Bengals add CB Russell with secondary depleted by injuries
CINCINNATI (AP) — With their secondary depleted by injuries, the Bengals signed cornerback KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad Thursday for an upcoming game in Kansas City.
Russell was the Chiefs’ third-round pick in 2016. He’s played in 13 games for Cincinnati over the past two seasons. The Bengals needed another cornerback with Darqueze Dennard sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered during a 28-21 loss to the Steelers.
Safety Shawn Williams also suffered a concussion during the game. He was cleared on Thursday and had a limited practice.
The Bengals waived receiver Auden Tate to open a roster spot. The seventh-round pick was inactive for the first six games.
Cincinnati (4-2) also is missing linebacker Nick Vigil, out indefinitely with an injured left knee.
Vinatieri hoping to score big as Bills, Colts square off
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri is preparing for Sunday's game just like all the others.
He figures if the same, simple routine helped him earn four Super Bowl rings, 226 victories and become the best clutch kicker in NFL history, it should be good enough to help him break the NFL's career scoring record.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri is preparing for Sunday’s game just like all the others.
He figures if the same, simple routine helped him earn four Super Bowl rings, 226 victories and become the best clutch kicker in NFL history, it should be good enough to help him break the NFL’s career scoring record.
The 23-year veteran needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s record (2,544) — though you wouldn’t even know it from Vinatieri’s unflappable demeanor. He’s so focused on ending Indy’s four-game losing streak, he hasn’t bothered contemplating a celebration.
“I’m not an overly charismatic guy when it comes to certain things like that. I don’t have a dance or a celebration or any of that stuff lined up,” he said. “The crazy thing is it usually happens in the middle of a game and I try to stay super focused in, not wanting to be a distraction to team.”
So far, he’s stuck to the plan.
When he broke Andersen’s career field goals mark in a Sept. 30 loss to Houston, Vinatieri’s teammates looked more excited than the traditionally stoic kicker.
And whenever the next record falls — against Buffalo (2-4) this weekend, next week at Oakland or sometime after Indy’s bye on Nov. 4 — those who know Vinatieri best say he’s earned the right to do his own thing.
“We probably don’t appreciate him enough,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “The most impressive thing is his approach, his humility, how he prepares. He’s great. I certainly feel fortunate to play with him and it’s one of the things I look forward to telling my kids and grandkids about.”
The Bills understand just how good Vinatieri has been through the years.
For the first nine seasons of Vinatieri’s career, Buffalo faced him twice a season as an AFC East rival. In fact, two of Vinatieri’s 27 game-winning field goals came against the Bills and his postseason prowess helped turn a young soccer player, Stephen Hauschka , into a fan of the Patriots, Vinatieri and kicking.
“His picture was in my dorm room, a signed photo of him kicking in the snow game and it’s still in my parent’s house in my old room,” said Haushcka, Buffalo’s kicker.
“I wasn’t like one of those crazy fans, but I look up to the guy. I think anybody does and what he’s been able to do. The fact that he’s able to still do it in his mid-40s is really impressive.”
Andersen, who played high school football in Indy, has held the record since December 2006 and Vinatieri is the only other player to top the 2,500-point mark. Vinatieri also is the only player in league history to score 1,000 points with two different franchises.
But now, with the league’s oldest player at age 43, on the verge of history again, he doesn’t want to make it about himself. He’d just rather help the Colts earn their 300th victory since moving from Baltimore to Indy in 1984.
“I just want to stay focused on football,” Vinatieri said. “I don’t want it to be a reason for a lull in momentum. I love the fact that guys are happy and excited, I love to be a part of that, too, I just don’t have a bunch of good dance moves or any crazy stuff.”
QUARTERBACK CHANGE
Josh Allen’s sprained right elbow is a major setback for Buffalo. Coach Sean McDermott ruled out the rookie quarterback Wednesday and announced 35-year-old Derek Anderson will get the start one week after coming out of retirement.
The truth is, McDermott didn’t have many options. Backup Nathan Peterman has thrown four interceptions in less than four full quarters this season, including two in the final two minutes of last week’s loss to Houston.
BILLS REUNION
Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas are among a group of former Bills players expected to attend Sunday’s game and they’ll be watching a former teammate, Frank Reich, coach from the opposite sideline.
It’s the first time Reich will serve as a head coach against the team he once led to one of the greatest playoff comebacks in league history.
“It’s a really close-knit group,” Reich said, before responding to a question about the 32-point rally he engineered against Houston in January 1993. “It’s crazy, it’s so long ago. I know it’s on television every now and then, but it’s not something I talk about very much.”
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
The Bills’ defense has improved dramatically since allowing 75 points in the first six quarters of the season.
Buffalo has forced two or more takeaways in each of its past four games while picking off five passes and recovering six fumbles. The red-zone defense also has limited opponents to four TDs and four field goals in the past nine drives inside the 20-yard line.
WORKING MAN
Luck is 186 of 288 in six starts this season and leads the league in both categories. His 16 TD passes are second in the NFL and he’s thrown at least one TD pass in 29 consecutive games — one short of tying Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history.
But Luck also shares the league lead in another category, interceptions (eight).
Jets’ Rodgers feeling better after ‘procedure’ for illness
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says he is feeling better following a "procedure" to help deal with an unspecified illness.
