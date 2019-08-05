Bogey-free Poston captures first title at Wyndham
Bogey-free Poston captures first title at Wyndham
J.T. Poston won for the first time on the PGA Tour with a bogey-free tournament, capturing the home-state Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Poston’s final-round 8-under 62 on Sunday gave him a one-shot victory, finishing at 22-under 258 for the tournament.
Past tournament champion Webb Simpson shot 65 for second place for the second year in a row.
Third-round leader Byeong Hun An closed with a 67 and ended up in third place a 20 under. He went to the par-4 18th hole with a chance to force a playoff but made a bogey.
It marked the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season, moved up a few weeks from the past.
The last time a player won a PGA Tour event without a bogey was Lee Trevino in 1974 in New Orleans.
An’s first bogey of the week came on the par-5 15th when he took a penalty stroke after his wayward tee shot. The South Korean responded with a birdie on the next hole.
Poston, 26, won two individual state championships for Hickory High School, about a 90-minute drive away. He played collegiately for Western Carolina.
Poston began the final round tied for fifth place, and pulled into a share of the lead by the eighth hole.
Simpson, also competing in his home state, bogeyed two of the first three holes. He putted in from off the green for a birdie on No. 7, and later recorded birdies on four of the last five holes.
Viktor Hovland, a rookie out of Oklahoma State, shot 65, putting him alone in fourth place at 19 under.
“I feel like I got a lot better over the last month and a half,” Hovland said.
Si Woo Kim of South Korea shot 64 to finish 17 under and in fifth place.
England’s Paul Casey, the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 8, was within two shots going to the back nine. His next shot landed in a fairway bunker and it took a couple of attempts to get out, carding a double bogey on the hole. His 69 dropped him to a tie for 13th at 15 under.
Patrick Reed, the 2013 champion here, shot 63 on Sunday for his best round of the week. That vaulted him to 13 under and a tie for 22nd.
Patton Kizzire (67) and Andrew Landry (68) finished tied for 13th and 19th, respectively, both moving inside the top 125 to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It’s a big relief off my shoulders,” Landry said.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers’ Watt passes physical, off PUP list
Report: Steelers' Watt passes physical, off PUP list Report: Steelers’ Watt passes physical, off PUP list
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform list, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday.
The 2018 Pro Bowl selection had been slowed by tightness in his left hamstring to begin training camp.
Watt, 24, tallied 13 sacks, six forced fumbles, 68 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 16 starts last season.
The 2017 first-round pick from Wisconsin made the NFL All-Rookie Team that year with seven sacks, one interception and 52 tackles in 15 starts.
–Field Level Media
Former WR Nelson signs 1-day deal, officially retires a Packer
Former WR Nelson signs 1-day deal, officially retires a Packer
Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson officially retired from the
Former WR Nelson signs 1-day deal, officially retires a Packer
Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson officially retired from the NFL as a Packer on Sunday after signing a one-day contract with Green Bay.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who released Nelson shortly after the 2017 season after 10 years with the team, made the announcement.
Nelson will be in Green Bay for a news conference on Tuesday, the team announced.
The 34-year-old Nelson announced his retirement in April after one season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
Nelson had 97 grabs for 1,257 yards and a league-high 14 scores in 2016 while coming off a torn ACL, but he posted just 53 catches for 482 yards in 2017, marking a career-low 9.1 yards per catch. In 10 career seasons, he has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.
Teammates with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a decade in Green Bay, Nelson caught 65 touchdown passes from Rodgers from 2008-17 plus five more scores in the postseason. He and Rodgers teamed to set the all-time franchise record for touchdowns by a quarterback and wide receiver in 2016, totaling 65. They broke the record previously held by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.
In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers was the MVP and Nelson had nine receptions for 140 yards and a TD in a 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Report: Brady, Pats close on extension
Report: Brady, Pats close on extension
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are
Report: Brady, Pats close on extension
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are nearing a contract extension that would tie the quarterback to the franchise beyond his upcoming 20th NFL season, according to multiple reports Sunday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for a two-year extension that will increase his salary from $15 million this year to $23 million. Full terms were not available.
The New England Patriots quarterback just celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday and is about one month away from beginning defense of his sixth Super Bowl title.
Brady addressed the question of a possible extension with reporters on Wednesday. Without a deal, he would be an unrestricted free agent after the season ends.
