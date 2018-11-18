Barkley scores 3 TDs, Manning throws 2, Giants win again
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the New York Giants held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35 on Sunday to win consecutive games for the first time since December 2016.
Eli Manning also threw two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants’ four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York’s biggest point output of the season.
The Giants (3-7) never trailed as Manning found a wide-open Barkley on a 6-yard TD pass on the opening series, and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft scored from 5 yards out on the second possession to give New York the lead for good.
Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 74 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay (3-7) made things interesting after Jameis Winston replaced a turnover-plagued Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter and led four touchdown drives. The last score came on a 41-yard pass to Mike Evans with 2:22 to play and got the Bucs within 38-35.
The Bucs got the ball back at their 20 with 23 seconds to play, but B.W. Webb intercepted Winston’s long throw down the sideline to ice the win and send Tampa Bay (3-7) to its fourth straight loss.
After Tampa Bay got within 31-28, Manning (17 of 18 for 231 yards) connected with tight end Evan Engram on a 54-yard pass and run on the second play after the kickoff, and Barkley capped the drive with a 2-yard run with 3:52 to play.
The Winston-to-Evans TD pass closed the gap to three points again.
Fitzpatrick scored on a fourth-down 1-yard run for the Tampa Bay, which squandered a chance to score on its opening possession when Fitzpatrick was stopped on a quarterback sneak inside the Giants’ 5.
Evans recovered a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter to start the comeback, Peyton Barber tallied from 5 yards out and Adam Humphries and Evans caught TD passes in the fourth quarter to get the Bucs within three points twice.
Winston finished 12 of 16 for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Barber rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries. Evans had six catches for 120 yards. Fitzpatrick was 13 of 21 for 167 and the three interceptions.
INJURIES
Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Giants DL Kerry Wynn left the game in the second half with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Giants: Travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bengals-Ravens Stats
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|14
|0—21
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|8
|3—24
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 7 run (Tucker kick), 7:31.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:57.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 1:46.
Bal_FG Tucker 56, :00.
|Third Quarter
Cin_Lengel
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|14
|0—21
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|8
|3—24
|First Quarter
Bal_Collins 7 run (Tucker kick), 7:31.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 12:57.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 1:46.
Bal_FG Tucker 56, :00.
|Third Quarter
Cin_Lengel 4 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 11:46.
Cin_Ross 22 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 5:45.
Bal_Edwards 11 run (Edwards run), 1:03.
|Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 24, 8:12.
A_70,077.
___
|Cin
|Bal
|First downs
|15
|23
|Total Net Yards
|255
|403
|Rushes-yards
|16-48
|54-265
|Passing
|207
|138
|Punt Returns
|2-46
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|4-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-22
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-37-0
|13-19-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|2-12
|Punts
|6-41.8
|4-39.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-58
|5-31
|Time of Possession
|21:51
|38:09
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Dalton 2-29, Mixon 12-14, Bernard 2-5. Baltimore, L.Jackson 27-117, Edwards 17-115, Collins 7-18, Moore 1-8, Montgomery 0-5, Allen 1-2, J.Brown 1-0.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 19-36-0-211, Boyd 0-1-0-0. Baltimore, L.Jackson 13-19-1-150.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 4-71, Bernard 4-20, Uzomah 3-41, Mixon 3-38, Ross 2-27, Tate 1-5, Franks 1-5, Lengel 1-4. Baltimore, Snead 5-51, Boyle 4-36, J.Brown 1-23, Andrews 1-19, Moore 1-14, Crabtree 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 52.
Maher boots FG on final play, Cowboys beat Falcons 22-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play, giving Dallas a 22-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after the Cowboys squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play, giving Dallas a 22-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after the Cowboys squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones for Atlanta’s only touchdown with 1:52 remaining to tie the game. But Dallas drove 51 yards in 10 plays, setting up Maher’s winning kick as time expired .
The Cowboys (5-5), who started the day two games behind Washington in the NFC East, gave their playoff hopes a boost. Atlanta (4-6) lost its second straight game and now faces long odds to reach the postseason — especially playing in the NFC South, where the Falcons trail New Orleans and Carolina.
After a field goal battle between Maher and Atlanta’s Matt Bryant left the Falcons with a 9-6 lead heading to the final period, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott scored on a pair of runs to push the Cowboys to a 19-9 lead.
Grinding for every yard, Dallas needed 14 plays to cover 75 yards for the game’s first TD, Prescott’s 4-yard run after faking a handoff to Elliott . Prescott had a couple of 17-yard passes — one to Amari Cooper, another to Cole Beasley — but no other play on the possession went for more than 5 yards.
Maher hooked the extra point, however, leaving the Cowboys with a 12-9 lead.
They quickly extended the margin. On Atlanta’s next possession, Ryan threw a short pass to Calvin Ridley cutting over the middle. The ball was thrown a bit too hard, the rookie couldn’t hang on and it ricocheted into the arms of Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch . He returned the interception 28 yards to the Atlanta 31.
Two plays later, Elliott darted through a big hole up the middle, shook off an attempted tackle from Damontae Kazee at the 15 and powered in for a 23-yard touchdown . Maher connected on this extra point, giving the Cowboys a 10-point lead with 12:26 remaining.
It didn’t hold up.
Suddenly coming to life offensively, the Falcons quickly drove to the Dallas 3 before settling for Bryant’s fourth field goal, a chip shot from 21 yards. The defense forced a punt, and Atlanta finally made it all the way to the end zone.
Ryan lofted a pass to Jones, who somehow managed to come down with the ball despite tight coverage from Chidobe Awuzie . When Jones held the ball aloft to celebrate, Awuzie swatted it away in disgust.
In the end, it was the Cowboys who celebrated.
INJURY REPORT
There appeared to be no serious injuries.
Three Atlanta players went down with minor ailments: cornerback Desmond Trufant (thigh), Kazee (shoulder) and linebacker Duke Riley (neck). All were able to return.
Three Dallas players were shaken up, but no details were released. Tackles La’el Collins and Tyron both left the game briefly, as did defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Return home to host Washington on Thanksgiving Day in what now shapes up as a crucial game.
Falcons: Also have a short turnaround before playing Thursday night at division-leading New Orleans. Atlanta likely needs to win out to have any shot at making its third straight playoff appearance.
___
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
___
For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans-Redskins Stats
|Houston
|10
|7
|3
|3—23
|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, 9:32.
Hou_De.Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:15.
|Second Quarter
Was_Peterson 3 run (Du.Hopkins kick), 14:14.
Hou_Reid 101 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 2:23.
|Houston
|10
|7
|3
|3—23
|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|7—21
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, 9:32.
Hou_De.Hopkins 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:15.
|Second Quarter
Was_Peterson 3 run (Du.Hopkins kick), 14:14.
Hou_Reid 101 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 2:23.
|Third Quarter
Was_Reed 9 pass from McCoy (Du.Hopkins kick), 4:47.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:19.
|Fourth Quarter
Was_Peterson 7 run (Du.Hopkins kick), 11:57.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 54, 7:30.
A_61,593.
___
|Hou
|Was
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|320
|278
|Rushes-yards
|31-139
|29-124
|Passing
|181
|154
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|4-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-109
|2-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-24-2
|18-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|5-35
|Punts
|1-30.0
|5-40.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-40
|6-43
|Time of Possession
|29:03
|30:57
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Miller 20-86, Blue 8-46, Watson 3-7. Washington, Peterson 16-51, McCoy 5-35, A.Smith 4-33, Marshall 2-5, Bibbs 1-0, Quinn 1-0.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 16-24-2-208. Washington, A.Smith 12-27-2-135, McCoy 6-12-0-54.
RECEIVING_Houston, Coutee 5-77, De.Hopkins 5-56, Miller 3-22, Akins 2-42, J.Thomas 1-11. Washington, Reed 7-71, Quinn 4-49, Doctson 3-32, Bibbs 2-6, Floyd 1-18, Harris 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 44, Fairbairn 45. Washington, Du.Hopkins 63.
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina
DETROIT (AP) — Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Detroit Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win after Newton threw his third touchdown pass to DJ Moore, perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.
The Lions (4-6) recovered an onside kick to seal the victory and end a season-high three-game losing streak. They were in a position to win after Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 5:19 left.
The Panthers (6-4) have lost two straight for the first time this season.
Newton was 25 of 37 for 357 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Moore had seven receptions for 157 yards and a score.
Stafford was 23 of 37 for 220 yards with a touchdown. Golladay had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
INJURY REPORT
Panthers: Newton left the game briefly in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury. CB Donte Jackson went out in the second quarter with what looked like an ankle injury, but returned.
Lions: Detroit rookie RB Kerryon Johnson left in the third with a left knee injury and didn’t return after running for 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host Seattle on Sunday.
Lions: Host Chicago on Thursday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans beat Redskins 23-21 to extend winning streak to 7
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help the Houston Texans overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson and beat the Washington Redskins 23-21 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.
Washington's loss came at a significant price when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome ankle injury on a sack
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help the Houston Texans overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson and beat the Washington Redskins 23-21 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.
Washington’s loss came at a significant price when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome ankle injury on a sack in the third quarter.
Smith’s right ankle turned the wrong way as he was sacked by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt on a play eerily similar to Joe Theismann’s broken leg that came exactly 33 years ago to the day.
Colt McCoy replaced Smith and threw for a touchdown pass and led a long scoring drive for Washington (6-4), which likely will have to rely on the journeyman quarterback the rest of the way.
Adrian Peterson’s touchdown that put the Redskins up 21-20 early in the fourth quarter was the first lead change in a game involving the Redskins all season.
Watson threw for a touchdown and had two interceptions, completing 16 of 24 passes and taking three sacks. Houston (7-3) turned the ball over three times, but kept its winning streak going after Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 63-yard field-goal attempt with 3 seconds left.
PETERSON’S UP AND DOWN DAY
Peterson ran for two touchdowns to continue climbing the NFL rushing chart, but was bottled up on a lot of his other carries. Peterson’s 3- and 7-yard TD runs gave him 105 in his career and moved him past former Redskins star John Riggins into sole possession of sixth all time, one behind Jim Brown for fifth.
Peterson finished with 51 yards on 16 carries.
EMPTY SEATS
A week after Redskins cornerback Josh Norman criticized fans for not having players’ backs at home and said the team plays better on the road, FedEx Field had plenty of good seats still available. Most of the lower bowl of the stadium was full, but the middle and upper decks were fairly empty well into the game.
QUIET THOMAS
In his second game with the Texans, Demaryius Thomas was a non-factor. Watson only threw his way twice — once on a play wiped out by a penalty — and the former Broncos receiver did not have a catch.
Thomas stayed in Houston during the bye week in Houston to study the playbook and watch film after making a handful of newcomer mistakes in his debut. Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in that game, but disappeared from the offense Sunday.
MR. RELEVANT
Washington receiver Trey Quinn made a major impact in his return after missing more than two months with a high-ankle sprain. Quinn, who was “Mr. Irrelevant” caught four passes for 49 yards starting in place of injured wideout Jamison Crowder.
PICK-SIX
Reid’s big play was the second-longest interception return TD in NFL history, trailing only Pete Barnum’s 103 yards in 1926.
INJURIES
Texans: RG Zach Fulton left with a shoulder injury on the first drive, and LG Senio Kelemete left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. … CB Aaron Colvin missed his seventh game in a row with an ankle injury.
Redskins: DL Jonathan Allen was evaluated for a concussion but returned. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was pulled off the field before a third-down play in the fourth quarter, but returned for the next Houston possession. .. Crowder missed his sixth consecutive game with an ankle injury, RB Chris Thompson his third consecutive game with injured ribs and LT Trent Williams his third consecutive game after surgery for a dislocated right thumb.
UP NEXT
Texans: Host the division rival Tennessee Titans on Monday, Nov. 26.
Redskins: Visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Colts K Adam Vinatieri secures another record
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
4 p.m.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.
Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.
It
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
4 p.m.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.
Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.
It has been a milestone season for the 45-year-old Vinatieri, the oldest active player in the league. He broke Morten Andersen’s career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.
And now Vinatieri has more wins in 23 seasons than Blanda accrued in a 26-year career that spanned four decades.
Andrew Luck also moved into a tie for third all-time by throwing at least three touchdown passes in his seventh straight game. He’s tied with Dan Marino, who did it during the 1986 and 1987 seasons. Only Tom Brady (10) and Peyton Manning (eight) remain ahead of Luck.
___
3:20 p.m.
Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.
Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit’s only touchdown so far. The Lions lead 13-7.
The Panthers also had a scare in the third quarter when quarterback Cam Newton appeared to hurt an ankle, but he missed only one play and was back for his team’s next possession, early in the fourth.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
3:05 p.m.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.
Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
___
3 p.m.
Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.
Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.
Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.
Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.
But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
2:58 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.
Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.
New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.
___
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.
Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.
Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.
___
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
___
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
___
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
___
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Cowboys-Falcons Stats
|Dallas
|3
|0
|3
|16—22
|Atlanta
|0
|6
|3
|10—19
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.
|Second Quarter
Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.
Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.
|Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.
Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.
|Dallas
|3
|0
|3
|16—22
|Atlanta
|0
|6
|3
|10—19
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 21, 2:56.
|Second Quarter
Atl_FG Bryant 41, 14:52.
Atl_FG Bryant 45, :29.
|Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:15.
Atl_FG Bryant 53, 7:12.
|Fourth Quarter
Dal_Prescott 4 run (kick failed), 14:19.
Dal_Elliott 23 run (Maher kick), 12:26.
Atl_FG Bryant 21, 8:26.
Atl_J.Jones 34 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 1:52.
Dal_FG Maher 42, :00.
A_74,447.
___
|Dal
|Atl
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|323
|354
|Rushes-yards
|29-132
|18-80
|Passing
|191
|274
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-28
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|24-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|3-17
|Punts
|3-44.3
|2-31.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|31:57
|28:03
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 23-122, Lewis 1-5, Prescott 4-5, R.Smith 1-0. Atlanta, Coleman 8-58, I.Smith 6-10, Ridley 1-5, Hall 1-3, Sanu 1-3, Ryan 1-1.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-32-0-208. Atlanta, Ryan 24-34-1-291.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-79, C.Beasley 5-51, Swaim 4-24, Cooper 3-36, R.Smith 2-8, Gallup 1-10. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-118, Sanu 4-56, Hooper 4-27, Ridley 3-32, Coleman 3-27, Paulsen 2-19, I.Smith 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Titans-Colts Stats
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|0
|7—10
|Indianapolis
|7
|17
|7
|7—38
|First Quarter
Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:15.
|Second Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 22, 10:59.
Ind_Hilton 68 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:26.
Ind_Wilkins 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:29.
Ten_FG Succop 42,
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|0
|7—10
|Indianapolis
|7
|17
|7
|7—38
|First Quarter
Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:15.
|Second Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 22, 10:59.
Ind_Hilton 68 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:26.
Ind_Wilkins 18 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:29.
Ten_FG Succop 42, :00.
|Third Quarter
Ind_Hilton 14 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 7:24.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_Inman 7 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 12:12.
Ten_Sharpe 1 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:49.
A_57,401.
___
|Ten
|Ind
|First downs
|16
|26
|Total Net Yards
|263
|397
|Rushes-yards
|25-87
|28-102
|Passing
|176
|295
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-65
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-29-2
|24-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-27
|0-0
|Punts
|6-49.3
|3-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-112
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|28:44
|31:16
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 9-46, D.Lewis 10-24, Mariota 4-17, Batson 1-1, Davis 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Mack 16-61, Wilkins 4-30, Hines 5-14, Brissett 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 10-13-1-85, Gabbert 11-16-1-118. Indianapolis, Luck 23-29-0-297, Ebron 0-1-0-0, Brissett 1-2-0-(minus 2).
RECEIVING_Tennessee, J.Smith 6-44, Sharpe 5-37, Firkser 3-44, Davis 2-30, Stocker 2-16, Pruitt 1-19, D.Lewis 1-8, Batson 1-5. Indianapolis, Hilton 9-155, Doyle 4-43, Inman 4-34, Grant 2-15, Rogers 2-9, Hines 1-20, Pascal 1-11, Mack 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Chiefs, Rams and ESPN crew under huge Monday night spotlight
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ESPN's "Monday Night Football" crew is under the spotlight every week, but attention will be further magnified when the Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of 9-1 teams.
This week's game carries more storylines than usual. It's the first Monday night game in Los
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” crew is under the spotlight every week, but attention will be further magnified when the Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of 9-1 teams.
This week’s game carries more storylines than usual. It’s the first Monday night game in Los Angeles since 1985. It’s also just the second time that teams meeting on Monday night in Week 11 or later have each had one or fewer losses.
While most of the attention will be focused on quarterbacks Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, it is also an opportunity for the crew of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland to show improvement in what has at times been a trying first year.
That is especially true for Witten, whose transition from the playing field to the booth has not gone quite as well as former teammate Tony Romo’s move to CBS. Witten has had some noticeable flubs but has owned up to them.
“Hell, I’m not perfect,” Witten said during a teleconference last week. “Certainly with Tony and the success that he had, I really try not to live in that world and fully embrace it and continue to get better and evaluate it. I think with the flubs, I certainly do not deny it, I don’t try to hide it and as you said, that’s really all you can do in those moments is self-deprecate and move forward.”
Three-man booths can take time to develop, but time has not been on the side of recent announcing teams. The last three “MNF” booths with two analysts have lasted two or three seasons.
The challenge of developing chemistry is tougher since McFarland is down on the field hovering above the action instead of next to Tessitore and Witten. “MNF” producer Jay Rothman said there are cameras set up where the announcers can see each other and that interruptions have been rare.
“I think it’s going to be something unique and different that no other, no other broadcast can offer, which is offense, defense, young, old, I consider myself old, guys talking about football and having a conversation that pulls the viewer in,” McFarland said.
Tessitore said the group’s biggest improvement has been late in games when they have been close.
“I think that’s when the three of us are at our best,” he said. “I never doubt our ability to document, assess, talk strategy, scheme, players, in the moment quickly and just let it happen. Where I think this crew has gotten better in recent weeks, and I think it’s going to continue to get better, is having really good cohesive conversation that flows and finds a rhythm.”
Both teams already have wins on Monday night this season. The Rams defeated the Raiders in Week 1 and the Chiefs rallied to beat the Broncos in Week 4. Witten said while everyone is looking at the matchup between the quarterbacks, the chess match between coaches Sean McVay and Andy Reid is even more interesting.
“The Rams having a season that they had last year with a young head coach, a lot of hype, a lot of expectations and they have met that,” he said. “On the other side, it’s kind of the opposite. I mean, Andy Reid has really reinvented himself offensively in Kansas City, making a decision to trade Alex Smith who had taken that team to multiple playoff appearances, and Patrick Mahomes, I mean, he’s worth the price of admission.”
“Monday Night Countdown” analyst Louis Riddick said the game moving to Los Angeles from Mexico City might make it even better.
“If this doesn’t grab your attention, I don’t know what does. Now with it being played stateside, a lot of people will be lucky to go to this game,” he said.
ESPN has not been fortunate with great late-season matchups in recent years, but that isn’t the case this season. Monday’s game is part of five straight weeks of games with playoff implications. The network is also pleased with the ratings, which are up four percent from last season, averaging 11.4 million viewers.
This week’s matchup has a chance to be the most widely-watched “MNF” game on ESPN. The record is the 2009 game between the Vikings and Packers, when Brett Favre’s return to Green Bay drew 21.839 million viewers.
“There are those teams from a ratings perspective that are just global teams that move the meter — the Steelers, Packers, Patriots and Cowboys,” Rothman said. “Historically, Kansas City has not been one of those that move the meter … and L.A. is sort of getting there, but it’s going to be interesting to see.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to make season debut vs Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Bosa missed the first nine games due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He is expected to see limited snaps, with Damion Square likely getting the start.
Bosa and the Chargers will face
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Bosa missed the first nine games due to a bone bruise to his left foot. He is expected to see limited snaps, with Damion Square likely getting the start.
Bosa and the Chargers will face a Broncos offensive line that is missing two starters to season-ending injuries.
In New Orleans, newly signed receiver Brandon Marshall is a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Eagles after joining the team on Monday. The Saints also are without two starters, OT Terron Armstead and DE Marcus Davenport.
___
DENVER-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Broncos: LB Dymonte Thomas , DB Shamarko Thomas, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Brandon Marshall, DL DeMarcus Walker, DL Nico Falah, OL Max Garcia
Chargers: CB Trevor Williams, RB Detrez Newsome, DE Chris Landrum, C Cole Toner, OT Trent Scott, G Forrest Lamp, DT Justin Jones
___
OAKLAND-ARIZONA
Raiders: WR Martavis Bryant, LB Emmanuel Lamur, OL Ian Silberman, OT Justin Murray, OL Denver Kirkland, WR Jordy Nelson, DE Fadol Brown.
Cardinals: K Phil Dawson, WR Chad Williams, S Rudy Ford, S Budda Baker, OT D.J. Humphries, OL Colby Gossett, DT Robert Nkemdiche.
___
PHILADELPHIA-NEW ORLEANS
Eagles: QB Nate Sudfield, CB Jalen Mills, S Deindre’ Hall, RB Darren Sproles, G Chance Warmack, T Jordan Mailata, G Matt Pryor
Saints: WR Brandon Marshall, LB Manti Teo, G Will Clapp, DL Mitchell Loewen, T Terron Armstead, OL Chaz Green, DE Marcus Davenport
___
HOUSTON-WASHINGTON
Texans: CB Aaron Colvin, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Duke Ejiofor, WR Vyncent Smith, CB Deante Burton, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath
Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, RB Samaje Perine, LT Trent Williams (thumb), DL Caleb Brantley, LB Pernell McPhee
___
TAMPA BAY-N.Y. GIANTS
Bucs: LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DE Vinny Curry, OL Alex Cappa, QB Ryan Griffin
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT RJ McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins
___
CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE
Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DT Adolphus Washington
Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, OT James Hurst, LB Tim Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, TE Maxx Williams, OL Hroniss Grasu, DL Zach Siele
____
DALLAS-ATLANTA
Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, DT Daniel Ross, DE David Irving, DE Taco Charlton, DT Antwaun Woods.
Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Deion Jones, S Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono.
___
TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS
Titans: WR Taywan Taylor, LB Will Compton, RB David Fluellen, CB Kenneth Durden, G Aaron Stinnie, T Tyler Marz, DL Matt Dickerson
Colts: OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, TE Ryan Hewitt, S Malik Hooker, CB D.J. Killiings, DL Hassan Ridgeway, TE Erik Swoope
___
CAROLINA-DETROIT
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Kenjon Barner, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, OG Brendan Mahon, OG Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada
Lions: WR Marvin Jones, TE Michael Roberts, DT A’Shawn Robinson, WR Brandon Powell, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, OL Andrew Donnal
___
PITTSBURGH-JACKSONVILLE
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilberg, DE Stephon Truitt
Jaguars: QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene Sr., RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Josh Walker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Lions rookie RB Johnson leaves with injury
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:20 p.m.
Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.
Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit's only touchdown so far.
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:20 p.m.
Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.
Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit’s only touchdown so far. The Lions lead 13-7.
The Panthers also had a scare in the third quarter when quarterback Cam Newton appeared to hurt an ankle, but he missed only one play and was back for his team’s next possession, early in the fourth.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
3:05 p.m.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.
Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
___
3 p.m.
Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.
Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.
Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.
Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.
But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
2:58 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.
Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.
New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.
___
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.
Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.
Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.
___
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
___
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
___
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
___
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Redskins QB Alex Smith carted off field
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:05 p.m.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.
Smith covered his
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:05 p.m.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.
Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
___
3 p.m.
Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.
Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.
Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.
Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.
But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
2:58 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.
Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.
New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.
___
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.
Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.
Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.
___
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
___
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
___
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
___
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Steelers shut out in 1st half by Jaguars
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.
Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.
Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.
___
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
___
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
___
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
___
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Titans’ Mariota hurt; assistant goes to hospital
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
___
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
___
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
___
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Peterson equals Riggins with 104 career rush TDs
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson's 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington's deficit
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns GM: Team not discussed Condoleezza Rice as coach
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' coaching search isn't quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines.
General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland's next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ coaching search isn’t quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines.
General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland’s next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the club’s ninth coach since 1999.
