Bills rookie receiver McCloud ruled out against Colts
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis for a “non-injury reason.”
The Bills did not elaborate in announcing McCloud did not travel Saturday.
McCloud’s absence leaves the Bills with four active receivers. They include rookie Cam Phillips, who had just been promoted from the practice squad Thursday after Buffalo released Robert Foster.
McCloud is a sixth-round draft pick and has just three catches for 15 yards this season. He also lost his job as a returner after fumbling a kickoff, which the Bills recovered, and then muffing a punt in a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
Chargers RB Gordon questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Titans
LONDON (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon is third in the NFL and leads the AFC with 466 rushing yards. He did not show up on the injury report until the team’s practice in London on Friday, when his participation was limited.
The fourth-year running back has rushed for over 100 yards in two of the past three games, including 132 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in last Sunday’s 38-14 win over Cleveland.
Austin Ekeler would likely be the starter if Gordon is unable to play. The second-year back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has three receiving touchdowns this season.
Solder hopes he can help Giants salvage season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nate Solder knows the Giants haven't played up to expectations this year, and it's on him to be part of the solution.
The left tackle signed a four-year, $62 million contract in March with $35 million guaranteed, making him the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman. His assignment was to anchor the left side of New York’s beleaguered offensive line and protect Eli Manning’s blind side.
But the line has struggled so far for the Giants (1-5), and the 37-year-old Manning has been criticized for his performance. Solder said the entire offense shares the blame for the quarterback’s struggles.
“I think a lot of that is almost expected,” Solder said Saturday of the criticism. “I think we’ve done some good things and some bad ones. I think the expectations of me were extremely high. But I think the higher expectations work for everyone. I think we still have a chance to do some good things here. It’s not my position to say anything about my teammates. I think we all get frustrated. We just have to move on and go forward.”
Manning has completed 68.7 percent of his throws, but the lack of protection has made it difficult for the Giants to push the ball downfield. He’s averaging only 7.23 yards per completion, with six touchdown passes and four interceptions.
Solder had been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (2-4) with a neck injury, but he said he never looks at the injury report and will play.
“We just have to start stringing a few together,” Solder said. “We have to take it one day at a time, one game at a time. I think every game is important, but we know we’re in a tough spot. We just have to keep working and keep improving.”
There could be problems elsewhere on the offensive line. Right guard Patrick Omameh is questionable with a knee injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur said if Omameh can’t play, he will shift some people around, perhaps moving recent free-agent acquisition Spencer Pulley into the starting lineup at either guard or center and moving center John Greco to guard.
Wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) is also listed as questionable, and with fellow receiver Jawill Davis already ruled out with a concussion, the Giants will have to make a roster move to activate a third receiver. Bennie Fowler, brought in as a free agent last week, has been moved to the 53-man active roster and may see time with both the offense and special teams.
Outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, who missed the first four games with a high ankle sprain, believes he’s ready for an increased role after he played limited snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday.
“I feel good,” Vernon said. “I’m just trying to do what I know I can do. I just have to stay solid. I’m going to try to contain and be disruptive to a very good team. I just have to keep after it. If I can get a few pressures, then everything else will fall into place.”
Said Shurmur: “I think Olivier played some really good snaps last week and we’re ready to build on that.”
Flexing its muscle: NFL shifts Bengals-Chiefs to prime time
It's been awhile since the NFL flexed a game to Sunday night. The Bengals vs. Chiefs is a worthy choice.
No games were moved from day to night last season, except for the final weekend, when all games are scheduled for the afternoon until the league and NBC figure out what is most attractive for prime time. In 2016, there were three flexed games, including Week 17. Not counting that, the last flex was Bucs at Cowboys on Dec. 18, 2016.
So switching a pair of first-place teams made sense: Cincinnati (4-2) is at Kansas City (5-1).
Some of the juicy plot lines involve offense, hardly a surprise in this year of points, points and more points. Kansas City has the league’s lowest-ranked defense and the Bengals rank 29th. Even worse, both are dealing with a slew of injuries on that side of the ball.
So Patrick Mahomes throwing to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt could fill the screen. So might Andy Dalton connecting with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.
“Any time you want to be one of the great ones on the defense or you want your defense to have a statement-type game, you have to do it against the best offenses in the league,” Cincinnati defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And right now, they’re putting up those points like they’re one of the best offenses in the league. So you’ve got to go out there and put it on ’em.”
There are some caveats to this matchup, however.
Although the Bengals have won four straight in the series dating to Oct. 14, 2007, they are 3-15 on Sunday nights, losing eight straight. The Chiefs are 7-3 in games on Sunday nights.
The weekend began with Denver’s 45-10 victory at Arizona on Thursday night
Emmanuel Sanders threw and caught touchdown passes, Denver returned two interceptions for first-quarter touchdowns and the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak.