“Have I earned it?” Brady asked rhetorically to media huddling around him on the field. “I don’t know. That’s up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk for Mr. Kraft. No, like I said, we got a great relationship so we’ll see how it goes.”
“None of us are really promised anything. I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things work themselves out,” Brady said.
Having played in nine Super Bowls and won six, there’s not much debate over Brady’s value even as concerns about Father Time become more prevalent.
Despite his age, Brady played all 16 games and threw for 4,355 yards last season, completing 65.8 percent of his passes to go with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Brady ranks fourth all-time in passing yards with 70,514, though he’ll almost certainly pass Brett Favre (71,838) and Peyton Manning (71,940) this season. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 40, has 74,437 career yards and will only add to his total this season.
Brady said he focused this offseason on getting physically stronger to endure hits in the pocket without losing fluidity in his throwing motion.
–Field Level Media
Jets sign TE Truesdell, waive rookie LT Jones
Jets sign TE Truesdell, waive rookie LT Jones
Jets sign TE Truesdell, waive rookie LT Jones
The New York Jets added tight end Nick Truesdell to the roster Sunday ahead of their preseason opener Thursday against the Giants.
In a corresponding move, the Jets waved offensive lineman Tyler Jones.
Truesdell, who played college ball at Cincinnati and Grand Rapids Community College, had several stints in the Indoor Football League as well as the Arena Football League. The 25-year-old Truesdell also had brief stays with the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings.
Most recently he played with the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football, where he had 24 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones, a rookie from N.C. State who signed with the Jets in May, started 39 consecutive games at left tackle for the Wolfpack from 2016-18.
–Field Level Media
Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags’ camp
Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags' camp
Defensive end Yannick
Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jags’ camp
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ended his holdout and reported to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Sunday, but without a new deal.
Ngakoue didn’t attend minicamp in June and had been a holdout through the first 11 days of camp.
Ngakoue, 24, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $2.025 million. He faces a fine of just over $500,000 for the missed time.
By reporting before Tuesday, Ngakoue will get credit for a fourth season.
“Good to have him back and ready to go, so we’re excited,” said coach Doug Marrone. “He’s ready to go and in great shape. We’re all together.”
The Maryland product and defensive end was the Jaguars’ third-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In 48 games (47 starts) over three seasons with the Jaguars, he has produced 29.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.
NFL Network reported in July that the Jaguars offered Ngakoue a short-term deal worth more than $19 million annually with $50 million over the first two years before talks broke off.
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans waive RB Foreman
Report: Texans waive RB Foreman
The Houston Texans waived running back D'Onta Foreman on Sunday, according to
Report: Texans waive RB Foreman
The Houston Texans waived running back D’Onta Foreman on Sunday, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.
The third-year player missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in a Nov. 19, 2017, win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Foreman reported to camp seemingly in shape, but coach Bill O’Brien had declined to tab him as the backup to starter Lamar Miller. The coaching staff was reportedly upset by his work habits and tardiness to meetings.
A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas, Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie before the injury.
In 11 total games with the Texans, Foreman had 326 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
Among players still vying to back up Miller are Taiwan Jones, Josh Ferguson and Buddy Howell, along with undrafted rookies Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon Jr.
The Texans will open their preseason slate against the Packers in Green Bay on Thursday night.
–Field Level Media
Report: Brown day-to-day after seeing foot specialist
Report: Brown day-to-day after seeing foot specialist
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day
Report: Brown day-to-day after seeing foot specialist
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day after visiting a foot specialist on Saturday, according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Media.
Brown was briefly on the non-football injury list when training camp opened but was cleared to practice on July 28. He has yet to be a full participant, however. The specific nature of the injury has not been revealed.
“I think we’re all disappointed,” coach Jon Gruden said about Brown’s absence Friday, according to The Athletic. “We want to get the party started.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers.
He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Raiders receiving legend Branch dies at 71
Raiders receiving legend Branch dies at 71 Raiders receiving legend Branch dies at 71
Cliff Branch, a three-time All-Pro wide receiver who won three Super Bowls during his 14-year NFL career, all with the Oakland Raiders, has died, the team confirmed late Saturday.
