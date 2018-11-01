Bears look to pick on bumbling Bills
The Chicago Bears could be without star defender Khalil Mack again on Sunday.
They might not need him against the Buffalo Bills’ sputtering offense.
Mack missed practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain that has lingered for more than two weeks. The All-Pro edge rusher was able to play in the Bears’ 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Oct. 21 but sat out last week as Chicago beat the New York Jets 24-10.
“Hopefully he’s getting better,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “I feel like he is.”
Mack compiled five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown through the Bears’ first four games, but he was ineffective playing hurt against the Miami Dolphins and the Patriots.
Chicago (4-3) could choose to rest Mack for the game in Orchard Park, N.Y., to ensure he’s healthy for a stretch of three games against NFC North opponents coming after the Bears’ first trip to Buffalo since 2002. Mack played college football for the University at Buffalo and visited the Bills last season as a member of the Oakland Raiders.
Bears right guard Kyle Long is unlikely to play this week due to a right foot injury.
“We don’t know the complete extent to it yet,” Nagy said.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) is on a similar rehabilitation schedule as Mack, Nagy said. He did not practice Wednesday but could see limited reps Friday with the hope he’ll play Sunday.
The Bills (2-6) are dealing with injuries at quarterback that might force them to start Nathan Peterman, who has already been benched twice this season for poor performance.
Rookie Josh Allen has been ruled out for a third consecutive game due to a sprained right (throwing) elbow. Derek Anderson, who has started Buffalo’s past two games, is in the concussion protocol.
Peterman, Buffalo’s opening-day starter, has completed 13 of 32 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in three appearances this season. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in 81 career attempts and has an overall passer rating of 31.4.
“Mistakes are in the past,” Peterman said. “I’ve learned from them. I’ve taken them to heart. I’ll never forget them. But at the same time, I’ll learn from them and move on.”
With Peterman as the only healthy quarterback, the Bills signed Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley started six games for the Bears in 2016 but has not appeared in a regular-season game since. He was with the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason this year but got released after the season opener.
The Bills also have added wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who started 10 games at quarterback earlier in his career, more than Peterman or Barkley.
Buffalo’s issues on offense go beyond quarterback play. The Bills have scored 87 points this season (10.9 per game), which is on pace for the fewest in team history, and they have only two touchdowns over the past five games.
Dolphins, Jets limp into Sunday matchup
The New York Jets stared this season full of hope, mostly because they believe they have found their franchise quarterback in rookie Sam Darnold.
The Miami Dolphins started this season full of promise, mostly because their veteran quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, was back from injury,
The New York Jets stared this season full of hope, mostly because they believe they have found their franchise quarterback in rookie Sam Darnold.
The Miami Dolphins started this season full of promise, mostly because their veteran quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, was back from injury, and he had his team in first place with a 3-0 start.
Now, though, things look foggier for both franchises.
On Sunday, the Jets (3-5) will visit the Dolphins (4-4) in an AFC East matchup between two teams trending downward.
Darnold looked brilliant as recently as Oct. 14, completing 24 of 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
However, over the past two weeks, Darnold has completed 31 of 71 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions and getting sacked four times. The Jets lost both of those games, 37-17 to the Minnesota Vikings and 24-10 to the Chicago Bears last Sunday.
Still, Jets players say they have not lost hope.
“We’re not throwing the white towel in,” Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum said, “by no means.”
That may be so, but the Jets are 2-10 in road games since the start of last season, and they will be the underdogs once again when they visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Jets are also depleted due to numerous injuries. On offense, New York is without several key players, including running back Bilal Powell (neck, on injured reserve). In addition, wide receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle) and center Spencer Long (leg) missed the Bears game and are questionable for this Sunday. Tight end Neal Sterling sustained a concussion against Chicago and is likely out.
On defense, the Jets are without starting linebacker Josh Martin (concussion), and top cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) has missed four consecutive games. In addition, nose guard Steve McClendon (ankle) and cornerback Mo Claiborne (shoulder/foot) — both starters — are questionable.
Miami’s main injury question is at quarterback, where Tannehill will miss his fourth game in a row due to a shoulder injury. Backup Brock Osweiler has gone 1-2 in place of Tannehill.
“You’re asking me all the questions I don’t want to get asked anymore,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said when the Tannehill subject was broached. “I haven’t gone down there to watch him do anything. The trainers talk to me. It sounds like he is close to the stage where he could start throwing soon.”
Four key Dolphins are on injured reserve: center Daniel Kilgore (arm), guard Josh Sitton (shoulder), defensive end William Hayes (knee) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip).
Miami wide receiver Kenny Stills (groin) and defensive lineman Charles Harris (calf) did not practice Wednesday while cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) was a limited participant.
With all those injuries, these are two battered football teams.
The Jets, with a rookie quarterback and few healthy playmakers, went three-and-out on six of their first eight possessions against Chicago last week. Most of the time, the Jets ran safe plays, more intent on avoiding a turnover as opposed to challenging the defense. New York averaged 2.4 yards per rush.
In addition, the Jets were hit with seven pre-snap penalties, including five false starts by the offense.
The Dolphins, who beat the Jets 20-12 on Sept. 16 in New Jersey, are concerned with their defense. Over the past five weeks, Miami is 1-4, and the defense has allowed 38 points to the New England Patriots, 27 to the Cincinnati Bengals, 28 to the Bears, 32 to the Detroit Lions and 42 to the Houston Texans.
Gase said “not everyone is on the same page” defensively.
“You can say all you want about scheme,” Gase said, “but all of that doesn’t matter if we don’t play what we’re supposed to play.”
Under new management, Browns brace for Chiefs
When Cleveland was sitting .500 through five games, many thought the moribund Browns were beginning to look different.
After the firing on Monday of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, no thought is required. The Browns (2-5-1) are definitely different
When Cleveland was sitting .500 through five games, many thought the moribund Browns were beginning to look different.
After the firing on Monday of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, no thought is required. The Browns (2-5-1) are definitely different as they prepare to host the team with the best record in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1), on Sunday.
“We’re a lot closer than what a lot of people think, especially this year. We’ve got to find ways to make a few plays to get over the hump,” said Gregg Williams, the defensive coordinator who was promoted to interim coach.
“The players, they’re getting closer. I like their response to all the confusion, all the dysfunction.”
Williams, who was suspended in 2012 for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal while coordinating the New Orleans Saints’ defense, was 17-31 as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach from 2001-03.
He is not likely the long-term answer for the Browns, who hope quarterback Baker Mayfield can at least fulfill that role on the field.
“We’ve got to use this as something to come together,” said Mayfield, adding, “It’s my welcome-to-the-business moment.”
Maybe the coaching moves will provide the spark intended to lift a team that has scored six touchdowns in the past four games while Mayfield was sacked 17 times.
From the Chiefs’ perspective, there is little reason to anticipate the Browns will immediately overhaul their approach.
“I’m sure it is going to be similar as far as schemes go at this point in the year,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Kansas City happens to present a stiff challenge behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has passed for 26 touchdowns, with seven consecutive 300-yard performances.
His matchup with Mayfield is a renewal of college ties. The quarterbacks were teammates at Texas Tech and later Big 12 rivals after Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma.
In a 66-59 win for the Sooners in 2016, Mayfield went 27 of 36 for 545 yards and seven passing touchdowns. Mahomes countered by recording an FBS-record 819 total yards and accounting for seven TDs himself.
Mayfield said Mahomes should have been the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
“He does stuff that you can’t even think that would actually be possible,” Mayfield said.
As it was, Mayfield’s teammate with the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett, went first overall in 2017 out of Texas A&M. Mahomes went 10th overall after Kansas City moved up 17 spots to draft him.
“You want to be the number one pick. You want to be that guy,” Mahomes said. “It’s awesome for (Mayfield) to say that, but I know now that we are both happy with the situations we’re in.”
Two Chiefs who were injured in last week’s win over Denver, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (rib), should return against the Browns. Linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion protocol) remain iffy for Sunday.
Browns tight end David Njoku (knee) is expected to be available, while wide receiver Da’Mari Scott (shoulder) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion protocol) continue to heal.
NFL notebook: Still no sign of Steelers RB Bell
Le'Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed. He now has forfeited more than $7 million in salary during his holdout.
Bell has two weeks to report and still be
Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed. He now has forfeited more than $7 million in salary during his holdout.
Bell has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
The Steelers began meetings Wednesday with no sign of Bell, meaning running back James Conner remains the primary back in Pittsburgh. He had 212 yards from scrimmage on Sunday and has at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games.
Bell would have been required to report Tuesday and sign his one-year franchise tender with the Steelers in order to be traded. Since he didn’t join the team and remains a holdout, Bell could not be traded. If he does report, he can only play for the Steelers unless they rescind the franchise tag.
–Baker Mayfield said that if he were general manager of the Cleveland Browns, he would have drafted Patrick Mahomes No. 1 overall in 2017 instead of the player they selected, his teammate, Myles Garrett.
“Talent wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles but …” Mayfield said with a laugh. “Coming from the Texas Tech system, there are always your skeptics, people doubting the fact that all he did was sit back there and throw the ball. (Mahomes) threw it 88 times in our game (a 66-59 Oklahoma victory over Texas Tech in 2016), but when it comes down to it, throwing the ball is throwing the ball, and he’s really good at it.”
Mahomes, who visits Cleveland with the Kansas City Chiefs this week, was never considered a contender to go first overall in 2017, and the Browns took defensive end Garrett. Mahomes went 10th to the Chiefs after they traded up, and Cleveland took Mayfield No. 1 overall this year.
–Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel there.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen injured and veteran Derek Anderson also hurt. Anderson started the past two games ahead of Peterman, but he left Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and is now in the concussion protocol. Coach Sean McDermott did not rule out Anderson making it back to face the Bears.
Barkley, 28, and punter Colton Schmidt were officially added to the roster. Running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Landry Jones as insurance for starter Blake Bortles, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury but is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.
Bortles, who is right-handed, would be making his 70th consecutive start.
Jones was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in September after five years as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger.
–The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International announced a multiyear partnership that makes the Las Vegas-based casino the official gaming partner of the club. It is the most comprehensive gaming partnership in the NFL. The announcement comes just two days after MGM announced a sports betting partnership with the NHL. It is similar to deals already struck between MGM and the NBA and WNBA.
The agreement will give Jets fans access to an MGM mobile app, provide season-ticket holders with hospitality opportunities and rewards, and give MGM access to the Jets 360 production studio among other sponsorship exposure and advertising. MGM and other casino companies have been seeking to take advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in May that removed a federal ban on sports betting.
–Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth consecutive game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Adam Gase said. Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill’s recovery “a rest-type thing.” He added that Tannehill has been able to throw with trainers while being monitored closely.
Earlier this week, Gase said it was “a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.” Tannehill, 30, has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.
Brock Osweiler, who has thrown for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts, will get the nod for the fourth time on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the Jets 20-12 in the teams’ first meeting, in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 2.
–The New York Giants claimed offensive lineman Jamon Brown off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.
Brown, 25, was a third-round pick in 2015 and started all 16 games for the Rams last season, but he missed the first four games this year due to a substance-abuse suspension. When he returned, Austin Blythe kept the starting job at right guard, and Brown was waived on Tuesday to make room for trade acquisition Dante Fowler Jr.
FLM ALL 32: Team-by-team notes
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: New running back Ty Montgomery had such a whirlwind week that he wasn't even sure what state he was in when media flooded the Ravens' locker room on Wednesday. Montgomery, who fumbled the kickoff preceding a potential game-tying or game-winning possession with
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: New running back Ty Montgomery had such a whirlwind week that he wasn’t even sure what state he was in when media flooded the Ravens’ locker room on Wednesday. Montgomery, who fumbled the kickoff preceding a potential game-tying or game-winning possession with the Packers on Sunday, returned to Green Bay facing threats against his family. On Tuesday he learned he was traded to Baltimore for a seventh-round draft pick. “This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what,” Montgomery said. Now it’s up to the Ravens to help him get his footing in an offense lacking explosive plays, including only one 20-yard run — a 22-yard scramble by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson — this season. “He’s one of those guys who can do a variety of things,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.
Cincinnati Bengals: Head coach Marvin Lewis didn’t mince words about a preliminary self-scout of the team entering its bye week. Lewis excused players until early next week but said there is a lot of work to be done upon their return. “The opportunity for us to evaluate comes at a good time, and to have the guys understand their responsibilities. (The bye week) will be a good time for that,” Lewis said. “I’m very disappointed in the way we’ve played the past two weeks.” At 5-3, the Bengals return from their open week to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Even with extra time to prepare, that could be a rugged way to return for a defense that has allowed 500 yards in consecutive games for the first time in team history.
Cleveland Browns: Swagger was underlined in boldface type on general manager John Dorsey’s final scouting report of No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. Not only was his sparkplug energy evident on the field, but in face-to-face interviews with representatives in the Browns’ organization, Mayfield came through as an undisputed charismatic leader and face of the franchise. With head coach Hue Jackson fired Monday and a new offensive staff climbing the ladder to replace Todd Haley, Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he can be the player to lead the Browns from their nearly two-decades long malaise. “Bring it on,” Mayfield said. “With all the distractions, we will see what kind of men we have in this room — not what kind of team that we have but what kind of men can handle a distraction the right way — can come together and focus on doing their job and doing it at a high level against a great team (the Kansas City Chiefs) on Sunday.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Playing with a broken finger can present major challenges for a quarterback, and Ben Roethlisberger will attempt to do just that at Baltimore on Sunday. Cold weather would complicate matters, but the midweek forecast in Maryland called for mid-50s and dry weather at gametime. Roethisberger could wear a glove on his left hand to protect the broken index finger but was mostly effective in the second half last week. “I’m not anticipating it being an issue for him in play or in-game,” head coach Mike Tomlin said.
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears: Since failing on six of their first 10 possessions in the red zone, the Bears are 12 of 15 inside the opponent’s 20 in the past four games. Head coach Matt Nagy dedicates a portion of Friday practice to working on plays he’s prone to call in the red zone, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is now finding the red zone to be his comfort zone. “That’s something we’ve just gotten a lot better at with our mentality, our focus. Then we realize once we get down there, the really good offenses in this league, they take advantage of that and they finish with touchdowns and not settling for field goals,” Trubisky said Wednesday. “So I think it’s a result of just focus and execution and making the transition from great practices and transitioning it over to the game.”
Detroit Lions: Trading leading receiver Golden Tate was not part of the plan for 2018, but when they were offered a third-round pick for a veteran with an expiring contract, general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were reminded of the big-picture pledge that trumped all in New England. The former Patriots’ employees unloaded Tate knowing they could fill his spot on the current roster with Kenny Golloday — albeit without a certainty Tate’s production could be filled right away. “The biggest point for me that I want to make sure people understand is this also shows a lot of confidence in the people in that room. There’s great players in that room and there’s a lot of them,” Patricia said. “There’s a lot of guys who have an opportunity to make plays and go out there and play at a high level. And we’re all good with that from that standpoint.”
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back when the Packers and new general manager Brian Gutekunst released wide receiver Jordy Nelson and made additional moves that didn’t bring in immediate help. With two regulars, running back Ty Montgomery and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix shipped out of Green Bay on Tuesday, Rodgers was again asked about taking the field this week knowing the team subtracted talent. “You have to trust what Brian and his staff are doing,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s been good communication with those guys about what we need and what’s in the best interest of the team with Mike (McCarthy), but I’m not privy to those conversations. The conversations I’m concerned about are the ones in the locker room and how our locker room’s doing. We’ve got to make it work. That’s the way it goes in this league. It’s a tough business from a friendship standpoint. You lose guys every single year.”
Minnesota Vikings: As the Vikings prepare for the Lions, rookie running back Kerryon Johnson is jumping off the film for Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. “I think they’re more committed to running the football, number one. He has been running the ball extremely effective,” he said of Johnson. “I’m not sure it’s changed the run game all that much. There is a lot of similar runs they’ve had in the past but they’re much more effective at it. He is good. Very good. Runs hard, speed to the perimeter, catches the ball well, has been good in protection. He is a good back.”
