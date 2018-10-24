Bears look to bolster confidence after consecutive losses
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Whether it’s due to a leaking defense or quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s ill-advised throws into pass coverage, the Chicago Bears are in need of a confidence infusion.
Playing a 3-4 New York Jets team with its own struggles could go a long way in solving this, but the 3-3 Bears say they’ve reached a point where they’re only concerned with what they control in their search for answers.
“We can’t dwell on the past,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward. It’s a long season. We’re not in a bad situation.”
It could be a better situation if the defense regains its swagger. Two straight losses and 69 total points allowed put the defense on its heels.
“A lot of guys are probably a little down today, probably are disappointed but not discouraged,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “We know that we’re a team that’s going to continue to fight.”
Players had a talk from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio aimed at keeping up spirits.
“So right now we’ve just got to continue to build off that and don’t let the confidence and swagger go away because that’s when things really get bad for us,” safety Eddie Jackson said.
The defense can trace its downfall to Khalil Mack’s ankle injury. Although he has continued playing, he hasn’t been the same force as in the first four games.
Mack couldn’t practice Wednesday, and coach Matt Nagy said it’s likely Mack will take the same route as last week when he rested Wednesday and Thursday, practiced on a limited basis Friday and then played.
“We’ve got to pick up the slack,” Trevathan said.
Chicago’s defense is now ranked No. 12 after being in the top five much of the season’s first quarter. The Bears are eighth in sacks (19) after leading through four games.
“It plays its part,” Jackson said of Mack’s injury. “It definitely plays its part, especially when a guy like Mack when he’s out.”
The Bears were hardly a poor pass rushing team before Mack came via trade from Oakland. They tied for seventh in sacks with 42 last year and played the same defense under Fangio with virtually all of the same players.
So they say getting pressure on Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold Sunday with Mack limited shouldn’t be considered impossible.
“It’s a team, it’s 11 guys on the defensive side of the ball,” Jackson said. “So when a guy like (Mack) goes out, we’ve got to put him on our back and just show him, like, it’s not just you, it’s going to be all of us.”
Offensively, Trubisky and the passing game could benefit if the Bears begin to run the ball more effectively. Their ranking as the sixth-best rushing team is deceiving because Trubisky has accounted for 245 yards, mostly on scrambles.
Jordan Howard averages 3.5 yards and has 90 carries, but last year after six games under former coach John Fox he was averaging 4.2 yards a carry and ran 28 more times. The effect of a struggling running attack has been apparent when the Bears had leads against the Dolphins and Patriots before losing.
“We need to finish,” guard Kyle Long said. “We’ve had leads in all of (the losses) and we haven’t been able to score more points to extend the lead on offense.”
Nagy called a better running attack a matter of timing up the blocks in a new offense.
“All of it, the guys are trying, and I know our numbers are skewed a little bit from the quarterback runs, but for the most part we feel like we need to create more of an identity there,” Nagy said of the running attack.
Trubisky looked at the positive side of the passing game. The Bears scored 31 even while he spent much of the time scrambling and throwing on the run, so if they can complete some from the pocket they’ll be ahead of the game.
“Basically as how I described it, as playing backyard football, me running around just trying to find completions and not being very sound with my footwork and drop-backs,” Trubisky said.
With Kansas City last year as offensive coordinator, Nagy went through a much worse stretch with six losses in seven games before the Chiefs made the playoffs.
“There was never any panic, never,” Nagy said. “There is not going to be any panic here, either.”
Nagy pointed out the Bears also won three straight earlier.
“Good people stick together,” Nagy said. “They rally through this kind of stuff and you just keep playing.”
NOTES: Wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) did not practice. Robinson in Sunday’s game aggravated the injury he suffered two weeks ago. … Guard Eric Kush (neck) did not practice. Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) had limited participation in practice. … Linebacker Roquan Smith has been listed by the Bears as suffering from a wrist injury, but he was able to practice Wednesday.
Powell was placed on injured reserve after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room.
Bowles says the injury is similar to the one that sidelined wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for all of last season, but adds that “this may be worse.”
The playing future for Powell, the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher, was already uncertain before the grim news. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.
“Bilal’s one of the hardest workers on this team,” Bowles said. “It’s a big blow from that standpoint, but you worry more about the person and healing more than you do the football player. So, that’s where we’re at.”
Powell has 3,446 yards rushing in eight seasons with the Jets, just 1 yard behind Adrian Murrell (3,447, 1993-97) for ninth on the team’s career list.
