Bengals’ Green ‘to miss a couple games’ after surgery
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will likely miss a few regular-season games after having clean-up surgery on his left ankle Tuesday, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.
“There’s a good chance he’s going to miss a couple games,” Taylor said. “We’re hopeful he’s back at the beginning of the season. A little more extensive than we initially thought.”
Previous optimism that Green could be ready for Week 1 faded after the surgery, according to Taylor.
“When they got in there and got the surgery done, they realized it’s going to be a little bit longer,” he said.
ESPN reported Sunday that Green had torn ligaments in the ankle and would miss six to eight weeks, likely putting him out of Week 1 and potentially through Week 3. The Bengals open the season at Seattle on Sept. 8.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
He missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Browns to honor Hall of Famer Graham with statue
A statue of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham will be unveiled by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 7, the team announced Tuesday.
The unveiling will take place during the Browns’ Fantennial Weekend, to be held Sept. 6-8.
“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, we are honored to pay tribute to Otto Graham with this timeless sculpture that will properly recognize him not only as one of the Browns’ top players but also as one of pro football’s greatest all-time quarterbacks,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “This year’s Alumni Weekend will be truly special as we welcome many of our Browns Legends back home in Cleveland, as well as have the opportunity to thank and host many members of Otto Graham’s family.”
The unveiling will be followed by Browns alumni appearances, autograph sessions and more.
Sculptor David L. Deming was commissioned by the team to make the statue of Graham, who spent his entire 10-year career with the Browns, passing for 23,584 yards and 174 touchdowns while rushing for 44 scores. Graham led the Browns to 10 consecutive title games, including All-America Football Conference championships in 1946, 1947, 1948 and 1949, and NFL championships in 1950, 1954, 1955.
Graham, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965, died in 2003.
Deming also created the statue of Browns legend and Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, which was unveiled in the southeast side outside FirstEnergy Stadium in 2016. The Graham statue will be placed on the southwest corner.
Among the guests expected to attend the statue’s unveiling will be Ryan Van Name, Graham’s grandson, who saw the sculpture this spring.
“It’s amazing,” Van Name said. “I know my family will definitely be proud of the work (Deming) did on this because right when I walked in it’s like, ‘that’s him. That’s my grandfather.'”
Jets’ Crowder (foot) cleared after injury scare
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is fine after Monday’s injury scare and is expected to practice Wednesday.
The team announced Tuesday that Crowder has been medically cleared, a day after he hurt his foot and required an MRI and additional tests.
Crowder left Monday’s practice early, limping off gingerly after catching a deep ball.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Jets on a three-year, $28.5 million deal in March, battled an ankle injury throughout last season with the Washington Redskins, missing seven games and struggling through others. He finished with career lows of 29 catches and 388 yards.
Crowder had 221 catches for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns in 56 games (28 starts) across four seasons with Washington.
Ravens first-round WR Brown passes physical
Baltimore Ravens first-round wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown passed his physical on Tuesday, meaning he could take part in his first NFL practice on Wednesday.
Brown has been on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury sustained in the Big 12 championship game while playing for Oklahoma. He had surgery in February but has consistently been expected to be ready for the regular season.
Now that he’s passed his physical, Brown could practice when the Ravens return Wednesday from an off-day, but the team has not confirmed that he will.
Brown has been watching practice from the sidelines and participating in meetings.
The Ravens took Brown 25th overall in April’s draft. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster racked up 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior with the Sooners in 2018.
Cardinals sign former Dolphins LB Branch
The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran linebacker Andre Branch to a one-year contract Tuesday.
The 30-year-old free agent spent the past three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after a four-year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Branch will provide depth at outside linebacker behind starters Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs.
He had 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last season, and has 187 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles in 95 career games (39 starts).
The Jaguars drafted Branch in the second round in 2012 out of Clemson. The Dolphins released him in March.
