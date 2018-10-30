Bay Area Bummer: Raiders, 49ers limp into prime-time meeting
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline in Oakland and the prospect of a full season of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco put optimism at a peak in the Bay Area heading into this NFL season.
That feeling went far beyond the partisan backers of the Raiders and 49ers and extended to the league and television network bosses who decided to put the final Battle of the Bay before the Raiders leave town for Las Vegas in 2020 on Thursday night football.
That battle has quickly turned into a Bay Area Bummer.
The game between the Raiders (1-6) and the 49ers (1-7) this week could be the worst prime-time matchup in NFL history. There have been 784 prime-time games played in the NFL on Nov. 1 or later and the .133 combined winning percentage for Oakland and San Francisco is the worst of all of them, lowering the bar set Dec. 18, 2014, when Tennessee visited Jacksonville in a battle of 2-12 teams.
“I wish the game had two 8-1 or 7-1 teams playing in it,” Gruden said. “Hopefully someday soon you’ll see a game like that, but this is still going to be fun for the fans and both teams.”
Fun is not the word either team would use to describe this season, which has seen both the Raiders and 49ers blow three fourth-quarter leads, deal with several debilitating injuries, and pile up losses.
While few considered either team to be Super Bowl caliber heading into the year, there was hope both could compete for the playoffs. Now the only competition is to determine which team is worse and has the inside track at the No. 1 overall draft pick.
The Raiders’ season turned sour before it even started with the decision to trade holdout star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago just one week before the start of the regular season for a package of draft picks. A defense that came into the season with enough question marks if Mack did play has generated no pressure and offered little resistance to opposing offenses.
Oakland lost the first three games despite never trailing for a second of the first three quarters as quarterback Derek Carr struggled to adjust to Gruden’s offense and the older players Gruden signed in the offseason failed to deliver.
An overtime win in Week 4 over Cleveland provided a brief respite but the Raiders have lost three straight since, getting outscored by 54 points during that span as the season is deteriorating quickly.
Adding to the drama were reports questioning the toughness and leadership of Carr, public complaints from players about how they’re being used and the trade of No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas for a first-round pick.
Now a team that won 12 games just two years ago behind a young core of Carr, Cooper and Mack, has regressed back to where the franchise was in 2014 when the Raiders lost the first 10 games of Carr’s career.
“I’ve been here before,” Carr said. “I know how to get out of it and it’s not by pointing fingers. It’s not by getting with your buddy and taking trash. It’s about getting together with your buddies and figuring things out, asking your teammates what can I do better, what should I do. That’s how we fix it. I believe that we have guys like that.”
The Niners have lacked the drama of their neighbors but the results have been no better. San Francisco overcame a 1-10 start last year under first-year coach Kyle Shanahan to win five straight to end the season after Garoppolo was inserted into the lineup following a midseason trade from New England.
Garoppolo was rewarded with a $137.5 million contract in the offseason and the 49ers were considered an up-and-coming team worthy of five prime-time matchups.
The team was dealt a setback a week before the season when running back Jerick McKinnon, the team’s top free-agent acquisition in the offseason, blew out his knee in practice.
Garoppolo then went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 and the Niners haven’t won since, taking a six-game losing streak into this week’s contest.
“Yeah, we’ve been dealt a tough hand with some of the injuries we have and some of the things that we’ve been going through, but that doesn’t mean we should be 1-7,” Shanahan said. “Those games, we make a few different plays, and I’m talking one to three plays, still wouldn’t feel great about our record but I’d feel better than I do now.”
San Francisco blew late leads in losses to Green Bay and Arizona and also had a chance at a comeback against the Chargers thwarted by a late interception by backup C.J. Beathard.
Perhaps the most concerning part is the regression by several young players who were expected to be foundation pieces with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, linebacker Reuben Foster, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Adrian Colbert all struggling with their play and health.
Now San Francisco is just trying to salvage any positives in the second half of the season.
“We’re fighting. Unfortunately, we’re not getting the results,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “These have been some of the toughest losses I’ve seen.”
Undefeated Rams make splash at deadline trading for Fowler
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL's lone undefeated team has just made an already dominant defensive front even deeper.
