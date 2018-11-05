Bengals come out of bye missing top receiver A.J. Green
CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver A.J. Green was getting his injured right foot examined on Monday while his teammates returned from a week of rest that helped some of them heal, but not one of their most valuable players on offense.
Green hurt his right foot during a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay heading into the bye.
Green wore a protective boot last week and indicated the move was precautionary, but it turned out to be more severe than initially thought. The Bengals (5-3) will likely be missing their most indispensable receiver heading into a game Sunday against the Saints (7-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 10
Tua Tagovailoa was already the favorite at 4/11 odds. After this week, his odds got better, and every other Heisman trophy candidate's odds decreased. Also, his team just shut out the 3rd ranked LSU Tigers.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in
Tua Tagovailoa was already the favorite at 4/11 odds. After this week, his odds got better, and every other Heisman trophy candidate’s odds decreased. Also, his team just shut out the 3rd ranked LSU Tigers.
Note: The change column indicates the percentage change in the odds of each player. Positive change labeled in green means the player is getting bet and his odds are lower, while the negative change in red means the player’s odds have regressed.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Martin graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation he left Vermont to work for an educational nonprofit called City Year for two years, and followed that up by attending the data science immersive program at Galvanize in Denver. He is an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and spends his free time playing football and soccer.
For 2nd straight week, Packers not good enough vs NFL’s best
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones' grasp .
Instead of taking their first lead of the game, the Packers watched the Patriots march to back-to-back scores and put
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Green Bay had the ball in field goal range, on the cusp of breaking a fourth-quarter tie, when Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy knocked the ball out of Aaron Jones’ grasp .
Instead of taking their first lead of the game, the Packers watched the Patriots march to back-to-back scores and put away a 31-17 victory on Sunday night.
“It was obviously a big play in the game,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said. “That was a turning point.”
One week after fumbling away a late chance to defeat the then-unbeaten Los Angeles Rams, the Packers blew another fourth-quarter opportunity against the defending AFC champions, and Tom Brady — with some passing help from receiver Julian Edelman — led the Patriots to their sixth straight win.
“Jonesy’s had a really nice year for us, so that one play obviously doesn’t lose the game,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But it’s plays like that — by all of us, myself included — that have just hindered us from finishing games out.”
In just the second matchup ever between Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, and Rodgers, who has won the award twice, Green Bay (3-4-1) played the Patriots even for 45 minutes before Jones’ fumble stalled their best chance to take the lead.
“It’s happening in the worst times,” said Rodgers, who completed 24 of 43 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. “When we have to play our best in those crunch times, we haven’t been playing our best.”
Brady completed four passes in a row before tossing it back to Edelman, who threw across the field to James White. The Patriots running back scampered for most of the 37 yards to the 2; he ran it in from the 1 for his second score of the game.
The Packers failed to get a first down, then Brady hit Josh Gordon inside the 40; he shook off cornerback Tramon Williams before dashing into the end zone.
Last week, the Rams kicked a field goal to take a 29-27 lead with 2:05 to play. But Packers kickoff returner Ty Montgomery brought the ball out of the end zone and fumbled, costing Rodgers a chance for a game-winning drive.
Against New England, the Packers also settled for a field goal in the first quarter after a delay of game penalty at the 9.
“We’re hurting ourselves with negative yardage plays and missed throws and turnovers at the wrong time,” Rodgers said.
Rams confidence unshaken after season’s first loss
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit's worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
"This is just one game. We will fix it," Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their first loss,
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit’s worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
“This is just one game. We will fix it,” Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their first loss, 45-35 at New Orleans. “We aren’t panicking. We’re not worried. We will make the corrections to fix it and continue to be better.”
The Rams hoped their vaunted defensive front could pressure Drew Brees and slow the Saints’ prolific offense.
It didn’t happen. Los Angeles (8-1) went without a sack — another first this season.
The Rams were unable clamp down on Brees and company for more than a few series.
“It’s easier said than done when you’ve got arguably one of the best receivers and one of the best running backs in the game who has power and balance,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said.
Michael Thomas finished with a New Orleans-record 211 yards receiving, including a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Alvin Kamara had 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 34 yards receiving and another score.
And Brees went 25 of 36 for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you play against a quarterback like that, you’ve got to try to get as much pressure as you can on him,” Donald said. “At times we did, but we’ve just got to be more consistent.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, starting with Kamara’s 11-yard run and Todd Gurley’s 8-yard score.
Gurley’s score have him a TD in a Rams-record 12 straight games, passing Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
The tenor changed when outside linebacker Samson Ebukam stripped Saints running back Mark Ingram and Donald recovered on the Saints 22. But four plays later, Johnny Hekker was ruled down just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
“We came into this game feeling like we needed to be aggressive. We wanted to be aggressive. That kind of embodies the identity we do have,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It didn’t work out today, but that’s not going to stop of us from continuing to fight and make sure we’re making aggressive decisions that are also smart.”
