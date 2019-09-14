Bowlen’s daughters fighting trust that controls Broncos
The two eldest daughters of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen filed a motion on Friday in a Colorado court seeking to have his trust invalidated, contending he didn’t have the mental capacity to know what he was signing when the trust was formed.
Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace want to overturn the provisions of the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust, executed in 2009, which already has seen one unsuccessful challenge. In August, a judge dismissed a suit filed by Bill Bowlen, Pat’s brother, seeking to remove the trust.
He filed his lawsuit after Wallace stated in early 2018 that she wanted to become controlling owner of the team but was told by trustees that she wasn’t qualified. Bill Bowlen supports his niece’s efforts.
The trust has overseen the team since Pat Bowlen, who had Alzheimer’s disease, stepped down from his leadership position in 2014. He died in June at age 75.
Bowlen had seven children. Wallace and Klemmer are his children from his first marriage to Sally Edwards Parker, to whom he was married from 1968 to 1973. He married his second wife, Annabel, in 1980, and they had five children.
Giovanni Ruscitti, the attorney for Klemmer and Wallace, confirmed the filing of the petition in Arapahoe County Court.
“There is substantial and overwhelming evidence that Mr. Bowlen lacked the required capacity in 2009,” Ruscitti said. “As a result, Ms. Klemmer and Ms. Wallace have filed a petition asking the court to decide. That issue, the related issue of whether the 2009 trust, which is the document under which the trustees have derived their power and authority, is valid and whether Mr. Bowlen was subjected to undue influence.”
Dan Reilly, the attorney for the trustees, issued a statement through the Broncos.
“It is sad and unfortunate that Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Bowlen Klemmer have elected to contest their father’s plan and attack his personal health. This complaint represents the latest effort in their public campaign to circumvent Pat Bowlen’s wishes.
“The evidence in the courtroom will show Pat Bowlen was fully capable of establishing and understanding his trust and estate plan when it was created in 2009. Mses. Wallace and Klemmer’s current position about their father’s supposed mental incapacity in 2009 was not raised by them or their lawyers until after 2014, when Ms. Wallace was privately told by the trustees that she was not capable or qualified to serve as controlling owner.
“The trustees will continue to follow Pat Bowlen’s plan to oversee and protect the team, the entire Bowlen family, and Broncos fans everywhere.”
The NFL is serving as the arbitrator in the fight over the ownership of the Broncos at request of the trust, but the attorneys for Klemmer and Wallace are not satisfied with that solution, according to The Denver Post.
The Bowlen children presented a united front in early August when their father was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
–Field Level Media
Jets DC Williams dismisses Beckham's accusations
Gregg Williams dismissed Odell Beckham
Gregg Williams dismissed Odell Beckham Jr.’s accusation that he told his players to injure the wide receiver during a preseason game when he was an assistant with the Cleveland Browns.
Beckham told reporters on Thursday that he needed to watch out for “cheap shots” and “dirty hits” during Monday night’s game pitting his Browns against the New York Jets because Williams “likes to teach” those tactics. Williams is the New York Jets defensive coordinator.
While playing for the New York Giants, Beckham sustained an ankle injury in a 2017 preseason contest against Williams’ Browns after being undercut by cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder and helmet into the star receiver’s left leg. Beckham said he tried to return from that injury too soon and ultimately broke his ankle, sidelining him for the season.
“I just found out about (Beckham’s comments), but there have been several players that have already come out that have mentioned things about that,” the 61-year-old Williams said Friday. “We don’t do that. I’ve never done that anywhere I’ve been. We don’t do anything to hurt the team. That’s the No. 1 primary thing. If you’re committing penalties, you’re doing those types of stuff. We just don’t do it.”
Williams then took aim at the media for providing the vehicle for Beckham.
“And you guys are cooperating, giving him attention. Just don’t give him attention,” he said. “It just is what it is.”
The NFL suspended Williams for one season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system from 2009-11 whereby players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players. Williams was New Orleans’ defensive coordinator at the time.
–Field Level Media
Redskins sign CB Colvin
The Washington Redskins signed
The Washington Redskins signed Aaron Colvin on Friday, one day after the cornerback was released officially by the Houston Texans.
Colvin was cut a few days after he struggled in the Texans’ 30-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday. He allowed a 41-yard completion on third-and-2 with 2:05 remaining in the game and was playing off-coverage on the 9-yard gain the Saints used to set up kicker Wil Lutz’s 58-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
Houston signed Colvin to a four-year, $34 million contract in March 2018.
Colvin, 27, will join a defensive backfield that features Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, although the latter two are nursing injuries. Dunbar is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against Dallas with an ailing knee while Moreau is doubtful with an ankle injury.
He finishes his Texans tenure with 34 tackles and one pass breakup in 11 games (three starts). A fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2014, he had 166 tackles and 14 pass breakups in 48 games (25 starts) across four seasons in Jacksonville.
–Field Level Media
Report: Panthers K Gano could land on IR
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s knee injury doesn’t seem to be getting better, and he could land on injured reserve for the first half of the season, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Gano, who finished the 2018 campaign on IR with a knee injury, has not kicked at all during the preseason, with Joey Slye handling those duties. Slye entered Thursday 6 for 6, including makes of 55 and 54 yards, then drilled a 59-yard field goal in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If the Panthers place Gano on IR after the cutdown to a 53-man roster, they could designate him to return after an eight-week absence. If they place him on IR before the cutdown deadline (4 p.m. ET on Saturday), he would miss the whole 2019 season.
A Pro Bowler after making 29 of 30 field-goal attempts in 2017, Gano made 14 of 16 in 12 games last season before his knee injury. He has hit 82.1 percent of attempts in his career but 93.5 percent over the last two seasons.
Slye, 23, is an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech.
–Field Level Media
Berman, Jackson to team for reborn 'NFL PrimeTime'
Chris Berman and Tom
Chris Berman and Tom Jackson are returning to their signature “NFL PrimeTime” show.
The highlight program, which aired on ESPN from 1987 to 2005, will be available to stream on ESPN+, a subscription service that costs $4.99 a month, beginning this Sunday.
They will be joined by SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt and Joe Tessitore, the play-by-play voice of “Monday Night Football.”
“ESPN just celebrated its 40th birthday and the NFL is celebrating its 100th season,” Berman said in a statement. “What better way to commemorate both occasions than by bringing back NFL PrimeTime, now on ESPN+. I hope everyone is as excited about this as we are.”
The hour-long show will stream live at 7:30 p.m. each Sunday and will be updated with highlights from the Sunday night and Monday night games. Viewers can watch it on demand until late Wednesday night each week.
“This is a passion project for Chris Berman and Tom Jackson,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN executive vice president, event and studio production. “It is incredibly exciting to have the show return on ESPN+ where fans can stream and watch on demand.”
Berman, 64, joined ESPN shortly after its launch in 1979 and semi-retired in 2017. Jackson, 68, played linebacker for the Denver Broncos for 14 seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and later was at ESPN for 29 years until retiring in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Koepka's U.S. Open odds cool a bit
It’s hard to argue with the game plan of the man who has won four of the past eight majors, but U.S. sportsbooks have cooled a bit on Brooks Koepka’s odds of winning a third consecutive U.S. Open this week.
Koepka acknowledged that he did not touch a club after winning the PGA Championship last month until arriving at last week’s RBC Canadian Open. He then tied for 50th at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. He never sniffed at contention.
A distinct favorite for Pebble Beach after his two-stroke triumph at Bethpage Black, Koepka has been surpassed by Dustin Johnson as the listed favorite by several sportsbooks. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has also nudged ahead in some sportsbooks following his seven-shot victory in Canada.
While those three are co-favorites at +850 by FanDuel, SugarHouse favors Johnson (+700) over McIlroy (+800) and Koepka (+900). William Hill also has Johnson at +700, followed by Koepka (+850) and Jordan Spieth (+1000). Despite his record-setting victory at the Canadian Open, McIlroy is only tied for the third betting favorite by William Hill at +1000.
PointsBet lists Johnson and McIlroy as the co-favorites at +800 — slightly ahead of Koepka (+850).
Tiger Woods is no worse than +1100 by each of the four books.
Looking for a stab at the riches? SugarHouse is offering +250000 on a trio of players: Connor Arendell, Eric Dietrich and Hayden Shieh.
William Hill is offering some fun matchup prop bets, with McIlroy (-165) favored to finished higher than Woods (+145), and Johnson (-130) expected to out-duel Koepka (+110).
William Hill Prop Bets
Top 10 finish/not
Tiger Woods: +120/-140
Brooks Koepka: +100/-120
Rory McIlroy: +100/-120
Dustin Johnson: -110/-110
Jordan Spieth: -120/+100
Phil Mickelson: +200/-240
Rickie Fowler: +110/-130
Justin Thomas: +130/-150
Make/Miss Cut props:
Phil Mickelson: -250/+210
Sergio Garcia: -220/+190
Bubba Watson: -190/+170
Patrick Reed: -260/+220
Paul Casey: -260/+220
Hole In One
Yes: -130
No: +110
Decided By Playoff
Yes: +300
No: -360
Lowest Round Score (64.5): -110/-110
72-hole Winning Score (278.5): -110/-110
36-hole Cut Score (146.5): -110/-110
PointsBet is offering odds on the nationality of the winner:
USA: -400
England: +540
Northern Ireland: +550
Australia: +800
Spain: +1200
Japan: +1600
Italy: +1800
South Africa: +1800
Sweden: +2000
Ireland: +2500
South Korea: +3000
Germany: +3500
Denmark: +4000
China: +5000
Chinese Tapei: +5000
Slovakia: +5000
Belgium: +5000
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension
The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million — with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses — and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to Schefter.
Jordan, who turns 30 next month, is now under contract for five years with a max of $74.5 million on the deal.
The next pressing contract matter for the Saints to address is wide receiver Michael Thomas. The two sides have held loose discussions about the direction of a deal, but no tangible progress has been reported.
He has spent his eight-year NFL career with the Saints after being selected in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2011 draft out of Cal. He has 71.5 career sacks and 98 tackles for loss in 128 games (127 starts).
He earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod last season, when he had 12 sacks and helped New Orleans reach the NFC Championship Game. Jordan was first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he had a career-best 13 sacks, broke up 11 passes and forced two fumbles.
–Field Level Media
Take 5: Saints-Rams rematch highlights Week 2
Everyone will be watching when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and not just because of the referees.
It will be the fourth installment between the teams since Sean McVay was hired entering the 2017 season, with a combined score of 88-87 in favor of the New Orleans. Of course, Los Angeles has gone 2-1 thanks to an infamous non-call.
The NFC Championship Game loss in January belied what was an outstanding performance from the Saints on defense, one they’ll try to replicate Sunday.
1. Can the Rams rev up the run game?
L.A.’s win in New Orleans came despite the Saints shutting down the Rams’ potent rushing attack, limiting them to 77 yards on 26 carries (3.0-yard average) as Todd Gurley ceded work to C.J. Anderson.
New Orleans did so even without Sheldon Rankins, who had torn his Achilles a week earlier. The Saints often deployed both defensive tackles (David Onyemata and Tyeler Davison) as 2-techniques (head up on the guards), limiting the ability of Rams’ interior linemen to climb to the second level. New Orleans also sent linebackers on cross-dog run blitzes, and those interior linemen struggled to react on the fly.
The Saints allowed 180 yards on 23 carries (7.8-yard average) to the Texans in Monday’s opener, but Onyemata was out serving a one-game suspension. He’ll be back Sunday, and Rankins could make his return from the torn Achilles. If New Orleans can stop Gurley & Co. without safety help, life will be very hard for Jared Goff.
Goff adapted well in January, even in the raucous atmosphere of the Superdome, which he won’t have to contend with Sunday. But he was poor two weeks later in Super Bowl LIII and had a very discouraging opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, missing wildly with accuracy to the deeper parts of the field. He’ll have to be much sharper if the Saints slow Gurley and the run game.
2. How to gauge progress from Lamar Jackson
As you might expect from his stat line (17 of 20, 324 yards, five TDs), Jackson threw the ball exceptionally well against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. His footwork and mechanics looked much sharper than last year, and he delivered on-balance with excellent ball placement and touch down the field.
He also benefited from some of the friendliest conditions a quarterback can see in the NFL. Aside from one play, the Dolphins’ pass rush was nonexistent, not even forcing Jackson to step up or slide after his drop. Miami also played with a shocking lack of regard for vertical routes, routinely leaving defensive backs on an island without even a single-high safety.
None of that is to fault Jackson, who made an outstanding 39-yard throw to Mark Andrews the only time he was pressured. He can only make the plays available to him, and he certainly did so.
But conditions will get tougher, starting Sunday against a sneakily dangerous Cardinals pass rush. Arizona beat up a strong Lions O-line last week, hitting Matthew Stafford 10 times, with strip-sacks by Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, who also had a second sack. Jordan Hicks got through on a few disguised blitzes, and rookie D-lineman Zach Allen had three hits while teaming with Jones on several stunts.
Greg Roman’s run-centric scheme and max-protection concepts can insulate Jackson, especially when the Ravens can avoid obvious passing situations. But inevitably, Jackson is going to face more pressure than he did Sunday. Let’s see if he can maintain Week 1’s progress with less time amid muddier pockets.
3. Vastly different test for Jacoby Brissett vs. Titans
Brissett’s numbers (21 of 27, 190 yards, two touchdowns) in the first post-Andrew Luck start were modest, but the film was encouraging. Brissett appeared to read the field clearly and threw with accuracy and timing. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said he wanted Brissett to take small profits when available rather than seeking out the big play, and the QB followed orders.
The 26-year-old will face an entirely different challenge in Week 2, going from the Los Angeles Chargers’ static, Cover-3-heavy defense to the Tennessee Titans’ highly-schemed approach under Dean Pees.
Pees, who turned 70 last week and is in his 41st year of coaching, runs one of the NFL’s most diverse defenses. He rarely rushes more than five but confuses protections by disguising which four or five rushers are coming. On the back end, he mixes man coverage with an array of zones that are ultimately simple but look complicated because of coverage rotations.
Pees threw the whole gamut of tricks at the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield on Sunday, confusing the second-year signal-caller. The Titans disguised extremely well — stalwart safety Kevin Byard’s versatility is vital in this area — and sprung surprises, like a few snaps of inverted Cover-2 (two cornerbacks drop deep; safeties step up to play the flat).
Entering his 19th career start, Brissett should expect similar complexity from Pees. How he responds to it will say a lot about where he stands.
4. Can the Vikings handle Kenny Clark?
Lost in Minnesota’s Week 1 shellacking of Atlanta, in which the Vikings ran for 172 yards (4.5-yard average) and threw only 10 times, was a dominant performance by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett inside.
Jarrett reached Kirk Cousins twice — for a hit on the Vikings’ first touchdown and a strip-sack early in the third quarter — and made four other tackles, on runs that combined for minus-1 yards. He was a handful in both the run and pass game, hounding left guard Pat Elflein and, at times, rookie center Garrett Bradbury.
Those youngsters have a similar problem on their hands this week against Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark, another squatty, thick body type with rare quickness for his size.
Clark managed a half-sack in the opener in Chicago and was a menace against the run, both as a penetrator and as a stack-and-shed plugger. The Vikings’ outside-zone scheme depends on Bradbury reach-blocking nose tackles, a tall task against Clark.
5. Mind games between Nagy, Fangio in Denver
Both lauded schemers, Bears head coach Matt Nagy and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio were teammates on the Chicago staff just a few months ago. Watching them try to outwit each other on Sunday will be fascinating.
Fangio downplayed his knowledge of Nagy’s scheme this week, but he surely knows what the Bears like to lean on in key situations. Of course, Nagy knows Fangio knows this — will he plan more surprises or trust his offense to execute its bread-and-butter plays?
Likewise, Nagy should be able to force Fangio’s defense into predictable coverages at times, which is often a recipe for designer shot plays downfield. Fangio likes to play Cover-4 to the boundary (the short side of the field), an area Nagy will look to exploit.
–David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
NFL notebook: 'Zero chance' Williams reports for Redskins opener
A day after Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said he expects holdout left tackle Trent Williams to return to the team, former teammate DeAngelo Hall said Williams won’t be back by the regular-season opener.
“I reached out to him, and he’s like, ‘Man, there’s zero chance I’ll be in that building next week,'” Hall said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Podcast” on Thursday, saying he spoke to Williams after Allen’s comments emerged Wednesday.
“I hear some whispers that he might show up,” Hall added, “and then I talk to him and it’s like, ‘Nah, I’m not showing up. We haven’t talked, we haven’t addressed the issues.'”
Hall and Williams were teammates for eight seasons, from when Williams was drafted in 2010 until Hall retired after the 2017 season.
–Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed that he is bisexual, telling his story through ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.
Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL team earlier this month, he told himself, “This is the last time I will ever interview for a job as anything other than my full self.”
“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly,” Russell continued. “But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career — and life — steeped in trust and honesty.”
–After Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney reportedly fired his agent and visited with the Miami Dolphins, a report indicates the interest may not be reciprocal.
At least if it involves departing with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Citing “a well-placed source,” the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley reported Dolphins players “would revolt” if the team sent Tunsil to Houston in a deal for Clowney. As reports came out mentioning a potential Tunsil-for-Clowney deal, the Dolphins reportedly told Tunsil’s camp the team has no plans to trade him.
–Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia and missed the preseason finale.
“A full recovery is anticipated,” per the team, prior to Hunt’s planned return to action in Week 10.
The Nov. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills marks the date Hunt is eligible to rejoin the team after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
–The Buffalo Bills traded second-year guard Wyatt Teller to the Browns.
The Browns also receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Bills in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2020.
Teller, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo in 2018 and appeared in eight games (seven starts) during his rookie campaign.
–Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s knee injury doesn’t seem to be getting better, and he could land on injured reserve for the first half of the season, NFL Network reported.
Gano, who finished the 2018 campaign on IR with a knee injury, has not kicked at all during the preseason, with Joey Slye handling those duties.
Slye entered Thursday 6 for 6, including makes of 55 and 54 yards, then drilled a 59-yard field goal in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
–The Atlanta Falcons are bringing 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant in for a tryout Friday, according to multiple reports.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February and opted to go with Giorgio Tavecchio.
Tavecchio, 29, has struggled in the preseason, however. He has missed five of his six field-goal attempts from 30-plus yards, including a 53-yarder Thursday.
–Dallas Cowboys rookie guard Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle and could miss the season, multiple outlets reported.
McGovern reportedly does not need surgery, but the timetable for recovery is unknown.
–The neck injury sustained by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed earlier this month will likely end his NFL career, his agent told NFL Media.
Reed injured his third and fourth vertebrae on Aug. 18 and was placed on injured reserve this week.
–NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in 2019, and commissioner Roger Goodell said there’s room for more.
“The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we have in the inventory,” Goodell told Sports Business Journal.
–A group of retired players involved in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over brain injuries was defrauded by their attorney and his Florida investment firm, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.
–Field Level Media
K Bryant, 44, to try out with Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant could be getting back together, according to multiple reports.
Bryant is expected to be in Atlanta for a tryout on Friday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February and opted to go with Giorgio Tavecchio.
Tavecchio, 29, has struggled in the preseason, however. He has missed four of his five field goal attempts from 30-plus yards.
The Falcons also signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. The Vikings cut ties with him in Week 10 of the 2016 season, nearly a year after he missed a crucial 27-yard attempt in a playoff game that resulted in a 10-9 loss to Seattle. He kicked for the Seahawks the following season.
Walsh, 29, missed four of his nine field goal attempts on Tuesday, according to reporters watching practice.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
–Field Level Media
Report: Veteran OT Bushrod to announce retirement
Veteran tackle Jermon Bushrod will sign a one-day contract with the New Orleans Saints and retire after 12 seasons, NFL Network reported.
He was expected to announce his retirement Thursday night during the Saints’ preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.
Bushrod, who turned 35 earlier this month, appeared in 145 regular season games and nine playoff games with the Saints (2007-12, 2018), Chicago Bears (2013-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016-17).
The 2007 fourth-round draft pick won Super Bowl XLIV with New Orleans and earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections as the Saints’ left tackle in 2011-12.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: Demand for overseas NFL games exceeds supply
NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in
NFL teams will play five games outside the United States in 2019, and commissioner Roger Goodell said there’s room for more.
“The reality is that the demand for playing those games is greater than we have in the inventory,” Goodell told Sports Business Journal.
Four games are set for London and one for Mexico City. The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders will play in the first game abroad on Oct. 6 in London in a new soccer stadium also designed to host NFL games.
A limited number of games are available because most teams are unwilling to sacrifice one of their eight home games. That could lead to an NFL team being placed in Europe.
Goodell said that while he thinks a team would have fan and financial support there, it isn’t that simple.
“I have no doubt that the fanbase and the commercial opportunity is there (for a franchise),” Goodell said. “Can we do it competitively? Can we do it where our 32 teams can compete at a competitive level? And that’s critical. At the end of the day our game is our product.”
–Field Level Media
Neck injury could end Seahawks CB Reed's career
The neck injury sustained by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed earlier this month will likely end his NFL career, the player’s agent told NFL Media.
Reed injured his third and fourth vertebrae during the Aug. 18 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on injured reserve this week.
The 25-year-old experienced numbness after the injury and attempting to play again would put him at serious risk, agent Harold Lewis told Ian Rapoport on Thursday.
A seventh-round draft pick by Tennessee in 2016, Reed played in seven games in two seasons with the Titans and registered three tackles.
He spent the 2018 season on the practice squad with the Seahawks, who re-signed him to a one-year, $645,000 contract in April.
–Field Level Media
Free agent DE Russell comes out as bisexual
Free agent defensive end Ryan Russell revealed Thursday that he is bisexual, telling his story through ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz in a piece posted to ESPN.com.
Currently looking to get back into the league after missing last season with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old Russell said that after he met with an NFL team earlier this month, he told himself, “This is the last time I will ever interview for a job as anything other than my full self.”
“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly,” Russell continued. “But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career — and life — steeped in trust and honesty. … My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”
The Dallas Cowboys selected Russell out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. After playing in one game as a rookie, Russell signed with Tampa Bay. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he played in 23 games and started six, registering 20 tackles and three sacks. According to Russell, a shoulder injury suffered during the 2017 season limited his performance, led to offseason surgery, and kept him off a roster last season.
After failing to land on a team last season and losing his best friend and college teammate Joe Gilliam to cancer, Russell said he moved to Los Angeles where he continued to recover from his injury, began to write stories and dated openly.
“In many ways, the past year of my life has been the most fulfilling, even if I wasn’t able to play a snap in the NFL,” he said. “I guess I always knew that healthy romantic relationships, supportive communities and meaningful hobbies make life more purposeful and less stressful. But until I started existing day-to-day in that kind of life, I didn’t realize how true it was.”
He said he believes openly LGBTQ players do have a place in the NFL, and that teams, coaches and players are far too concerned with players’ contributions on the field to be worried about their sexuality.
“The NFL is a multibillion-dollar entertainment entity with the power to create working conditions that allow LGBTQ people to perform their jobs like everyone else,” he said. “NFL teams who worry about the ‘distractions’ that would come with additional media coverage have skilled PR professionals who understand that there are bigger issues on Sunday afternoon than a quarterback being asked, ‘What’s it like having a bisexual teammate?’
“There are a lot of problems in the world, and a lot of issues facing the NFL. And I can say with confidence that LGBTQ players having the comfort to be themselves, date who they want, share parts of their life with friends and teammates will not rank among those issues.”
–Field Level Media
Packers sign G Allen
The Green Bay Packers signed
The Green Bay Packers signed former Chicago Bears guard Dejon Allen ahead of their preseason game Thursday evening against Kansas City Chiefs.
Allen, who went undrafted out of Hawaii in 2018, spent the entire season on the Bears practice squad an was waived in May, shortly after this year’s draft. The Packers made no corresponding move since they had an open spot on the roster.
The 6-3, 290-pounder made 49 starts for Hawaii, including 24 starts at left tackle. Green Bay had Allen for a visit prior to the 2018 season.
The Packers host the Chiefs in their preseason finale at Lambeau Field.
–Field Level Media
SEC says concussion lawyer defrauded ex-NFL players
A group
A group of retired players involved in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over brain injuries was defrauded by their attorney and his Florida investment firm, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.
The SEC charged Cambridge Capital Group Advisors of Tallahassee, attorney Phillip Timothy Howard and investment manager Don Warner Reinhard with defrauding 20 investors, who largely were the former players.
Howard and Reinhard allegedly raised $4 million from the retired NFL players, about half of whom rolled over their league 401(k) accounts into hedge funds operated by Howard’s law offices.
“We allege that Cambridge, Howard and Reinhard defrauded these particularly vulnerable investors, many of whom invested their retirement savings,” said Eric Bustillo, the SEC’s Miami regional director. “Instead of investing all of the funds’ assets as promised, Howard and Reinhard used a significant portion of investor money to line their own pockets.”
Reinhard is a former registered investment adviser previously barred by the SEC.
According to the SEC complaint, the defendants used the funds to provide settlement advance loans to more than 70 of Howard’s NFL class-action clients.
The SEC also alleges that Howard borrowed $612,000 in undisclosed personal mortgage loans from the funds, which he never repaid.
The SEC complaint was filed in federal court in the Northern District of Florida.
Since the NFL settled a $1 billion class-action concussion settlement in January 2017, more than $685 million has been awarded.
–Field Level Media
Bills trade G Teller to Browns for draft picks
The Buffalo Bills traded second-year
The Buffalo Bills traded second-year guard Wyatt Teller to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.
The Browns also receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Bills in exchange for fifth- and sixth-round selections in 2020.
Teller, 24, was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo in 2018 out of Virginia Tech and appeared in eight games (seven starts) during his rookie campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Teller is expected to compete with Eric Kush for the starting spot at right guard.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2
Antonio Brown is eligible to play
Antonio Brown is eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today. But commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time.
USA Today reported Goodell is reserving the right to place Brown on the exempt list should criminal charges be brought against Brown.
Whether Brown will be active and on the field for the Patriots at Miami after three days of practice is up to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots were not aware of the civil suit Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with Brown hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown, 31, inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.
After bailing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 regular-season finale and sitting out Week 1 this year, Brown could pay for the first time since Dec. 23 if he faces the Dolphins.
Belichick downplayed Brown’s past, responding to a question about Brown being a disruption with a name from the past that worked out pretty well.
“That’s the same thing you (the media) said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Jets coach: IR not an option for QB Darnold
New
New York Jets coach Adam Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold would not be placed on injured reserve after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.
Darnold will not play Monday night when the Jets meet the visiting Cleveland Browns, and there was no timetable for his return. However, Gase said IR and its minimum eight-week length were not options for the second-year QB.
“It’s not going to be that long,” Gase told reporters.
Gase all but ruled Darnold out for Week 3 at New England, and the Jets have a bye in Week 4. It appeared Week 5 at Philadelphia would be Darnold’s earliest possible return date.
Because mono enlarges the spleen and puts it at a higher risk of rupturing in a contact sport, Gase said the team will not play Darnold until that risk subsides.
In other injury news, Gase said he expected running back Le’Veon Bell to practice Saturday after undergoing a shoulder MRI on Thursday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) were less likely to practice but not ruled out for Monday night.
–Field Level Media
Patriots near record 20-point favorite mark at Miami
To exhibit the magnitude
To exhibit the magnitude of the 18.5-point line in the New England Patriots’ favor at Miami this Sunday, consider only one team in NFL history has been a 20-point favorite.
And to win $100 on the Patriots (1-0) as a straight-up winner on the moneyline, a bettor would need to wager $3,000.
DraftKings and FanDuel had the Patriots toggling between 18.5 and 19.5 points on Friday, and the line could shift back toward Miami as gametime approaches. ESPN reported Caesars, which opened at Patriots -14.5, was among the books that took big bets on the Dolphins.
The Dolphins are 0-1, but they have five wins in the past six games against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
A 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 cast Miami as a huge underdog.
The biggest September NFL line on record, per ESPN, is a 20-point edge given the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills in 1968.
If the line remains Patriots -18.5, the Dolphins would be the biggest home underdog since 2007. New England was a 19.5-point favorite at Baltimore in 2007.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign DB Burris, place S Abram on IR
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders signed defensive back Juston Burris and placed safety Johnathan Abram on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.
Burris was a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2016 and remained with the team until being cut in October last year. The Cleveland Browns signed the 26-year-old off the Jets’ practice squad in November.
In three seasons overall, Burris has 39 tackles and two interceptions in 38 games (two starts). He primarily played on special teams.
Abram, Oakland’s first-round pick (27th overall) this year, injured his shoulder early in the Raiders’ 24-16 season-opening victory against visiting Denver on Monday night.
Coach Jon Gruden announced Wednesday that Abram would undergo surgery and likely miss the rest of the season.
–Field Level Media