The cause of death was not immediately known. Branch, who turned 71 on Thursday, was found dead at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in his hotel room, according to the Bullhead City (Ariz.) Police Department. No foul play was revealed after an initial investigation, and it was determined that Branch died of natural causes.
“Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans,” the Raiders said in a release. “His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever. Cliff’s on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish.”
Raiders owner Mark Davis considered himself to be Branch’s “best friend,” and once served as the wide receiver’s agent while his father, the late Al Davis, owned the team.
“I will miss him dearly,” Davis said through the team.
Branch was a fourth-round draft pick in 1972 by the Raiders out of Colorado, where he was a sprinter on the track team. He totaled 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns in his NFL career, averaging 17.3 yards per reception. He earned first-team All-Pro honors three straight seasons, from 1974-76, and played alongside Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff.
His career totals in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches place him third in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Biletnikoff in each category.
In 1974, he led the league with 1,092 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions. At age 35 in 1983, he scored a 99-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Redskins in Washington, which is tied for the NFL record for longest TD reception.
Branch played for the Raiders teams that won Super Bowl titles in 1976, 1980 and 1983, totaling 14 catches for 181 yards and three scores in the three games. Only five other players in the franchise’s history were part of all three teams.
Competing against the best enabled him to earn consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and 2010, when he became a semifinalist but fell short of qualifying as a finalist. In 2014, he made his case for being worthy of induction.
“I went through Willie Brown for seven years and then Mike Haynes for three years, and both of those guys are in the Hall of Fame,” Branch said then. “So going against the best defensive backs in practice every day made it easy for me on Sundays.”
Branch, who born on Aug. 1, 1948, in Houston, was a standout player in high school and at Wharton Junior College.
–Field Level Media
Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2019 in emotional ceremony
Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2019 in emotional ceremony
The Pro Football Hall
Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2019 in emotional ceremony
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, with the inductees sharing emotional stories of the hard work, family support and unbreakable bonds with teammates who helped them reach football immortality.
Much of the emotion centered around the Denver Broncos, with cornerback Champ Bailey entering the Hall as a first-ballot inductee and longtime owner Pat Bowlen being enshrined posthumously, less than two months after his death.
Bailey, who shares the NFL record among defensive backs with 12 Pro Bowls, credited Bowlen’s presence upon his arrival in Denver — via trade from the Washington Redskins for running back Clinton Portis — for taking him to new heights.
“The best thing for my career happened in 2004,” Bailey said. “I was traded to the Denver Broncos. Once I began to learn about Mr. Bowlen and the Denver Broncos, I was sold.
“… Mr. B was a great man, and a great leader. He will surely be missed, but he will forever be my teammate. I love you.”
Bowlen, who bought the Broncos in 1984 and led them to seven Super Bowl appearances and three Lombardi Trophies, died in June from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease at age 75.
Earlier in the evening, six of his children and longtime team trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos — who presented Bowlen for enshrinement — pulled the drape off his bust, which sat adjacent to his framed gold jacket. Bowlen’s family will receive the jacket, after jackets had previously been given only to inductees who were living at the time of enshrinement.
After Bailey’s speech, tight end Tony Gonzalez capped the night — more than four hours after the ceremony started — by reflecting on the aftermath of his own trade, which sent him to the Atlanta Falcons following 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I wasn’t sure how the fans were going to treat me,” Gonzalez recalled of his first game back in Kansas City with the Falcons. “So I was worried about it all week long. And then during pregame, they introduced … me. Which I thought was very special.
“And then something happened that was one of the greatest moments of my career. The Chief fans started yelling at the top of their lungs. … So you Kansas City Chiefs fans know how much I appreciated you.”
Safety Ed Reed became the third homegrown member of the Baltimore Ravens to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis.
“The NFL changed my life and put me in a place I never thought I’d be,” Reed said. “There’s no place like Baltimore. No place like Baltimore.”
He was one of four defensive backs to be inducted.
“I always said I wanted to become a master of my game, like Bruce Lee,” Reed said. “I mastered my art of football, because that’s what it truly is when you understand it.”
Ty Law, who was part of the early wave of New England’s Super Bowl greatness, remembered how when he was a first-round draft pick, the Patriots hadn’t quite become “the Patriots” yet. He praised his former teammates in the crowd, telling him this moment belonged to them, too.
“[You] know where it started fellas,” Law said. “Together, we are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
Center Kevin Mawae, who played 16 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, thanked dozens of people. They included his wife, former teammates, the coaches who taught him the game as his father served in the military in Germany, and his brother, who was killed in a car accident. But his biggest thanks in an emotional speech were for his mother.
“Raising four boys, you learned to take the bumps and bruises along the way,” Mawae said. “You were our other teammate in our odd numbers of front-yard football. What other mom plays tackle football in the front yard with her sons? True story. She hit hard.”
Johnny Robinson, who played defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys and Chiefs, waited nearly five decades for his Hall of Fame moment. The 80-year-old, who was this year’s senior nominee, expressed his appreciation in a pre-recorded speech.
“It’s been 47 years since I last played football, and for this all time, I thought I had been forgotten,” Robinson said. “I can’t tell you how pleased I was to be notified that I had been selected as the senior finalist after all these years. But then, to receive that knock on the door from [Pro Football Hall of Fame president] David Baker seems surreal to me.
“I think back to when I was young boy, and all I wanted to do was play ball.”
The architect of the early Dallas Cowboys, Gil Brandt drafted 501 players and signed countless more over the course of 29 years as director of player personnel. The 86-year-old packed more than 50 names into his nearly 20-minute speech, including Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Mel Renfro. Aikman, a Hall of Fame member, was Brandt’s final first-round choice. Owner Jerry Jones, who presented Brandt for enshrinement, fired him after the draft.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gruden doubtful Redskins will trade Williams
NFL notebook: Gruden doubtful Redskins will trade Williams NFL notebook: Gruden doubtful Redskins will trade Williams
Washington coach Jay Gruden said Saturday it’s unlikely the Redskins will try to trade holdout offensive lineman Trent Williams. The Redskins placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list last week after he failed to show up for training camp.
“I would seriously doubt that. So, no,” Gruden responded when asked about trade rumors involving the Pro Bowl left tackle.
Whether the disgruntled veteran can be enticed to rejoin the Redskins remains a mystery. Williams is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and also would like at least an “alteration” to his contract.
Williams, 31, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
— Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon has applied to be reinstated to the league, according to multiple reports.
Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is allowed to play this season, New England would welcome him back. In 12 games with New England last season, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s left calf injury will keep him out of practice for at least another week.
Luck suffered the injury in April and took part in three practices in training camp. He told the Colts last week that he wanted to sit out until his calf was fully healed.
He won’t play in the preseason game Thursday at Buffalo, and while coach Frank Reich would like him to see some preseason game action, the team won’t rush him. Backup Jacoby Brissett is taking the first-team snaps in practice, but Reich said Luck is progressing in his recovery.
–Running back Spencer Ware vowed to play in the 2019 season, despite a report he will have ankle surgery.
The Indianapolis Colts placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the surgery. He added Ware would be sidelined five to six weeks. The Colts and Ware are expected to reach an injury settlement.
“I am NOT done for season! When things happen you have to adjust and treat accordingly,” Ware tweeted. “I’m going to play THIS YEAR, so there are things that need to be done before that happens that’ll put me in the best case scenario. MINOR, MINOR, MINOR setback because of timing.”
–Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to visit a foot specialist, The Athletic reported.
Brown was briefly on the non-football injury list when training camp opened but was cleared to practice on July 28. He has yet to be a full participant, however. The specific nature of the injury has not been revealed.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
–The Denver Broncos signed running back Theo Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
Riddick, 28, was released by the Detroit Lions last weekend.
The Broncos made room for Riddick by placing defensive lineman Billy Winn on injured reserve after he suffered a triceps injury in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Klis.
–Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin had an MRI after experiencing back spasms and will not practice this weekend.
The Cowboys are “encouraged” by the test results but will take a cautious approach before he returns to action.
Martin, 28, has only missed two games in five seasons since the Cowboys picked him in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound right guard has made the Pro Bowl all five seasons and earned All-Pro first-team recognition in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
–The toe injury suffered by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game could cost him the backup role.
Pushing veteran Matt Schaub for the No. 2 spot behind Matt Ryan, Benkert boosted his cause in the preseason opener by completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.
Benkert, 24, left with the injury during the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 14-10 win. On Saturday, NFL Network characterized the injury as a “major one” while the Falcons announced they had agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Simms.
–Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former employee of his sports marketing firm, the woman’s lawyer told The Washington Post. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.
Moon originally denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court in California in December 2017.
The suit alleged he made “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances toward his executive assistant at Sports 1 Marketing.
–Field Level Media
RB Ware vows to play in ’19 despite injury
RB Ware vows to play in '19 despite injury
Running back
RB Ware vows to play in ’19 despite injury
Running back Spencer Ware vowed Saturday to play in the 2019 season, despite a report he will have ankle surgery.
The Indianapolis Colts placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the surgery. He added Ware would be sidelined five to six weeks.
The Colts and Ware are expected to reach an injury settlement.
“I am NOT done for season! When things happen you have to adjust and treat accordingly,” Ware tweeted. “I’m going to play THIS YEAR, so there are things that need to be done before that happens that’ll put me in the best case scenario. MINOR,MINOR, MINOR setback because of timing.”
Ware, a 27-year-old LSU product, was a sixth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2013 but played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Colts in April.
His best year was 2016, when he gained 1,368 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns. He missed the 2017 season with a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee, suffered in a preseason game.
–Field Level Media
An shoots 66, leads by one after 54 holes at Wyndham
An shoots 66, leads by one after 54 holes at Wyndham An shoots 66, leads by one after 54 holes at Wyndham
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under par 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
On Sunday, An will be looking for a wire-to-wire win, which would be his first victory on the PGA Tour.
He continued his hot play on a sweltering Saturday, with his 66 following rounds of 62 and 65. He has a three-round total of 17-under 193, one shot ahead of a pair of Americans, Webb Simpson (65) and Brice Garnett (66).
In all, eight players are within four strokes of An entering Sunday’s final round at Sedgefield Country Club.
Among them are 21-year-old Viktor Hovland of Norway, who tied for the day’s low round of 64 to move up 14 spots and into a tie for fifth place at 14 under. He is tied with J.T. Poston and England’s Paul Casey after both shot a 66.
Alone in fourth place is Ryan Armour (65), who moved up five places and is 15 under.
In a tie for eighth place and within striking distance of An are Fabian Gomez (66) of Argentina and Rory Sabbatini (66) of Slovakia.
An and Poston remain the only players without a bogey on his card this week.
The 27-year-old An is a three-time Tour runner-up. Should he win Sunday, he is projected to move from No. 82 in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 27.
This is the final PGA Tour event of the year before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
One of the golfers who won’t on the course is Jordan Spieth, who entered Saturday in a group of players at 9 under. But he finished with a 7-over 77, which was the highest score in the field this week, and missed the 54-hole cut after opening rounds of 64 and 67.
The 11-time Tour winner didn’t have any answers after his round.
“On the front nine I actually had decent looks at birdie on a lot of holes,” said Spieth, who had three double bogeys, a bogey and no birdies on his round. “And then No. 10, when I hit that one out of bounds, it was like, man, I don’t know what’s going on.
“Yeah, I mean, I putted my ass off for two days to be able to be where I was at,” he continued, “and you can’t exactly fix your ball-striking in a day from being a negative three or something. It’s just too much to try and force it.”
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck (calf) out at least another week
Colts QB Luck (calf) out at least another week
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's
Colts QB Luck (calf) out at least another week
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s left calf injury will keep him out of practice for at least another week.
Coach Frank Reich said Luck, who missed team OTAs and minicamp, is keeping the team updated about his progress.
“Make no mistake, Andrew is driving the truck here. He knows how he feels,” Reich told reporters. “He knows best what is going to get him ready.”
Luck suffered the injury in April and took part in three practices in training camp. He told the Colts last week that he wanted to sit out until his calf was fully healed.
He won’t play in the preseason game Thursday at Buffalo, and while Reich would like him to see some preseason game action, the team won’t rush him.
Backup Jacoby Brissett is taking the first-team snaps in practice, but Reich said Luck is progressing.
“That was so productive last week that we feel like we’re on the right track,” Reich said. “A little bit of rehab, but we’re in strength phase, too. It’s one thing to kind of be recovered from the injury, it’s another thing to be full strength, and I think our goal is to get back to full strength.”
Luck told reporters last week that while he feels pain in his ankle, he’s been told he’s not at risk of an Achilles injury.