New Orleans reeled off three consecutive touchdown drives following the stop, while Los Angeles missed a field goal and turned the ball over on an interception.
The Rams defense adjusted effectively in the third quarter, coming up with two straight stops while Los Angeles’ offense roared back into rhythm, eventually erasing a three-touchdown deficit and tying it at 35 on Jared Goff’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett’s 2-point conversion.
But Brees and Thomas stepped up when New Orleans (7-1) needed a big play.
“The offense came out and got points on the board and got an opportunity to get back in the game and win,” Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “But we just didn’t make the correct stops at the correct times.”
Thomas’ long touchdown reception with 3:52 left was followed on New Orleans’ next possession by Kamara’s clinching 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with less than two minutes to play.
If the race for the top playoff seed in the NFC comes down to a tiebreaker between New Orleans and Los Angeles, the Saints will have it.
Sunday’s game might have been a preview of a future matchup between the teams with even more at stake.
“They’re the upper echelon and we are too in the NFC,” Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “They’re a great football team. Tremendous football team.”
NFL Week 9 Football Props: Seahawks vs. Chargers
For the Seattle Seahawks, it's been a bit of a rollercoaster season. They seem to be playing well, but nobody is talking about them as serious playoff contenders. They're three losses have each been by only one score, and they came dangerously close to handing the Rams their first loss a few weeks back.
For the Seattle Seahawks, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season. They seem to be playing well, but nobody is talking about them as serious playoff contenders. They’re three losses have each been by only one score, and they came dangerously close to handing the Rams their first loss a few weeks back.
Everybody has been talking about the fact the Chargers are 5-2, and that their only losses have come from the Rams and the Chiefs, 2 of the top teams in the NFL. However, their 5 wins have come against the Bills, Browns, Raiders, 49ers and Titans who share a dismal combined record of 10-29-1. They’ve really only experienced the best and the worst of the NFL, which makes this Sunday’s matchup vs the Seahawks so important. Not only will it keep them in the running in the AFC West, but it will offer a chance for them to play a middle of the pack team with a lot to gain from a win. Seattle sits in 2nd in the NFC West behind the Rams, and will need a lot of help if they’re going to catch up.
The Chargers will be rooting for the Browns this weekend, and Seattle will be hoping the Drew Brees can continue his hot streak against the Rams. Both of these teams are in the playoff race for wild card spots, and even possibly as divisional winners, but it will take a lot for them to catch up to their divisional rivals. The Chargers come into Seattle as 1 point favorites, but Everyone knows that the Seahawks at home are a dangerous team.
Alternate lines are available at Sugar House Sportsbook if you live in the state of New Jersey.
Seahawks vs. Chargers Props
Martin is a data analyst that has been applauded for his ability to make the complex simple. He grew up on a farm in northern Vermont and spent his summers helping his mom lead llama treks at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
What to Look For – Week 9 Wide Receivers/Kickers
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 100+ REC. YARDS
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
2012
|
8
|
Adam Thielen
|
Minnesota
|
2018
|
8*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
YEARS
|
CONSECUTIVE SEASONS
|
Rod Smith
|
Denver
|
2000-02
|
3
|
Wes Welker
|
New England
|
2007-09
|
3
|
Victor Cruz
|
New York Giants
|
2011-12
|
2
|
J.T. Smith
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1986-87
|
2
|
Wes Welker
|
New England
|
2011-12
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Adam Thielen
|
Minnesota
|
2017-18*
|
1*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
FEWEST GAMES TO 10,000 RECEIVING YARDS
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
115
|
Antonio Brown
|
Pittsburgh
|
116
|
Torry Holt
|
St. Louis
|
116
|
Lance Alworth^
|
San Diego
|
120
|
Jerry Rice^
|
San Francisco
|
121
|
Marvin Harrison^
|
Indianapolis
|
122
|
|
|
|
Julio Jones
|
Atlanta
|
102*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
RECEIVING YARDS IN 1ST 8 SEASONS
|
Torry Holt
|
St. Louis
|
10,675
|
Calvin Johnson
|
Detroit
|
10,405
|
Jerry Rice^
|
San Francisco
|
10,273
|
Randy Moss^
|
Minnesota, Oakland
|
10,147
|
Marvin Harrison^
|
Indianapolis
|
10,072
|
|
|
|
Julio Jones
|
Atlanta
|
9,866*
Steelers’ offense seeks success in Baltimore
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to create some mid-season separation in the AFC North.
“We just focus on this opportunity ahead of us,” Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said. “We don’t focus on the magnitude of the division. We know if we take care of our business, things will work out for themselves. It’s another opportunity this week to do what we desire to do.”
The first-place Steelers (4-2-1) have won three straight after a 1-2-1 start. Their last loss came Sept. 30 against the Ravens at Heinz Field, as the Steelers converted 2-of-12 third downs and rushed for just 19 yards in that game.
“I don’t think there would be any player that would say they felt like they played their best game,” Steelers’ offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “And when we had a chance to look back through it, we were pretty critical of what we did and what we didn’t do. It was a pretty good eye-opener.”
The Steelers offense has found its stride since then, while Baltimore (4-4) has lost three of four. But the Ravens have experienced past success against the Steelers in Baltimore.
The Steelers beat the Ravens 26-9 last season in Baltimore. But prior to last season’s win, the Steelers lost the previous four games and five of their last six road games against the Ravens dating back to September 2011.
Brown has just 40 receptions for 427 yards and one touchdown in eight games at Baltimore. That’s an average of five catches and 53 yards per game for the four-time All-Pro.
Brown, who leads the league this season with eight touchdowns, has never had a 100-yard game against the Ravens in Baltimore.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Fichtner said. “There’s great fan support and it’s loud. They get excited playing in their crowd. Snap-count is always an issue. We’ve had some big games there in my past 12 years here. It’s an exciting place to play.”
Roethlisberger owns a career completion percentage of 64 percent, but he’s completed just 57 percent of his passes in Baltimore.
Roethlisberger, who ranks sixth in the league in passing yards this season, has never had a 300-yard game in Baltimore. He’s thrown nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions at M&T Bank Stadium, and has been sacked 29 times in 10 games, including eight in the last four contests.
The Steelers are 3-6 in games Roethlisberger has started in Baltimore. Roethlisberger enters Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a broken index finger on his non-throwing hand. He sustained the injury at some point in Pittsburgh’s home win against Cleveland last Sunday.
Roethlisberger fully practiced Thursday and Friday.
“Ben’s a tough guy, and he’s been through a lot,” Brown said. “He’s one of the toughest ever to do it. You don’t see him complaining. This guy’s a warrior.”
Brown hopes the Steelers can pick up an important victory on Sunday at a place where wins and yards have been hard to come by.
“It’s a hostile environment with fiery fans,” Brown said. “It’s one of those environments you love to excel in. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go out and compete this weekend.”
NOTES: Steelers CBs Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and Artie Burns (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday’s game, while OT Marcus Gilbert (knee) is doubtful. Sensabaugh fully practiced on Friday, while Burns left practice early with his ankle injury. Matt Feiler will start at right tackle for the second straight week if Gilbert cannot play.
Adams’ ascent to productive WR for Packers started vs. Pats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams can trace his ascent to becoming one of the most productive receivers in the NFL to a cold night in late November four years ago.
“Well I mean, I let everybody know as far as my approach to the game ever since I got here was just to be ready at all times,” Adams said this week.
It’s a lesson that the Packers’ current crop of rookie receivers can draw from when Green Bay faces New England again on Sunday night at Foxboro.
In 2014, Adams took advantage of more looks when the Patriots decided to focus on then-top Packers wideout Jordy Nelson. Adams had six catches for 121 yards on 11 targets, getting as many receptions and targets as he had drawn the three previous games combined.
“Yeah, that was probably my coming out game,” Adams said.
Now Adams is quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top option, the receiver that usually draws an opponent’s best cornerback. Adams has had at least 132 yards receiving in each of his last three games.
“Well, he’s big for us. I think he can do it all from the wide receiver position and we’re expecting a lot of attention by the Patriots secondary” on Adams, coach Mike McCarthy said.
If that’s the case, it could mean more looks for rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Equanimeous St. Brown.
The 6-foot-4 Valdes-Scantling has especially taken advantage of more work in recent games with injuries to starters Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. They returned last week, but Valdes-Scantling still caught a touchdown pass last week, his second in three games.
Adams has offered simple, but important advice to the rookies, just like how Nelson did to Adams four years ago.
“Don’t try to be (Adams.) Don’t try to be Cobb, don’t try to be (Allison). Don’t try to be anybody else that you see,” Valdes-Scantling said in recounting a piece of advice from Adams.
Valdes-Scantling could draw another start against the Patriots with Allison listed as doubtful for Sunday after injuring his groin in practice this week to go with an already sore hamstring. Cobb is questionable again with a hamstring injury but seems to be improving.
“Be yourself. Everybody does things well, but what you do well, just keep doing it,” Valdes-Scantling added about Adams’ advice.
Adams has become an all-around receiver. Explosiveness and an ability to make moves allow him to gain extra yards after a catch.
But while the 26-21 win over the Patriots in 2014 might have been his springboard, it took a while for Adams to gain the kind of consistency that now makes him an important part of the offense.
For example, following the Patriots game, Adams managed just four catches for 29 yards over his last four regular-season games combined in 2014. Then he had seven catches for 117 yards and a score in a 26-21 win in the playoffs over the Dallas Cowboys.
Adams has 28 touchdown catches since the 2016 season. Opposing secondaries have caught on to Adams’ rise, yet he’s still coming up clutch for Rodgers.
“He’s going to look to guys who maybe he hasn’t looked to as much coming up,” Adams said. “If that’s how they decide to go about the game, remove (me) from the game, I’m still going to do my best to contribute as much as I can to this offense. I know the rest of the guys will be ready as well.”
Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) are the only other players on the injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday.
Fired Browns coach disputes owner’s claim of ‘discord’
CLEVELAND (AP) — Fired Browns coach Hue Jackson disputes owner Jimmy Haslam's assertion there was "internal discord" on the coaching staff.
While appearing on ESPN, Jackson acknowledged he didn’t win nearly enough and said any disagreements he had with Haley or other assistants were nothing beyond what’s normal in the NFL.
Jackson said he doesn’t regret hiring Haley, but felt he was “on the clock” and needed to bring in a qualified play caller after going 1-15 and 0-16 in his first two seasons.
Jackson said he’s gone public so quickly after his firing because he wants people to understand “I’m human just like anybody else. So what am I supposed to do? I’m not going to go crawl into a hole and say pull the covers.”
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook: ‘Once I get back, it’s going to be on’
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Since the Minnesota Vikings made him their top draft pick last year, Dalvin Cook has played in only seven of a possible 24 regular-season games.
“I’ve just been gaining knowledge from my teammates, all the older guys,” Cook said. “The guys in my room have just been pushing me through it. I’ve been learning through this whole process, and I’m just trying to become a better player and better person.
“That’s what I’ve been getting from the whole experience, and it’s nothing negative. Yeah, I’ve been injured and banged up, but I’m just learning through the whole experience. Once I get back, it’s going to be on.”
That’s the kind of attitude that pushed him through the grueling rehab after a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered in the fourth game of his rookie season against Detroit. He stayed ahead of schedule and was ready in time for the opener this year, contributing 95 total yards in his first performance under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who eagerly sought to maximize the versatile and elusive Cook’s impact as a ball carrier and a pass-catcher as soon as he was hired last winter.
This fall has, by some measures, been more frustrating because of the seemingly minor hamstring injury Cook experienced on a hot afternoon in Green Bay on Sept. 16. He was ruled out of the following game, listed as questionable to play at Los Angeles on Sept. 27 and lined up at tailback in a limited role that night. Cook was deemed questionable again to play at Philadelphia on Oct. 7 and against Arizona on Oct. 14, but he ultimately watched both of those games from the sideline, too.
Then the Vikings decided enough was enough and kept him off the practice field for two full weeks. After sitting out against New Orleans, his fifth absence in the last six games, Cook returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. He said he never had a setback. The injury simply didn’t fully subside.
“With these things, if you kind of keep stepping on them and keep doing what you’re doing, they’re just going to keep lingering along,” Cook said. “You’ve got to kind of shut the body down. That’s why I’m so confident in our medical staff, because they’ve got the right plan set up for me. We’ve been going by what my body has for me daily. My body’s been reacting to it good, so it was very important.”
Cook was listed as questionable for the game against Detroit on Sunday when this week’s injury report was announced after practice on Friday. With the bye week coming next, the Vikings could always play it safe and give him even more time to heal. Coach Mike Zimmer downplayed the significance of the bye in the decision.
“If guys can play, they play,” Zimmer said. “That’s just how we do it around here.”
No matter how many times Cook has tested the hamstring, there’s no telling whether it’s back to normal until that first carry.
“You can practice. You can run around. You can run straight. You can do all that,” Cook said. “But it’s about going out there and the person chasing you and you turning your body and you twisting your body and having the twitch to do it. That’s when hamstrings occur.”
Other players listed as questionable for Sunday were wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rib), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and backup running back Roc Thomas (hamstring) were ruled out.
Dolphins CB Tankersley out for season with torn ACL
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn ACL, making him the ninth player on the team to suffer a season-ending injury.
Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was ruled out of the game. Receiver Kenny Stills (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Tankersley had an important role on special teams. He was hurt in practice Thursday with no contact involved.
Jets injured WRs Anderson, Enunwa closer to returning
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are moving closer to returning from their ankle injuries and are listed as questionable to play at Miami on Sunday.
Anderson missed last Sunday’s game at Chicago; Enunwa has been sidelined two games.
Tight end Neal Sterling is out with a concussion while cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are doubtful. Johnson has been out four weeks but says he’s close to returning.
Wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts is questionable after tweaking his back Thursday and sitting out Friday. Also questionable are nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).
Peterson, Watt, Luck, A-Rod? Who is top comeback player?
Of all the NFL seasonal awards, the one shaping up as the closest and most intriguing is for Comeback Player of the Year.
Quite a few big names are back in action after curtailed 2017 seasons, among them Carson Wentz, Odell Beckham Jr., David Johnson and Deshaun Watson. Unless they have spectacular second halves of the schedule, though, the attention belongs on that impressive quartet of Rodgers, Peterson, Watt and Luck.
