Bills QB Peterman seeks to put turnover-prone past behind
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Just because he’s not active on social media doesn’t mean Nathan Peterman is oblivious to the punchlines made at the Buffalo Bills’ turnover-prone quarterback’s expense.
“Yeah, I know,” Peterman said with a laugh Wednesday, upon being advised to not search out his name on the internet.
The second-year player doesn’t need any reminders of his throwing nine interceptions on just 81 career passing attempts over seven regular-season appearances, none lasting more than three quarters. All Peterman knows is so long as the Bills allow him to keep pulling on a jersey each week, he’s going to keep believing better things are just around the corner.
“I’m still here,” Peterman said. “And every time you’re here, every time you step on the field, and you’re in this building, I’m always ready. I was ready last week. And I’m going to be ready again this week.”
He had better be, in what could be his latest — and perhaps last — chance to prove himself on Sunday, when the injury-depleted Bills (2-6) host the Chicago Bears (4-3).
Buffalo could be left with little choice but to start Peterman.
Rookie Josh Allen will miss his third straight game, having already been ruled out due to a sprained elbow on his right throwing arm. And veteran backup Derek Anderson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss against New England on Monday.
Though coach Sean McDermott has yet to rule out Anderson entirely, the Bills did take the precautionary step of signing free-agent journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday in the event they need a backup to Peterman.
McDermott said he maintains confidence in Peterman, while at the same time acknowledging the second-year player’s rash of struggles.
“Yeah, I understand where you’re coming from on that,” McDermott said when asked if he has any concerns over Peterman’s self-confidence. He then segued into explaining how the team has resources to assist players and coaches with their confidence levels.
Peterman’s two-year tenure has been a rocky one since the Bills used a fifth-round pick to draft him out of Pittsburgh. He’s best remembered for throwing five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers in what was Peterman’s first start.
His second season in Buffalo hasn’t gone much better.
Chosen the season-opening starter, ahead of Allen and after AJ McCarron was traded to Oakland, Peterman went 5 of 18 for 24 yards passing and threw two interceptions before being yanked two series into the third quarter of a 47-3 loss at Baltimore.
He hardly fared better in his next appearance, a 20-13 loss at Houston in which Peterman took over after Allen was hurt. After throwing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Zay Jones, Peterman melted down by throwing interceptions on Buffalo’s final two series, including one returned for the decisive score.
“Mistakes are in the past. I’ve learned from them. I’ve taken them to heart. I’ll never forget them,” Peterman said. “But at the same time, I’ll learn from them and move on.”
Peterman’s unwavering approach has earned the respect of his teammates.
“He doesn’t show a lot of emotion where things get to him. I know he’s heard all the outside stuff,” Jones said. “Hopefully, this is the week for him. And I whole-heartedly believe in him.”
Buffalo’s issues on offense go beyond quarterback no matter who’s started this season. It’s a patchwork unit that has scored 87 points overall, and only two touchdowns in its past five games.
The Bears are tied for second in the NFL with 11 interceptions and 17 takeaways.
Newly signed Bills receiver Terrelle Pryor said it’s on the entire offense to work as a unit rather than place the burden on Peterman.
“We’re going to help him be very successful,” said Pryor, who signed with Buffalo on Tuesday. “We’re going to make him look good this weekend. Period.”
No one, Peterman said, is perfect.
“Stuff happens in life, whether good or bad. How you react to it really is what makes you who you are,” Peterman said. “Everything I’ve been through in the past, that’s who I am standing in front of you today.”
Pack GM: Performance 1st, but all factors weighed in deals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In dealing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Ty Montgomery, the Green Bay Packers traded away two players who spoke in varying degrees in recent weeks about their respective futures with the team.
Clinton-Dix, a starting safety, went to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Clinton-Dix is eligible for free agency this offseason.
Montgomery, a fourth-year running back, was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round pick in 2020. He moves on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential winning score.
Montgomery seemed uncertain about his future on Monday. He lost snaps in the Rams game after Aaron Jones was elevated to starter.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing, how I’m supposed to help this team,” Montgomery said Monday.
Montgomery said that he made a “split-second decision” in taking the ball out on the kick return because he did not want to take a chance of putting the game in the hands of officials. He also spoke Monday about criticism from an anonymous player that came up in an NFL.com story , adding that he wanted that player to talk to him.
Now what had been a three-man backfield is down to Jones and Jamaal Williams. Jones is averaging 6.2 yards a carry.
“It’s not a personal slight or trying to create an angle here of negativity,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “This is part of the business but, more importantly, when opportunities arise, we’re more focused on the culture and the people in that culture taking advantage of this opportunity.”
