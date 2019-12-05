Boswell’s fourth field goal propels Steelers past Colts

Mason Rudolph passed for 191 yards and one touchdown and Chris Boswell’s fourth field goal made the difference Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the visiting Indianapolis Colts 26-24.

Boswell’s deciding kick, a 26-yarder, came with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri shanked a 43-yarder with 1:11 left.

Rudolph threw a touchdown pass to Vance McDonald, and Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown for Pittsburgh (4-4), which played without starting running back James Conner (shoulder).

Brian Hoyer, who stepped in when starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett left in the second quarter because of a knee injury, passed for 168 yards, with scoring passes to Jack Doyle, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers for the Colts (5-3), who played without top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf).

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter — Vinatieri’s 25-yarder for a 3-0 Indianapolis lead after Kenny Moore intercepted Rudolph; and Boswell’s tying 21-yarder.

Brissett left the game with 12:41 left in the second quarter. On an incomplete pass play, Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward knocked Indianapolis lineman Quenton Nelson into the quarterback. Hoyer completed that drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Doyle for a 10-3 Colts’ lead.

Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Hoyer pass toward the end zone for Doyle and returned the pick 96 yards for a tying touchdown with 2:21 left in the half.

Hoyer threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Zach Pascal. Heyward blocked Vinatieri’s extra point kick, leaving it 16-10.

The Steelers got a 51-yard field goal by Boswell as the first half expired to cut it to 16-13.

In the third quarter, Rudolph led an 11-play, 54-yard drive that concluded with his 7-yard touchdown pass to McDonald for a 20-16 lead.

Justin Houston sacked Rudolph in the end zone and knocked the ball loose. Alejandro Villanueva recovered it for the Steelers, giving Indianapolis a safety and making it 20-18.

The Colts turned the ball over on the free kick, leading to Boswell’s 33-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, upping the lead to 23-18.

Hoyer hit Rogers for a 4-yard score at 8:43 of the third for a 24-23 lead. A two-point conversation pass failed.

Brissett was 4-of-5 passing for 59 yards before leaving.

–Field Level Media