Todd Davis returned rookie Josh Rosen’s deflected pass for a touchdown on the second play of the game and Chris Harris Jr. took another back 53 yards for a score with 2:02 left in the quarter as the Broncos (3-4) opened a 21-3 lead. Rosen threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball away twice on a rough night that began badly for him and never got better. The Cardinals (1-6), down 35-3 at the half, fell to 0-4 at home for the first time since 1979.
Off this week are Seattle (3-3), Green Bay (3-2-1), Oakland (1-5) and Pittsburgh (3-2-1).
New England (4-2) at Chicago (3-2)
Seems like every week, the Patriots’ opponent is battered by injuries to key players. No one is more key in Chicago than edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is battling an ankle problem.
Just what Tom Brady needs against one of the five teams he’s never lost to. Brady is 4-0 against the Bears; the others are Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0).
While the Bears should be able to move the ball on New England, they’ll likely need lots of points for a chance in this one.
New Orleans (4-1) at Baltimore (4-2)
Just like Patriots-Bears, this is one terrific offense against defense matchup. New Orleans ranks third in total offense and Baltimore is first on defense.
Led by Drew Brees, who set the yards passing career mark in a rout of the Redskins before their bye the Saints have won four in a row. Nobody is more balanced with the ball now that RB Mark Ingram is back from suspension to team with dynamic Alvin Kamara. Brees, who is 0-4 vs. the Ravens, this year has a 78 percent completion rate for 1,658 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Ravens had 11 sacks last week against Tennessee and a league-most 26 overall. They are allowing an NFL-low 12.8 points per game and the fewest yards per game (270.8). Baltimore has four of the NFL’s past 14 shutouts since the start of the 2017 season.
Carolina (3-2) at Philadelphia (3-3)
An intriguing matchup of a solid running team in Carolina, led by Christian McCaffrey and QB Cam Newton, facing the second-stingiest rushing defense in a place where the Eagles are 17-4 under Doug Pederson.
As for the air game, which seemingly everyone needs to succeed these days, Carolina is far too inconsistent.
Meanwhile, Carson Wentz has thrown at least one TD in his past 19 games played, the longest streak in franchise history and second-longest active streak behind Andrew Luck (28). Wentz has thrown 133 consecutive passes without a pick. His longest streak is 135 passes.
Tennessee (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) at London
The Titans were humiliated at home by Baltimore and should welcome the long trip overseas. Then again, they have lost 10 of the past 11 to the Chargers and bring a sputtering offense into Wembley.
Although Tennessee has a solid D, it faces an in-synch offense. The Chargers are 13-5 since starting last season 0-4 and QB Philip Rivers leads the AFC and ranks second in the NFL with a 115.1 passer rating. He has 13 TD passes and four interceptions in seven games vs. the Titans.
Houston (3-3) at Jacksonville (3-3)
The other AFC South leaders.
After beginning the season with three defeats, the Texans have turned it around, albeit all their wins have been tight affairs, two in overtime.
Defensive end J.J. Watt , perhaps the NFL’s best player when healthy, is back in form after missing most of the 2016 and ’17 seasons with injuries. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in the past four games.
The Jaguars have a solid defense, too, particularly against the pass, where they ranked first in yards surrendered. But Jacksonville was outscored 70-21 in consecutive road losses, forcing coach Doug Marrone to return to training camp practices this week to emphasize fundamental football.
Dallas (3-3) at Washington (3-2)
Among pro sports’ most intense rivalries, this will be a physical and possibly low-scoring affair given the strength of both defenses and imbalance of the offenses.
Dallas, winless on the road, will try to run with Ezekiel Elliott, second in rushing yards with 586 and third in yards from scrimmage with 752. Washington will counter with Adrian Peterson, who averaged 108.5 yards rushing in the past two home games.
Minnesota (3-2-1) at New York Jets (3-3)
The Vikings have never won at the Jets, going 0-5. To break that slump, the main weapon could be WR Adam Thielen. He had 11 catches for 123 yards last week, joining Houston’s Charley Hennigan (1961) as the only players in NFL history with 100 or more yards in each of his team’s first six games to begin a season. Thielen leads the NFL with 58 catches, the most by a player in the first six games in league history, and 712 yards receiving.
Guess what: New York’s secondary is banged-up and porous.
The Jets are seeking their first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of 2017.
Los Angeles Rams (6-0) at San Francisco (1-5)
Keeping the NFL’s only perfect record shouldn’t be too challenging for LA, which has the most dangerous offense around. RB Todd Gurley ran for a career-high 208 yards and two TDs last week. The Rams are averaging 32.7 points per game despite scoring TDs on only 56.7 percent of red-zone trips. Los Angeles also leads the NFL with 7.64 yards per play on first down.