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans: Demaryius Thomas practiced Wednesday for the first time since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. Ironically, his first game with the Texans will be Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. After passing his Wednesday morning physical, Thomas turned his focus on learning the Houston offense as rapidly as possible. “My main thing is when I am in or when I get a chance, just know what I’m doing,” Thomas said. “Don’t go out and have mistakes to possibly hurt our team. Just getting into my playbook, doing everything the way that I’m supposed to correctly, trying to help us out to get a W.” Thomas caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 8 1/2 seasons with the Broncos before being dealt to Houston on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Colts: Receiver Dontrelle Inman made six catches in last Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders and will have a chance to carve out a role. The 29-year-old Inman didn’t go to training camp with any team this summer and signed with the Colts on Oct. 16. “I was just waiting for the best opportunity for me, me and my family, and here it is,” Inman told the Indianapolis Star. “If you believe in who you are, believe in the people that surround you and support you, good things will happen.” A key factor leading to the signing of Inman was first-year Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was with the then-San Diego Chargers from 2013-15, the last two seasons as offensive coordinator. Inman played first three NFL seasons with the Chargers in 2014-16.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville has a bye this week after four consecutive losses. Due to concern with Blake Bortles’ tender left shoulder, the club signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday. Though the injury to Bortles’ non-throwing shoulder isn’t considered severe, the Jaguars wanted to add a third quarterback just in case he experiences a setback. Jones spent five seasons as a reserve with the Pittsburgh Steelers and passed for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 19 career games. Second-year pro Cody Kessler is the backup to Bortles, who has started 69 consecutive contests. The Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts following their bye.
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Marcus Mariota has regained feeling in the fingers of his throwing hand and is leaning toward not wearing a glove when the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Mariota has been bothered by numbness and loss of feeling since injuring his elbow against the Miami Dolphins in the opening week of the season. He hasn’t made excuses, despite the obvious issues with gripping the football, and he has just three touchdown passes against five interceptions as the Titans repeatedly have struggled in the red zone. “I think it’s execution,” Mariota said. “Making plays really, we haven’t been very good down there. Yes, I give credit to the defenses that we’ve played. They’ve found ways to hold us out of the end zone. For what it’s worth, that’s what it is. We have to find ways to improve and get better.”
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons: It might be tough sledding on the ground against the Washington Redskins for an Atlanta team that has lost two starting offensive linemen for the season in right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and remains without its top running back in Devonta Freeman (groin). Washington ranks second in the NFL in rushing defense (80.1 yards per game) while the Falcons are just 30th in rushing offense (83.3). “So just because they’re good at (defending) the run, doesn’t mean we can’t try,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “We’re going to run the ball, knowing that’s an important part of what we do as well. They just happen to be one of the very best at defending it. That doesn’t mean that we don’t go down that road.”
Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton is being mentioned as an MVP candidate after throwing 13 touchdown passes against four interceptions while guiding the team to a 5-2 start. Newton, who was the NFL MVP in 2015, is completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his throws. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to say his star quarterback is back in his 2015 form — a season in which Carolina reached the Super Bowl. “The proof will be in the pudding when we get to the end of the year,” Rivera said. “We’ll see. He is playing well, and I think we are playing well as a unit.”
New Orleans Saints: Quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yardage (72,435) but he has never won the MVP award during his stellar career. Brees finished second three times (2006, 2009, 2011) and is back in the conversation this season due to his stellar campaign and the Saints’ 6-1 start. This Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams could play a part in how the MVP race plays out as unbeaten Los Angeles has two candidates in running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff. Brees is completing a stunning 77.4 percent of his throws for 1,990 yards and 14 touchdowns against only one interception.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The benching of quarterback Jameis Winston (10 interceptions in four games) is making the seat hotter for third-year coach Dirk Koetter. A big reason why Koetter ascended to the head-coaching position was his work with Winston as the offensive coordinator. Veteran right tackle Demar Dotson is among the players that can see the big picture with the team sitting at 3-4. “It’s his third year. He’s got to prove that he should continue to coach,” Dotson told reporters. “I love Dirk … but if we don’t win for Dirk, he’ll probably be without a job.” Ryan Fitzpatrick is back as the starting quarterback and the Bucs are hoping he can produce more “FitzMagic” like he did when he began the campaign by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record three straight 400-yard passing games.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: The Bills are averaging just 10.9 points per game — that’s less than a third of what Kansas City averages — and their scoring prospects are dim with a number of players, including quarterback Josh Allen, sidelined by injury. But head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that he’s encouraged, despite the team’s 2-6 record. “I’ve been a part of … once in Philadelphia, once in Carolina, I’ve been a part of this before. You know, there’s challenging moments, especially early. It’s always a challenge,” he said. “… I know we’re getting it turned in the right direction, and I have a vision for this football team. … I know it’s frustrating for our fan base. But I know we’re doing things that are right that are going to lead us to that [success] down the road.”
Miami Dolphins: Brock Osweiler will start Sunday against the Jets as Ryan Tannehill continues to recover from a shoulder injury. And he told reporters Wednesday that he intends to show head coach Adam Gase that he should stay the starter, even when Tannehill is cleared to play. “I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back,” said Osweiler, who is 1-2 as a starter this season. He added: “Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity. So when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it’s my last,” said Osweiler, who has six touchdowns, three interceptions and 895 passing yards this season. “I put laser focus on every single play, and I’m playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench.”
New England Patriots: The Patriots meet Green Bay on Sunday night, and they have the Packers’ No. 12 clearly in their sights. “Um, where do I start?” linebackers coach Brian Flores said Wednesday before practice, discussing how the Patriots will prepare for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “You know, great command of the offense. This is as big a challenge that we’ve had since I’ve been here, which is a long time now. He’s an incredible leader, tough. You see him get carted off in the Chicago game, come back and bring them back from 20 points down. You know, they are never out of the game with him leading the charge. It’s an incredible challenge for us. We’re going to have our hands full for sure. It’s not just Aaron Rodgers, you know, their entire group: the O-Line, backs and tight ends, you know, everybody makes plays on this offense. … We’re going to have to be at the top of our game. ”
New York Jets: Former Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who signed with the Bills on Tuesday, told reporters Wednesday he didn’t think the Jets used him as much as they should have. The Jets released Pryor on Oct. 20, citing a groin tear, but he said he was going to miss only a game. “Let’s shut that one down how I was [going to be] out for five or six games,” he said. “I was going to miss a game, and then I got cut. So I guess, I don’t know if I wasn’t a part of their plan, or whatever it was.” He said he brought value to the Jets and will to any team. “I can ball,” he said. “I can ball, bro. I’m not being cocky. I just know how I study, how I work, and how I practice. I compete at a high level. I expect high things from myself.”
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys: Veteran linebacker Sean Lee, in a wide-ranging Q&A with the Star-Telegram, said he doesn’t think Cowboys are out of the race to win the NFC East, despite being 3-4 and trailing both the Redskins and Eagles. “It is close. We still have a lot of season left. We have to start winning those close games. If we want to win the NFC East we have to win close games in the division … make more plays down the stretch to really help us. Everything is ahead of us with the conference being tight. Two or three games were really close and we didn’t win. If we can win those games we’re in a great position right now so let’s find a way to win those games.”
New York Giants: The Giants are 1-7, but safety Landon Collins said he’s happy to be part of the team and glad the rumors he was about to be traded didn’t turn out to be true. “Honestly it’s always been my dream to be one of those guys like LT (Lawrence Taylor), Michael Strahan, those guys that finish their years on one team,” Collins said on ESPN Radio in New York on Tuesday. “It’s a dream of mine to do that. If I can, it’s a blessing in my eyes.” He said he was surprised his name had come up in trade talk, and he was nervous whenever his phone buzzed on Tuesday. “I looked at my phone,” Collins said, “and thought, ‘Oh God.'” According to SNY, many teams inquired about a trade for Collins but couldn’t meet the Giants’ demand for a pair of draft picks.
Philadelphia Eagles: It’s Halloween, but Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood sounded like a kid excited about a new toy on Christmas morning when he spoke on a national radio show Wednesday morning about newly acquired wide receiver Golden Tate. “I believe he’s going to help out our offense tremendously,” Smallwood said on Taz & The Moose. “I know he’s a competitor. We played him in Detroit, and what he’s been doing for years, we know he’s a dominant receiver. He just brings another piece to this offense. I think we’re going to get explosive plays out of him. It’s just great to have him. I can’t wait to compete with him.”
Washington Redskins: Head coach Jay Gruden isn’t exactly hiding his game plan. It consists of Adrian Peterson … and Adrian Peterson. “Well, I think his production has been such that we’ve continued to run the ball,” Gruden said about Peterson, 33. “When you have success running the football, you’re not just going to stop running it, you are going to keep running it, especially with a guy that is hot like he is right now.” Peterson can owe some of his success to the offensive line and the run blockers, Gruden said. “Our offensive line, tight ends, receivers are doing an excellent job blocking for him and we’re getting some big hits, staying on track for the most part. We’ve added some RPO type things, which we’ve ended up handing off a lot of them. I don’t foresee any major changes to our game plan. He’s going to be a major part of it.” On the season, Peterson has rushed for 587 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and has four touchdowns.
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos: With Demaryius Thomas suddenly on the opposite sideline for Sunday’s game, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. isn’t worried about handling the new Houston Texans wideout. Asked who has the advantage between the two, Harris replied, “Me.” Why? “Because I’m that good,” Harris said. Harris also said he’s excited about the possible season debut of safety Su’a Cravens, who is on track to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game. “He’s a playmaker,” Harris said of Cravens. “To get a guy who is a big body like him — he’s a great blitzer, he can play the run, and also he’s a big-bodied guy who can also guard the tight end … he’s going to be huge.”
Kansas City Chiefs: With the Chiefs visiting this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that Patrick Mahomes probably should have been Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 based “on talent” over actual pick Myles Garrett. Asked about those comments, Mahomes said he’d have loved to have gone first overall but always hoped to end up in Kansas City. “I mean, I’m glad I’m here,” he said. “For sure. You want to be the number one draft pick. You want to be that guy. I think they got a good guy in Myles Garrett. He’s pretty talented I would say from watching film. It’s awesome for him to say that, but I know now that we are both happy with the situations we’re in.”
Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday’s game at Seattle will mark Philip Rivers’ 200th consecutive regular-season start, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Rivers told reporters on Wednesday that he once had his sights set on Brett Favre’s record streak of 297, but added with a laugh, “I’m not gonna get there.” Still, he said it’s “pretty cool” to hit 200 in a row. “Obviously the two Mannings and Favre have started more than 200 in a row,” he said. “And I just feel thankful. I think there’s a small element of toughness involved, but then again, shoot, lots of prayers for me from many people on Sundays.” Rivers needs 10 more regular-season starts to pass Peyton Manning (208) and 12 more to pass Eli Manning (210) on the list.
Oakland Raiders: With 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (throwing wrist) banged up and questionable for Thursday night’s game, the Raiders could be facing second-year undrafted QB Nick Mullens, who never has appeared in an NFL game. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday “you never underestimate anybody in this league” and added that who plays quarterback is less important than Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. ” You have to prepare for this running game and everything that comes off of it,” Gruden said. “If you can’t stop the running game against Shanahan, you got no chance, because they have as good of move-the-pocket system and play-action system as there is in the league.”
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals: Despite a slow start in his first game as offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich finally got the offense going as the Cardinals rallied for 15 fourth-quarter points Sunday and an 18-15 victory over the 49ers. Leftwich told reporters he wasn’t worried about the early struggles. “Oh, no, there was no second-guessing,” he said. “Every time you call one (play), you think that’s the one. And when it’s not, the key is for the guys to keep fighting. Our guys just kept fighting.” Arizona now hits its bye week, giving Leftwich a bit more time to settle into his role after he had 10 days to prepare for his first game as interim coordinator. “It gives me some time to tweak things here and there, to see it my way,” he said.
Los Angeles Rams: A day after the Rams traded third- and fifth-round picks for Dante Fowler Jr., Sean McVay and the Rams’ coaches intended to get the pass rusher plenty of mental reps with an eye on having him contribute on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. “We feel like he’s gonna help us, specifically from a rush perspective,” McVay said. “Got him in here, and we’ll see how quickly he can get up to speed, if he’s going to be able to contribute and help us this weekend. But we’re excited to get Dante here.” Fowler is used to a rotational, pass-rush specific role, having started just one of 39 games in his career with the Jaguars. He has two sacks through seven games after totaling eight last season.
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are limping into their Thursday night battle with the Bay Area rival Oakland Raiders, as linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring) and safeties Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and Antone Exum Jr. (concussion) have been ruled out. Six others are questionable, including starting quarterback C.J. Beathard (throwing wrist), running backs Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (ankle), wideout Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf, heel). If Beathard can’t go, second-year undrafted man Nick Mullens would make his NFL debut and start at quarterback, with Tom Savage serving as the backup.
Seattle Seahawks: Though the Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll said the move had more to do with Seattle’s roster needs than the 34-year-old’s ability to play in his 13th NFL season. “He was a great pro for us,” Carroll said. “He did such good stuff. Helped guys on both sides of the football with all his experience and all that. He’s in terrific shape for this stage of his career. He can still play. It just happened that we looked at the roster. … There’s just not enough throws to get it to him, but he can play.” Carroll didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing Marshall back at a later date.
Adam Thielen on pace to challenge receiving records
Adam Thielen is doing things even Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss didn't accomplish in Minnesota.
Adam Thielen is doing things even Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss didn’t accomplish in Minnesota.
The former undrafted wide receiver from NCAA Division II Minnesota State is the first player in NFL history with at least 100 yards receiving in eight straight games to start the season. Calvin Johnson also had an eight-game streak in 2012.
Thielen already has 74 catches, putting him on pace to break Marvin Harrison’s single-season record of 143. Carter holds the Vikings record with 122 catches in 1994 and 1995. Thielen has 952 yards receiving. At this rate, he’d break Moss’ team record in 14 games. Moss had 1,632 in 2003. Johnson holds the NFL record with 1,964 yards receiving.
Thielen also has a touchdown catch in five consecutive games. No players since 1970 has 100 yards receiving and a TD catch in six straight games.
Thielen is closing in on becoming the sixth undrafted player with back-to-back seasons of 80 catches and 1,000 yards.
Here’s a look inside more numbers going into Week 9:
KING ADAM: Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Hall of Famer Morten Anderson. Vinatieri has scored 2,550 total points during his 23-year NFL career.
AGELESS AP: Adrian Peterson became the oldest player, at 33 years and 221 days old, to rush for more than 100 yards and also have a rushing and receiving touchdown in Washington’s win over the Giants. Peterson is also only the fourth player age 33 or older to have 140-plus yards rushing in a game.
MAHOMES MASTERY: Patrick Mahomes has thrown four touchdown passes in three consecutive games for Kansas City, joining Drew Brees (2011), Dan Marino (1984) and Peyton Manning (2004) as the only quarterbacks to do that. Marino’s streak was four games. Manning’s was five. Mahomes also has passed for 300 yards in seven straight games. Only Andrew Luck (2014) and Brees (2011) have done that. Luck reached eight games.
ELITE COMPANY: Carson Wentz is the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 pass attempts and a passer rating of at least 115 in four consecutive games, joining Peyton Manning, who did it with Denver in 2012.
PERFECTION: Russell Wilson was 14 of 17 for 248 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Seattle’s win at Detroit, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to post a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Rams QB Jared Goff also had a perfect rating in Week 4 this season.
Rams expect Fowler to contribute right away
Arizona Cardinals: Despite a slow start in his first game as offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich finally got the offense going as the Cardinals rallied for 15 fourth-quarter points Sunday and an 18-15 victory over the 49ers. Leftwich told reporters he wasn't worried about the early struggles.
Arizona Cardinals: Despite a slow start in his first game as offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich finally got the offense going as the Cardinals rallied for 15 fourth-quarter points Sunday and an 18-15 victory over the 49ers. Leftwich told reporters he wasn’t worried about the early struggles. “Oh, no, there was no second-guessing,” he said. “Every time you call one (play), you think that’s the one. And when it’s not, the key is for the guys to keep fighting. Our guys just kept fighting.” Arizona now hits its bye week, giving Leftwich a bit more time to settle into his role after he had 10 days to prepare for his first game as interim coordinator. “It gives me some time to tweak things here and there, to see it my way,” he said.
Los Angeles Rams: A day after the Rams traded third- and fifth-round picks for Dante Fowler Jr., Sean McVay and the Rams’ coaches intended to get the pass rusher plenty of mental reps with an eye on having him contribute on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. “We feel like he’s gonna help us, specifically from a rush perspective,” McVay said. “Got him in here, and we’ll see how quickly he can get up to speed, if he’s going to be able to contribute and help us this weekend. But we’re excited to get Dante here.” Fowler is used to a rotational, pass-rush specific role, having started just one of 39 games in his career with the Jaguars. He has two sacks through seven games after totaling eight last season.
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are limping into their Thursday night battle with the Bay Area rival Oakland Raiders, as linebacker Reuben Foster (hamstring) and safeties Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and Antone Exum Jr. (concussion) have been ruled out. Six others are questionable, including starting quarterback C.J. Beathard (throwing wrist), running backs Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (ankle), wideout Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee), center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf, heel). If Beathard can’t go, second-year undrafted man Nick Mullens would make his NFL debut and start at quarterback, with Tom Savage serving as the backup.
Seattle Seahawks: Though the Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll said the move had more to do with Seattle’s roster needs than the 34-year-old’s ability to play in his 13th NFL season. “He was a great pro for us,” Carroll said. “He did such good stuff. Helped guys on both sides of the football with all his experience and all that. He’s in terrific shape for this stage of his career. He can still play. It just happened that we looked at the roster. … There’s just not enough throws to get it to him, but he can play.” Carroll didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing Marshall back at a later date.
Patera, Seahawks’ first coach, dies at 85
Jack Patera, a former NFL player who became the first head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, died Wednesday at the age of 85.
The team confirmed his death and said pancreatic cancer was the cause.
After playing college football at
Jack Patera, a former NFL player who became the first head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, died Wednesday at the age of 85.
The team confirmed his death and said pancreatic cancer was the cause.
After playing college football at Oregon, Patera was chosen by the Baltimore Colts as the 44th overall pick of the 1955 NFL Draft. He played both guard on offense and middle linebacker, but a squabble with coach Weeb Ewbank about his position led to him being cut in 1958. He later played for the Chicago Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.
His player career done because of injuries, Patera became the defensive line coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 1963, then moved on to the Minnesota Vikings.
When Seattle gained an expansion franchise in 1976, he was hired as the first coach. He was named NFL Coach of the Year when the Seahawks finished 9-7, but the team never had a better record than that under Patera, and he was fired in the 1982 season.
He finished with a 35-59 record.
“We didn’t have the great success,” Patera told the Seattle Times later. “But we had an exciting team and good times. We had some fun times.”
Patera never coached again.
–Field Level Media
Dante Fowler joins LA Rams, prepares for playoff rush
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' top defenders reacted with predictable glee when they heard about the addition of pass-rusher Dante Fowler through a trade with Jacksonville.
"I found out about it, and I was smiling ear to ear," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Wednesday.
The unbeaten Rams' next opponents
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ top defenders reacted with predictable glee when they heard about the addition of pass-rusher Dante Fowler through a trade with Jacksonville.
“I found out about it, and I was smiling ear to ear,” defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Wednesday.
The unbeaten Rams’ next opponents — the New Orleans Saints — also reacted as you might expect to LA’s big addition ahead of their NFC showdown at the Superdome.
“They couldn’t have waited a week?” quarterback Drew Brees asked lightheartedly. “He obviously adds some juice to that D-line that’s already really stout.”
Fowler passed his physical and went through the Rams’ typically light Wednesday workout at their training complex. In between cram sessions on the Rams’ defensive setup, he spent part of the afternoon in the locker room just talking with his new teammates.
“It’s a new chapter, that’s how I look at it,” Fowler said. “It’s a fresh start, just being able to start over and show guys who I really am.”
Fowler will play for the Rams as a linebacker, which he considers his “natural position.” He is hoping to be more of an every-down contributor than he was in Jacksonville, and he is eager to see what he can do on the rush when defenses must account for Donald, Ndamukong Suh and him on the same passing plays.
“(I want) to go in there, being the extra piece and just contributing to this great defense and to be a part of this special season,” Fowler said. “I’m ready to come in here and do what I’ve got to do to get us where we want to go. … (Donald is the) best defensive tackle in the league, and Ndamukong Suh is a dominant defensive tackle. Shouldn’t be no reason, when I do have my one-on-ones, I’ve just got to make the most out of them.”
The Rams want to go to the Super Bowl, and they’re expected to be a strong contender after the franchise’s first 8-0 start since 1969.
Fowler has a major advantage in playoff experience over most of his new teammates: The Jaguars reached the AFC championship game last season, winning two playoff games along the way before losing to New England. The Rams made the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2004 seasons, and they lost their only postseason game to Atlanta.
“I was on a really good team last year,” said Fowler, who had two sacks in the conference title game. “So it’s giving me a little drive, making me really excited, because I already know the way (to prepare) to be a championship team, and I’m ready for it.”
Fowler already has one friend on the Rams’ defense: Dominique Easley, LA’s injured veteran lineman and linebacker, was Fowler’s host at the University of Florida when he was choosing a college. Fowler called him “my big brother.”
Coach Sean McVay isn’t sure how much Fowler will play against the Saints (6-1), but the former first-round pick’s arrival added another dimension to an already solid defense.
“We anticipate him being able to be involved, and we’ll see how he’s able to adjust, how he’s able to absorb that information,” McVay said. “We wanted to get him in here, and (we’re) hopeful that he’s a contributor for us as soon as this weekend against a tough team.”
NOTES
McVay still anticipates the return of WR Cooper Kupp from a two-game absence with a knee injury. Kupp was limited in practice Wednesday, but the Rams typically don’t do much physical work on Wednesdays. … LB Trevon Young was the only other Rams player on the injury report. He was limited with his back injury. … The Rams intend to lean on center Brian Allen and rookie Joseph Noteboom as their backup offensive linemen after the loss of Jamon Brown, who was released to make room for Fowler. “What a class act,” McVay said of Brown. “Couldn’t have been more impressed with just the way that he handled a tough, difficult discussion. There’s always the human element that I don’t think you’ll ever be OK with. That’s what’s tough for us, for me as a coach, is when you’ve got to look somebody in the eye who’s been nothing but a class act, a great teammate, instrumental in being able to win a division last year.”
Why Giants S Collins dreaded trade deadline day
Dallas Cowboys: Veteran linebacker Sean Lee, in a wide-ranging Q&A with the Star-Telegram, said he doesn't think Cowboys are out of the race to win the NFC East, despite being 3-4 and trailing both the Redskins and Eagles. "It is close. We still have a
Dallas Cowboys: Veteran linebacker Sean Lee, in a wide-ranging Q&A with the Star-Telegram, said he doesn’t think Cowboys are out of the race to win the NFC East, despite being 3-4 and trailing both the Redskins and Eagles. “It is close. We still have a lot of season left. We have to start winning those close games. If we want to win the NFC East we have to win close games in the division … make more plays down the stretch to really help us. Everything is ahead of us with the conference being tight. Two or three games were really close and we didn’t win. If we can win those games we’re in a great position right now so let’s find a way to win those games.”
New York Giants: The Giants are 1-7, but safety Landon Collins said he’s happy to be part of the team and glad the rumors he was about to be traded didn’t turn out to be true. “Honestly it’s always been my dream to be one of those guys like LT (Lawrence Taylor), Michael Strahan, those guys that finish their years on one team,” Collins said on ESPN Radio in New York on Tuesday. “It’s a dream of mine to do that. If I can, it’s a blessing in my eyes.” He said he was surprised his name had come up in trade talk, and he was nervous whenever his phone buzzed on Tuesday. “I looked at my phone,” Collins said, “and thought, ‘Oh God.'” According to SNY, many teams inquired about a trade for Collins but couldn’t meet the Giants’ demand for a pair of draft picks.
Philadelphia Eagles: It’s Halloween, but Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood sounded like a kid excited about a new toy on Christmas morning when he spoke on a national radio show Wednesday morning about newly acquired wide receiver Golden Tate. “I believe he’s going to help out our offense tremendously,” Smallwood said on Taz & The Moose. “I know he’s a competitor. We played him in Detroit, and what he’s been doing for years, we know he’s a dominant receiver. He just brings another piece to this offense. I think we’re going to get explosive plays out of him. It’s just great to have him. I can’t wait to compete with him.”
Washington Redskins: Head coach Jay Gruden isn’t exactly hiding his game plan. It consists of Adrian Peterson … and Adrian Peterson. “Well, I think his production has been such that we’ve continued to run the ball,” Gruden said about Peterson, 33. “When you have success running the football, you’re not just going to stop running it, you are going to keep running it, especially with a guy that is hot like he is right now.” Peterson can owe some of his success to the offensive line and the run blockers, Gruden said. “Our offensive line, tight ends, receivers are doing an excellent job blocking for him and we’re getting some big hits, staying on track for the most part. We’ve added some RPO type things, which we’ve ended up handing off a lot of them. I don’t foresee any major changes to our game plan. He’s going to be a major part of it.” On the season, Peterson has rushed for 587 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and has four touchdowns.
Jets, MGM Resorts announce NFL’s first gaming partnership
The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday a multiyear partnership that makes the Las Vegas-based casino the official gaming partner of the club. It is the most comprehensive gaming partnership in the NFL.
The agreement will give Jets fans
The New York Jets and MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday a multiyear partnership that makes the Las Vegas-based casino the official gaming partner of the club. It is the most comprehensive gaming partnership in the NFL.
The agreement will give Jets fans access to an MGM mobile app, provide season-ticket holders with hospitality opportunities and rewards, and give MGM access to the Jets 360 production studio among other sponsorship exposure and advertising.
“We could not be more excited to join with the New York Jets for a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NFL,” MGM Resorts Chairman & CEO Jim Murren said in a release. “We look forward to working with the Jets to innovate gaming, increase our customer base through cross marketing opportunities and provide NFL fans with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”
The announcement comes just two days after MGM announced a sports betting partnership with the NHL. It is similar to deals already struck between MGM and the NBA and WNBA.
As part of the NHL deal, MGM Resorts will be able to market many of its products and services to NHL fans via various media platforms and events. The company will have access to enhanced NHL proprietary game data that will be generated by the league’s tracking systems currently under development.
MGM and other casino companies have been seeking to take advantage of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in May that removed a federal ban on sports betting.
Lions coach Patricia chastises reporter
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia chastised a reporter for what he deemed a lack of respect after the reporter asked a question during a press conference on Wednesday.
After Patricia finished answering a question about Tuesday's trade of wide receiver Golden Tate, a reporter
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia chastised a reporter for what he deemed a lack of respect after the reporter asked a question during a press conference on Wednesday.
After Patricia finished answering a question about Tuesday’s trade of wide receiver Golden Tate, a reporter asked, “Why do you think this move makes your franchise better?”
Patricia paused for a moment before saying, “Ah, well, you know — do me a favor just kinda sit up. Just like, have a little respect for the process. Every day you come and ask me questions and you’re just kinda like you know, ‘Gimme this,’ but I mean –”
The reporter responded, “I’m sitting,” and Patricia continued, “I’m asking just to be a little respectful in this whole process.”
The reporter replied, “Okay, that’s fine,” and Patricia continued, “So ask me a question professionally and I’ll answer it for you.”
“Okay,” the reporter said. “Why do you feel like this move makes your franchise better?”
Patricia then answered the question, citing the value the team was able to get for Tate, and referring to the “bigger picture” of building a team.
In the final year of his deal, Tate was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, a move many saw as a sign that the Lions don’t expect to compete this season and are instead planning for the future. It came a week after the Lions made what many saw as a win-now move in acquiring defensive tackle Damon Harrison for a fifth-round pick from the New York Giants.
Patricia is in his first year as head coach of the Lions after a long tenure with the New England Patriots.
Mayfield on leading Browns from malaise: ‘Bring it on’
Baltimore Ravens: New running back Ty Montgomery had such a whirlwind week that he wasn't even sure what state he was in when media flooded the Ravens' locker room on Wednesday. Montgomery, who fumbled the kickoff preceding a potential game-tying or game-winning possession with
Baltimore Ravens: New running back Ty Montgomery had such a whirlwind week that he wasn’t even sure what state he was in when media flooded the Ravens’ locker room on Wednesday. Montgomery, who fumbled the kickoff preceding a potential game-tying or game-winning possession with the Packers on Sunday, returned to Green Bay facing threats against his family. On Tuesday he learned he was traded to Baltimore for a seventh-round draft pick. “This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what,” Montgomery said. Now it’s up to the Ravens to help him get his footing in an offense lacking explosive plays, including only one 20-yard run — a 22-yard scramble by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson — this season. “He’s one of those guys who can do a variety of things,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.
Cincinnati Bengals: Head coach Marvin Lewis didn’t mince words about a preliminary self-scout of the team entering its bye week. Lewis excused players until early next week but said there is a lot of work to be done upon their return. “The opportunity for us to evaluate comes at a good time, and to have the guys understand their responsibilities. (The bye week) will be a good time for that,” Lewis said. “I’m very disappointed in the way we’ve played the past two weeks.” At 5-3, the Bengals return from their open week to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Even with extra time to prepare, that could be a rugged way to return for a defense that has allowed 500 yards in consecutive games for the first time in team history.
Cleveland Browns: Swagger was underlined in boldface type on general manager John Dorsey’s final scouting report of No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield. Not only was his sparkplug energy evident on the field, but in face-to-face interviews with representatives in the Browns’ organization, Mayfield came through as an undisputed charismatic leader and face of the franchise. With head coach Hue Jackson fired Monday and a new offensive staff climbing the ladder to replace Todd Haley, Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he can be the player to lead the Browns from their nearly two-decades long malaise. “Bring it on,” Mayfield said. “With all the distractions, we will see what kind of men we have in this room — not what kind of team that we have but what kind of men can handle a distraction the right way — can come together and focus on doing their job and doing it at a high level against a great team (the Kansas City Chiefs) on Sunday.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Playing with a broken finger can present major challenges for a quarterback, and Ben Roethlisberger will attempt to do just that at Baltimore on Sunday. Cold weather would complicate matters, but the midweek forecast in Maryland called for mid-50s and dry weather at gametime. Roethisberger could wear a glove on his left hand to protect the broken index finger but was mostly effective in the second half last week. “I’m not anticipating it being an issue for him in play or in-game,” head coach Mike Tomlin said.
Saints’ Brees can bolster MVP hopes in showdown vs. Rams
Atlanta Falcons: It might be tough sledding on the ground against the Washington Redskins for an Atlanta team that has lost two starting offensive linemen for the season in right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and remains without
Atlanta Falcons: It might be tough sledding on the ground against the Washington Redskins for an Atlanta team that has lost two starting offensive linemen for the season in right guard Brandon Fusco (ankle) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and remains without its top running back in Devonta Freeman (groin). Washington ranks second in the NFL in rushing defense (80.1 yards per game) while the Falcons are just 30th in rushing offense (83.3). “So just because they’re good at (defending) the run, doesn’t mean we can’t try,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said. “We’re going to run the ball, knowing that’s an important part of what we do as well. They just happen to be one of the very best at defending it. That doesn’t mean that we don’t go down that road.”
Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton is being mentioned as an MVP candidate after throwing 13 touchdown passes against four interceptions while guiding the team to a 5-2 start. Newton, who was the NFL MVP in 2015, is completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his throws. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to say his star quarterback is back in his 2015 form — a season in which Carolina reached the Super Bowl. “The proof will be in the pudding when we get to the end of the year,” Rivera said. “We’ll see. He is playing well, and I think we are playing well as a unit.”
New Orleans Saints: Quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yardage (72,435) but he has never won the MVP award during his stellar career. Brees finished second three times (2006, 2009, 2011) and is back in the conversation this season due to his stellar campaign and the Saints’ 6-1 start. This Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams could play a part in how the MVP race plays out as unbeaten Los Angeles has two candidates in running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff. Brees is completing a stunning 77.4 percent of his throws for 1,990 yards and 14 touchdowns against only one interception.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The benching of quarterback Jameis Winston (10 interceptions in four games) is making the seat hotter for third-year coach Dirk Koetter. A big reason why Koetter ascended to the head-coaching position was his work with Winston as the offensive coordinator. Veteran right tackle Demar Dotson is among the players that can see the big picture with the team sitting at 3-4. “It’s his third year. He’s got to prove that he should continue to coach,” Dotson told reporters. “I love Dirk … but if we don’t win for Dirk, he’ll probably be without a job.” Ryan Fitzpatrick is back as the starting quarterback and the Bucs are hoping he can produce more “FitzMagic” like he did when he began the campaign by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record three straight 400-yard passing games.
Mayfield: Browns should have drafted Mahomes in 2017
If Baker Mayfield were general manager of the Browns, he might never have selected himself in the 2018 draft. Instead, he thinks his current employer should have drafted its quarterback of the future the year before.
Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he
If Baker Mayfield were general manager of the Browns, he might never have selected himself in the 2018 draft. Instead, he thinks his current employer should have drafted its quarterback of the future the year before.
Mayfield was asked Wednesday if he believes current Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes should have gone No. 1 overall to Cleveland in 2017.
“Talent wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles but…” Mayfield said with a laugh. “Coming from the Texas Tech system, there are always your skeptics, people doubting the fact that all he did was sit back there and throw the ball. (Mahomes) threw it 88 times in our game (a 66-59 Oklahoma victory over Texas Tech in 2016), but when it comes down to it, throwing the ball is throwing the ball, and he’s really good at it.”
Mahomes, who visits Cleveland with the Chiefs this week, was never considered a contender to go first overall in 2017, and the Browns took defensive end Myles Garrett. Mahomes went 10th to the Chiefs after a trade up, and Cleveland took Mayfield No. 1 overall this past April.
Mahomes and Mayfield know each other from a brief history at Texas Tech, where Mayfield hosted Mahomes on a visit before the latter joined the Red Raiders and the former transferred to Oklahoma.
After starting only the season finale while sitting behind Alex Smith last season, Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm in 2018. The Chiefs are 7-1 with arguably the most explosive offense in the league, and Mahomes is a leading MVP contender with his league-high 26 touchdown passes and 2,526 passing yards.
The Browns don’t exactly regret the decision to take Garrett. The second-year pass rusher is tied for second in the NFL with eight sacks — one more than he had in 11 games as a rookie.
And Mayfield, while he has struggled plenty thus far, has provided Browns fans plenty of reason for optimism. In six games (five starts), he has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 1,471 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has helped the Browns to a pair of wins, more than they had in the previous two seasons combined.
On Monday, the Browns (2-5-1) fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins QB Osweiler out to win starting job
Buffalo Bills: The Bills are averaging just 10.9 points per game -- that's less than a third of what Kansas City averages -- and their scoring prospects are dim with a number of players, including quarterback Josh Allen, sidelined by injury. But head coach Sean
Buffalo Bills: The Bills are averaging just 10.9 points per game — that’s less than a third of what Kansas City averages — and their scoring prospects are dim with a number of players, including quarterback Josh Allen, sidelined by injury. But head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that he’s encouraged, despite the team’s 2-6 record. “I’ve been a part of … once in Philadelphia, once in Carolina, I’ve been a part of this before. You know, there’s challenging moments, especially early. It’s always a challenge,” he said. “… I know we’re getting it turned in the right direction, and I have a vision for this football team. … I know it’s frustrating for our fan base. But I know we’re doing things that are right that are going to lead us to that [success] down the road.”
Miami Dolphins: Brock Osweiler will start Sunday against the Jets as Ryan Tannehill continues to recover from a shoulder injury. And he told reporters Wednesday that he intends to show head coach Adam Gase that he should stay the starter, even when Tannehill is cleared to play. “I think your mentality in this league is when you get your opportunity to play, you never give that guy his job back,” said Osweiler, who is 1-2 as a starter this season. He added: “Every single week is the biggest game out there because this sport is so special and you never know when you’re going to get another opportunity. So when you do get the opportunity, shoot, I play every single play like it’s my last,” said Osweiler, who has six touchdowns, three interceptions and 895 passing yards this season. “I put laser focus on every single play, and I’m playing as hard as I possibly can so hopefully I never have to go back to the bench.”
New England Patriots: The Patriots meet Green Bay on Sunday night, and they have the Packers’ No. 12 clearly in their sights. “Um, where do I start?” linebackers coach Brian Flores said Wednesday before practice, discussing how the Patriots will prepare for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “You know, great command of the offense. This is as big a challenge that we’ve had since I’ve been here, which is a long time now. He’s an incredible leader, tough. You see him get carted off in the Chicago game, come back and bring them back from 20 points down. You know, they are never out of the game with him leading the charge. It’s an incredible challenge for us. We’re going to have our hands full for sure. It’s not just Aaron Rodgers, you know, their entire group: the O-Line, backs and tight ends, you know, everybody makes plays on this offense. … We’re going to have to be at the top of our game. ”
New York Jets: Former Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who signed with the Bills on Tuesday, told reporters Wednesday he didn’t think the Jets used him as much as they should have. The Jets released Pryor on Oct. 20, citing a groin tear, but he said he was going to miss only a game. “Let’s shut that one down how I was [going to be] out for five or six games,” he said. “I was going to miss a game, and then I got cut. So I guess, I don’t know if I wasn’t a part of their plan, or whatever it was.” He said he brought value to the Jets and will to any team. “I can ball,” he said. “I can ball, bro. I’m not being cocky. I just know how I study, how I work, and how I practice. I compete at a high level. I expect high things from myself.”
Packers QB Rodgers on trades: ‘We’ve got to make it work’
Chicago Bears: Since failing on six of their first 10 possessions in the red zone, the Bears are 12 of 15 inside the opponent's 20 in the past four games. Head coach Matt Nagy dedicates a portion of Friday practice to working
Chicago Bears: Since failing on six of their first 10 possessions in the red zone, the Bears are 12 of 15 inside the opponent’s 20 in the past four games. Head coach Matt Nagy dedicates a portion of Friday practice to working on plays he’s prone to call in the red zone, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is now finding the red zone to be his comfort zone. “That’s something we’ve just gotten a lot better at with our mentality, our focus. Then we realize once we get down there, the really good offenses in this league, they take advantage of that and they finish with touchdowns and not settling for field goals,” Trubisky said Wednesday. “So I think it’s a result of just focus and execution and making the transition from great practices and transitioning it over to the game.”
Detroit Lions: Trading leading receiver Golden Tate was not part of the plan for 2018, but when they were offered a third-round pick for a veteran with an expiring contract, general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were reminded of the big-picture pledge that trumped all in New England. The former Patriots’ employees unloaded Tate knowing they could fill his spot on the current roster with Kenny Golloday — albeit without a certainty Tate’s production could be filled right away. “The biggest point for me that I want to make sure people understand is this also shows a lot of confidence in the people in that room. There’s great players in that room and there’s a lot of them,” Patricia said. “There’s a lot of guys who have an opportunity to make plays and go out there and play at a high level. And we’re all good with that from that standpoint.”
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back when the Packers and new general manager Brian Gutekunst released wide receiver Jordy Nelson and made additional moves that didn’t bring in immediate help. With two regulars, running back Ty Montgomery and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix shipped out of Green Bay on Tuesday, Rodgers was again asked about taking the field this week knowing the team subtracted talent. “You have to trust what Brian and his staff are doing,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s been good communication with those guys about what we need and what’s in the best interest of the team with Mike (McCarthy), but I’m not privy to those conversations. The conversations I’m concerned about are the ones in the locker room and how our locker room’s doing. We’ve got to make it work. That’s the way it goes in this league. It’s a tough business from a friendship standpoint. You lose guys every single year.”
Minnesota Vikings: As the Vikings prepare for the Lions, rookie running back Kerryon Johnson is jumping off the film for Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer. “I think they’re more committed to running the football, number one. He has been running the ball extremely effective,” he said of Johnson. “I’m not sure it’s changed the run game all that much. There is a lot of similar runs they’ve had in the past but they’re much more effective at it. He is good. Very good. Runs hard, speed to the perimeter, catches the ball well, has been good in protection. He is a good back.”
Giants claim OL Brown off waivers from Rams
Giants claim OL Brown off waivers from Rams
The New York Giants claimed offensive lineman Jamon Brown off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
Brown confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing, "Headed to the Big Apple!! So thankful for my opportunity to join the .@Giants family!
The New York Giants claimed offensive lineman Jamon Brown off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
Brown confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Headed to the Big Apple!! So thankful for my opportunity to join the .@Giants family! Looking forward to starting this journey!! Let’s do this!!”
Brown, 25, was a third-round pick in 2015 and started all 16 games for the Rams last season, but he missed the first four games this year due to a substance-abuse suspension. When he returned, Austin Blythe kept the starting job at right guard, and Brown was waived on Tuesday to make room for trade acquisition Dante Fowler Jr.
In 42 career games (30 starts), Brown has allowed five sacks and committed 10 penalties.
The Giants have allowed 31 sacks this season, tied for second in the NFL and equaling the number of sacks Eli Manning took all of last season.
–Field Level Media
Chargers’ Rivers proud of 200th consecutive start
Chargers' Rivers proud of 200th consecutive start
Denver Broncos: With Demaryius Thomas suddenly on the opposite sideline for Sunday’s game, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. isn’t worried about handling the new Houston Texans wideout. Asked who has the advantage between the two, Harris replied, “Me.” Why? “Because I’m that good,” Harris said. Harris also said he’s excited about the possible season debut of safety Su’a Cravens, who is on track to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game. “He’s a playmaker,” Harris said of Cravens. “To get a guy who is a big body like him — he’s a great blitzer, he can play the run, and also he’s a big-bodied guy who can also guard the tight end … he’s going to be huge.”
Kansas City Chiefs: With the Chiefs visiting this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that Patrick Mahomes probably should have been Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 based “on talent” over actual pick Myles Garrett. Asked about those comments, Mahomes said he’d have loved to have gone first overall but always hoped to end up in Kansas City. “I mean, I’m glad I’m here,” he said. “For sure. You want to be the number one draft pick. You want to be that guy. I think they got a good guy in Myles Garrett. He’s pretty talented I would say from watching film. It’s awesome for him to say that, but I know now that we are both happy with the situations we’re in.”
Los Angeles Chargers: Sunday’s game at Seattle will mark Philip Rivers’ 200th consecutive regular-season start, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. Rivers told reporters on Wednesday that he once had his sights set on Brett Favre’s record streak of 297, but added with a laugh, “I’m not gonna get there.” Still, he said it’s “pretty cool” to hit 200 in a row. “Obviously the two Mannings and Favre have started more than 200 in a row,” he said. “And I just feel thankful. I think there’s a small element of toughness involved, but then again, shoot, lots of prayers for me from many people on Sundays.” Rivers needs 10 more regular-season starts to pass Peyton Manning (208) and 12 more to pass Eli Manning (210) on the list.
Oakland Raiders: With 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (throwing wrist) banged up and questionable for Thursday night’s game, the Raiders could be facing second-year undrafted QB Nick Mullens, who never has appeared in an NFL game. Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday “you never underestimate anybody in this league” and added that who plays quarterback is less important than Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. ” You have to prepare for this running game and everything that comes off of it,” Gruden said. “If you can’t stop the running game against Shanahan, you got no chance, because they have as good of move-the-pocket system and play-action system as there is in the league.”
Thomas to play against former mates in Houston debut
Houston Texans: Demaryius Thomas practiced Wednesday for the first time since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. Ironically, his first game with the Texans will be Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. After passing his Wednesday morning physical, Thomas turned his focus on learning
Houston Texans: Demaryius Thomas practiced Wednesday for the first time since being acquired from the Denver Broncos. Ironically, his first game with the Texans will be Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. After passing his Wednesday morning physical, Thomas turned his focus on learning the Houston offense as rapidly as possible. “My main thing is when I am in or when I get a chance, just know what I’m doing,” Thomas said. “Don’t go out and have mistakes to possibly hurt our team. Just getting into my playbook, doing everything the way that I’m supposed to correctly, trying to help us out to get a W.” Thomas caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 8 1/2 seasons with the Broncos before being dealt to Houston on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Colts: Receiver Dontrelle Inman made six catches in last Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders and will have a chance to carve out a role. The 29-year-old Inman didn’t go to training camp with any team this summer and signed with the Colts on Oct. 16. “I was just waiting for the best opportunity for me, me and my family, and here it is,” Inman told the Indianapolis Star. “If you believe in who you are, believe in the people that surround you and support you, good things will happen.” A key factor leading to the signing of Inman was first-year Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was with the then-San Diego Chargers from 2013-15, the last two seasons as offensive coordinator. Inman played first three NFL seasons with the Chargers in 2014-16.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville has a bye this week after four consecutive losses. Due to concern with Blake Bortles’ tender left shoulder, the club signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday. Though the injury to Bortles’ non-throwing shoulder isn’t considered severe, the Jaguars wanted to add a third quarterback just in case he experiences a setback. Jones spent five seasons as a reserve with the Pittsburgh Steelers and passed for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 19 career games. Second-year pro Cody Kessler is the backup to Bortles, who has started 69 consecutive contests. The Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts following their bye.
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Marcus Mariota has regained feeling in the fingers of his throwing hand and is leaning toward not wearing a glove when the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Mariota has been bothered by numbness and loss of feeling since injuring his elbow against the Miami Dolphins in the opening week of the season. He hasn’t made excuses, despite the obvious issues with gripping the football, and he has just three touchdown passes against five interceptions as the Titans repeatedly have struggled in the red zone. “I think it’s execution,” Mariota said. “Making plays really, we haven’t been very good down there. Yes, I give credit to the defenses that we’ve played. They’ve found ways to hold us out of the end zone. For what it’s worth, that’s what it is. We have to find ways to improve and get better.”
Brees, Saints offense, brace for unusual challenge vs. Rams
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints face an unusual challenge this weekend.
They'll try to keep up with an offense every bit as potent as their own — and do so against one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL.
Saints coach Sean Payton said dealing with the
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints face an unusual challenge this weekend.
They’ll try to keep up with an offense every bit as potent as their own — and do so against one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL.
Saints coach Sean Payton said dealing with the Los Angeles Rams’ eighth-ranked defense will be a tall order in itself.
“It presents a ton of problems,” Payton said. “First off, the talent when you’re talking about some of the top tackles and ends in the business — that that in itself is difficult. And then when you put it with an outstanding scheme, then you really have a challenge.”
Brees said Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh comprise the best interior defensive line he’s faced since he was at Purdue and played a Georgia team fielding Marcus Stroud and Richard Seymour in the 2000 Outback Bowl (Georgia won, 28-25).
“At this level, it’s really unheard of to have Suh and Donald in there,” Brees said. “Those guys are unbelievable.”
Donald and Suh have combined for 13 sacks, with Donald getting 10.
The Saints so far have held up well against the pass rush. Brees has been sacked nine times and generally has had enough time to make accurate throws. He was intercepted for the first time Sunday night in Minnesota when an edge-rusher was unblocked and closing quickly on him.
Offensively, New Orleans ranks eighth in yards per game and second in points per game at 33.4. Brees’ passing numbers have gone down lately, but more because of New Orleans’ ability to run the ball more and control the clock with Mark Ingram returning from his four-game suspension.
The Saints are 3-0 since Ingram’s return and have won six straight overall after losing to Tampa Bay in the season opener.
But the unbeaten Rams rank second offensively in yards per game (442.6) and have averaged 33 points, which rank third.
Brees sees similarities between the Saints when he and Sean Payton first joined forces 13 seasons ago, and the Rams under 32-year-old offensive-minded head coach Sean McVay and 24-year-old Jared Goff, the 2016 top overall draft choice.
“We like to feel like over the last 13 years that we’ve kind of been at the forefront of offensive football … taking the personnel that you have and being able to utilize it in some really unique ways,” Brees said.
“You can’t help but turn on the film and be intrigued by the things that they’re doing. Obviously, I think Jared Goff is playing as well as anybody right now. He’s got a bunch of weapons there at the receiver position that are lighting it up, Todd Gurley, one of the best backs in the league.”
Brees said that while he doesn’t know McVay well, he said the Rams coach’s youthful energy, enthusiasm and offensive background remind him of Payton to some extent, starting with the fact they both played quarterback in college and had offensive backgrounds as NFL assistants before their first head coaching jobs.
“What I’ve seen from his offenses and what I hear about him is there’s a lot of those same traits, and it makes it really, really fun to play for a guy like that, because it makes it exciting and it gives you a ton of confidence,” Brees said.
Brees also said it is apparent that the pairing of McVay with Goff “was a great match.”
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said his unit should be confident in its ability to slow Los Angeles if it plays largely mistake-free schematically and tackles well throughout, especially against Gurley.
“When we’re able to execute at a high level, I don’t think there’s anybody on the field that can stop us. We have to be able to do that for all 60 minutes though,” Jordan said.
Notes: Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport missed practice because of a toe injury. He did not confirm reports that he would be out for about a month, saying he’s seeking multiple opinions and hasn’t ruled out playing against the Rams on Sunday. He played with the injury at Minnesota, where he had two sacks, giving him a total of four through his first seven NFL games. The injury occurred during his sack of the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Davenport said he had to play differently afterward, and tried to “not think about it and just go out there and try to ball and take as many chances as I could.”
