Bills extend DE Hughes through 2021

The Buffalo Bills signed defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year extension on Tuesday, putting the team’s longest tenured player under contract through 2021.

According to ESPN, Hughes’ extension is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million guaranteed.

Hughes, who turns 31 in August, was set to make $7.5 million in 2019, the final year of a five-year, $45 million extension signed in March of 2015.

“Honestly, it feels good to have an organization, an owner, a head coach and a GM who really believes in you,” Hughes told reporters at a press conference. “It’s really exciting for me to be back in this building, with the team, with the guys so we can build this relationship early.”

The nine-year veteran has spent the last six seasons in Buffalo, totaling 42 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, 12 forced fumbles and 90 quarterback hits while playing in all 96 games (80 starts). He had seven sacks, 13 TFLs, three forced fumbles and 18 QB hits last season, all his best marks since 2014, with the TFL total tying a career high.

A former first-round pick (31st overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, Hughes was acquired by the Bills for linebacker Kelvin Sheppard in 2013, after he had just five sacks through his first three seasons in Indy.

In addition, the Bills announced former center Eric Wood, who retired after the 2017 season, would be joining the radio broadcast and content teams in 2019.

–Field Level Media