All four have had a significant impact, perhaps most notably Peterson, the previous non-quarterback to win the league’s MVP award (in 2012) and the only non-QB to take it since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006. Remember, Peterson, 33, was available to everyone as a free agent before the Redskins reached out.
He has paid them back by ranking fifth in rushing with 587 yards, has four touchdowns, and is surrounded on the stats sheet by guys who weren’t even in high school when Peterson broke in for Minnesota in 2007.
“I think he’s embodied kind of a little bit of what we want to be about not only as an offense but as a team,” says Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. “I just think the way he’s played on that edge — physical, relentless. I think that’s what we want to be about, not only as an offense, but a football team playing with that kind of an edge all the time. That kind of physicality certainly helped set the tone for us quite a few times this year.”
Washington leads the NFC East at 5-2 even though its passing game ranks 26th. Credit a strong defense and the work of “All Day.”
That moniker would certainly fit Watt, too. No one puts in more effort on the field — and Watt has put in the same level of diligence recovering from not one but two major injuries. He played a total of eight games in 2016-17.
His return to the Texans started slowly, as did Houston with three straight defeats. Then Watt began dominating, and the Texans (5-3) began winning. They now lead the AFC South, and Watt is tied for the conference lead with eight sacks while stopping the run as well as any edge rusher around.
“I’m still not where I want to be yet,” Watt says; that’s a scary thought for opponents. “I still have plenty of growth and plenty of things to work on. But I didn’t make it to Game 8 in either of the last two seasons so I’m happy with that …
“Like I’ve always said the whole time, I don’t blame anybody who didn’t know if I was going to be the same again because there were times I didn’t know. So, I can’t sit here and get too mad at people who thought I might be washed up or thought I might be done. Because I was sitting in that same boat when I was sitting at home with a cast on my leg and not being able to walk, and thinking: ‘Man, will I be the same again?'”
Certainly, Luck could have asked that same question after missing 2017 with a shoulder problem. It’s never truly been clear if the injury was misdiagnosed or mistreated, or that Indy simply was fooled by the length of time its starting quarterback would need to recover.
But recover he has, and even with a paucity of skill position talent around him, Luck is looking very good. He has thrown for 23 touchdowns, second only to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who has tremendous talent at wideout and running back to work with. Luck is moving well and, most significantly, his arm strength is excellent.
Then there’s Rodgers, who might have grabbed last year’s comeback award had he returned from his collarbone problems and revived Green Bay’s season, getting the Packers into the playoffs. But it didn’t play out that way last December, and he finished the season on injured reserve.
So he definitely qualifies in this category, and he has also battled a knee issue most of the season. Yet Rodgers has been at his MVP form even as the rest of the Packers struggle.
“He’s still the best or is tied for the best on the planet,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says. “He always has been. He’s the man. I know he’s not 100 percent, everyone knows that, but he seems to be a little bit better each week. He’s still the best.”
But is he the guy the AP’s 50 voters will support for Comeback Player of the Year in such a loaded field?
Tune in Feb. 2 when the award winners are announced.
AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed.
AP panel rates LA Rams’ offensive line as best in NFL
Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold have helped make the Los Angeles Rams an overwhelming pick as the team with the NFL's best offensive line in voting by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press.
The Rams got eight first-place votes and finished with a total of 92 of a possible 100 points
Andrew Whitworth and Rodger Saffold have helped make the Los Angeles Rams an overwhelming pick as the team with the NFL’s best offensive line in voting by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press.
The Rams got eight first-place votes and finished with a total of 92 of a possible 100 points in balloting released Friday.
The New Orleans Saints finished second with 76 points, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers with 73. Then there was a big drop-off, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs tied for fourth with 47.
The Steelers and Eagles each received one of the remaining first-place votes.
FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 9 in football
A look at some key fantasy football questions going into Week 9:
WHICH UNDER THE RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS WEEK?
At running back, Houston’s Lamar Miller has improved with 233 yards rushing and two TDs the past two weeks. He faces the Broncos on Sunday, who have allowed the second second most rushing yards and third most rushing TDs to RBs.
Danny Amendola has averaged eight targets and scored at least 10 points in point-per-reception leagues in each of the three games started by Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Dolphins face the Jets this week, who have given up the sixth most fantasy points per game to wideouts and five touchdowns to slot receivers.
Jets tight end Chris Herndon has seven catches the past three weeks — but three touchdowns.
WHICH PLAYERS HAVE UPSIDE BASED ON THE REST OF THE SEASON?
Cleveland’s Nick Chubb has a great schedule ahead if new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchen takes advantage of Chubb’s skills. Four of seven games left are against teams that are top five in fantasy points allowed to running backs, making him a ripe trade target.
Dak Prescott got a big upgrade at WR when the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper. He also has a QB friendly schedule for a good part of the rest of the fantasy football season. Prescott faces the Falcons (second in FPPG to QBs) in Week 11 and the Saints (third in FPPG to QBs) in Week 13. Then in the fantasy playoffs he gets the Colts and Buccaneers. Prescott is a good trade acquisition in two-quarterback leagues and potential streamer in one-QB formats.
WHO HAS THE MOST LONG-TERM UPSIDE AFTER THE FLURRY OF NFL TRADES?
The Broncos trading away Demaryius Thomas opens up all kinds of opportunities for rookie WR Courtland Sutton. He already led the Broncos in end zone targets, and Sutton will see an overall uptick in targets going forward. He has a favorable matchup Sunday against a Texans pass defense that has been depleted by injuries. He won’t come cheap, but his long-term potential upside makes him a player to target in trades in keeper or dynasty leagues.
HOW ABOUT THOMAS?
DeAndre Hopkins is unquestionably the No. 1 receiver for the Texans. But Will Fuller, whom Thomas is replacing, was averaging a little over six targets per game. Look for Thomas to be targeted similarly with an improved chance of scoring.
HOW DOES GOLDEN TATE FARE AFTER BEING TRADED TO PHILADELPHIA?
Tight End Zach Ertz is QB Carson Wentz’s favorite target. Look for Tate’s per-game target average to take a slight hit. He’ll still play most of his snaps from the slot, which means he’ll continue to be a busy receiver. Tate already had a bye with the Lions and gets another this week because of the trade.
‘Cover City’: NFL Week 9 Picks, Preview, Prop Bets With Christian Pina
We’re over the halfway mark. Show regular and professional sports handicapper Christian Pina (@ChristianPina) joins Rosenthal for a storyline-rich week, including a GOAT QB showdown, the L.A. Rams streaking undefeated into New Orleans, the return of FitzMagic, as well as possibly the worst QB ever, Nathan Peterman. Listen below for Week 9’s best teaser and prop opportunities and don’t miss Rosenthal’s SuperContest picks.
Time codes for the episode follow below. Listen and subscribe on Spotify here.
2:30 — Week 8 recap: the return of the pros.
4:19 — Detroit Lions +4.5 at Minnesota Vikings — The Vikings are normally among the best teams at home, but have struggled this year. Still, Minnesota or pass.
6:19 — Kansas City Chiefs -8.5 at Cleveland Browns — If you want peace of mind, take the teaser.
9:39 — Pittsburgh Steelers +3 at Baltimore Ravens — While the Ravens break Christian’s (gambling) heart again? Try to middle this game for the best value.
12:23 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 at Carolina Panthers — Don’t get caught up in the FitzMagic rollercoaster. Panthers TE Greg Olsen in the prop market is best bet for this game.
16:14 — N.Y Jets +3 at Miami Dolphins — No one cares about this game expect the betting market. If you must torture yourself, take the points.
17:10 — Atlanta Falcons +1.5 at Washington Redskins — A must win for a desperate Atlanta, but will Julio Jones ever catch a touchdown? Alex Smith in the prop market is a good way to hedge your bets, too.
19:15 — All about the PropSwap.com market. Right now, PropSwap is offering Cover City listeners 10% off their first purchase or sale. Just go to PropSwap.com/Handle to get 10% off.
25:17 — Chicago Bears -10 at Buffalo Bills — Is the Bills QB Nathan Peterman the worst quarterback to ever play the game?
31:19 — Houston Texans +1 and Denver Broncos — WR Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Broncos to the Texans. How might that impact how Houston approaches the game?
35:34 — L.A. Chargers +1.5 at Seattle Seahawks — Rosenthal is honoring his pledge to stay away from Philip Rivers. Christian is biased since he holds a Seattle game total over ticket, but thinks there could be some potential on the first half under.
37:50 — L.A. Rams +1.5 at New Orleans Saints — Will the Rams remain undefeated? Would a loss do them good?
42:10 — Green Bay Packers +5.5 at New England Patriots — Rosenthal and Christian’s teams finally go head-to-head this week in a GOAT showdown.
47:37 — Tennessee Titans +6.5 at Dallas Cowboys — This game is a long play for Christian, and has potential with first half or full game under.
49:24 — SuperContest picks by Pina.
50:39 — SuperContest picks by Rosenthal.
What to Look For – Week 9 Quarterbacks
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 300+ PASS YARDS
|
Andrew Luck
|
Indianapolis
|
2014
|
8
|
Drew Brees
|
New Orleans
|
2011
|
7
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City
|
2018
|
7*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASON
|
GAMES WITH 4+ TOUCHDOWN PASSES
|
Peyton Manning#
|
Denver
|
2013
|
9
|
Peyton Manning#
|
Indianapolis
|
2004
|
6
|
Dan Marino^#
|
Miami
|
1984
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City
|
2018
|
5
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
SEASONS
|
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS
|
Kurt Warner^
|
St. Louis
|
1998-99
|
39
|
Dan Marino^
|
Miami
|
1983-84
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
Deshaun Watson
|
Houston
|
2017-18
|
34*
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM(S)
|
CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 5+ RUSH TDS
|
Marshall Faulk^
|
Indianapolis, St. Louis
|
10
|
LaDainian Tomlinson^
|
San Diego, New York Jets
|
10
|
Jim Brown^
|
Cleveland
|
9
|
Ricky Watters
|
San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle
|
9
|
Eddie George
|
Houston Oilers/Tennessee
|
8
|
Thurman Thomas^
|
Buffalo
|
8
|
|
|
|
Cam Newton
|
Carolina
|
7*
Raiders reach 15-year deal with Caesars Entertainment
Raiders reach 15-year deal with Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment has secured a 15-year partnership with the future Las Vegas Raiders and the stadium under construction, the two sides announced Thursday.
The Raiders are set to move from Oakland to Las Vegas for the 2020 season with the 65,000-seat stadium set to open in July of that year. The deal does not include naming rights for the $1.8 billion stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Under the agreement, the stadium will have a Caesars-branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signage and other media recognition.
“The Raiders are proud to welcome Caesars Entertainment as a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium,” Raiders president Marc Badain said in a news release. “We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders’ values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project.”
It is the third sports-related transaction for Caesars in less than a week. It also signed agreements with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
“Sports have long been a core part of the Caesars experience,” Caesars chief marketing officer Chris Holdren said in the news release. “With this deep partnership, Caesars will become an essential part of the game-time ritual for Raiders fans everywhere. From activations to exclusive experiences, fans of the silver and black will see Caesars as their home on game day.”
–Field Level Media
Gruden: Players ‘dying to play for the Raiders’
Jon Gruden's Oakland Raiders have a dismal 1-6 record. They've traded two stars.
Still, Gruden said it's a team on the way up and will be a desired destination for a number of players next season.
He made those comments in an interview with former Raiders star Howie Long set to air Thursday night before Oakland meets the San Francisco 49ers.
Gruden is in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed over the offseason to return to coaching. The year has been marked by struggles, including the holdout and subsequent trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack — a two-time, first-team All Pro — to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders also traded former first-round draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
In exchange for the two players, the Raiders received two first-round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft and another first-rounder in 2020. The Raiders also will have an estimated $75 million in salary-cap space in 2019, according to OverTheCap.com
Gruden said that all translates into hope for the future of the Raiders, who also are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
“And to have salary-cap space and to have a chance to talk to the people that you really want to wear the silver and black, the guys you really want to wear the silver and black and represent this team, that’s exciting.”
–Field Level Media
Respect is deep between Brady, Rodgers ahead of 2nd meeting
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are universally regarded as two of the best quarterbacks of their generation.
Rodgers isn’t as decorated as Brady, but has been just as celebrated during his 14-year career for a free-wheeling style and an uncanny ability to pull off plays that have been rarely duplicated by his peers.
Between them, they have five regular-season MVP awards, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl rings.
Yet when the Patriots host the Packers on Sunday night , it will mark just the second time that the future Hall of Famers have squared off as starting quarterbacks. Rodgers won the first meeting in 2014 in a game in which they combined for 613 passing yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s five-point victory at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers capped that season by winning his second regular-season MVP trophy. Brady went on to hoist his fourth Super Bowl title.
Watching each other’s success from afar has bred a deep respect between them. Rodgers for Brady’s longevity. Brady for the skillset Rodgers brings to the position.
“Tom’s been at the top of his game for over a decade,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we play a little bit different style of game, but the stuff that he does well is stuff that over my career I’ve tried to incorporate into my own game.
“I enjoy competing against great players and obviously Tom is right at the top.”
It’s similar to how Brady describes Rodgers.
“What he’s done as a quarterback, I think it is inspiring even for me,” Brady said. “I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with the way he manages himself in the pocket and his ability to throw the football is unlike anyone probably in the history of the league.”
Though he wants to play until he’s 45, Brady will presumably retire before Rodgers, leaving the 34-year-old time to narrow the gap between them in career numbers.
But neither is interested in playing the hypothetical game about who the better quarterback is.
“I don’t really try to get into the ‘what-if’ game,” Rodgers said. “I’m fortunate to have been drafted here and sit behind Brett (Favre) for three years. He was obviously drafted late there … so his chip might have been a little bit bigger than mine starting out his career.
“There’s a lot of pride in that legacy part of your career, and I think him and I both feel the same way about our organizations.”
Brady also called any similar debate about the greatest quarterback of all-time a fruitless endeavor. Though he knows one name that belongs on his list.
“It’s hard to compare positions and eras. It’s impossible to answer,” Brady said. “I think Aaron is one of the best ever to play the game. He’s got every skill you need to be a great quarterback.”
Here are some things to watch for in Sunday’s game:
MILESTONE WATCH
Brady enters Sunday’s game second in NFL history for the most combination passing, rushing and receiving yards in the regular-season and playoffs. Peyton Manning tops the list with 79,978 yards. Brady is next with 79,781.
SAFETY DANCE
The trade of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix means that the Green Bay Packers are without a five-year starter at safety .
Clinton-Dix, who led the team with three interceptions, was the most experienced player at a position that was still mired by inconsistency. Possible replacements include Jermain Whitehead, who missed practice at midweek with a back injury; or Josh Jones, a second-year player who missed time earlier this year with an ankle injury. Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams also has a couple games of experience playing safety while with the Browns a couple years ago. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland appears to be getting healthier from a hamstring injury and might be ready to play. The Packers didn’t acquire players at the trade deadline, a sign that general manager Brian Gutekunst might like the depth in the secondary even without Clinton-Dix.
COMING A LONG WAY
Davante Adams was a rookie the last time these teams played in 2014 at Lambeau Field. That 26-21 win by the Packers was a milestone game for Adams, now Green Bay’s No. 1 receiver.
Adams had six catches for 121 yards in the game, taking advantage of more targets after the Patriots elected to blanket then-top wideout Jordy Nelson. Now the roles might be reversed, and Adams could be the player who gets extra attention. If that’s the case, it won’t be much different from what Adams has faced all year. Adams has had at least 132 yards receiving in each of the last three games.
AP Sports Writer Genaro Armas in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start, sit for NFL Week 9
Halfway through the season, fantasy owners should know who to trust on a weekly basis. Draft position is meaningless at this point — players are either producing or they're not.
START: Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings: By now, trusting Dalvin Cook is a fool’s errand. The Minnesota ground game hasn’t missed Cook as Murray has scored four touchdowns in the last three games and faces a Lions run defense that is 26th in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing running backs. Cook may play but will be limited, whereas Murray makes for a solid RB2 who also happens to average 5.1 yards per carry in his home confines.
SIT: Phillip Rivers, QB, Chargers: The Seahawks are downright selfish when it comes to defending the pass, not only ranking first in fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but also third in fewest receiving yards allowed. It’s certainly a tough call to sit Rivers, who has thrown multiple touchdowns in each game this season, yet the Chargers are on the road and there are better matchups to exploit.
START: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: The departure of Demaryius Thomas to the Texans sets up the path for Sutton to become Denver’s top wideout. Sutton has yet to be targeted more than six times in a game but expect the big rookie to hit double digits for the first time. Houston does come into the Mile High City with a five-game win streak, but a pass defense that is 19th in yards allowed and has given up 15 touchdowns will be suspect. Sutton has just 17 catches, but eight have been for better than 20 yards. He’s a great flex option whose upside will push him into must start territory soon.
SIT: Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets: In the three games since rushing for 219 yards against the Broncos, Crowell has managed only 94 yards on 37 carries, averaging 2.54 yards per attempt. Facing the Dolphins with the league’s worst run defense should be the type of game that perks up Crowell, yet there’s little reason to believe he’ll snap out of his funk. The rise of Trenton Cannon is starting to close the window opened for Crowell upon the loss of Bilal Powell.
START: O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers: In the first three games Ryan Fitzpatrick started this season, Howard averaged 20.1 yards per catch while catching 11 of 14 targets. Howard has a chance to put up a huge afternoon feasting on a Panthers defense that is last in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing tight ends. Contending with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson is more than a handful as is, but the thought of Howard getting favorable matchups and utilizing his speed is why he should be a strong TE1.
SIT: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: The addition of Amari Cooper will help bolster a Dallas passing game that is 29th in yardage, good news for Prescott, who has used his running skills to put together his two best fantasy outings in consecutive weeks. The good times may pause Monday night against a Titans run defense tied for third with only three rushing touchdowns allowed. Don’t expect Cooper to make an immediate impact, either.
START: Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers: Few receivers put up solid numbers against the Ravens defense, so Funchess and his three receptions for 27 yards last week can be forgiven. Funchess has better prospects this week against a Buccaneers defense 30th in passing yards allowed and last in the league with 20 touchdown passes allowed. Funchess has yet to hit the 100-yard mark this season.
SIT: LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills: It’s hard to tell if McCoy’s decline is simply a case of a decade of usage finally catching up to him or if the Buffalo offense is that bad. The truth lies somewhere in the middle, but that’s no reason for fantasy players to wheel out McCoy against a Bears run defense that is third in yards allowed and remains the league’s only team to not allow a rushing touchdown. McCoy will get his share of touches, but bad touches become worse touches as the numbers climb.
START: Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens: Coming off his worst outing of the season, Flacco gets a great rebound opportunity against a Steelers team that he carved up for 363 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. Pittsburgh is 16th in net passing yards allowed but has allowed 17 touchdowns. The Steelers have also given up 29 completions of 20 or more yards.
SIT: Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: Green Bay’s dependence on the pass and a timeshare with Jamaal Williams makes Jones a risky play despite the potential of a Sunday night slugfest against the Patriots. Jones ran for 86 yards on just 12 carries last week against the Rams and would be a high-end RB2 if fantasy owners knew he would get 18-20 touches.