McCarthy thanked Montgomery and Clinton-Dix for their contributions and wished them the best. He said that they represented the Packers “very well” during their tenures.
Clinton-Dix led the Packers with three interceptions, giving him 14 over 71 regular-season games in Green Bay, including 65 starts. Still, the safety position was mired by inconsistent play.
Clinton-Dix also talked about his future in an interview on Oct. 10 with the Wisconsin State-Journal .
“Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said then.
Gutekunst said that while he was aware of what players were saying, that “it’s not as concerning, to me it’s more about their play and their performance and things like that. Any time there’s comments that come out of our locker room, I pay attention to it.”
The moves didn’t signify the Packers were already looking ahead to next year, he added. At 3-3-1, the Packers are still firmly in the muddled NFC North race with a tough game at New England on Sunday night.
“I don’t necessarily think there’s a message it sends to the locker room,” Gutekunst said. “I think the decisions that we make are always in the best interest of our team, not only in the short term but the long term, as well.
“But I think our locker room knows where we’re headed,” he added. “I think we’re humming at the right time and I think there (are) a lot of positive things going forward.”
Receiver Davante Adams said the deals shouldn’t be taken personally in the locker room.
“It’s just a part of the game,” Adams said. “It’s going to be a lot of different factors that lead into people coming and going for many years to come. I wouldn’t take it as a warning for anybody or anything like that.”
NOTES: RB Tra Carson was added to the active roster from the practice squad, while RB Lavon Coleman was added to the practice squad. Carson was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 9 after being waived/injured by the Bengals in Week 2. The second-year player was signed by the Bengals as undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2016.
Lions moving on without Tate after trade to Eagles
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a lot of possible factors to weigh before trading Golden Tate.
The Lions are in last place, but only a game out of first. Tate is on pace for a third straight season with 1,000 yards receiving, but he's on an expiring contract.
Thomas will return to Denver with Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — Demaryius Thomas is playing for a team other than the Denver Broncos for the first time in his career after his trade to the Houston Texans.
The receiver won't have long to miss Denver though, with the Texans visiting the Broncos on Sunday.
Steelers looking to get aggressive at Baltimore
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers were bullied the last time they faced the Baltimore Ravens. In a rivalry mostly defined by physicality, that might be the worst that could be said about either side following a game.
Rhodes returns for Vikes after decent fill-in by rookie Hill
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With another dangerous quarterback opposing the Minnesota Vikings this week, the helmet on cornerback Xavier Rhodes in practice Wednesday was a welcomed sight.
The performance by his replacement in the last game against New Orleans was equally encouraging.
Saddened Broncos move on from Demaryius Thomas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Emmanuel Sanders kept glancing at the empty locker next to his cubicle on Wednesday, the first time in 3,115 days that Demaryius Thomas wasn't a member of the Denver Broncos.
Mayfield ready to lead Browns through midseason turbulence
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield's baptism with the Browns is complete.
Some coaching chaos made it official.
Cleveland's rookie quarterback admitted Wednesday he was stunned by the firings of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who were dismissed within an hour of each other on Monday. Owner Jimmy Haslam cited
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s baptism with the Browns is complete.
Some coaching chaos made it official.
Cleveland’s rookie quarterback admitted Wednesday he was stunned by the firings of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who were dismissed within an hour of each other on Monday. Owner Jimmy Haslam cited “internal discord” as the primary reason behind the team’s latest reboot.
“It was just surprising to me,” Mayfield said before practice as the Browns began preparing for their game Sunday against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs. “I have never gone through anything like that. That is my ‘welcome to the business moment,’ I think.”
Sadly, coaching swaps and front-office purges are a rite of passage for any Browns player over the past 20 years.
“This is my third head coach in five years,” said linebacker Christian Kirksey. “I am used to it, being able to adjust and stuff.”
It’s mostly new to Mayfield, who went through something similar at Oklahoma when Bob Stoops retired and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.
“It was different. It was new to us. We used that to come together,” he said. “I expect the guys in here to be grown men, to be experienced football players and to handle it that way and keep that same mindset of that we have the same goal. We need to reach that and work with each other.
“With all the distractions, we will see what kind of men we have in this room. Not what kind of team that we have but what kind of men can handle a distraction the right way, can come together and focus on doing their job and doing it at a high level against a great team come Sunday,” Mayfield said.
As the No. 1 overall pick and fresh face of Cleveland’s franchise, Mayfield knows he has to be the one to guide the Browns through more turbulence.
“Bring it on,” he said.
