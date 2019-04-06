Bengals waive troubled RB Walton
The Cincinnati Bengals have waived running back Mark Walton after his third arrest of 2019, the team announced on Saturday.
“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” said head coach Zac Taylor in the statement.
“For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”
Walton surrendered to police in Florida on Thursday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
That evening, police tried to pull over Walton as he drove erratically. When he did park the car, he got out and ran away. He was shot in the back with a stun gun as he tried to escape but managed to remove the prongs and vanish, according to the Miami Herald, citing court documents.
A search of the car, which had been rented in Walton’s name, resulted in police locating a 9 mm carbine rifle, several loaded clips and 14 grams of marijuana, according to police. He had purchased the weapon legally.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida.
Police said those charges stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to the parking garage, the Miami Herald reported.
A scuffle occurred when Walton, apparently angry the woman was recording their confrontation on her phone, took the phone from her, according to the Herald. Walton and the woman sustained scratches in the incident.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.
Walton, 22, played his college football at Miami and was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw limited action, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Lacy works out for Ravens
Running back Eddie Lacy,
Running back Eddie Lacy, who spent last season out of football, worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, according to reports.
Lacy, 28, was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2013 and spent his first four seasons in Green Bay.
The offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, Lacy’s production went down after his first two seasons in Green Bay. After two 1,100-yard plus seasons, Lacy dropped to 758 yards in his third season and just 360 yards (in five games) in his final year with the Packers, which ended early due to an ankle injury.
He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, but managed just 179 yards on 69 carries.
For his career, Lacy has 857 carries for 3,614 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns — 20 of those coming in his first two seasons.
–Field Level Media
AAF issues statement of apology
The Alliance of American
The Alliance of American Football issued a statement of apology late Friday over its abrupt suspension of play on Tuesday, eight weeks into the 10-week regular season.
“This week, we made the difficult decision to suspend all football operations for the Alliance of American Football. We understand the difficulty that this decision has caused for many people and for that we are very sorry,” the statement opened.
“This is not the way we wanted it to end, but we are also committed to working on solutions for all outstanding issues to the best of our ability. Due to ongoing legal processes, we are unable to comment further or share details about the decision.”
Despite a glitzy start to the season in February, the AAF ran into financial problems almost immediately. Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon made a $250 million commitment to the league, putting in $70 million at the time, and became the majority owner. He pulled the plug on the league this week despite the protests of league co-founder Bill Polian.
“When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all,” Polian said in a statement.
The league’s statement on Friday went on to express gratitude to players, coaches, fans and other league employees.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys, Lawrence agree for five years, reported $105M
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract, the team announced Friday.
Multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth $105 million, with $65 million guaranteed and more money in the first year ($31.1 million) than any non-quarterback contract in NFL history, breaking the mark set by Khalil Mack last fall.
According to The MMQB, the deal also sets new benchmarks among defensive players in percentage of total and full guarantees on a long-term contract. Mack, the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $23.5 million annually, received $90 million guaranteed for injury and $60 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Earlier Friday, NFL Network reported Lawrence and the Cowboys were making progress after negotiations appeared to be stalled last week.
Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week the sides were at an “impasse,” adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.
Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, reportedly was seeking a multiyear deal worth upward of the $20.5 million tag amount. He also reportedly planned to delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution was reached, which could explain why there was urgency to reach a deal now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.
Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Browns sign ex-AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett
The Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He will compete for the backup spot behind Baker Mayfield, who, like Gilbert, went to Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas (Gilbert graduated in 2009, Mayfield in 2013).
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers played Burnett primarily at dime linebacker during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, signed a two-year deal, according to Cleveland.com.
The Browns also signed wideout and return specialist Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign free agent S Richards
The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free agent safety Jordan Richards on Friday.
Richards played in 15 games, making a career-high 12 starts, for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He set a career high with 37 tackles.
Richards spent his first three seasons in the NFL (2015-17) with the New England Patriots after they selected him with the last pick in the 2015 second round. The Stanford alum has appeared in 56 NFL games (19 starts), making 81 tackles and forcing two fumbles.
The Raiders also signed free agent defensive end Alex Barrett on Friday. Barrett played with the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football, which suspended operations this week. He spent the majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, appearing in two games in 2017.
–Field Level Media
49ers sign AAF standout DE Moore
The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Damontre Moore to a one-year deal on Friday, three days after the Alliance of American Football folded.
Moore had seven sacks while starring for the AAF’s San Diego Fleet, and that has earned him a shot at reviving his NFL career.
Moore, 26, has 10 career sacks in 54 games over parts of six NFL seasons. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2014 with the New York Giants.
Moore played college football at Texas A&M and was a third-round draft choice in 2013 by the Giants. He played 42 games for New York before being released late in the 2015 season.
The Miami Dolphins picked him up, and he played in three games. Moore played in four games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, three games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and two games for the Oakland Raiders last season.
Moore has 83 tackles and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.
–Field Level Media
–He may or may not be on the trading block, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is planning to report for duty when the team’s strength and conditioning program begins on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
According to Schefter’s sources, the Cardinals have not actively shopped around Rosen with any teams ahead of the NFL draft that begins April 25, though they have been approached.
Speculation around the league is that the Cardinals will take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.
–The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
Burnett is expected to play safety after serving primarily as a dime linebacker for Pittsburgh last season.
–A day after getting released by the Oakland Raiders, wideout Seth Roberts agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season with the Raiders. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season (seven starts).
The Ravens also worked out former Packers and Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, who was out of the league in 2018, according to Pro Football Talk.
–The Raiders signed unrestricted free agent safety Jordan Richards.
Richards played in 15 games, making a career-high 12 starts, for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He set a career high with 37 tackles.
Oakland also signed defensive end Alex Barrett, who had two sacks for the San Diego Fleet in the AAF.
–Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last season as an undrafted rookie. He reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine and at least one drug test as a college player at Texas.
The Vikings also signed two defensive backs from the AAF, safety Derron Smith and cornerback Duke Thomas of the San Antonio Commanders.
–The San Francisco 49ers signed former AAF defensive end Damontre Moore to a one-year deal.
Moore had seven sacks while starring for the San Diego Fleet, a half-sack back of the league lead.
Moore, 26, has 10 career sacks in 54 games over parts of six NFL seasons.
–Former Arizona Hotshots running back Jhurell Pressley is facing a two-game suspension by the NFL for “a pending issue,” according to an NFL Network report.
The report added Pressley is scheduled for workouts next week with two unnamed teams.
Pressley led the AAF in rushing, with 96 carries for 431 yards and one touchdown.
–The Chicago Bears will work out former AAF kickers Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Per the report, a third kicker could join the workout.
Koo and Rose each went 14 of 14 on field-goal attempts with the AAF, although all of Koo’s attempts were from 38 yards or closer. Rose hit one from 54 yards and another from 50.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former AAF teammates J.C. Hassanauer and Jack Tocho.
Hassanauer played center for the Birmingham Iron, while Tocho was a defensive back on the same squad, notching six pass breakups and an interception.
–The Carolina Panthers signed former AAF offensive linemen Parker Collins and Kitt O’Brien.
Collins played center for the Atlanta Legends, while O’Brien was a guard for the Iron.
–The Indianapolis Colts re-signed offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb.
The 31-year-old missed most of last season after sustaining a hamstring injury in the season opener.
–The New York Jets claimed wideout/return specialist Quadree Henderson off waivers from the Giants.
Henderson, 22, returned nine punts for 68 yards (7.6-yard average) and five kickoffs for 112 yards (22.4 average) in five games last season. He did not catch a pass.
–Field Level Media
Ace helps Kim extend lead after two rounds at Texas Open
South Korea’s Si Woo Kim aced the par-3 16th on Friday and holds a four-shot lead after the second round of the Valero Texas Open.
Kim, who led by a stroke after the first round on the par-72 TPC San Antonio course, used a 9-iron on the 167-yard 16th, drawing the ball slightly toward the hole. The ball bounced once, landed next to the cup and dropped in.
That helped him go 4 under on the back nine en route to his second consecutive round of 66 and 12-under 132 through two rounds. His Friday effort included four birdies and no bogeys.
A six-pack of golfers, including Rickie Fowler and former World No. 1 Jordan Spieth, are four back at 8-under 136. Kim’s four-stroke lead is the largest after 36 holes on the PGA Tour this season.
Spieth hit a couple of highlight shots on Friday, holing out from 113 yards for eagle on the par-5 8th, which was his second-to-last hole of the day. He said his 56-degree wedge was right on the number for the shot, which he landed beyond the hole and drew back into the cup.
“I just needed to commit to the shot and toss it on line,” Spieth told the media after his round. “In the air, it looked pretty good. I thought it would be within 10 feet; a bonus for it to drop.”
Spieth also holed out a 70-foot lob shot for birdie on the par-4 11th hole early in his round while shooting 68 for the second consecutive day.
“Slid under the ball really nicely on that chip shot, landed right on my spot, just trickled in,” Spieth said per PGATour.com. “I was just trying to make 4.”
Harold Varner III and Adam Schenk each fired rounds of 66 to get to 8 under. Others tied for second are Monday qualifier Corey Conners of Canada and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee, who each shot second-round 67s. Fowler’s round of 68 included an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys.
Fowler, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 8, eagled the 327-yard par-4 5th hole after putting his tee shot within three feet. He bogeyed the 15th on a three-putt and bogeyed 16 before birdying the par-4 17th and getting up-and-down on 18 for par.
“It was nice,” he told the Golf Channel of his round.
“Happy with it. I hit some good shots out there. Made a few putts. On 15 and 16, kind of little unforced errors. Fifteen, I was putting back into the wind and kind of forgot it was back down the hill a decent amount, so I had one get away from me there.”
Seven golfers are at 7-under-par: Americans Brian Stuard, Josh Teater, Scott Stallings and Jim Knous, South Korea’s Byeong Hun An, South African Rory Sabbatini and Australian Matt Jones.
Defending champion Andrew Landry shot 71-74 for a 1-over total that missed the cut by two strokes.
–Field Level Media
Vikings CB Hill suspended for PED violation
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.
Hill will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities as well as preseason practices and games.
He will be eligible to return to the Vikings on Sept. 28, one day after Minnesota’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last season as an undrafted rookie.
He reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine and also reportedly failed at least one drug test as a college player at Texas.
–Field Level Media
Ravens agree to contract with ex-Raiders WR Roberts
Wide receiver Seth Roberts, a day after getting released by the Oakland Raiders, has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, pending a physical, the team announced.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season with the Raiders.
He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season (seven starts) for Oakland. He was released Thursday, a day after the Raiders signed wide receiver Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went to Instagram on Thursday to thank Roberts for his production while they played together in Oakland.
“I appreciate everything you did for our team,” Carr wrote. “From game winning touchdown after game winning touchdown. Your relentless work ethic that took you from an Undrafted rookie to someone who made a team, earned a starting spot, and always showed up when I needed you. From catching passes during the defensives (sic) set of plays every single day, to you even trying to run me over on a reverse haha! Thank you!”
After cutting Michael Crabtree and seeing free agent John Brown sign with the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens will need additional experience among their receiving corps. Willie Snead IV (211 career receptions for 2,622 yards) and Chris Moore (44 for 490) are the team’s only other wide receivers with a regular-season NFL catch.
Roberts has 158 receptions, 1,826 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his four-year career, all with the Raiders. Undrafted out of West Alabama in 2014, he spent his rookie year on the Raiders’ practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys, Lawrence make progress in contract talks
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end
The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are making progress in contract talks, according to multiple reports, after negotiations were termed to be at an “impasse” last week.
“This is some optimism that things could be wrapped up in the near future,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on “Up To The Minute Live” on Friday.
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row and have until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he can make $20.5 million in 2019, but reports have indicated he is unlikely to participate in training camp if he doesn’t receive a long-term extension.
The two sides have apparently gotten closer since team owner Jerry Jones declared an “impasse” last week, adding, “We’re apart. But certainly optimistic. … We’ll continue to chop wood.”
Lawrence, who turns 27 on April 28, is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. He also could reportedly delay the shoulder surgery he needs until a long-term resolution is reached, which could explain why contract talks are heating up now and not closer to the July 15 deadline.
In the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said the recent progress likely means the Cowboys’ offer has reached the $20 million-plus per-year range. Garafolo said the average annual salary on a long-term deal should land somewhere between the $20.5 million franchise tag figure and the $23.5 million per year contract of Chicago linebacker Khalil Mack, the league’s highest paid defender.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Pressley suspended two games by NFL
Former Arizona Hotshots running back Jhurell Pressley is facing a two-game suspension by the NFL for “a pending issue,” according to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added that Pressley is scheduled for workouts next week with two unnamed teams.
In eight weeks of action in the AAF, Pressley led the league in rushing, with 96 carries for 431 yards and one touchdown.
He entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. He had stints with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants before joining the AAF.
–Field Level Media
Trade rumors won’t keep Rosen from Cardinals’ workouts
Trade rumors won’t keep Rosen from Cardinals' workouts
Trade rumors won’t keep Rosen from Cardinals’ workouts
He may or may not be on the trading block, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is planning to report for duty when the team’s strength and conditioning program begins on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In a Friday morning tweet, Schefter wrote, “Despite being the subject of rampant trade speculation, Arizona QB Josh Rosen is expected to report to and participate in the start of the Cardinals’ off-season workout program on Monday. Some players who have been subject of trade speculation have declined to report to workouts.”
According to Schefter’s sources, the Cardinals have not actively shopped around Rosen with any teams ahead of the NFL draft that begins April 25, though they have been approached. Speculation around the league is that the Cardinals will take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.
At the recent NFL meetings, new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, replacing the fired Steve Wilks after Arizona finished 3-13 last season, was asked about needing to restore Rosen’s confidence after his rough rookie campaign.
“Have you been around Josh?” Kingsbury said. “I don’t think he needs help with the confidence factor. He’ a confident young man and that’s what you love about him. He’s got very think skin. All of this kind of falls off his back and he’s ready to go prove what he can do.”
When Kingsbury was still head coach at Texas Tech last year, he said that if he was in the position to draft a player No. 1 overall, he would choose Murray, who was recruited to Texas A&M when the coach was offensive coordinator of the Aggies.
“That was obviously generous words from him,” Murray said during the recent NFL combine. “But that’s the relationship. He’s always been very fond of me, and I respect that and I’ve never taken that for granted. He’s always someone I can go to if I needed anything. It would be fun. It’d be a great deal if I was picked No. 1.”
Rosen, the former UCLA quarterback who was picked 10th overall by the Cardinals a year ago, then became their starter in Week 4, completed 217 of 393 passes (55.2 percent) for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions in 14 games (13 starts) as a rookie. He finished last in the league in passer rating (66.7) and Total QBR (25.9).
Among the NFL team reportedly interested in making a deal for Rosen are the Washington Redskins, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Vikings sign two DBs from AAF
The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday the signing of two defensive backs
The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday the signing of two defensive backs from the Alliance of American Football, which suspended operations earlier this week.
Safety Derron Smith and cornerback Duke Thomas played for the San Antonio Commanders.
Smith, 27, had 21 tackles and three interceptions in seven games with San Antonio. Selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he played 31 games in two-plus seasons there before being selected off their practice squad by the Cleveland Browns. He played in seven games for the Browns in 2017.
Thomas had a team-high 22 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery for the Commanders.
Thomas, undrafted out of Texas in 2016, has not appeared in an NFL game, although he spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Report: Browns to sign AAF QB Gilbert, FA safety Burnett
The Cleveland Browns, still busy retooling this offseason, are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Morgan Burnett on Friday, according to Cleveland.com.
Gilbert became available when the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week. The former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams had led the AAF with 2,152 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season, playing for the Orlando Apollos.
He would compete for the back up spot to Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
Burnett was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The Steelers converted Burnett to dime cornerback during his one season in Pittsburgh, but the former Green Bay Packers veteran is hoping to return to safety.
Burnett, 30, is expected to sign a two-year deal, according to the report.
–Field Level Media
The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, the team announced.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.
Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Report details toxic Rodgers-McCarthy dynamic
A day after ESPN aired an interview with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy discussing how he was dismissed by the team last December, an explosive report looked at the complicated and disastrous relationship between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and how it impacted the team.
The lengthy Bleacher Report story, published Thursday, concluded that the coach-quarterback duo had a frosty relationship since McCarthy’s tenure began in 2006. That was the year after McCarthy, previously offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, favored Utah’s Alex Smith over Cal’s Rodgers with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft.
“Aaron’s always had a chip on his shoulder with Mike,” said Ryan Grant, a Packers running back from 2007-12. “The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance. Aaron was upset that Mike passed on him — that Mike actually verbally said that Alex Smith was a better quarterback.”
Several players and coaches were quizzed over the complicated relationship in trying to explain why the Packers never turned into a New England Patriots-like dynasty. Allegations included McCarthy missing team meetings to have massages in his office, ex-general manager Ted Thompson falling asleep in meetings and Rodgers routinely changing play calls.
–Cornerback Keith Reaser became the first player from the Alliance of American Football to move to an NFL team, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.
The AAF announced earlier Thursday that league players now could sign with NFL teams. The AAF played eight of its 10 scheduled weeks of the regular season.
Reaser, who played for the Orlando Apollos, was a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. In three-plus seasons with the 49ers, he played in 29 games, recording 34 tackles. He also played one game for the Chiefs in 2017, making four tackles and one sack, but was placed on the waived-injured list in 2018.
–De’Vante Bausby, who tied for the AAF lead with four interceptions, signed with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple media reports. He played for the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF.
Bausby, 26, appeared in four games with the Chicago Bears in 2016 and six games (one start) with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He has 26 career NFL tackles.
–The Carolina Panthers also reportedly signed an AAF player, adding former Arizona State wide receiver Rashad Ross, who had been playing for the Arizona Hotshots.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 29-year-old Ross, who caught 36 passes for 583 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and a league-best seven touchdowns, will be a candidate to win the team’s final receiver roster spot.
Ross spent parts of three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, last playing a game in 2016 with Washington. He has never caught an NFL pass but has returned 34 kickoffs in his career, including one for a touchdown in 2015.
–The Arizona Cardinals hosted top defensive line draft candidates Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams, NFL Network reported.
Bosa met with Cardinals brass last week in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and his visit to the team facility Thursday had been reported earlier this week. Each team may bring 30 players to its facilities for a visit, which cannot include a workout.
Bosa, a defensive end, is considered the top defensive player — if not No. 1 overall — in the draft and Williams the top interior defensive lineman. The Cardinals are being almost universally predicted to take former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft later this month.
–The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, the team announced.
The move comes a day after the Raiders signed wide receiver Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.
Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland. Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.
–Free agent linebacker Kyle Emanuel announced his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post.
Selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Emanuel spent four years with the franchise. He appeared in 63 games for the Chargers. A Nebraska native, he played at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
He played out his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract and had visited the Detroit Lions and had drawn other interest from other teams, according to multiple reports. Emanuel ends his career with 147 tackles (11 for loss), 10 quarterback hits, four sacks and two interceptions.
–Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton surrendered to police in Florida, marking his third arrest of 2019.
The Miami Herald reported that Walton was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida after what police reportedly said stemmed from an argument he had with a couple at his condominium complex over his car blocking the entrance to a parking garage. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January and is awaiting trial.
–The New York Jets confirmed they will play the 2019 season and beyond with new uniforms, helmets and logos.
The team revealed the new look on its Twitter account, marking the first uniform change for the franchise since 1998, calling it the “beginning of a new legacy.”
The Jets called their new colors “Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black.”
–Field Level Media
Kim leads; Fowler, Spieth lurking at Valero Texas Open
South Korea’s Si Woo Kim shot a 6-under-par 66 on Thursday for a one-shot lead following the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
Kim blistered the par-72 TPC San Antonio course for eight birdies to more than compensate for a pair of bogeys. It was a big bounce-back for Kim, who bowed out of last week’s WGC-Match Play event with an 0-3 record in group play.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, a San Antonio resident, and Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas are one shot back at 5 under, along with J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard.
An 11-player group another shot off the pace includes Rickie Fowler, the top-ranked player in the field this week at No. 8, and former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth. Beginning his round on the back nine, Fowler reeled off three birdies through his first five holes before playing his final 13 holes in 1 under.
Spieth started on the front side of the course, taking advantage of both par-5s in making the turn in 3-under 33. After a string of four pars, the former University of Texas star mixed in a pair of birdies against his lone bogey of the day.
Spieth, seeking his first top-10 since last year’s Open Championship, managed his 4 under despite hitting just five fairways.
“The swing’s getting there,” Spieth told the Golf Channel. “The putting stroke feels really good. It’s progressing day to day, just didn’t quite get to the hole… which I think everyone is struggling with.
“These were ideal scoring conditions. I’m surprised there weren’t lower numbers, except for the fact that to get to where these hole locations are, you really have to be in the fairway. And the fairways are difficult to hit, whether the wind is blowing or not here. You could probably expect more of the same conditions the rest of the week. It doesn’t seem as though we’re going to get the normal south Texas conditions.”
Matt Kuchar, already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and coming off a runner-up finish last week, is at 3-under par following a round that included six birdies and three bogeys.
NOTES: Defending champion Andrew Landry is in a tie for 51st at 1 under. … Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, who finished fourth at the Match Play after taking out Tiger Woods, is tied for 131st at 3 over. … Spieth, who has fallen to No. 32 in the world rankings, is one of 15 players in the field who also have a spot in next week’s Masters. … The tournament dates back to 1922 at Brackenridge Park and has been held at TPC San Antonio since 2010.
–Field Level Media
Tiger, GolfTV announce series of head-to-head matches
Tiger Woods is taking his match-play prowess on the road — again — in a series of head-to-head matches set to stream on GolfTV’s over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav.
Zaslav announced the news on Wednesday while speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif., and said one match is already planned for Tokyo and most will take place outside of the United States.
No timeline was given for when the matches will begin.
“Tiger is going to decide what is the best format,” Zaslav said. “Should it be one-on-one? Two-on-two? Should we have two matches going on at the same time? But he’s all in.”
GolfTV was announced last year as part of a long-term partnership between Discovery and the PGA Tour. In November 2018, Discovery secured a multi-year deal with Woods to provide exclusive content for the international streaming service, which launched in January.
Zaslav cited Woods’ made-for-TV spectacle, “The Match,” with Phil Mickelson last Thanksgiving weekend as inspiration for the GolfTV series. The event, hosted by Turner Sports as a pay-per-view event on its B/R Live platform, logged 750,000 unique users.
“We looked at it and said, ‘(That’s) pretty interesting,'” he said. “One million people came in and wanted to watch it — could we improve on it? What could we do? So, we’re going to do a number of those type events (and) Tiger’s excited about it.”
Woods lost to Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in the quarterfinals of last week’s WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. His next Tour start will be next week’s Masters, where Woods will go for his fifth green jacket and first since 2005.
–Field Level Media