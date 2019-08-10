Bills send DE Harold to Eagles for OL help

NFL notebook: Raiders WR Brown reportedly mad about helmet

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be sitting for almost any reason from head to toe, apparently. And if not allowed to use the helmet of his choice, Brown reportedly told the Raiders he won’t be coming back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brown informed the Raiders of the line in the sand over use of his preferred helmet. That model, however, was discontinued and is no longer approved under NFL rules because it is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).

Before Friday, Brown reportedly was idle at training camp and for the start of his first preseason with the Raiders due to a cryotherapy mishap that injured his feet. But while the frostbite-type symptoms are legitimate, a source told ESPN, the real reason for the former All-Pro sitting out is his helmet.

Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late and does not communicate with team officials and coaches, per the report. ESPN also reported that he filed a grievance to continue using the helmet he wore his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

–Quarterback Andrew Luck is not ready to return from a calf strain and could miss the entire preseason as the Indianapolis Colts hope he gets healthy.

“Continuing to progress with his strength, still a degree of pain (in his calf) that he’s not comfortable with,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “Obviously, we’re not comfortable with putting him out there. We’re going to continue to work with our medical staff on the plan moving forward.”

Luck could be re-evaluated next week before joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday, but he’s unlikely to participate and less likely to play in the Week 2 exhibition game.

–Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Callaway will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to Cleveland’s active roster on Sept. 30, following the team’s Sept. 29 game at Baltimore.

The 22-year-old was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license last August, but a report by NFL Network noted that the suspension stems from a separate incident. The marijuana charge was dismissed in February.

–The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues on the offensive line, traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

Harold, 25, has played four seasons in the NFL, producing 94 tackles and nine sacks in 61 games (25 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17) and Detroit Lions (2018). He signed with the Bills in April.

Bates, who went undrafted out of Penn State, mostly was getting third-team reps in Eagles training camp.

–Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be employed by an NFL team, President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House. With one condition.

“Only if he’s good enough,” Trump said. “If he’s good enough. … And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know (New England Patriots owner) Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough — I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.”

–Coach Brian Flores liked what he saw out of quarterback Josh Rosen in the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game but had one bit of criticism.

While Rosen eluded the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush on Thursday, Flores said he would rather see the former first-round draft pick take a sack than force a potential turnover.

“At some point as a quarterback, you have to take a sack. That’s the play,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But the guy has a little bit of a gunslinger mentality and likes to let it rip.”

–Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks due to a broken left wrist that required surgery.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury.

Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.

–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea may miss up to four weeks of the season but will avoid surgery for a knee injury sustained Tuesday at training camp, according to a report by NFL Network.

–Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks with a knee injury sustained Thursday in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network reported.

–Field Level Media