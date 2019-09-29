Bears QB Trubisky leaves with injury
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday’s game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with an apparent left (non-throwing) arm or shoulder injury.
Less than three minutes into the game, Trubisky was scrambling to his left when he was strip-sacked by Danielle Hunter. As he went down, he reached his left arm out to brace himself and hit the ground awkwardly.
He remained down for a few minutes, then left the field and quickly headed to the locker room. The Bears later in the first quarter announced he would not return to the game.
The Vikings recovered the fumble, but the turnover was negated by a holding penalty against the defense. Backup Chase Daniel entered and marched the Bears the rest of the way to the end zone, hitting Tarik Cohen for 10 yards and a 7-0 lead at the 7:44 mark.
Trubisky missed two games last season due to a right shoulder injury.
Raiders’ Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension on Friday. And while the team didn’t announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL’s highest-paid center.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.
The average annual salary of $11.25 million is the most for any center in the NFL.
Hudson signed a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017 and has started every game over the past three seasons.
Jets president Glat steps down
New York Jets president Neil Glat has resigned from his role and will become a senior adviser, the team announced Friday.
Glat oversaw the Jets’ off-field activities for the past seven years. His duties included redesigning the uniforms, signing a gaming deal with MGM and expanding fan interactions.
“Neil spearheaded the implementation of many successful new initiatives and fan-friendly offerings during his time with us,” said Christopher Johnson, the team’s chairman and CEO. “He also worked tirelessly on behalf of the organization and for the fans.”
The Jets said they would announce other organizational steps at a later time.
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul (neck) to miss at least six weeks
Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is expected to be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Pierre-Paul, who sustained a cervical fracture during an offseason car accident, will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.
The 30-year-old Pierre-Paul fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2 and has been on the non-football injury list since the opening of training camp. He was recently cleared to resume rehab activities.
The Buccaneers’ bye week is in Week 7 (Oct. 20), perhaps providing a window for Pierre-Paul to get ready before the Oct. 27 game at Tennessee.
Pierre-Paul led Tampa Bay with 12.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season after arriving via trade from the New York Giants.
He is expected to play more as a linebacker in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme.
Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker
The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season.
Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.
“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”
Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday’s deadline, he won’t be able to return in the 2019 season.
Taking his place will be rookie Joey Slye, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in four preseason games with a long of 59 yards.
Gano, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder. He converted 30 of 33 extra point tries.
He has been with the Panthers since 2012.
Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons.
The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City’s Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016.
He has started games at center and both guard sports.
Jones was entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $4.5 million.
“I think when you look at Ben’s personality, he’s got a great reach in the locker room, he’s got a great ability to reach a lot of different players and a lot of different positions,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I think first of all that that’s unique. He’s a very instinctive and aware player. He’s a very smart football player and I would say that his number one redeeming quality is his toughness.”
NFL notebook: Edelman injury reportedly not deemed serious
New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team’s final preseason game, per a published report Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday’s preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.
Edelman was seen consulting with trainers while sitting out the remainder of the game.
Reports: NFL reinstates LB McClain
The
The NFL conditionally reinstated linebacker Rolando McClain, a former No. 8 overall pick who hasn’t played in three seasons, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.
McClain, who played collegiately at Alabama, told AL.com in July that he wanted to play again and was fit after undergoing hip surgery on 2016.
“I’m nowhere near satisfied with how my professional career has gone,” McClain said at the time. “That’s for myself. That’s me looking in the mirror and talking to my boys. Nah, that’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”
McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released him because he didn’t perform on the field as expected and because he found himself in legal trouble.
The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire, returning with Dallas in 2014.
In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He has 412 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles to his credit.
49ers RB McKinnon headed to IR
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to require an additional procedure on his surgically repaired knee.
McKinnon, 27, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee in August 2018. He had signed as a free agent from the Minnesota Vikings and expected to be the starting running back in San Francisco.
On his road back to the field, McKinnon has encountered multiple setbacks.
He was activated from the physically unable to perform list in August only to be lost before the end of the same week due to discomfort in his knee. Last week, he was back on the practice field only briefly before another issue in the same knee.
NFL Network reported the 49ers had not yet determined Friday whether McKinnon would be eligible to return from IR or be shut down for the entire 2019 season.
At that point, he would stand to make $16 million over two seasons without taking a snap, based on the structure of his contract.
In four years with the Vikings, McKinnon ran the ball 474 times for 1,918 yards (4.0 avg) and seven touchdowns. He added 142 catches for 984 yards and five scores.
Reports: Bengals RB Anderson has torn ACL
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is
Cincinnati rookie running back Rodney Anderson is believed to have torn his right ACL on Thursday night in the Bengals’ final preseason game, according to multiple reports.
The reports added he likely will miss the season. He left the game, a 13-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, in the first quarter after a four-yard run.
Doctors had just cleared Anderson to play three weeks ago, and he has a history of serious injuries.
Anderson, a sixth-round draft selection, sustained the same injury last season with Oklahoma.
In 2015, his first season with the Sooners, he sustained a broken leg. The following year, he broke a bone in his neck, and last season, the torn ACL ended his campaign in Week 2.
He played in just 17 games in four years in Oklahoma. In 2017, he played in 13 games, gaining 1,442 yards from scrimmage and scoring 21 touchdowns.
The Bengals drafted him to back up running backs Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon, the latter his former Sooners teammate. In the third preseason game, he had four catches for 51 yards.
The Bengals also drafted Trayveon Williams from Texas A&M in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.
Hall of Fame C Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer, who played every offensive snap at center for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Thursday, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Langer spent 10 years with the Dolphins, from 1970 to 1979, earning first-team All-Pro honors four times and six selections to the Pro Bowl. He finished his career with two seasons with his home-state Minnesota Vikings.
Considered one of the greatest centers of all-time, Langer was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987, becoming the fourth Dolphins player to make it in his first season of eligibility. The others are quarterback Dan Marino, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Langer was a middle linebacker at South Dakota State and went undrafted in 1970, signing with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent before being cut during training camp. The Dolphins picked him up and he played in the final five games of the 1970 season, mostly on special teams.
“I never thought I’d make it,” he told The Athletic last week. “All you do is put one foot in front of the other and fight like hell. You gotta learn to do whatever it takes to get the job done, no matter who is looking, no matter who is there, no matter what.”
After serving as the backup center in Miami in 1971, he become a first-teamer in 1972 and started 109 consecutive games until he was sidelined by a knee injury in 1979.
“I would not do anything differently. No question. You can step off the curb and get hit by a drunk driver,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Miami Herald.
“Hurt or not, we wanted to be on the field. That’s the way we played. I’m going up against Dick Butkus, Alan Page, Joe Greene. That’s a battle that appealed to me. There was nothing that could compare to that competition after I retired from football.”
Raiders CB Conley ‘good to go’ against Chiefs
Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was listed as limited on Thursday’s practice report, but he is set to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters on Thursday that Conley will be “good to go” after what initially appeared to be a potentially serious neck injury.
In Monday night’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, Conley was carted off the field after a third-quarter play in which teammate Johnathan Abram’s leg smashed into Conley’s head while Conley was on the turf. Members of both teams kneeled on the ground for several minutes while Conley was being examined.
The third-year cornerback was able to signal a thumbs-up to Raiders fans as he was being taken from the field. He was hospitalized overnight as a precaution.
Conley played in 15 games (14 starts) in 2018, finishing with 37 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. He appeared in two games as a rookie in 2017.
Eight first-timers highlight Hall of Fame nominees
Eight players in their first year of eligibility
Eight players in their first year of eligibility highlight the 122 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Nominees include 63 offensive players, 43 defensive players and 16 from special teams. All represent the “modern era” of football, classified as players whose careers ended within the past 25 years.
First-time nominees are running back Maurice Jones-Drew; wide receiver Reggie Wayne; safety Troy Polamalu; linebackers Lance Briggs and Patrick Willis; special teamer Josh Cribbs; and defensive linemen Justin Smith and John Abraham.
Finalists from 2019 who weren’t elected to the Hall of Fame are back on the ballot: wide receiver Isaac Bruce; running back Edgerrin James; offensive linemen Alan Faneca, Tony Boselli and Steve Hutchinson; safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater; and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
In November, 25 semifinalists will be selected, and the list will be narrowed to 15 finalists in January. The 48 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet the day before Super Bowl LIV to vote on the 2020 Hall of Fame class.
The 2020 class will have 20 members: five from the modern era, 10 seniors (retired more than 25 years), two coaches and three contributors. Enshrinement ceremonies will be held next August in Canton, Ohio.
Jets down Darnold, draw testy Browns in primetime
The New York
The New York Jets will look to avoid an 0-2 start when they go to battle without quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold is sidelined indefinitely with mononucleosis and the Jets will start Trevor Siemian when they host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Darnold was losing weight and lacking energy so the team ran some tests that detected the illness. Jets coach Adam Gase, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and a team trainer informed Darnold late Wednesday night that he couldn’t play against Cleveland (0-1).
“Not well. He wasn’t real happy about it,” Gase said during a Thursday press conference of Darnold’s reaction. “He knew something was up when Dowell and myself showed up. I just wanted to make sure it was delivered right and I figured I could be the bearer of bad news on this one.”
Darnold passed for just 175 yards with one touchdown in the season-opening 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Gase said Darnold was not ill during that game.
Siemian, who was signed in the offseason as a free agent, started 24 games for the Denver Broncos over a two-season span (2016-17) so he is no stranger when it comes to leading a team. He has passed for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
Luke Falk was promoted from the practice squad to be the backup.
The Darnold development was an untimely one for the Jets as they prepare to play an angry Cleveland team that was pummeled 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans in its opener.
“I look at it like this: It starts with me and my attitude,” Gase said. “What’s our attitude going to be? The sky is falling? Or is it this is a challenge we’re going to embrace? Guys just getting tighter in the locker room and everybody coming together and doing their job as well as they can to help us win.
“I think we’re going to look back at this and this is going to be a good thing for us. I think it’s going to bring that locker room even tighter.”
The situation seems to be a good break for the Browns but coach Freddie Kitchens insists it will have no effect on the squad’s defensive game strategy.
“We’re going to be focused on our preparation during the week the same as we would have been before,” Kitchens told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “We’re going to try to get after the quarterback just like we did before. We try to affect the quarterback every way we can, through coverage, through pressure. Nothing changes.”
What Kitchens hopes will change is the play as much-hyped Cleveland didn’t look like an improved club against the Titans.
The Browns were outscored 31-7 in the second half of a game in which they committed 18 penalties and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions.
“Everybody’s going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield told reporters. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room, and quite frankly, I don’t really give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re going to react, I know what we’re going to do, and how we’re going to bounce back.”
Offseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. had seven receptions for 71 yards in his team debut. Standout defensive end Myles Garrett got off to a good start by recording two of the team’s four sacks.
Running back Le’Veon Bell had 60 yards on 17 carries in his New York debut but banged up a shoulder and is slated to undergo an MRI exam. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), safety Jamal Adams (hip) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are also battling ailments.
Cleveland defeated the Jets 21-17 last season to halt a five-game losing streak in the series.
NFL to invest $3M into building a better helmet
In a quest
In a quest for a safer helmet, the NFL is starting a $3 million program aimed at the development of new headgear that outperforms anything currently available.
Manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs all are welcome to submit prototypes in the NFL Helmet Challenge, with the goal of reducing head trauma.
The league will provide $2 million in grant funding to support development, with as much as $1 million awarded for a prototype that would be used to help reduce concussions.
“Helmet technology is advancing at an impressive rate. Yet we believe that even more is possible,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president for health and safety, in a news release. “The NFL Helmet Challenge represents an unprecedented combination of financing, research, data and engineering expertise in an effort to create a more protective helmet.”
The NFL Helmet Challenge will culminate in May 2021. Participants will have access to the NFL’s video review data on helmet safety as well as models of modern football helmets.
“Innovation can be catalyzed if we engage with creative and talented people from across disciplines to attack this challenge together,” Miller said. “In collaboration with the NFL Players Association, we are making changes on and off the field in an effort to improve protection for every player. Trying to ensure that players wear the best possible helmet is a substantial part of that commitment.”
OBJ: Jets DC Williams promotes cheap shots
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday accused New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of encouraging “dirty hits” and said the coach’s tactics cost him much of the 2017 season.
Beckham injured his ankle in a 2017 preseason game against the Browns, whose defense was coached by Williams. The receiver, then with the New York Giants, eventually broke the ankle and missed 12 games that year.
“I had players on this team telling me that’s what he was telling them to do: take me out of the game, and it’s preseason,” Beckham told reporters. “So you just know who he is. That’s the man who’s calling the plays.
“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them), ‘If you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can hurt him, I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt,’ and stuff like that. It’s fine. It’s football in a sense. But we’re all men out there, so there’s no need for doing any of that kind of stuff.”
In the preseason game two years ago, Beckham sprained his ankle after being undercut by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who drove his shoulder and helmet into the star receiver’s left leg. The receiver said he tried to return from that injury too soon and ultimately broke his ankle, sidelining him for the season.
“I came back too early for my team,” he said. “I gave them all I had even though I know I was three weeks out. I probably came back three weeks too early because (the Giants) lost the first game of the season last year and I felt the pressure to be able to come out there and do what I can to help the team. I just came back too early.
“If God hadn’t blessed me the way that I am, I probably would’ve blown out my knee in that preseason game. And that high ankle sprain led to the broken ankle on the left, which led to compensation in many different areas. It was kinda like a little spiral. So it’s something that I never forget. It changed my life forever.”
The men’s paths will cross Monday night when the Browns play the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.
“Just gotta watch out for the cheap shots and the dirty hits and all of the things that he likes to teach,” Beckham said.
The NFL suspended Williams for one season for his role in the infamous “Bountygate” scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system from 2009-11 whereby players were paid bonuses for hard hits and deliberately injuring players. Williams was New Orleans’ defensive coordinator at the time.
Bears QB Trubisky out with shoulder injury
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday's
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday’s game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury and was quickly ruled out.
Less than three minutes into the game, Trubisky was scrambling to his left when he was strip-sacked by Danielle Hunter. As he went down, he reached his left arm out to brace himself and hit the ground awkwardly.
He remained down for a few minutes, then left the field and quickly headed to the locker room. The Bears announced later in the first quarter he would not return to the game.
The Vikings recovered the fumble, but the turnover was negated by a holding penalty against the defense. Backup Chase Daniel entered and marched the Bears the rest of the way to the end zone, hitting Tarik Cohen for 10 yards and a 7-0 lead at the 7:44 mark.
Trubisky missed two games last season due to a right shoulder injury, also sustained against the Vikings.
He was 2 of 3 for 9 yards before leaving Sunday.
Open form: Mickelson drops 15 pounds on water, coffee fast
A six-day fast helped Phil Mickelson drop 15 pounds ahead of the Open Championship.
The 49-year-old said in a video posted to his Twitter feed that he wanted to do everything possible to be his best at Royal Portrush, site of the 2019 Open Championship this week. That included a six-day fast during which he allowed himself only a special coffee blend for nutrition and water.
“I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right,” Mickelson said.
Mickelson has not posted a top-15 finish since winning at Pebble Beach in February. Since tying for 18th at The Masters, he has missed the cut in four of his last six tournaments.
Mickelson won The Open at Muirfield in 2013 and has been preparing for this week’s challenges on and off the course.
“The last 10 days I’ve done what I call a hard reset to change and try and make things better,” he said.
49ers, PK Gould agree to deal, beat franchise deadline
Robbie
Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal on Monday, beating the 4 p.m. deadline for franchise players to receive a new contract.
Animosity between Gould and the 49ers seemed to be a roadblock after he was given the prohibitive franchise tag in March, limiting his ability to sign elsewhere. Gould stated at the time that moving closer to his family — which maintained residence in Chicago — was a top priority.
Gould, 36, requested a trade and was miffed when the 49ers showed heavy interest in Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who re-signed with New England.
But according to multiple reports, the 49ers found the salve over the weekend in a fully guaranteed $10.5 million contract that can become a $19 million, four-year deal.
The 49ers have the option to trigger the final two years of the contract at $4.5 million (2021) and $4.1 million (2022), per reports.
Gould has made 72 of his 75 field goal attempts in two seasons with the team and led the NFL in field goal percentage (97.1) last season.
Reports: No deadline deal for Texans, franchised Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans are not expected to reach agreement on a contract Monday, the deadline for franchise players to sign a new deal.
According to multiple reports, the two sides are not engaged in negotiations at this time.
Clowney, by rule, would earn the $15.967 million one-year tender value for 2019 if he doesn’t sign a new deal by 4 p.m. ET Monday.
Houston’s front office is operating without a general manager, but the Texans have shown no signs of progress in negotiations with Clowney for months.
Without a deal in place, Clowney is not expected to participate in training camp and could opt to stay away from the team until September, returning in time to avoid fines and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.
The 26-year-old pass rusher was named to each of the past three Pro Bowls, tallying 53 tackles for loss over that period. He has 29 sacks since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.
Prior to the draft, there were rumblings Clowney could be available via trade, but Clowney’s camp has said he did not request a trade out of Houston.
Frittelli wins John Deere, spot in The Open
Dylan Frittelli closed with a 7-under-par 64 on Sunday to claim his first PGA Tour title by winning the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
Frittelli, a 29-year-old South African who attended the University of Texas, finished at 21-under 263 to beat hard-charging Russell Henley by two shots. Henley climbed 23 spots on Sunday by firing a career-low 10-under 61 to finish solo second.
“Wow, it’s awesome,” Frittelli said. “I watched this tournament as a kid, didn’t know much about it besides that it’s a really low-scoring event. … But now to have won it, I don’t know, still sinking in. Feels awesome.”
Frittelli earned the final spot at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, which begins Thursday. And the victory gets him a two-year extension on his PGA Tour card.
“Yeah, that’s huge. I’d obviously won on The European Tour, but my exemption was running out at the end of this year,” he said. “All this stuff has been going through my mind the last four to eight weeks and … you just have to play golf and try to put it in the background.”
Third-round co-leader Andrew Landry shot a 69 that included a birdie at No. 18 to finish alone in third at 18 under. Collin Morikawa and Chris Stroud were one stroke back, tied for fourth. Morikawa, a 22-year tour rookie, has posted back-to-back top-5 finishes.
Frittelli, in his 33rd start on the tour, began the day tied for fifth, two shots off the pace, but he made an early move with birdies on the first three holes. His bogey-free round included seven birdies, including a chip-in at No. 10 and an 11-foot putt at the par-5 17th.
“I don’t want to say it was easy out there,” Frittelli said. “It just felt a whole lot easier than it has been the last few weeks.”
He tied for 46th in each of the past two weeks and had missed the cut in two of his past five events.
Henley made 10 birdies and closed with a 30 on the back nine en route to the lowest final-round score in John Deere Classic history.
“Everybody’s so good out here, you have to keep making birdies and keep making birdies,” Henley said. “When you make bogeys or doubles like I have this week, you just have to keep fighting. If you get down on yourself like I’ve done a lot in my career, it never ends in a good result.”
Cameron Tringale, the other third-round co-leader, stumbled to a 2-over 73 that included five bogeys. He tied for 16th at 14 under.
Four golfers tied for sixth at 16 under — Charles Howell III, Vaughn Taylor, Nick Watney and Adam Schenk.
The field was limited because most of the top players were in Europe preparing for The Open Championship. The John Deere Classic provided a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media