Denver sent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Houston in a deal giving the Broncos some salary cap relief, and Philadelphia gave Carson Wentz another target picking up receiver Golden Tate from Detroit. Washington added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , while Green Bay shipped Ty Montgomery to Baltimore two days after fumbling a kickoff late against the Rams.
The Rams gave up a third-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020 for Fowler, who is a free agent at the end of this season. Fowler became expendable with Yannick Ngakoue’s success, and the Jaguars already opted in 2017 not to pick up the fifth-year option on Fowler’s rookie deal.
Fowler has two sacks in seven games while playing behind Ngakoue.
With the Broncos at 3-5, Denver general manager John Elway made a move to clear both some salary cap space and more playing time for some of his younger receivers. Thomas has a salary cap figure of $15.53 million for 2019, the last year of his deal, while rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton and second-year Tim Patrick are much cheaper.
The Texans (5-3) have won five straight to take the lead in the AFC South and had to replace Will Fuller who tore a knee ligament i n a win over Miami last week. Houston sent a 2019 fourth-round pick to Denver with the teams swapping seventh-rounders in next year’s draft.
Thomas is a nine-year veteran with 36 catches for 402 yards this season. Elway said the Texans beat out three or four other teams for the veteran.
“It’s never easy when you trade a guy that’s been a household name around here for a long time and done a lot of great things, not only on the football field but also in the community, and is a good man,” Elway said.
“Plus, it’s a good spot for Demaryius. He’s going to a good football team that’s in a pennant race. So, it’ll be good for him, too.”
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles (4-4) have their bye this week and could lose Tate after this season if he leaves in free agency.
“We’re not going to sit on our hands,” Eagles personnel boss Howie Roseman said. “It’s hard to find really good players and this is a really good player. The message to our players, our coaches and our fans is that our foot is always going to be on the gas.”
Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season and joins an offense that already has Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Tate can help the Eagles be less predictable with his ability to play in the slot.
He averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit after spending his first four with Seattle. If Tate leaves after the season, Philadelphia likely would receive a compensation pick.
Tate wrote on Twitter : “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” He then posted a GIF of fictional Philly icon Rocky Balboa jumping up and down on the steps of the Art Museum with the caption: “Mood.”
The Packers made a couple of moves, trading away Ty Montgomery two days after his late fumble on a kickoff kept Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers from a late chance to hand the Rams their first loss this season. They sent the running back and kick returner to Baltimore.
They also sent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington for a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 as the Redskins (5-2) boosted a stingy defense.
Now Washington can pair Clinton-Dix, who will be a free agent after this season, with D.J. Swearinger. Clinton-Dix, a first-round pick in 2014 out of Alabama, has started 65 of his 71 games, and he has 14 interceptions, including three this season. Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions this season.
Clinton-Dix is just the latest former Alabama player on the Washington roster, joining recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
The Ravens sent a seventh-round pick to Green Bay (3-3-1) for Montgomery , who had been told to take a touchback if the kickoff with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Rams went into the end zone. A third-round pick in 2015, Montgomery has 1,676 yards from scrimmage for his career.
49ers QB C.J. Beathard could miss game with injured wrist
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard has an injured right wrist that could keep him out of this week's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Shanahan said he doesn’t know if Beathard will be able to play Thursday night. Beathard has lost all five starts this season and is 1-9 in his career.
If Beathard can’t go, the 49ers will turn to Nick Mullens. Mullens spent last season on the practice squad as an undrafted free agent before getting promoted following a season-ending knee injury to starter Jimmy Garoppolo in September. Mullens has not taken an NFL snap.
In swap of linemen, Dolphins sign Hood, place Taylor on IR
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve defensive tackle Vincent Taylor has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, who signed veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood as a replacement.
The Dolphins, plagued by both injuries and poor run defense, made the moves Tuesday.
Hood, a 10-year veteran, was released two weeks ago by the Washington Redskins. He started 27 games for them at end and tackle in 2016-17.
Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.
The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.
Packers deal RB Ty Montgomery to Ravens
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore was sending a seventh-round draft pick to Green Bay in what was a busy trade deadline day for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Montgomery is moving on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential game-winning score.
The Ravens are 24th in the league in rushing at 96.6 yards per game.
Montgomery had 26 carries for 105 yards and a score in seven games. He had 15 catches for 170 yards.