The Colts open the season on Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys G Martin has MRI after back spasms
Cowboys G Martin has MRI after back spasms
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin
Cowboys G Martin has MRI after back spasms
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin had an MRI after experiencing back spasms and will not practice this weekend.
The Cowboys are “encouraged” by the test results but will take a cautious approach before he returns to action, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Martin, 28, has only missed two games in five seasons since the Cowboys picked him in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound right guard has made the Pro Bowl all five seasons and earned All-Pro first-team recognition in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Martin became the highest-paid guard in the NFL when he signed a six-year, $84 million contract extension with Dallas in June.
–Field Level Media
Falcons QB Benkert has ‘major’ toe injury
Falcons QB Benkert has 'major' toe injury
The
Falcons QB Benkert has ‘major’ toe injury
The toe injury suffered by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game could cost him the backup role.
Pushing veteran Matt Schaub for the No. 2 spot behind Matt Ryan, Benkert boosted his cause in the preseason opener by completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.
Benkert, 24, left with the injury during the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 14-10 win.
On Saturday, NFL Network characterized the injury as a “major one” while the Falcons announced they had agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Simms.
Benkert, who was undrafted out of Virginia in 2018, spent last season on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Simms, 30, most recently played with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. He spent time with the Falcons from 2015-17.
The son of former NFL quarterback Phil Simms appeared in four games with the New York Jets during the 2013-14 seasons, passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Gruden doubts Redskins will trade Williams
Gruden doubts Redskins will trade Williams
Gruden doubts Redskins will trade Williams
Washington coach Jay Gruden said Saturday it’s unlikely the Redskins will try to trade holdout offensive lineman Trent Williams.
“I would seriously doubt that. So, no,” Gruden responded when asked about trade rumors involving the Pro Bowl left tackle.
Whether the disgruntled veteran can be enticed to rejoin the Redskins remains a mystery.
“I do not have an understanding of what it would take to get him back here,” Gruden said. “If I did, he’d be back here.”
The Redskins placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list last week after he failed to show up for training camp.
Williams is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and also would like at least an “alteration” to his contract.
Williams, 31, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos sign RB Riddick for $2.5M
Report: Broncos sign RB Riddick for $2.5M Report: Broncos sign RB Riddick for $2.5M
The Denver Broncos signed running back Theo Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
Riddick, 28, was released by the Detroit Lions last weekend.
The Broncos made room for Riddick by placing defensive lineman Billy Winn on injured reserve after he suffered a triceps injury in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Klis.
Riddick visited with the Broncos and New Orleans Saints after his release, which allowed Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary. He can reportedly make up to $3.3 million with incentives in Denver.
Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, had spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
He joins a running back group that includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with the addition of Riddick threatening to end Devontae Booker’s time as the third back on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders WR Brown to visit foot specialist
Report: Raiders WR Brown to visit foot specialist
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to visit
Report: Raiders WR Brown to visit foot specialist
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to visit a foot specialist, The Athletic reported Saturday.
Brown was briefly on the non-football injury list when training camp opened but was cleared to practice on July 28. He has yet to be a full participant, however. The specific nature of the injury has not been revealed.
“I think we’re all disappointed,” coach Jon Gruden said about Brown’s absence Friday, according to The Athletic. “We want to get the party started.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers.
He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Moon reportedly settles sexual harassment suit
Moon reportedly settles sexual harassment suit
Hall of
Moon reportedly settles sexual harassment suit
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former employee of his sports marketing firm, the woman’s lawyer told The Washington Post.
Moon originally denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court in California in December 2017.
The suit alleged he made “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances toward his executive assistant at Sports 1 Marketing.
“Both sides realized the appropriate thing to do was to settle with my client,” attorney Diana Fitzgerald told the newspaper. “We’re very pleased with the settlement and believe justice is served.”
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The Post’s attempts to reach Moon’s attorney for comment were unsuccessful.
Moon, 62, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 following a 17-year NFL career (1984-2000) with the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Pats WR Gordon seeks reinstatement
Reports: Pats WR Gordon seeks reinstatement
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon
Reports: Pats WR Gordon seeks reinstatement
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon has applied to be reinstated to the league, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is allowed to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon got together with quarterback Tom Brady for an informal workout in June. Brady posted a GIF on Instagram showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.”
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment