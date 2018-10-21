Bills RB McCoy (head) out after two plays vs. Colts
Bills RB McCoy (head) out after two plays vs. Colts
Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy left Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with a head injury on the Bills’ second offensive play.
McCoy, the Bills’ top offensive weapon, left the field without assistance but was ruled out shortly after.
The versatile back had 61 carries for 243 yards and 13 catches for 85 yards coming into Sunday’s contest.
Chris Ivory took over for McCoy in the backfield, but the Colts jumped out to a 24-0 lead at halftime.
–Field Level Media
The Latest: Browns head to OT for fourth time this season
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:20 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns are headed to overtime for the fourth time in seven games.
The Browns trailed Tampa Bay 23-9 going into the fourth quarter before Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to tie it at 23. Chandler Catanzaro
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:20 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns are headed to overtime for the fourth time in seven games.
The Browns trailed Tampa Bay 23-9 going into the fourth quarter before Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to tie it at 23. Chandler Catanzaro had a chance to win it for the Buccaneers on the last play of the game, but was wide right from 40 yards.
The last time a team played four overtime games in a season was Arizona in 2011. The Cardinals won all four.
The Browns are 1-1-1 in overtime this season.
___
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thielen joins Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat. He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
3:55 p.m.
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in his team’s game against the Lions.
Miami earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson, who left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception.
Stills blindsided a security guard during the first half after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
___
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
___
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
___
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
___
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
___
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots-Bears Stats
|New England
|7
|14
|10
|7—38
|Chicago
|10
|7
|7
|7—31
|First Quarter
NE_Edelman 9 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 11:00.
Chi_FG Parkey 46, 3:50.
Chi_Trubisky 8 run (Parkey kick), :59.
|Second Quarter
Chi_Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 11:05.
NE_Patterson 95
|New England
|7
|14
|10
|7—38
|Chicago
|10
|7
|7
|7—31
|First Quarter
NE_Edelman 9 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 11:00.
Chi_FG Parkey 46, 3:50.
Chi_Trubisky 8 run (Parkey kick), :59.
|Second Quarter
Chi_Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 11:05.
NE_Patterson 95 kickoff return (Gostkowski kick), 10:48.
NE_J.White 5 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:58.
|Third Quarter
Chi_Cohen 6 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 12:04.
NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 7:48.
NE_Van Noy 29 blocked punt return (Gostkowski kick), 5:53.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_J.White 2 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 8:40.
Chi_T.Burton 11 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 4:13.
A_62,389.
___
|NE
|Chi
|First downs
|21
|29
|Total Net Yards
|381
|453
|Rushes-yards
|27-108
|25-134
|Passing
|273
|319
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|1-17
|Kickoff Returns
|4-179
|4-92
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-1
|26-50-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|2-14
|Punts
|4-42.8
|5-34.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-64
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|29:51
|30:09
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, J.White 11-40, Barner 10-36, Michel 4-22, Brady 1-6, Patterson 1-4. Chicago, Trubisky 6-81, Howard 12-39, Cohen 6-14, Gabriel 1-0.
PASSING_New England, Brady 25-36-1-277. Chicago, Trubisky 26-50-2-333.
RECEIVING_New England, J.White 8-57, Hogan 6-63, Edelman 5-36, Gordon 4-100, Michel 1-13, Dorsett 1-8. Chicago, T.Burton 9-126, Cohen 8-69, Gabriel 3-26, K.White 2-64, Miller 2-35, Howard 1-9, Robinson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Texans stifle Jaguars for fourth straight win
Texans stifle Jaguars for fourth straight win
Jadeveon Clowney posted a pair of sacks while Tyrann Mathieu recorded a late interception as the visiting Houston Texans extended their winning streak to four games with a dominating defensive performance in a 20-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Texans
Texans stifle Jaguars for fourth straight win
Jadeveon Clowney posted a pair of sacks while Tyrann Mathieu recorded a late interception as the visiting Houston Texans extended their winning streak to four games with a dominating defensive performance in a 20-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC South by limiting the Jaguars (3-4) to 259 total yards. Jacksonville dropped its third consecutive game, was held scoreless in the first half for a third straight week and benched quarterback Blake Bortles in the third quarter.
Bortles fumbled twice on scrambling attempts, and the Texans capitalized on both of his turnovers. Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus jarred the football loose from Bortles on the third play from scrimmage, with Clowney making the recovery at the Jacksonville 36-yard line. Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn converted the short field with a 44-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
With the Texans leading 13-0 early in the third quarter, Bortles fumbled again, this time in the shadow of the Jaguars’ own goalposts. Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham dislodged the football, safety Kareem Jackson recovered at the Jacksonville 12, and Deshaun Watson extended the lead to 20-0 with a 10-yard scoring strike to DeAndre Hopkins at the 10:50 mark.
Backup Cody Kessler replaced Bortles on the ensuing Jacksonville possession and later engineered a 47-yard scoring drive set up by a 21-yard punt return from Dede Westbrook. Kessler connected with T.J. Yeldon for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 2:18 left in the third quarter that sliced the deficit to 13 points. When those two attempted to hook up again later in the fourth, Yeldon deflected the pass and Mathieu picked it off with 5:30 left to play.
Kessler completed 21 of 30 attempts for 156 yards in relief of Bortles, who went 6 for 12 for 61 yards. The Jaguars totaled just 70 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Kessler was sacked four times.
Watson, who traveled by bus instead of plane as a precaution for his partially collapsed lung, passed for 139 yards and was sacked only once. He entered play having been sacked an NFL-high 25 times.
Lamar Miller, whose 5-yard run gave the Texans a 13-0 lead with 5:31 left in the first half, rushed 22 times for 100 yards. Clowney finished with seven tackles and four quarterback hits.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys interested in Raiders WR Cooper
Report: Cowboys interested in Raiders WR Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys have done extensive work on Oakland Raiders wideout Amari Cooper as they consider trading for him before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Sunday.
Per the report, the Raiders have been adamant that they want a
Report: Cowboys interested in Raiders WR Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys have done extensive work on Oakland Raiders wideout Amari Cooper as they consider trading for him before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Sunday.
Per the report, the Raiders have been adamant that they want a first-round pick in return for Cooper, and they’ve heard from other teams — including the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts — about the wideout as well.
A separate ESPN report on Sunday said the Cowboys also are keeping tabs on Buffalo Bills wideout Kelvin Benjamin and Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker as possible trade options, though the team is not certain it will trade for a wide receiver.
Dallas’ receiving corps has been among the least productive in the NFL, and Terrance Williams went on injured reserve earlier this month. The Cowboys have traded for a Pro Bowl wide receiver before the trade deadline on one previous occasion: They sent first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions in 2008 for Roy Williams, who never topped 600 yards receiving in three full years with Dallas.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has told reporters the team is not shopping Cooper, a 24-year-old who reached the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016 before having a disappointing 2017 campaign. However, multiple reports have said the team would take a first-round pick for the wideout.
Cooper suffered a concussion last week during the Raiders’ game against the Seahawks in London. Oakland is on a bye this week.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars bench QB Bortles for Kessler
Jaguars bench QB Bortles for Kessler
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Bortles' second lost fumble of the game set up a Texans touchdown two plays later to give
Jaguars bench QB Bortles for Kessler
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game set up a Texans touchdown two plays later to give Houston a 20-0 lead with 10:50 left in the third quarter. When the Jaguars got the ball back, Kessler came out while Bortles remained on the sideline.
Bortles had gone 6 of 12 for 61 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, in addition to the pair of lost fumbles. Kessler exceeded Bortles’ completions in just two drives, starting 9 of 13 for 51 yards with a 6-yard touchdown to T.J. Yeldon to make it 20-7 with 2:18 left in the third.
Neither team would score again. Kessler finished 21 of 30 for 156 yards, the touchdown and an interception while taking four sacks. He fumbled on one sack, but teammate Josh Walker recovered.
The Jaguars signed Bortles, their first-round pick in 2014, to a three-year, $54 million contract in February, adding two years to Bortles’ deal as he prepared to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots in Week 2, but he’s also thrown eight interceptions, including six in his last three games entering Sunday. His lost fumbles against Houston brought his turnover total to 11 this season.
Jacksonville (3-4) have lost four of five and three in a row, getting outscored 90-28 over the three losses.
Kessler, 25, was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional seventh-round pick this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Panthers rally from 17 down to stun Eagles
Panthers rally from 17 down to stun Eagles
Cam Newton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining as the Carolina Panthers completed the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat the host Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers (4-2) were dominated for
Panthers rally from 17 down to stun Eagles
Cam Newton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining as the Carolina Panthers completed the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat the host Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers (4-2) were dominated for the first three quarters before scoring three touchdowns in a 9 1/2-minute span after punting on all their other possessions. They trailed 17-0, but had never overcome more than a 10-point hole in the fourth quarter.
Philadelphia’s final possession ended at the Carolina 14-yard line on a failed fourth down.
Trailing 17-14, the Panthers gained possession at their own 31 with 2:17 to play. Three incompletions later, they faced fourth down but Newton, while under heavy pressure, hooked up with ex-Eagle Torrey Smith for a 35-yard play.
Newton finished 25-for-39 for 289 yards and two touchdown passes.
Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and directed the Eagles (3-4) on time-consuming drives that appeared to put them in ideal shape.
Wentz completed 30 of 37 passes for 310 yards. He had a stretch when he completed a career-best 15 consecutive passes.
Wentz threw an 11-yard touchdown strike to Alshon Jeffery to open the scoring in the second quarter. The Eagles went up 10-0 on Jake Elliott’s 46-yard field goal less than five minutes later.
The Eagles drove 94 yards on 17 plays in the third quarter. Wentz’s fourth-and-1 sneak at the Carolina 2-yard line kept the drive alive. Two plays later, his 1-yard toss to tight end Dallas Goedert helped Philadelphia extend the lead to 17-0.
Carolina had only one possession plus one snap in the third quarter. But the Panthers made the most of their second second-half drive, with receiver Curtis Samuel running 14 yards on a misdirection play for a touchdown. It marked the team’s first possession that didn’t end in a punt.
But for the second week in a row, Graham Gano missed an extra-point kick.
The Panthers were right back at it, moving 87 yards on their next possession. Newton threw 18 yards to Devin Funchess for a touchdown with 4:08 left, then threw to Jarius Wright for the two-point conversion.
The Panthers, who were in danger of falling to 0-3 in road games, managed only 72 yards of offense in the first half. They were shut out in the opening half a game for the first time since the fifth game of the 2016 season.
Philadelphia’s first drive of the game consumed 15 plays and more than eight minutes, but Elliott missed on a 36-yard field-goal attempt.
The Panthers went 3-1 in games against NFC East opponents this season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos listening to offers for WR Thomas
Report: Broncos listening to offers for WR Thomas
The Denver Broncos have been listening to trade offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Per the report, "a handful" of teams have reached out to Denver about Thomas. The team has not rebuffed the interest and
Report: Broncos listening to offers for WR Thomas
The Denver Broncos have been listening to trade offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Per the report, “a handful” of teams have reached out to Denver about Thomas. The team has not rebuffed the interest and intends to continue listening through the Oct. 30 trade deadline, although a trade is no certainty. The report adds that the Broncos have declined to listen to offers on wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
The emergence of 2018 second-round draft pick Courtland Sutton, who has 14 grabs for 246 yards and two scores while playing 69.6 percent of the snaps, has given Denver another option at the position. Fourth-round rookie DaeSean Hamilton also has impressed in limited reps.
Thomas, who turns 31 in December, has 33 receptions for 372 yards and three scores this year after posting 83 grabs for 949 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. That was the four-time Pro Bowler player’s first time of failing to hit 1,000 yards in a season since 2012, his third season.
A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas is the Broncos’ longest-tenured player. He is due $5 million over the remainder of this season and is under contract for $14 million in 2019, the final year of his deal.
Sanders, 31, has 46 grabs for 603 yards and three touchdowns this season, while chipping in additional touchdowns via run and pass. He had just 47 catches for 555 yards and two scores during an injury-riddled 2017 campaign, ending a string of three straight 1,000-yard seasons.
In his fifth year with Denver, Sanders is due just over $5 million the rest of this season and $10.25 million in 2019, the final year of his contract.
–Field Level Media
Steady Stafford leads Lions over Dolphins
Steady Stafford leads Lions over Dolphins
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes - both to tight end Michael Roberts -- as the Detroit Lions defeated the host Miami Dolphins 32-21 on Sunday afternoon.
Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson also starred for Detroit (3-3), rushing 19 times for 158 yards, and
Steady Stafford leads Lions over Dolphins
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes – both to tight end Michael Roberts — as the Detroit Lions defeated the host Miami Dolphins 32-21 on Sunday afternoon.
Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson also starred for Detroit (3-3), rushing 19 times for 158 yards, and Matt Prater was perfect on four field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder with two minutes left in the game to ice the victory.
Stafford completed 18-of-22 passes for 217 yards as the Lions won their second straight game. Roberts, who had missed the previous three games with a knee injury, had three catches for 48 yards.
Miami (4-3) was without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed his second straight game due to a shoulder injury. And Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, the hero of last week’s win over the Chicago Bears, left the game in the second quarter with an injury to his right leg. He did not return.
Quarterback Brock Osweiler, who has replaced Tannehill, completed 22-of-31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Detroit led 17-7 at the half, getting a 15-yard TD catch from Roberts, a 29-yard Prater field goal and a 2-yard LeGarrette Blount touchdown run.
Miami’s only first-half score came on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills, who caught the ball in the back right corner of the end zone. He held on after a hard shove from Detroit’s Darius Slay. But that push caused Stills to run over a female security guard, who had her back to the play. Stills checked on the woman, who was on the turf in obvious pain.
Detroit led 26-14 after three quarters, getting a 28-yard Prater field goal and a 4-yard Roberts TD catch. Detroit tried for a two-point conversion, but Blount was stuffed.
Miami’s only points in the quarter cut its deficit to 20-14 on Kenyan Drake’s 54-yard run around the left side. It was Miami’s longest run of the season.
Prater’s 35-yard field goal with 10:09 left in the fourth quarter gave Detroit a 29-14 lead.
But Miami cut its deficit to 29-21 on a 24-yard TD pass to former New England Patriots standout Danny Amendola with at the 6:00 mark in the fourth. It was his first TD catch with Miami.
–Field Level Media
Report: Texans QB Watson took bus to Jags game
Report: Texans QB Watson took bus to Jags game
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, according to Fox Sports.
The Texans reportedly had their quarterback travel to Florida via bus because they were worried about the effects of
Report: Texans QB Watson took bus to Jags game
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, according to Fox Sports.
The Texans reportedly had their quarterback travel to Florida via bus because they were worried about the effects of air pressure on his injured lung and ribs.
Watson, who has played through a chest injury for weeks, participated in practice this week but was listed as questionable.
Asked if he would play against the Jaguars earlier this week, Watson simply said, “I’m great.”
He started Sunday’s game and completed five of his first eight passes for 56 yards.
–Field Level Media
Luck throws four TDs as Colts clobber Bills, 37-5
Luck throws four TDs as Colts clobber Bills, 37-5
Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Adam Vinatieri moved within five points of the NFL's all-time scoring record during the Indianapolis Colts' 37-5 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Marlon Mack rushed for a
Luck throws four TDs as Colts clobber Bills, 37-5
Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Adam Vinatieri moved within five points of the NFL’s all-time scoring record during the Indianapolis Colts’ 37-5 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 126 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards and another score receiving for the Colts (2-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season.
Indianapolis scored 18 points off of five Buffalo turnovers. Mike Mitchell had a forced fumble and an interception that led to 10 of the Colts’ 24 points in the second quarter.
The Bills (2-5) failed to score a touchdown for the third time this season. They were shut out in the first half for the fourth time.
T.Y. Hilton returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury and caught two touchdowns. Luck completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards, his lowest totals of the season. He also threw a touchdown to tight end Erik Swoope.
Vinatieri made a 36-yard field goal and two extra points to get closer to Morten Anderson’s record of 2,545 career points, but missed two PATs and had another nullified by a Bills penalty.
Buffalo’s points came on a 34-yard Stephen Hauschka field goal and an Indianapolis shotgun snap that rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
In his first start for the Bills, Derek Anderson was 20 of 31 passing for 175 but threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Buffalo signed Anderson earlier this month to mentor rookie Josh Allen, but turned to the 35-year-old journeyman after an elbow sprain sidelined Allen and backup Nathan Peterman proved ineffective.
Buffalo also played most of Sunday’s game without Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, who was ruled out after getting upended and hitting his head on the turf running to the sideline on the opening drive.
–Field Level Media
Cam Newton rallies Panthers to 21-17 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Wes Horton sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Wes Horton sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal the victory.
The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.
After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.
Down 17-0, the Panthers started their rally when Curtis Samuel ran in from the 14 on a reverse but Graham Gano missed the extra point.
Newton then quickly drove the Panthers 87 yards, tossing an 18-yard pass to Devin Funchess. He connected with Jarius Wright on the 2-point conversion to get Carolina within a field goal with 4:08 left.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out and got the ball at their 31 with 2:17 remaining.
Newton threw three straight incomplete passes, but took a hit on fourth down and still completed a 35-yard catch-and-run pass to Torrey Smith to reach the Philadelphia 34. A 22-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey gave Carolina first down at the 4. Newton ran it to the 1, setting up third down. He threw it to Olsen wide open in the back of the end zone.
Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and ran for 49 yards.
Wentz’s 11-yard TD pass to Jeffery gave Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Ertz had catches of 15 and 22 yards on the drive and Jeffery hauled in a 20-yard pass before the score.
Jeffery and his teammates had a unique celebration. He placed the ball on the ground and pretended to do a free kick.
Wentz tossed a 1-yard TD to Dallas Goedert to make it 17-0 in the third quarter, finishing off a 17-play, 94-yard drive that chewed up 9:22 on the clock.
DO OVERS
Gano made a 39-yard field goal that was nullified by a false start. He missed from 44 yards, but another false start allowed the Panthers to try again and they punted.
NOT GETTING ALONG
Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins exchanged words and were separated before the coin toss. The two men have history going back to last year when Reid left The Players Coalition, which was co-founded by Jenkins. Reid and Jenkins are both fighting for the same cause — social and racial injustice — but have disagreed over how to do it. Reid recently called the coalition “an NFL funded subversion group” and he strongly supports his friend, Colin Kaepernick.
Reid also got into it with Ertz after tackling Wentz following a handoff in the first quarter. Both guys received personal foul penalties.
REID KNEELS
Reid again took a knee during the national anthem. He’s been doing it since Kaepernick, his former teammate on the 49ers, began taking a stance in 2016.
INJURIES
Panthers: DE Mario Addison twice left the game with a back injury and didn’t return after going out in the fourth quarter.
Eagles: RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), DT Haloti Ngata (calf) and S Corey Graham (hamstring) were among the key players out of the lineup.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Eagles: Play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Colts, Luck use efficient air show to blow out Bills 37-5
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season as the Indianapolis Colts blew out Buffalo 37-5 on Sunday.
The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and finally won their 300th game since moving to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984. Adam
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season as the Indianapolis Colts blew out Buffalo 37-5 on Sunday.
The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and finally won their 300th game since moving to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984. Adam Vinatieri scored five points to move within five of breaking Morten Andersen’s NFL career record (2,544).
The Bills (2-5) lost their second straight, playing this one without injured starting quarterback Josh Allen.
Luck was 17 of 23 with 156 yards and extended the league’s longest active streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 30 — breaking a tie with Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for No. 8 all-time. It’s the third time in four weeks he’s thrown four TDs in a game.
Mack added 19 carries for 126 yards.
Derek Anderson made his first start since December 2016 and the 35-year-old quarterback was 20 of 31 with 175 yards, three interceptions and lost a fumble.
Playing Anderson instead of turnover-prone Nathan Peterman, and putting offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the field didn’t change anything for the struggling Bills. They’ve scored two touchdowns and 31 points over the last four weeks.
It wasn’t nearly enough as Indy rebounded from a four-game funk to post its most lopsided victory margin since a 37-3 victory at Jacksonville on Sept. 29, 2013.
And Luck led the way.
He hooked up with Erik Swoope on a 17-yard pass to make it 6-0 early in the second quarter and then, just before getting hit on the next series, found Mack wide open in the right flat for a 29-yard scoring play. Mack’s 2-point conversion run gave the Colts a 14-0 lead.
After another defensive stop, Luck, on the run, connected with T.Y. Hilton for a 5-yard pass to make it 21-0 late in the first half. Mike Mitchell’s 47-yard interception return just before halftime set up Vinatieri for a 36-yard field goal to make it 24-0.
All the Bills could muster in the second half was a 34-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka and a safety when Ryan Kelly’s snap sailed over the head of Luck and rolled through the end zone to make it 24-5.
Luck also threw a 1-yard TD pass to Hilton early in the fourth period and Mack closed it out with a 20-yard TD run.
INJURY REPORT
Bills: With only four active receivers Sunday and Allen (sprained right elbow) unavailable, the Bills endured another big blow on their second offensive play when running back LeSean McCoy left with a head injury. He did not return. McCoy’s replacement, Chris Ivory, also left briefly in the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower left leg or foot injury. He did return.
Colts: For the first time this season, Hilton, Mack and left tackle Anthony Castonzo played together in a game. But defensive tackle Jihad Ward was carted off the field with an injured right ankle in the first quarter and Swoope left with a knee injury. Neither returned.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host division rival New England next Monday night.
Colts: Will try to build momentum at Oakland before heading into the bye week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Vikings WR Thielen extends 100-yard streak to 7
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thielen joins Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat. He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
3:55 p.m.
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in his team’s game against the Lions.
Miami earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson, who left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception.
Stills blindsided a security guard during the first half after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
___
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
___
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
___
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
___
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
___
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
___
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans-Jaguars Stats
|Houston
|6
|7
|7
|0—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 10:22.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 48, 2:39.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Miller 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:31.
|Third Quarter
Hou_Hopkins 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn
|Houston
|6
|7
|7
|0—20
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 44, 10:22.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 48, 2:39.
|Second Quarter
Hou_Miller 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 5:31.
|Third Quarter
Hou_Hopkins 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 10:50.
Jac_Yeldon 6 pass from Kessler (Lambo kick), 2:18.
A_66,534.
___
|Hou
|Jac
|First downs
|15
|15
|Total Net Yards
|272
|259
|Rushes-yards
|37-141
|22-70
|Passing
|131
|189
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-24-0
|27-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|4-28
|Punts
|6-46.2
|6-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|29:35
|30:25
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Miller 22-100, Blue 8-28, Watson 7-13. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-30, Yeldon 12-28, Kessler 2-8, Williams 1-2, Charles 1-2.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 12-24-0-139. Jacksonville, Bortles 6-12-0-61, Kessler 21-30-1-156.
RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 6-68, Hopkins 3-50, Ervin 1-19, Coutee 1-3, Miller 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Moncrief 7-76, Yeldon 5-40, Chark 4-31, Westbrook 4-17, Cole 2-21, Grinnage 2-17, Greene 1-8, Bohanon 1-5, Charles 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Bills-Colts Stats
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|5
|0—
|5
|Indianapolis
|0
|24
|0
|13—37
|Second Quarter
Ind_Swoope 17 pass from Luck (kick failed), 13:31.
Ind_Mack 29 pass from Luck (Mack run), 9:25.
Ind_Hilton 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 1:41.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, :00.
|Third Quarter
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|5
|0—
|5
|Indianapolis
|0
|24
|0
|13—37
|Second Quarter
Ind_Swoope 17 pass from Luck (kick failed), 13:31.
Ind_Mack 29 pass from Luck (Mack run), 9:25.
Ind_Hilton 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 1:41.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, :00.
|Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 34, 7:42.
Buf_safety, :20.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_Hilton 1 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 13:13.
Ind_Mack 20 run (kick failed), 5:26.
A_56,848.
___
|Buf
|Ind
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|303
|376
|Rushes-yards
|22-135
|37-220
|Passing
|168
|156
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-48
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-51
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-3
|17-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|0-0
|Punts
|4-46.3
|4-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-59
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|26:41
|33:19
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Ivory 16-81, M.Murphy 4-53, McCoy 2-1. Indianapolis, Mack 19-126, Hines 5-47, Wilkins 6-46, Luck 3-5, Brissett 4-(minus 4).
PASSING_Buffalo, Anderson 20-31-3-175. Indianapolis, Luck 17-23-0-156.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, M.Murphy 5-17, Benjamin 4-71, Z.Jones 3-27, Ivory 3-25, Clay 3-14, Holmes 1-13, Croom 1-8. Indianapolis, Rogers 4-40, Hilton 4-25, Ebron 3-31, Mack 2-33, Swoope 1-17, Wilkins 1-8, Alie-Cox 1-7, Hines 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Texans take advantage of Bortles’ miscues, beat Jaguars 20-7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville's third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers and took a one-game lead in the AFC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers and took a one-game lead in the AFC South.
Deshaun Watson, who reportedly made the 800-mile road trip by bus instead of plane, had a touchdown pass despite playing with a bruised lung and injured ribs. Lamar Miller ran for a season-high 100 yards and a score .
Watson’s health and Jacksonville’s quarterback situation surely will be the main topics going forward.
Cody Kessler replaced Bortles in the third quarter and threw a short touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon , creating speculation he might supplant Bortles in the starting lineup.
The Jaguars (3-4) signed Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract in February with the belief he was good enough to lead the defensive-minded team back to the playoffs. Bortles has been downright awful in three straight losses, with two touchdown passes and eight turnovers.
Coach Doug Marrone clearly had seen enough when he made the switch Sunday. Marrone also benched Bortles in the 2017 preseason, only to give him the starting job back nine days later.
Bortles played turnover-free football in the postseason, gaining top executive Tom Coughlin’s confidence and landing the new contract. Now it’s unclear how much of the money he will get.
Bortles lost the ball both times trying to scramble. The first one led to a field goal, and Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 10-yard score following the second one . That was one of several one-on-one matchups Hopkins won against talkative cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Hopkins’ best was a one-handed catch for 31 yards along the sideline in the first quarter.
The Texans led 13-0 at the break, the third time in as many games Jacksonville has failed to score before halftime. The Jaguars had never done that previously in franchise history.
They also had scoreless halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0), so the Jags were outscored 57-0 in the first half in three straight weeks.
HAL STARTS
Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup. Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal, a seventh-round draft pick from Vanderbilt in 2014, is in his fifth year with the Texans. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
KEY INJURIES
Texans: WR Keke Coutee left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was ruled out at halftime.
Jaguars: CB Tyler Patmon was ruled out in the second quarter because of a strained neck, forcing rookie safety Ronnie Harrison into a bigger role. … Backup linebacker Donald Payne injured in his left knee on a special teams play. … DE Calais Campbell left the game in the fourth with a stinger.
UP NEXT
Texans: Return home to host Miami on Thursday night.
Jaguars: Face Philadelphia in a “home game” at Wembley Stadium in London.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Special teams coming up big for Patriots
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears,
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
___
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
___
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey
___
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
___
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
___
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Redskins short-handed on offense against Cowboys
Washington's offense is without a trio of key playmakers for Sunday's game against visiting Dallas.
Receivers Paul Richardson (shoulder and knee injuries) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are inactive as well as third-down back Chris Thompson (rib and knee).
They are three of QB Alex Smith's top four targets so far this season, with
Washington’s offense is without a trio of key playmakers for Sunday’s game against visiting Dallas.
Receivers Paul Richardson (shoulder and knee injuries) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are inactive as well as third-down back Chris Thompson (rib and knee).
They are three of QB Alex Smith’s top four targets so far this season, with Thompson leading the Redskins with 26 catches so far. Richardson ranks third on the team with 16, and Crowder is next with 13.
The Redskins are also without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who has a shin injury.
The San Francisco 49ers will be short-handed at cornerback against the Los Angeles Rams. Richard Sherman is inactive because of a calf injury. Backup cornerback Jimmie Ward is also out with an injured hamstring.
___
DALLAS-WASHINGTON
Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin, LB Chris Covington, DT Caraun Reid, DT Daniel Ross, G Xavier Su’a-Filo, LB Joe Thomas, QB Mike White.
Redskins: WR Paul Richardson, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, S Troy Apke, C Casey Dunn, DL Geron Christian, WR Jamison Crowder.
___
LOS ANGELES RAMS-SAN FRANCISCO
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, OL Brian Allen, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL Tanzel Smart.
49ers: CB Richard Sherman, CB Jimmie Ward, WR Dante Pettis, DT D.J. Jones, DT Jullien Taylor, OG Joshua Garnett, OT Shon Coleman.
___
NEW ORLEANS-BALTIMORE
Saints: DB J.T. Gray, C Will Clapp, DL Mitchell Loewen, T Jermon Bushrod, OL Andrus Pete, DT Taylor Stallworth, DE Trey Hendrickson.
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Anthony Averett, CB Marlon Humphrey, OL Alex Lewis, OL James Hurst, OT Zach Sieler
___
TENNESSEE-LA CHARGERS
Titans: OLB Derrick Morgan, ILB Will Compton, SS Kenny Vaccaro, LG Quinton Spain, RT Tyler Marz, DE Matt Dickerson, CB Kenneth Durden.
Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, DE Joey Bosa, K Caleb Sturgis, OLB Kyzir White, C Cole Toner, LT Trent Scott, RG Forrest Lamp.
___
CAROLINA-PHILADELPHIA
Panthers: LB Andre Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, CB Corn Elder, OG Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, DE Marquis Haynes, DE Bryan Cox Jr.
Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, LB Nathan Gerry, S Corey Graham, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Sidney Jones, G Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles.
___
DETROIT-MIAMI
Lions: WR Brandon Powell, RB Theo Riddick, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Joe Dahl, OL Andrew Donnal, DE Ezekiel Ansah.
Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Ryan Tannehill, S Maurice Smith, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.
___
BUFFALO-INDIANAPOLIS
Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Josh Allen, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller.
Colts: DL Denico Autry, TE Jack Doyle, S Clayton Geathers, OL Denzelle Good, WR Ryan Grant, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Robert Turbin.
___
HOUSTON-JACKSONVILLE
Texans: RG Zach Fulton, TE Ryan Griffin, WR Vyncint Smith, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Shareece Wright, LB Brian Peters, DE Joel Heath.
Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, RB Carlos Hyde, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tre Herndon, DT Eli Ankou, TE James O’Shaughnessy, DE Dawuane Smoot.
___
MINNESOTA-NEW YORK JETS
Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, LT Riley Reiff, S Andrew Sendejo, DT Linval Joseph, DE Everson Griffin, LB Devante Downs, QB Kyle Sloter.
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Buster Skrine, S Marcus Maye, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DL Folorunso Fatukasi
___
CLEVELAND-TAMPA BAY
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, LB Joe Schobert, WR Da’Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, RB Shaun Wilson, OL Alex Capps, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Demone Harris.
___
NEW ENGLAND-CHICAGO
Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, TE Jacob Hollister, DE John Simon, DE Keionta Davis, RT Marcus Cannon, C Brian Schwenke, DE Geneo Grissom.
Bears: CB Marcus Cooper, FB Michael Burton, LB Kylie Fitts, RT Rashaad Coward, RG Bryan Witzmann, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Patriots RB Michel out with knee injury
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
___
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey
___
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
___
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
___
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
___
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Titans have no regrets over 2-point conversion attempt
LONDON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hated the outcome.
But they loved the call.
The decision by Titans coach Mike Vrabel to go for a go-ahead 2-point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday doomed Tennessee (3-4) to a third straight loss when Marcus Mariota's pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped by
LONDON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hated the outcome.
But they loved the call.
The decision by Titans coach Mike Vrabel to go for a go-ahead 2-point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday doomed Tennessee (3-4) to a third straight loss when Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped by safety Adrian Phillips in the end zone.
With the score 20-19 after Mariota threw a touchdown pass to Luke Stocker on fourth down with 31 seconds left, Vrabel had the option of playing it safe and heading for overtime by kicking an extra point. But there was no doubt in his players’ minds that he was right to go for the win.
“I love the call, everyone in this locker room loved the call,” wide receiver Tajae Sharpe said. “We wanted to be aggressive no matter what, and that’s what we did. Unfortunately it just didn’t go our way.”
Vrabel’s decision is likely to be second-guessed outside the Titans’ locker room, though, especially after the element of surprise disappeared when Tennessee’s first attempt at the 2-point conversion was negated by a defensive holding penalty.
The momentum was also in the Titans’ favor as they had rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half and had largely managed to control the Chargers’ high-powered offense aside from two long touchdown passes by Philip Rivers.
Vrabel said playing with a banged-up offensive line after right guard Josh Kline limped off during the final drive was “a consideration” when making the call. Although he also said he had already made the decision before Kline’s injury.
“When that drive started I thought in my mind that if we scored, when we scored, and it was less than 40 seconds we were going to go for 2 and win the game,” Vrabel said.
“If it was a minute and 30 (seconds), we kick the extra point and we go and play defense. … I got a lot of faith in my players converting third downs and converting those situations. Marcus was doing everything we needed to do to keep the plans alive. So I’m not going to second-guess the call. It just didn’t work out.”
Mariota finished with 237 yards passing and one touchdown, but also regretted an interception thrown from the Chargers 10-yard line on a play that began with 39 seconds left in the first half. A touchdown would have put Tennesee ahead 13-10 at halftime, but they instead found themselves trailing 17-6 after Rivers hit Mike Williams on a 55-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half.
Rivers also threw a 75-yard score to Tyrell Williams on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage as Los Angeles came up with the big plays that eluded Tennesee.
Like Sharpe, though, Mariota defended Vrabel’s decision to go for 2.
“I love that he has confidence in us to go make that. We just didn’t execute,” Mariota said. “I should’ve done a better job maybe extending the play, knowing it was the last play. There’s definitely more I wish I could’ve done. But that being said, they did a good job of covering it.”
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL