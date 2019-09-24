Bears DT Hicks avoids serious injury
Bears DT Hicks avoids serious injury
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks appears to have avoided a significant injury to his right knee, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Tuesday.
“I really believe it’s more of just a wear-and-tear type thing,” Nagy said. “I don’t think it’s anything serious.”
Hicks left Monday night’s win over the Washington Redskins in the second half and was seen limping to the locker room alongside trainers. He had been wearing a soft wrap on the knee.
Nagy was vague in his post-game comments about Hicks’ status, saying he was sore and adding “hopefully he’ll be OK.”
Hicks, 29, has one sack and three QB hits through three games this season after totaling 7.5 and 16, respectively, in 2018 en route to his first Pro Bowl selection. In his eight-year career, he has played in 112 of a possible 115 games, including 51 consecutive starts.
The Bears (2-1) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
NFL to enforce ban on certain helmets, including Brady’s
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be wearing a different helmet for the 2019 season, although it will have nothing to do with finding a new team.
Brady’s model of helmet was banned from the NFL because it did not meet necessary safety standards in laboratory testing, according to ESPN. In total, 32 players from 2018 were wearing a helmet that no longer met NFL standards, the league announced Friday.
Brady’s model was actually deemed inadequate before last season, but players using substandard models were given a one-year grace period to make a change.
The NFL and the NFL players Association announced 11 new helmets that were added to the approved equipment list. There were no additions to the banned list this time around.
Team equipment managers will be subject to discipline if they facilitate the use of a banned helmet, or know of a player using one, according to ESPN.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have been putting helmets through new testing standards since 2015. The tests, conducted in Canada, include crash test dummies outfitted with helmets that are subjected to various impacts to record how much force is transferred.
–Field Level Media
QB Murray visits Giants; Redskins reportedly next
Oklahoma quarterback and
Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had a pre-draft visit with the New York Giants on Thursday and will reportedly head to an NFC East rival next.
Multiple outlets reported the Giants visit, and Murray posted a photo on social media of the outside of the team’s facility. The MMQB reported Murray also will visit the Washington Redskins next week.
By most accounts, Murray remains the favorite to go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, where the man who recruited him to Texas A&M out of high school — Kliff Kingsbury — is the new head coach.
The Giants (picking sixth and 17th overall) and the Redskins (15th) are both expected to consider quarterbacks in the first round, with New York seeking a successor for Eli Manning and Washington looking for an answer with Alex Smith’s future clouded by a serious leg injury sustained last season.
The Giants have already brought in other top quarterback prospects Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones for visits, along with Will Grier, whom most have pegged as a second-tier prospect.
Washington has visited with Haskins, Lock and Jones, along with mid-round prospects Jarrett Stidham and Clayton Thorson.
–Field Level Media
Molinari, Day share early second-round Masters lead
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free round and is tied for first place with Australia’s Jason Day midway through the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Molinari posted a 5-under-par 67 to rise to 7-under 137 for the tournament. Day shot the same score.
Dustin Johnson is at 6-under after Friday’s 2-under 70 as play continued into the late afternoon.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4-under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1-under Friday to go to 5-under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6-under.
Phil Mickelson stayed within range as he was even-par for the round (and 5-under for the tournament) through 16 holes.
First-round co-leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka struggled at times.
Koepka was 2-over through six holes in the second round, with a double-bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double-bogey.
Koepka later recovered with five consecutive pars heading into the final stretch. He was even-par through 16 holes.
DeChambeau finished at 3-over for the day.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers even teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3-under for the round to join Kizzire among 4-under finishers.
Tiger Woods, who shot 70 on Thursday, had an afternoon tee time.
–Field Level Media
WR Thielen agrees to four-year extension with Vikings
Wide receiver Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
Terms were not announced, but his agent, Blake Baratz, announced on social media that the deal was for four years and $64 million, and could go as high as $73 million with incentives.
I’m so for happy for my dude. This is what it’s all about. Love you brotha and couldn’t be happier for someone so deserving. athielen19 @teamifa @athielen19 https://t.co/uQXALDRhgP
— Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) April 12, 2019
Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare
Sitting just one shot off the lead after two rounds, Tiger Woods is looking to put a scare into the field at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. But that’s nothing compared to the scare an overzealous security official gave Woods — and the rest of the golf world — during Friday’s Round 2.
Less than an hour after players returned the course following a weather delay lasting more than half an hour, Woods hit his tee shot on the par-4 14th into the trees, left of the fairway. His approach from 168 yards was vintage Woods, the ball making its way to within 30 feet of the hole.
What was also vintage Woods was the gallery’s reaction. With the crowd standing only a few feet behind Woods, as soon as he hit his approach, the gallery closed in on him, cheering as he walked toward the fairway to watch his shot.
Though no spectators appeared to get particularly close to the golfer, with a member of the security staff quickly getting between Woods and the closest spectators, a second member of security sprinted in from behind Woods to help form a barrier. But as he was getting behind Woods, the security member slipped on the wet grass, slid to the ground and clipped the back of Woods’ right leg as the 43-year-old, four-time Masters winner walked toward the fairway.
Woods immediately jumped up and began hurriedly limping toward the fairway. He also leaned on his club like a cane multiple times as he limped off. While he could be seen flexing his ankle later on the hole, he drained the subsequent birdie putt to get to 5-under par at the time.
He birdied 15 as well, then finished with back-to-back pars to finish at 6-under par after 36 holes, tied with three other golfers in a group trailing five golfers at 7 under.
In the immediate aftermath, social media zeroed in on the security official, making note of the potential calamity he nearly caused. But Woods shrugged it off following his round.
“No, it’s all good. Accidents happen,” Woods told reporters of the incident. “I’ve had galleries run over me. It’s just, you know, when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung
The New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season with safety Patrick Chung, according to multiple reports.
Chung, 31, has been a stalwart in the Patriots’ defense for much of the past decade. He has played nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, appearing in 128 games (100 starts) with 660 tackles, 11 interceptions and 51 pass breakups for the franchise.
He has been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a team captain for the Patriots’ title-winning squad last season. Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New England.
Chung was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million in 2019, with bonuses potentially taking him to around $3 million. He also was due $1.9 million in base salary in 2020.
The new deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and will be worth up to $12.9 million including bonuses over three years, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
–Field Level Media
Redskins LB Foster won’t face suspension
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will be fined but not suspended for his involvement in an incident that led to misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges that ultimately were dropped, the NFL announced Friday.
The league said Foster would be fined two game checks. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.29 million in the 2019 season.
The charges stemmed from an incident in Tampa on Nov. 24 when Foster was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, said Foster pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face at a Tampa hotel on the eve of the 49ers’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers released Foster the next day and the Redskins claimed him two days later. The NFL placed Foster on the commissioner’s exempt list, and he did not play the rest of the season.
“Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018. The NFL has returned Foster to the active roster from the Commissioner Exempt list. He may fully participate in all team activities,” the NFL said in a statement issued Friday.
Washington team president Bruce Allen said the team has told Foster it will not tolerate any further off-field incidents.
“The Redskins have put in place a comprehensive responsibility and accountability plan to help Reuben be successful on and off the field,” Allen said in a statement. “Elements of this plan include individual counseling, a structured living arrangement, weekly meetings with the club player engagement director, weekly meetings with our team chaplain, and targeted community service engagements.
“We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future – but the responsibility is squarely on him to change. Reuben must fully adhere to the plan we have developed for him. Reuben knows that we simply will not tolerate any future conduct that is detrimental to the Washington Redskins organization or to the NFL.”
In a statement issued by the team, Foster said he understood the conditions.
“I accept the NFL’s decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them,” Foster said. “Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down.”
A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 31st player selected overall, Foster had 29 tackles but no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions in the six games he played last season.
–Field Level Media
NFL releases 2019 preseason schedule
The NFL released the 65-game 2019 preseason schedule Tuesday, kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
After the Broncos-Falcons clash (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), there are four nationally televised games scheduled for Week 2 of the preseason and three more for Week 3.
The Week 2 slate includes the Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 15, and the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.) on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Week 3 action includes the Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 22, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC, 8 pm.) on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu on Aug. 17, the NFL’s first preseason contest at Aloha Stadium since 1976.
The Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots will square off against the New York Giants in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.
Specific dates and times for the remaining games will be released later this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Fournette cited for driving with suspended license
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested Thursday for driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
His license had been suspended for failing to pay a speeding ticket, according to multiple reports.
Fournette was cited on Nov. 17 for driving 37 mph in a 25-mph zone, which carried a fine of $204, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts.
Fournette, 24, was released Thursday on a $1,500 bond.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information,” the team said in a statement. “No further comment will be provided at this time.”
The No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie but had a disappointing 2018 season.
He appeared in only eight games and rushed for 435 yards. He missed seven games due to injuries and was suspended by the NFL for one game for leaving the bench to join a fight with the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 25.
Fournette apologized for his actions, but the Jaguars voided the remaining guaranteed money in the final two years of his rookie contract. The team cited a contract clause that said it could do so if Fournette missed a game for anything other than a football-related injury.
He was scheduled to earn $2.93 million in 2019 and $4.17 million in 2020.
Fournette later filed an official challenge, meaning an arbitrator will meet with both sides to determine whether the Jaguars are within their rights to decline to pay the money.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots agree to two-year deal with Gostkowski
The
The New England Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski have agreed to a two-year contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Gostkowski has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selectio, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
Gostkowski has 1,743 career points, and has led the NFL in scoring on five occasions. He has topped 140 points in a season seven times.
He is 39 of 44 on field goals in 28 postseason appearances.
–Field Level Media
Harding grabs early Masters lead
Justin Harding birdied
Justin Harding birdied two holes late in his round to claim the early lead in the first round of the Masters on Thursday at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.
Harding took a bogey on the final hole, checking in at 3-under-par 69 early in the afternoon with more than half the golfers in the field yet to complete their first 18.
Harding, a South African who played college golf for Lamar, had three birdies and a bogey on the first six holes.
Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard was at 3-under through 16 holes and Patton Kizzire was a 3-under through nine holes.
Bjerregaard had a double-bogey on the par-3 fourth hole in what was otherwise a smooth round heading to the last couple of holes.
Kizzire had the tournament’s first eagle with a chip-in on the second hole.
Canadian Corey Conners became one of the stories in the first round, posting 2-under.
Conners has ridden a recent wave as he was the final Masters entrant, grabbing a spot when he won last week’s Texas Open for his first PGA Tour victory. He had been a Monday qualifier for that event.
Then Thursday, Conners was atop the leaderboard for a stretch early in the afternoon.
Conners had birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and then eagled the par-5 15th. He gave a stroke back with a bogey on the final hole.
Among golfers to finish rounds, Andrew Landry, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway and Canadian Mike Weir all posted even-par 72s. Tway had an active round with only three pars on the first 11 holes before seven straight pars to cap the round.
Defending champion Patrick Reed was 2-over through 11 holes.
Golfers were greeted with what were described as ideal conditions.
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka were among the golfers with late-morning or afternoon tee times.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ravens give All-Pro Yanda a one-year extension
All-Pro
All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2020 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
There had been speculation that the 34-year-old veteran might retire this offseason. Yanda was entering the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal signed in 2015.
An Iowa product, Yanda has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in the third round in 2007. He ranks seventh in franchise history with 162 games played.
He started all 16 games in 2018 and earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection. Yanda earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2015.
–Field Level Media
No ride, Daly pulls out of Open Championship
John Daly withdrew from The Open Championship after his request for a medical exemption to use a golf cart was denied.
Daly’s decision was announced Tuesday by the R&A, which confirmed Kevin Streelman as Daly’s replacement at Royal Portrush.
Daly won The Open in 1995 at St. Andrews.
“Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it,” Daly said Saturday on Instagram. “Different continents different laws???
“… While I trust the R&A’s decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions.”
Daly, 53, initially said he would attempt to play in The Open from July 18-21 without the cart.
The R&A understands Daly’s challenges — the golfer says he has bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in his right knee — but stood firm in sticking to its policies.
“We have carefully considered the request from John Daly to use a buggy at The Open,” the R&A said in a statement. “We appreciate the difficulty John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition. Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request.
“We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”
Daly’s request to use a cart for this year’s PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in May was approved. He failed to make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Oklahoma QB Murray plans to attend draft
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray knows he will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft.
As for where Murray will go from there, he still can’t say for sure.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to be in attendance for the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Another top quarterback — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins — is not scheduled to attend.
Here is the alphabetical list of participants, according to NFL.com:
1. Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
2. Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia
3. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
4. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
5. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
6. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
7. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
8. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
9. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
12. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
13. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
14. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
16. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
18. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
19. Devin White, LB, LSU
20. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
21. Greedy Williams, DB, LSU
22. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
23. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in this year’s draft. The San Francisco 49ers will select second and New York Jets third.
–Field Level Media
NFL, NFLPA commit to regular meetings on new CBA
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season.
Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among those in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, according to NFL.com.
–Field Level Media
Man cited for aiming laser at Brady in AFC title game
A 64-year-old Missouri man was cited for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady’s face during the AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit was ticketed for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday in a news release.
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs on Jan. 20.
A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady’s face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved.
Morgan has already been banned for life from the stadium, ESPN reported in February.
–Field Level Media
QB Haskins not attending NFL draft
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins' name was
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ name was notably absent when the league listed the 23 players who will attend the NFL Draft in Nashville later this month.
Haskins has not commented on his decision to forego the festivities, but the revelation follows speculation this week that his draft stock is slipping.
Peter King wrote in Monday’s “Football Morning in America” column that the former Buckeyes star “could plummet” and might be the fourth quarterback off the board after Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.
Murray, Lock and Jones will be in attendance when the draft kicks off on April 25. So will Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa, a potential No. 1 overall pick along with Murray.
Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 starts last season.
It’s not uncommon for top players to skip the green room and attend draft parties at home with friends and family. The last two No. 1 overall selections — Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Myles Garrett in 2017 — opted not to attend the draft.
–Field Level Media
