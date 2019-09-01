Bears sign G Whitehair to a 5-year extension
Bears sign G Whitehair to a 5-year extension
The Chicago Bears signed guard Cody Whitehair to a five-year extension through the 2024 season on Sunday.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the deal’s value at $52.5 million with $27.5 million guaranteed.
Whitehair, 27, has started all 48 games since Chicago drafted him in the second round (56th overall) out of Kansas State in 2016. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract.
After making the Pro Bowl as a center in 2018, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Whitehair is moving to left guard this season with James Daniels taking over in the middle.
The Bears kick off the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday night against the visiting Green Bay Packers.
WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL
WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes
WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes to resume his NFL career next month.
The 30-year-old veteran tore his right Achilles tendon last November during a practice with the New Orleans Saints.
On Saturday, NFL Network’s Jane Slater shared a video clip of Bryant working out and catching passes.
“Healthy, moving fast and explosive,” receivers coach David Robinson said of Bryant, who hasn’t caught a pass in the NFL since 2017.
“I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year,” Bryant told Slater. “Mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”
A first-round pick in 2010, Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games over eight seasons with the Cowboys. He made three Pro Bowls and had three 1,000-yard seasons.
Cut by Dallas in April 2018, Bryant signed with New Orleans on Nov. 8 but landed on injured reserve with the Achilles injury two days later.
Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official
Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official
A trade sending tackle
Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official
A trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans became official on Sunday.
The Dolphins shipped Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2021 to Houston. In return, they will receive a pair of first-round picks — in 2020 and 2021 — a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.
Reports also emerged Sunday that the Texans will be paying part of the salary of pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, whom they traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Clowney refused to sign the franchise tender with the Texans and didn’t report to the team.
But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that to complete the deal to send Clowney to the Seahawks, the Texans agreed to pay Clowney a $7 million signing bonus, with Seattle picking up his $8 million salary.
In addition, Seattle agreed not to put the tag on Clowney after the 2019 season, he said.
The Texans traded Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, to the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.
Pineiro to start season as Bears kicker
Pineiro to start season as Bears kicker
Eddy Pineiro will start
Pineiro to start season as Bears kicker
Eddy Pineiro will start the season as the kicker for the Chicago Bears after an exhaustive offseason search to fill the position.
The Bears and Green Bay Packers kick off the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday at Soldier Field.
“He deserves it,” coach Matt Nagy said Sunday. “He earned every right to be our kicker.”
The team cut Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard attempt that would have given Chicago a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. The Bears lost 16-15 following the missed the kick with seconds remaining.
Parkey missed seven field goals and three extra points during the 2018 regular season.
In June, the Bears waived former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt, one of three kickers who took part at mandatory minicamp. More recently, the team released former Alliance of American Football kicker Elliott Fry.
Pineiro, 23, kicked collegiately at Florida and signed in May 2018 with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve in September and missed the season. The Bears acquired him in May for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In the preseason, he hit 8-of-9 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards.
Reports: Jets claim P/K Vedvik off waivers, cut Bertolet
Reports: Jets claim P/K Vedvik off waivers, cut Bertolet
The New York Jets
Reports: Jets claim P/K Vedvik off waivers, cut Bertolet
The New York Jets claimed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik off waivers on Sunday and released kicker Taylor Bertolet, according to multiple reports.
The Jets had inquired about acquiring Vedvik, 25, from the Ravens, but Baltimore traded him on Aug. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The Vikings cut Vedvik after he struggled in preseason games. He attempted four field goals – from 27, 37, 43 and 54 yards – and made only the 27-yarder. Over two preseasons with the Ravens, though, he hit 12 of 13 field goal tries.
Bertolet was 5 of 8 with a long of 56 yards, and he missed two of his four PAT tries this preseason.
The Jets signed Chandler Catanzaro in March, but he retired unexpectedly early in training camp.
Report: Dolphins trading LB Alonso to Saints
Report: Dolphins trading LB Alonso to Saints
The Miami Dolphins are trading linebacker Kiko Alonso
Report: Dolphins trading LB Alonso to Saints
The Miami Dolphins are trading linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reported Sunday.
Miami’s leading tackler in two of the past three seasons, Alonso reportedly requested a trade because of the team’s rebuilding status.
The Saints are sending third-year linebacker Vince Biegel to the Dolphins in exchange, per the report.
Alonso, 29, tallied 125 tackles in 2018 and registered 354 tackles and five interceptions in 46 games with Miami.
He has two years remaining on a four-year, $28.9 million contract he signed in 2017. His dead-cap figure for 2019 is only $2.55 million, according to Spotrac.
A fan favorite in Miami, Alonso was originally a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2013 out of Oregon. He started 16 games with the Bills and played in 11 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before joining the Dolphins in a March 2016 trade.
Biegel, 26, was Green Bay’s fourth-round pick in 2017. He played in nine games with the Packers that year and 14 games with the Saints last season, collecting a total of 14 tackles.
Report: Bears give G Whitehair 5-year, $52.5M extension
Luck calls Colts career 'the honor of a lifetime'
Reports: Cut McCoy to join Chiefs
NFL cuts roundup: Notes from every team as rosters trim to 53
NFL cuts roundup: Notes from every team as rosters trim to 53
With the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, here is a list of the most noteworthy cuts from each team:
Arizona Cardinals: Despite playing in 16 games with eight starts in his first two NFL seasons, wide receiver Chad Williams was cut by Arizona. A third-round pick out of Grambling State in 2017, Williams had 202 yards and a touchdown in his career. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals also cut receiver Pharoh Cooper. With veterans Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Crabtree and Damiere Byrd, along with second-year pro Christian Kirk and rookie KeeSean Johnson, the Cardinals carry a stacked receiving corps.
Atlanta Falcons: The team cut 10-year veteran tight end Logan Paulsen, the first of the team’s cuts to get to the 53-man limit. Paulsen started 10 games in his first season with the Falcons last season, catching nine balls for 91 yards and a score. But with Pro Bowler Austin Hooper entrenched as the starter and the team bringing in veteran Luke Stocker, the Falcons will likely go with youth should they keep a third tight end.
Baltimore Ravens: Among the Ravens’ cuts were some of the biggest names to have the ax fall on them, including pass rusher Shane Ray and receiver Michael Floyd. But also among the cuts were a pair of players who the Ravens will likely hope clear waivers and make it to their practice squad. Running back De’Lance Turner and linebacker Donald Payne both have playing experience and were viewed as potential keys on special teams. The Ravens lost Payne to a waiver claim two years ago to Jacksonville.
Buffalo Bills: Another team with big-name cuts is the Bills. Running back LeSean McCoy, defensive back Captain Munnerlyn and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud were all victims to a roster that continues to lean more heavily on youth. Safety Kurt Coleman was also among the cuts, though multiple outlets reported the team is hoping to re-sign him early next week. The team also cut undrafted free agent quarterback Tyree Jackson and former CFL standout receiver Duke Williams.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers released a trio of players who spent multiple seasons with the club and saw plenty of playing time: defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (two seasons, 18 games, 16 tackles), linebacker Jared Norris (three seasons, 28 games, one tackle) and running back Cameron Artis-Payne (four seasons, 32 games, three starts, 491 yards rushing, five total touchdowns).
Chicago Bears: Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick in 2016, was cut by Chicago. In three seasons in the Windy City, Bullard had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while playing in 46 of 48 possible games and starting five of them. Among the players reportedly cut who could end up on the Bears’ practice squad should they go unclaimed are running back Ryan Nall and cornerback John Franklin III.
Cincinnati Bengals: The biggest news to come out of Cincinnati on Saturday was not a roster but rather the placement of quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve with the likelihood the team will pursue an injury settlement with the former backup. The move means rookie Ryan Finley out of North Carolina State will likely begin the season the No. 2 quarterback behind Andy Dalton.
Cleveland Browns: Undrafted rookie safety J.T. Hassell, born with only two fingers on his left hand, was among the Browns’ cuts. Another player who failed to make the final roster is receiver Ishmael Hyman, who entered the team’s preseason finale Thursday night. But Hyman failed to make a catch on three straight targets before finishing with five catches for 61 yards. He is believed to be a practice squad candidate. And Jamie Gillan, “The Scottish Hammer,” beat out veteran Britton Colquitt for the punting job.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys are another team ending Saturday with only two quarterbacks on the active roster. In cutting Mike White and Taryn Christion, Dallas currently has starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush as the only quarterbacks on the 53-man squad. With Ezekiel Elliott still holding out, the Cowboys nonetheless carried only two tailbacks on the roster in Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris, plus fullback Jamize Olawale.
Denver Broncos: The Broncos are another team apparently going with a veteran starter and rookie backups in the quarterback room. The team cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan, whom the team signed last season and had as their No. 2 quarterback when preseason began. Now Joe Flacco will be backed up by rookies Brett Rypien and Drew Lock. In the secondary, the team cut Shamarko Thomas and Dymonte Thomas, a day after cutting Su’a Cravens, to trim one of its strongest position groups — safeties — to four.
Detroit Lions: When training camp opened, Josh Johnson and David Blough weren’t on the Lions’ roster. Now, they’re all the team has if starting quarterback Matthew Stafford goes down. The club let go of Tom Savage and Luis Perez in their final round of cuts, leaving them with Johnson — whose last calendar year included being the first quarterback drafted in the short-lived Alliance of American Football — and Blough, whom the team acquired via trade from Cleveland on Friday.
Green Bay Packers: If Aaron Rodgers goes down this season, the Packers won’t be turning to DeShone Kizer this time. Kizer, Rodgers’ backup last season who saw action in three games, was among those let go by the team Saturday. Instead, the team will apparently go with second-year pro Tim Boyle, while undrafted rookie Manny Wilkins appears to still be on the roster as well. Rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams made the final roster, beating out Tra Carson, and Sam Ficken was cut, meaning at-times-embattled kicker Mason Crosby held onto his job.
Houston Texans: While much of the news in Houston centered on the trade of Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle, the Texans went down to the deadline wire addressing the position that has been perhaps its biggest concern the last two weeks, running back. With the team reportedly set to cut second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, it instead traded him to Kansas City in exchange for running back Carlos Hyde, who is expected to share duties with Duke Johnson with Lamar Miller out for the season. The Texans also cut former Colts running back Josh Ferguson.
Indianapolis Colts: When the Colts included Phillip Walker among their final cuts down to the 53-man limit, that left Jacoby Brissett as the only active quarterback on the roster (Chad Kelly is currently suspended). With Andrew Luck retired, Brissett is the clear-cut starter. But the team will be seeking another quarterback before the season opener, so the current 53-man roster will change again in the next week. Ten-year veteran tackle J’Marcus Webb (81 games, 65 starts in his career) and running back Charcandrick West (1,587 career yards, 13 career touchdowns) were also among the cuts.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Despite finishing 5-11 last season, the Jaguars sport one of the league’s deepest and most talented defenses. As such, making the club was always going to be a tall order for anyone on that side of the ball. Among the cuts this weekend were defensive end Datone Jones (a six-year veteran) and linebacker Ramik Wilson (a four-year veteran with 146 career tackles). But undrafted rookie safety and fan favorite Andrew Wingard out of Wyoming was among those to make the team.
Kansas City Chiefs: Sporting one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, the Chiefs weren’t expected make any cuts that would reverberate around the league. Instead, the team tried to recoup something for players it did not have plans for, namely cornerback Mark Fields and running back Carlos Hyde. Fields was traded to Minnesota for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 and Hyde was part of the aforementioned trade to Houston, which netted the guard Martinas Rankin. The Chiefs did release veteran guard Jeff Allen and his 66 career starts, an unexpected move until the trade for Rankin.
Los Angeles Chargers: Eyes have been focused on the Chargers’ backfield throughout the preseason. But on Saturday, some focus shifted from running back to quarterback. While the club reportedly gave holdout running back Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade from other teams, the club cut quarterback Cardale Jones after two-plus years with the team. Instead, fifth-round rookie Easton Stick and veteran Tyrod Taylor will back up Philip Rivers.
Los Angeles Rams: The defending NFC champions are apparently heading into the season with two quarterbacks. Both Brandon Allen and Alliance of American Football alum John Wolford were among the team’s final cuts, meaning as of now only Jared Goff and Blake Bortles are quarterbacks on the active roster. The team also cut running back John Kelly, despite most expecting the team to carry four backs. Potential starting linebacker Micah Kiser was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, ending his season. The team had hoped he would return at some point this season.
Miami Dolphins: The team made the biggest news on the trade front, sending tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to Houston for a trove of draft picks after the roster deadline. But perhaps the most surprising moves were the players the Dolphins kept. Already with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage competing for carries at running back, Miami held on to Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Mark Walton. Add fullback Chandler Cox, and Miami has six running backs to offset a passing game that has Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen at quarterback and is suddenly without its best lineman from last season.
Minnesota Vikings: Less than three weeks ago, the Vikings sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Kaare Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Now, he isn’t even on the team. Vedvik was among the final players cut in Minnesota, as the team will instead go with Dan Bailey at kicker and Matt Wile at punter. The team also cut 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell after three disappointing seasons.
New England Patriots: Bill Belichick must like what he has seen from rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Among the Patriots’ cuts was veteran backup Brian Hoyer, leaving Stidham as the only quarterback on the roster behind Tom Brady. In injury news, the team reportedly cut receiver Demaryius Thomas, placed center David Andrews on season-ending injured reserve (blood clots) and receiver Cameron Meredith was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.
New Orleans Saints: Perhaps the most noteworthy name among those cut by the Saints is safety Chris Banjo, a special teams ace with the team since 2016 who signed a three-year extension in March. But the team also reportedly reinstated rookie pass rusher Carl Granderson from the did not report/reserve list after his release from jail stemming from a no-contest plea on charges of inappropriately touching two women in college, and also reportedly received a one-week roster exemption for defensive tackle David Onyemata, who is suspended for the season opener.
New York Giants: The Giants drafted quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round in 2018. They drafted Daniel Jones in the first found in 2019. With veteran Alex Tanney’s experienced preferred by the coaching staff and Eli Manning still the starter, Lauletta was the odd man out when the cuts came Sunday. The Giants also held onto all but two of their draft picks from 2019, cutting only their two seventh-round picks.
New York Jets: Four months ago, linebacker Jachai Polite was a third-round draft pick, just four picks away from being a second-round pick. Now, he’s out of a job. The Jets cut the former Florida standout, bringing to an end a preseason that was disappointing in the eyes of many in both camp and preseason games. Mike Maccagnan, general manager at the time of the draft, was fired three weeks after the draft. New coach Adam Gase was clearly unimpressed by what he saw. Veteran running back Elijah McGuire was also let go.
Oakland Raiders: Wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Jason Cabinda, both of whom got plenty of face time on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this preseason, were among the Jon Gruden’s final cuts. According to reports, the Raiders will attempt to add Doss to their practice squad, but he must first clear waivers. Cabinda, who started three games with the Raiders last season, could also end up with the practice squad, though he is considered a more likely candidate to get picked up by another team.
Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles’ seemingly perpetual backfield by committee will again have some new names this season, as running backs Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams were cut casualties. They were the team’s two leading rushers in 2018 with 364 and 511 yards on the ground, respectively. Two other notable names were quarterback Clayton Thorson — a rookie fifth-round pick out of Northwestern — and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, whose hand tipped Cody Parkey’s ill-fated 43-yard, double-doink field-goal attempt in the playoffs last season in Chicago.
Pittsburgh Steelers: To end their first camp in the post-Antonio Brown era, the Steelers had a very quiet cut day. Perhaps the biggest name cut is veteran receiver Eli Rogers, who had 78 catches for 822 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games over three seasons with the team. The Steelers also kept 10 linebackers on the active roster — two more than they ended last season with — and trimmed from their usual six receivers to five with the release of Rogers (though they did keep three tight ends, as well).
San Francisco 49ers: The nomadic career of Jordan Matthews continues, as the 49ers cut him after signing him this offseason. In his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Matthews averaged 75 catches for 891 yards and more than six touchdowns per season. He has a total of 45 grabs for 582 yards and three touchdowns in the two seasons since, going from the Eagles to Buffalo to New England, then back to the Eagles, then to San Francisco and now the free-agent pool again.
Seattle Seahawks: Perhaps no team’s current quarterback situation is more perilous than that of the Seahawks. Sure, they’re in good hands with Russell Wilson, but after that? There is nothing after that. The team cut both Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith, leaving Wilson as the only quarterback on the active roster. Of course, the team will add at least one quarterback before the season begins, and there are reports it could very well be Smith. Another cut casualty was defensive end Cassius Marsh, who rejoined the club this offseason but may have been squeezed out after Saturday’s acquisition of Jadeveon Clowney.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After a 2016 rookie season in which he collected 22 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks while playing in 16 games, defensive end Noah Spence couldn’t come close to repeating that success in the two subsequent seasons. The Bucs cut the 2016 second-round pick in the final round of cuts, despite the team moving to a 3-4 scheme and fellow outside rusher Jason Pierre-Paul out at least six weeks with a neck injury suffered in a May car accident. The team also will carry only three running backs, but they have four tight ends and six wide receivers with first-year head coach Bruce Arians.
Tennessee Titans: Two of the more surprising names on the cut list in Tennessee were those of players who many observers believed had possibly played their way onto the roster by outperforming their competition. But interior offensive lineman Corey Levin, who could play guard or center, and running back Jeremy McNichols both failed to make the final roster. The Titans are carrying four tight ends and four running backs, but with tackle Taylor Lewan suspended to start the season, more O-line help could be added in the coming days.
Washington Redskins: The team moved on from two underperforming recent draft picks, cutting loose wide receiver Josh Doctson and running back Samaje Perine. Doctson was a first-round pick in 2016 and, after missing all but two games in an injury-plagued rookie season, had 79 catches for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns in the following two seasons. The team declined his fifth-year option in May, a sign his end with the team could be near. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Perine failed to grab hold of meaningful carries. He played in only five games last season, carrying the ball just eight times for 32 yards and failing to score.
Report: Chargers' holdout RB Gordon allowed to seek trade
Report: Chargers' holdout RB Gordon allowed to seek trade
With their regular-season opener about a week away, the Los Angeles Chargers have given holdout running back Melvin Gordon permission to look for trade options, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday.
Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdown in four seasons — with 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores — wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
A first-round pick in 2015 out of Wisconsin, Gordon would make $5.6 million under his current contract and could become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Rapoport said on Twitter that Gordon will “explore his options, which include returning” to the Chargers, who open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Gordon has said he wants to stay with the Chargers.
Saturday was the deadline for teams to complete their 53-player rosters.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards four scores.
Reports: Dolphins sending OT Tunsil to Texans after all
Reports: Dolphins sending OT Tunsil to Texans after all
Bills release veteran RB McCoy
Reports: Texans trading Clowney to Seahawks
Reports: Texans trading Clowney to Seahawks
Report: WRs Doctson and Treadwell on trade block
Report: WRs Doctson and Treadwell on trade block
Former first-round receivers Josh
Report: WRs Doctson and Treadwell on trade block
Former first-round receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell are on the trade block ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
They were picked back-to-back in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Doctson going 22nd to the Washington Redskins and Treadwell 23rd to the Minnesota Vikings.
Without a trade partner, one or both receivers could be released Saturday, per the report.
Doctson, 26, caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns last season and has 81 career receptions for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 33 games.
Treadwell, 24, had 35 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018 and has 56 grabs for 517 yards in 40 career games.
Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
Report: Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
Report: Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
Report: Cowboys nearing deal with RB Elliott
Report: Cowboys nearing deal with RB Elliott
Report: Pats cut Hoyer; Stidham No. 2 behind Brady
Report: Pats cut Hoyer; Stidham No. 2 behind Brady
Reports: Bills to cut veteran RB McCoy
Reports: Jags LB Jack to get $57M extension
Reports: Jags LB Jack to get $57M extension
Leave a Comment