Falcons’ Jones talks contract; will skip preseason
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones offered an update on his contract situation Tuesday, telling reporters he’s not concerned with the timing of his deal relative to other wideouts seeking big paydays.
Asked if he wants to wait for New Orleans’ Michael Thomas or Dallas’ Amari Cooper — who are both entering contract years — to sign extensions and reset the market first, Jones replied, “We’re not in the same boat. They’ve got their own thing going on, I’ve got my own thing.”
“I’m not waiting on Michael Thomas, I’m not waiting on Amari Cooper,” Jones continued. “It’s just us going back and forth right now and negotiating. But that’s it. There’s nothing at this point for me to tell.”
Jones has repeatedly expressed trust in the team’s commitment to giving him an extension, after he received a contract adjustment last year following a brief holdout. He has two years and $21 million remaining on his current deal.
Meanwhile, Jones said he will not play in the preseason for the second straight year.
“I don’t need preseason to get ready,” the 30-year-old said. “It’s a mentality thing. As long as I get my reps in practice — I practice the way I play, so once I get my reps in and things like that, I’ll be ready to go.”
Jones did not play at all last preseason, after playing in just one exhibition game in 2017. He had played in three in 2016 and all four in 2015.
In 2018, Jones led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards. He caught 113 passes, eight of them for touchdowns.
Report: Seahawks DE Collier (ankle) out for preseason
Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field Tuesday with a reported right ankle sprain.
NFL Network reported the injury will keep Collier out of the preseason. ESPN reported it’s a high-ankle sprain, which typically requires a longer recovery than a low-ankle sprain.
Collier went down during an 11-on-11 drill and appeared to be in significant pain, according to reports. He hobbled off the field and was tended to on the sidelines before being carted to the locker room, with trainers looking at his right leg.
The Seahawks drafted Collier, 23, 29th overall out of TCU in April. He was expected to play a major role as a rookie after defensive end Frank Clark was traded earlier in the offseason.
In his last three years with the Horned Frogs, Collier had 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs as a senior.
Report: Lawsuit alleges Cowboys concealed Elliott car accident
Report: Lawsuit alleges Cowboys concealed Elliott car accident
A lawsuit seeking
A lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages has been filed against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys alleging the team worked with police to cover up the severity of a 2017 car accident, TMZ reported Tuesday.
The accident, which happened four days before the Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game, occurred when Elliott’s Yukon SUV ran a red light, according to 911 calls from witnesses.
The lawsuit is being brought by Ronnie Hill, whose BMW sedan was hit in the accident.
According to TMZ, the suit states that the team “conspired with the Frisco Police Dept. to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott’s health would not be placed in question before their playoff game.” It adds that Elliott’s car “barreled through a red light” and caused “serious and permanent” injuries to Hill, along with $33,000 in damage to Hill’s car.
Per the report, the suit says that Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown arrived at the scene of the accident and told Hill, “We will take care of everything.”
The suit also suggests the accident would have put Elliott’s playoff availability in jeopardy, saying, “If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined, he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game.”
The Packers won the game that weekend, 34-31, as Elliott rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries.
NFL notebook: Bengals’ Green has surgery, out Week 1
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will miss the start of the season after having clean-up surgery on his left ankle Tuesday.
“He’s gonna miss some regular-season games,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “How many, I don’t know that. Very hopeful that he’s back at the beginning of the regular season and it’s not more than a couple games.”
Previous optimism that Green could be ready for Week 1 faded after the surgery.
“When they got in there and got the surgery done, they realized it’s going to be a little bit longer,” Taylor said.
–Ryan Fitzpatrick grabbed the lead in the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition with Josh Rosen.
“It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,” head coach Brian Flores said. “He’s done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he’s leading the way.”
Flores had previously labeled the competition as even and wide open. Fitzpatrick has far outnumbered Rosen in overall reps, especially with the starting offense.
–With a calf injury lingering three months later, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed practice and will sit out at least two more days.
Head coach Frank Reich and Luck both stressed that the quarterback will be ready for Week 1. Reich said if there were a “big game” this Sunday, Luck would likely play.
Luck told reporters he is feeling pain in his ankle, but all tests have shown his Achilles tendon is not at increased risk. He added that while surgery has been discussed at times over the last few months, it was deemed unnecessary.
–Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones told reporters he’s not monitoring other wideouts’ contract negotiations as he seeks his own extension.
“I’m not waiting on Michael Thomas, I’m not waiting on Amari Cooper,” Jones said. “It’s just us going back and forth right now and negotiating. But that’s it.”
Jones also said he will not play in the preseason for the second straight year.
–A lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages has been filed against Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys alleging the team worked with police to cover up the severity of a 2017 car accident, TMZ reported.
The accident, which happened four days before the Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game, occurred when Elliott’s Yukon SUV ran a red light, according to 911 calls from witnesses.
The lawsuit is being brought by Ronnie Hill, whose BMW sedan was hit in the accident.
–Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a reported right ankle sprain.
NFL Network reported the injury will keep Collier out of the preseason. ESPN reported it’s a high-ankle sprain, which typically requires a longer recovery than a low-ankle sprain.
–Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained a bruised quadriceps after a hard hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland.
Hill limped off the field and was carted to the team’s medical tent. He spent several minutes in the tent but will be considered day-to-day.
–The injury bothering Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a strained calf that could sideline him for about two weeks, ESPN reported.
Henry has yet to participate in camp and was seen Friday in a walking boot, but head coach Mike Vrabel declined to provide details.
–Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown passed his physical and could practice for the first time Wednesday.
Brown has been on the active/non-football injury list as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery in February.
–New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is fine after Monday’s injury scare and will practice Wednesday.
The team announced Crowder has been medically cleared, a day after he had an MRI and additional tests on his injured foot.
–Offensive tackle Donald Penn agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins.
Washington has been without starting left tackle Trent Williams, who is holding out of camp.
–The Houston Texans gave cornerback Johnathan Joseph a pay raise, according to multiple reports.
In the final year of his contract, Joseph will receive $6 million instead of $4.5 million.
–San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward returned to practice, three months removed from breaking his collarbone.
–The New Orleans Saints signed running back Rob Kelley and moved on from free agent signee Buck Allen.
Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Allen, who had yet to practice in training camp due to injury, would go to injured reserve.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Miami Dolphins linebacker Andre Branch to a one-year contract.
–A statue of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham will be unveiled by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 7.
Report: Bengals’ Green has minor ankle procedure
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had a minor clean-up procedure on his left ankle Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported.
The report said the procedure won’t significantly change the receiver’s timeline to return, adding that Green has not yet been ruled out for Week 1 of the regular season.
ESPN reported Sunday that Green has torn ligaments in the ankle and will miss six to eight weeks, likely putting him out of Week 1 and potentially through Week 3. The Bengals open the season at Seattle on Sept. 8.
Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was carted off the field Saturday during the team’s first training camp practice at the University of Dayton.
He missed seven games last season with an injured right toe, falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for just the second time in his eight-year career.
Green has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Golf Glance: Final push for FedEx playoffs; LPGA enters last major
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Brooks Koepka)
THIS WEEK: Wyndham Championship, Aug. 1-4
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. (Par 70, 7,127 yards)
Purse: $6.2 million (Winner: $1.08 million) — Based on 2018
Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker
FedEx Cup leader: Koepka
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (GC), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).
NOTES: The field includes only nine of the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings, but all but 10 from Nos. 85-185 in the final event before the playoffs. There are 13 players within 50 points of the cutoff line at No. 125. An average of 2.7 players have gained a last-tournament playoff spot in Greensboro since the playoffs began 12 years ago. However, only four players have arrived at Greensboro ranked 140th or lower and earned a playoff spot … England’s Paul Casey is the only entrant among the top 10, while Webb Simpson (No. 17) is the highest-ranked player in the field. … The Open champion Shane Lowry is in the field after withdrawing from last week’s WGC event. … Norway’s Viktor Hovland will play on a sponsors invite. … Sedgefield is the only Donald Ross original design to host a regular Tour stop.
BEST BETS: Simpson (10/1 by PointsBet) is not only the highest-ranked player in the field, he is coming off a T2 at last week’s WGC event and has not finished worse than T30 since the Masters in April. … Casey (22/1) enters at No. 19 in the world. He won earlier this year at the Valspar, one of four top-five finishes in his past 10 events. … Hovland (28/1) has watched fellow rookies Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff claim their maiden victories already, but the former Oklahoma State star has arguably the most well-rounded game of the three. … SungJae Im (50/1) dominated the Web.com Tour last year and appears poised for a breakthrough. Before a missed cut at The Open, he had posted five consecutive T21 or better finishes. He also had three top 10s in a four-event stretch in the spring. … Dylan Frittelli (60/1) is the hot hand in a softer field. He won the John Deere three weeks ago and was on the first page of the leaderboard at The Open before falling off over the weekend to a T32.
NEXT WEEK: The Northern Trust, Jersey City, N.J.
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Evian Championship (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: AIG Women’s British Open, Aug. 1-4
Woburn Golf Club (Marquess Course), Milton Keynes, England
Purse: $3.25 million (Winner: $504,821) — Based on 2018
Defending champion: Georgia Hall
CME Race to the Globe leader: Ko
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. (GC), 11 a.m.2-p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (GC), 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
NOTES: Ko regained the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings this week. She leads the Tour in money earned ($1.98 million), scoring average (69.109) and greens in regulation (78.9 percent). Ko is also the only three-time winner on Tour this year and is seeking to become the first LPGA player to win three majors in a single year since Inbee Park in 2013. … Hall is trying to become the first player to successfully defend at the Women’s British Open since Yani Tseng in 2010-11. … All 17 event winners in 2019 are in the field. … Karen Stupples holds the tournament scoring record of 269 set in 2004. … The average age of winners on Tour this year is 24.5. … Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda have secured spots on the U.S. Solheim Cup team. The next four in the standings are Lizette Salas, Megan Khang, Marina Alex and Brittany Altomare. … Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn won the only previous time the event was held at Woburn, a three-shot victory over Mo Martin and Mirim Lee in 2016. … No. 22 Bronte Law is the highest-ranked player from England in the field.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Ladies Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)
THIS WEEK: OFF
NEXT TOURNAMENT: DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y., Aug. 16-18.
2019 Fantasy Football sleepers
So many people play fantasy football that everyone seems to know about the most popular sleeper targets.
There are some guys who are still falling beneath the general radar and are value plays.
Here are some later fliers you can pinpoint in your upcoming drafts:
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona: Was supposed to break out last year, now he can make his splash with a better QB situation. He’ll be a prime TD target for Kyler Murray.
Qadree Ollison, RB, Atlanta: This is a deep shot, but Devonta Freeman has trouble staying healthy, and the rookie comes in as a power runner who can also catch passes out of the backfield. Ollison could at least operate in a time share if an opportunity arises.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore: As a rookie, Andrews displayed some occasional big play ability and started to click more with Lamar Jackson late in the regular season. He is a returning, familiar target for the second-year QB and has some TD potential.
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas: He started to come on late last year in the regular season and the playoffs. Gallup is poised to take over as the No. 2 WR in Dallas.
Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay: He was playing well in the first four games before injuries ruined his 2018 season. Allison has experience working with Aaron Rodgers and could pick up where he left off last year.
Kalen Ballage, RB, Miami: Kenyan Drake should get a chance to be the lead guy again in Miami. But if he falters at all, Ballage is a size/speed hybrid who could become a standout with frequent work.
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota: We have all witnessed Dalvin Cook’s injury struggles. If he cannot stay healthy again, Mattison was drafted as a power runner who can possibly take over and be the main cog in the running game.
Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans: He flashed promise at times as a rookie but was inconsistent. This season, he should start to become a more complete WR as Ted Ginn Jr. begins to fade away.
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland: He has his best supporting cast ever in a pivotal and crucial season. Carr must prove he can still be a quality starter for the Raiders and he has the tools and motivation to succeed.
Donte Moncrief, WR, Pittsburgh: James Washington is not ready to step forward as a starter yet, so the Steelers signed the veteran Moncrief. He is a big target with TD promise who can be a Fantasy WR3 in a significant role in the Pittsburgh offense.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks: He does have some more sleeper cache than some others listed here, but we could not leave him out. If Chris Carson cannot stay healthy, Penny could seize the starting job and won’t look back.
Trey Quinn, WR, Washington: “Mr Irrelevant” as the last pick in the 2018 draft, Quinn could actually become relevant in his second pro season. Quinn is a sure-handed, big target who could become a Fantasy asset in PPR formats.
Scott Engel is a Senior Fantasy Analyst for Rotoballer.com. For more in-depth content from the industry leaders in Fantasy Sports insights and analysis, go to www.rotoballer.com.
Report: Titans RB Henry has calf strain
The injury that has sidelined Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a strained calf that could keep him off the field for about two weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Henry has yet to participate at Titans training camp and was seen Friday in a walking boot, but head coach Mike Vrabel declined to provide details or a timetable for Henry’s return.
Per previous reports and echoed by ESPN on Tuesday, Henry’s injury is not serious, and the team is taking a conservative approach.
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has totaled 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round in 2016.
Colts’ Luck (calf) sits out; vows to play Week 1
With a calf injury from organized team activities still lingering three months later, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed Tuesday’s practice and will sit out at least two more days, head coach Frank Reich told reporters.
“Felt good about him going the first four days (of training camp), progressing up,” Reich said. “And then just getting feedback from Andrew, (he’s) just not ready to take the next step. Just thought the best thing to do is be conservative, go back and regroup, and let’s get this thing right. Still got plenty of time to go.”
Reich and Luck both stressed that the quarterback will be ready for Week 1. Reich said if there were a “big game” this Sunday, Luck would likely play.
Luck told reporters he is feeling pain in his ankle, but all tests have shown his Achilles tendon is not at increased risk. He added that while surgery has been discussed at times over the last few months, it was deemed unnecessary.
“I’m not looking for average,” Luck said of his standard when practicing. “And if I’m going out here with pain, I’ll be average. … that’s not good enough for me, that’s not good enough for this club.”
The quarterback participated in only individual drills when camp opened Thursday, then progressed to 7-on-7 on Friday before taking Saturday off with what was called a “maintenance day.” He returned to 7-on-7 drills Sunday before the team had Monday off. Reich previously expected Luck to work into 11-on-11 drills this week.
Now Reich says the team will “reassess” after Friday’s off-day. Luck will not play in the preseason opener Aug. 8 against the Buffalo Bills, but that was predetermined months ago, and his preseason reps were always planned to be scaled down. It’s possible he doesn’t play at all in preseason.
Luck, 29, was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
49ers activate DB Ward from PUP list
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward returned to practice Tuesday, three months after breaking his collarbone during organized team activities.
The team activated the versatile veteran from the physically unable to perform list.
Ward, 28, has appeared in 51 games (31 starts) at safety and cornerback since the 49ers made him the 30th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March despite his injury history. In both 2017 and 2018, Ward’s season ended in November because of a broken arm.
Ward’s career totals include 182 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
Saints add RB Kelley, move on from Allen
The New Orleans Saints signed running back Rob Kelley and moved on from free agent signee Buck Allen on Tuesday.
Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Allen, who had yet to practice in training camp due to injury, would go to injured reserve. The team’s website said Allen’s contract was terminated.
Kelley, 26, worked out for the Saints on Thursday.
He impressed as an undrafted rookie out of Tulane with the Washington Redskins in 2016, collecting 704 rushing yards and six scores in 15 games (nine starts). But Kelley totaled just 202 yards and three scores in nine games while battling injury over the last two seasons.
Allen, who turns 28 later this month, signed with the Saints in May after four years with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 1,249 rushing yards and eight scores, plus 129 catches for 814 yards and six TDs, in 54 games with the Ravens.
The Saints also signed wide receiver Travin Dural and waived cornerback Chris Campbell with an injury designation.
Dural has been on and off the Saints’ roster, getting waived most recently in June, since going undrafted out of LSU in 2017.
Campbell joined the Saints’ practice squad last October. He was a sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 but did not make the 53-man roster.
Seahawks first-rounder Collier (ankle) carted off
Seattle Seahawks first-round defensive end L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field after sustaining a right ankle injury during Tuesday’s practice.
Collier went down during an 11-on-11 drill and appeared to be in significant pain, according to reports. He hobbled off the field and was tended to on the sidelines before being carted to the locker room, with trainers looking at his right leg.
ESPN reported that Collier is being evaluated for an ankle injury.
The Seahawks drafted Collier, 23, 29th overall out of TCU in April. He was expected to play a major role as a rookie after defensive end Frank Clark was traded earlier in the offseason.
In his last three years with the Horned Frogs, Collier had 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs as a senior.
Redskins, OT Penn agree to one-year deal
Offensive tackle Donald Penn agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, who are in camp without top tackle Trent Williams.
Williams is holding out in a contract-related matter and, according to reports, has no intention of coming to training camp.
Penn, 36, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and played last season for Jay Gruden’s brother, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
Jay Gruden did not sound overly concerned about Williams’ absence earlier this week.
“It’s just something we have to go through,” he said. “It’s business at this point. I expect him to come back. Hope is not a word I’m going to use — I expect him to come back. He understands what this franchise has done for him and he understands what he’s done for this franchise. Hopefully we get him back soon.”
Williams, who turned 31 earlier this month, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
Reports: Texans give raise to DB Joseph
The Houston Texans rewarded defensive back Johnathan Joseph with a pay raise, according to reports on Tuesday.
The defensive back — who is in the final year of his contract — will now receive $6 million for the season instead of $4.5 million.
As part of the raise, the Texans increased Joseph’s base pay to $4 million from $2.9 million while Joseph signed a $1.5 million signing bonus.
Joseph’s in-game roster bonus did drop from $1 million to $500,000.
Joseph, 35, is entering his 14th NFL season, and ninth with the Texans. With Houston, he has played in at least 12 games every season.
For his career, Joseph has 30 interceptions (seven returned for touchdowns), seven forced fumbles and 181 passes defensed.
Chiefs WR Hill leaves practice, diagnosed with bruise
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was injured Tuesday after a hard hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland and diagnosed with a bruised quadriceps.
Hill limped off the field and was then taken to the team’s medical tent in the back of a John Deere motorized cart. He spent several minutes in the medical tent at training camp but will be considered day-to-day with the leg bruise.
Hill and Breeland collided during a passing drill while Hill was running a route.
One of six Chiefs named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, Hill is the lead receiver for an explosive offense directed by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, but his offseason was mired in controversy surrounding investigations by police and the NFL related to allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.
Hill was cheered by Chiefs fans during his debut at training camp over the weekend.
“One thing stood out to me: my mom, as I was going through this long process, my mom told me people don’t need to change, they need to grow. When you think about it, a tree changes and a tree grows every day,” Hill said. “My mom kept telling me ‘Reek, you need to grow. You need to add layers to yourself because if a tree grows, it doesn’t go back.’ So, I don’t want to go back. I want to grow every day of my life.”
Leave a Comment