San Francisco blew a game at Green Bay last week and Niners QB C.J. Beathard is tied for the NFL worst with seven turnovers in the past three weeks since Jimmy Garoppolo tore up his knee. The Niners have an NFL-worst minus-11 turnover margin.
New York Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4), Monday night
More injuries plagued the Falcons, who placed top running back Devonta Freeman on IR. No team has been more damaged by injuries in 2018, most of them coming on defense.
That means Atlanta needs shootouts to have a chance most weeks, and QB Matt Ryan leads the NFL with 1,432 yards passing and a 128.2 rating since Week 3. He is tied for first with 12 TD passes in that span.
New York’s D is vulnerable and the offense is enigmatic despite the presence of sensational rookie RB Saquon Barkley, and firebrand wideout Odell Beckham Jr. The O-line should be dubbed the “Awful-Line.”
Detroit (2-3) at Miami (4-2)
The Lions are feeling upbeat following a victory over Green Bay and a week off, but that special feeling could turn sour because of their special teams.
Lions coverage units rank last on punts and sixth worst on kickoffs. The Dolphins rank second in kickoff return average and third in punt return average.
Miami is no powerhouse, though. The Dolphins are tied for the AFC East lead even though they’ve been outgained by 398 yards.
Cleveland (2-3-1) at Tampa Bay (2-3)
The Dawg Pound was silenced in Cleveland when the Chargers pounded the Browns last week. Tampa will be hitting the airwaves, trying to find mismatches for WRs DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. It won’t hurt the Bucs that Browns Pro Bowl MLB Joe Schobert is out with a hamstring injury. This will be his first game missed — at any level — due to injury.
The Browns do lead the NFL with 16 takeaways, three more than all last season. Tampa has 11 giveaways.
Buffalo (2-4) at Indianapolis (1-5)
Remember Derek Anderson, most lately the backup to Newton in Carolina. He has surfaced as the new starter in Buffalo with rookie Josh Allen hurting and Nathan Peterman an interception machine.
On the positive side, the Bills’ defense is tied for the league lead with seven fumble recoveries.
The Colts will try for the fifth time to win game No. 300 since moving to Indy in 1984. And placekicker Adam Vinatieri needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s scoring record (2,544 points).
Dick Modzelewski, star tackle for Giants, dies at 87
Dick Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, has died at 87.
The team said in a statement Saturday he died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. No cause was given.
The team said in a statement Saturday he died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. No cause was given.
Modzelewski spent 14 years in the NFL, eight with the Giants, including six title games. He teamed with Andy Robustelli, Rosey Grier and Jim Katcavage on one of the great defensive lines.
Modzelewski also appeared in two championship games with the Cleveland Browns. He joined the NFL with Washington in 1953 and also played for Pittsburgh, never missing a game in his career.
He starred at Maryland in college and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He coached in the NFL for 22 years, including the 1978 season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.
Modzelewski is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jane, and four children.
A funeral is set for Oct. 26 in Mentor, Ohio.
Bears LB Mack (ankle) questionable vs. Pats
Bears LB Mack (ankle) questionable vs. Pats
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is listed as questionable because of an injured ankle for the team's showdown against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots this Sunday.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is listed as questionable because of an injured ankle for the team’s showdown against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots this Sunday.
Mack was listed as a limited practice participant on the Bears’ Friday injury report after the star pass-rusher sat out workouts each of the previous two days.
The 27-year-old two-time All-Pro injured his ankle during last week’s loss at Miami. He played through the injury, but recorded only two tackles while not getting a sack for the first time this season.
Mack already has five sacks and four forced fumbles in his first five games with the 3-2 Bears since his trade from Oakland shortly before the season began.
Mack was joined by wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) as Bears who returned to practice Friday and were pegged as questionable for Sunday. Cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle) was also listed as questionable, although he sat out all of Friday’s practice. Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) was declared doubtful.
–Field Level Media
Chargers downplay RB Gordon’s injury listing
Chargers downplay RB Gordon's injury listing
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was mentioned on Friday's NFL injury report with a hamstring injury, but head coach Anthony Lynn downplayed the listing and hinted that Gordon would be on the field Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was mentioned on Friday’s NFL injury report with a hamstring injury, but head coach Anthony Lynn downplayed the listing and hinted that Gordon would be on the field Sunday.
The Chargers are in London, where they will face the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium.
Gordon, who has rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns and has 279 yards receiving and three more receiving scores in six games, was placed on the injury report when he was limited in practice on Friday.
One sign of the Chargers’ confidence that Gordon will play: He wasn’t given a status designation, such as probable or questionable.
Lynn said Gordon’s shortened practice was more likely due to symptoms of dehydration rather than the hamstring.
“You know, I think it was just dehydration to be honest with you,” Lynn said. “Eight-hour plane ride. He didn’t drink enough water. So just playing the safe side today, and just kept him out of practice.”
The Chargers (4-2) will face the Titans (3-3) early Sunday morning Eastern time.
–Field Level Media
Vikings RB Cook to miss third straight game
Vikings RB Cook to miss third straight game
Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will miss third straight game with a hamstring injury when the Vikings face the New York Jets on Sunday.
Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will miss third straight game with a hamstring injury when the Vikings face the New York Jets on Sunday.
Cook appeared to be making progress when he was a full practice participant on Wednesday. But he missed the past two days and was declared as out on Friday’s injury report.
Cook has just 98 yards on 36 carries this season while dealing with the bothersome hamstring.
“It makes it difficult because you never really know,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters of Cook’s situation. “He comes out and he says, ‘Hey, I’m good to go.’ And it’s just kind of how it goes. You have to have versatility in your game plan.”
Latavius Murray will start in Cook’s place.
Murray racked up a career-high 155 yards on 24 carries in last Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.
“He’s a guy that needs carries and the physicality of things,” Zimmer said. “I like Latavius and the way he approaches the game, and typically he’s not a one-carry-every-quarter guy, he’s a guy that needs to get the football some.”
Minnesota also ruled out offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and defensive end Everson Griffen (mental health).
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (ankle, knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable.
–Field Level Media
WR Hilton slated to return for Colts
WR Hilton slated to return for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out five players for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, while it appears top receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to return after a two-game absence.
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out five players for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, while it appears top receiver T.Y. Hilton is set to return after a two-game absence.
Hilton was no longer listed on the injury report after being a full participant in Friday’s practice. He has been ailing with chest and hamstring injuries since being hurt in the Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.
Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.
Listed as out by the Colts are defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), safety Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), receiver Ryan Grant (ankle) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder).
Doyle will be missing his fourth straight contest while Autry and Geathers are missing their second in a row.
Indianapolis listed cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (hip) and Chris Milton (hamstring), as well as tight end Erik Swoope (knee) as questionable.
Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) didn’t practice Friday but is expected to play. He leads the AFC with 62 tackles.
–Field Level Media
Browns trade RB Hyde to Jaguars
Browns trade RB Hyde to Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns have traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round draft pick, the Browns confirmed Friday.
The Cleveland Browns have traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round draft pick, the Browns confirmed Friday.
Hyde can help the Jaguars to replace the yards lost with the injury to No. 1 running back Leonard Fournette, who has missed much of the young season with a hamstring injury. He has played in just parts of two games and gained 71 yards on 20 carries.
Fournette’s backup, T.J. Yeldon, also has been fighting injuries. The Jaguars also lost Corey Grant with a foot injury.
A product of Ohio State, Hyde was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Browns signed him to a three-year, $15 million contract in the offseason.
In six games (five starts) with the Browns, Hyde carried the ball 114 times for 382 yards and scored five touchdowns and added six receptions for 29 yards.
The trade should mean more playing time for rookie Nick Chubb, a second-round draft pick this year by Cleveland. Chubb, who played college football at Georgia, has carried the ball 16 times for the Browns and gained 173 yards, an average of 10.8 yards per carry.
–Field Level Media
Raiders RB Lynch out at least a month
Raiders RB Lynch out at least a month
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is expected to miss at least a month due to a groin injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is expected to miss at least a month due to a groin injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Lynch underwent an MRI exam earlier this week. The Raiders may place the 32-year-old on injured reserve.
Lynch was injured during last Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Lynch has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Doug Martin will receive a heavier workload in Lynch’s absence. He has rushed for 99 yards on 27 carries.
The Raiders (1-5) have a bye this week.
–Field Level Media
Redskins RB Peterson questionable for Cowboys
Redskins RB Peterson questionable for Cowboys
The Washington Redskins listed running back Adrian Peterson as questionable with a shoulder injury on Friday, but he is expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Washington Redskins listed running back Adrian Peterson as questionable with a shoulder injury on Friday, but he is expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Peterson said he feels much better than he did last week, when he labored through pregame preparations and rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries against the Carolina Panthers.
Peterson, who has rushed for 339 yards on the season, also is bothered by a tender ankle.
Washington ruled out Jamison Crowder (ankle) for the contest. Fellow receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) and safety Troy Apke (hamstring) were listed as doubtful.
“He’s getting his knee checked out and still dealing with his shoulder,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters of Richardson. “So, we’re trying to get him some rest, see if he can do anything.”
Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (shin) and Danny Johnson (forearm), guard Shawn Lauvao (calf) and running back Chris Thompson (rib, knee) are listed as questionable.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: With RB Fournette out, Jaguars acquire Hyde
NFL notebook: With RB Fournette out, Jaguars acquire Hyde
With starting running back Leonard Fournette ruled out for his third straight game and limited to just 20 carries this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick.
With starting running back Leonard Fournette ruled out for his third straight game and limited to just 20 carries this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick.
Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the New York Giants and missed the next two games. He aggravated it in Week 4 when he returned to play against the New York Jets. Fournette’s backup, T.J. Yeldon, also has been fighting injuries and the Jaguars lost Corey Grant with a foot injury.
A product of Ohio State, Hyde was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Browns signed him to a three-year, $15 million contract in the offseason. In six games (five starts) with the Browns, Hyde carried the ball 114 times for 382 yards and scored five touchdowns and added six receptions for 29 yards.
The trade should mean more playing time for rookie Nick Chubb, a second-round draft pick this year by Cleveland. Chubb, who played college football at Georgia, has carried the ball 16 times for the Browns and gained 173 yards, an average of 10.8 yards per carry.
–Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is expected to miss at least a month due to a groin injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Lynch underwent an MRI exam earlier this week after suffering the injury last Sunday during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders may place the 32-year-old on injured reserve.
Lynch has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Raiders (1-5). Doug Martin will receive a heavier workload in Lynch’s absence. He has rushed for 99 yards on 27 carries.
–Odell Beckham Jr. said he is ready to do his part to get the New York Giants back on a winning path, but the outspoken wide receiver said he can’t do it alone.
“I’m ready to talk about the Atlanta Falcons,” Beckham said. “I think we’re 1-5 and we need to start winning games. “Everybody needs to do more. I need to play better. I can’t say that I’ve had my best games. I can’t say I’ve done enough. … We win games together, we lose games together.”
With the Giants at 1-5 entering Monday night’s game in Atlanta, Beckham put himself on the spot by flinging arrows at teammates and the offense in general in a wide-ranging ESPN interview last week. Beckham’s critique drew the ire of ownership, and John Mara said publicly he needs “less talk, more play” from the newly minted Beckham. On Friday, Beckham said he has not yet talked to Mara and did not confirm he was fined by the team as ESPN reported this week.
–The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and promoted quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich to the play-caller position.
The move comes hours after a 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, which dropped the Cardinals to 1-6 on the season. The Cardinals are 31st in the league in scoring at 13.1 points per game this season. They were limited to 223 total yards against the Broncos and haven’t had more than 269 yards in a game this season.
Leftwich, a former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, joined the Cardinals as an intern in 2016 under former coach Bruce Arians. He takes up the task of guiding rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and turning the offense around. Rosen had a season-worst five turnovers on Thursday night. His 1.9 QBR on Thursday is the second-worst by any quarterback this season, surpassed only by Bills QB Nathan Peterman’s lowly 1.1 rating in Week 1.
–Rookie running back Royce Freeman sprained his ankle in the Denver Broncos’ Thursday night rout of the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Freeman, who has started every game for the Broncos this season, left the 45-10 victory after carrying the ball 13 times for 37 yards and a touchdown. He reportedly could miss some time, but the Broncos don’t play again until Oct. 28 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Freeman, 22, was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2018 draft, 71st overall. The rookie has rushed 71 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns through his first seven games.
–Field Level Media
Jets’ Myers kicked way through ‘long road’ into record books
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jason Myers kept jogging onto the field to kick one field goal after another.
Once, twice, six times.
By the time he went out to boot his seventh last Sunday, the New York Jets kicker wasn't sure how many he had against Denver.
Once, twice, six times.
By the time he went out to boot his seventh last Sunday, the New York Jets kicker wasn’t sure how many he had against Denver.
Myers just knew there were lots of them.
“Someone goes, ‘Man, how many was that?'” a smiling Myers recalled Friday. “I started counting and I lost count.”
Totally understandable, of course. That’ll happen when you make a franchise-record seven field goals, the second-most in NFL history. Myers was one shy of the eight by Tennessee’s Rob Bironas in 2007. His 24 total points — seven field goals and three extra points — were just two short of Bironas’ mark for the most in league history by a player who didn’t score a touchdown.
“It’s fun to get all that work in,” Myers said. “I didn’t even know where they were from until after the game. But, yeah, it was fun.”
Myers got things started with a 30-yarder in the first quarter. He had a 48-yarder in the second and closed the opening half with a 32-yard kick.
His 37-yarder in the third quarter gave him four.
Then came the fourth quarter, when he made field goals of 45, 37 and 45 yards to help lift the Jets to a 42-34 victory. The Jets’ offense ranks last in the NFL in red-zone efficiency and scored just one touchdown in six opportunities against the Colts, but Myers was there to give them a boost with his busy leg.
Myers was also selected the AFC’s special teams player of the week for his performance.
“That was really out of the ordinary,” long snapper Thomas Hennessy said. “I think in the fourth quarter, we had three or something, so I definitely knew that we were approaching an amount that is not normal.”
Myers’ path to the Jets’ record books has also been unusual, with plenty of twists and turns.
Just two months ago, he didn’t know if he’d have a job in the NFL after being cut by Seattle. Today, he leads NFL kickers with 63 points and 16 field goals, and is tied with Kansas City’s Harrison Butker for the most touchbacks with 32.
“I think the progression of Jason’s career is just awesome and it’s an awesome testament that the guy stuck through it all like that,” Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. “To see success happen for him, I think it’s really cool because he’s such a great kid and he’s a hard worker. Just seeing him come in and have success, I was proud as hell of him.”
The 27-year-old San Diego native grew up playing football, soccer and baseball at Mater Dei Catholic High School, but his success as a kicker had him focused on the gridiron for college. The offers weren’t flooding his mailbox, though.
“I was a late bloomer,” he said with a shrug.
He considered going to junior college before Marist College — on the other side of the country, tucked in the town of Poughkeepsie, New York — came calling.
So, Myers traded the sun of southern California for the chilly northeast.
“I came out for an official visit and I loved the campus, loved everything,” said Myers, who kicked four seasons for the Red Foxes.
The NFL was still a long way off, though, especially after going undrafted and unsigned in 2013. Myers went to the Arena Football League the following year and had stints with Arizona and San Jose.
“I was there just for a hot second,” Myers said. “It was good. It helped me keep kicking.”
His big NFL break came in March 2015, when Jacksonville signed him to a free-agent deal. Five months later, the Jaguars traded Josh Scobee to Pittsburgh — making Myers their kicker.
He led the league with 12 field-goal attempts of more than 50 yards, and for the most made with seven. His 80 percent touchback rate made him a reliable asset to Jacksonville’s special teams unit.
But that all changed when he missed three long field goals in Week 6 last season against the Rams. He was released and had a few workouts with teams, but remained unemployed until Seattle signed him a few days after the regular season ended.
He lost a camp competition in Seattle to Sebastian Janikowski and was again without an NFL gig for a few days until the Jets claimed him off waivers.
Myers hopped on a red-eye flight to New Jersey, got off the plane, headed to the Jets’ facility and immediately linked up with Hennessy and punter Lachlan Edwards on the practice field. Myers proceeded to boot 20 consecutive field goals.
“And he hit one from like 63 (yards) or something,” Hennessy recalled. “His focus was amazing, especially since there was so much going on at that point. It was impressive.”
Two days after his first practice with the Jets, Myers was kicking for them in the team’s third preseason game — on his way to securing the job with New York.
“If I would’ve sat back and thought about how fast everything moved that week, I think I probably would’ve not been able to do as well as I did,” he said. “I just kind of kept rolling and took it day by day.”
And one kick at time. All the way to a spot in Jets history.
“I’ve definitely taken the long road,” he said. “It was a little tougher, but it kind of helps me be who I am — mentally tough — and I don’t take all that stuff the wrong way. It just kind of helps build my character, who I am. I kind of use it as a positive and keep building off it.”
AP Source: Raiders RB Lynch to miss month with groin injury
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss at least a month because of a groin injury.
A person familiar with the injury said Friday that an MRI this week determined the severity of the injury. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made any announcement. NFL Network first reported the diagnosis.
Lynch was hurt last week in Oakland’s 27-3 loss to Seattle in London. The Raiders (1-5) are off this week and will play again on Oct. 28 at home against Indianapolis. Oakland could choose to place Lynch on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least eight weeks.
The 32-year-old Lynch has been one of the few bright spots for the Raiders this season. He ranks 12th in the league with 376 yards rushing, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with three touchdowns. Lynch ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing since Week 12 last season.
Lynch’s best game came in Oakland’s only win when he ran for 130 yards last month against Cleveland when he showed off the power that earned him the nickname Beast Mode. Lynch came out of retirement last season in order to join the hometown Raiders before they move to Las Vegas in 2020. He is in the final year of his contract.
With Lynch sidelined, the struggling Raiders will likely turn to Doug Martin and Jalen Richard to carry the bulk of the load at running back. Martin was signed to be the main backup to Lynch this season but has been unproductive so far. He has 27 carries for 99 yards and four catches for 5 yards this season. He is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry since the start of the 2016 season.
Richard is more of a receiving back, ranking second on the team with 31 catches for 253 yards. Richard has carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards this year and has never had more than nine carries in a game in his three seasons in the NFL.
The only other halfback on the roster is DeAndre Washington, who injured his knee in training camp and has not been active yet despite being healthy the past few weeks. Washington has rushed for 620 yards on 144 carries in two seasons in the NFL. His most productive game came as a rookie in 2016 when he ran for 99 yards and a TD on 12 carries against the Colts on Christmas Eve.
Dolphins’ Wake might return against Lions; Riddick out
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is on a course to return Sunday against Detroit from a knee injury that sidelined him the past two weeks.
Wake is listed as questionable but took full part in practice Friday. He coyly declined to say whether he expected to play but added, “It’ll be Christmas morning on Sunday.”
The return of Wake would be timely because Miami defensive ends Charles Harris (calf) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) were ruled out.
Lions running back Theo Riddick, who has 23 catches this season, was ruled with a knee injury. That could mean more snaps for rookie Kerryon Johnson, especially on third down.
Miami cornerback Bobby McCain is questionable but took full part in practice and is expected to return from a knee injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Saints scratch Peat vs. Ravens, hope Ginn plays this season
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says there is a "very realistic" possibility of injured receiver Ted Ginn Jr. playing again this season.
Meanwhile, New Orleans has ruled out left guard Andrus Peat and listed right guard Larry Warford as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Meanwhile, New Orleans has ruled out left guard Andrus Peat and listed right guard Larry Warford as questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.
Peat has missed practice this week with a head injury, while Warford has been hampered by back soreness.
Ginn was placed on injured reserve on Thursday because of a nagging knee injury that Payton says will require arthroscopic surgery. Under NFL rules, teams may bring up to two players back to the active roster after they have spent at least eight weeks on injured reserve.
If Ginn recovers on schedule, he’d be eligible to play again in Week 15. That means he’d be able to play in up to three regular season games plus any playoff games, should the NFC South-leading Saints qualify for the postseason.
Ginn has played in four games this season, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaguars acquire RB Hyde from Browns in trade for draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, adding a proven starter while Leonard Fournette progresses slowly from a strained right hamstring.
The Browns (2-3-1) will get a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from the Jaguars in exchange for Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland. Hyde signed a three-year, $15.25 million contract in March.
The Jaguars (3-3) were willing to take on the financial commitment because leading rusher T.J. Yeldon will become a free agent at the end of this season. So will third-stringer Corey Grant, who was placed on injured reserve last week because of a foot injury. The Jaguars signed veteran Jamaal Charles to a one-year contract to replace Grant.
Fournette was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Houston. It will be the fifth game he’s missed this season because of the nagging injury.
Cleveland had seemed pleased with Hyde, but his departure clears the way for rookie Nick Chubb to be the team’s primary back. He’s averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.
Browns general manager John Dorsey continues to revamp the team’s roster and add picks. In addition to their own picks in the first six rounds, the Browns acquired a third-rounder from New England, Jacksonville’s fifth-rounder, another fifth-rounder from New England and a seventh-rounder from Jacksonville.
The NFL trading deadline is Oct. 30.
The Jaguars built their offense around Fournette, a bruising runner and the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He tried to return after missing two games earlier this season but re-injured his hamstring and has been sidelined since. Yeldon, meanwhile, is dealing with foot and ankle injuries.
Making Jacksonville’s offense even more stagnant, the team is without its top two left tackles, its top two tight ends and its leading receiver from 2017.
The 28-year-old Hyde was off to an impressive start in Cleveland. But he was taking playing time away from Chubb, who scored on two long touchdown runs at Oakland on Sept. 30 and enters Sunday’s game averaging 10.8 yards on 16 carries. Also, running back Duke Johnson had gone from being a dual threat to mainly a receiver. He’s had just 19 carries this season.
Earlier this week, Browns coach Hue Jackson said it was vital to get Chubb more touches. Chubb had only three carries for 25 yards last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
“We need to get him more chances,” Jackson said. “But I think sometimes the game changes, you get behind and you need Duke Johnson out there because that is what he does well — catch the ball and run it. I think that is what you were seeing yesterday. As these games get a little closer, they do not get too far away and we can get up whatever that is, we do need to give Nick Chubb more carries.”
Bears’ Khalil Mack practices but questionable for Patriots
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears linebacker Khalil Mack must wait until just before game time to learn if he gets a chance to rush New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Soldier Field.
Mack played through an ankle injury in Chicago’s last game, a 31-28 loss to Miami. On Friday, he practiced for the first time this week, although on a limited basis. Bears coach Matt Nagy says he thought Mack “moved around pretty good.”
Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday. Nagy says team medical personnel will monitor how he bounces back from Friday’s practice.
Mack has played in 70 straight games and has never missed a start.
“That’s just who he is,” the coach said.
Ultimately, the decision will depend on Mack and the medical evaluations.
“When we get to the time when we’ve got to make a decision, then we’ll go with what we feel is best for him and best for the team,” Nagy said.
Mack has five sacks, and last week was held without a sack for the first time this season. He didn’t comment Friday on his injury, but wants to see the Bears defense bounce back from its worst game of the year when they face the Patriots.