Rodgers returned to work this week on a full-time basis after missing the team's past two games. He and coach Todd Bowles will determine over the
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says he is feeling better following a “procedure” to help deal with an unspecified illness.
Rodgers returned to work this week on a full-time basis after missing the team’s past two games. He and coach Todd Bowles will determine over the next few days whether Rodgers will call the defensive plays against Minnesota on Sunday.
Rodgers declined Thursday to provide details about the exact nature of his illness, saying he preferred to keep it private.
Bowles announced on Oct. 5 that Rodgers was dealing with a “serious” illness after visiting the doctor the previous day. Rodgers underwent tests and the procedure and was able to do some office work at the team’s facility last week.
He surprised the players by attending the game last Sunday and broke down the team’s postgame huddle in the locker room.
Haley on Giants’ roster and going home to see mom
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie cornerback Grant Haley could not have picked a better time to be elevated from the practice squad to the New York Giants' roster.
The Giants (1-5) are heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons (2-4) on Monday night.
It's home for Haley and he is going to
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie cornerback Grant Haley could not have picked a better time to be elevated from the practice squad to the New York Giants’ roster.
The Giants (1-5) are heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons (2-4) on Monday night.
It’s home for Haley and he is going to see the women who inspires him — his mother, Dr. Carla Neal-Haley. She is a pediatrician, an internist and a battler.
For the past five or six years, Neal-Haley has been fighting a rare liver disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). It damages the bile ducts and causes the liver to deteriorate over time. There is no cure. She needs a new liver.
“We’ve been working on that, finding different donors, having people tested,” Haley said Thursday before going out to practice. “It’s been important to me to reach out and use my social media presence to help in any way possible. She has been my biggest supporter and there for everything I have been through. For me as a son, it’s only right for me to do the same.”
Neal-Haley had open heart surgery in January and her condition now makes her eligible to get a new liver.
There is a Facebook page aimed at finding a donor (@liverforcarla).
Haley said his mother still goes to work every day, although one of her new jobs is finding tickets for Monday night. The family needs about 10 and probably more for friends.
If active, the game will be his NFL debut.
“With the family there, this is special,” said Haley, who also has a younger brother and sister. “My mom, she is excited. She is looking for tickets. She has been loving and supporting. Now for a moment like this, it’s special for her, everything she is going through. I am in a blessed position and I can’t be more thankful for the opportunity.”
Haley, whose father, Leon Jr., is a dean at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville, has overcome some adversity to get into this position. He was not drafted and signed with the Giants as a free agent. He had a good training camp and was in the final cuts. The Giants immediately added him to the practice squad, where the minimum salary was $7,600 weekly.
He will make more than $28,000 weekly on the 53-man roster.
Being on the 10-man practice squad was an adjustment after training camp.
“I looked at the situation and you get to go against Odell (Beckham Jr.) and Shep (Sterling Shepard) every day, why not take advantage of that and continue to grow your skillset?” Haley said. “Once I did that, then it started being fun out there and normal. I’m glad I used that as a growing experience to be ready when my number was called.”
Haley was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants’ home games and watched the away contests on television. It admittedly was a strange feeling after starting 36 of 49 games at Penn State. All he could do was root for his teammates.
He took notes though and worked hard. Now he might get a chance to go against receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan, guys he watched on television when he was home in Atlanta.
“Mom will definitely be there,” Haley said.
NFL fines Raiders $20,000 for improper injury report
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for not downgrading guard Kelechi Osemele to out for a Week 5 game.
A person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Thursday that the team violated the league's injury report policy by not moving Osemele from questionable to
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for not downgrading guard Kelechi Osemele to out for a Week 5 game.
A person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Thursday that the team violated the league’s injury report policy by not moving Osemele from questionable to out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the fine.
The Raiders lost to the Chargers in the road game, 26-10.
Osemele has been bothered by a knee injury and also did not play in Oakland’s game at London on Sunday, a loss to Seattle.
Please note: you must be signed in to the website
Browns starting CB Gaines to miss game with concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting cornerback E.J. Gaines has a concussion and will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Gaines practiced on Wednesday, but didn't show any symptoms until Thursday and was placed in league protocol. Coach Hue Jackson isn't certain when Gaines got hurt, but he called the loss "a tough
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting cornerback E.J. Gaines has a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.
Gaines practiced on Wednesday, but didn’t show any symptoms until Thursday and was placed in league protocol. Coach Hue Jackson isn’t certain when Gaines got hurt, but he called the loss “a tough blow” for Cleveland’s defense, which will be challenged against the Buccaneers’ pass-heavy attack.
Gaines had started the past two games after starter Terrance Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.
T.J. Carrie will move into Gaines’ starting spot alongside rookie Denzel Ward and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will move to nickel back.
Gaines signed with the Browns in March as a free agent after playing for Buffalo last season. He had two tackles last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Also, center JC Tretter missed practice with an ankle injury, but Jackson is confident he’ll play this week.
