Bills TE Kroft breaks foot on first day of OTAs
Bills TE Kroft breaks foot on first day of OTAs
Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft suffered a broken right foot Monday on the first day of offseason training activities and will require surgery.
Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the injury Tuesday. The expected recovery time is 3-4 months and Kroft could miss the start of the regular season, NFL Media reported.
Kroft, 26, was expected to start for Buffalo this season after signing a three-year, $18.75 million contract in March.
Kroft’s 2018 campaign ended with a similar injury. He was placed on injured reserve in November after having surgery to repair his fractured right foot.
A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Kroft played in 51 games over four seasons with the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 661 yards and eight touchdowns.
Four other offseason acquisitions are also on the sidelines at OTAs.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse are recovering from recent core muscle surgeries, while 36-year-old running back Frank Gore is out with foot and ankle injuries and running back T.J. Yeldon is dealing with a groin injury.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck (calf strain) misses start of OTAs
Colts QB Luck (calf strain) misses start of OTAs Colts QB Luck (calf strain) misses start of OTAs
Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck sat out the first day of organized team activities Tuesday due to a minor calf strain.
The injury isn’t considered serious, and the Colts are likely just being cautious with the 29-year-old franchise quarterback.
Luck was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
Patriots, WR Edelman agree to $21M extension
Patriots, WR Edelman agree to $21M extension Patriots, WR Edelman agree to $21M extension
The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.
According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.
The 32-year-old wide receiver’s contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in June 2017.
Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 18 postseason games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.
Last season, he caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six TDs after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named MVP of New England’s 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
–Field Level Media
Bills assign Simpson’s No. 32 for first time since 1977
Bills assign Simpson's No. 32 for first time since 1977
Running back Senorise Perry
Bills assign Simpson’s No. 32 for first time since 1977
Running back Senorise Perry is wearing jersey No. 32 during Buffalo’s organized team activities, the first player assigned the uniform number by the Bills since O.J. Simpson in 1977.
Perry, 27, signed a one-year free agent contract in March. He told The Athletic he was surprised that the disgraced Hall of Famer’s number was an option.
“I thought it was retired, but then I was told it was available. Boom, I took it,” said Perry, who has played 48 career games mostly on special teams with the Chicago Bears (2014) and Miami Dolphins (2017-18).
“I know the situation. I know that greatness comes with that number, playing in Buffalo. But I’m willing to take anything that comes my way,” he said. “I’m going into my sixth year, and I know what it takes to get in this league and stay here. With that number on my back, I know I’m doing well for my family.”
Simpson rushed for 10,183 yards and 57 touchdowns and won four rushing titles during a nine-year tenure with Buffalo from 1969-77.
Simpson, 71, was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. A jury in civil court later found him liable for wrongful death. In 2008, he was sent to prison for armed robbery and kidnapping after he tried to recover stolen memorabilia in Las Vegas. He was paroled in 2017.
Perry has returned 22 kicks for 454 yards and rushed eight times for 30 yards during his NFL career.
–Field Level Media
Browns showing interest in DT McCoy
Browns showing interest in DT McCoy
The Cleveland Browns are interested in signing defensive tackle Gerald
Browns showing interest in DT McCoy
The Cleveland Browns are interested in signing defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
General manager John Dorsey has been aggressive in stocking the Browns’ roster, including trades that brought in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and defensive end Olivier Vernon.
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported McCoy was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa, earning six Pro Bowl selections and tallying 54.5 sacks.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bills extend DE Hughes through 2021
Reports: Bills extend DE Hughes through 2021 Reports: Bills extend DE Hughes through 2021
The Buffalo Bills agreed to a contract extension with defensive end Jerry Hughes, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2021.
According to ESPN, Hughes’ extension is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million guaranteed.
Hughes, who turns 31 in August, was set to make $7.5 million in 2019, the final year of a five-year, $45 million extension signed in March of 2015.
The nine-year veteran has spent the last six seasons in Buffalo, totaling 42 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, 12 forced fumbles and 90 quarterback hits while playing in all 96 games (80 starts). He had seven sacks, 13 TFLs, three forced fumbles and 18 QB hits last season, all his best marks since 2014, with the TFL total tying a career high.
A former first-round pick (31st overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, Hughes was acquired by the Bills for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard in 2013, after he had just five sacks through his first three seasons in Indy.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots OT Veldheer retiring
Report: Patriots OT Veldheer retiring
Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has informed the
Report: Patriots OT Veldheer retiring
Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has informed the New England Patriots he plans to retire, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots just two weeks ago as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.
A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.
Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, was expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side after incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Raiders in free agency. Wynn is recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in August.
New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media
Todd, Taylor, Weir earn berths in U.S. Open
Todd, Taylor, Weir earn berths in U.S. Open Todd, Taylor, Weir earn berths in U.S. Open
Brendon Todd and Canada’s Nick Taylor each shot 10-under-par 131 on Monday to top the pack of 10 players who advanced to the U.S. Open from sectional qualifying in Dallas.
The event drew 102 players to par-71 Bent Tree Country Club and par-70 Northwood Club.
Also earning a spot in the U.S. Open was Canada’s Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion.
Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz (8 under) and Argentina’s Julian Etulain (6 under) came in third and fourth, respectively. Weir tied for fifth at 5 under with Scottie Scheffler, Brian Davis and Australia’s Matthew Jones.
Three players finished the 36 holes tied for the last two qualifying spots at 4 under, forcing a three-man playoff. Charles Danielson and amateur Austin Eckroat edged out Dallas native Cody Gribble, who will be the first alternate.
Todd was cruising in his second round of the day until he triple-bogeyed the par-4 15th hole. However, he immediately bounced back to make eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Taylor was steady in his two rounds, making 10 birdies and no bogeys.
The next sectional U.S. Open qualifier is scheduled for Kuwana, Japan, on May 27. Then on June 3, sectional qualifiers will be held in Surrey, England; Milton, Ontario; and eight spots in the United States: Newport Beach, Calif.; Streamsong, Fla.; Ball Ground, Ga.; Rockville, Md.; Purchase, N.Y.; Columbus, Ohio; Springfield, Ohio; and Walla Walla, Wash.
The 119th U.S. Open will be held June 13-16 at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links. The reigning champion is Brooks Koepka, who shot 1-over par to win by one stroke last year at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.
–Field Level Media
Gase disputes belief he undermined fired GM Maccagnan
Gase disputes belief he undermined fired GM Maccagnan
Adam Gase doesn't agree with
Gase disputes belief he undermined fired GM Maccagnan
Adam Gase doesn’t agree with the overriding perception that he undermined recently fired general manager Mike Maccagnan.
The New York Jets coach addressed the issue on Monday for the first time since Maccagnan was stunningly dismissed last Wednesday as reports insist the two had a relationship filled with heavy friction.
“I disagree with that, as far as a power struggle,” Gase, the current interim GM, told reporters. “Because whoever is getting hired (as the new GM) is going to have the same role — control of the roster. I will coach the football team. That’s what I’m going to do. Nothing is changing in that structure.”
Gase was hired to coach the Jets in January so the working relationship with Maccagnan lasted barely four months.
Both mean denied there was friction as reporters percolated. Multiple reports claimed prior to the NFL draft that Gase was upset over personnel decisions made by Maccagnan.
Other reports say Gase pulled a power play to get Maccagnan fired. But Gase is maintaining he was surprised when Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger were dismissed by CEO Christopher Johnson.
“He told me. That’s what it was,” Gase said. “He’s the owner. In this business, (expletive) like that happens all the time. It happened to me last year (in Miami). That’s what it is. I work for him. We’re aligned, as the head coach and the GM both report to the owner. That’s the way it is.”
Johnson said Gase had no influence on the decision, but he did cite the two weren’t clicking the way he had hoped.
One of the transactions Gase reportedly disagreed with was the signing of free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal. Gase reportedly was not keen on spending top dollar for a running back.
Gase went 23-25 in three seasons as Dolphins’ coach before being fired after last season.
Maccagnan became New York’s GM in January of 2015.
–Field Level Media
Bucs release six-time Pro Bowl DT McCoy
Bucs release six-time Pro Bowl DT McCoy
The Gerald McCoy saga is over as the Tampa
Bucs release six-time Pro Bowl DT McCoy
The Gerald McCoy saga is over as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday that they released the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who spent the past nine seasons with the organization.
McCoy, the third overall pick in 2010 NFL Draft, had three years left on his contract which called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported the news, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
First-year coach Bruce Arians didn’t get to coach McCoy but wished him well.
“I know Gerald has done a lot of good things on and off the football field in Tampa during his time here,” Arians said in a statement. “You hate to see good football players go, but this is a decision that we felt needed to be made in order to allow us, and Gerald, the ability to move forward. Gerald is a class act and I wish him the best.”
Drafted out of Oklahoma in 2010, McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bucs release six-time Pro Bowl DT McCoy
Reports: Bucs release six-time Pro Bowl DT McCoy
The Gerald McCoy-Tampa Bay Buccaneers saga appears to
Reports: Bucs release six-time Pro Bowl DT McCoy
The Gerald McCoy-Tampa Bay Buccaneers saga appears to be finally be over, as multiple outlets reported Monday that the team is releasing its six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
McCoy, the third overall pick in 2010 NFL Draft, has three years left on his contract which called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported the news, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
Drafted out of Oklahoma in 2010, McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games over nine seasons.
–Field Level Media
Roethlisberger: I went too far in criticizing Brown
Roethlisberger: I went too far in criticizing Brown
Roethlisberger: I went too far in criticizing Brown
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he went “too far” in his criticism of former teammate Antonio Brown.
Roethlisberger spoke publicly for the first time about his falling out with the All-Pro receiver — traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason — in an interview with Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA.
Roethlisberger referenced comments he made following a 24-17 loss at the Denver Broncos on Nov. 25. Roethlisberger attempted to throw toward Brown on third-and-goal from the 2 in the final minute, but the pass was intercepted.
Roethlisberger went on his weekly radio show and said Brown needed to run his route “flat” on that play, and that he wished he had thrown to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and not Brown, after the Steelers had first-and-goal.
“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him. I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry. Did I go to far after that Denver game? Probably. …,” he told KDKA.
“That’s the thing about media and social media, As soon as you say ‘sorry’ it only goes so far. You can’t take it back. And I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and relationship, I’m truly, genuinely sorry about that.”
At the time, Brown called Roethlisberger’s comments “constructive criticism,” but the relationship deteriorated from there. Brown reportedly threw a football at Roethlisberger when they had a disagreement during Week 17, and he tweeted in February that the two lacked “mutual respect.”
“No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth,” Brown said in his tweet.
–Field Level Media
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with torn left ACL
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with torn left ACL
Washington Redskins
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with torn left ACL
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field Monday with a season-ending torn left ACL, according to multiple reports.
The Redskins sent Foster for an MRI exam after the injury, coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the first workout of the team’s offseason program.
“Reuben, the type of player that he is, the type of energy that he brings, he wouldn’t be laying down unless something was wrong. We’ll hope for the best right now until we get the results, but very concerning for sure,” Gruden said after the workout.
“I’ll just have to wait and see before I get too emotional about it.”
Foster was emotionally distraught as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.
Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Allen was observing the workout from nearby.
Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina’s foot and “landed funny on his left leg.”
“Very disappointing what happened,” Gruden said. “His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured. … He’s devastated. He’s obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he’s very upset about it.
“I don’t know how to process it really. We’ve had some bad luck over here for the past couple of years, but this one here takes the cake.”
The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.
Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall). He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys RB Elliott cuffed, not arrested after altercation
Cowboys RB Elliott cuffed, not arrested after altercation
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys RB Elliott cuffed, not arrested after altercation
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed after knocking a security guard to the ground at a Las Vegas music festival, but he was not arrested.
TMZ posted a video on Monday showing events that reportedly took place early Saturday at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in the city.
The two-minute video begins with Elliott engaged in a tense conversation with a young woman, and as she walks away, he follows her. The interaction does not turn physical with the woman. He then encounters event security guards and says to one of them, “You got something to say?” He elbows the guard, who hits a metal rail and falls.
A Las Vegas policeman then handcuffs him.
Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that “security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation.”
“He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his (youth football camp in Dallas) on Sunday,” the attorney said.
While the Cowboys have not issued an official statement, Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas tweeted this:
“#Cowboys front office source says they are aware of this incident involving Ezekiel Elliott being handcuffed at EDC Vegas after knocking a man to the ground, and says they are gathering information right now.”
The NFL likely will want to review the tape.
Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 after he was investigated following domestic violence allegations. Commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the punishment after a yearlong probe concluded that Elliott and former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson had several physical confrontations. Prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, where Elliott went to school at Ohio State, declined to prosecute.
–Field Level Media
Patriots bring back DT Shelton
Patriots bring back DT Shelton
The New England Patriots re-signed free agent defensive
Patriots bring back DT Shelton
The New England Patriots re-signed free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday.
The Patriots acquired Shelton, a 2015 first-round pick, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in March 2018. Shelton played in 13 games (one start) last season, making 21 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 345-pounder is expected to continue in his role as a run-stuffing rotational player in the middle of the line.
Shelton started 44 of 46 games with the Browns, making 128 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.
Shelton, who visited with the Cincinnati Bengals early in the free agency period, signed a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network. Terms of the contract were not announced.
The Patriots released offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to make room for Shelton.
–Field Level Media
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with left knee injury
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with left knee injury
Washington Redskins
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with left knee injury
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field Monday with an apparently leg injury.
Foster was emotionally distraught as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.
Not long after the first on-field workout of the Redskins’ offseason program began Monday, Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Allen was observing the workout from nearby.
The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.
Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017. He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.
–Field Level Media
Koepka clear favorite to win U.S. Open
Koepka clear favorite to win U.S. Open
Brooks Koepka's fourth major
Koepka clear favorite to win U.S. Open
Brooks Koepka’s fourth major title in two years vaulted the new No. 1 player in the world into the position of the favorite to win next month’s U.S. Open.
Despite seeing his seven-shot lead shrink to one shot on Sunday, Koepka battled to defend his title at the PGA Championship. The winner of four of the past nine majors overall, Koepka is now listed at +550 by Bovada and +600 by Sportsbook.com to earn a U.S. Open three-peat at Pebble Beach.
Koepka won the tournament last year at Shinnecock Hills in New York and in 2017 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
The last player to three-peat a major came more than a century ago when Scotland’s Willie Anderson won the U.S. Open from 1903-05.
Dustin Johnson, who nearly caught Koepka at Bethpage Black on Sunday, is +700 by Sportsbook.com and +800 by Bovada. Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but is the third favorite at +1000 by both books and Rory McIlroy (+1200), who rallied for his ninth T10 in 10 starts this year, is next.
Bovada is more bullish on Jordan Spieth (+1400) than Sportsbook.com (+1800), while both list Justin Rose at +1600.
Looking for an unlikely payday? Bovada is offering 50,000-to-1 odds on Nicolai Hojgaard, the Danish amateur ranked 1,127 in the world who posted a T29 at last year’s Open Championship. He also finished T10 in the Nordic Golf League’s Lumine Hills Open in March.
–Field Level Media
Colts sign QB Chad Kelly
Colts sign QB Chad Kelly
Quarterback Chad Kelly will get
Colts sign QB Chad Kelly
Quarterback Chad Kelly will get another chance in the NFL.
Kelly, 25, signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. He last played for the Denver Broncos and was released in October 2018 on the heels of an arrest for criminal trespass.
Englewood (Colo.) Police Department said a man had entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued. Kelly had been attending a Halloween party at teammate Von Miller’s house prior to the late-night incident.
At the time, he was the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum.
Kelly has no guarantee to be more than a training camp arm. The Colts are locked into their top two quarterbacks, Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett, and Phillip Walker is currently listed behind them on the depth chart.
Myriad off-field issues caused Kelly to be drafted much later than his talent might have suggested. The final pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kelly ran into disciplinary issues at Clemson. He was dismissed from Clemson in April 2014 for conduct detrimental to the program.
In December 2014, he was arrested following an altercation outside a bar in Buffalo, N.Y., and avoided criminal charges after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and being ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
He finished his college career at Mississippi.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB Wentz has ‘no limitations’ for OTAs
Eagles QB Wentz has 'no limitations' for OTAs
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have
Eagles QB Wentz has ‘no limitations’ for OTAs
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have “no limitations” when the team begins organized team activities Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Wentz, 26, is coming back from a stress fracture in his back that forced him to miss Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests.
“The team will be smart with him, of course, but he’s expected to be involved in the majority of all work,” Rapoport tweeted.
Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is 23-17 through three seasons with 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He finished third in MVP balloting in 2017, although he missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run because of a torn ACL.
“I get it. I get it,” Wentz said last month about concerns of his durability. “I’m looking forward to putting those behind me. I understand it’s a part of this league; it’s a physical league and things happen. Some of those things are out of my control and I look forward to putting that behind me.”
His health is more imperative in 2019 because his former backup, Nick Foles, is now the starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Eagles late last month exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz for the 2020 campaign. Wentz will make more than $20 million in 2020, although exact figures for fifth-year options won’t be firmed up until a later date.
Wentz returned from the ACL injury to play in 11 games last season, passing for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Giants coach Shurmur: ‘We have a starter in Eli’
Giants coach Shurmur: 'We have a starter in Eli'
New
Giants coach Shurmur: ‘We have a starter in Eli’
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning didn’t impress on the first day of organized team activities on Monday, completing just 1 of 6 passes with two interceptions, but his performance did nothing to change coach Pat Shurmur’s mind about his QB depth chart.
“Eli Manning looks really good. … He’s throwing the ball well and looks strong physically,” Shurmur said.
The Giants also got a look at rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.
“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur told reporters.
Shurmur said Jones will get reps with the second and third-string offense, but that Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta also will have some chances. Tanney was Manning’s backup most of last season.
–Field Level Media
Koepka holds on for second straight PGA Championship
Koepka holds on for second straight PGA Championship Koepka holds on for second straight PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka clutched the trophy and figured even the anxious moments were worth it Sunday.
Koepka withstood a shaky back-nine stretch and held on to win the PGA Championship for the second year in a row.
“That was a stressful round of golf,” Koepka said. “I’m glad to have this thing (Wanamaker Trophy) back in my hands.”
Koepka’s lead shrunk to one stroke on hard-charging Dustin Johnson before steadying himself for what became a 4-over-par 74 final round at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
His 8-under 272 total was good enough for a two-shot edge on Johnson, who shot 69 on Sunday.
Koepka has won a major championship in three consecutive years and has four total major titles. With those four coming in an eight-tournament stretch of majors, it puts him in more elite company.
This took a different vibe than last year’s PGA Championship title for Koepka at Shinnecock, though he said the approach is the same.
“I’m trying to win a golf tournament,” he said. “I’m not focused on anything else other than hitting a good shot or a good putt.”
Koepka, 29, became the first golfer to successfully defend titles in the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He’s the fifth wire-to-wire winner in the PGA Championship. He will try for his third consecutive U.S. Open title June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, Calif.
Johnson marveled at Koepka’s accomplishments.
“He’s one of the guys that I look for that I have to beat,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best players out here, so he’s always somebody that I’ve got my eye on.”
After three days of Koepka appearing to be in an invincible position, there were signs of drama approaching when the gap on the field dipped to four shots.
“I’m just happy we didn’t have to play any more holes,” Koepka said after the round.
Johnson played the front nine in 32, cutting the margin to four strokes on Koepka. The advantage fluctuated until it was at one shot after Koepka’s consecutive bogeys on Nos. 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Amid that, Johnson posted a birdie at No. 15. Moments after Koepka’s bogey streak reached four holes, Johnson gave a stroke back with a bogey at No. 16 and then another on the next hole, when he missed the green on the par-3 17th. Johnson saved par on the final hole while playing out of a bunker.
Johnson said at key moments he encountered trouble contending with wind gusts, just like the other golfers.
“It was the most wind we’ve had all week,” Johnson said.
Koepka bogeyed the first hole Sunday, and then appeared to be in total control until the 11th.
“I knew if I could get off to a good start, which I did, that I could maybe put a little bit of pressure on him,” Johnson said. “… Obviously I knew starting seven back that it was going to be a big feat to catch Brooks. You know, I definitely gave him a run, though, so I was happy with that.”
Nobody has ever led by as many as seven shots entering the final round of a major and failed to win. Koepka was up by six strokes with eight holes to play.
Yet his final-round score was 11 shots off the 63 he posted in Thursday’s first round.
Jordan Spieth (71), Patrick Cantlay (71) and England’s Matt Wallace (72) all were at 2 under to tie for third place. Luke List (74) was alone in sixth place at 1 under.
Spieth said he made good headway during the tournament on a course that’s not suited for his game. It marked his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this year.
“Bethpage, just when the rough is up this high, obviously I can’t pick a course that’s probably further away from it being for me,” he said.
It wasn’t an easy round for any of the golfers on the course.
“I played really well. I hit a lot of good shots,” Cantlay said. “I actually hit some good shots that didn’t end up in good spots. Caught gusts. I’m sure everyone was catching gusts out there.”
Harold Varner III, who was Koepka’s playing partner in the final pairing, birdied the first hole in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory. He soon tumbled out of contention, shooting an 11-over 81 on the final day.
Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard had a hole-in-one at No. 17. His shot bounced once and then into the cup for the only ace of the tournament.
–Field Level Media