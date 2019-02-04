Belichick: MVP Edelman hardest worker I’ve coached
Belichick: MVP Edelman hardest worker I’ve coached
ATLANTA – Julian Edelman is going to Disney World.
A flier draft pick – No. 232 in 2009 – from the Mid-American Conference, Edelman earned MVP honors Sunday for his latest standout performance in a Super Bowl. Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards and gained eight yards on one rushing attempt.
Introduced Monday morning as MVP of Super Bowl LIII by commissioner Roger Goodell, who noted his “off the charts” playoff performances, Edelman will extend his latest ride with a parade this afternoon at Disney World. By Tuesday at noon, Edelman should be near the end of his third victory parade in Boston.
“To see how this team grinded and worked each week, when things weren’t at its best, we constantly tried to improve,” Edelman said. “A resilient group. One you’ll never forget.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning Edelman is one of the players he never could forget, putting him in a class with wide receiver Troy Brown and Mike Vrabel.
“No one has worked harder in my career to develop his skills and his craft at a position he’d never played,” Belichick said.
Edelman caught 26 passes in the three playoff wins this postseason, going for 151 yards against the Chargers, 96 yards at Kansas City and polishing it off with his MVP performance Sunday. Edelman caught passes on all three scoring drives for New England.
“I’m just so proud and happy to be a part of the team,” Edelman said. “Guys that just battled, brought their lunchpail, hard hat to work. A lot of noises out there – we just continued to try to get better.”
New England converted only three third downs Sunday night – all Edelman receptions. But when asked what his favorite play in the victory was, Edelman went off script.
“The knee at the end,” he said with a smile barely visible through a thicket-level beard.
A close friend and confidant of quarterback Tom Brady, Edelman found Brady immediately after the game for a celebratory embrace.
“He just said, ‘I’m proud of you.’ That was big,” Edelman said. “It’s pretty flattering. He’s a fighter. It’s a flattering comment to hear that from a guy you look up to.”
Edelman credited Brady for coming through in the clutch.
“He’s just an awesome player, great teammate, friend, and I’m so proud of everything he’s done for our team,” Brady said.
Belichick recalled Monday, a few hours after the party in celebration of Super Bowl LIII ended in downtown Atlanta, unearthing Edelman as a seventh-round pick from Kent State playing like he belonged on the same field with Ohio State.
“It’s an incredible story. He played the game with an intensity that was hard for them to handle,” Belichick said. “I go back to his first playoff game against the Ravens, he was probably our best player on the field. He played that game the way he played the Ohio State game against Kent State. We didn’t play very well that day. But I know he did. He caught a slip screen, broke about five tackles for a first down.”
“He’s there every day competing against himself trying to get better,” Belichick said.
Following Sunday’s effort, Edelman, 32, now ranks second all-time in playoff receiving yards with 1,412. Edelman has at least five receptions in 13 consecutive postseason games, the longest streak in playoff history. His 115 career postseason receptions rank second in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the record with 151 career catches in the playoffs.
Not all celebrated Edelman’s honor.
USA Today published an editorial Monday arguing Edelman shouldn’t even have been on the field due to the performance-enhancing drug violation, revealed when the 198-pound receiver was suspended four games to start the 2018 season.
Edelman, who missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL, said he was driven by watching New England lose in the Super Bowl last season to the Philadelphia Eagles.
“My head was down, just trying to go out and try to win ball games and help the team,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins to introduce Flores as head coach
Report: Dolphins to introduce Flores as head coach
New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is expected
Report: Dolphins to introduce Flores as head coach
New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is expected to be introduced as head coach of the Miami Dolphins at a 4 p.m. ET press conference on Monday in Davie, Fla., according to multiple reports.
Flores, New England’s defensive play-caller, helped shut down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Flores won four Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff.
“The players did a great job of giving ’em different looks,” Flores said in the victorious New England locker room on Sunday night. “We talked about stopping the run, we talked about limiting big plays … defending the deep part of the field.”
Flores spent 11 seasons learning at the knee of Bill Belichick and was promoted in the 2018 offseason, when Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was named head coach of the Detroit Lions. He turns 38 later this month.
Flores becomes the fourth permanent head coach of the Dolphins since 2008. He follows Adam Gase, who was fired only to be hired by another AFC East division team, the New York Jets.
Per multiple reports, former New England assistant Patrick Graham (2009-15) and current receivers coach Chad O’Shea will join Flores with the Dolphins. Graham reportedly will become defensive coordinator and O’Shea will serve as offensive coordinator.
Graham was linebackers coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. O’Shea is finishing his 10th season with New England.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs, Patriots early Super Bowl LIV betting favorites
Chiefs, Patriots early Super Bowl LIV betting favorites
Reigning
Chiefs, Patriots early Super Bowl LIV betting favorites
Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl next season, according to one Las Vegas sportsbook.
The Chiefs are 6-1 at Westgate SuperBook, jumping ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Those three teams are 8-1.
At 14-1 are the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
DraftKings, however, made the Patriots, Chiefs and Rams the favorite to win the next Super Bowl. And New England was the favorite in the opening line set by BetOnline and William Hill.
Super Bowl LIV will be played on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
–Field Level Media
Fowler jumps to No. 8 in world rankings
Fowler jumps to No. 8 in world rankings
Fowler jumps to No. 8 in world rankings
Rickie Fowler vaulted six spots to No. 8 in the official world golf rankings on Monday following his fifth career PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
There were no changes among the top seven, with England’s Justin Rose remaining No. 1 despite a missed cut at the Saudi International. Brooks Koepka is still No. 2 following a tie for 57th, but Dustin Johnson closed the gap considerably with his victory in the inaugural event on the European Tour.
Justin Thomas is No. 4, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, Spain’s Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Fowler. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Italy’s Francesco Molinari each dropped one spot to close out the top 10.
Fowler fell to No. 14 following a tie for 66th at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, but he earned 56 points for Sunday’s victory. He reached as high as sixth in the rankings last year.
Despite a difficult closing stretch on Sunday, Matt Kuchar continued his rise up the rankings. He is now No. 20 following a tie for fourth in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is also second in the FedEx Cup standings behind Schauffele.
–Field Level Media
Patriots topple Rams in SB LIII for sixth title in 18 years
Patriots topple Rams in SB LIII for sixth title in 18 years Patriots topple Rams in SB LIII for sixth title in 18 years
The New England Patriots claimed the Lombardi Trophy for a record-tying sixth time, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a Super Bowl LIII slugfest Sunday in Atlanta.
A clash of generations at quarterback and head coach, this was billed as a battle between 41-year-old Tom Brady and 66-year-old Bill Belichick of New England and 24-year-old Jared Goff and 33-year-old Sean McVay of Los Angeles.
Instead it was the placekickers, punters and the defensive play-callers, Wade Phillips of the Rams and Brian Flores of the Patriots, who controlled much of the action — or lack thereof. It was the first Super Bowl without a touchdown by either team through three quarters, and the lowest-scoring Super Bowl (3-3) entering the fourth. It finished as the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all-time, fewer than Super Bowl VII (21 points).
“It’s sweet,” Belichick said while accepting the Lombardi Trophy. “Everybody counted us out, from the beginning of the season to midseason, but we’re still here.”
Brady being Brady, he came through when it mattered and helped the Patriots match the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl rings.
Taking over at their own 31 after the Rams’ ninth punt, the Patriots marched 69 yards in five plays to score the game’s only touchdown and take a 10-3 lead with 7:00 to play. Brady was 4-for-4 for 67 yards on the drive, including a 29-yarder to Rob Gronkowski to set up Sony Michel’s 2-yard touchdown run. It was the rookie’s sixth TD of the postseason.
The Rams roared right back, driving to the New England 27 in five plays. On the sixth play, Stephon Gilmore and Duron Harmon broke up a potential touchdown catch by Brandin Cooks. On the seventh play, Gilmore picked off an errant throw to Cooks with 4:17 left as Goff tried to avoid a Patriots blitz.
“To be honest, I couldn’t believe he threw it,” Gilmore told reporters afterward of the play.
Capping a nine-play, 72-yard drive, Stephen Gostkowski then iced the game for the Patriots with his second field goal. His 41-yarder stretched the lead to 10 with 1:12 remaining.
Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards and one interception. Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards to claim Super Bowl MVP honors, and Michel rushed 18 times for 94 yards.
“It was an unbelievable year,” Brady told CBS on the field after the game. “We just fought through it more so than anything. It’s unbelievable to win this game. … We’ve been this far and lost, which is really tough. I wish we had played a little better on offense, but we won and it’s unbelievable.
“… I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”
Goff finished 19 of 38 for 229 yards and the one pick. Cooks had eight grabs for 120 yards.
“It kills,” Goff said of the loss, calling it the toughest of his life. “It hurts. … It hurts me knowing how well our defense played, against that team, against Tom, and us not holding up our end of the bargain. It’s our job to score points and we didn’t do that tonight.”
McVay put plenty of blame on himself.
“I’m pretty numb right now,” he told reporters. “Definitely I got out-coached, and I didn’t do nearly enough for our football team.”
After eight straight Johnny Hekker punts to begin the game, the Rams made it 3-3 on Greg Zuerlein’s 53-yard field goal with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Los Angeles left some points on the field, however, as three plays earlier, Goff was late throwing to a wide-open Cooks in the back of the end zone, with the throw broken up by Jason McCourty.
“I just took off,” McCourty said of the play, in which he came from across the field for the breakup. “I saw Cooks wide open and really wasn’t sure if I was gonna get there in time, but I was able to get the ball out and we were able to live to see another play.”
After two weeks of buildup, the showdown started slowly with the ninth scoreless first quarter in Super Bowl history. The Patriots have been involved in five of those — and won all five. New England took a 3-0 lead into halftime on Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Rams had more punts (six) in the first half than first downs (two) or completions (five). The NFL’s No. 2 offense in both scoring and yards during the regular season, L.A. reached intermission with 57 total yards.
“We weren’t great on third downs today,” C.J. Anderson told NFL Network. “Couldn’t extend drives.”
The Patriots tallied 12 first downs and gained 195 yards in the half but mustered only three points, despite four trips inside the Rams’ 35. Gostkowski missed his first field-goal attempt (46 yards), and Brady had the half’s only turnover, a deflected interception on his first pass attempt. New England also failed on fourth-and-1 late in the half.
Neither team reached the red zone before the break. It was the second-lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history. The Pittsburgh Steelers led the Minnesota Vikings 2-0 at halftime in Super Bowl IX.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Brady says he plans to return
Patriots' Brady says he plans to return
Patriots’ Brady says he plans to return
Tom Brady made history by winning his sixth Super Bowl ring Sunday night.
Now, Brady is determined to win No. 7. He shook his head when asked whether he might step away after his record-setting victory.
“It doesn’t change anything,” Brady said in a postgame interview with CBS. “I can’t wait to spend some time with my family and my kids and my wife. I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us.”
The 41-year-old quarterback completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He was picked off once.
Questions about Brady’s future have persisted for several seasons, but he shows no signs of slowing down. He passed for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns during the regular season and has thrown for 517 touchdowns in his career.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Edelman snags Super Bowl MVP
Patriots WR Edelman snags Super Bowl MVP Patriots WR Edelman snags Super Bowl MVP
ATLANTA — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII.
Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards to help New England claim a second Super Bowl in three seasons. He caught one of the most memorable passes in Super Bowl history to help New England rally over the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.
Edelman, who began the season serving a four-game suspension, is the first wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP in 10 years. He is the seventh wide receiver in Super Bowl history to be named MVP.
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Edelman said. “We knew, it’s just about taking one play at a time. It’s about being resilient.”
The high-scoring Rams were held to three points in Super Bowl LIII, prompting Edelman to say he didn’t deserve the MVP award.
“They should be the MVP — the whole D,” Edelman said.
Edelman, 32, now ranks second all-time in playoff receiving yards with 1,412. Edelman has at least five receptions in 13 consecutive postseason games, the longest streak in playoff history. His 115 career postseason receptions rank second in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice holds the record with 151 career catches in the playoffs.
“We just kept grinding it out, grinding it out,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said.
Rookie running back Sony Michel scored the only touchdown in the game.
“We’ve got a saying, ‘Do your job,'” Michel said. “That’s what we all did.”
Quarterback Tom Brady was MVP of four of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins. Edelman joins Brady and wide receiver Deion Branch, who was MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, as players to earn the award in Patriots’ Super Bowl wins.
Edelman also had one rushing attempt for eight yards.
Brady did not throw a touchdown pass, but Edelman had receptions on each of the Patriots’ scoring drives.
“It wasn’t pretty. I’ll take any ugly win over a pretty loss,” Edelman said.
–Field Level Media
Rams RB Gurley insists knee is ‘fine’
Rams RB Gurley insists knee is 'fine' Rams RB Gurley insists knee is ‘fine’
Despite another game with less than his typical workload, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley insisted his left knee is healthy following Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.
“I know there’s been a lot of concern about my knee but I really am fine,” Gurley told reporters after the game, in which he had 10 carries for 35 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard. He also had a 13-yard carry wiped out by a holding penalty.
Gurley said he had an MRI on the knee after the Rams’ Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but asked if he was limited at all on Sunday, he replied, “Nah, I was fine, man. I felt good.”
He also told reporters the knee doesn’t need more time to heal or any surgical procedure.
Gurley sat out the team’s final two regular-season games but racked up 115 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries in the divisional playoffs against the Cowboys. In the conference championship against the Saints, he finished with just five touches and played fewer snaps than C.J. Anderson after a pair of early drops.
On Sunday, Gurley got the slightly heavier workload (11 touches to nine), but neither back was effective, as Anderson finished with seven carries for 22 yards.
“I’m just — whenever my name is called in the game, I’m ready,” Gurley said. “But like I said, we’ve got a good running back in C.J., so obviously he’s going to come in as well, and I’ve got to take advantage of my opportunities when I get the chance as well.”
Through 14 games this season, Gurley averaged 18.3 carries for 89.4 yards and 4.2 receptions for 41.4 yards per game, scoring 21 total touchdowns. He signed a contract extension before the season that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history at $14.375 million annually.
–Field Level Media
Patriots TE Gronkowski non-committal on future
Patriots TE Gronkowski non-committal on future Patriots TE Gronkowski non-committal on future
Fresh off his third Super Bowl championship, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not want to comment about his NFL future Sunday night.
Instead, the 29-year-old said he wanted to enjoy the moment and be with his teammates. Questions have persisted about whether Gronkowski might call it quits on a grueling career that has included significant injuries and multiple surgeries.
“It’s really not about that tonight, it’s about celebrating with my team tonight,” Gronkowski said in a postgame interview with NFL Network. “I’m going to take a few weeks, a week or two, see where I’m at, make a decision from there. But tonight it’s about celebrating with the team, celebrating with everyone. We were grinding, what, seven months since training camp, putting the work on. It paid off, and now it’s time to celebrate.”
Gronkowski hauled in six catches for 87 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. His 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter helped to set up Sony Michel’s 2-yard rushing touchdown, which put New England ahead for good.
The nine-year veteran tight end credited Tom Brady with putting the ball in a perfect spot.
“On that play, we saw that there was a matchup right there,” Gronkowski said. “There was a linebacker on me, and that’s when I knew the ball was going to come to me. I knew Tom was going to throw it up there and (I could) just run up and make the play. It was a crucial play, and Sony just did the job finishing it off with a touchdown, which was awesome.”
Gronkowski was willing to clarify one question about his future: Yes, he planned to party Sunday night and beyond.
“Bill (Belichick) said he’s partying tonight, and I ain’t going to let him out-party me,” Gronkowski said with a grin.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders eye S.F. Giants’ stadium in 2019
Report: Raiders eye S.F. Giants' stadium in 2019
Still a year away from moving
Report: Raiders eye S.F. Giants’ stadium in 2019
Still a year away from moving to Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders have reportedly reached a deal with the San Francisco Giants to play in their baseball stadium in 2019.
The Raiders’ preference to spend next season in San Francisco was reported first by NBC Bay Area KNTV. NFL Network reports both the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL must approve the decision for it to become final.
Oracle Park, a stadium along the waterfront in San Francisco, was known as AT&T Park before its recent name change.
Las Vegas is set to welcome the Raiders for the 2020 season. The Raiders are searching for a one-year home after their lease expired at Oakland’s O.co Coliseum at the end of last season.
The team was expected to stay in the Bay Area one way or another, whether through a resolution at the Coliseum, or by sharing with the 49ers or MLB’s Giants.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked last week whether the Raiders might spend one season in San Diego.
“I think the hope of (Raiders owner Mark Davis) is to continue to be in the Bay Area with Raider fans,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Rams QB coach Taylor sidesteps questions about Bengals
Rams QB coach Taylor sidesteps questions about Bengals
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor
Rams QB coach Taylor sidesteps questions about Bengals
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to be named the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach on Monday, but he was not in the mood to talk about his next career move after Sunday’s Super Bowl loss against the New England Patriots.
The Rams mustered only three points in the defeat, and Jared Goff threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter.
“Going to finish everything up with these guys in this locker room that have given us their heart and soul and this coaching staff I’ve grown to be so close with,” Taylor said to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Tonight we focus on us, this team and relationships we built, and we will approach tomorrow when it comes.”
The disappointing ending followed a dazzling season for the Rams, who finished 13-3 to capture the NFC West crown. Taylor drew praise for his work with Goff, a third-year standout who passed for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games.
The Bengals reportedly opted to go young with Taylor, 35, who is set to replace longtime coach Marvin Lewis. Cincinnati has missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and Lewis finished 0-7 in the postseason in 16 years with the franchise.
–Field Level Media
Saints fire back at Rams via social media
Saints fire back at Rams via social media Saints fire back at Rams via social media
The New Orleans Saints’ players and fans did not hold back as they watched the Los Angeles Rams struggle in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Two weeks earlier, the Saints watched in disbelief as a controversial non-call contributed to their overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC title game. The league later admitted that its officials blew the call, but that provided little solace to New Orleans’ players and fans.
The Rams’ 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots on sports’ biggest stage seemed to help. A little.
“Y’all better score more than 3 points in that new stadium,” Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted.
“Don’t cry now LA,” added Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune spoke volumes with a Monday front page that was almost entirely blank, but for five words.
“Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?” a headline asked.
New Orleans was not the only city to give the cold shoulder to the Rams. In St. Louis, which the Rams called home from 1995 until leaving in 2016, radio station KMOX-AM replayed Game 6 of the 2011 World Series between the Cardinals and Texas Rangers — a comeback win thanks to David Freese’s heroics — as the Super Bowl took place.
–Field Level Media
Fowler survives triple bogey to win Phoenix Open
Fowler survives triple bogey to win Phoenix Open
Fowler survives triple bogey to win Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler recovered from a back-side triple-bogey to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fowler’s final-round 3-over-par 74 came with birdies on two of the final four holes after his lead disappeared at TPC Scottsdale.
Fowler finished at 17-under 267 to win by two shots over South Africa’s Branden Grace, whose final-round 69 wasn’t enough.
A year ago, Fowler couldn’t hold a lead in this tournament entering the final round. This time, he had a four-shot cushion, and he saw that vanish.
Fowler pulled even with Grace thanks to a birdie on the par-5 No. 15. Another birdie at the par-4 No. 17 after Grace took a bogey on the 17th gave Fowler a two-shot edge. Then Grace hit into the water on No. 17, proving costly.
Fowler had been pumped up by then as he drove the green on the par-4 17th with a chance at an eagle putt.
But it wasn’t easy from there. Fowler’s tee shot on the 18th ended up buried in the tall grass strips located in a fairway sand trap. Two shots later, he had a short putt for par to clinch the title.
Fowler, 30, secured his fifth victory on the PGA Tour. It came despite the highest final-round score in the tournament’s history.
Fowler made triple at the par-4 11th when his approach rolled past the pin, over the green and into the water behind the green, which was deemed a penalty area. The ball rolled back into the water, costing him another stroke, before Fowler finally got up and down for a 7. He followed up with a bogey 4 on the par-3 No. 12.
Justin Thomas, who contended all week, had three birdies during his final-round 72 and ended up third at 14 under.
Matt Kuchar, who joined Thomas and Fowler in the final group, shot 75 and faded to a tie for fourth at 12 under. He shared that with Bubba Watson (71) and Chez Reavie (68)
Fowler’s double bogey on No. 5 created the first notable movement on the leaderboard, softened some because Kuchar and Thomas both took bogeys on the hole.
Defending champion Gary Woodland closed with 72 for his worst round of the tournament and finished tied for seventh at 11-under.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Saints give DC Allen new deal
Reports: Saints give DC Allen new deal Reports: Saints give DC Allen new deal
The New Orleans Saints signed defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to a new contract, according to multiple reports on Sunday.
According to Sports Illustrated, Allen received a three-year deal.
Allen, 46, joined the Saints in 2015 as a defensive assistant in 2015 and was promoted to coordinator midway through the year after the firing of Rob Ryan. The Saints were historically bad on defense in 2015 and not much better in 2016, but the group has finished 10th (2017) and 14th (2018) in points allowed over the last two seasons. They also finished 17th in yards in 2017 before improving to 14th this season.
Allen is in his second stint with the Saints after holding two different positions from 2006-10. He also has been the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos (2011) and head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2012-14).
–Field Level Media
Patriots lead Rams, 3-0, at halftime in SB LIII slugfest
Patriots lead Rams, 3-0, at halftime in SB LIII slugfest Patriots lead Rams, 3-0, at halftime in SB LIII slugfest
After a scoreless first quarter, Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal with 10:29 remaining in the second quarter gave the New England Patriots a 3-0 lead against the listless Los Angeles Rams at halftime of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.
The Rams punted on all six of their first-half possessions, picking up just two first downs. The NFL’s No. 2 offense in both scoring and yards during the regular season, Los Angeles reached intermission with 57 total yards.
After missing from 46 yards in the opening quarter, Gostkowski converted his second attempt to cap a seven-play, 39-yard drive. The Patriots tallied 12 first downs and gained 195 yards in the half, as 41-year-old Tom Brady completed 15 of 25 passes for 160 yards with one interception. Julian Edelman had seven catches for 93 yards.
The Rams crossed midfield three times — but only barely. They were stopped at the New England 49 once and the 47 twice, the second time with about four minutes left in the half. Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacked Jared Goff for a 14-yard loss on third-and-2 to force another Rams three-and-out.
Los Angeles star Todd Gurley started and rushed for 2 yards on the Rams’ first play from scrimmage, but had only two more touches in the half. Dealing with knee inflammation, Gurley missed the last two regular-season games and had only five touches in the NFC Championship at New Orleans.
After the Rams won the coin toss and deferred, the Patriots opened the action with a 38-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson. Following four straight running plays, Brady was intercepted on his first pass attempt of the game. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman deflected a throw intended for Chris Hogan, and linebacker Cory Littleton cradled it before it hit the ground at the 27-yard line.
Los Angeles couldn’t take advantage of the takeaway and gave it right back with a three-and-out.
Starting from its own 12, New England drove 60 yards in 11 plays but came up empty when Gostkowski’s 46-yard attempt missed wide left. Patriots coach Bill Belichick used two timeouts on the drive, the second with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had his first catch on the drive, a 19-yard gain that took the Pats into Rams territory.
The Rams crossed midfield on their second possession before Johnny Hekker came on to punt for the second time. L.A. tried to draw New England offsides on fourth-and-3 at the Patriots’ 42-yard line with no luck, taking a delay of game penalty.
Despite getting inside the Rams’ 35-yard line on each of their first two possessions, the Patriots failed to score a first-quarter touchdown for the ninth time in nine Brady-Belichick Super Bowl appearances. After a failure on fourth-and-1 late in the half, New England had just three points to show on four trips inside the Los Angeles 35.
New England’s third possession stalled after John Franklin-Myers sacked and stripped Brady near midfield, with center David Andrews recovering the loose ball. It was the first sack allowed by the Patriots this postseason.
It was the ninth scoreless first quarter in Super Bowl history, with the Patriots now involved in five of them (they won the previous four).
–Field Level Media
Patriots lead Rams, 3-0, halfway through slugfest
Patriots lead Rams, 3-0, halfway through slugfest Patriots lead Rams, 3-0, halfway through slugfest
After a scoreless first quarter, Stephen Gostkowski’s 42-yard field goal with 10:29 remaining in the second quarter gave the New England Patriots a 3-0 lead against the listless Los Angeles Rams at halftime of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.
The Rams punted on all six of their first-half possessions, picking up just two first downs. The NFL’s No. 2 offense in both scoring and yards during the regular season, Los Angeles reached intermission with 57 total yards.
After missing from 46 yards in the opening quarter, Gostkowski converted his second attempt to cap a seven-play, 39-yard drive. The Patriots tallied 12 first downs and gained 195 yards in the half, as 41-year-old Tom Brady completed 15 of 25 passes for 160 yards with one interception. Julian Edelman had seven catches for 93 yards.
The Rams crossed midfield three times — but only barely. They were stopped at the New England 49 once and the 47 twice, the second time with about four minutes left in the half. Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacked Jared Goff for a 14-yard loss on third-and-2 to force another Rams three-and-out.
Los Angeles star Todd Gurley started and rushed for 2 yards on the Rams’ first play from scrimmage, but had only two more touches in the half. Dealing with knee inflammation, Gurley missed the last two regular-season games and had only five touches in the NFC Championship at New Orleans.
After the Rams won the coin toss and deferred, the Patriots opened the action with a 38-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson. Following four straight running plays, Brady was intercepted on his first pass attempt of the game. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman deflected a throw intended for Chris Hogan, and linebacker Cory Littleton cradled it before it hit the ground at the 27-yard line.
Los Angeles couldn’t take advantage of the takeaway and gave it right back with a three-and-out.
Starting from its own 12, New England drove 60 yards in 11 plays but came up empty when Gostkowski’s 46-yard attempt missed wide left. Patriots coach Bill Belichick used two timeouts on the drive, the second with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had his first catch on the drive, a 19-yard gain that took the Pats into Rams territory.
The Rams crossed midfield on their second possession before Johnny Hekker came on to punt for the second time. L.A. tried to draw New England offsides on fourth-and-3 at the Patriots’ 42-yard line with no luck, taking a delay of game penalty.
Despite getting inside the Rams’ 35-yard line on each of their first two possessions, the Patriots failed to score a first-quarter touchdown for the ninth time in nine Brady-Belichick Super Bowl appearances. After a failure on fourth-and-1 late in the half, New England had just three points to show on four trips inside the Los Angeles 35.
New England’s third possession stalled after John Franklin-Myers sacked and stripped Brady near midfield, with center David Andrews recovering the loose ball. It was the first sack allowed by the Patriots this postseason.
It was the ninth scoreless first quarter in Super Bowl history, with the Patriots now involved in five of them (they won the previous four).
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Chung ruled out with arm injury
Patriots' Chung ruled out with arm injury Patriots’ Chung ruled out with arm injury
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung left the field with his right arm in an air cast during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII.
Chung, 31, was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game by the Patriots, and CBS reported on the broadcast he headed straight to the X-ray room.
Chung was injured while attempting a tackle against Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. He reached in with his right arm, which was crunched between Gurley and Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Trainers attended to Chung as he slumped on the ground. A cart came on to the field, but Chung walked off under his own power as the cart followed slowly behind him and several trainers.
Chung finished the regular season with 84 tackles and an interception. The 10-year pro has 727 career tackles and 11 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton may recover by training camp
Panthers QB Newton may recover by training camp
Carolina Panthers quarterback
Panthers QB Newton may recover by training camp
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton might be ready for training camp after his recent shoulder surgery, ESPN reported on Sunday.
At minimum, Newton is expected to be ready well in time for the start of the 2019 regular season, per the report.
Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder after battling discomfort over the second half of the 2018 season before eventually being shut down with two games remaining.
The team hasn’t yet announced a timetable for Newton’s return.
This marks the second time in three offseasons that Newton has undergone surgery on his passing shoulder.
The former NFL MVP was optimistic about the shoulder in a radio appearance on Wednesday.
“It’s good. It’s good,” Newton told radio station 680 The Fan in Atlanta, adding, “It’s better than I thought it would be. With so much going on throughout this season, I was in fear to see what actually was wrong.”
Newton passed for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions last season. Carolina started strong at 6-2 but collapsed with seven straight losses and ended up at 7-9.
–Field Level Media
Report: Seahawks, Wilson yet to talk extension
Report: Seahawks, Wilson yet to talk extension Report: Seahawks, Wilson yet to talk extension
The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson have yet to have any contract discussions as he approaches the final year of his contract, ESPN reported Sunday.
Per the report, the sides have not mentioned interest to each other in extending the deal, or talked about what an extension might look like.
Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at his end-of-season press conference that signing Wilson to an extension was “very much in our plans” for the offseason, but this deal is expected to take some time. According to ESPN, it will likely exceed Aaron Rodgers’ $33.5 million annual average for the largest in NFL history, and could be complicated by the possibility of a work stoppage in 2021 when the CBA expires.
Wilson’s last extension — as he was entering the final year of his rookie contract — came on the first day of Seahawks training camp in 2015, at the end of July.
The 30-year-old will make $17 million in 2019, the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million contract that ranked narrowly behind Rodgers for the largest annual average in NFL history at the time it was signed.
Wilson is coming off of a terrific season, setting a career high in touchdown passes (35) despite his fewest attempts (427) in a season since 2013. He also set a personal best in passer rating (110.9) and equaled a career low in interceptions (seven), while earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod in seven NFL seasons.
Wilson hasn’t missed a start since the team drafted him 75th overall in 2012, and he’s gone 75-36-1 in the regular season as a starter. He has gone 8-5 in the postseason, although the Seahawks haven’t won a playoff game since 2016 after winning at least one in each of his first five seasons.
–Field Level Media
Trump says he wouldn’t ‘steer’ son toward football
Trump says he wouldn't 'steer' son toward football Trump says he wouldn’t ‘steer’ son toward football
President Donald Trump said that he wouldn’t encourage his youngest son to play football, citing the dangers of the sport.
Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Trump was asked in a wide-ranging interview about his son, Barron, and football.
“It’s a very good question,” Trump said when asked if he would allow Barron to play. “If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”
Barron, who turns 13 next month, plays soccer.
“He’s liking soccer. And a lot of people, including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly,” Trump said. “I just don’t like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football. I mean, it’s a dangerous sport and I think it’s really tough. I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn’t solved the problem.
“So, you know, I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son? Well I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football. So. It’s not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it.”
Former President Barack Obama, the father of two daughters, said in a 2014 interview that he would not allow his son, if he had one, to play pro football.
Also Sunday, Trump addressed his relationship with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Trump has been extremely critical of players who chose to kneel or sit during the pregame national anthem. He said believes he and Goodell have put aside their differences.
“I think so. I mean I was just one that felt very important, you can’t be kneeling for the national anthem. You have to respect our flag and our country,” he said. “I want that as president and I’d want that as a citizen. … But they haven’t been kneeling and they have been respecting the flag and their ratings have been terrific ever since. And a lot of good things happened.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs ban fan they say aimed laser at Brady
Report: Chiefs ban fan they say aimed laser at Brady
Report: Chiefs ban fan they say aimed laser at Brady
A Kansas City Chiefs fan who allegedly aimed a laser pointer at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game soon will face legal charges, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Chiefs, Schefter said, were able to identify the fan through eyewitness accounts and videotapes. They are not waiting for a verdict in court, however. The team already has issued a lifetime ban at Arrowhead Stadium for the fan, and the Chiefs reportedly are pushing for “the harshest penalty possible” to deter similar incidents in the future.
Local police reportedly initially wanted to charge the fan with disorderly conduct.
The NFL had said it would investigate a report by a Kansas City television station that showed the incident. KMBC shot video that showed a green dot flickering around Brady’s shoulder and face before he threw an interception in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots declined to comment on the report, and the Chiefs said they were not aware of the incident during the game, which New England won 37-31 in overtime.
The Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII at 6:30 p.m. ET.
–Field Level Media