Browns-Buccaneers Preview Capsule
CLEVELAND (2-3-1) at TAMPA BAY (2-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Buccaneers by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cleveland 4-2, Tampa Bay 2-3
SERIES RECORD - Browns lead 6-3
LAST MEETING - Browns beat Buccaneers 22-17, Nov. 2, 2014
LAST WEEK - Browns lost to Chargers 38-14; Buccaneers lost to Falcons 34-29
CLEVELAND (2-3-1) at TAMPA BAY (2-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cleveland 4-2, Tampa Bay 2-3
SERIES RECORD – Browns lead 6-3
LAST MEETING – Browns beat Buccaneers 22-17, Nov. 2, 2014
LAST WEEK – Browns lost to Chargers 38-14; Buccaneers lost to Falcons 34-29
AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 24, Buccaneers No. 25
BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (5), PASS (22).
BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (20).
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (31), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (5), PASS (32).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns coming off 24-point blowout loss after first five games decided by four points or less. … Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield completed just 48 percent (22 of 46) last week and called loss “worst” of career. … Mayfield was sacked five times and guilty of holding on to ball too long. … Mayfield hoping to improve connection with WR Jarvis Landry, who had season-low two catches last week for 11 yards. … Browns WRs depleted by injuries. Breshad Perriman, 2015r first-round pick of Baltimore, expected to make debut with Cleveland after being signed last week. … Browns Pro Bowl MLB Joe Schobert out with hamstring injury. This will be first game missed — at any level — due to injury. … LB Christian Kirksey will slide into Schobert’s spot with Browns using rotation on outside based on personnel packages. … Browns still looking for ways to get rookie RB Nick Chubb more carries. He’s averaging 10.8 yards on 16 attempts with two TDs. … RB Duke Johnson had 109 yards from scrimmage last week and becoming bigger part of game plan. … Browns haven’t won in Tampa Bay since 1989, losing previous two visits in 2002 and 2010. … Browns lead NFL with 16 takeaways, three more than all last season. … Bucs have thrown for 1,842 yards through five games, third-most passing yards up to that point in single season behind 2000 Rams (1,973) and 2013 Broncos (1,869). … QB Jameis Winston makes second start since returning from three-game suspension for violating league’s personal conduct policy. He’s coming off 395-yard, four-TD, two-interception performance in five-point loss to Atlanta. … Bucs’ defense 29th in sacks with nine. DE Jason Pierre-Paul leads team with five. … WRs DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in receiving yards per game at 100.2 and 96.8. … Fantasy tip: Browns TE David Njoku had career-high seven catches and TD last week. Browns love his size and want to use him as target in red zone. After slow start, Bucs TE Cameron Brate has TD reception in past three games. Winston has knack for finding him near goal line.
Texans-Jaguars Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Jaguars by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3
SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 19-13
LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK - Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7
AP
HOUSTON (3-3) at JACKSONVILLE (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 1-5, Jacksonville 3-3
SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 19-13
LAST MEETING – Jaguars beat Texans 45-7, Dec. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK – Texans beat Bills 20-13; Jaguars lost to Cowboys 40-7
AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 18, Jaguars No. 17
TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (12)
TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (14)
JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (15)
JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans have won three straight in dramatic fashion, including two in overtime and last week thanks to interception return for touchdown in final two minutes. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 120 yards receiving to break own franchise mark for most yards (776) through first seven games. Hopkins also goes for third straight on road with at least 100 yards and touchdown. … … QB Deshaun Watson has at least 375 yards passing in three of past four games. He has 685 yards passing, with four TDs and two INTs, in last two road games. Watson has 968 yards passing, with eight TDs and three picks, in last three division games. … RB Lamar Miller has at least 80 yards from scrimmage in three of past four games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in past four games. He has 14 1/2 sacks, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 career meetings against Jaguars. … DE Jadaveon Clowney has 10 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in his past 10 games against division teams. … Jaguars swept season series in 2017 after dropping six straight. … After being outscored 70-21 in consecutive road losses, coach Doug Marrone returned to training camp practices this week in effort to emphasize fundamental football. … QB Blake Bortles has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of last six home games. He has 13 TD passes and two INTs in those six games. … Jaguars down top two left tackles, top two tight ends, No. 1 receiver and probably two of top three running backs. … Jaguars one of six NFL teams without missed FG this season. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR Keke Coutee worth starting against Jaguars’ defense. Pro Bowl CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye will cover Hopkins and Will Fuller, leaving Tyler Patmon on Coutee. Rookie has 20 catches for 193 yards and TD in three games.
Lions-Dolphins Preview Capsule
DETROIT (2-3) at MIAMI (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Lions by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Detroit 4-1, Miami 4-2
SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 7-4
LAST MEETING - Lions beat Dolphins 20-16, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK — Lions had bye, beat Packers 31-23 on Oct. 7; Dolphins beat Bears 31-28, OT
DETROIT (2-3) at MIAMI (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE – Lions by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 4-1, Miami 4-2
SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 7-4
LAST MEETING – Lions beat Dolphins 20-16, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK — Lions had bye, beat Packers 31-23 on Oct. 7; Dolphins beat Bears 31-28, OT
AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 22, Dolphins No. 13
LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (14).
LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (7).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (16), PASS (25).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (21), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Teams meet for only 12th time, with first game in 1973. … Lions 0-2 on road, and Dolphins have won first three home games for first time since 2002. … Detroit’s next seven opponents are .500 or better, and four games are against first-place teams, including Miami. … Lions’ coverages rank last in NFL on punts and sixth worst on kickoffs. Dolphins rank second in kickoff return average and third in punt return average. … Lions’ run defense ranks third worst in yards allowed per carry and per game. … Lions’ Matt Stafford is trying for fifth game in row with at least two touchdown passes and 100 passer rating. Stafford threw four interceptions in opener but has only one since. … Kerryon Johnson ranks second among NFC rookies with 286 yards rushing. … Lions rank 21st in rushing after finishing 28th, 32nd, 30th and 32nd past four years. … Dolphins have more wins than their next six opponents. … Dolphins are tied for AFC East lead even though they’ve been outgained by 398 yards. Opponents have five-minute per-game advantage in time of possession. … In three seasons under coach Adam Gase, Dolphins are 17-5 in one-score games. … Miami netted 541 yards last week, team’s highest total in 30 years. … Miami’s Frank Gore had 46th career 100-yard rushing game last week. Gore’s average of 4.9 yards per carry is his best since 2009. … Last week Brock Osweiler became first quarterback to win his first start with Miami since Chad Henne in 2009. Osweiler is Dolphins’ 19th starting QB since Dan Marino retired following 1999 season. … Miami WR Albert Wilson was RB growing up and says favorite player was Detroit’s Barry Sanders. Wilson’s 150 yards receiving in fourth quarter last week represented third-highest fourth-quarter total in NFL since 1991. … Miami CB Xavien Howard is tied for NFL lead with three interceptions. … LB Kiko Alonso ranks second with 61 tackles and is tied for third with three forced fumbles. … Fantasy tip: Gore could have big day against Lions’ shaky run defense, especially if they tire in 90-degree subtropical sunshine.
Giants-Falcons Preview Capsule
N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) at ATLANTA (2-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 2-4, Falcons 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Tied 12-12
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Giants 24-20, Sept. 20, 2015
LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Eagles 34-13; Falcons beat Buccaneers 34-29
AP
N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) at ATLANTA (2-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 5
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 2-4, Falcons 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Tied 12-12
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Giants 24-20, Sept. 20, 2015
LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Eagles 34-13; Falcons beat Buccaneers 34-29
AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 29, Falcons No. 23
GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (18).
GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (T24), RUSH (24), PASS (10).
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (29), PASS (5).
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (T24), PASS (29).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants beat Falcons 31-10 in Georgia Dome in last Monday night meeting on Oct. 15, 2007. … Giants 8-4 vs. Falcons in Atlanta. … Giants have lost three straight this season; Falcons snapped three-game losing streak last week. … Falcons’ Julio Jones (98.9) and Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. (83.7) rank first and third, respectively, in NFL in yards receiving per game since 2016. … QB Eli Manning five TD passes away from becoming seventh player with 350 in NFL history. … RB Saquon Barkley aiming to tie Kareem Hunt for most consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards to start career. Barkley had career-high 229 scrimmage yards (130 rushing, 99 receiving) last week. … Manning averaging 300.7 yards passing in three road games this season. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 1,432 yards passing, 128.2 rating since Week 3. He is tied for first with 12 TD passes in that span. … Ryan has seven TDs, one INT, average of 304 yards passing in four games against Giants. … Jones stands second in NFL with 707 yards receiving this year, but has no touchdowns. … DE Takk McKinley has 4 ½ sacks in last five games. … S Damontae Kazee has INT in three straight games. CB Robert Alford leads NFL with 60 pass deflections since 2015. … Fantasy tip: Falcons placed RB Devonta Freeman (groin) on IR. Tevin Coleman is obvious fantasy starter but emerging rookie Ito Smith, who has TD in three straight games, also gains more fantasy relevance. Falcons like Smith’s quickness near goal line.
Rams-49ers Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-0) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Rams by 12
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Los Angeles 3-2-1, San Francisco 2-4
SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 69-65-3
LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Rams 34-13, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK - Rams beat Broncos 23-20; 49ers
LOS ANGELES RAMS (6-0) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE – Rams by 12
RECORD VS. SPREAD – Los Angeles 3-2-1, San Francisco 2-4
SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 69-65-3
LAST MEETING – 49ers beat Rams 34-13, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK – Rams beat Broncos 23-20; 49ers lost at Packers 33-30
AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 1, 49ers No. 28
RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (6).
RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (13).
49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (3), PASS (21).
49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (25).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – 49ers won four of five in series. … Los Angeles last undefeated team in NFL. … Rams 6-0 for first time since 2001. Started 6-0 in 1999, 2000, ’01 while in St. Louis and lost seventh game each time. Last 7-0 start in 1985. … Los Angeles RB Todd Gurley ran for career-high 208 yards, two TDs last week. Gurley is fifth player with 11 TDs from scrimmage in team’s first six games. … Rams averaging 32.7 points per game despite scoring TDs on only 56.7 percent of red-zone trips. … Los Angeles leads NFL with 7.64 yards per play on first down. San Francisco ranks sixth at 6.92. … Niners QB C.J. Beathard tied for NFL worst with seven turnovers past three weeks. … Niners are 2-27 in last 29 games without Jimmy Garoppolo as starting QB. He is sidelined for season with torn ACL. … San Francisco has three takeaways in six games. Only teams with fewer since 1940 are Steelers with two in 2011, ’13. … Niners have NFL-worst minus-11 turnover margin. … Marquise Goodwin became third 49ers WR in past 15 seasons with at least 125 yards receiving, two TD catches in game. … San Francisco seeks third straight outing with at least 400 yards of offense for first time since 2003. … Fantasy tip: Raheem Mostert took over as 49ers’ No. 2 running back last week and should get more looks after gaining career-high 87 yards on 12 carries last week.
49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay’s Rams
49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay's Rams
Bumped from the Sunday Night Football national spotlight, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will look to put on a show for a regional television audience when they meet Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
The battle of longtime California rivals
49ers loading up for fireworks from McVay’s Rams
Bumped from the Sunday Night Football national spotlight, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will look to put on a show for a regional television audience when they meet Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
The battle of longtime California rivals comes 13 months after two teams with low expectations in 2017 dazzled in a primetime Thursday night slot last September, rolling up 839 yards and 80 points in a 41-39 Rams victory.
The win helped vault Los Angeles to bigger and better things. The Rams have lost just five times in 19 games since then, with one of the defeats coming in an NFC Wild Card matchup with the Atlanta Falcons last January.
The Rams (6-0) are the last team standing in the unbeaten ranks this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Their last three wins have come by a total of just 12 points, as their offense has been able to overcome a shaky defense missing standout cornerback Aqib Talib by outscoring Minnesota, Seattle and Denver — hardly three offensive heavyweights — by a total score of 94-82.
It only seems like that was the final score the last time the Rams ventured north to Levi’s Stadium. Running back Todd Gurley had a break-out performance with 149 total yards and three touchdowns.
But that backdrop wasn’t enough from the game being flexed out of the Sunday night game in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, a meeting of two high-scoring division leaders.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t have been surprised to see the Rams’ explosion last season.
After all, he helped train Los Angeles coach Sean McVay when they worked together as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively, for the Washington Redskins.
“I wouldn’t really say it was give and take,” McVay told reporters this week of the relationship between friends. “I would say it was more me taking information from him and him a lot of giving.
“I think just watching the way that he approached and attacked his role as a coordinator and the meticulous preparation. You just kind of observe that. I learned so much football both offensively and defensively from him, and I’m forever indebted for that.”
Shanahan got payback of sorts when the 49ers thumped the Rams 34-13 in the regular-season finale last year. Having already clinched a playoff berth, Los Angeles did not play Gurley or quarterback Jared Goff in the contest.
The 49ers (1-5) won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Week 17 win, in Sunday’s meeting because of a knee injury. His backup, C.J. Beathard, matched his career-high with two touchdown passes in Monday’s 33-30 loss at Green Bay.
One of Beathard’s TD’s was a 67-yarder to wideout Marquise Goodwin, who was returning from a hamstring injury.
“We’d been missing ‘Quise a lot,” Shanahan said of Goodwin, who had a 50-yard reception in the Week 3 shootout with the Rams last season. “(The Green Bay performance) was the first game the true ‘Quise was back.”
Cowboys chasing road success at Redskins
Cowboys chasing road success at Redskins
Barring a tie, either the Dallas Cowboys or the Washington Redskins will earn their first two-game winning streak of the season Sunday at FedEx Field.
The Redskins (3-2) alternated wins and losses starting in Week 1 while the Cowboys (3-3) have toggled between losses
Cowboys chasing road success at Redskins
Barring a tie, either the Dallas Cowboys or the Washington Redskins will earn their first two-game winning streak of the season Sunday at FedEx Field.
The Redskins (3-2) alternated wins and losses starting in Week 1 while the Cowboys (3-3) have toggled between losses and wins. Dallas, coming off a convincing home win over Jacksonville, is 0-3 on the road.
“You have to be mentally tough,” coach Jason Garrett said. “When things are going well, you’ve got to be mentally tough enough to do what you have to do to keep it going, and similarly when you have some challenging times in whatever phase of your football team, you’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Sunday’s game offers Dallas a seemingly hospitable site. The Cowboys have won 8 of 10 overall versus Washington, including five straight at FedEx. Last year in Landover they posted a 33-19 win as Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 150 yards on 33 carries. This season Elliott, second in the NFL with 586 rushing yards, has gone over 100 in three of his last four games.
The Cowboys boast the NFC’s top defense in terms of yards allowed per game (315.2) while Washington is next (326.2). Dallas is second in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.2) and Washington is seventh (20.8).
“They’re not one of these defenses that play eight different coverages or exotic pressures,” Redskins quarterback Alex Smith said of Dallas. “They’re not reinventing anything. But obviously, I think you look at them statistically over the last few years and certainly this year, what they do, they do really well, and they play fast.”
Inconsistency has plagued the Redskins offense from game-to-game and even half-to-half. Washington jumped out to a 17-0 lead Sunday before hanging on for a 26-20 win. The Redskins have scored just one second-half touchdown all season.
“We’ve got to do better at halftime addressing what we need to do to attack the defense,” coach Jay Gruden said. “Also, we’ve just got to do a better job of finishing plays. We’ve left a lot of plays out there that schematically look to be OK, we’re just not finishing.”
Both offenses rank near the bottom of the NFC and neither Smith or Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is in the top 10 in passing. Washington’s Adrian Peterson churned out 97 yards against Carolina. Tight end Jordan Reed had five catches Sunday and has enjoyed some of his best days against Dallas, including a 10-catch, two touchdown effort in 2016.
“We’ve played against him a lot of times and every time we play against him, you see how productive and dangerous he can be,” Garrett said of Reed. “It’s all over the tape.”
Dallas linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), who missed the last three games, returned to practice Wednesday but was limited. Wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) sat out.
Redskins running back Chris Thompson (hip/knee) was limited Wednesday after missing the Carolina game but could play Sunday. Wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) both sat out Wednesday’s practice. Crowder could miss his second straight game Sunday.
Report: Dolphins’ Tannehill faces ‘uphill challege’ in recovery
Report: Dolphins' Tannehill faces 'uphill challege' in recovery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an "uphill challenge" in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami's Week 7 game
Report: Dolphins’ Tannehill faces ‘uphill challege’ in recovery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an “uphill challenge” in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Tannehill was ruled out of Miami’s Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions by coach Adam Gase on Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler took all of the first-team reps. Osweiler started last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
Ryan steers Falcons into MNF matchup with embattled Manning, Giants
Ryan steers Falcons into MNF matchup with embattled Manning, Giants
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is playing up to his NFL MVP standards established when he won the trophy two seasons ago.
Eli Manning, four years older than Ryan at 37, hasn't come close to matching the play or production
Ryan steers Falcons into MNF matchup with embattled Manning, Giants
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is playing up to his NFL MVP standards established when he won the trophy two seasons ago.
Eli Manning, four years older than Ryan at 37, hasn’t come close to matching the play or production that made him Super Bowl MVP on two title-winning teams for the New York Giants.
The two veterans, polar opposites in their play so far this season, will be the main storylines as the injury-riddled Falcons (2-4) host the controversy-plagued Giants (1-5) in a “Monday Night Football” matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that looked a lot more consequential when put on the schedule.
Ryan’s strong play hasn’t been enough to cover for a defense that is missing three of his top players. Manning, meanwhile, has shown that his productivity may at the end and that the Giants’ likely made a mistake by not drafting a successor despite the success of rookie running back Saquon Barkley.
Odell Beckham Jr. pointed the figure at Manning in an ESPN interview after a 34-13 to Philadelphia a week ago Thursday and the Giants have been on damage control since, with co-owner John Mara saying that his star wide receiver “needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking.”
Pat Shurmur is sticking with Manning despite the quarterback’s lack of arm strength and mobility to fully take advantage of Beckham. “We believe in Eli,” the first-year coach said.
“My confidence in myself is good. I know I can play,” said Manning, who holds the franchise’s career records for passing yards, touchdown passes and completions. “I just have to figure out how to be more consistent and be better on offense.”
Manning will get tight end Evan Engram back and Barkley should be able to exploit the Falcons’ tackling issues, but can the Giants outscore Ryan even though kicker Matt Bryant is out at least until November because of a hamstring strain and running back Devonta Freeman had to go on IR with a sports hernia that required surgery.
“We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of his two-time Pro Bowler.
The Falcons beat Tampa Bay 34-29 last Sunday as Ryan continued to put up wild numbers despite the absence of wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu for part of the game.
Ryan has 13 touchdown passes to one interception in four home games while posting a 134.3 quarterback rating. Overall, he is fourth in the NFL at 113.6.
Manning, in contrast, had a QB rating of 66.1 against Philadelphia and has just six touchdown passes while being sacked 20 times.
The Giants and Falcons have split their 24 previous meetings, including one in the playoffs. Atlanta scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 24-20 on the road in September of 2015 in the most recent meeting.
The Falcons hope to have rookie Ridley, who has six TD catches, and Sanu ready to face the Giants. Giorgio Tavecchio was signed to fill in for Bryant.
Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins
Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was prepared for the Miami Dolphins to go with Brock Osweiler for a second consecutive week as Ryan Tannehill nurses a shoulder injury.
"There's a scheme that's behind all of it (for both quarterbacks). That's probably the first thing we
Rested Lions target short-handed Dolphins
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia was prepared for the Miami Dolphins to go with Brock Osweiler for a second consecutive week as Ryan Tannehill nurses a shoulder injury.
“There’s a scheme that’s behind all of it (for both quarterbacks). That’s probably the first thing we will attack,” Patricia said. “Both quarterbacks are very talented, but each one is a little bit different athletically.”
Tannehill is out Sunday and will not play next week. Osweiler, a seventh-year pro who worked with Dolphins coach Adam Gase when they were with the Denver Broncos, passed for 380 yards, three touchdowns and guided the Dolphins to an overtime win last week with little notice his number was being called against the Chicago Bears.
“He’s been around for a minute,” Gase said of Osweiler.
That experience surely helped Osweiler get comfortable with the first-team offense.
“He did a good job of not panicking when we were down,” Gase said of Osweiler. “He doesn’t hold on to things and let it affect the next series.”
Beyond questions at quarterback, everything seems to be falling in favor of the Dolphins (4-2), who are tied with the New England Patriots atop the AFC East. The Lions, meanwhile, are 2-3 and last in the NFC North, but coming off a bye week looking for their first road victory under Patricia (0-2).
The Dolphins tend to wear teams down in the Miami heat and are 6-1 since the start of 2016 in home games in which the temperature reaches at least 85 degrees.
Patricia knows what a sauna Hard Rock Stadium can be for 1 p.m. games. He was defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2017, and the Dolphins went 4-2 against him in home games.
The Dolphins have to contend with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Since a nightmare performance in Detroit’s season opener, Stafford has tossed nine TD passes with just one interception.
During that four-game stretch, the Lions have knocked off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots as well as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit’s two losses during that span came by a total of five points.
Stafford will face a Dolphins defense plagued with injuries. Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake and starting cornerback Bobby McCain are likely out due to knee injuries.
McCain would be missed because Detroit has an outstanding trio of receivers in Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.
Wake’s pass rush would be missed by Miami, and his status is made more precarious because four of his backups are also injured. William Hayes (knee) is out, and Charles Harris (calf), Andre Branch (knee) and Jonathan Woodard (concussion) are questionable.
A win on Sunday would give the Dolphins their first 5-2 start since 2003 and their first 4-0 home start since 2000.
Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City
Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City
The challenge Patrick Mahomes presents, along with the dynamic weapons he disperses the football to in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, is difficult enough for any NFL defense.
Opposing quarterbacks, however, are also aware they need to counter on the scoreboard.
Bengals expect shootout at Kansas City
The challenge Patrick Mahomes presents, along with the dynamic weapons he disperses the football to in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, is difficult enough for any NFL defense.
Opposing quarterbacks, however, are also aware they need to counter on the scoreboard.
“We have to know each possession matters because of how high-powered the offense is over there and how quickly they can score,” said Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, who will lead the Bengals into Kansas City, Mo., for a primetime matchup Sunday night between AFC division leaders.
“We have to play our game and take advantage of every possession that we have.”
Both teams will be coming off heartbreaking defeats.
Dalton and the Bengals (4-2) drove for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:18 remaining only to fall 28-21 to Pittsburgh. Mahomes and the Chiefs (5-1) produced a game-tying score in the fourth quarter only to watch a New England field goal decide a 43-40 outcome as time expired.
That kind of shootout is what any opponent must prepare for playing against Mahomes, a first-year starter who has five consecutive 300-yard passing performances, a Chiefs record. His touchdown passes (18), throws of 25-plus yards (23) and touchdown-interception ratio (plus-14) lead the NFL.
When scoring mounts, however, Cincinnati is usually quite good.
Since selecting Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green in the 2011 draft, the Bengals stand 44-1-2 when scoring 25 or more points.
Neither player, however, must defend Mahomes and his explosive playmakers. Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill rank fourth among NFL leaders in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.
“They use a lot of misdirection, looks, personnel and motions early in the football game,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “You have to withstand that first wave and understand it, along with the speed of the game.”
Linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap have combined for 10 sacks to lead a strong effort up front for Cincinnati, which is tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Atkins could pose a big problem for the Chiefs, who again shuffled the interior offensive line this week to compensate for injuries.
Mahomes’ mobility and arm strength enables the Chiefs to exploit openings across the width of the field.
“I don’t have to worry about getting it to one guy,” Mahomes said. “I literally just go through my progressions and guys just come open every single time. …
That’s just the type of guys that we have on this team is that you can literally hit a shot to every single person on any play.”
The Chiefs defense could again go without linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and has been without safety Eric Berry (heel) all season. Teams have found easy pickings downfield without a constant pass rush.
The unit never forced New England to punt in a loss that leaves the Chiefs just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Kansas City, which will benefit from the return of linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), is allowing more yards (468.2) on average than any NFL team.
Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) and safety Shawn Williams were all injured in the Pittsburgh defeat and could be out. Running back Giovani Bernard, tight end Tyler Kroft and center Billy Price (foot) appear as if they could remain out.
Panthers-Eagles Capsule Preview
CAROLINA (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Eagles by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 2-3, Eagles 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Panthers 28-23, Oct. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Redskins 23-17; Eagles beat Giants 34-13
AP
CAROLINA (3-2) at PHILADELPHIA (3-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Eagles by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 2-3, Eagles 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Panthers 28-23, Oct. 17, 2017
LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Redskins 23-17; Eagles beat Giants 34-13
AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 12, Eagles No. 10
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (4), PASS (26)
PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14T), RUSH (15), PASS (15)
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (14), PASS (20)
EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (23)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Panthers coach Ron Rivera was Philadelphia’s linebackers coach 1999-2003. … Panthers WR Torrey Smith started for Eagles last season. … Panthers face third straight NFC East opponent. … Panthers visit defending Super Bowl champion third straight season. … QB Cam Newton has been sacked only eight times. Newton leads NFL with 115.7 passer rating in red zone to go with five TDs passing and three TDs rushing. … RB Christian McCaffrey has 587 scrimmage yards but only one TD. … LB Luke Kuechly has 67 tackles, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and two interceptions, including 49-yard TD return, in last eight vs. NFC East. … LB Thomas Davis plays second game after serving four-game suspension for violating league’s policy on performance enhancers. … DE Mario Addison has seven sacks in his past eight road games. … Eagles are 17-4 at home since 2016. … Eagles have ranked first in time of possession since coach Doug Pederson arrived in 2016. … Eagles rank first in opponent red-zone TD efficiency at 34.8 percent. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown at least one TD in last 19 games played, longest streak in franchise history and second-longest active streak behind Andrew Luck (28). … Wentz has thrown 133 consecutive passes without a pick. His longest streak is 135 passes. … RB Darren Sproles expected to return after missing five games with hamstring injury. … Zach Ertz ranks second in receptions (48) behind Adam Thielen (58) and leads all TEs in yards (480). … DE Michael Bennett is tied with James Harrison for second-most sacks (56) by undrafted player since 2009, trailing Cameron Wake (93). … Fantasy tip: McCaffrey might not pile up a ton of yards rushing vs. Eagles but he should catch plenty of passes and pile up total yards.
