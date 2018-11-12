Barkley, Bills stifle Jets, 41-10
Barkley, Bills stifle Jets, 41-10
Matt Barkley threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Buffalo, LeSean McCoy ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bills snapped a four-game losing streak with a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Making his first start since the 2016 season less than two weeks after signing with the Bills (3-7), Barkley completed 15 of 25 passes and did not turn the ball over while leading Buffalo’s league-worst offense to season highs in points and yards (451).
Barkley was the Bills’ fourth starting quarterback this season. Rookie Josh Allen missed his fourth straight game with a strained elbow but is expected to return following the coming bye week. Derek Anderson has missed two games with a concussion, and opening-game starter Nathan Peterman was benched for a third time this season following a turnover-filled performance.
The Jets (3-7) were without rookie starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has a foot injury, in their fourth straight loss. Josh McCown, New York’s starter for most of last season, was 17-of-34 passing for 135 yards and two interceptions in his first action of the season.
McCoy exceeded his season high with 95 yards in the first half. He scored on a 28-yard run on Buffalo’s opening drive and had a 23-yard gain later to set up his 1-yard score in the second quarter.
Barkley also threw a touchdown pass to tackle eligible Dion Dawkins, and tight end Jason Croom recovered a Zay Jones fumble in the end zone as Buffalo built a 31-0 before halftime. The four first half touchdowns were more than the Bills had scored in their previous six games.
Jones caught eight passes for 93 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown from Barkley in the third quarter. Ruben Foster, an undrafted rookie called up from the practice squad on Saturday, had 105 yards on three receptions, including one on a fake punt pass from tight end Logan Thomas.
The Bills had 313 yards at halftime, more than they totaled in eight of the first nine games this season and their most in a first half since 2000.
Stephen Hauschka made field goals from 31 and 54 yards, improving to 15 of 15 on the season.
Matt Milano and Micah Hyde had interceptions for the Bills. Milano left the game in the fourth quarter and has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returned for Buffalo after missing one game with a concussion.
Isaiah Crowell rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Jets and Jason Myers made a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
–Field Level Media
Rams make late defensive stand, hold off Seahawks 36-31
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 5:49 to play on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson, and the Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a score as the Rams (9-1) swept the season series with their division rivals.
Los Angeles moved into commanding position for its second consecutive NFC West title, but only after plenty of late drama in a rivalry that’s never lacking in excitement.
Wilson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for 92 yards and nearly rallied the Seahawks (4-5) all the way back after his fumble.
He hit Mike Davis for a short TD catch to cap a 90-yard drive with 1:56 to play. After the Seattle defense held, he got the Seahawks to the Los Angeles 35 before throwing four straight incompletions in the final minute.
Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee caught TD passes for the Rams, who survived a topsy-turvy game with just enough big plays. Although the perfect season ended last week in New Orleans, Los Angeles still has never lost back-to-back games under coach Sean McVay.
Fowler, the pass-rush specialist acquired from Jacksonville late last month, made up for his costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter by stripping Wilson of the ball and then recovering the fumble, setting up Cooks’ run for a 12-point lead.
Wilson also threw TD passes to Nick Vannett and Tyler Lockett while joining Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw 20 touchdown passes in each of their first seven NFL seasons. But the Seahawks have lost two straight after winning four of five.
Rashaad Penny rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the injury absence of Chris Carson. The Seahawks had 273 yards rushing at the Coliseum after racking up 190 yards on the ground in their 33-31 loss to the Rams last month in Seattle.
The Rams’ defensive struggles in last week’s 45-35 loss to the Saints were extended thanks to Wilson and the Seahawks, who made two sustained touchdown drives in the first quarter.
The Seahawks reclaimed the lead with Lockett’s TD catch in the third quarter, but only because their drive was kept alive by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Fowler after a third-down stop.
The Rams went right back ahead on a 10-yard TD catch by Higbee on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Seattle tried an onside kick after Sebastian Janikowski’s field goal with 9:52 to play, but LA’s Josh Reynolds snatched it. Greg Zuerlein kicked his third field goal for the Rams.
GURLEY’S GAINS
Gurley scored his NFL-leading 17th touchdown in the second quarter on a 17-yard run. He also scored a TD in his franchise-record 13th consecutive game, extending his franchise record. He is the fourth player in league history to score a TD in each of his team’s first 10 games.
SACK MACHINE
Aaron Donald sacked Wilson 2½ times, giving him a career-high 12½ sacks already this season. He teamed up with Ndamukong Suh for a huge third-down sack at the Los Angeles 15 in the fourth quarter, forcing Seattle to kick a field goal.
BIG GIFT
Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating his game check to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund, which was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed Wednesday night by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex. The Rams held a moment of silence before the game.
INJURIES
Seahawks: Carson sat out with a hip injury, while starting right guard D.J. Fluker missed the game with a calf injury. Safety Bobby McDougald and linebacker K.J. Wright both played through injuries.
Rams: Receiver Cooper Kupp went down in the fourth quarter holding his left knee, which sidelined him earlier this season. He eventually walked off the field.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: A short week to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
Rams: One of the biggest games of the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday, Nov. 19.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jones helps Packers run away for 31-12 win over Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones ran for career highs of 145 yards and two scores, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connected for two touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 31-12 on Sunday.
The Packers (4-4-1) pulled away in the second half, sandwiching scoring drives around cornerback
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones ran for career highs of 145 yards and two scores, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connected for two touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 31-12 on Sunday.
The Packers (4-4-1) pulled away in the second half, sandwiching scoring drives around cornerback Bashaud Breeland’s interception deep in Miami territory. Green Bay went ahead 28-12 on Adams’ 25-yard touchdown catch with 7:24 left in the third quarter.
Maybe this is the game that will get the Packers going in the tight NFC North race following a choppy first half of the season.
Rookie Jason Sanders tied a Dolphins franchise record with four field goals, but Miami (5-5) couldn’t find the end zone. The Dolphins squandered another opportunity on the game-opening drive after Brock Osweiler fumbled away a shotgun snap.
The Packers cashed in on that turnover, too, when Rodgers and Adams connected on their first touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
But Jones, who finished with 15 carries, gave Green Bay some much-needed balance.
A slashing style and an explosive burst through the hole make Jones a threat to bust a big run on any carry. He accounted for 54 yards of total offense on the opening drive alone.
Jones added a career-long 67-yarder to give him 96 yards on four carries in the first quarter alone.
Osweiler was 23 of 37 for 213 yards in his fifth start for the injured Ryan Tannehill. Miami had 294 yards of total offense, an admirable effort given that they were missing three starting offensive linemen.
But Osweiler was sacked six times, including three straight plays late in the fourth quarter.
Rodgers was 19 of 28 for 199 yards. Adams had four catches for 57 yards.
RECORD RUN
A 9-yard run with about 3½ minutes left in the first quarter put Miami’s Frank Gore over the 500-yard mark for an NFL-record 14th straight season. He broke a tie with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.
COSTLY KICK
Sanders booted a kickoff out of bounds after his fourth field goal to allow the Packers to start their next drive at the 40, which ended with a 10-yard touchdown run by Jones.
INJURIES
Dolphins: RB Kenyan Drake left with a knee injury the second quarter. … WRs Davante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (leg) left in the third quarter.
Packers: A defense already missing CB Kevin King (hamstring) lost two more starters in the first half when S Kentrell Brice departed with an ankle injury and linebacker Nick Perry limped off with a knee injury. Brice (knee) and Perry (ankle) had been on the injury report last week for other ailments. … OL Lucas Patrick (concussion protocol) did not return after taking a hard hit while returning a short kickoff in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Have a bye next week before a trip to Indianapolis on Nov. 25.
Packers: Visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Buccaneers lose again, Koetter mum on possible QB change
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick has been down this road far more times than the veteran quarterback cares to remember.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third straight time Sunday, failing to score a touchdown in a 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins despite gaining 501 yards total offense and only
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick has been down this road far more times than the veteran quarterback cares to remember.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third straight time Sunday, failing to score a touchdown in a 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins despite gaining 501 yards total offense and only punting once.
Fitzpatrick topped 400 yards passing for the fourth time this season, yet he may be headed back to the bench after the team’s sixth loss in seven games following a 2-0 start.
That means Jameis Winston, benched after throwing four interceptions in a loss at Cincinnati three weeks ago, may be on the verge of getting another chance.
“We’ll talk about all personnel issues (Monday),” said coach Dirk Koetter, who also may consider changing kickers after Chandler Catanzaro missed two more field goals Sunday, one of them a 30-yarder.
One change Koetter’s already made is resuming his role as offensive play caller.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken handled the responsibility for the first eight games, and the Bucs have the NFL’s No. 1 passing attack and rank second in total offense.
So, why switch up before Sunday’s game?
“Just my own reasons,” Koetter said.
The Bucs (3-6) have missed the playoffs 10 consecutive seasons, the second-longest drought in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t earned a berth since 2002.
Fitzpatrick expects the team to stick together and eventually pull out of the tailspin.
“Unfortunately for me, I’ve been in this situation 13 straight years in terms of a team that isn’t quite playing up to their potential and having some struggles,” said Fitzpatrick, who’s been with seven teams during a 14-year career.
“The only way I know how to get out of it is to just keep coming to work every day being a professional,” Fitzpatrick added. “Keep grinding, making sure you’re putting in the work. … I think we have a lot of professionals in that locker room, so that’s not something I’m worried about.”
Moving the ball wasn’t a problem Sunday. The Bucs outgained the Redskins 501 yards to 286 and got inside the Washington 20 five times.
An interception and two fumbles foiled scoring opportunities. A fourth turnover led to the last three field goals Dustin Hopkins kicked for the Redskins.
“We weren’t good enough as a team, and that starts with me,” Koetter said. “To move the ball like that and come up with three points, you’re just not going to win that way.”
Fitzpatrick, 2-4 as a starter this season, shrugged off a question about whether he played well enough to retain the starting job.
“I love playing football. That’s not something I concern myself with,” Fitzpatrick said. “If I get a chance to go out there, I try and do my best and play as hard as I can.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Mistake-prone Jags seeking solutions after 5th straight loss
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey had plenty to say this summer.
Now that the temperatures are cooling, Ramsey seems to be toning down the rhetoric.
He may not have many more chances this season to get the league's attention. After a late fumble sealed the Jaguars' fifth straight loss, 29-26 at
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey had plenty to say this summer.
Now that the temperatures are cooling, Ramsey seems to be toning down the rhetoric.
He may not have many more chances this season to get the league’s attention. After a late fumble sealed the Jaguars’ fifth straight loss, 29-26 at Indianapolis on Sunday, the Jaguars (3-6) find themselves sitting alone in the AFC South basement with their playoff hopes fading fast and the search for answers becoming increasingly more urgent.
Nobody sounds more frustrated than Ramsey.
“Things happen,” he said. “You have to try to bounce back from it. But we dug ourselves too big of a hole today.”
Ramsey didn’t stick around long following the game — and he didn’t say much.
But it doesn’t require too much thought to understand why last year’s AFC runner-ups have made a mess of this season.
Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes and took the Colts (4-5) on four scoring marches before halftime to give Indy a 29-13 lead. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback produced only two first downs in the second half but still finished 21 of 29 with 285 yards and one interception — playing far better than Ramsey suggested when he said of Luck in August, “I don’t really think he’s that good.”
What Luck did was expose the Jags’ mismatches by repeatedly going to his tight ends. Eric Ebron , Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox combined for eight catches, 133 yards and three TD receptions — all in the first two quarters.
And with Ramsey’s tag-teaming cornerback A.J. Bouye out because of an injured calf, Luck didn’t really have to throw at Ramsey much.
Perhaps the most remarkable difference between this game and last year’s was that the Jags couldn’t put much pressure on Luck. After recording 14 sacks against the Colts last year, Luck didn’t go down a single time Sunday. He hasn’t been sacked in four games, the longest stretch of his pro career.
“It’s always tough on an offensive line when you get to third-and-long and you’ve got to hold the ball a little bit longer and give yourself a chance,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “But when guys were open early on, they were wide open. It’s tough to get to the quarterback. I think we might have hit him two or three times, but they were all on deeper third down plays.”
One of those hits drew an unnecessary roughness call against Malik Jackson — after Jacksonville had called timeout. The penalty converted a third-and-3 into a first down, which helped the Colts score their final touchdown.
There was plenty of blame to go around, though.
Two plays after Jackson’s 15-yard penalty, linebacker Myles Jack was called for unnecessary roughness. And when the Jags jumped offside on the ensuing extra point, Marlon Mack made the decision to go for 2 a wise choice by plunging in from 1 yard out to make it 29-13.
Not enough?
Ebron scored on a 53-yard pass seven plays into the game and again on a 12-yard TD in the second quarter. In between those two, he scored on a 2-yard run.
While the defense improved in the second half, the mistakes continued.
Josh Lambo, who had an extra point blocked in the first half, missed a 52-yard field goal wide left before making a 55-yarder with 4:03 left to get the Jags within 29-26.
After a defensive stop, Blake Bortles quickly got Jacksonville into field goal range and appeared to have them in perfect position when the officials ruled Rashad Green Sr. went down at the Colts’ 23-yard line before the ball squirted free. But just before the next snap, the replay official stopped the play, overturned the call and assured Jacksonville of another inexplicable loss.
Ramsey said the Jaguars were playing with a sense of desperation.
“That’s how we were feeling before the game,” he said. “I mean we really wanted to win out, we wanted to win every game from here on out.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Gordon, Chargers stay hot, finish sweep of Raiders
Gordon, Chargers stay hot, finish sweep of Raiders Gordon, Chargers stay hot, finish sweep of Raiders
Melvin Gordon took a swing pass 66 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the third quarter Sunday afternoon, helping the Los Angeles Chargers break away from the host Oakland Raiders en route to a 20-6 victory.
Philip Rivers threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and Gordon accounted for 165 total yards rushing and receiving, leading the Chargers (7-2) to their sixth consecutive victory.
The Los Angeles defense kept Oakland out of the end zone in the Chargers’ fifth straight effort allowing 19 or fewer points.
Derek Carr completed 24 of 37 passes for 243 yards for the Raiders (1-8), who have scored six or fewer points in three of their last four games.
After Oakland’s Daniel Carlson (46 yards) and Los Angeles’ Mike Badgley (27) exchanged field goals, the Chargers drove 91 yards in eight plays to beat the clock with a Rivers touchdown pass of 11 yards to Keenan Allen with 24 seconds left in the first half for a 10-3 lead.
The Chargers then took the opening kickoff of the second half and made it 17-3 four plays later, with Gordon taking a short pass on the left side and sprinting the distance for his 66-yard score.
Carlson connected on a 30-yard field goal with 14:49 remaining in the game to get Oakland within 17-6, but Badgley countered again with a 41-yarder at the 7:12 mark to complete the scoring.
Gordon rushed 18 times for a game-high 93 yards and caught five passes for 72 yards and the one score for the Chargers, who swept the two-game season series from the Raiders for the second year in a row.
The Chargers beat the Raiders 26-10 in Los Angeles in Week 5.
Allen finished with six catches for 57 yards and the one touchdown.
Doug Martin rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries for the Raiders, who lost their fifth straight.
The Chargers outgained the Raiders 335-317 in a game that featured just two turnovers, one for each team.
Titans RB Lewis slams 'cheap' Patriots after victory
Titans RB Lewis slams 'cheap' Patriots after victory Titans RB Lewis slams ‘cheap’ Patriots after victory
Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis wasn’t shy about what Sunday’s victory over his former team, the New England Patriots, meant to him.
“Hell yeah it’s personal,” Lewis, who joined the Titans via free agency in March, told NFL Network afterward. “That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your (expletive) kicked.”
The Titans stomped the Patriots 34-10 in Nashville, Tenn., New England’s most lopsided defeat since 2014 and tied for the fifth-most lopsided in Bill Belichick’s 19-year tenure. Tennessee is led by former Patriots in general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel, while cornerbacks Malcolm Butler (this year) and Logan Ryan (last year) each came to the Titans from the Patriots via free agency.
Lewis, who was seen jawing with several former teammates throughout the game, emphasized that it was a team victory, but he said it “most definitely” meant more coming against his old team, with whom Lewis won a Super Bowl after the 2016 season.
The 28-year-old, who said after joining Tennessee that New England didn’t think he was worth re-signing in free agency, finished with 57 yards on 20 carries and added two catches for 11 yards.
The win also avenged Tennessee’s divisional playoff loss in Foxborough, Mass., last January.
Cards' Fitzgerald passes Owens for No. 2 on yardage list
Cards' Fitzgerald passes Owens for No. 2 on yardage list Cards’ Fitzgerald passes Owens for No. 2 on yardage list
Longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved into No. 2 on the all-time receiving yards list on Sunday.
Fitzgerald, 35, caught six passes for 50 yards in a loss to Kansas City, giving him 15,952 career yards. He needed 33 yards entering the game to surpass Hall of Fame member Terrell Owens, who has 15,934.
Another Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice, is first on the list with 22,895 yards. With a career average of 70.4 receiving yards per game, Fitzgerald would need to play 99 more games to surpass Rice.
The Cardinals congratulated Fitzgerald on Twitter.
Rams' Whitworth donating game check to shooting victims
Rams' Whitworth donating game check to shooting victims Rams’ Whitworth donating game check to shooting victims
Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating this week’s game check to a fund for the victims of last week’s mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The donation will go to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund, which was set up to provide relief for the families of 12 victims killed by a gunman just five miles from the Rams’ practice facility.
“You’re looking for any answer, you’re looking for what can we do to solve this or what can we do to help people that are going through this, in the tragedy, in the moment, there is no perfect way,” Whitworth told reporters earlier this week. “I just don’t — the way that I believe and operate — I just don’t believe that sitting there wondering is the best way, I believe finding a way to put your feet on the ground.”
The Rams held a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, honoring the victims of the shooting and offering support for those affected by wildfires throughout Southern California.
More than 250,000 people have been evacuated, including 45 members of the Rams’ organization, because of the fires. The team canceled practice on Friday, and the NFL has been monitoring air quality in the area.
Rams players, including Whitworth, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Michael Brockers, will auction off their worn game jerseys after Sunday’s game, with the proceeds benefiting the victims fund and the American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.
Redskins knock off error-prone Buccaneers
Redskins knock off error-prone Buccaneers Redskins knock off error-prone Buccaneers
Alex Smith threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Josh Doctson and the visiting Washington Redskins defeated the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-3 on Sunday.
Mistake prone Tampa Bay gained 501 yards but Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted twice and the Buccaneers lost two fumbles, one by Fitzpatrick.
Smith was 19 of 27 for 178 yards. Adrian Peterson had 19 carries for 68 yards.
Fitzpatrick threw for 403 yards, completing 29 of 41 passes.
Washington (6-3) won despite playing without three starters on the offensive line.
The Buccaneers (3-6) drove to the Washington 16-yard line early in the third quarter but a bad snap on third down cost them 14 yards and Chandler Catanzaro’s field goal attempt was wide right.
Washington took over and marched 62 yards in eight plays. Smith capped the drive when he bought time in the pocket and found Doctson over the middle for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 13-3 with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter.
On the next play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick’s pass was intercepted by Greg Stroman and returned 24 yards to the 14, but the Redskins settled for a Dustin Hopkins field goal that made it 16-3.
The Buccaneers drove inside the Redskins 30, but when Fitzpatrick hit Jacquizz Rodgers (eight catches for 102 yards) over the middle, linebacker Zach Brown punched the ball loose and it flew into the end zone where the Redskins recovered for a touchback.
On their next possession, Fitzpatrick was sacked and lost a fumble at the Redskins 7.
Tampa Bay outgained Washington 279-136 in the first half but had little to show for it.
The Buccaneers made it to the Washington 19 on their opening drive, but Josh Norman intercepted a Fitzpatrick pass at the goal line and returned to the 32.
The Redskins took a 3-0 lead on Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
Catanzaro had a chance to tie it early in the second quarter but missed from 30 yards out.
Catanzaro converted from 33 yards out in the second quarter, but Hopkins hit again from 43 just before halftime.
–Field Level Media
Mariota engineers Titans' upset against Patriots
Marcus Mariota threw for two
Mariota engineers Titans’ upset against Patriots
Marcus Mariota threw for two touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran for two scores as the Tennessee Titans led wire-to-wire Sunday in a 34-10 upset of the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee (5-4) moved within a game of idle Houston in the AFC South with its second home win against a Super Bowl team from last year. The Titans beat Philadelphia in overtime on Sept. 30, but didn’t need to work quite that hard in this one.
Mariota, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 228 yards, started the onslaught just 3:31 into the game with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith.
After Stephen Gostkowski bombed a 52-yard field goal just over two minutes later, Mariota made it 14-3 by lofting a 23-yard scoring strike to Corey Davis, who withstood pass interference by Stephon Gilmore to make the catch.
Ryan Succop’s 33-yard field goal with 2:39 left in the quarter upped the Tennessee lead to 17-3.
New England (7-3) scored its only touchdown on its next possession, getting a 1-yard scoring run from fullback James Develin — his first carry in four years — at the 12:49 mark of the second quarter.
But the Titans regained momentum just before halftime with Henry’s 1-yard touchdown run 1:09 before the break, capping a 37-yard drive and making it 24-10.
Succop converted a 31-yard field goal with 4:19 left in the third quarter to increase the lead to 17.
Henry capped the scoring with a 10-yard TD run with 7:13 left in the game, sending thousands of Patriots fans heading for the exits.
Tom Brady operated under pressure almost all day, completing 21 of 41 passes for 254 yards. Tennessee sacked him three times and pressured him on a number of other throws before coach Bill Belichick lifted him for Brian Hoyer after Henry’s final score.
Davis caught seven passes for 125 yards to lead the Titans, while Julian Edelman tallied nine receptions for 104 yards in a losing cause.
Mahomes breaks team record as Chiefs down Cardinals
Mahomes breaks team record as Chiefs down Cardinals
Mahomes breaks team record as Chiefs down Cardinals
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke a 54-year-old Kansas City record for touchdown passes in a season, going 21 of 28 for 249 yards Sunday as the Chiefs downed the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 at Kansas City, Mo.
The first-year starter threw for two touchdowns, raising his season total to 31 and breaking the franchise record of 30 set in 1964 by Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.
The 9-1 start ties the best by Kansas City through its first 10 games, and it was the Chiefs’ sixth straight win.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill grabbed seven receptions for 117 yards, with two touchdowns, added a 20-yard rush, and also had an 82-yard TD on a punt return wiped out by a penalty. Running back Kareem Hunt added 71 yards on 16 carries in the Chiefs’ lowest scoring output of the season.
Mahomes, who was sacked five times, had an eight-game string of 300-yard passing performances snapped.
Arizona (2-7) crawled within 20-14 by sailing 61 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. Running back David Johnson, who gained 98 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 1-yard rush. Johnson also totaled seven grabs for 85 yards and a score.
Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston kept an upset from materializing as he read a screen and intercepted Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen early in the fourth quarter. The pick gave Kansas City the ball at the Arizona 31, and the Chiefs scored four plays later on a 3-yard rush by Spencer Ware.
Veteran Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 50 yards, passing Terrell Owens for second on the all-time NFL list for receiving yardage. Rosen, who was also sacked five times, passed for 208 yards, going 22 of 39 with a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Chiefs lost the coin toss for the first time this season, but after the Cardinals deferred, Mahomes connected with Hill on strikes of 38 and 37 yards to produce a touchdown in the first 56 seconds.
Hill also caught a 14-yard TD pass as Kansas City built a 20-7 halftime lead, after Rosen connected with Johnson for a 9-yard score on Arizona’s first possession.
–Field Level Media
Another milestone for Brees as Saints whip Bengals
Drew Brees
Another milestone for Brees as Saints whip Bengals
Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes to move into second place on the career list and also leaped 1 yard for another score to lead the visiting New Orleans Saints to a 51-14 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Brees threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half to pass Brett Favre on the career list with 509. Brees stands 30 touchdown passes behind all-time leader Peyton Manning.
Brees completed 22 of 25 passes for 265 yards in slightly more than three quarters before giving way to reserve quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Michael Thomas caught two touchdown passes and Mark Ingram II caught the other.
Alvin Kamara ran for two scores as the Saints scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions en route to a 35-7 lead.
In stretching their league-best winning streak to eight games, the Saints (8-1) dominated from start to finish, scoring touchdowns on six of their first nine possessions, with the other three drives ending in field goals of 29, 42 and 41 yards by Wil Lutz.
The Saints, who have punted a league-low 19 times in nine games, did not punt against the Bengals (5-4).
The Saints held huge advantages in total yardage (509-284), plays (74-43) and first downs (33-13). New Orleans also converted 7-of-12 third downs and held the Bengals without a first down on six tries.
The Saints opened with a 15-play, 75-yard drive which consumed 8:30 of the first quarter and ended with Brees’ 7-yard pass to Michael Thomas at the left pylon.
The Bengals tied the game for the only time on their first possession, on a 2-yard pass from Andy Dalton to John Ross.
But the Saints blew open the game with four consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter. Ingram made it 14-7 on a perfectly executed 28-yard screen pass, Kamara ran 4 yards for a 21-7 lead and followed that with a 1-yard sweep around right end.
Trailing 28-7, Cincinnati got the ball back in the final minute o0f the half and drove into Saints’ territory. But quarterback Andy Dalton (12-of-20 for 153 yards, one TD and two interceptions) floated a pass near the goal-line and was picked off by safety Marcus Williams, who returned it 78 yards to the Cincinnati 17.
With eight seconds left in the half, Brees found Thomas on a post for a 35-7 lead.
The Saints continued their onslaught in the second half, scoring 16 straight points for a 51-7 lead. Brees got the touchdown by leaping over center and extending the ball over the goal-line.
Luck tosses three TDs, Colts win third straight
Luck tosses three TDs, Colts win third straight
Andrew Luck tossed
Luck tosses three TDs, Colts win third straight
Andrew Luck tossed three touchdowns, and the Colts survived a scoreless second half to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-26, Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Facing third-and-1 from the Indianapolis 35, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles connected with wide receiver Rashad Greene, who lost the ball and helped the Colts clinch the game. A lengthy replay review overturned the call on the field that Greene was down by contact.
Luck passed for 285 yards, and Indianapolis (4-5) has won three straight. Jacksonville (3-6) has lost five in a row.
Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo hit a 55-yard field goal to cut the Colts’ lead to 29-26 with 4:03 left in the game.
The Colts came back on the field with the three-point lead and went aggressive with a 35-yard pass down the sideline from Luck to T.Y. Hilton on first down. But Jacksonville came up with consecutive stops, and Adam Vinatieri missed a 52-yard field goal way right to give Jacksonville yet another shot.
Luck cooled off in the second half, and the Colts’ running game was nonexistent, helping Bortles stage a rally.
