for those moments to come.
“He grabs those moments,” Erving added, “and he finishes.”
He certainly lets the woebegone defender that gets in his way know, too. Rarely does the bruising, Walter Payton-esque running back go down on first contact. Often not second or third.
Take his most impressive run last week against Cincinnati, when he appeared to be bottled up near the sideline. Hunt made a nifty spin move to shake one defender, darted to his left to avoid a few more and then hurdled — without getting any head of steam — yet another before finally going down.
It was the biggest highlight on a night Hunt scored three touchdowns.
“I probably made the wrong read,” Mahomes said of the run-pass option, “and then I handed it to him. It should’ve been a tackle for a loss and then he broke a tackle and jumped over a dude. This is a very talented (Bengals) defense who have a lot of guys who are built to stop the run, and it just speaks to the strength and the power he has when he runs the football.”
Those raw physical skills have been on display the past four weeks, beginning with a win in Denver when Hunt ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught three more passes for 54 yards.
He followed up with a touchdown against Jacksonville, had 185 yards from scrimmage and another score against New England, and had 86 yards rushing and three touchdowns total against Cincinnati.
“(Hunt) makes it all go because you can’t simply ignore the guy,” said Broncos coach Vance Joseph, whose team gets another shot Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. “Our first game, he made most of the big plays, honestly. He’s a guy that runs downhill and he catches the ball in the pass game.”
In other words, he’s the perfect running back for a system that is predicated on misdirection.
“He did well last year, too,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “but he’s playing as well as any running back in the National Football League. He’s not only running the ball like crazy, he’s also catching the football. I actually took him out before he broke the 100-yard mark last week.
“He’s punishing people right now,” Reid added with a grin, “and it’s something to watch.”
Yet just like Hunt took his relative lack of production the first few weeks in stride, he’s done just the same with his sudden surge of success. He heaped praise on his offense line, showered Mahomes and the rest of the offense with accolades and complemented his coaches on getting him the ball.
“I’m just a guy who is going to come in and try my best to make every effort possible to score a touchdown,” he said. “It’s not even about me. It’s about the team winning. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m a team guy. I’m down to do whatever.”
Hunt did finally let his bravado show a little when Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris, who was dressing nearby, described him as “a bull.” Hunt thought for a moment and decided that was a pretty good label, then he realized that bulls don’t really carry much workload.
“I like to be an ox, too,” he said.
Notes: Free safety Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) returned to practice Wednesday. He’d been on the IR since early in training camp and is eligible to play in games beginning Week 8. … Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), Linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice. … Linebacker Terrance Smith tore his ACL on a kick return against Cincinnati, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said. He went on IR earlier this week.