Bills-Colts Preview Capsule
BUFFALO (2-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Colts by 6½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 3-3, Indianapolis 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 37-31-1
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Colts 13-7, OT, Dec. 10, 2017.
LAST WEEK — Bills lost to Texans 20-13; Colts lost to Jets 42-34
BUFFALO (2-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Colts by 6½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 3-3, Indianapolis 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 37-31-1
LAST MEETING — Bills beat Colts 13-7, OT, Dec. 10, 2017.
LAST WEEK — Bills lost to Texans 20-13; Colts lost to Jets 42-34
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 27, Colts No. 30
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (20, PASS (32).
BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (6).
COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (10).
COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (26).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills have won three of last four in series, dating to 2010. … Buffalo faces second straight road game vs. AFC South foe. … QB Josh Allen left last week’s game with sprained right elbow. Backup Nathan Peterman had interception returned for TD — decisive score in loss at Houston. … Peterman started in last season’s blizzard vs. Colts and helped lead Bills to victory, but Buffalo plans to start Derek Anderson. … WR Kelvin Benjamin has 10 receptions this season despite being targeted 32 times. … Bills allowed 21 sacks in first four games, just three in last two. …LB Jerry Hughes faces rematch with team that drafted him in first round in 2010. … Bills’ defense is tied for league lead with seven fumble recoveries. … Former Bills Jim Kelly, John Kidd and Thurman Thomas are among those expected to attend Frank Reich’s first game as head coach against former team he led to greatest comeback in NFL history. … Colts began week as one of five one-win teams in league. … Indy has lost four straight overall and five of last six at Lucas Oil Stadium. … Colts will try for fifth time to win game No. 300 since moving to Indy in 1984. … K Adam Vinatieri needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s career scoring record (2,544 points). Andersen played high school football in Indy. … QB Andrew Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in league-high 29 consecutive games and will move into tie with Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for No. 8 by extending streak to 30. … Luck has thrown career-high 164 passes over last three games, with Colts topping 400 yards in total offense each time. … TE Eric Ebron has six TD receptions, matching personal best for single season. … Indy defense has forced two or more turnovers in four of six games this season. … Game features two of NFL’s best rookie linebackers: Darius Leonard and Tremaine Edmunds. Both are ranked among leagues’ top four in tackles. Fantasy tip: With receiving corps depleted, Luck has been finding tight ends more often. That makes Ebron wise pick this week — if he stays healthy.
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.
Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bills turn to QB Anderson with Colts, Luck up next
The Buffalo Bills are turning to journeyman quarterback Derek Anderson against an Indianapolis Colts team that is struggling despite the return of Andrew Luck.
Buffalo (2-4) will be the first NFL team to use a third starting quarterback this season on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Rookie Josh Allen is week-to-week after spraining his elbow in last week’s loss to the 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Opening week starter Nathan Peterman came on in relief and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for the winning touchdown.
Anderson, who has a 20-27 record as a starter in Cleveland, Arizona and Carolina in his 12-year career, attempted only eight passes as a backup with the Panthers last season. He was signed on Oct. 9 to be a veteran mentor for Allen, giving him limited time to learn the Bills’ offense and gain familiarity with his new teammates.
“It’s football. Things that happen in this game never amaze me,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be ready at all times and I was fully aware of what I was getting myself into coming here. Obviously, not ideal, but we’re going to do what we can.”
With Allen unable to practice on Wednesday and Bills coach Sean McDermott determined that even under less-than-ideal circumstances, Anderson gives Buffalo a better chance to win than Peterman, who has compiled a 29.9 passer rating with nine interceptions on 79 attempts in his two-year career.
“That’s always part of the evaluation,” McDermott said. “One piece, not all of it. I feel like this is the right decision for our football team right now.”
For the Colts (1-5), Luck has returned from the shoulder injury that cost him most of last season and leads the NFL in pass attempts (288) and completions (186). He’s also thrown a league-high eight interceptions, the most of any quarterback and one fewer than the Bills and Buccaneers quarterbacks have combined for.
Indianapolis has also been plagued by dropped passes, fumbles and penalties that have forced them to play from behind in most of their losses.
“We, I, do things that are stupid – it’s the only word that comes to mind. We do some silly things to ourselves,” Luck said. “But having fun playing? I’m having fun playing. The results are not where they need to be. We need to improve as an offensive unit. We all need to improve.”
Luck faces a Bills defense that has improved significantly over the past few weeks. After allowing 75 points through the first six quarters of the season, Buffalo has given up just 46 points over the last 18 quarters and has risen up to third in the NFL in yards allowed (311.6 per game).
The Colts could benefit from the return of Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday but is working toward a return to game action this week, even if he is not yet 100 percent.
“The guys need me,” Hilton said. “So I’m here for them.”
Safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (non-injury absence) and defensive tackle Marcus Hunt (knee) have all returned to practice after being inactive for the Colts’ last game. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), receiver Ryan Grant (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Aside from Allen, kick returner Taiwan Jones (neck) is the only other injured player for Buffalo. Left guard Vladimir Ducasse (knee) and defensive end Trent Murphy (ankle) were limited in practice while defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given veteran rest days.
–Field Level Media