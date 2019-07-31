Bills C Morse in concussion protocol
Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse is in concussion protocol.
He suffered a concussion Saturday during practice but his symptoms did not show up immediately. The concussion was diagnosed on Tuesday and announced Wednesday morning by coach Sean McDermott.
Morse, 27, signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract with the Bills during the offseason to make him the league’s highest-paid center. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season, he missed five games with a concussion and has had at least three during his four years in the NFL.
The Chiefs selected Morse in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys VP Jones: We aren’t market-setters
Contract talks with
Contract talks with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott are active, and there are looming negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys to consider, too.
But days after owner Jerry Jones said it doesn’t take a league-leading rusher to get to the Super Bowl, his son, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, expounded on the team’s position at the negotiating table.
“We’ve got three really good football players that we’re dealing with here and that have very good representation. And they want to see the market,” Jones said. “We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.
“We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. Whether it’s Dak, whether it’s Amari, whether it’s Zeke, they all understand we’ve got a whole group of young players coming behind them that want to be Dallas Cowboys and want to stay here. When we save money, whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari, it’s not saving Jerry and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to go to another player. …We’re very convicted that we’re going to get these deals done.”
The comments come in the wake of the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas reaching agreement on a landmark five-year deal worth $100 million, a contract stratosphere not previously reached by a wideout. The Saints are the first team to pay a quarterback and wide receiver $20 million per season.
Beyond the skill-position players due large paydays, the Cowboys must consider deals for linebacker Jaylon Smith, offensive lineman La’el Collins and cornerback Byron Jones. Stephen Jones referred to those three players as “Guys that are important to our football team. I promise you, Zeke, Dak, Amari all understand that.”
–Field Level Media
Falcons rookie OL McGary to undergo heart procedure
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to undergo cardiac ablation on Wednesday, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, has had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his return has been disclosed.
The 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Teams were aware of his condition before the draft, and NFL medical personnel cleared him to participate in the scouting combine.
So far in training camp, the 24-year-old primarily has worked at right tackle on the Falcons’ second team.
–Field Level Media
Tiger set for first two FedEx Cup playoff events
Tiger Woods committed Wednesday to playing in the first two FedEx Cup playoff events, starting next week at The Northern Trust in New Jersey.
The two-time FedEx Cup champion (2007, 2009) then will tee it up at the BMW Championship, which begins Aug. 15 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
The top 30 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings make the field for the Tour Championship, to be held Aug. 22-25 at East Lake in Atlanta, where Woods is the defending champ.
Woods, the reigning Masters champion, is 27th in the FedExCup standings heading into this week’s Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, which Woods is sitting out after missing the cut two weeks ago at The Open Championship.
Woods has played in only 10 events this season — and one non-major since the Masters — in an effort to preserve his health, notably his surgically repaired back.
The season-ending playoff has been trimmed from four events to three this year.
–Field Level Media
NFL, Miami legend Buoniconti dies at 78
Nick Buoniconti, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and part of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Tuesday night, his family announced. He was 78.
Buoniconti struggled with dementia and was admitted to hospice care this week. He said in 2017 he was convinced that the degenerative brain disease CTE caused by hits to his head while playing football had “taken my life away,” and he arranged to donate his brain to science.
“Nick Buoniconti was a true hero of the game,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said Wednesday in a statement. “His inspiring Hall of Fame journey that started as a 13th round draft choice to leading the Dolphins ‘No Name’ defense is one filled with grit, determination, courage and compassion. Nick’s contributions off the field were even greater than what he did on it. He lived a life of honor and nobility and his legacy will live forever through his Bronzed Bust in Canton, Ohio.
“The entire Hall of Fame family mourns Nick’s passing and we will keep his wife Lynn and his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Born in Springfield, Mass., Buoniconti played at Notre Dame and was drafted by the Boston Patriots of the AFL in 1962. He played seven seasons there before a trade sent him to Miami. So distressed he was by the trade that he planned to retire, The Palm Beach Post reported.
He changed his mind and played with the Dolphins until his retirement in 1976. He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to eight Pro Bowl teams, but was best known as part of the 1972 Dolphins who went 17-0 and are the only undefeated team in the modern era of the NFL.
He had 32 career interceptions.
Years after his retirement in 1976, he recognized the struggles that came with his brain injuries. He was the subject of a 75-minute documentary aired by HBO that showed fans how he struggled to do everyday tasks while still being aware of his diminishing abilities.
Post-career, he had a long career with HBO on its “Inside the NFL” show, and the network remembered him on Wednesday.
“Nick Buoniconti lived an extraordinary life. He accomplished virtually everything he set his sights on in life,” the network said in a statement. “He was a trailblazer. Pairing him with Len Dawson on Inside the NFL for 23 years is an unforgettable part of football television history.
“And then having the blessing of Nick and his wife, Lynn, to chronicle his lifelong journey and produce a documentary earlier this year is an important part of our heritage at HBO Sports. It was vintage Nick Buoniconti: honest, raw and to the point. Everybody at HBO Sports is grateful to have had Nick as a friend, colleague and part of our family. We send our condolences to the Buoniconti family.”
Post-career, Buoniconti’s passion was The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, which he helped to found after his son, Marc, was paralyzed in a college football game while playing for The Citadel in 1985. The organization is dedicated to raising money and researching spinal cord and brain injuries.
“Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti,” Marc Buoniconti said in a statement posted to the organization’s website.
“My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be; a leader, a mentor and a champion. He selflessly gave all to football, to his family and to those who are less fortunate. He made a promise to me that turned into a revolution in paralysis research. We can best honor his dedication and endless commitment by continuing with our work until that promise is fulfilled and a cure is found.”
–Field Level Media
Rookies poised for more glory in soft Wyndham field
The PGA Tour’s overhaul of its schedule to line up majors in four consecutive months and move the Tour Championship in August has had a domino effect for the players and tournaments.
England’s Justin Rose admitted he struggled to properly pace himself into the lead-up to the Masters, while several other top players have taken extended breaks between majors to gear up for the marquee events in the truncated tournament calendar.
That has in turn created more opportunities for the young guns on Tour to make immediate impacts. Granted, the 2019 rookie class has long been touted as one of the most talented in recent memory, but maiden victories by Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa did come against fields with fewer top-ranked players — and Morikawa’s win came in an alternate-field event.
From the U.S. Open in June to the Open Championship last week, the list of winners included Morikawa, Wolff, Chez Reavie, Nate Lashley, Dylan Frittelli and Jim Herman — hardly a who’s who in the world golf rankings.
The subplot of this week’s Wyndham Championship is the final push for players to get inside the top 125 before next week’s start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But with No. 17 Webb Simpson the top-ranked player in the field, it also creates more opportunity for the young guns to make an impression against a softer field.
Simpson is coming off a tie for second at last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and is the betting favorite by FanDuel and PointsBet at 9/1, having not finished worse than tied for 30th in his past eight events, starting with the Masters.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is second at 14/1 by both books, but Morikawa (16/1) is given the same odds as former No. 1 Jordan Spieth and lower than former Masters champion Patrick Reed (18/1).
England’s Paul Casey is the only player in the field currently within the top 10 in FedEx Cup points. He has four top-five finishes in his past 10 events along with a victory earlier this year at the Valspar, and is 22/1 by PointsBet (20/1 by FanDuel) along with defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel.
Right behind them is Norway’s Viktor Hovland (25/1), perhaps the most highly-touted of the rookie class. While Wolff and Morikawa have earned their first PGA Tour victories, Hovland is still searching for that maiden victory — and a ticket to next week’s Northern Trust — despite posting top 20s in each of his past three events.
SungJae Im (50/1) dominated the Web.com Tour last year and appears poised for a breakthrough. Before a missed cut at The Open, he had posted five consecutive T21 or better finishes. He also had three top 10s in a four-event stretch in the spring.
Doc Redman (70/1) would also qualify for the Northern Trust based on Cup points, but needs a victory this week.
The field includes only nine of the top 30 players in the Cup standings, but all but 10 from Nos. 85-185 in the final event before the playoffs. There are 14 players within 50 points of the cutoff line at No. 125.
An average of 2.7 players have gained a last-tournament playoff spot in Greensboro since the playoffs began 12 years ago. However, only four players have arrived at Greensboro ranked 140th or lower and earned a playoff spot.
Winner Odds (PointsBet)
Webb Simpson: +900
Hideki Matsuyama: +1400
Jordan Spieth: +1600
Collin Morikawa: +1600
Patrick Reed: +1800
Paul Casey: +2200
Brandt Snedeker: +2200
Billy Horschel: +2200
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Cameron Smith: +3300
Rory Sabbatini: +4000
Alexander Noren: +4000
Chez Reavie: +4000
Joaquin Niemann: +4000
Matthew Wolff: +4000
Charles Howell III: +5000
Lucas Glover: +5000
Martin Kaymer: +5000
Scott Piercy: +5000
Byeong-Hun An: +5000
Russell Henley: +5000
Adam Hadwin: +5000
SungJae Im: +5000
Martin Laird: +6000
Kevin Streelman: +6000
Dylan Frittelli: +6000
Abraham Ancer: +6000
Aaron Wise: +6000
Brian Harman: +7000
Kyle Stanley: +7000
Jason Kokrak: +7000
Doc Redman: +7000
Vaughn Taylor: +8000
Jason Dufner: +8000
Bud Cauley: +8000
Russell Knox: +8000
Daniel Berger: +8000
Bill Haas: +9000
Nick Taylor: +9000
Branden Grace: +9000
Sepp Straka: +9000
Denny McCarthy: +9000
JT Poston: +9000
Zach Johnson: +10000
Nick Watney: +10000
Kevin Tway: +10000
Lucas Bjerregaard: +10000
Corey Conners: +10000
Wyndham Clark: +10000
Charley Hoffman: +12500
Jimmy Walker: +12500
Ryan Armour: +12500
Brendan Steele: +12500
Troy Merritt: +12500
Bronson Burgoon: +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12500
Brice Garnett: +12500
Roger Sloan: +12500
Sam Ryder: +12500
Si Woo Kim: +12500
Austin Cook: +12500
Adam Schenk: +12500
Pat Perez: +15000
Danny Lee: +15000
Luke List: +15000
Michael Thompson: +15000
Chris Stroud: +15000
Josh Teater: +15000
Brian Stuard: +15000
Matt Jones: +15000
Shawn Stefani: +15000
Roberto Castro: +15000
Beau Hossler: +15000
Tom Hoge: +15000
Harris English: +15000
Robert Streb: +15000
Peter Malnati: +15000
Mackenzie Hughes: +15000
Harold Varner III: +15000
Joel Dahmen: +15000
Andrew Landry: +15000
J. J. Spaun: +15000
Sebastian Munoz: +15000
Luke Donald: +20000
Brian Gay: +20000
Johnson Wagner: +20000
Jonathan Byrd: +20000
Jonas Blixt: +20000
Scott Stallings: +20000
Peter Uihlein: +20000
Adam Long: +20000
Kelly Kraft: +20000
Patrick Rodgers: +20000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
Wes Roach: +20000
Roberto Diaz: +20000
Seamus Power: +20000
Carlos Ortiz: +20000
Talor Gooch: +20000
Richy Werenski: +20000
Cameron Champ: +20000
Charlie Danielson: +20000
Aaron Baddeley: +25000
Stewart Cink: +25000
Sang-Moon Bae: +25000
Ryan Blaum: +25000
Patton Kizzire: +25000
Anirban Lahiri: +25000
Alex Prugh: +25000
Zack Sucher: +25000
Sam Saunders: +25000
Scott Brown: +25000
Ted Potter Jr: +25000
Stephan Jaeger: +25000
Chesson Hadley: +25000
Chase Wright: +25000
Brandon Harkins: +25000
Adam Svensson: +25000
Kramer Hickok: +25000
Hank Lebioda: +25000
Padraig Harrington: +30000
Cameron Davis: +30000
Joey Garber: +30000
Kyle Jones: +30000
Paul Peterson: +30000
Alex Cejka: +35000
Ernie Els: +35000
Fabian Gomez: +35000
John Chin: +35000
Benjamin Silverman: +35000
Boo Weekley: +40000
Hunter Mahan: +40000
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez: +40000
Scott Langley: +40000
Satoshi Kodaira: +40000
Cody Gribble: +40000
Tyler Duncan: +40000
Curtis Luck: +40000
J.J. Henry: +50000
Rod Pampling: +50000
Chad Collins: +50000
Brady Schnell: +50000
Will Claxton: +50000
Whee Kim: +50000
Julian Etulain: +50000
Chris Thompson: +50000
Nicholas Lindheim: +50000
Michael Kim: +50000
Martin Trainer: +50000
Anders Albertson: +50000
Seth Reeves: +50000
Steve Scott: +50000
Mike Weir: +50000
Andy Pope: +50000
John Lyras: +50000
Carter Page: +50000
–Field Level Media
Reports: Redskins could trade holdout T Williams
The Washington Redskins reportedly are discussing the possibility of trading holdout Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, and the New England Patriots could be a potential landing spot.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday that while it’s “unclear what type of compensation” the Redskins could be seeking, there’s “a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved due to depth issues at the position.”
Patriots offensive lineman J.J. Dielman retired last week, and the team is short-handed along the offensive line.
The Redskins placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list on Saturday after he failed to show up for training camp.
Williams is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and also would like at least an “alteration” to his contract. A CBS Sports report earlier this offseason said Williams wanted out of Washington.
Williams, who turned 31 earlier this month, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Thomas, Saints agree to $100M extension
All-Pro Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus that will make him the league’s highest-paid wide receiver.
According to multiple reports, the deal includes $61 million in guaranteed money, which brings Thomas’ training camp holdout to an end.
Thomas will earn $1.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2019, and the extension will lock him up with the Saints through the 2024 season. He did not report to training camp while awaiting a new deal and set $20 million per season as his benchmark.
The agreement will set the standard for other receivers in line for new contracts, including Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints drafted Thomas, an Ohio State product, in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Had Thomas been selected in the first round, his contract would have run five years through 2020.
In his young career, Thomas has 321 catches, the most by any player in NFL history in his first three seasons. Last season, he set New Orleans records with 125 catches, which led the league, and 1,405 yards, plus nine TD catches.
–Field Level Media
Titans place WR Batson on IR
The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Cameron Batson on injured reserve.
He was injured Monday during practice when he landed on his left shoulder during drills. The Titans did not identify a specific injury when placing him on IR.
Batson, 23, appeared in 11 games (two starts) as a rookie in Tennessee in 2018, catching eight passes for 82 yards. He also returned punts.
Also Wednesday, the Titans waived wide receiver Joseph Parker and signed receivers Tanner McEvoy and Papi White.
McEvoy, 26, began his career in 2016 with the Seattle Seahawks. In three seasons, he has 14 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
The 23-year-old White, who played at Ohio, was an undrafted free agent and originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April.
–Field Level Media
Patriots QB Brady would welcome contract talk
Tom Brady enters his 20th NFL
Tom Brady enters his 20th NFL season wondering what’s next.
The New England Patriots quarterback is days shy of his 42nd birthday and just over one month away from beginning defense of his sixth Super Bowl title.
“I think for all of us, we can’t imagine how far we’ve come,” Brady said.
“I never imagined playing one year of pro football. It was a dream to be starting quarterback of a high school football team. … That’s the approach I still take. Nothing is given in this game. In the team sport, if you’re not the best, you have to give the pedestal to someone else. And I’ve got to prove that I’m the best to myself, to my teammates and coaches so I can earn the respect of those guys.
“I look back at last year and say ‘I’ve got to get better in this area.’ That was my offseason focus. Now I get to go put it to the test.”
Brady said he focused this offseason on getting physically stronger to endure hits in the pocket without losing fluidity in his throwing motion.
With his birthday ahead on August 3, Brady wouldn’t mind discussing his contract with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, should New England be looking for a gift this year.
“None of us are really promised anything. I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things work themselves out,” Brady said.
Having played in nine Super Bowls and won six, there’s not much debate over Brady’s value even as concerns about Father Time become more prevalent.
“Have I earned it?” Brady asked rhetorically to media huddling around him on the field Wednesday. “I don’t know. That’s up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk for Mr. Kraft. No, like I said, we got a great relationship so we’ll see how it goes.”
–Field Level Media
McIlroy commits to Japan’s first PGA Tour event
Rory McIlroy announced Wednesday that he will play in the Zozo Championship in October, which will be the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event held in Japan.
The $9.75 million event scheduled for Oct. 24-27 in Chiba will feature a 78-player field, including the top 60 players from the FedEx Cup points list.
McIlroy is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, and the Northern Irishman will join the likes of Tiger Woods, who previously committed to the event.
“It is wonderful we have the opportunity to compete in Japan this year and I’m truly excited,” McIlroy said in a press release. “In my career, I’ve won all around the world and it’ll be an achievement if I can register my first title in Japan.”
The Zozo Championship will begin just three days after McIlroy and Woods will compete in a skins game along with Australia’s Jason Day and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside of Tokyo, according to a report by ESPN.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys LB Lee sits with knee injury
Oft-injured veteran Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee
Oft-injured veteran Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has suffered a sprained right knee, which has sidelined him for the time being at the team’s training camp at Oxnard, Calif., according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Lee, who turned 33 on July 22, tweaked the knee Monday in the Cowboys’ first padded practice of camp, the Dallas Morning News reported. Per ESPN, head coach Jason Garrett dubbed Lee’s status as day-to-day and will act with precaution toward the nine-year veteran, who has missed 51 games during his career.
A second-round pick in 2010, Lee has 688 tackles, 26 passes defensed and 13 interceptions in 93 contests for the Cowboys. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016, along with first-team All-Pro honors in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Browns to honor Hall of Famer Graham with statue
A statue of Pro
A statue of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham will be unveiled by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 7, the team announced Tuesday.
The unveiling will take place during the Browns’ Fantennial Weekend, to be held Sept. 6-8.
“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, we are honored to pay tribute to Otto Graham with this timeless sculpture that will properly recognize him not only as one of the Browns’ top players but also as one of pro football’s greatest all-time quarterbacks,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “This year’s Alumni Weekend will be truly special as we welcome many of our Browns Legends back home in Cleveland, as well as have the opportunity to thank and host many members of Otto Graham’s family.”
The unveiling will be followed by Browns alumni appearances, autograph sessions and more.
Sculptor David L. Deming was commissioned by the team to make the statue of Graham, who spent his entire 10-year career with the Browns, passing for 23,584 yards and 174 touchdowns while rushing for 44 scores. Graham led the Browns to 10 consecutive title games, including All-America Football Conference championships in 1946, 1947, 1948 and 1949, and NFL championships in 1950, 1954, 1955.
Graham, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965, died in 2003.
Deming also created the statue of Browns legend and Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, which was unveiled in the southeast side outside FirstEnergy Stadium in 2016. The Graham statue will be placed on the southwest corner.
Among the guests expected to attend the statue’s unveiling will be Ryan Van Name, Graham’s grandson, who saw the sculpture this spring.
“It’s amazing,” Van Name said. “I know my family will definitely be proud of the work (Deming) did on this because right when I walked in it’s like, ‘that’s him. That’s my grandfather.'”
–Field Level Media
Jets’ Crowder (foot) cleared after injury scare
New
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is fine after Monday’s injury scare and is expected to practice Wednesday.
The team announced Tuesday that Crowder has been medically cleared, a day after he hurt his foot and required an MRI and additional tests.
Crowder left Monday’s practice early, limping off gingerly after catching a deep ball.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Jets on a three-year, $28.5 million deal in March, battled an ankle injury throughout last season with the Washington Redskins, missing seven games and struggling through others. He finished with career lows of 29 catches and 388 yards.
Crowder had 221 catches for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns in 56 games (28 starts) across four seasons with Washington.
–Field Level Media
Ravens first-round WR Brown passes physical
Baltimore Ravens first-round wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood"
Baltimore Ravens first-round wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown passed his physical on Tuesday, meaning he could take part in his first NFL practice on Wednesday.
Brown has been on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury sustained in the Big 12 championship game while playing for Oklahoma. He had surgery in February but has consistently been expected to be ready for the regular season.
Now that he’s passed his physical, Brown could practice when the Ravens return Wednesday from an off-day, but the team has not confirmed that he will.
Brown has been watching practice from the sidelines and participating in meetings.
The Ravens took Brown 25th overall in April’s draft. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster racked up 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior with the Sooners in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals sign former Dolphins LB Branch
The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran linebacker Andre Branch to a one-year contract Tuesday.
The 30-year-old free agent spent the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after a four-year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Branch will provide depth at outside linebacker behind starters Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs.
He had 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last season, and has 187 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles in 95 career games (39 starts).
The Jaguars drafted Branch in the second round in 2012 out of Clemson. The Dolphins released him in March.
–Field Level Media
Falcons’ Jones talks contract; will skip preseason
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones offered an update on his contract situation Tuesday, telling reporters he’s not concerned with the timing of his deal relative to other wideouts seeking big paydays.
Asked if he wants to wait for New Orleans’ Michael Thomas or Dallas’ Amari Cooper — who are both entering contract years — to sign extensions and reset the market first, Jones replied, “We’re not in the same boat. They’ve got their own thing going on, I’ve got my own thing.”
“I’m not waiting on Michael Thomas, I’m not waiting on Amari Cooper,” Jones continued. “It’s just us going back and forth right now and negotiating. But that’s it. There’s nothing at this point for me to tell.”
Jones has repeatedly expressed trust in the team’s commitment to giving him an extension, after he received a contract adjustment last year following a brief holdout. He has two years and $21 million remaining on his current deal.
Meanwhile, Jones said he will not play in the preseason for the second straight year.
“I don’t need preseason to get ready,” the 30-year-old said. “It’s a mentality thing. As long as I get my reps in practice — I practice the way I play, so once I get my reps in and things like that, I’ll be ready to go.”
Jones did not play at all last preseason, after playing in just one exhibition game in 2017. He had played in three in 2016 and all four in 2015.
In 2018, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards. He caught 113 passes, eight of them for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks DE Collier (ankle) out for preseason
Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive
Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field Tuesday with a reported right ankle sprain.
NFL Network reported the injury will keep Collier out of the preseason. ESPN reported it’s a high-ankle sprain, which typically requires a longer recovery than a low-ankle sprain.
Collier went down during an 11-on-11 drill and appeared to be in significant pain, according to reports. He hobbled off the field and was tended to on the sidelines before being carted to the locker room, with trainers looking at his right leg.
The Seahawks drafted Collier, 23, 29th overall out of TCU in April. He was expected to play a major role as a rookie after defensive end Frank Clark was traded earlier in the offseason.
In his last three years with the Horned Frogs, Collier had 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs as a senior.
–Field Level Media
Bengals’ Green ‘to miss a couple games’ after surgery
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will likely miss a few regular-season games after having clean-up surgery on his left ankle Tuesday, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.
“There’s a good chance he’s going to miss a couple games,” Taylor said. “We’re hopeful he’s back at the beginning of the season. A little more extensive than we initially thought.”
Previous optimism that Green could be ready for Week 1 faded after the surgery, according to Taylor.
“When they got in there and got the surgery done, they realized it’s going to be a little bit longer,” he said.
ESPN reported Sunday that Green had torn ligaments in the ankle and would miss six to eight weeks, likely putting him out of Week 1 and potentially through Week 3. The Bengals open the season at Seattle on Sept. 8.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
He missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will miss
Report: Lawsuit alleges Cowboys concealed Elliott car accident
A lawsuit seeking
A lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages has been filed against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys alleging the team worked with police to cover up the severity of a 2017 car accident, TMZ reported Tuesday.
The accident, which happened four days before the Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game, occurred when Elliott’s Yukon SUV ran a red light, according to 911 calls from witnesses.
The lawsuit is being brought by Ronnie Hill, whose BMW sedan was hit in the accident.
According to TMZ, the suit states that the team “conspired with the Frisco Police Dept. to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.” It adds that Elliott’s car “barreled through a red light” and caused “serious and permanent” injuries to Hill, along with $33,000 in damage to Hill’s car.
Per the report, the suit says that Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown arrived at the scene of the accident and told Hill, “We will take care of everything.”
The suit also suggests the accident would have put Elliott’s playoff availability in jeopardy, saying, “If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined, he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game.”
The Packers won the game that weekend, 34-31, as Elliott rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries.
–Field Level Media
