Bills top Redsklns, hit 6-2 mark at halfway point

Rookie Devin Singletary ran for a career-high 95 yards and the game-clinching touchdown Sunday to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 24-9 win over the Washington Redskins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.

With the victory, the Bills reached the halfway point of the NFL season at 6-2.

Singletary, a third-round pick from Florida Atlantic, scored on a 2-yard run with 2:21 left in the game, capping an eight-play, 46-yard drive. The key play was a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen to John Brown on third-and-18 that put Buffalo at the 14.

Allen played an efficient game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. His counterpart, Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins, went 15 of 22 for 144 yards in his first NFL start. Haskins got the call with veteran Case Keenum still in concussion protocol.

Running back Adrian Peterson collected 108 yards on 18 carries for the Redskins, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from dropping to 1-8.

Buffalo initiated scoring by capitalizing on a short field after Tress Way’s punt was caught in the wind and traveled only 21 yards. The Bills marched 54 yards in eight plays, with Allen finishing the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter.

Stephen Hauschka upped the margin to 10-0 on a 42-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, although that score was a consolation prize. Buffalo had first-and-goal at the 2, but lost 22 yards on its next three plays and settled for three points.

Washington got on the board with Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the half, ending a 71-yard march. Peterson carried the load for most of it, ripping off runs of 18, 17 and 28 yards on consecutive plays.

Allen’s 1-yard sneak six minutes later made the score 17-3. It capped an 11-play, 39-yard drive that was set up by Andre Roberts’ 66-yard kickoff return. Hopkins converted a 33-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining, chopping the Bills’ lead to 11 at the half.

–Field Level Media