Jacksonville pulled to within a touchdown at 29-23 in the middle of the third quarter. The Jaguars capped a grinding 17-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Bortles to running back Leonard Fournette. On their next possession, Lambo missed a 52-yard field goal attempt wide left, his first miss of the year.
But Telvin Smith got it right back for the Jaguars on the first play of the fourth quarter, picking off a Luck pass at the 26. Luck’s toss went through the hands of Mo Alie-Cox, and Smith snatched the ball while also keeping two feet inbounds.
Fournette, playing in his first game since Week 4 due to a chronic hamstring issue, had 24 carries for 53 yards, plus five grabs for 56 yards while scoring two total touchdowns..
Luck completed 16 of 20 passes for 217 yards with three touchdown passes in the first half as the Colts built a 29-16 lead.
Luck joined Peyton Manning and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with six games in a row with three-plus TD passes.
Tight end Eric Ebron caught a pass crossing the middle and cruised 53 yards down the right sideline to open the scoring in the first quarter. He also scored on a counter handoff. Ebron had three touchdowns in the first 21 minutes of the game.
Fournette was bottled up early, averaging 2.9 yards on 13 first-half carries. The Jaguars rushed 34 times in the game for 91 yards (2.7 yards per carry).
Jaguars center Brandon Linder was helped off the field in the third quarter with a right knee injury and carted to the locker room. He did not return.
–Field Level Media
Trubisky tames Lions as Bears end division drought Trubisky tames Lions as Bears end division drought
Mitchell Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Chicago Bears earned a 34-22 win over the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
Allen Robinson had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen also found the end zone for Chicago (6-3), which won its third game in a row.
Kerryon Johnson had receiving and rushing touchdowns for the Lions, who also had a touchdown catch by Kenny Golladay. Detroit (3-6) lost its third consecutive contest and allowed 30-plus points for the third time.
The game marked the Bears’ first victory over an NFC North opponent since Oct. 31, 2016, and snapped a 10-game drought in the division. Detroit lost to Chicago for only the second time since the end of the 2012 campaign.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 42 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He moved past 37,000 career passing yards in his 10th season, joining three others to accomplish the feat in that timeframe: Matt Ryan, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.
Chicago set the tone early as it scored the game’s first 26 points and led 26-7 at the half. Cohen’s rushing touchdown from 3 yards out opened the scoring less than four minutes after the opening kickoff, and Robinson increased the Bears’ lead to 13-0 when he hauled in Trubisky’s 36-yard pass down the right sideline.
Trubisky added a 45-yard pass to Miller and a 4-yard run to make it 26-0 midway through the second quarter.
Detroit shaved the deficit to 12 points midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:05 left in the first half to begin the comeback bid. His 13-yard touchdown catch with 7:21 left in the game pulled Detroit within 34-22.
Golladay caught a 5-yard touchdown pass during the rally for his fourth touchdown, a career high.
Bears linebacker Khalil Mack finished with two sacks to increase his season total to seven in as many games.
The Bears won comfortably despite a rocky performance from kicker Cody Parkey, who hit the upright four times. Parkey finished 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-4 on extra-point attempts.
–Field Level Media
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson out with knee injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for the Eagles against Dallas on Sunday night.
Johnson, an All-Pro last season, has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will take his place in the lineup.
Starting cornerback Jalen Mills has a foot injury and was already ruled
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for the Eagles against Dallas on Sunday night.
Johnson, an All-Pro last season, has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will take his place in the lineup.
Starting cornerback Jalen Mills has a foot injury and was already ruled out.
Linebacker Sean Lee is among several injured players sitting out for the Cowboys. Lee has a hamstring injury and is expected to miss several games.
The full list of inactive players:
DALLAS-PHILADELPHIA
Cowboys: Lee, QR Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Joe Thomas, G Connor Williams, DL David Irving, DE Taco Charlton
Eagles: Johnson, Mills, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Darren Sproles, CB Sidney Jones, S Deiondre’ Hall, OL Matt Pryor
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL