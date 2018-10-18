Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City

The challenge Patrick Mahomes presents, along with the dynamic weapons he disperses the football to in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, is difficult enough for any NFL defense.

Opposing quarterbacks, however, are also aware they need to counter on the scoreboard.

“We have to know each possession matters because of how high-powered the offense is over there and how quickly they can score,” said Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, who will lead the Bengals into Kansas City, Mo., for a primetime matchup Sunday night between AFC division leaders.

“We have to play our game and take advantage of every possession that we have.”

Both teams will be coming off heartbreaking defeats.

Dalton and the Bengals (4-2) drove for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:18 remaining only to fall 28-21 to Pittsburgh. Mahomes and the Chiefs (5-1) produced a game-tying score in the fourth quarter only to watch a New England field goal decide a 43-40 outcome as time expired.

That kind of shootout is what any opponent must prepare for playing against Mahomes, a first-year starter who has five consecutive 300-yard passing performances, a Chiefs record. His touchdown passes (18), throws of 25-plus yards (23) and touchdown-interception ratio (plus-14) lead the NFL.

When scoring mounts, however, Cincinnati is usually quite good.

Since selecting Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green in the 2011 draft, the Bengals stand 44-1-2 when scoring 25 or more points.

Neither player, however, must defend Mahomes and his explosive playmakers. Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill rank fourth among NFL leaders in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

“They use a lot of misdirection, looks, personnel and motions early in the football game,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “You have to withstand that first wave and understand it, along with the speed of the game.”

Linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap have combined for 10 sacks to lead a strong effort up front for Cincinnati, which is tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Atkins could pose a big problem for the Chiefs, who again shuffled the interior offensive line this week to compensate for injuries.

Mahomes’ mobility and arm strength enables the Chiefs to exploit openings across the width of the field.

“I don’t have to worry about getting it to one guy,” Mahomes said. “I literally just go through my progressions and guys just come open every single time. …

That’s just the type of guys that we have on this team is that you can literally hit a shot to every single person on any play.”

The Chiefs defense could again go without linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and has been without safety Eric Berry (heel) all season. Teams have found easy pickings downfield without a constant pass rush.

The unit never forced New England to punt in a loss that leaves the Chiefs just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Kansas City, which will benefit from the return of linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), is allowing more yards (468.2) on average than any NFL team.

Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) and safety Shawn Williams were all injured in the Pittsburgh defeat and could be out. Running back Giovani Bernard, tight end Tyler Kroft and center Billy Price (foot) appear as if they could remain out.

