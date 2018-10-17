Bengals’ defense tries to pick itself up vs Chiefs’ offense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 46 times and got hit only once. When the Bengals’ defense went with an all-out blitz in the closing seconds to try to get a hand on him, Big Ben threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to win the game.
The Bengals’ defense had one of its worst performances against its biggest nemesis, a big reason why Pittsburgh was able to pull out a 28-21 win . Up next is an even better offense, this time in a daunting place on the road.
Oh, and they’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on a Sunday night, a prime time slot in which they have rated horribly for years. The Bengals have dropped their past eight games on Sunday night, when they’re 3-15 overall.
“Any time you want to be one of the great ones on the defense or you want your defense to have a statement-type game, you have to do it against the best offenses in the league,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And right now, they’re putting up those points like they’re one of the best offenses in the league. So you’ve got to go out there and put it on ’em.”
The Bengals (4-2) barely even got close to Roethlisberger in their most disappointing showing of the season. They allowed him to complete 32 passes for 369 yards without being sacked. James Conner ran for 111 yards. The Steelers piled up 481 yards overall.
Compounding the bad day: Several players got hurt, forcing the Bengals to rely on backups on the final series. Brown was able to get off the line unchallenged to make the decisive catch on a quick slant and then run untouched to the end zone.
Their defense is depleted by injuries heading to Kansas City (5-1), which also is coming off a last-minute loss, 43-40 at New England . Linebacker Nick Vigil is out indefinitely with a knee injury, safety Shawn Williams is in concussion protocol, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard is sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Four other defensive players were limited in practice Wednesday because of injuries, although they’re likely to play on Sunday.
“It makes it harder, yeah, but we’ve got 1a and 1b,” Dunlap said.
The game matches two of the NFL’s worst defenses. The Bengals rank 29th overall in yards allowed, and the Chiefs are last .
On offense, Kansas City ranks fifth behind Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes and is fifth with a 112.2 passer rating. His 23 completions of at least 25 yards are the most in the league as well.
The Bengals know they can’t have another game with little pass rush from the line.
“We’re going to keep trying to dial it up,” defensive end Jordan Willis said. “That probably could be the main reason why we didn’t win the game — not keeping the quarterback in the pocket. Skip to this week. Mahomes, when gets out of the pocket, that’s when he’s most dangerous. So if we don’t keep him in the pocket, it could be a similar situation.”
DALTON SORE: Andy Dalton was listed with a sore back on the injury report, but he practiced fully. Receiver John Ross also had a full practice after missing Sunday’s game with a sore groin.
PRICE OUT OF BOOT: Rookie center Billy Price has been cleared to begin rehabilitation on his right foot, which has a partially torn ligament. He had to wear a protective boot for four weeks while it healed. There’s no timetable for when he could return.
STILL NO GIO: Running back Giovani Bernard is still being held out of practice because of knee and toe injuries. He’s been sidelined the past two games.
Jags bring back training camp practices amid losing streak
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in training camp mode after consecutive lopsided losses.
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday they will spend the week trying "to correct a lot of bad football that we have been playing."
Marrone deflected questions about AFC South rival Houston (3-3), which plays in Jacksonville on Sunday, and said he’s more focused on football fundamentals.
“It doesn’t matter who the hell you are playing,” Marrone said. “You have to get your ship right. You have to get your stuff in house right.”
Jacksonville looked lost on both sides of the ball against the Chiefs and Cowboys.
The usually stout defense got gouged on the ground and picked apart by big plays. The offense was even worse, with Blake Bortles turning the ball over six times and getting sacked eight times. The injury-riddled offensive line was the main issue again. Receivers also failed to create separation and get open, and running back Leonard Fournette missed his fourth game with a strained right hamstring.
The Jaguars are now down their top two left tackles, their top two tight ends, two of their top three running backs and their No. 1 receiver. Those injuries have forced the team to sign three guys off practice squads and five off the street.
“We can’t use that as an excuse,” Marrone said. “We have to go out there and find things that they can do well and we have to do that in a short period of time to be able to go out there and perform well enough or execute well enough to do it.”
Marrone shouldered much of the blame for his team’s most recent performances and insisted things would change against the Texans, who won six in a row in the series until getting swept in 2017.
