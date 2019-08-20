Bears release LB Acho
The Chicago Bears released linebacker Sam Acho.
Acho, 30, played just four games last season. He tore a pectoral muscle in late September and finished the season on injured reserve. The Bears will save more than $2 million against the cap, according to the reports.
Acho started 12 games for the Bears in 2017, compiling 45 tackles and three sacks.
Acho began his career with the Cardinals in 2011 and has recorded 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in eight seasons in the NFL.
The New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on any player, making defensive end Trey Flowers one of the top free agents hitting the market, NBC Boston reported Tuesday.
ESPN later confirmed the report.
Flowers, 25, led the Super Bowl LIII champions in sacks for the third straight year with a career-high 7.5 in 2018.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Flowers played in 15 regular-season games and all three playoff games last season, missing one contest due to a concussion.
A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Arkansas, Flowers has tallied 21.0 sacks, 164 tackles and five forced fumbles the past three seasons.
Draft Analyst reported last week that the Miami Dolphins are the front-runners to sign Flowers. Miami hired former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores as their head coach last month.
New England could still negotiate a new deal with Flowers, but won’t have exclusive negotiating rights without the franchise tag.
Other Patriots who would become unrestricted free agents on March 13 without a tag include kicker Stephen Gostkowski, left tackle Trent Brown, cornerback Jason McCourty, wide receiver Chris Hogan, punter Ryan Allen and receiver/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson.
The Arizona Cardinals cut veteran linebacker Josh Bynes on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Bynes, 29, joined the Cardinals in 2017 and signed a three-year extension with the club in March 2018.
His release clears more than $1.8 million from Arizona’s salary cap, per NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.
Bynes started the first 11 games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending thumb injury, finishing the campaign with 75 tackles and two sacks.
Undrafted out of Auburn, Bynes played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and three with the Detroit Lions before signing with Arizona.
In 89 career games (40 starts), he has 319 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Suitors can begin forming a queue for safety Landon Collins.
The New York Giants did not use their franchise tag to retain Collins’ refusal rights in free agency, setting the 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl selection free and onto the open market when the new league year begins next week.
Collins, a four-year pro, can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. The Giants had until Tuesday to use the franchise tag, which would have guaranteed Collins a one-year, $11.15 million deal.
The New York Daily News also reported there is expected to be a “significant market” for the former Alabama safety if he’s allowed to hit free agency.
Collins ended last season on injured reserve because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He still led the team with 96 tackles, despite missing the final four games.
Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Collins has 428 tackles and eight interceptions in 59 games, all starts.
Kicker Robbie Gould and five pass rushers — DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Grady Jarrett, Frank Clark and Dee Ford — received the franchise designation before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
The tag assures a one-year salary for 2019 at top dollar relative to players at the same position if the sides cannot reach a long-term extension by the July 15 deadline.
Left tackle Donovan Smith and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers negotiated a three-year deal announced Tuesday to avoid the franchise dance.
Two veterans at one time thought to be under consideration for the tag, which essentially blocks players from free agency, avoided the marker: Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and Giants safety Landon Collins.
Bell skipped last season altogether after being tagged the past two offseasons.
Collins, 25, has been to the Pro Bowl three of his four seasons since entering the NFL as a second-round pick out of Alabama. He could command a staggering contract in free agency — along with former Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas — but the Giants opted not to guarantee more than $11 million in 2019 and bypassed the franchise designation.
Slightly less surprising: the Ravens opted not to use the franchise tag on linebacker C.J. Mosley. But coach John Harbaugh said the team hopes to keep Mosley, drafted 17th overall in 2014, in Baltimore. Negotiations are ongoing, per reports.
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Lawrence, Texans outside linebacker Clowney, Falcons defensive tackle Jarrett, Seahawks defensive lineman Clark and Chiefs outside linebacker Ford could all sign long-term deals but their prospects for those riches vary.
Lawrence is reportedly perturbed by the repeat tag and has no intention to report without a long-term deal in Dallas.
Dallas tagged Lawrence last season, when he made $17.1 million. He would earn $20.5 million under the franchise tag in 2019.
Ford could be traded, according to reports, if the right offer comes along.
The Chiefs are switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, with Ford likely moving to defensive end if he stays with Kansas City.
Ford, 27, has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.
The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15,443,000 in 2019.
A non-exclusive tag means Clowney can talk to other teams, which would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation if the Texans didn’t match an offer sheet.
The 49ers and Falcons have been out front with their position, which is to sign Gould and Jarrett to long-term contracts.
Using the franchise designation assures Jarrett of a one-year deal worth just north of $15 million for 2019. Gould would earn a little less than $5 million in 2019.
The Los Angeles Rams may have signaled their intentions to be active in the free agent and/or trade markets, reportedly making two moves Tuesday that could save them more than $13 million in cap space.
First, the NFC champions reportedly did not exercise its 2019 option on starting center John Sullivan, making him a free agent. Then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team had released starting inside linebacker Mark Barron.
Sullivan, 33, has played the last two seasons with the Rams, starting in 31 of a possible 32 games with his only missed start the 2017 finale when Los Angeles sat many of its starters.
The 10-year veteran has played for Minnesota, Washington and the Rams. The move reportedly frees up $5.25 million in cap space for the Rams, who could move 2018 rookie Brian Allen into Sullivan’s starting slot.
Barron, 29, was originally drafted as a safety by Tampa Bay in the first round in 2012. But after struggling for the first two-plus years of his career, Barron was dealt to the then-St. Louis Rams at the 2014 trade deadline. The Rams moved him to linebacker, a decision that helped salvage his career.
In his four full seasons with the Rams, in both St. Louis and L.A., Barron played in 58 games, starting all but four of them. He posted a pair of 100-tackle seasons and had four sacks and five interceptions.
The emergence of Cory Littleton at inside linebacker likely also played a role in the Rams’ decision. Littleton, 25, made the Pro Bowl this season, his third in the NFL and first as a full-time starter.
According to The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore, the Rams created $13.5 million in cap space with the two moves.
The Baltimore Ravens continued to revamp their roster on Tuesday by cutting ties with yet another high-profile player.
Safety Eric Weddle was released on the same day the Ravens decided not to use the franchise tag on linebacker C.J. Mosley. The moves are likely related, as the reported $7.5 million in cap space the team gains with Weddle’s departure may very well be used to sweeten an offer to Mosley as he prepares to enter free agency.
Weddle tweeted that he plans on continuing his career in 2019. He wrote, “What a great 3 yrs we had in BMORE!!! 3 Pro Bowls, #1 DEF, 2018 AFC north Champs. Ravens took a chance on me and will forever be grateful. Our family will miss Maryland. Excited to see where I end up next season!!!!”
Last month, the Ravens agreed to part ways with the face of their franchise, reaching a deal with the Denver Broncos that will send quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver in exchange for a fourth-round pick when the new league year begins next week. The move will also free up $10.5 million in cap space.
Weddle, 34, signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens prior to the 2016 season after spending nine seasons with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons in Baltimore after making the same number of Pro Bowls with the Chargers.
At the end of last season, Weddle initially said he would retire if he couldn’t play for Baltimore in 2019. He walked that statement back a few weeks later, however.
“Obviously, I want to be back (in Baltimore). I want to finish out,” Weddle said while attending the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “If not, I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”
Weddle started in all 48 games the Ravens played the last three seasons, picking off 10 passes (none in 2018).
In 185 career games, he has 29 interceptions, 1,067 tackles, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
Weddle’s release also strengthens what was already considered the deepest position in free agency. Among the safeties expected to be available when free agency begins:
Landon Collins
Earl Thomas
Eric Weddle
Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix
Lamarcus Joyner
Tyrann Mathieu
Kenny Vaccaro
George Iloka
Jimmie Ward
Adrian Amos
Clayton Geathers
Glover Quin
Tre Boston
Adrian Phillips
The New England Patriots did not use the franchise tag on any player, making defensive end Trey Flowers one of the top free agents hitting the market, according to multiple reports.
Flowers, 25, led the Super Bowl LIII champions in sacks for the third straight year with a career-high 7.5 in 2018.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Flowers played in 15 regular-season games and all three playoff games last season, missing one contest due to a concussion.
A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Arkansas, Flowers has tallied 21.0 sacks, 164 tackles and five forced fumbles the past three seasons.
Draft Analyst reported last week that the Miami Dolphins are the front-runners to sign Flowers. Miami hired former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores as their head coach last month.
New England could still negotiate a new deal with Flowers, but won’t have exclusive negotiating rights without the franchise tag.
Other Patriots set to become unrestricted free agents on March 13 include kicker Stephen Gostkowski, left tackle Trent Brown, cornerback Jason McCourty, wide receiver Chris Hogan, punter Ryan Allen and receiver/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson.
Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, who won three Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins, said Tuesday he’s heard from teams who thought Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray interviewed very poorly at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.
“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Casserly said on NFL Network. “Leadership — not good. Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.
“Now, people will say we’re going to compare him to [Patrick] Mahomes, we’re going to run an offense like Mahomes, we’re going to run an offense like Baker Mayfield. … But those guys are much different. Those guys, you never questioned them about their ability on the board, you never questioned their leadership ability, their work habits. They were outstanding in those areas. This guy is not outstanding in those areas, and it showed up in the interview.”
Casserly, who said he spoke with “more than two teams” but would not provide an exact number, also said he heard Murray was poorly prepared for his interviews.
Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, reportedly met with 10 teams in Indianapolis, including the team with the No. 1 overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals.
Casserly added that Arizona has been shopping 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen and still appears to love Murray, so any issues other teams had in interviews might be moot.
“He better hope [head coach Kliff] Kingbury takes him No. 1, because this was not good,” Casserly said.
Former NFL scout and current reporter for The Athletic John Middlekauff said later Tuesday that teams have told him Murray said during interviews he isn’t much of a film watcher, saying extensive film study overloads him more than it helps him.
Despite Tuesday’s reports, many around the league continue to believe Arizona will take Murray with the first overall pick. That would reunite him with Kingsbury, who recruited Murray to Texas Tech out of high school.
The Baltimore Ravens continued to revamp their roster on Tuesday by reportedly cutting ties with yet another high-profile player.
According to multiple reports, the Ravens released safety Eric Weddle on the same day they decided not to use the franchise tag on linebacker C.J. Mosley. The moves are related, as the reported $7.5 million in cap space the team gains may very well be used to sweeten an offer to Mosley as he prepares to enter free agency.
Last month, the Ravens agreed to part ways with the face of their franchise, reaching a deal with the Denver Broncos that sends quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver in exchange for what is expected to be a mid-round pick. The move also freed up a reported $10.5 million in cap space.
Weddle, 34, signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens prior to the 2016 season after spending nine seasons with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons in Baltimore after making the same number of Pro Bowls with the Chargers.
At the end of last season, Weddle initially said he would retire if he couldn’t play for Baltimore in 2019. He walked that statement back a few weeks later, however.
“Obviously, I want to be back [in Baltimore]. I want to finish out,” Weddle said while attending the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “If not, I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”
He started in all 48 games the Ravens played the last three seasons, picking off 10 passes (none in 2018).
In 185 career games, Weddle has 29 interceptions, 1,067 tackles, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
Weddle’s release also strengthens what was already considered the deepest position in free agency. Among the safeties expected to be available when free agency begins:
Landon Collins
Earl Thomas
Eric Weddle
Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix
Lamarcus Joyner
Tyrann Mathieu
Kenny Vaccaro
George Iloka
Jimmie Ward
Adrian Amos
Clayton Geathers
Glover Quin
Tre Boston
Adrian Phillips
Six players received the franchise designation before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline: San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and five pass rushers from around the NFL — DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Grady Jarrett, Frank Clark and Dee Ford.
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Lawrence, Houston Texans outside linebacker Clowney, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jarrett, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Clark and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ford could all sign long-term deals but their prospects for those riches vary.
Lawrence is reportedly perturbed by the repeat tag and has no intention to report without a long-term deal in Dallas, while Ford could be traded for the right offer, according to reports.
A non-exclusive tag means Clowney can talk to other teams, which would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation if the Texans didn’t match an offer sheet, while both the 49ers and Falcons have been out front with their position, which is to sign Gould and Jarrett to long-term contracts.
–According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens released safety Eric Weddle. The reported $7.5 million in cap space the team gains could be used to sweeten an offer to linebacker C.J. Mosley as he prepares to enter free agency.
Last month, the Ravens agreed to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos to free up a reported $10.5 million in cap space.
Weddle, 34, signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens before the 2016 season after spending nine seasons with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons in Baltimore.
–The New York Giants did not use their franchise tag on safety Landon Collins, setting the 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl selection free and onto the open market.
The four-year pro can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. A franchise tag would have guaranteed Collins a one-year, $11.15 million deal.
Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Other roster news of note:
–New England did not use the franchise tag on any player, making defensive end Trey Flowers one of the top free agents hitting the market.
–The Arizona Cardinals have cut veteran linebacker Josh Bynes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, clearing more than $1.8 million from Arizona’s salary cap.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year deal worth a reported $41 million.
–The Chicago Bears released linebacker Sam Acho after the 30-year-old was limited to just four games because of a torn pectoral muscle.
–The Texans released 2015 first-round pick Kevin Johnson after concussions and head injuries limited him to 13 games the past two seasons.
–The Los Angeles Rams reportedly did not exercise their 2019 option on center John Sullivan and released linebacker Mark Barron, reportedly clearing more than $13 million in cap space.
–NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Chiefs have begun negotiating a long-term, “record-setting” extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
–The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly restructured the contract of offensive tackle Lane Johnson, converting his base salary into signing bonuses allocated over multiple years to free up cap space.
–The Indianapolis Colts re-signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent later this month.
–According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Oakland Raiders finalized an agreement on a one-year lease with the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum that would keep them in Northern California in 2019 before they officially move to Las Vegas in 2020.
But it is not known when the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board Commissioners will vote on whether to approve the agreement.
–Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was jailed without bail Monday, accused of new charges of lewd conduct against a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad, Calif., gym last month while out on bail on charges of kidnapping and rape.
Winslow II, 35, was out on $2 million bond while facing trial next month on multiple counts of kidnapping and rape of two transient women, charges that were brought last June. If convicted on those charges, Winslow II could face life in prison.
The Raiders reportedly found a home for next season, but a key vote is still required before any deal is cemented.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Michael Gehlken, the team on Tuesday finalized an agreement on a one-year lease with the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum that would keep the team in Northern California for one more season before it officially moves to Las Vegas.
But the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board Commissioners still have to approve the new lease and, according to Gehlken, when the board convenes a special meeting on Wednesday, the vote will not take place.
“A special meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. has been scheduled for the board that ultimately will vote on a stadium lease, once completed. But vote won’t yet be held. That could come next week,” Gehlken tweeted.
Wednesday’s special meeting will be held in open session, but it is not certain the measure will be approved.
The Raiders are scheduled to move Las Vegas, their new home, when their new stadium is ready for the 2020 season. Their lease with Oakland ran out following the 2018 season, leaving the team scrambling for months to find a home stadium in 2019.
The sides had previously agreed on a $7.5 million fee for the Raiders to play home games at the Coliseum in 2019, but the team pulled out of the deal after the city of Oakland filed a federal lawsuit in December over the Raiders’ pending departure.
Owner Mark Davis had been adamant the team would not play in Oakland if a lawsuit was filed, but he has simultaneously expressed a desire to play 2019 close to the Oakland faithful, particularly as other options dried up.
“I’ve said from the beginning, my biggest concern is our fans, and it’s my hope and preference to remain in the Bay Area (in 2019) for them,” Davis told the Review-Journal last week. “The fans have always been first in my heart. We do have other options, but the hope is to remain in the Bay Area next season until we move to Las Vegas in 2020, which I remain very excited about.”
Reports emerged the night of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 that the Raiders had agreed with MLB’s San Francisco Giants to play in 2019 at Oracle Park (previously known as AT&T Park) on the San Francisco waterfront, but the San Francisco 49ers reportedly refused to waive their territorial rights to the city, killing any deal between the Raiders and Giants.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced they have re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year deal worth a reported $41 million.
Smith, 25, has started 64 consecutive games for the Bucs. A second-round pick in 2015, Smith was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next week. Smith’s consecutive starts are tied for the third-longest active mark among offensive tackles in the NFL.
ESPN reported that deal is worth $41.25 million with $27 million guaranteed.
“Donovan has been a valuable player and a model of durability since we drafted him four years ago,” general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We always aim to develop our players and reward them for their productivity and reliability, so keeping Donovan as a Buccaneer was a major priority for us this offseason.”
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was jailed without bail Monday, accused of new charges of lewd conduct against a 77-year-old woman while out on bail on charges of kidnapping and rape.
Prosecutors last week charged Winslow II with two counts of lewd conduct and a count each of battery and willful cruelty against an elder, all misdemeanors, after allegedly touching himself on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad, Calif., gym last month, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
In one of the alleged incidents, according to the Union-Tribune, prosecutors accuse Winslow of entering a hot tub the woman was in, then engaging in lewd conduct before “reaching out and touching the woman’s arm, and touching her foot as she got out of the hot tub to report the incident.”
Vista Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman on Monday ordered Winslow II jailed without bond.
Winslow II, 35, was out on $2 million bond while facing trial next month on multiple counts of kidnapping and rape of two transient women, charges that were brought last June. If convicted on those charges, Winslow II could face life in prison.
Later last summer, a woman accused Winslow II of raping her in 2003 when she was 17 years old. Winslow was 19 at the time.
Winslow II is the son of Hall of Fame player and former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. Winslow II played 10 seasons in the NFL.
Former first-round pick Kevin Johnson was released by the Houston Texans.
Johnson battled concussions and ended last season on injured reserve due to a recurrence of head injuries. He played only 13 games the past two seasons and missed a total of 29 in four seasons.
Johnson played 35 games after entering the league as a first-round pick in 2015 out of Wake Forest.
General manager Brian Gaine said at the NFL Scouting Combine the Texans have not seen Johnson’s full potential due to injuries.
“Kevin has had some tough luck the last few years,” Gaine said. “He’s a former first-round pick, I was here when we drafted Kevin.”
The Texans have other key decisions to make in the secondary.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to reach free agency after a stellar season in 2018, his only year with the team, which ended in teammates naming him a captain.
Mathieu signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Houston after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in a cap-related move. Cornerback Kareem Jackson, entering his 10th NFL season, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next week as well. Jackson turns 31 before the start of the 2019 regular season.
The Chicago Bears informed linebacker Sam Acho that he will be released, according to multiple reports.
Acho, 30, played just four games last season. He tore a pectoral muscle in late September and finished the season on injured reserve. The Bears will save more than $2 million against the cap, according to the reports.
Acho started 12 games for the Bears in 2017, compiling 45 tackles and three sacks.
Acho began his career with the Cardinals in 2011 and has recorded 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in eight seasons in the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford on Monday with a potential eye toward making a trade.
Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are looking to deal the pass-rushing specialist. The Chiefs are switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, with Ford likely moving to defensive end if he stays with Kansas City.
Ford, 27, has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.
The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15,443,000 in 2019.
–Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett remains with the Atlanta Falcons, but a long-term extension is on hold after the team used the franchise tag on the 25-year-old star.
Using the franchise designation assures Jarrett of a one-year deal worth nearly $15 million for 2019. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract extension.
–The Dallas Cowboys are putting the franchise tag on pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive season.
The Cowboys and Lawrence, 26, have been talking about a long-term deal, but the sides were “not close,” according to multiple reports. Dallas tagged Lawrence last season, when he made $17.1 million. He would earn $20.5 million under the franchise tag in 2019.
–The Houston Texans placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on outside linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. He is reportedly being tagged as a linebacker, according to The Sporting News.
The non-exclusive tag means Clowney can talk to other teams, which would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation if the Texans didn’t match an offer sheet. The Texans and Clowney can negotiate a longer-term deal until July 15.
–The Seattle Seahawks used the franchise tag for the first time since 2010, putting one on defensive end Frank Clark. Clark had a team-high 13 sacks in the 2018 regular season and 32 in the past three years.
–Three-time Pro Bowl safeties under the age of 26 are rarely set free on the open market in the NFL, but Landon Collins will escape the franchise tag and become a free agent, NFL Network reported.
Collins, a four-year pro, can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. Collins, 25, led the team with 96 tackles last season despite missing the final four games due to a shoulder injury.
–The Baltimore Ravens will not use their franchise tag on the Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley, Schefter reported. Mosley earned $8.7 million in 2018, when he helped the Ravens lead the NFL in total defense.
–The New England Patriots released tight end Dwayne Allen, saving the team a salary-cap hit of $7.3 million in 2019.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions were among the suitors showing preliminary interest in meeting with Allen, who caught three passes for 27 yards in 13 games last season.
–Not so fast on the idea that the Chiefs have released Justin Houston. Multiple reports indicated that the outside linebacker remains on the team, which is still exploring its options, including finding a trade partner.
–The Philadelphia Eagles declined the contract option on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, multiple sources reported. The move wasn’t a surprise, considering Jernigan played in just three games last season and was set to make $13 million in 2019. The Eagles will incur a $6 million dead-cap penalty.
–The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a three-year contract with right guard Mike Person, who was due to become a free agent later this month. Though the 49ers didn’t announce the contract’s finances, Schefter reported that Person landed a three-year, $9 million deal that features $3 million in guaranteed money.
–Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, posting a time of 4.30 seconds on the final day of the event in Indianapolis. He edged out the 4.31 times of Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella and Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell.
–Former Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield has a partially torn pectoral muscle and ended the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine prematurely and wearing a sling. Sheffield was hurt while doing a bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he told NFL Network that he will not require surgery.
The Philadelphia Eagles declined the contract option on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, multiple sources reported Monday.
The move wasn’t a surprise, considering Jernigan played in just three games last season and was set to make $13 million in 2019. The Eagles will incur a $6 million dead-cap penalty, but they cleared $7 million in cap space in the transaction.
Jernigan is set to become a free agent on March 13.
The Eagles are unsettled along the defensive line this offseason and could be interested in bringing him back at a price they like.
Jernigan, 26, missed the first 10 games last season after undergoing surgery for a herniated disk in May. He would up playing only about 100 snaps, according to Philly.com.
He started in all 15 games in which he played in 2017 — and started all three playoff games in the Eagles’ run to winning Super Bowl LII.
In 61 career games (42 starts), Jernigan has 122 tackles, including 26 for loss, and 15.5 sacks.
Jernigan was a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and was traded to the Eagles in April 2017.
The New England Patriots released tight end Dwayne Allen on Monday, saving the team a salary-cap hit of $7.3 million in 2019.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions were among the suitors showing preliminary interest in meeting with Allen, who was entering the final year of a four-year deal signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016.
Allen, 29, caught three passes for 27 yards in 13 games last season for the Super Bowl champions, mostly filling a role as a blocking tight end. His most productive season as a pass-catcher came as a rookie in 2012, when he had 45 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts.
The Patriots acquired Allen in a trade in March 2017.
He had 13 catches in two seasons in New England, giving him 139 receptions in 86 career games (72 starts).
ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter last week that the Patriots have shown interest in bringing back Allen at a lower salary.
The Patriots also released wide receiver Darren Andrews on Monday. The rookie free agent out of UCLA spent last season on the reserve/non-football injury list.
The San Francisco 49ers will keep their offensive line intact after agreeing to a three-year contract extension with right guard Mike Person on Monday.
Person, who was due to become a free agent later this month, is now under contract through the 2021 season. Though the 49ers didn’t announce the contract’s finances, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Person landed a three-year, $9 million deal that features $3 million in guaranteed money.
“Mike earned the respect of everyone in our building for the way he battled through injury last season to start all 16 games and perform the way he did,” San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in a statement released by the team.
“Aside from his toughness and durability, he brings tremendous versatility to our offensive line, and we look forward to his contributions to the growth and development of that unit. Mike is exactly the type of person and competitor we look for, and we are very happy to have gotten this extension done.”
Person, 30, had started just 18 games in his first seven NFL seasons before starting every game last year.
A seventh-round pick by the 49ers out of Montana State in the 2011 NFL Draft, Person never got into a game in his first stint with the team, subsequently ending up with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and the Colts again.
He started 14 games for the Falcons in 2015 and four for the Colts in 2017 among his 59 career NFL games.
The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford on Monday with a potential eye toward making a trade.
Both NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are looking to deal the pass-rushing specialist.
The Chiefs are switching from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, with Ford likely moving to defensive end if he stays with Kansas City.
Ford has 30.5 career sacks in five seasons, all with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018, when he attained career firsts by starting all 16 regular-season games and being selected to the Pro Bowl. He also forced a league-high seven fumbles.
Ford, 27, earned about $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tag for linebackers is worth $15,443,000 in 2019.
Ford was one of several top pass rushers who were tagged Monday, including the Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence, the Houston Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney, the Atlanta Falcons’ Grady Jarrett and the Seattle Seahawks’ Frank Clark.