Powell is the team’s longest-tenured player after being drafted in the fourth round out of Louisville in 2011. He has provided the Jets with a dual-threat presence out of the backfield, catching 204 passes for 1,567 yards and five touchdowns. Powell had 11 receptions for 110 yards and a TD this season.
“Yeah, man, it’s a sad thing to see that just because B.P. is so respected in this locker room,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “He’s just such a great guy to have on the team. That’s first and foremost, but him as a player, he’s amazing as well. It sucks in general to see that happen to anyone, but especially B.P., it hurts a little bit.”
The Jets could add another running back before their game Sunday at Chicago. Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are the only players at the position, with De’Angelo Henderson on the practice squad. Elijah McGuire is still on injured reserve, working his way back from a foot injury suffered early in training camp.
The team also has announced it signed safety Ibraheim Campbell, filling a need at another of the Jets’ injury-plagued positions.
Campbell played in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him on Oct. 9.
The Jets had only Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks as healthy players at the safety position on the active roster. Starter Marcus Maye is sidelined with a broken right thumb and could miss a few more weeks, but was a limited participant at practice Wednesday — a sign of improvement. Doug Middleton, Maye’s replacement, tore a pectoral muscle against the Vikings and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Rontez Miles remains on the physically unable to perform list since tearing the meniscus in one of his knees during the offseason. He was on the field during practice, but Bowles said Miles won’t be activated this week.
Campbell was a fourth-round pick of Cleveland in 2015 out of Northwestern and played in 37 games, including 11 starts for the Browns. He was released with an injury settlement in 2017 and signed with Houston.
The 26-year-old Campbell has 82 total tackles and one pass defensed in his NFL career.
NOTES: Enunwa (sprained ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps), LB Darron Lee (illness), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot), C Spencer Long (knee/finger), WR Robby Anderson (ankle) and LT Kelvin Beachum (back) all did not practice. Johnson has missed the past three games, but says “I’ll be out there soon.” … CB Buster Skrine remains in concussion protocol, but practiced on a limited basis. … LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) was also limited.
Only two Dolphins were listed as questionable Wednesday for the Texans game: tight ends Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and A.J. Derby (foot).
Jacksonville acquired Hyde from Cleveland last week in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick and expects the Browns’ leading rusher to play a significant role against Philadelphia (3-4) in London.
Bortles could be the beneficiary.
The fifth-year pro has really struggled the last three weeks, turning the ball over eight times and throwing just two touchdown passes. He fumbled twice in last week’s 20-7 loss to Houston , leading to 10 points and his benching. Cody Kessler finished the game, but was sacked four times in five drives, fumbled once and threw an interception.
Marrone opened up the quarterback job following the game, but decided less than 24 hours later to stick with Bortles .
The coach made it clear that he doesn’t see Bortles as the only problem. Injuries have been the main culprit, with Jacksonville down two left tackles, two tight ends, two running backs and receiver. Receivers also have dropped passes, and the offensive line has been shaky at best.
The entire offense was built around Leonard Fournette, a physical runner who sets the tone and takes pressure off Bortles and the passing attack. Without him, the Jaguars have looked lost on that side of the ball.
Hyde should help.
“I run angry, downhill, smash-mouth football,” said Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season. “That’s been my game ever since I started playing this game, so I think I’ll fit in perfect here.”
The Jaguars are counting on it.
“You can never replace a guy like Fournette, but if there’s anybody who can do so, you look at a guy like him,” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “You talk about a physical, angry, downhill runner. He leaves the games and you look up and he had 85 (yards) on a day, a physical, tough 85. That’s the type of mentality that you want to bring. That’s what helps this offense thrive.
“I don’t know what can happen and what spark he may bring, but I’m hoping it’s a spark that we need. Obviously, this team can definitely use a spark. I hope they give him the ball many, many times. I had to tackle him, so good luck to the guys in Philly that got to tackle him.”
The Jaguars pushed Bortles’ weekly media session to Friday in London, where he gets his first chance to talk about regaining the starting job for the second time in 14 months. Marrone also benched Bortles during the 2017 preseason, only to name him the starter nine days later.
Fournette and the ground game was a big key to Bortles’ success last season, especially in the postseason.
The Jags hope Hyde will have the same effect on him.
“I believe in him, I always have,” team captain and defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He’s earned that right. I know as of late he hasn’t been playing as good as he could, but earlier this year he was playing some really good ball. I see it in him all the time.
“He’s hot and cold like anybody else. Hopefully we can get him on a hot streak here and turn this corner. When he’s doing it well, it’s nice to watch and nice to see and he sparks the whole team; the defense feeds off it.”
Houston, No. 12 in the AP Pro32, is a 7½-point choice over No. 18 Miami.
“Nobody wants to be 0-3,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien says. “You’re not looking to be in that hole, but we were. I think it’s really — again, I can’t emphasize this enough — I think it’s all about the players. If you don’t have the right type of players, then you’re probably going to be somewhere not close to where we are now. I think it’s really about the players, their resolve, their mindset, their mentality, their belief in what we’re trying to do, their belief in each other, their belief in the coaching staff.”
No one is saying the Dolphins don’t believe, either.
“Last time I checked we’re 4-3 and there’s a lot of teams around this league that are 4-3,” says running back Kenyan Drake. “All we have to do is make the necessary adjustments we need to make to be 5-3 …”
Sorry, but that will be 4-4 after …
TEXANS, 20-16
KNOCKOUT POOL: Thanks Chargers — or Mike Vrabel and the Titans for going for 2 at the end of the game. Pro Picks keeps on keeping on with KANSAS CITY.
No. 2 (tie) New England (minus 11) at No. 28 Buffalo
Unless the weather gets brutal in Buffalo — maybe even then — should be a rout.
BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 36-13
No. 9 Baltimore (minus 1 1-2) at No. 7 (tie) Carolina
Tempted by Seattle as top upset, but can’t see Ravens as road favorites here.
UPSET SPECIAL: PANTHERS, 21-20
No. 14 Seattle (plus 3) at No. 17 Detroit
Really impressed by coaching job Pete Carroll is doing.
SEAHAWKS, 25-22
No. 10 Washington (minus 1) at No. 29 New York Giants
Really impressed by coaching job Jay Gruden is doing.
REDSKINS, 24-16
No. 4 New Orleans (plus 1) at No. 5 Minnesota
Hey Saints, remember not to let Stefan Diggs loose on final play.
VIKINGS, 29-26
No. 23 Denver (plus 10) at No. 2 (tie) Kansas City
Until weather turns nasty in KC, Chiefs will keep scoring in bunches.
CHIEFS, 34-20
No. 23 (tie) Tampa Bay (plus 5) at No. 13 Cincinnati
Bengals are looking fragile, but past two defeats were against superior talent.
BENGALS, 27-24
No. 15 (tie) Philadelphia (minus 3) vs No. 20 Jacksonville at London
Both of these teams looking fragile. At least Eagles aren’t feuding.
EAGLES, 24-16
No. 11 Green Bay (plus 9) at No. 1 Los Angeles Rams
Not often that rested Packers are such big underdogs. But they can’t cover wideouts, so …
RAMS, 33-23
No. 26 Cleveland (plus 8) at No. 7 (tie) Pittsburgh
Don’t smell a blowout here, just another Browns late implosion.
STEELERS, 20-17
No. 25 New York Jets (plus 7) at No. 15 (tie) Chicago
Jets hope Sam Darnold 2019 is where Mitch Trubisky 2018 is at.
BEARS, 27-15
No. 27 Indianapolis (minus 3) at No. 32 Oakland
How long before Jon Gruden tries to sell Golden Gate Bridge?
COLTS, 33-20
No. 30 San Francisco (minus 1) at No. 31 Arizona
Don’t think many Arizonans will vacate the golf course for this.
49ers, 13-10
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (8-4-1). Straight up (11-3)
Season Totals: Against spread (48-52-4). Straight up: (69-36-2)
Best Bet: 2-5 against spread, 6-1 straight up
Upset special: 4-3 against spread, 3-3-1 straight up
The Bengals (4-3) head into a game Sunday against Tampa Bay (3-3) looking to stop the slide as they reach the season’s midpoint and their bye week.
“We did some things early on in the season that were really good,” quarterback Andy Dalton said Wednesday.
In the first four games, Cincinnati’s offense averaged 24.5 first downs and 376.5 total yards. In the past three, it has managed only 17 first downs per game and 282 yards, both significant drops.
Dalton’s numbers reflect the trend . He threw for 1,197 yards with 11 touchdowns in the first four games. In the past three, he’s thrown for 625 yards with four touchdowns.
Their worst showing by far came Sunday night during a 45-10 loss in Kansas City . The Bengals had a season-low 15 first downs and 239 yards against a defense that was last in the league. Dalton threw for only 148 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown .
The offense was shockingly limited in the first half. A.J. Green had six catches for 110 yards. The rest of the receivers combined for four catches for 8 yards. Green accounted for 110 of Cincinnati’s 139 yards as the Chiefs took control.
“A couple of us had quiet games in the first half,” said receiver Tyler Boyd, who had three catches for 27 yards overall. “I definitely wanted to make more plays in the first half to ease off A.J. I know he was tired at times, and he made a ton of plays.”
The Chiefs adjusted their coverage on Green in the second half and nobody else was able to take advantage.
“We have to be able to react and adjust in-game and get back on track,” Dalton said. “Our goal is to get back to the way we were playing and the way we know we can play.”
The most glaring drop-off has been at the tight end spot with Tyler Eifert done for the season with a broken ankle and Tyler Kroft sidelined by a foot injury. C.J. Uzomah had two catches for 13 yards.
Coordinator Bill Lazor told the offense this week that good teams improve as the season goes along, and it’s time to get out of the recent rut.
“We’re always mentioning that the sky’s the limit for this offense, and Bill was pointing out we’re declining,” Boyd said.
BURFICT STRUGGLING
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has repeatedly missed tackles since returning from his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. He also was fined $112,000 for several egregious plays during a loss to the Steelers, including hitting Antonio Brown in the head again.
In his three games, Burfict has a total of 17 tackles, no sacks, no interceptions and two passes broken up. He landed on his hip during Sunday’s game and was held out of practice on Wednesday.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” coach Marvin Lewis said. Asked to elaborate, Lewis said, “I don’t want to talk about Vontaze. It’s not relevant.”
ALSO SIDELINED
Burfict was one of 10 players held out of practice, along with CB Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (Achilles), LB Nick Vigil (knee), long snapper Clark Harris (concussion), RB Giovani Bernard (knee), OT Jake Fisher (back), OT Bobby Hart (back), Kroft and Ross.
Rookie center Billy Price returned to practice on a limited basis. He’s been sidelined for five weeks by a partially torn ligament in his right foot. DT Adolphus Washington was limited by a tailbone injury.
“This was a decision that we made as an organization,” team president of football operations/general manager John Elway said in a statement. “After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance (Joseph) and Joe (Ellis), we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do.
“Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way.”
According to a press release from the Englewood (Colo.) Police Department, a man had entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued.
Police later found the man, identified as Kelly, inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theater about a block away.
Kelly, 24, was placed in custody without incident and sent to Arapahoe County Jail. He was released Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Kelly is said to have been attending an annual Halloween party thrown by teammate Von Miller earlier that night. According to a report from NFL Network, Kelly was involved in a physical altercation with a guest at the party and also put up a fight while being escorted out by security.
Kelly, the last pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, took the field for the Broncos for the first time in a regular-season game earlier this month, losing a yard on a play against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 14.
Kelly’s college career was marred by disciplinary issues. He was dismissed from Clemson in April 2014 for conduct detrimental to the program. He was arrested in December 2014 following an altercation outside a bar in Buffalo, N.Y., and avoided criminal charges after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and being ordered to contribute 50 hours of community service.
Rust’s NFL coaching career started with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as linebackers coach from 1976-77, and his first defensive coordinator job came with Kansas City from 1978-82. After his brief time as Patriots head coach, he finished his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.
Rust also spent 13 years coaching at the collegiate level, including six seasons as head coach at North Texas State. He ended his career as defensive coordinator for the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2005 at the age of 77.
ESPN reports many around the league expect Cook to also sit out Week 9 against the Detroit Lions, before the Vikings’ Week 10 bye. That would mean Cook wouldn’t play again until Nov. 18 at the Chicago Bears.
Cook, who missed all but four games last season with a torn ACL, strained the hamstring late in a Week 2 tie with the Green Bay Packers. He returned in Week 4 but had just 20 yards on 10 carries and aggravated the issue. He hasn’t played since, despite getting in one full practice in each of the last two weeks.
In Cook’s absence, Latavius Murray has taken the lead role, totaling 266 yards and three scores on the ground over the last three weeks while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Murray was a candidate to be released in the offseason but instead agreed to a restructure to stay with the team.
Still, the Vikings rank 27th in rushing per game (87.4) and tied for 21st in yards per carry (4.0) this season.
The statement comes two days after ESPN reported Peterson “desperately” wanted out in Arizona and had requested a trade amid the team’s 1-6 start to the season.
After the statement was released, ESPN reported that Peterson met with Cardinals president Michael Bidwill for 30 minutes on Tuesday. Per the report, the pair discussed ways for Arizona to improve, and Bidwill assured Peterson of the team’s desire to win.
Bidwill and head coach Steve Wilks have each been emphatic that the Cardinals would not trade Peterson, who is one of only four players (along with Joe Thomas, Patrick Willis and A.J. Green) since 1990 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven NFL seasons.
Taken fifth overall by Arizona in 2011, Peterson has started all 119 games in his career, posting 23 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 74 passes defensed.
Known for shadowing opponents’ No. 1 wideouts, the 28-year-old has taken a different role this season in Wilks’ zone-heavy scheme. He has two interceptions and three passes defensed through seven games, along with a sack and a fumble recovery.
Peterson is in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract. He has non-guaranteed base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.
Miami’s Osweiler faces team that let him go in Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Texans host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night it will be a matchup of Houston's quarterback of the future in Deshaun Watson and one of the many failed quarterbacks of the team's past in Brock Osweiler.
It will be Osweiler's third straight start in place of Ryan Tannehill,
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Texans host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night it will be a matchup of Houston’s quarterback of the future in Deshaun Watson and one of the many failed quarterbacks of the team’s past in Brock Osweiler.
It will be Osweiler’s third straight start in place of Ryan Tannehill, who is out with a shoulder injury.
Watson is healthy after dealing with lung and rib injuries and helped the team to its fourth straight win last week after an 0-3 start to leave the Texans in first place in the AFC South.
The Texans traded up to draft Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft to take over at the position after trading Osweiler to Cleveland just one difficult season after signing him to a $72 million contract. Osweiler spent last season with the Broncos before joining the Dolphins this year.
Osweiler was supposed to be the answer to Houston’s longtime woes at quarterback, but instead ended up being the worst free-agent signing in the franchise’s short history. He was benched in December of his first and only season with the Texans when he’d thrown three interceptions before halftime of a game against the Jaguars. Tom Savage started the next two games, but got a concussion early in the second one and the Texans looked to Osweiler again.
He played well to help Houston to a win in the wild-card game over Oakland. But his three interceptions doomed the Texans in a 34-16 loss to New England in the next round and he was sent packing a couple of months after that.
Osweiler, who is 1-1 as a starter this season, knows everyone will be talking about his time in Houston this week, but insists he isn’t worried about it.
“There’s going to be a lot of outside noise trying to make a situation bigger than what it really is; but at the end of the day … my one season I had in Houston, I look at it as a successful season,” he said. “We won our division and we won a playoff game.”
He said he hasn’t spoken to Houston coach Bill O’Brien since the trade, but that he has “great respect” for him and the Texans.
“There’s no hard feelings,” Osweiler said. “There’s no ill-will … (I’m) focused just on playing a good football game Thursday and doing whatever this football team needs me to do to help them get a win.”
Although the Texans went 9-7 in Osweiler’s one season, some of his former teammates don’t have very fond memories of his time in Houston.
“He’s not here anymore, so I don’t really care for him,” defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said. “We didn’t win a lot with him. Trying to go against him now. Try to get after him this week up front make him rattled in the pocket, hope he’ll throw a couple of interceptions.”
While the Texans were certainly disappointed that Osweiler didn’t work out after he signed that huge contract, they’re happy with how things worked out considering that his failure led to them drafting Watson.
The 23-year-old Watson said he didn’t know a lot about the revolving door the team had at quarterback in the years before he was drafted. But he does understand how excited fans are to have him and about his potential to be the franchise quarterback this team has long searched for.
“It’s been awesome just to feel that love and just have people consider me as a franchise quarterback and they want me here,” he said. “So, I’ve just got to continue to focus on what I can do to help this team win.”
Some things to know about the Dolphins-Texans game.
EARLY ARRIVAL
The Dolphins flew to Houston on Tuesday, a day earlier than usual. Coach Adam Gase decided to tweak the schedule because in the Dolphins’ two most recent Thursday night appearances, they lost at Cincinnati 22-7 in 2016 and at Baltimore 40-0 last year.
Gase conceded he’s still trying to figure out the best way to prepare on a short week.
“I’m the wrong guy to ask on that, considering that I think we’ve scored seven points and given up 60-something,” he said. “We’re trying something new this year.”
MILLER’S MIAMI TIES
Houston running back Lamar Miller was born and raised in Miami, went to college at Miami, was drafted by the Dolphins in 2012 and spent his first four seasons there before signing with the Texans before the 2016 season.
Miller, who had his first 100-yard rushing game since 2016 last week, said he’s trying to approach Thursday as any other game, but admitted it might mean a little bit more because of his history.
“Of course, I want to do good because I played there and I’m from there,” he said. “So, I’m going to try and do whatever I can to put us in the best spot to win this game.”
KEY MATCHUP
Miami cornerback Xavien Howard is likely to spend a lot of time covering DeAndre Hopkins, who is tied for third in the NFL with 707 yards receiving on 47 catches.
“I see he likes to push off a lot,” Howard said. “He likes to get physical. That’s going to be part of his game.”
Howard said that’s fine with him.
“Oh, yeah. I’m a physical corner,” he said.
Howard is tied for the league lead with three interceptions.
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.
Panthers going to hurry-up offense? Not so fast, says Rivera
Panthers coach Ron Rivera says team will continue to use no-huddle offense — in certain situations
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves playing in the no-huddle, hurry-up offense, calling it “our edge.”
Tight Greg Olsen believes Newton excels in an upbeat offense.
But coach Ron Rivera pumped the breaks on the notion that the Panthers should shift to an up-tempo style offense for four quarters after erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit Sunday and stunning the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles 21-17.
Rivera said Monday that while he is open to using the no-huddle more in certain situations moving forward, he quickly added “I don’t think that is going to drive who we are as an offense.”
Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner went to the hurry-up offense in the fourth quarter to breathe some life into a listless offense that managed just seven first downs and no points through three quarters. Newton responded big time, completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the closing quarter, including the go-ahead score to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left.
Newton has excelled in the no-huddle offense throughout most of his eight-year NFL career, seemingly liking the rhythm of a fast-paced attack.
Many of those have come in the fourth quarter. Newton now has 15 career fourth quarter comebacks, 11th among active QBs and ahead of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.
That’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“I think we’re really good when we don’t huddle,” Olsen said. “… I think when we got into that tempo, and just stayed on rhythm, stayed ahead of the chains, it allowed us to just kind of settle in a little bit and then we saw guys, all different guys, making plays.”
Newton said he feels like it gives the team an edge over the defense.
“And coach always says it, being in a hurry up doesn’t mean rush, doesn’t mean mayhem, it’s just controlled tempo — and we are in control of that,” Newton said.
Newton isn’t sure why it all clicked so well on Sunday.
“I have been doing it my whole career, to a degree,” Newton said. “But we know in this league, given defensive wrinkles you see, that’s what it’s all about, making mid-game adjustments.”
Rivera said there are plusses and minuses to running the no-huddle offense, but it would be impractical to use it all of the time.
The Panthers host Baltimore and its physical defense on Sunday.
“Circumstances dictate a lot of things that happen more so than anything,” Rivera said. “And there have been situations where we have come out and started the game in no-huddle and gone three-and-out, so I just think it is situational. (But) do we need to look at it? Most certainly.”
Rivera said the benefit is that it often prevents defenses from substituting players for obvious passing downs. And when it begins to click, Newton seems unstoppable at times.
On the downside, Rivera said the no-huddle can cause unneeded stress on the defense when it’s not working.
“If you go three-and-out, three-and-out and three-and-out, your defense is constantly out there,” Rivera said. “So it can wear your defense out as well. It is mostly certainly a team thing and situational and by rhythm. I believe Norv has a good handle on it. I think what he did Sunday was right along the lines of trying to create energy. And he did that.”
NOTES: Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith has a sore knee, but said there is no structural damage after a late-game injury on Sunday.
AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 18, Texans No. 12
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (25).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (29), PASS (23).
TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (16).
TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (8), PASS (13).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins have been outgained by 533 yards. … Last week Miami fell out of first-place tie with New England in AFC East … QB Brock Osweiler will make third straight start with Ryan Tannehill out with shoulder injury. Osweiler has thrown for 619 yards with five TDs and two INTs in two starts. Osweiler signed $72 million contract with Texans in 2016 but remained in Houston for just one year before being traded to Cleveland. … RB Frank Gore ran for 100 yards in last game against Houston in 2017 with Indianapolis. … RB Kenyan Drake has five touchdowns in last seven games on road. … WR Danny Amendola had 84 yards receiving and touchdown reception last week. … WR Kenny Stills had TD catch against Patriots but could miss game after injuring groin Sunday. … DE Cameron Wake has 6 1/2 sacks and has forced four fumbles in last five games against AFC South. He has seven sacks in last eight Thursday night games. … LB Kiko Alonso ranks second in NFL with 66 tackles and is only player this season with 50 or more tackles and three forced fumbles. … S Reshad Jones had eight tackles and 23-yard interception return for TD in last game against Houston. … DE Andre Branch had sack and forced fumble last week. … Texans have won four straight after 0-3 start. … QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 375 yards or more in two of last three home games. He has 16 TDs with six INTs in six career starts in Houston. … RB Lamar Miller had 100 yards rushing last week for first 100-yard rushing game since 2016. Miller was drafted by Miami in 2012 and played for Dolphins until 2015. … WR Will Fuller has six touchdown catches in last nine home games. … DE J.J. Watt has seven sacks in last five games. He had two sacks and three tackles for losses in last game against Dolphins. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had seven tackles, two sacks and fumble recovery last week. Clowney has 4 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries in last four games. … LB Whitney Mercilus forced two fumbles and had sack vs. Jaguars. … LB Zach Cunningham forced fumble and had third straight game with 10 or more tackles last week. … S Tyrann Mathieu had interception and sack last week. … Fantasy tip: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has had touchdown reception in two straight games and has 909 yards receiving with 12 TDs in last 11 home games.
Vikings to ease Griffen in, unsure if he plays vs Saints
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will gradually work in defensive end Everson Griffen this week in his return from mental health treatment, with his playing status for the upcoming game against New Orleans yet to be determined.
Griffen rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday, his first time on the field
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will gradually work in defensive end Everson Griffen this week in his return from mental health treatment, with his playing status for the upcoming game against New Orleans yet to be determined.
Griffen rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday, his first time on the field in almost six weeks. He was scheduled to speak with reporters afterward.
Coach Mike Zimmer said the team will evaluate Griffen at the end of the week before determining whether he’ll suit up against the Saints on Sunday night. Stephen Weatherly has started in Griffen’s place at right end for the past five games.
Ravens top pick Hurst eager to contribute after foot injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Having finally put a disappointing injury behind him, Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst is ready to launch a career worthy of a first-round draft pick.
Drafted 25th overall by a team that usually relies heavily on its tight ends, Hurst fully expected to be an immediate contributor.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Having finally put a disappointing injury behind him, Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst is ready to launch a career worthy of a first-round draft pick.
Drafted 25th overall by a team that usually relies heavily on its tight ends, Hurst fully expected to be an immediate contributor.
He caught a touchdown pass in the preseason opener and seemed on his way to becoming a primary target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Then, on Aug. 20, the former South Carolina star broke his foot against Indianapolis.
“It was really hard because I felt like I was in a very good position,” Hurst recalled Wednesday. “I was playing fast, getting in the flow of the offense, getting in rhythm with Joe. Then a freak accident. I’d never had a football injury before.”
Hurst had a screw inserted in the foot and was inactive for the first month of the regular season. He returned in Cleveland on Oct. 7 and caught one pass for seven yards before getting blanked over the next two games.
At this point in a frustrating rookie season, Hurst is still learning the playbook, adjusting to the speed of the game and striving to re-earn Flacco’s trust.
“I was a first-round pick. I want to be out there just as bad as people want to see me out there, trust me,” Hurst said. “It’s been a hard six weeks for me. But it’s just a little speed bump, and it’s going to be a pretty good career.”
The Ravens (4-3), who play at Carolina (4-2) on Sunday, are counting on it.
General manager Ozzie Newsome drafted the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hurst with the notion that he would carry on in the tradition of former standout Baltimore tight ends Todd Heap, Shannon Sharpe and Dennis Pitta.
Coach John Harbaugh is eager to make that happen.
“It’s important to get Hayden involved moving forward,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a first-round pick, talented guy. The other side of it is, he’s a rookie and he missed a significant portion. We just have to keep bringing him along.”
Fortunately, Hurst gets it. The 25-year-old can’t wait to add some numbers to his one measly reception, but knows he’s got to be patient.
“It’s going to come,” Hurst said. “I mean, people forget that I had a screw put in my foot five or six weeks ago. It takes some time. I’m not too worried about the catches and things like that. Once I get in the flow of the game, get the game speed back, I’ll be fine.”
Flacco formed a tight rapport with Pitta and loves hitting his tight ends over the middle. Perhaps that can happen with Hurst, once he’s operating at peak efficiency.
“It’s a tough deal when you’ve been with us through training camp and get a lot of work and then you miss five weeks,” Flacco said.
At this point, Lamar Jackson — Baltimore’s other first-round pick at No. 32 — has proven to be more productive than Hurst and thus has received far more attention.
“Maybe it’s because he’s the quarterback,” Hurst said. “I feel like I’m a pretty good tight end, I have a lot of confidence in my ability. I’m excited to get back in there playing again.”
In Week 15, the two games played on Saturday, Dec. 15 will both be televised by NFL Network. The Houston Texans will be at the New York Jets at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. EST.
In Week 16, the two matchups on Saturday, Dec. 22 on NFL Network will be the Washington Redskins visiting the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. EST.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins and New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts games that could have been moved to Saturday will instead remain on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. EST.
Rust spent more than four decades as a football coach, mostly as a defensive coordinator in the NFL with Kansas City, New England, Pittsburgh, the New York Giants and Atlanta. He spent one season as an NFL head coach with a Patriots team that went 1-15 in 1990. He also held several coaching jobs in the CFL.
