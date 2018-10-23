Ballin’ on a Budget Week 7 Results

THANK YOU, JUSTIN TUCKER. The missed extra point heard ‘round the world saved us from near disaster this week. Everything looked great. We were ready to go 4-1 on the week and then the Ravens decided to complicate things. We’ll talk about all that and more in this week’s results column, but suffice it to say we got pretty lucky.

WIN: Vikings -4 vs. Jets (-110): Vikings 37, Jets 17.

There were a few points where the Jets made this bet seem like it could finish close, but ultimately, the Vikings were just too much. We thought the -4 line looked too good to be true, but it turns out it wasn’t. We got good Kirk Cousins Sunday, which all but guaranteed we were in the clear.

Minnesota looks to be rolling right now and we will see if the oddsmakers catch up to that in future weeks when they’re setting lines. The win: $5.70.

WIN: Texans +5 vs. Jaguars (-105): Texans 20, Jaguars 7.

The Jaguars are a mess right now and boy, did we benefit from that mess. In hindsight, it would’ve been great to bet the Texans’ money line since they ended up winning the game outright. Even as it is, we got good value at -105, meaning oddsmakers really thought this was going to be a touchdown game.

Blake Bortles forgot how to play football and was replaced by Cody Kessler in the second half, but that didn’t help the Jaguars enough to get them back into the game. After starting 0-3, Houston is now in first place in the AFC South and after winning us our bet, we should be happy about that. Total win: $7.81.

LOSS: Panthers-Eagles OVER 45.5 (-110): Panthers 21, Eagles 17.

We looked doomed from the start until the two teams made things very interesting near the end of the game. Philly was driving before their drive stalled late. Had they scored and made it 24-21, we could’ve rooted for a Panther field goal to push us over and send things to overtime. As it happens, it wasn’t meant to be.

It turns out the betting gods really were on our side Sunday, though, as we will talk about in a minute. That being said, we can’t complain too much about not getting this backdoor cover, because it was our only blemish on the day. Total win: $0.

WIN: Saints over Ravens (+120): Saints 24, Ravens 23.

This was our upset pick of the week and it hit. Of course, this should have gone to overtime, but we will take it. It was a truly wild game with the Ravens seemingly tying the game before Justin Tucker missed his first extra point in 223 career tries. Baltimore looked like they were going to completely screw us over, but we somehow managed to escape.

Had Tucker drilled the extra point, we likely would have seen overtime, which would have made it impossible to win our Saints bet as well as our under bet. We’ll count our blessings as well as our winnings. The win: $6.60.

WIN: Saints-Ravens UNDER 49.5: Saints 24, Ravens 23.

This seemed like a mortal lock as the score sat at 3-0 Ravens six minutes before the half, but we very nearly had our hearts broken. A spurt of offense down the stretch almost pushed this thing over. As we mentioned, though, the Tucker missed extra point saved the day on both fronts.

Had he made it, the game would have been tied at 24. This was our biggest bet of the day and the only way to win it would have been a 24-24 tie. Thank goodness we didn’t have to root for that and narrowly escaped with both our bets in tact from this game. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Justin Tucker for finally putting us into the green on the season. Total win: $15.20.

PIGGY BANK: $152.12 (8.7% return on investment)

PICK PERCENTAGE: 59.4% (19-13-3)