The message that flashed on television screens around the facility read “humility is not thinking less of yourself. It’s thinking of yourself less.” A more rare sight: at least six assistant coaches roamed the locker room during lunchtime to mingle with player.
The biggest difference came on the practice field.
“There was no other choice but to work hard today,” linebacker Myles Jack said. “They got the most out of us. It was like a camp practice. Camp is basically about fundamentals, Day 1 teaching, so I think that was the common mindset: let’s reset, let’s go back to square one.”
Not everyone thought significant changes were needed.
Linebacker Telvin Smith stood firm on his belief that everything is fine on the field and inside the locker room.
“This whole week is tough because a lot of people see us right now and they see you lose two games and then they go crazy,” he said. “And that’s understandable. It’s what y’all are supposed to do, but don’t place that on me. We good.
“We’re 3-3. To me, that’s still good in the league. It’s not like we’re 0-6 or 1-5 or something. We battled. We came out the second quarter (of the season) and didn’t start off right, didn’t get the job done. But I think we’re going to be fine.”
Nothing about Jacksonville’s direction will truly be known until Sunday afternoon, after three camp-like practices in sweltering, 90-degree heat.
Marrone’s team meeting Wednesday highlighted all the possible directions and included anecdotes from his past at the college level and in the three previous NFL stops.
“Is it something that we need to hear?” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “I think that was already understood. I would hope that we have the guys in here to understand that coach didn’t need to come in there and say that because we should have enough mature guys in this locker room to understand that we’ve got to get this thing right. …
“You can do whatever you need to do on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday, but if you come out on Sunday and play like we did the last two weeks, specifically defensively, it doesn’t matter what we do on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday, it doesn’t matter what Coach Marrone says, we’ve got to go out there and play the game.”
Broncos, Cardinals in Thursday matchup of struggling teams
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals can't run the football. The Denver Broncos can't stop the run.
So maybe the ground game will be the deciding factor when these two struggling teams meet on Thursday night.
Arizona (1-5) ranks dead last in the NFL in total offense and in rushing, averaging 64 yards per game on the ground. Denver (2-4) is last in rushing defense, allowing a whopping 161.3 yards per game.
“We need to do a much better job up front as far as blocking, executing our assignments,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks, then referring to running back David Johnson: “We need to move him around a little bit more. Try to find ways to get him out into space, different things right here to try to open it up some.”
Denver has allowed 593 yards rushing in its last two games. Two of the opposing running backs, the New York Jets’ Isaiah Crowell and the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley, topped 200 yards rushing, something that’s never happened against the same team in NFL history.
“We’ve had really two bad weeks, and it’s really with our nickel defense,” Joseph said. “We have to fix that and obviously play in more fronts and fix it that way.”
The Cardinals aren’t good against the run, either. They rank 31st in the NFL, just ahead of Denver, giving up 151.2 yards per game. That could clear the way for the Broncos’ rookie running back tandem of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who have a combined four touchdowns and average 5.19 yards per carry.
But Denver has relied more on the passing of Case Keenum than in the running game in recent weeks.
The Cardinals will be without safety Tre Boston, who leads the team with three interceptions. He didn’t practice this week with shoulder and rib injuries.
The Broncos have lost four straight, the latest a close home loss to the undefeated Rams. Arizona has beaten Denver only once in the 10-game history of the series.
Here are some things to consider when the Broncos face the Cardinals:
BEAT-UP LINES
Both teams are beaten up on the offensive line.
The Broncos lost their best lineman, left guard Ronald Leary, to a torn Achilles tendon against the Rams.
“You guys already know how good he is and what he brings to this team, and everyone in this locker room knows how important he is to our organization,” tackle Garett Bolles said. “Having someone like that go down is a tough situation and puts us in a tight spot.”
Denver right tackle Jared Veldheer — a former Cardinal — will miss the game with a knee injury.
Arizona left guard Mike Iupati is sidelined with a back injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s loss at Minnesota. Right guard Justin Pugh has his injured right hand in a cast-like wrap and plans to try to play Thursday.
MIFFED MILLER
Von Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos would whoop the Cardinals. “I wouldn’t say it’s a must win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (behind), though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their (behind).”
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb had 4½ sacks between them last week, but Miller insisted they hadn’t unlocked some sort of pass rush puzzle.
“No, we just got on the board,” Miller said. “And if we’re playing our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can block me and Bradley. … Especially not the Cardinals. They’re going to get our best on Thursday. They got to come with their best.”
UP-TEMPO
The Cardinals’ offense, under rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, showed some signs of life with an up-tempo game late against the Vikings. Expect to see more of it against Denver.
“It was very effective for us. It’s something that we’ve got to definitely consider,” Wilks said. “It’s part of his comfort zone, based off college and the things he did back there. We’ve got to do everything we can right now to get this offense going in the right direction.”
ELWAY’S CRITICISM
Broncos general manager John Elway reprised his “soft” criticism he also used last year when discussing Denver’s run defense this week.
Elway suggested the Broncos must realize that “we’re fighting for our lives” Thursday night.
Asked if he interpreted that as fighting for his job, Joseph said, “Absolutely. And that’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something. If we were 5-1, I would feel that way. That doesn’t motivate me. I’m already motivated to win games and to fix our football team.”
MCCOY’S HEAT
For the second year in a row, Mike McCoy is feeling heat as an offensive coordinator.
McCoy was fired by Joseph after 10 games with the Broncos last season. Now he’s facing severe criticism as offensive coordinator of the Cardinals.
“We’re preparing like any other week,” McCoy said. “Our objective every week is to go out and win the next game that you’re playing. That’s our focus.”
Houston’s Hal returns to practice after fight with cancer
HOUSTON (AP) — Safety Andre Hal, who is in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, resumed practicing with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, giving the team 21 days to take him off the non-football illness list and add him to the active roster.
Coach Bill O’Brien says the players were thrilled with the news when he told them on Wednesday morning. He discussed the work Hal did to stay in shape while he was fighting the disease.
O’Brien says: “He worked very hard. Did a very good job of staying (engaged), was in all the meetings, let alone the weight room work and field work. He really stayed on top of the X’s and O’s.”
Hal is eager to get back on the field after a difficult few months.
He says: “It’s been a long wait for me. I always kept working out and kept my faith that I was going to play this year.”
Hal is 26 and in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
Ravens WR Willie Snead makes impression as man in the middle
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Willie Snead has a knack for weaving through a row of linebackers in the middle of the field before making a clutch catch for the Baltimore Ravens.
“He’s on the ground, he makes the catch, he’s getting pushed back to the ground, stepped all over, and he just gets up and gives the first-down signal right there in the guy’s face,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s the kind of competitor he is. He’s all ball, all the time.”
Baltimore general manager Ozzie Newsome rarely chases restricted free agents, but he made an exception with Snead this past offseason after it became apparent that the receiver’s three-year run in New Orleans was done. One of Drew Brees’ favorite targets in 2015 and 2016, Snead began last season with a three-game suspension for violating the NFL personal conduct policy. He then fought a hamstring injury and finished with just eight catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns.
Armed with a two-year, $10.4 million contract, Snead was delighted to arrive in Baltimore last April.
“Last year just left a really bitter taste in my mouth, the organization and how everything was handled,” Snead said Tuesday. “To be a part of this organization was just a breath of fresh air. I wanted to go somewhere where I’m wanted.”
It couldn’t have worked out better for Snead — and the Ravens.
“To see that you were right, to see all that come together and him play so well, being exactly what you thought you were going to get, is very rewarding,” Harbaugh said.
Snead was one of three free agent receivers signed by Newsome in an effort to enhance a passing game that sputtered in 2017. Snead is the possession receiver, Michael Crabtree provides an outside threat and John Brown is the speedster.
Snead and Crabtree are tied for the team lead with 30 catches. Brown has 21 receptions for a team-high 424 yards and three touchdowns.
“I don’t have the physical ability like John Brown to run by you, and I’m not big and strong like Michael Crabtree,” Snead observed, “so I have to work harder than everybody else just to stand out.”
That’s how it’s always been for Snead, who finally finds himself in a place where his talent is acknowledged and appreciated.
“This is a guy that’s been doubted his whole career — high school, college and the NFL,” Harbaugh said. “So I’m fine if they keep doubting him.”
After starring as a quarterback at Muskegon Heights in Michigan, Snead played three years as a receiver at Ball State before going undrafted in 2014. He finally made it to the NFL the following year.
“Coming out of college, (people said) I left too early, I wasn’t ready to play in the NFL,” Snead recalled. “And in the NFL, it was, ‘Is he fast enough to separate? Can he make those plays in clutch situations?’ I’ve always been doubted.”
Not anymore.
“I’ll tell you one thing, Willie comes Sunday ready to play,” Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said. “He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve been around.”
This Sunday, the Ravens (4-2) host the Saints (4-1). Snead insists this wasn’t one of those games that he circled on the calendar.
“This is another team. I have to approach it that way just to stay focused,” Snead said.
New Orleans coach Sean Payton has seen enough of Snead this season to know he’s a threat with the ball, and without it.
“He has a tremendous amount of grit. You see him making plays on third down,” Payton said. “He’s an outstanding blocker. He’ll come across in motion, he’ll get to the point of attack in the run game, but he’ll also find the holes in the zone and man-to-man coverages.”
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Snead has no problem mixing it up with anyone, large or small, at any spot on the field.
“He can go inside or outside, but man, he makes some — scouts call them blood area — catches,” Harbaugh said. “In the middle, that’s where he thrives.”
Broncos-Cardinals Preview Capsule
AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 26, Cardinals No. 31
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (10), PASS (16)
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (11)
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31)
CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (12)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Match-up features teams with the two worst run defenses in NFL through six games. … Denver’s Von Miller and Arizona’s Chandler Jones have combined 158½ career sacks (Miller 89, Jones 69½). … Broncos have allowed 593 yards rushing past two games (270 vs. Rams, 323 vs. Jets) , most since AFL-NFL merger in 1970. … Broncos allowed 200-yard rushers in each of last two games, first in NFL history. … Denver is 3-1-1 in regular-season games at Arizona. … Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr., makes 100th career regular-season start. … Denver has lost four straight, leaving coach Vance Joseph with 7-15 record. … Broncos lost LG Ronald Leary, probably best offensive lineman, for season with torn Achilles tendon last Sunday. … Arizona has been outscored 42-0 in third quarters. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has yet to catch TD pass this season. Fitzgerald has caught pass in 217 consecutive games, second-longest streak in NFL history. … Arizona is league-worst 14 of 64 on third-down conversions and was 0 for 10 Sunday vs. Vikings. … Opponents have run 435 plays to Arizona’s 302. … Cardinals’ offense has nine TDs in six games, five by David Johnson. Johnson is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry. … Cardinals averaging league-worst 64 yards per game on ground. … Arizona’s Andy Lee is averaging 48 yards per punt, fifth best in NFL. He has four games with 50-plus yard average, tied for most in league. … Cardinals’ Christian Kirk has 25 receptions, most among NFL rookies WRs. … Arizona’s Zeke Turner, undrafted rookie, leads league with eight special teams tackles. … Cardinals S Tre Boston has three interceptions in last four games. … Fantasy tip: Maybe Denver defense’s problems finally break Johnson through to big game.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history.
While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
“People are focusing on football and the great play of the quarterbacks. The safety of the game is better. The quality of the game is better,” Goodell said.
Goodell said he is proud of the collective work the league and union have done on social justice issues.
“The focus has been on the efforts the players have brought in their communities and they are working on the issues to make their communities better. That’s where our focus is,” he said.
Goodell was upbeat discussing offensive numbers and officiating, which he said are at some of the highest levels ever.
Players are healthy, as are viewer ratings, which Goodell chose to focus his attention on Wednesday.
In other news:
–Owners did not discuss the future of the Seattle Seahawks following the unexpected death of team owner Paul Allen. Speculation from the Los Angeles Times indicated a cross-ownership policy ended by the NFL could be designed to open the door for former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, to purchase the Seahawks and potentially move the NBA franchise to the city.
“We didn’t have any discussion of it. We think it’s inappropriate at this time to be having those discussion,” Goodell said. “The Seahawks, Paul Allen made plans, and there will be a time for those discussions.”
A succession plan was not made public. Allen never married and has no children. He has one sister.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the league as a whole expects the Seahawks to stay in Seattle.
“I can’t imagine the Seahawks not in Seattle. That hasn’t even been a thought. As a matter of fact, he was instrumental in establishing that certainty. It would really be a little unjust — the thing he did the most for in Seattle was to stabilize that franchise. We are really going to miss him. He had such influence in the league. I was certainly influenced by my interaction with him. … When we get someone of his stature to join ownership in the NFL, I just completely throw a party.”
–The Raiders are in limbo for 2019, Goodell said, saying he has not yet heard how negotiations with the city of Oakland are progressing for the Raiders to play one more season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
“We know they are in the midst of negotiation,” Goodell said, adding he received an update on progress on the stadium construction project in Las Vegas, where the Raiders are expected to relocate in 2020.
–Field Level Media
The Bills meet Indianapolis on Sunday.
Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with Carolina. He last started a game Dec. 4, 2016, and played just one series. He was replaced by Cam Newton, who had been benched to start the game for disciplinary reasons. He hasn’t been the No. 1 quarterback of a team since 2010 with the Cardinals.
As Newton’s backup in 2017, he was 2-for-8 for 17 yards.
But with Allen out, this was the only move for the Bills.
Peterson has thrown nine interceptions in just 79 career attempts, including two in relief of Allen on Sunday. That’s an interception rate of 11.4 percent.
–Field Level Media
“Oh yeah, anytime you’re losing, everybody’s fighting for their lives and fighting for their job every week at every position, it doesn’t matter,” says veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
“You just want to continue to ball, continue to do your job. There’s always finger-pointing and you don’t want to have that. We don’t want to have that at all. We want to just stay together and keep working.
“We know everybody’s fighting for their lives. That’s the NFL, though. If you don’t have that in your mind every week, that you’ve got to go out here and play great, and if you don’t your job can be on the line, then you haven’t woken up to the NFL.”
Arizona (1-5) wasn’t awake for much of the early season and was the last team to win a game. Surprisingly for such a record, the Cardinals have 11 takeaways. Not surprisingly, they have 10 giveaways.
No. 26 Denver is a 2½-point choice at No. 31 Arizona.
UPSET SPECIAL: CARDINALS, 19-16
KNOCKOUT POOL: The Texans made us sweat — what else do you do in Houston nowadays? But they came through. Now we look to the CHARGERS to do the same.
No. 29 New York Giants (plus 5 1-2) at No. 23 Atlanta, Monday night.
Falcons can score, Giants can’t.
BEST BET: FALCONS, 33-16
No. 2 New England (minus 3 1-2) at No. 13 (tie) Chicago
Notice how Patriots’ opponents always seem to be injury-ravaged?
PATRIOTS, 24-20
No. 4 New Orleans (plus 2 1-2) at No. 6 Baltimore
Big-time offense faces big-time defense in classic matchup.
SAINTS, 23-18
No. 8 Cincinnati (plus 6) at No. 3 Kansas City
Both sides come off late-game losses that are potentially damaging for long term.
CHIEFS, 33-31
No. 12 Carolina (plus 4 1-2) at No. 10 Philadelphia
Did Eagles turn around things in win over Giants on Oct. 11?
EAGLES, 30-27
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 6½) vs. No. 20 Tennessee at London
Should be a better match at Wembley than last week’s rout.
CHARGERS, 23-14
No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (minus 10) at No. 28 San Francisco
Someone will stop the Rams’ run to 16-0. Won’t be Niners.
RAMS, 36-15
No. 19 Dallas (plus 1 1-2) at No. 16 Washington
Schizophrenic NFC East members; Redskins pretty good at home.
REDSKINS, 19-16
No. 24 Cleveland (plus 3) at No. 25 Tampa Bay
Two more unidentifiable teams.
BUCCANEERS, 24-23
No. 7 Minnesota (minus 3) at No. 21 New York Jets
Third game of Jets’ homestand, first tough opponent.
VIKINGS, 32-27
No. 27 Buffalo (plus 7 1-2) at No. 30 Indianapolis
Andrew Luck tips scales to Indy in matchup of very flawed clubs.
COLTS, 23-9
No. 18 Houston (plus 4 1-2) at No. 17 Jacksonville
Texans have won three straight with grit. Jags struggling in every way. But …
JAGUARS, 20-19
No. 22 Detroit (OFF) at No. 13 (tie) Miami
Rested Lions are better no matter who QBs Dolphins.
LIONS, 27-17
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (7-8). Straight up (1-5)
Season Totals: Against spread (40-48-3). Straight up: (58-33-2)
Best Bet: 2-4 against spread, 5-1 straight up
Upset special: 4-2 against spread, 3-2-1 straight up
___
Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill not throwing at start of practice
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the field in shoulder pads but not throwing at the start of the team's first practice this week.
Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards as Tannehill’s replacement. Miami plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Defensive end Cameron Wake returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
Bills name veteran QB Anderson to start in place of Allen
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis this weekend.
The 35-year-old Anderson goes from being lured out of semiretirement last week to serve as Allen’s mentor to preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.
Allen was hurt during the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
McDermott’s only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller described himself as confident but not irritated as the Broncos (2-4) enter on a short week after their fourth consecutive loss, a 23-20 home defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals (1-5) also enter in rough shape. They followed up a Week 5 win with a 27-17 defeat in Minnesota last week, and their offense ranks either last or second to last in a staggering number of categories: points per game, yards per game and per play, passing and rushing yards per game and per play, first downs, third-down conversions and time of possession.
Like Miller, Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen appears optimistic his team can turn things around.
“I think that the positive of this whole situation is the fact that we are a really good football team not playing very well, as opposed to a not very good football team playing to its absolute potential,” Rosen said. “Hopefully, we’re at our floor and there’s only up to go from here, as opposed to having a low ceiling and being right at it.”
The offensive struggles thrust the rookie Rosen into the lineup three weeks ago, and without much improvement, questions have emerged about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.
Asked about the matter on Monday, head coach Steve Wilks said, “I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.”
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also took a broader view, saying the group as a whole must be better.
“It’s a team game,” he said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable. None of us has done a good enough job to this point to be successful. To try to blame one person is not fair or right.”
Job security questions might be louder in Denver, especially given that general manager John Elway has been vocal about the team’s need to improve.
After Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph was asked if he feels as if he is fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph replied. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Denver has been missing its run defense over the past three weeks, as the once stout unit has completely imploded. The Broncos have allowed 738 rushing yards on 103 carries (7.2 average) since Week 4 after allowing a total of 233 on 71 carries (3.3 average) through Week 3.
“We have to go back and look at everything, from how we fit things, the fronts we play and how we tackle,” Joseph said of the issues against the run. “The first month of the season, that wasn’t a problem for us.”
The Broncos likely will be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week.
Four Cardinals sat out practice on Tuesday, including cornerback Jamar Taylor (back), safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) and guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring). Guard Justin Pugh (hand) was limited after missing Monday’s session.
–Field Level Media
Jones was asked about the comments and about a possible extension for Garrett, who has been at the helm in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season.
“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3 KRLD-FM. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.
“I happen to know that I’ve never spoken to another soul about that as far as that is concerned.”
The Cowboys are 3-3 this season under Garrett, who is signed through the 2019 campaign. Dallas had its most impressive win of the season on Sunday, thumping Jacksonville 40-7.
Dallas is 70-56 with two playoff appearances (2014, 2016) under the 52-year-old Garrett. His tenure is already more than three years longer than any of the other six head coaches Jones has hired since purchasing the team in 1989.
Sullivan writes a weekly column for the Cowboys’ website and is the author of “America’s Team: The Authorized History of the Dallas Cowboys.”
–Field Level Media
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team tried to trade Johnson. Johnson requested his release and the team obliged, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Taking his place on the active roster is undrafted rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda, signed from the practice squad.
Coach Jon Gruden announced the moves during a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday.
He also confirmed that wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol, quarterback Derek Carr (left arm) is sore but OK, and running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could be a long-term issue.
Lynch will undergo an MRI this week, per Rapoport. Lynch has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Raiders (1-5) have a bye week to heal before returning to action on Oct. 28 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
Gruden addressed a few other issues with the media Tuesday, including tweets by cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin said he was “frustrated and upset” and “done trying to change my style” after getting benched last week.
“Melvin is on his seventh team,” Gruden said. “Maybe he is confused about what technique he is using. He is frustrated. I can’t blame him. …He is a good kid.”
Melvin is in his first season with Oakland after previous stints with Indianapolis (2016-17), Baltimore (2014-15), New England (2015) and Miami (2014). He joined the Raiders on a one-year, $6.5 million deal in free agency.
Gruden also gave a vote of confidence in Carr, who is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions.
“He is the strength of this football team,” Gruden said. “He is on my watch. I said it when I got here: If he doesn’t play well, I’ve failed.”
–Field Level Media
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller repeated the phrase “kick their [expletive]” multiple times during his press conference.
His comments come with the Broncos riding a four-game losing streak following a 2-0 start. The Cardinals are 1-5, with the only win coming two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers. Tension has surrounded both teams this week, with the job security of both head coaches emerging as a topic.
After Broncos general manager John Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph told reporters he feels like he’s fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph said. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Meanwhile, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was asked about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, whose unit ranks among the league’s worst in almost every category.
“I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win,” Wilks replied to reporters.
–Field Level Media
Santos tweeted his thanks to the Rams for the opportunity. “Very special and fun to work with some of the best in the game,” he said. “Glad to get back to game ready and help you stay unbeaten!”
Williams’ signing will provide depth with wideout Cooper Kupp likely to miss a game or two with a sprained MCL.
McVay said Monday the team would add a wideout with whom he was familiar, and Williams and McVay spent time in Washington together in 2013 and 2014.
Williams, who turns 28 next month, was waived by the Tennessee Titans last week, two days after he dropped what would have been the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Bills. It was his second target of the year, neither of which was caught. Williams also returned four punts for 47 yards for Tennessee.
The Rams also released defensive back Linden Stephens from the practice squad and filled the spot with linebacker Travin Howard, whom they drafted in the seventh round this year.
–Field Level Media
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about critical comments regarding the team made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. Beckham also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as “livid,” to apologize to the team for being critical of quarterback Eli Manning and the offense in general.
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results despite a 1-5 record to start the season.
–The DallasCowboys.com columnist who tweeted about an impending contract extension for coach Jason Garrett is “pulling one out of the air,” team owner Jerry Jones said.
Replying to a tweet about Garrett on Monday, writer Jeff Sullivan said, “Sounds like another extension could be signed soon he’s not going anywhere.” Later, Sullivan added, “I have no reason to lie.”
“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on a Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3 KRLD-FM. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.”
–Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury, and his status going forward could be in the hands of Dr. James Andrews.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Allen is out for Week 7 with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Andrews is reviewing MRI exam results of Allen’s throwing arm to provide guidance for the Bills’ handling of the prized first-round pick, per the report.
Without Allen, veteran Derek Anderson could leapfrog Nathan Peterman and start at Indianapolis.
–The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve due to foot and groin injuries, though they are hopeful he can return late this season.
Coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had “general soreness” in his groin, but after further testing, the running back will need a procedure to repair the issue. Quinn expects to know more in a few weeks about whether Freeman can return this year.
Freeman has been banged up throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5.
–Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn’t mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in the Thursday night game at Glendale, Ariz.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win, but we’re gonna kick their (expletive) though,” Miller told reporters. “Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their (expletive). They’re gonna get our best this week.”
–The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman, according to ESPN reports.
Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September. Coleman spent short stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots this fall after being traded from Cleveland to Buffalo during training camp.
–The Minnesota Vikings officially placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and re-signed defensive tackle David Parry.
Hughes, a first-round pick from Central Florida, was hurt Sunday during a victory against Arizona.
–The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Tom Savage, making room on the roster by releasing tight end Cole Wick.
The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made until Tuesday.
–After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran.
Coach Jon Gruden announced the move during a wide-ranging press conference, also confirming that wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol, quarterback Derek Carr (left arm) is sore but OK and running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could be a long-term issue.
–The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen, the team announced, releasing defensive back Leon McQuay to clear a roster spot.
Allen was released by the Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million contract. He had joined Houston as a free agent after playing 44 games (36 starts) over his first four seasons with the Chiefs.
–The Los Angeles Rams waived kicker Cairo Santos and signed wideout Nick Williams, the team announced.
Santos’ release likely indicates Greg Zuerlein is ready to return from a groin injury that has kept him out of the past five games. Coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Zuerlein had “a chance” to play in Week 7, and he complimented the job Santos did.
–Field Level Media
His signing would reinforce an ailing Kansas City offensive line. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on injured reserve with a broken fibula and center Mitch Morse is week-to-week with a concussion sustained Sunday night against the New England Patriots.
Duvernay-Tardif was originally expected to return later this season, but further evaluation revealed a spiral fracture and ligament damage that required surgery, putting a possible return in doubt.
Jordan Devey started at right guard Sunday night, but he moved to center after Morse was injured, with 2017 undrafted free agent Andrew Wylie stepping in at right guard.
Allen played primarily left guard in his first stint with Kansas City, but he moved to the right side in Houston.
McQuay, who turns 24 next month, was a sixth-round pick in 2017. He has yet to play in a game this season after appearing in one contest as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
Not normally a trash talker, Miller described himself as “confident” but not “irritated” as the Broncos (2-4) enter on a short week after their fourth consecutive loss, a 23-20 home defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals (1-5) also enter in dire straits. They followed up a Week 5 win with a 27-17 defeat in Minnesota last week, and their offense ranks either last or second-to-last in a staggering number of categories: points per game, yards per game and per play, passing and rushing yards per game and per play, first downs, third-down conversions and time of possession.
Like Miller, Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen appears optimistic his team can turn things around.
“I think that the positive of this whole situation is the fact that we are a really good football team not playing very well, as opposed to a not very good football team playing to its absolute potential,” Rosen said. “Hopefully, we’re at our floor and there’s only up to go from here, as opposed to having a low ceiling and being right at it.”
The offensive struggles thrust the rookie Rosen into the lineup three weeks ago, and without much improvement, questions have emerged about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.
Asked about the matter on Monday, head coach Steve Wilks said, “I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.”
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also took a broader view, saying the group as a whole must be better.
“It’s a team game,” he said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable. None of us has done a good enough job to this point to be successful. To try to blame one person is not fair or right.”
Job security questions might be louder in Denver, especially given that general manager John Elway has been vocal about the team’s need to improve.
After Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph was asked if he feels like he’s fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph replied. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Denver has been missing its run defense over the last three weeks, as the once stout unit has completely imploded. The Broncos have allowed 738 rushing yards on 103 carries (7.2 average) since Week 4 after allowing a total of 233 on 71 carries (3.3 average) through Week 3.
“We have to go back and look at everything, from how we fit things, the fronts we play and how we tackle,” Joseph said of the issues against the run. “The first month of the season, that wasn’t a problem for us.”
The Broncos will likely be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week.
Four Cardinals sat out practice on Tuesday, including cornerback Jamar Taylor (back), safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) and guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring). Guard Justin Pugh (hand) was limited after missing Monday’s session.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks’ Pete Carroll reflects after death of Paul Allen
“I think that was the great moment that we got to share. He got to have it because you can have all the money in the world, but it’s really hard to have that world championship and it meant everything to him. To be able to share that with him was amazing.”
The Seattle Seahawks coach was in a reflective mood Tuesday, a day after team owner Allen died at 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
It was Allen’s message and approach that lured Carroll away from college football and back to the NFL in 2010. Along with general manager John Schneider, Seattle’s power structure created a franchise that has reached the playoffs in six of Carroll’s eight seasons in charge, twice claiming NFC championships and winning the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Carroll described Allen as “shy,” but the pair communicated regularly. Until this season, Allen was a regular at home and road games for the Seahawks and typically had pregame conversations on the field with Carroll.
“He just wanted to know how much we were going to blitz or if we had any trick plays and stuff, basically,” Carroll said. “By that time, that close to game time, there would always be questions about guys who were hurt or healthy and all that kind of stuff. Always wanted to know about the quarterback and what we were hoping to do and how we were going to defend the other quarterback, so it was pretty basic fundamental stuff that a fan would want to know going into the game if they could ask the head coach.”
Carroll said the team is still figuring out plans to honor Allen for the remainder of the season. He believes the best way is by keeping Seattle competitive and in contention for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Seahawks are 3-3 entering their bye week after last weekend’s 27-3 win over Oakland in London.
“We’re going to battle for him. You’re either competing or you’re not. That’s kind of the way I think we can best give tribute to what he would want us to do,” Carroll said. “I’d love to live in his image of wanting to win championships and keep moving forward and do great things. I don’t see any reason why that’s not still out there, we’re going for it. I feel pretty good about telling you that that’s how we’re going about it.”
___