ESPN, citing an anonymous league source, reported that the team would like to interview Rice, an ardent Browns fan since childhood, for its coaching job.
However, Dorsey said she is not on the team’s current list of candidates.
“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said.
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
Earlier this week, Dorsey said he would consider a wide-range of candidates.
“I just want the best possible head coach to move this thing forward regardless of age,” he said. “It could be a woman, too. I am serious. Who knows?”
The 64-year-old Rice would be an historic and outside-the-box candidate for the Browns, who fired Hue Jackson last month after he won just three games in two-plus seasons and went 0-16 in 2017.
There has never been a woman interviewed for a head coaching job in the NFL.
On her Facebook page, Rice professed her deep love for the Browns and said confidently, “I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level.”
“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches,” she wrote. “One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.
“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a “prevent defense.”
Rice’s last reference is common among die-hard Browns fans, who still bemoan then-coach Marty Schottenheimer’s decision to play soft coverage in the 1986 AFC championship game when Denver quarterback John Elway drove the Broncos 98 yards to a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds. “The Drive” as it’s known helped the Broncos beat the Browns 23-20 in overtime, denying Cleveland a trip to the Super Bowl.
Rice discussed her love for the team during a visit to the Browns’ headquarters in 2010. Her passion for the Browns dates to her early years in Alabama, where she and her father watched games together and cheered for Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on teams coached by Paul Brown.
Rice has become increasingly involved in sports, serving on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chairing a commission on college basketball.
She served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005-09.
Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed for the full-time position following the season.
The Browns have a bye this week and will face Cincinnati next Sunday, when they’ll have a reunion sorts with Jackson, who was hired by the Bengals as a special assistant to coach Marvin Lewis.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Titans assistant leaves box during Colts game
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches' box after someone came
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jags deny Ramsey trade report
Jags deny Ramsey trade report
The Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags deny Ramsey trade report
The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement denying a Sunday report that they are likely to trade star defensive back Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars have zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey,” the statement read. “There is no truth to this rumor.”
The statement was in response to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a league source and an NFL general manager, that said the Jaguars would be forced to consider trading the outspoken Ramsey.
Ramsey offended some Jaguars fans with a tweet earlier this week that said, “When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol,” but he clarified himself on Thursday.
Ramsey said that comment was meant for “fake fans” and said his position with the team and his future hadn’t changed.
“I’ve said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career,” he said, per the team’s website.
Ramsey is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Jaguars hold a fifth-year option.
The Jaguars (3-6) have lost five straight games and face the 6-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Dorsey: Browns haven’t discussed Condi Rice
Dorsey: Browns haven't discussed Condi Rice
Cleveland Browns general
Dorsey: Browns haven’t discussed Condi Rice
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey denied the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns’ head coaching job on Sunday.
Dorsey issued the statement after a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team was hoping to interview Rice.
“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
Rice is a longtime fan of the Browns. She joined owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the field in Oakland on Sept. 30 when the Browns were in town to play the Raiders.
If the team were to interview Rice, it would make her the first woman ever interviewed for a head-coaching job by an NFL team.
Rice has served as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and led a commission this year studying potential changes for college basketball.
Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson won just one of 32 games in his previous two seasons.
Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement, with the Haslams signing off on the finalists.
Interim coach Gregg Williams, a longtime defensive coordinator, has gone 1-1 since taking over for Jackson and Dorsey has said he “deserves” to get an interview for the full-time job.
Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have also had their names floated as potential targets.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers expect Bosa to play vs. Broncos
Report: Chargers expect Bosa to play vs. Broncos
Barring
Report: Chargers expect Bosa to play vs. Broncos
Barring a pre-game setback, the Los Angeles Chargers expect to have defensive end Joey Bosa on the field for the first time this season on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.
Bosa, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report ahead of the team’s game against the Denver Broncos.
He returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since training camp and was a regular participant all week.
Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) also is listed as questionable. Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) has been ruled out.
Bosa, 23, injured his left foot during a practice on Aug. 7, and it has been slow to heal. He later suffered a setback and was placed in a cast before advancing to a walking boot.
Bosa posted a career-best 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors last season.
He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 when he had 10.5 sacks in 12 games.
–Field Level Media