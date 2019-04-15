Brady, Bennett no-shows for Patriots’ voluntary workouts
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a no-show for the team’s first day of voluntary workouts, ESPN reported.
The entity also said defensive end Michael Bennett didn’t report for Monday’s start to the offseason program.
Brady’s absence wasn’t a major surprise since he skipped the voluntary workouts last year and the 41-year-old had hinted he was unlikely to take part this offseason either.
Not taking part in the voluntary workouts last year didn’t seem to hurt since the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
“My greatest challenge in 2019 is going to be continuing to prepare the way I want with my body, my mind,” Brady said back in February. “It always has its unique challenges. I’ve already got my offseason mapped out. … It will be a lot of time with my family and try to get ready for another year.”
Bennett reportedly lives in Hawaii in the offseason and does his training on the islands. The Patriots acquired the 33-year-old from the Philadelphia Eagles last month.
Tiger Woods’ victory at The Masters also delivered strong TV ratings.
CBS Sports started its Sunday telecast five hours earlier than normal, at 9 a.m. ET, due to weather-shifted tee times. The final round became the highest-rated morning sports golf broadcast in at least 34 years (since metered market ratings began) with a 7.7 overnight rating/21 share.
Combined with an encore presentation, the final round combined for a 11.1 rating, which would be the best for the final round of The Masters since 2010, when Phil Mickelson won and Woods finished tied for fourth as he returned from a scandal that began with him driving into a fire hydrant.
Because of the early start, though, the live rating was the lowest for the final round of the Masters since 2004 (7.3). As it was, the 7.7 rating was still the best for any round of golf since last year’s final round in Augusta, Ga.
The live telecast peaked from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET with a 12.1 rating as Woods earned his fifth green jacket — first since 2005 — and his 15th major title. It’s the highest peak rating for the Masters since 2013, according to CBS.
A rating is the percentage of homes watching a program out of total number of TV homes. Share is percentage of televisions in use.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn't fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says the stress fracture in his back hasn’t fully healed, but he still plans to be ready for the start of organized team activities next month.
“It’s still getting there,” Wentz told reporters Monday when the Eagles began their voluntary offseason program. “Some of the stuff just takes time. That’s not really the main concern, it’s just kind of how I feel and I feel really good with where I’m at.”
Wentz, 26, was diagnosed with the injury in mid-December and missed Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests.
He said he is taking things “week by week” and that he has been cleared to run and throw some, but he declined to discuss specifics of his recovery.
The Eagles begin OTAs on May 21.
“That’s the goal. That’s the goal,” Wentz said. “But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I’ve been on.”
Wentz, who also missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017 with a torn ACL, was asked to comment on concerns about his overall durability. That is a greater concern about that entering 2019 because former backup Nick Foles is now the starter in Jacksonville.
“I get it. I get it,” Wentz said. “I’m looking forward to putting those behind me. I understand it’s a part of this league, it’s a physical league and things happen. Some of those things are out of my control and I look forward to putting that behind me.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz is 23-17 through three seasons with 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor on Monday.
The team also announced that a pair of restricted free agents, safety Anthony Harris and offensive tackle Rashod Hill, had both signed their tenders.
Mannion, who turns 27 later this month, was the Rams’ third-round pick in 2015 and has appeared in 10 career games with one start. He has completed 33 of 53 passes for 258 yards with one interception.
Taylor, 27, appeared in 26 games with Denver in 2016 and 2017. He caught 29 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.
Harris, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Vikings and has appeared in 51 games (17 starts). He set career highs in 2018 with three interceptions, 46 tackles and nine starts.
Hill, 27, is heading into his fourth season with Minnesota and has played in 28 games (15 starts).
The team did not provide any contract details.
The impact of Tiger Woods' Masters victory continues to reverberate with President Donald Trump sending out a Twitter post Monday saying that the 15-time major winner is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The impact of Tiger Woods’ Masters victory continues to reverberate with President Donald Trump sending out a Twitter post Monday saying that the 15-time major winner is deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump’s post read.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to citizens who offer a significant contribution to national interests, world peace, cultural or other endeavors. Trump has awarded the medal seven times previously, all in 2018.
An avid golfer, Trump reportedly watched Woods’ Masters victory from his golf club in Virginia. Woods’ most recent victory came 14 years after his last Masters triumph in 2005.
Woods overcame physical setbacks and personal adversity to earn his most recent victory, five years after he was last ranked No. 1 in the world.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray scheduled a visit with the Washington Redskins, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will meet with the New York Giants this week.
Murray is projected to be a top-10 draft pick, with speculation the Arizona Cardinals want the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick.
Haskins, one of the top quarterback prospects available in this month’s draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Redskins.
The Giants have 12 draft picks — they hold the sixth and 17th picks in the first round — and hosted Murray April 11. The team had dinner with Haskins the night before his Buckeyes pro day in March.
With Eli Manning approaching 40 years old, the Giants are looking for a long-term answer at the position. They have already visited with Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Haskins, a one-year starter as a redshirt sophomore, grew up in Highland Park, N.J., rooting for the Giants as a kid.
“It would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said at the NFL Scouting Combine of possibly being drafted by the Giants.
The Redskins are carrying veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, acquired via trade from the Broncos in March, on the current roster. Alex Smith, who suffered a broken leg and experienced complications following surgery, is not expected to play in 2019.
Other reports of quarterback prospects making the rounds this week include Lock visiting Green Bay and Jones working out for Miami.
The Packers have Aaron Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, but they also have 10 total selections in the draft — including the 12th and 30th picks in the first round.
The Dolphins have the 13th pick and plan to evaluate Jones this week at Duke, according to NFL Network.
The self-imposed deadline set by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hits Monday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will not sign a long-term deal with the team once it passes.
With the NFL draft next week and reports franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
The Seahawks have only $12 million in available salary cap space.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ deal pays more than $33 million per year and included $96 million guaranteed.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block as the self-imposed deadline set by quarterback Russell Wilson hits, meaning a busy two weeks could be ahead for the Seattle Seahawks.
Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100 million, could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.
Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin Monday.
Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals — perhaps the highest-paying — in the NFL, approaching $30 million annually.
NFL Network reported Monday that “agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last 3 days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins.”
Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility Monday for the start of workouts with or without a new deal. His current contract expires after the 2019 season.
Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill was in attendance as the Chiefs opened offseason workouts Monday, Yahoo Sports reported.
Authorities have been investigating two incidents of suspected child abuse last month at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Hill, 25, has not been charged with any crimes.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, Hill set career highs with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Hill is under investigation for an alleged March 14 battery incident involving a juvenile, according to multiple published reports. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Overland Park police responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
His fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed on the March 14 report under the category of “others involved.” The Star reported that Espinal is pregnant with twins and that she is the mother of the 3-year-old whose arm was broken.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and received three years’ probation.
The Chiefs issued a statement last month acknowledging they were aware of the situation.
“We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities,” the team said. “We’ll have no further comment at this time.”
Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams will reportedly miss the start of the offseason conditioning program recovering from shoulder surgery.
Adams had surgery to repair a torn labrum following the Eagles divisional round playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints in January, NJ Advance Media reported Monday.
Adams, 22, was given a six-month timetable for his recovery and is expected to join the team for training camp in July.
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Adams rushed for a team-high 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games as a 2018 rookie.
Healthy running backs on the Philadelphia roster include the recently acquired Jordan Howard, Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott and Donnel Pumphrey. Corey Clement is recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a balcony last year, TMZ.com reported Monday.
Ophir Sternberg said that his 22-month-old son was walking near the pool at a Florida apartment complex in April 2018 when “large objects started to fall from the building many floors above them.”
Sternberg’s lawsuit claimed that items tossed by Brown, including vases and an ottoman, landed just feet from the child, who was allegedly traumatized by the event.
According to TMZ.com, Brown and Sternberg agreed to a confidential settlement and the matter has been closed.
Brown, traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh last month, was expected to report for the start of the Raiders’ offseason workout program Monday.
Tiger Woods’ final-round rally to win the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., boosted him to No. 6 in the Official World Golf Rankings, which were updated Sunday evening.
Woods, 43, entered the tournament at No. 12 in the world, equaling his highest ranking since late in the 2014 season. In the time in between, he dipped as low as 1,199th in the rankings, while undergoing four back surgeries and believing he might never play again.
He climbed all the way to 26th within eight months of his lowest point before reaching 13th by the end of the 2018 season, following a victory at the Tour Championship.
Woods started Sunday two strokes back of Italy’s Francesco Molinari, a margin that remained through 11 holes, before overcoming the gap in the closing stretch to claim his fifth green jacket.
The last time Woods held the world’s top ranking was 10 weeks into the 2014 season. He holds the all-time records for most consecutive weeks (281) and most career weeks (683) atop the rankings.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world after tying for second place, one stroke back of Woods. Johnson birdied four times in a five-hole span on the back nine to shoot 68.
England’s Justin Rose, who missed the cut by one stroke at 4 over through two rounds, had taken the title from Johnson last week, after Johnson took it from Rose in early March. Rose dropped to No. 2, with Brooks Koepka, who also tied for second on Sunday, moving from fourth to third.
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will visit the New York Giants this week, he told Ohio-based website Eleven Warriors on Sunday.
Haskins, one of the top quarterback prospects available in this month’s draft, has already worked out for the Oakland Raiders and visited with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, with the two visits coming this week.
The Giants, who hold the sixth and 17th picks in the first round, had dinner with Haskins the night before his Buckeyes pro day in March.
They brought Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray to their facility for a visit on Thursday, and they’ve also visited with Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Haskins, a one-year starter as a redshirt sophomore, grew up in Highland Park, N.J., rooting for the Giants as a kid.
“It would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise,” Haskins said at the NFL Scouting Combine of the possibility of being drafted by the Giants.
New England brought in a pair of top-five quarterback prospects last week for pre-draft visits, according to a report by the Boston Globe on Sunday.
The Patriots hosted West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones on Wednesday, according to the report, which detailed an “intriguing week” in Foxborough that also included a visit from Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday.
On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly brought in Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd and South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Still slated for visits are wide receivers N’Keal Harry (Arizona State) Miles Boykin (Notre Dame).
The Patriots have taken quarterbacks in the second and third rounds in recent years only to have them sit and learn behind Tom Brady and then leave the team: They picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft and took Jacoby Brissett in the third round in 2016.
Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga., and his first major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open.
It was his 15th victory in a major tournament in his career, three off the record 18 held by Jack Nicklaus.
Woods finished the tournament at 13-under 275. He shot a final-round 70, closing out the victory with a bogey putt.
The 43-year-old Woods is the oldest Masters champ since Nicklaus won at age 46 in 1986.
“A big well done from me to Tiger,” Nicklaus said in a message read by Jim Nantz of CBS. “i am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic.”
Woods won his first major in the Masters in Augusta, Ga., in 1997.
It was his first major win after four back surgeries and a well-publicized personal scandal.
Xander Schauffele (68), Dustin Johnson(68), Brooks Koepka (70) finished one shot back.
Tiger Woods notched three birdies down the stretch and claimed his first Masters championship since 2005 on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Woods shot 2-under-par 70 to finish at 13 under, a one-shot victory for his fifth green jacket.
Woods had a bogey on the last hole, but his short putt for the victory was followed by a small fist pump before thrusting his arms in the air.
He won its 15th major, the second-most all-time behind Jack Nicklaus’18. Woods had been without a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.
The 43-year-old Woods is the oldest Masters champ since Nicklaus won at age 46 in 1986.
Woods was two shots behind Italy’s Francesco Molinari when the final round began.
Xander Schauffele (68), Dustin Johnson (68) and Brooks Koepka (70) shared second place at 12 under.
Molinari (74), Webb Simpson (70), Australia’s Jason Day (67) and Tony Finau (72), who was tied with Woods at the start of the round, tied for fifth at 11 under.
Woods had birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 — the latter after putting his tee shot on the par-3 layout just a few feet from the pin.
Despite back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes, Woods recovered with birdies on Nos. 7 and 8.
Molinari had gone more than 2 1/2 rounds without a bogey until he posted a 5 on No. 7. It was only his second bogey of the tournament.
At about the time Woods was recovering from a wayward tee shot on No. 11 to save par, Koepka took a double-bogey on the 12th hole to fall from a share of second place to eighth.
Then Molinari’s tee shot on No. 12 went into the Rae’s Creek, resulting in a double-bogey and he was out of the lead for the first time all day. A double-bogey on No. 15 doomed him.
There was a five-way tie for the leader at 12 under before Woods drained a birdie putt on No. 15 for his first solo lead of the tournament.
It already was an unprecedented day for this storied tournament. Because of stormy weather approaching, a decision was made Saturday for Sunday’s round to be played in threesomes and for golfers to start on the first and 10th holes.
That meant all the golfers began their rounds by 9:30 a.m. rather than mid-afternoon tee times for the leaders.
Patrick Cantlay continued his torrid weekend play. After Saturday’s 64 catapulted him into contention, he was 4-under in the final round through 11 holes and in a share of the lead briefly after an eagle on No. 15. He had bogeys on the next two holes and ended up with 68 — and 10 under for the tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau, who was a first-round co-leader but had since fallen off the pace, had a Sunday highlight with his first hole-in-one as a professional. Starting on the backside, he aced the par-3 16th hole. DeChambeau (70) finished tied for 29th at 4 under.
Defending champion Patrick Reed had his best round of this year’s tournament with a 69, but he ended up tied for 36th at 2 under.
Sunday’s green jacket ceremony at the Masters, an iconic part of the tradition that’s unlike any other, has been canceled due to weather concerns in Augusta, Ga.
Augusta National Golf Club officials made the decision so that patrons and workers will be safely off the course before the inclement weather arrives. Strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the afternoon.
“There will not be a Green Jacket Ceremony on the terrace putting green this afternoon in order to expedite gate closures,” a club official wrote in an email. “Weather permitting, we will have photos with the champion on the putting green following the Butler Cabin Green Jacket presentation.”
The presentation traditionally features the previous year’s winner slipping the iconic green jacket onto the new champion. Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters.
Forecasts of impending storms led the club to push up Sunday’s final round tee times, with threesomes starting on split tees at 7:30 a.m. ET.
If the weather forces early stoppage on Sunday, the Masters would have its first Monday finish since 1983 when Spain’s Seve Ballesteros won his second green jacket.
Tiger Woods gave everyone something to talk about, and he’ll be in the final threesome for Sunday’s final round of the Masters.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot 6-under 66 to hold the lead through 54 holes, on a day in which Woods moved to a share of the lead briefly Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Despite three pars to end his round, Molinari sits at 13-under 203 and holds a two-shot lead on Woods and Tony Finau going to Sunday’s final round.
“This is now three straight majors that I’ve been in the mix and so it’s good stuff,” Woods said.
Woods surged into a tie for the lead with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, capped by a 5-foot putt on the 16th hole. He finished the round with 67.
Shortly after Woods reached 11 under, Molinari moved alone to the top with his third straight birdie when he rolled in a putt on No. 14. He added a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th to make it four in a row.
“Today we did very well strategy-wise, hit the ball a little less well than yesterday, but holed some very good putts,” Molinari said afterward. “Obviously, I can only be happy about today, and it’s going to be an exciting day tomorrow.”
Finau posted 64 to rise to 11 under, the third player on the day to shoot 8 under, one stroke off the course record. He managed two more birdies on the back nine, finishing with three straight pars.
Brooks Koepka shot 69 and is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
“You’re going to be tested in a major championship one way or another,” Koepka said. “I’ve just got to deal with whatever comes.”
Webb Simpson shot 64 to move to 9 under. He’s joined by England’s Ian Poulter, who posted 68.
Poulter said he has become a fan of Molinari’s and expects him to be in the mix until the end.
“It’s pretty darn good,” Poulter said of Molinari’s game. “He hits it straight, he’s now got a fantastic short game and he holes lots of putts. So I mean that’s the reason why he’s got the [Claret] Jug (from the 2018 British Open) and he’s good, he’s really good.”
Sunday’s final round has been revamped because of weather concerns, creating some unprecedented moves by tournament officials. Two tees will be used, and players will be grouped into threesomes, with leaders set to tee off at 9:20 a.m. and a goal of completing the round by mid-afternoon.
Woods, who will be in the final threesome with Molinari and Finau, said he plans to wake up by 4 a.m. to prepare his body for the final round.
Finau played the round’s first eight holes in 6 under, capped by an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole. He birdied the hole the first two rounds.
“I know it’s a golf course I can score on,” said Finau, who just missed a birdie putt to set a new Masters front-nine low of 29, settling for 30 instead.
For Finau, it required some patience the first couple of rounds. He said he sensed he had a low number in him.
“I like how I’ve played thus far,” he said. “I’m draining it really good.”
Xander Schauffele (70) is among five players at 8 under. Schauffele said he has developed a comfort level considering what’s at stake and roars from the galleries coming from around the course.
“There’s so much noise around just trying to play golf,” Schauffele said. “And this year I felt I did a better job sort of hushing it down and sticking to ready golf.”
Matt Kuchar (68) moved to 8 under to stay in contention. As a Georgia Tech golfer, he was the tournament’s low amateur in 1998.
“I feel good about the way I’ve been playing this year,” Kuchar said. “And certainly coming into this week. So hoping to continue the good play.”
Saturday had become an historic day in the Masters with the third round beginning with five golfers tied for the top spot and four others a stroke back. The tournament’s leaderboard had never been so crowded at that stage.
There was an early buzz created by Patrick Cantlay, who authored the first 64 of the day.
Cantlay was tied for 50th after two rounds, but he exited the course just one shot out of the lead and enters the final round tied for 14th and seven shots back.
He didn’t have a bogey in the round. His previous best mark in the Masters was a 71.
Phil Mickelson (70) is among a group of five others tied with Cantlay at 6 under.
–Field Level Media
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot 6-under 66 to hold first place after the third round of the Masters on a day that Tiger Woods moved to a share of the lead briefly Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Despite three pars to end his round, Molinari sits at 13-under 203 and holds a two-shot lead on Woods and Tony Finau going to Sunday’s final round.
Woods surged into a tie for the lead with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, capped by a 5-foot putt on the 16th hole. He finished the round with 67.
Shortly after Woods reached 11 under, Molinari moved alone to the top with his third straight birdie when he rolled in a putt on No. 14.
Finau posted 64 to rise to 11 under. He didn’t convert on the final three holes with pars.
Brooks Koepka shot 69 and is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
Webb Simpson shot 64 to move to 9 under. He’s joined by England’s Ian Poulter, who posted 68.
Sunday’s final round has been revamped because of weather concerns, creating some unprecedented moves by tournament officials. Two tees will be used and there will be threesomes, with leaders beginning before 9:30 a.m. and a goal of completing the round by mid-afternoon.
Finau played the round’s first eight holes in 6 under, capped by an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole. He birdied the hole the first two rounds.
“I know it’s a golf course I can score on,” Finau said.
For Finau, it required some patience the first couple of rounds. He said he sensed he had a low number in him.
“I like how I’ve played thus far,” he said. “I’m draining it really good.”
Xander Schauffele (70) is among five players at 8 under. Schauffele said he has developed a comfort level considering what’s at stake and roars from the galleries coming from around the course.
“There’s so much noise around just trying to play golf,” Schauffele said. “And this year I felt I did a better job sort of hushing it down and sticking to ready golf.”
Matt Kuchar (68) moved to 8 under to stay in contention. As a Georgia Tech golfer, he was the tournament’s low amateur in 1998.
“I feel good about the way I’ve been playing this year,” Kuchar said. “And certainly coming into this week. So hoping to continue the good play.”
Saturday had become an historic day in the Masters with the third round beginning with five golfers tied for the top spot and four others a stroke back. The tournament’s leader board had never been so crowded at that stage.
There was an early buzz created by Patrick Cantlay, whose 64 was the best score of the Masters this year although the mark was later matched.
Cantlay was tied for 50th after two rounds, but he exited the course just one shot out of the lead and enters the final round tied for 14th and seven shot backs.
He didn’t have a bogey in the round. His previous best mark in the Masters was a 71.
The potential for severe weather in Augusta, Ga., has led to Sunday’s final round of the Masters being moved up.
Two tees will be used and players will be grouped into threesomes as officials hope to complete the round at Augusta National Golf Club by mid-afternoon ET.
Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The leaders are expected to tee off around 9:20 a.m. CBS is scheduled to begin its telecast at 9 a.m. ET.
Rain is forecast with thunderstorms and high winds likely around 4 p.m. ET.
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said in a statement. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone — the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world.
“Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
Italy’s Francesco Molinari (13 under) holds a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau entering the final round. The trio will play together, with Brooks Koepka (10 under), Webb Simpson (9 under) and England’s Ian Poulter (9 under) in the penultimate group.
The New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season with safety Patrick Chung, according to multiple reports.
Chung, 31, has been a stalwart in the Patriots’ defense for much of the past decade. He has played nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, appearing in 128 games (100 starts) with 660 tackles, 11 interceptions and 51 pass breakups for the franchise.
He has been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a team captain for the Patriots’ title-winning squad last season. Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New England.
Chung was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million in 2019, with bonuses potentially taking him to around $3 million. He also was due $1.9 million in base salary in 2020.
The new deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and will be worth up to $12.9 million including bonuses over three years, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
