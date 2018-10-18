Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next

The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.

Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rookie Josh Allen is week-to-week after spraining his elbow in last week’s loss to the 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Opening week starter Nathan Peterman came on in relief and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for the winning touchdown.

Anderson, who has a 20-27 record as a starter in Cleveland, Arizona and Carolina in his 12-year career, attempted only eight passes as a backup with the Panthers last season. He was signed on Oct. 9 to be a veteran mentor for Allen, giving him limited time to learn the Bills’ offense and gain familiarity with his new teammates.

“It’s football. Things that happen in this game never amaze me,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be ready at all times and I was fully aware of what I was getting myself into coming here. Obviously, not ideal, but we’re going to do what we can.”

With Allen unable to practice on Wednesday and Bills coach Sean McDermott determined that even under less-than-ideal circumstances, Anderson gives Buffalo a better chance to win than Peterman, who has compiled a 29.9 passer rating with nine interceptions on 79 attempts in his two-year career.

“That’s always part of the evaluation,” McDermott said. “One piece, not all of it. I feel like this is the right decision for our football team right now.”

For the Colts (1-5), Luck has returned from the shoulder injury that cost him most of last season and leads the NFL in pass attempts (288) and completions (186). He’s also thrown a league-high eight interceptions, the most of any quarterback and one fewer than the Bills and Buccaneers quarterbacks have combined for.

Indianapolis has also been plagued by dropped passes, fumbles and penalties that have forced them to play from behind in most of their losses.

“We, I, do things that are stupid – it’s the only word that comes to mind. We do some silly things to ourselves,” Luck said. “But having fun playing? I’m having fun playing. The results are not where they need to be. We need to improve as an offensive unit. We all need to improve.”

Luck faces a Bills defense that has improved significantly over the past few weeks. After allowing 75 points through the first six quarters of the season, Buffalo has given up just 46 points over the last 18 quarters and has risen up to third in the NFL in yards allowed (311.6 per game).

The Colts could benefit from the return of Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday but is working toward a return to game action this week, even if he is not yet 100 percent.

“The guys need me,” Hilton said. “So I’m here for them.”

Safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (non-injury absence) and defensive tackle Marcus Hunt (knee) have all returned to practice after being inactive for the Colts’ last game. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Aside from Allen, kick returner Taiwan Jones (neck) is the only other injured player for Buffalo. Left guard Vladimir Ducasse (knee) and defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) were limited in practice while defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given veteran rest days.