He began his coaching career at the college level, serving as an assistant with New Mexico and Stanford in the early 1960s before landing his first head coaching job at North Texas in 1967. Rust moved to the CFL with Montreal in 1973 and took his first NFL job as linebackers coach with Philadelphia in 1976 under then-new head coach Dick Vermiel.
Rust left the Eagles to become the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 1978 and then took over the same post with the Patriots in 1983. Three seasons later, he was part of the first Super Bowl team in Patriots history. That New England team had defeated Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino’s Dolphins in the AFC title game in Miami before falling to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl 20 in New Orleans.
“Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way,” Elway added.
Before a court appearance Wednesday, Kelly drove up to team headquarters in a white SUV and sprinted in and out of the building without stopping to answer questions. He also declined to comment outside court.
He stood silently next to his lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, during his appearance at Arapahoe County District Court, where his next appearance was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Steinberg declined to comment on his way out of the courtroom and again when reached by the AP later Wednesday.
Kelly ignored questions on his way back to his SUV in the parking lot about half an hour before the Broncos announced they were waiving him.
Kelly attended a Halloween costume party hosted by Von Miller on Monday night that has long been a tradition for Broncos players and their significant others.
It was after the party that Kelly found himself in trouble.
According to court records, a couple reported that a stranger entered their home in the Denver suburbs after 1 a.m. Tuesday, sat down on their couch and was “mumbling incoherently.” Police say they found the 24-year-old Kelly afterward parked nearby. The man identified Kelly as the intruder and provided surveillance video to police.
Police and court records do not address Kelly’s physical state at the time, and there is no mention of testing for alcohol or substance use. Police said officers made the arrest “without incident.”
Kelly was released from jail Tuesday on $2,500 bond.
If he gets another chance with another team, Kelly could still face discipline from the NFL, which said Tuesday that it is reviewing the matter.
The Broncos chose Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Although Kelly brought an attitude that had often crossed the line in college, Elway said fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly personally vouched for his nephew, so Elway signed off on the selection.
Chad Kelly missed his rookie season while recovering from knee and wrist injuries, then beat out former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch last summer to serve as the backup for starter Case Keenum.
Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal in March but is off to a middling start for the Broncos. He has eight touchdown passes and nine interceptions after throwing for 22 TDs with just seven interceptions last season in Minnesota, where he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game.
Just 48 hours before the Broncos waived Kelly, Joseph said he’d be comfortable with Kelly at quarterback should anything happen to Keenum.
Kelly’s dismissal leaves third-year pro Kevin Hogan as Keenum’s backup with the Broncos (3-4) preparing to face the AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-1) in Kansas City on Sunday.
Kelly, who earned the nickname “Swag” in college and burnished it with terrific performances in the preseason last summer, ended up playing just one snap for the Broncos, a kneel-down just before halftime against the Rams on Oct. 14 while Keenum was being evaluated for a concussion.
Kelly’s spectacular college career at Ole Miss was marked by off-field slip-ups, although he hadn’t been in any trouble since the Broncos drafted him.
He was kicked off the Clemson team in 2014 after arguing with coaches during the spring game. He also was arrested after a bar fight in 2014, eventually pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
In October 2016, he was involved in a brawl at his brother’s high school football game in New York. He ran onto the field after his brother, Casey Kelly, apparently took a late hit and video shows several coaches restraining him on the field.
Although he didn’t play in the Senior Bowl after his final season at Ole Miss because of a right knee injury, he was in attendance all week in Mobile, Alabama, so he could talk with NFL teams about his off-field troubles.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Associated Press Writer Kathleen Foody contributed.
Detroit takes on a hefty salary to acquire the massive run-stuffer. Harrison is signed through 2020 and is due $7.2 million next season and $9 million in 2020.
The Lions are 30th in the NFL in run defense and have played since the middle of the season opener without their top defensive lineman, Ziggy Ansah, because of a shoulder injury. The 350-pound Harrison, lovingly known as “Snacks” in the Giants’ locker room, should be an upgrade in Detroit’s defense.
The Saints parted with a fourth-round pick in 2019 in the Apple deal, which also netted the Giants a seventh-round pick in 2020.
–Field Level Media
About half an hour before the Broncos released him, Kelly appeared in Arapahoe County Court, where a court date of Nov. 8 was set for filing charges.
Kelly declined to comment outside the courthouse.
The Broncos’ move leaves third-year pro Kevin Hogan as Case Keenum’s backup.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Campbell played in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him on Oct. 9.
The Jets had only Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks as healthy players at the position.