The Packers’ third-round draft pick in 2015 out of Stanford, Montgomery initially played receiver before being moved to running back the following season because of injuries to Eddie Lacy and James Starks.
He ran for a career-high 457 yards on 77 carries in 2016, though he has been slowed by injuries.
Montgomery entered this season splitting time at running back with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, but played just six offensive snaps on Sunday against Los Angeles with Jones, a big-play threat, taking the starting job.
Montgomery spoke in the locker room on Monday about his uncertain role and anonymous criticism from teammates following his mistake against the Rams.
“Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football. I don’t think we’d be having this conversation if I didn’t fumble the football because we know how good our two-minute offense is,” Montgomery said. “But I’ve never been a guy to completely disobey what I’m being told.”
The Packers on Tuesday also made two practice squad moves, signing tight end Ethan Wolf and releasing fullback Joe Kerridge.
Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Chiefs at No. 2, Pats No. 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike in baseball, an NFL team in Los Angeles is still on top of its sport.
The Rams (8-0) finished the first half of their schedule perfect with a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.
“The Rams keep finding ways to win,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “Next week they’ll face their biggest test yet, traveling to New Orleans for an NFC showdown.”
The Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the sixth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Rams remain perfect with a comeback win over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, and now it’s on to a critical three-game stretch against the Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “If they remain unbeaten after that, can 16-0 be far behind?”
Kansas City remained No. 2 with 365 points, but New England, which was tied with the Chiefs last week, slipped to No. 3. The Patriots, who trail the Chiefs by only three points, host the Packers on Sunday night.
“(Tom) Brady vs. Rodgers next up,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
The Saints remained No. 4.
And LA’s other team, the Chargers, inched up a spot to No. 5.
The Carolina Panthers, who were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at No. 7, moved up a spot, while the Steelers remained where they were.
The Washington Redskins, who are in first place in the NFC East, moved up two spots to No. 8.
The Minnesota Vikings dropped four spots to No. 9 after their 30-20 loss to the Saints.
And the surging Houston Texans, who have won five in a row, moved up two spots to round out the top 10.
“With eight sacks and four forced fumbles, J.J. Watt has recaptured his form as a dynamic game-wrecker, triggering a five-game winning streak after a 0-3 start,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested for disobeying police
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta has been arrested on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.
Lauletta was not immediately available for comment. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says in a statement that the team has been in contact with Lauletta and is still gathering information.
Rodgers-Cromartie retires from Raiders, NFL
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie abruptly retired Tuesday, two days after not playing a single snap on defense for the second time this season.
The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie was signed just before the regular season to add experience to a secondary that was in the midst of an overhaul.
Rodgers-Cromartie was on the field for 20 defensive plays in Week 1 but had been playing mostly on special teams since then. He did not play on defense during Sunday’s 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but took 22 snaps on special teams.
The Latest: Redskins get safety Clinton-Dix from Packers
The Latest on moves at the NFL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
___
4:35 p.m.
The Washington Redskins have acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the NFC East-leading Redskins
FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver pickups for Week 9 in football
Now your fantasy skills and strategic planning are about to be truly tested. There are six teams on byes this week: the Bengals, Cardinals, Colts, Eagles, Lions and Jaguars.
Now your fantasy skills and strategic planning are about to be truly tested. There are six teams on byes this week: the Bengals, Cardinals, Colts, Eagles, Lions and Jaguars.
You won’t be setting what you feel is a fully solid lineup. That’s why you have to deftly work the waiver wire at all positions.
RUNNING BACKS
ELIJAH McGUIRE, New York Jets (4.3 percent owned): The potential sparkplug is currently on injured reserve as he makes his way back from a foot injury, but he has been practicing for two weeks and could be activated very soon. Rookie Trenton Cannon did not seize an opportunity with Bilal Powell done for the season, as he totaled 22 yards from scrimmage at Chicago. McGuire could get a chance to complement the very inconsistent Isaiah Crowell upon his expected return.
DEVONTAE BOOKER, Broncos (11.6): Disappointing rookie Royce Freeman may continue to sit out with an ankle sprain, and Booker made the most of his touches in Week 8, totaling 101 yards from scrimmage. Phillip Lindsay is Denver’s clear lead back, but Booker can catch passes and is worth the waiver add as a bye week plug in point-per-reception formats.
JOSH ADAMS, Eagles (0.4): The Eagles running game has been mired in mediocrity this season without the departed LeGarrette Blount and the injured Jay Ajayi. Enter undrafted free agent Adams, who rushed for 61 yards on nine carries on Sunday. A big back with versatility and quickness, he is worth the waiver pickup to see If he can emerge in this situation and add a much-needed element of respectability in the Philadelphia backfield.
WIDE RECEIVERS
D.J. MOORE, Panthers (10.4): Veteran Torrey Smith sat out Sunday and the rookie took advantage, registering his best yardage total yet (90). Moore will be a very alluring streaming option against Tampa Bay this week, especially if Smith sits again. He is going to push for more playing time sooner or later anyhow, as he can be slippery against defenses in high percentage and key situations. His skill set also adds a needed catch-and-run element to the Carolina passing game.
DAVID MOORE, Seahawks (2.7): He should have already been picked up, but obviously fantasy owners needed more convincing that he can be a relevant producer. No more selling points are needed after four TD receptions in his past three games and a 97-yard outing in Week 8. Moore is effectively making the Seahawks forget Paul Richardson, as he has come on as their new downfield threat. He’ll need to generate more consistent yardage totals to be more than a WR4 in fantasy, but he is a terrific bye week replacement.
DEVANTE PARKER, Dolphins (21.6): An injury-plagued disappointment for three-plus seasons until his last outing, Parker resurfaced in a big way Thursday night and displayed the sort of promise that has tantalized fantasy owners since he arrived in the pros. In the most inspiring performance of his career so far, Parker caught six passes for 134 yards. Now he faces the highly vulnerable Jets secondary. If you use a free agent acquisition budget for waiver adds, don’t overbid on Parker just because of one game. But if you do land him, matchups with New York and Green Bay next do point to him being a very intriguing streamer.
TIGHT ENDS
JACK DOYLE (31.9): Many fantasy owners cut a player when he is injured, and while you can’t fault them for doing so in a 10-team league, Doyle should have received strong consideration to remain rostered in 12-team leagues and larger formats. Sometimes it is difficult to keep a player on your bench when bye weeks and other considerations make the roster squeeze tight. Doyle was never reported to be out for the season, so it was smart to stash him. He returned to catch six passes for 70 yards and a TD in Week 8 and even while sharing some targets with Eric Ebron, he should retain TE1 status in PPR leagues. Don’t pass over him as a waiver add just because he is on a bye.
ED DICKSON, Seahawks (0.5): A quadriceps issue kept him out of action until Week 8, and then he caught two passes for 54 yards and a TD in his Seahawks debut. Dickson is unlikely to rise above TE2 status, but Russell Wilson will look to his TE in scoring situations and will work him in occasionally enough otherwise to make him a bye week consideration. He’s a rental waiver add if you need one at the position.
QUARTERBACK
RYAN FITZPATRICK, Buccaneers (6.0): The QB position has enough quality depth that many owners don’t need to trade for one or visit the waiver wire for them too often. But Fitzpatrick has regained the starting job in Tampa Bay and it’s no secret that his defense and lack of a consistently reliable running game will prompt him to fling the ball frequently. It seemed like some time ago that Fitzpatrick opened the season with three 400-yard games, and he is always capable of a stinker outing. But the statistical upside remains very tempting. Just don’t make the potential mistake of starting him over a top-level QB based simply on the other passer having a less friendly matchup. Fitzpatrick’s track record indicates you are always in for a possible roller coaster ride with the journeyman.
Jaguars trade pass-rusher Fowler to Rams for 2 draft picks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dante Fowler is headed to an actual Super Bowl contender.
The slumping Jacksonville Jaguars traded the fourth-year pro and 2015 first-round pick to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.
The Jaguars received a third-round draft pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020, decent compensation for a backup who would have become a free agent at the end of the season.
The rise of Yannick Ngakoue made Fowler expendable in Jacksonville. The team opted last year to not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Fowler was the third overall selection in 2015.
Fowler has two sacks in seven games while playing limited snaps behind Ngakoue. Fowler was suspended for the regular-season opener because of an arrest in 2017.
Fowler and Ngakoue also were involved in a post-practice fight in training camp, which resulted in Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey getting suspended from the team for a week.
Fowler’s troubles have been well documented.
He also was arrested twice in as many years, including in 2017 for hitting a 55-year-old man. Fowler eventually pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges. The case was closed in March, with Fowler sentenced to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service.
The NFL suspended him without pay for the opener, a one-game penalty that cost him $214,000.
Fowler also was arrested in 2016, although those charges were eventually dropped.
Fowler insists he’s matured through it all, ready to focus on football and his future. He calls himself “a teddy bear off the field but a monster on the field.”
“Just want to show people that the past, them three years, my rookie year coming in and all that, that learning experience is, that chapter is over with and it’s just about being a professional, being a grown man and just being the player that I want to be,” he said in September. “How I want my legacy to be? That’s honestly what it is. That’s honestly what I want my goals to be this year.”
Fowler notched a career-high eight sacks last season, plus two more in the AFC championship game at New England. He averaged one sack for every 46.6 snaps played, better than Jaguars All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell (55.2) and Ngakoue (59.4).
“When you watch me on film, even though I might be coming off the bench, they’ll be like, ‘That guy, he has a future,'” Fowler said. “That’s all I want to do. I want to go out there and put great tape out there, being fundamentally sound, playing fast and physical, getting to the quarterback, being stout in the run game.
“I don’t want to just be known as a pass-rusher. I want to be known as a guy that’s going to get sacks and get 6-10 tackles a game. That’s just the type of player I am. So, I just want people to know that I’m known as a complete player on the field and I’m a professional and I’m a guy that cleaned up his act and left that past in the past. I’m ready to move on from that.”
Seahawks release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, whose role within the offense had diminished significantly.
Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver David Moore has developed into the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.
Coach Pete Carroll was asked about Marshall’s role on Monday, and he made note of how little the Seahawks passed in the win over Detroit.
“We threw the ball 17 times and there’s not a lot of chances, so it just didn’t work out for him,” Carroll said. “He’s been working hard.”
Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall. He appeared fully recovered from the major ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.
The Latest: Elway says trading Thomas good for all involved
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on moves at the NFL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
___
2:20 p.m.
John Elway says the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans is good for the Denver Broncos and for Thomas.
Cowboys’ Jones defends Garrett attending WS game
Cowboys' Jones defends Garrett attending WS game
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not concerned about head coach Jason Garrett traveling to Los Angeles to attend Game 3 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, despite some external criticism.
Garrett attended the game, which lasted for a World Series-record 18 innings, on Friday during the Cowboys’ bye week, sitting behind home plate and hanging out with country singer Brad Paisley.
His presence drew criticism from former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson, who said on Sunday’s pregame show on Fox, “I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players. At 3-4, there’s work to be done.”
The Cowboys’ coaches were given time off through the weekend, and the players were not required to return from the bye until Wednesday, with the Cowboys’ next game on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Jones said he’s not concerned about Garrett being distracted or putting in any less than his utmost effort.
“No one recognizes more the visibility and, if you will, interest in what we are doing when we aren’t playing football on that particular weekend and so everyone takes that into account,” Jones said. “But as far as, again, going back to Jason. I just chuckle when I think about there might be some criticism as to where his mind is and his work ethic.”
Garrett, 52, is 70-57 as the Cowboys’ head coach in eight-plus seasons.
His tenure is already 47 games longer than any of the other six Cowboys head coaches since Jones bought the team. Johnson coached 80 games with Dallas before parting ways with the team in March of 1994 after winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.
Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood
Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood
The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday.
Hood's agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing.
Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
Miami is expected to utilize Hood at both defensive end and tackle.
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in run defense by allowing 143.1 yards per game, and are also allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
In Miami’s last game, Houston’s Lamar Miller rushed for 133 yards and the Texans had 188 as a team.
The Dolphins allowed 248 on the ground to the Detroit Lions the previous contest. Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson had 158.
Miami created roster space on Monday by waiving safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman.
Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested in driving incident
Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested in driving incident
New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for several traffic offenses Tuesday morning, according to police in Weehawken, N.J.
Lauletta, 23, was the Giants’ fourth-round draft choice in April. With the struggles of quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants (1-7), there’s been speculation coach Pat Shurmur soon would turn to Lauletta.
“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle,” a Giants official said. “We are still gathering information.”
Lauletta has not appeared in a game this year. The Giants have a bye week and next play Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Seahawks release WR Marshall
Seahawks release WR Marshall
The Seattle Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Marshall "absolutely" wants to continue playing.
Marshall has 11 catches on 23 targets for 136 yards and one touchdown this season. He signed with the New York Giants in 2017, but played in only five games due to a season-ending ankle injury, finishing with 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns.
In his career, Marshall has 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. The former Central Florida star spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos before playing two years for the Miami Dolphins in 2010-11.
Marshall played for the Chicago Bears from 2012-14 before moving on to the New York Jets for two seasons.
Eagles acquire Lions WR Tate for 3rd-rounder
Eagles acquire Lions WR Tate for 3rd-rounder
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick on Tuesday, both teams announced.
"It's been real DETROIT! I'll love ya forever. Philly Philly let's get it!!" Tate tweeted.
Tate posted 416 catches for 4,741 yards and 22 scores in 71 games across four and a half seasons with the Lions, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.
The Eagles’ receiving corps has been thinned by injuries this year, with both Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins on injured reserve after Alshon Jeffery missed the first three games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Tate is due about $3.7 million in salary over the remainder of the season and will be able to hit free agency in March. He has topped 90 catches in each of the past four seasons and gone over 1,000 yards in three of them.
The move will mean more work for second-year Lions wideout Kenny Golladay, who has moved into the starting lineup and received more snaps (88.2 percent) than Tate (79.4 percent) this season.
Golladay, who turns 25 on Saturday, has 30 grabs for 477 yards and three scores, already meeting or surpassing his totals from his rookie season.
It’s the second consecutive year in which the Eagles have acquired a former Pro Bowler before the trade deadline. Last year, they sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.
Texans acquire WR Thomas from Broncos
Texans acquire WR Thomas from Broncos
The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks, general manager John Elway confirmed Tuesday.
Thomas’ name had been common in rumors and reports as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approached. The longest tenured player on the Broncos’ roster, he will coincidentally play his first game on a different team back in Denver, as the Texans visit the Broncos this Sunday.
The Texans needed another wide receiver with Will Fuller lost for the season after sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament last Thursday. NFL Network reported that Houston is not necessarily done looking at wide receivers, as the Texans are still considering a trade for Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett, who has barely played since New England acquired Josh Gordon.
Thomas, who turns 31 on Christmas Day, has 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season, but he became expendable with the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton in Denver. Denver also likes fourth-round wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who is dealing with a minor knee injury at the moment.
“With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field, and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him,” Elway told 9News Denver of the trade. “It was best for both sides. We weren’t going to do this unless we got value. We weren’t taking less than a fourth.
“I told him he will always be a Bronco. I know he wanted to finish his career with the Broncos and that didn’t work out, but when he’s finished he’ll go up in our Ring of Fame.”
The Broncos will save about $4 million against the cap this season and $14 million in 2019, the final year of Thomas’ five-year contract.
A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas went to four Pro Bowls and racked up 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 125 career games (111 starts) with the Broncos. He ranks second in team history in receiving yards, third in catches and third in total touchdowns.
The deal leaves Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. as the longest tenured players on Denver’s roster. Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in 2011, while Harris joined the team that year as an undrafted free agent.
Falcons sign Beadles to fortify O-line
Falcons sign Beadles to fortify O-line
The Atlanta Falcons signed guard Zane Beadles and waived defensive tackle Michael Bennett on Tuesday.
Beadles began his career in Denver and spent four years with the Broncos before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He signed with the 49ers two years later, but started only five of 16 games in 2017 and was released in a salary cap-saving move over the spring.
Bennett, 25, has appeared in two games this season, recording five tackles, including one for loss. The former Ohio State star played in 13 games for the Jaguars in 2015, recording 10 tackles, but appeared in only one more over the past two years.
Steelers QB Roethlisberger fractures left index finger
Steelers QB Roethlisberger fractures left index finger
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a fractured left index finger during Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Roethlisberger’s practice time could be hindered due to the injury, according to Tomlin. He normally takes Wednesday’s practice off and participates in the full session on both Thursday and Friday.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 33-18 victory over Cleveland.
Overall, he has passed for 2,290 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