“They’re very explosive,” Mack said. “They’ve got weapons over the top. They’ve got some good backs. And so it’s going to be a challenge.”
Mack called last week’s overtime loss and 31 points allowed “difficult to handle.”
Wide receiver Allen Robinson II practiced Friday on a limited basis after missing Thursday’s practice because of a groin injury. He is questionable.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan is also questionable after missing Friday’s practice because of an ankle injury from Thursday’s practice. Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) is doubtful. Cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and guard Eric Kush (neck) were removed from the injury list and are expected to play.
Broncos reverse the script, can they keep it up?
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will try to replicate their energy and emotion from their 45-10 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals so they don't fall into the same morass they did the last time they ran up the score on an overwhelmed opponent.
They walloped the Dallas Cowboys 42-17 in Week 2 last season.
They then won just five of their next 20 games, suffering through a franchise-worst eight-game skid last year and a four-game losing streak this season that had general manager John Elway reprising his “soft” label for a deficient defense and spurring fans to call for coach Vance Joseph’s job.
Then, on a short week, the Broncos (3-4) backed up Von Miller’s smack talk and outclassed the Cardinals (1-6) just as their superstar linebacker had promised, flipping the script maybe on what had been a soured season.
Miller’s message was actually directed at his own shaken team in hopes of restoring its swagger.
“It’s not even like me,” Miller said, “But I thought it was the best thing to do to get my teammates going.”
Miller first asked if his teammates had his back.
“We said, ‘Yeah, we got you. Go ahead and say it,'” said cornerback Bradley Roby. “When he put it out there, it put confidence in this team and I think it brought the best out of us.”
It sure brought the best out of Roby, a former first-round pick who had struggled in his first season as a starter opposite star Chris Harris Jr ., who had a pick-6 Thursday night along with linebacker Todd Davis .
Roby gave up three long touchdowns against the Jets two weeks ago, then failed to follow protocol for a sick day the next morning.
Against the Cardinals, Roby broke up four passes and recorded his first interception of the season.
“He really played well yesterday,” Joseph said. “For this defense to work, the corners have to play well. Chris has played well the entire season.”
Another former first-rounder who was also struggling, left tackle Garett Bolles, played his best game against Arizona and wasn’t whistled for any flags after drawing an NFL-high six holding calls going in.
Roby and Bolles hadn’t been benched like right guard Connor McGovern was last week because the Broncos lack depth at cornerback and tackle. So, Joseph was left to let Roby and Bolles work out their difficulties in the glare of the game.
“I thought Bolles played one of his best games of the year,” Joseph said, praising Bolles’ work blocking pass rusher Chandler Jones.
The Broncos have a long weekend now to relish their slump-busting victory before getting ready for their rematch with the Chiefs , who rallied for a 27-23 victory in Denver three weeks ago.
“Like Coach Joseph said, in this league, when you lose you feel like you’re never going to win again and when you win, you feel like you’re never going to lose again,” receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “It’s one of those situations we can build off.
“Obviously, you all heard about Von’s ‘We’re going to kick their’ you-know-the-word. We went out and did it and it feels good,” said Sanders, who both threw and caught a TD pass against Arizona . “Now we got 10 or 11 days until we go out to Kansas City. We’ll just sit back, watch some football over the weekend feeling confident in yourself. Hopefully, we can keep building off this.”
As for Miller, he doesn’t anticipate issuing a similar warning next week when the Broncos visit Arrowhead.
“Honestly, it wasn’t even for the Cardinals; it was for my teammates,” said Miller, who collected two strip sacks of rookie Josh Rosen. “It was just to put us in that mentality, no backing down now. I think we have a great football team. We have great leadership. We have a great GM, great owner, great coaches, and we have great players.
“I just thought what we were missing is the confidence part of it.”
That’s been restored in a big way.
Notes: Joseph said RB Royce Freeman (ankle) and WR/PR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) were day to day but S Darian Stewart (neck), who sustained his third stinger in three weeks, may be out a while. … Joseph said CB Adam Jones (thigh) should return this week and OLB Shane Ray (ankle) and RT Jared Veldheer (knee) are day to day.
Bengals, Chiefs could be missing key players to injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs could be without several starters on their already porous defenses when they meet Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bengals ruled out first-round pick Darqueze Dennard, their best slot cornerback, with a shoulder injury Friday. They also ruled out linebacker Nick Vigil with a knee injury and listed safety Shawn Williams as questionable with a concussion
Running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot) are also out for Cincinnati.
The Chiefs are expected to be without Eric Berry (heel) and Justin Houston (hamstring), who are both listed as doubtful. Pass rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon was limited in practice Friday with an ankle injury, while safety Eric Murray was also questionable with an ankle injury.