The Browns (2-5-1) practiced Wednesday for the first time under the guidance of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Buffalo’s former coach who will serve as the team’s interim coach while general manager John Dorsey takes the initial steps in finding Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999.
Rain forced the team inside its facility and the tone was noticeably serious during the portion of the workout open to media members. Williams barked out praise to a few players during position drills.
Following practice, Williams said that like Mayfield, he was shocked by the firings and admitted to having reservations about taking over.
“The hesitancy was, ‘Uh, not again,’ and I stepped away,” he said. “I stepped back, but then, it came back to this. I can’t spell quit, let alone do quit. I’m not going to quit on these players. I’m not going to quit on this organization. I’m not going to do whatever. That’s just how I had to feel, and when we went through the process, we went through the process, and now, let’s get on to Kansas City. I blinked a little bit.
The brash and boastful Williams didn’t announce his candidacy for the job, and he refused to address his role in the New Orleans “Bountygate” scandal.
The NFL suspended Williams for the 2012 season after ruling that while the Saints defensive coordinator he orchestrated a program by which players were paid for knocking opponents from a game.
“That thing was a long time ago,” Williams said when asked if he ever imagined being a head coach again. “That’s nothing that we’re talking about now.”
The Browns are trying to stay in the present, and that’s the challenge.
As the losses mount, this season is beginning to feel like so many others. But left guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t feel the same sense of dread as in previous years.
“I don’t think we’re giving up,” he said. “This is a step to try to improve the team. We made a decision early in the season, but we have half the season left. We’re a few plays here and there from being 5-2-1 or 4-3-1.
“We’re not far away, and I don’t think this is a step where they’re tearing everything down. We’re just moving in a different direction. We have eight games to prove this team can go out, compete and try to find some wins out there.”
NOTES: Because of his connection to Mayfield, Riley has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Cleveland’s coaching job. Mayfield feels his former coach would adapt easily to the pro game. “I think his style would work, but that is just because of who he is,” Mayfield said. “He is smart. He gets his guys to believe in him.” … With RBs coach Freddie Kitchens taking over for Haley, the Browns hired former NFL back Ryan Lindley to their staff. Lindley played for Kitchens with Arizona.
Old coaching colleagues meet as rivals in Battle of the Bay
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Kyle Shanahan was looking to get into the NFL as an assistant coach more than a decade ago, his father, Mike, called Jon Gruden and asked him to hire his son for an entry-level job in Tampa.
This will be the final scheduled meeting between these Bay Area rivals before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. The teams have rarely been successful in their 36 seasons as NFL neighbors here with both making the playoffs in the same year only four times in that span (1970, ’72, 2001, ’02). The teams have combined for a winning record just once in 2003 and are on pace for the worst record for a two-team market since the 1970 merger.
Battle of Bay Area is more like skirmish for high draft pick
The Battle of the Bay Area in prime time is more like a skirmish for a high pick in next April's draft, perhaps even the first overall selection.
DOLPHINS, 30-16
Former Seattle Seahawks coach Jack Patera dies at 85
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jack Patera, the first head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 85.
Patera died on Wednesday, the team said. The cause of death was not clear, but Patera had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Injury-plagued Dolphins seek lift from underachieving Parker
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — DeVante Parker was 15 yards beyond intended receiver Jakeem Grant when things got weird.
A defender's hit redirected the pass, which was dislodged from Grant's arms as he gathered it in. The ball sailed directly to Parker, who alertly made the catch for a bizarre 46-yard gain .
New Skins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix admired late Sean Taylor
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team's marching band.
Notes: Gruden said that RB Byron Marshall would be brought back from injured reserve in the next week or two. … LT Trent Williams (dislocated right thumb) was among the players who missed practice Wednesday, and Gruden said he doesn’t “have a feel for that one, at all” in terms of whether Williams will play Sunday. … Others who didn’t participate included TE Jordan Reed (neck), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (knee, shoulder) and RB Chris Thompson (ribs).
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill's recovery
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Le'Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
Jaguars sign free agent QB Jones
Jaguars sign free agent QB Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday, the team announced.
Jones gives the Jaguars insurance for starter Blake Bortles, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury but is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 after the bye
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe injury, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Per the report, Davenport is in a walking boot right now, and the team will judge how
Ex-Packer Montgomery runs to ‘fresh start’ with Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Less than 24 hours after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, Ty Montgomery was having a hard time familiarizing himself with his new surroundings.
New Skins safety admired Taylor, works out with Swearinger
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team's marching band.
Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out of Sunday’s game against Jets
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
Lions sign linebacker Kelvin Sheppard
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.
The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.
