Baker’s boys: Mayfield has Browns believing dark days over
CLEVELAND (AP) — The losing has slowed, but hasn’t stopped for the ever-rebuilding Browns. They’re in the midst of yet another coaching search, and the NFL playoffs will come and go without them again this season — the 16th straight postseason since their most recent appearance.
But as Cleveland hit its bye week, and with six games left in another season going nowhere, optimism abounds around a franchise that has had little to celebrate over the past 25 years.
The dark days of despair are dwindling.
Baker Mayfield is making them go away.
The fearless rookie quarterback with the contagious personality, touchdown-making skills and trash-talking bravado, has the Browns — and their long-suffering fans — believing.
“It’s not everything, but it’s everything,” guard Joel Bitonio said with a smile when asked about Mayfield’s magnetism and positive influence. “You’ve got to have a quarterback to win in the NFL and it hasn’t been perfect, but to have him out there with you, there’s always that hope that, ‘Hey, we have a chance to win this game.'”
The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Mayfield is changing the Browns (3-6-1) with his actions on and off the field. He’s already endured years of chaos in just 10 games as Cleveland has changed coaches, traded its top playmaker (Josh Gordon) and leading rusher (Carlos Hyde), suffered numerous injuries and a few of those punch-in-the stomach losses that the Browns have seemingly mastered.
But every time the Browns have taken a hard hit, Mayfield has responded with one of his own.
“We’ve got a quarterback who knows how to fight,” said defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. “You want to play for a guy like that who inspires you. He comes to the defensive side of the ball like, ‘Hey, we’re still in this. Just give me one more chance out there.’ Guys on defense love that. They love a quarterback who can go out there and make a promise and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got your back.'”
Mayfield, who has gotten better every week, hasn’t won the respect of his teammates. He’s earned it.
The Browns didn’t hand the starting job to Mayfield, who began the season in a backup role before starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion in Week 3 against the New York Jets on national TV. Mayfield came in and led the Browns to their first win since 2016, snapping a 19-game winless streak and providing a preview of bigger things to come.
It hasn’t been perfect so far. Mayfield has made his share of rookie mistakes, forcing passes, holding onto the ball too long, missing open receivers. But in the past four games, Mayfield has completed 69 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Despite winning the Heisman Trophy and going 33-6 as a starter at Oklahoma, Mayfield wasn’t considered the top prospect in this year’s ballyhooed rookie QB class, which includes Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen. Mayfield was too short, too cocky, too much a product of Sooners coach Lincoln Riley’s system.
Well, Mayfield has outperformed the other rookies across the board.
“He’s developing as a quarterback,” said Browns general manager John Dorsey, the man who went out on a limb and picked Mayfield. “He is still a rookie quarterback. He has demonstrated certain things during the course of a game that get you excited. I think that if you would ask him as a person, he still has a lot more football to master the position that he plays. I think he will continue to do that.”
Last week, after being encouraged by interim coach Gregg Williams and his teammates to “cut it loose and play,” Mayfield delivered the signature performance and victory of his fledgling pro career.
He completed his first 13 passes, finished 17 of 20 with three touchdown passes and outplayed Atlanta quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan as the Browns ended a four-game losing streak with a 28-16 win.
Following the game, Mayfield smiled and said he woke up “feeling dangerous” before de-feathering the Falcons, who had their playoff hopes severely shaken.
The comment might have come off as cocky to some, but it was Mayfield at his playful and bragging best, displaying the swagger that made him a college superstar and has endeared him to his Cleveland teammates.
Make no mistake, at 23 and only 10 games into his NFL life, Mayfield is the Browns’ undisputed leader, the tone-setter.
“He’s taken the role head-first, never looking back,” said rookie running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 176 yards in the win. “He brings that energy and burst that we need. This team will follow him anywhere. He is just a great leader, and you know no matter what is going on around us or outside noise just the bad stuff that has not gone well for us, he is going to give us all 100 percent and he is not going to let it affect him.
“We like that in our quarterback and our leader, and he is fiercely competitive. He gives 100 percent every play. Just being on the team with him, everyone just likes it and loves him and loves who he is.”
The praise from Chubb and others fuel him.
“To me, there is nothing better than that,” Mayfield said. “As a quarterback, and as somebody that wants to be a leader of this team, it does not get better than that.”
In Cleveland, things are getting a lot better.
After taxing stretch, Brady to use bye to recharge, improve
BOSTON (AP) — If his 19th NFL season has been at all more taxing than any of the previous 18, Tom Brady isn't willing to say so.
Even if his play on the field through the Patriots' first 10 games this season might suggest otherwise.
Last season, at age 40 Brady became the oldest player
BOSTON (AP) — If his 19th NFL season has been at all more taxing than any of the previous 18, Tom Brady isn’t willing to say so.
Even if his play on the field through the Patriots’ first 10 games this season might suggest otherwise.
Last season, at age 40 Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to earn regular-season MVP honors.
A year later, he finds himself in the throes of some his worst passing numbers in three seasons as the Patriots head into their bye week. What’s unclear is whether it’s an aberration or perhaps the first subtle signs of decline for the 41-year-old quarterback.
It’s not as if Brady is having a disastrous year. Despite coming off a humbling 34-10 loss to Tennessee , New England still enters its bye with a 7-3 record and is on its way to capturing its 10th straight AFC East title.
Brady is still completing 65 percent of his passes and has 17 touchdowns. He’s done it despite having to break in new players in the receiving group, dealing with injuries at running back and seeing tight end Rob Gronkowski battle ankle and back injuries.
“We just haven’t had that, I would say, overall consistency and the ability to practice together,” Brady said. “That’s not an excuse. … A lot of teams deal with injuries and moving parts and bringing different people in. That’s just part of football. But we’re trying to adjust and adapt like everyone else. Some weeks it’s been better than others.”
In recent years Brady has typically shrugged off questions about his health or any injuries he might be dealing with. It included him famously wearing a glove during the playoffs last season to shield the extent of a cut he sustained on his throwing hand prior to the AFC championship game.
That same, guarded posture has extended to all inquiries about whether any of the hits he’s taken this season have affected his performance.
Asked Wednesday about how he was feeling physically heading into the bye week, Brady smiled before saying, “Pretty good, pretty good.”
“Some bumps and bruises, but I think that’s part of football season and I feel pretty good,” he added.
There’s definitely been more hiccups that usual in the passing game for the Patriots.
In his first seven games this season, Brady had a passer rating of 100 or greater five times, while completing 67 percent of his passes and throwing for 16 touchdowns. He did it despite being sacked nine times during those games and tossing seven interceptions.
He hasn’t thrown any picks over the Patriots’ past three games, but he’s been sacked seven additional times. He’s also thrown just one TD pass and seen his completion rate drop to 59 percent with a passer rating of 85.1.
Brady is also being asked to do more outside of the pocket, serving as a blocker on trick plays and even catching a pass during the loss to the Titans. And because of New England’s injury issues at running back, Brady’s number has been called more often for quarterback sneaks.
“I think we’re certainly aware of that, but there’s certain things that I think you have to do sometimes to win the game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.
Belichick said he doesn’t believe they are putting more of a load on Brady than they think he can handle.
“We’ll just have to evaluate those things going forward. Not looking to do an excessive amount of them, that’s for sure, but if there’s a situational play or something that comes up, then I think we’d consider it,” Belichick said. “Quarterbacks get hit in the pocket and quarterbacks scramble and a lot of people converge on them in a hurry. So, nobody knows that better than Tom does.”
Running back James White said the onus on protecting Brady extends across the entire offense. That includes better blitz pickup by everyone.
“Definitely need to be better just communicating and when we do — when we are on the same page — do a better job of getting Tom enough time to read the coverage out and if he decides to hold the ball, still give him enough time to do that, too,” White said.
Brady said he’ll be using the time off to recharge going into the stretch run of the regular season.
“We’ve had a lot of weeks of football and we’ve got some really important ones coming up,” he said. “So hopefully we can learn from the things that have happened over the course of the season and use them to our advantage moving forward.”
He said improvement must come across the board.
“The reality is for the quarterback, I can do what I can do and I need to shore things up with what I can do,” Brady said. “I don’t think any player’s really satisfied. I think we’re all looking to get better and improve and we have some opportunity to do that.”
NFL Week 11 Football Props: Seahawks vs. Packers
Seattle's season has been pretty straightforward: against good teams, they lose, and against bad teams (at or below 50% wins) the win. They've put together some impressive games against the Rams, losing by only one score and putting up 31 points in each contest. Each of their losses have been by 1 score, so they've
Seattle’s season has been pretty straightforward: against good teams, they lose, and against bad teams (at or below 50% wins) the win. They’ve put together some impressive games against the Rams, losing by only one score and putting up 31 points in each contest. Each of their losses have been by 1 score, so they’ve never really been out of the games they play. Their 4 wins have come against the Cowboys, Cardinals, Raiders and Lions- all with losing records. They are 3-3 on the road, and 1-2 at home.
The Packers sit in a similar position. 3 of their 4 losses have come agains the Patriots, Redskins and Rams- all teams that lead their divisions. What separates them from Seattle, is the fact that they are 0-4 on the road, and 4-0-1 at home. Tonights matchup in Seattle doesn’t bode well for Green Bay if this season’s trend is any sort of indicator.
Another interesting this to note is that since 2012 (the Fail Mary game), every matchup between Seattle and Green Bay has resulted in the home team winning (playoffs included).
Seahawks vs. Packers Props
Super Bowl 53 Odds: Updated for Week 11
Key takeaways from week 10:
- Rams Saints and Chiefs are favorites to win Super Bowl 53
- Patriots fall from the top 3
- Raiders have the lowest odds at 2500/1
- Biggest jump: Cleveland Browns (+50%)
- Biggest drop: Arizona Cardinals (-150%)
- No change: Broncos, Bills, 49ers (0%)
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Super Bowl 53 Odds
Ballin’ on a Budget Week 11 Picks
We're starting to pick games with some swagger now. Being well in the black is nice, so let's keep the good times rolling. The lines are set pretty well this week, which makes our jobs a little tougher. There aren't a ton of spreads to like, but we picked out the three you
We’re starting to pick games with some swagger now. Being well in the black is nice, so let’s keep the good times rolling. The lines are set pretty well this week, which makes our jobs a little tougher. There aren’t a ton of spreads to like, but we picked out the three you should be able to bank on the most. As far as over/unders, we have one over and one under for you.
Panthers -4.5 at Lions (-110)
Carolina has never burned us before, right? Just kidding, we took them +4 against the Steelers in a game they lost 52-21 last week. That was the only pick we got wrong in Week 10. Even though they’re on the road, there’s plenty of reason to believe they’re a prime bounceback candidate, just like another team we’ll talk about in a minute.
The Panthers have everything to play for with an NFC Wild Card berth well within their grasp. Detroit, meanwhile, has spiraled into free fall and it seems like head coach Matt Patricia may already have lost that locker room. They waved the white flag the moment they traded Golden Tate and there’s no reason to believe they should be competitive. Detroit is 3-6, but two of those wins have come against the Patriots and Packers, so who knows, but the percentages tell us Carolina wins this game handily. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.60.
Falcons -3 vs. Cowboys (-120)
This is our biggest lock of the week. Atlanta is another prime bounceback candidate after randomly getting blown out by the Browns last week. They’re in desperation mode and at home. Yes, the Cowboys’ defense presents some issues for the offense, but Dak Prescott simply isn’t going to outgun Matt Ryan on his home field. It’s not happening.
If the Falcons hope to have any prayer of sneaking into the playoffs, they basically need to win every single one from here on out. Unless Dallas comes out with a crazy effort like they did against the Jaguars several weeks ago, it just doesn’t seem plausible for them to grab this road win. If you’re going to bank on any one of these picks this week, make it this one. The bet: $8 for total payout of $14.66.
Broncos +7.5 at Chargers (-120)
Even as I’m typing this, I don’t feel great about this pick, but the Broncos are a competent enough team to cover a multiple-score spread. Of course, that’s what this is. If Denver loses by a touchdown, they cover. The Chargers have been great this season and have flown under the radar, but they generally don’t score points in bunches.
Expect the Broncos to hang around at least for a bit and then we can hope they keep the game within a touchdown. It might be wishful thinking, but it’s our best bet amongst a group of other less promising spreads this week. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.67.
Packers-Seahawks OVER 49.5 (-110)
This is a matchup of desperate teams. The Packers are 4-4-1, the Seahawks 4-5. The loser will start to slip out of the playoff picture entirely. Since the game is in Seattle, expect that to level the playing field a bit. These aren’t your older brother’s Seahawks, whose defense struck fear into their opponents. Green Bay’s defense, especially without Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the secondary is vulnerable as well.
When betting over/unders, you essentially need to guess what the game flow is going to be. This certainly seems like it will be a close game that is relatively high scoring. A 30-20 final score would get us our over and that seems perfectly reasonable for how we expect this game to go. It’s not our most confident pick, but it’s a pretty decent bet. The bet: $2 for total payout of $3.80.
Titans-Colts UNDER 49 (-110)
This one is dangerous with the Colts’ offense able to go off at any time, but hey, if the Titans can hold the Patriots defense at bay, they can do the same with the Colts. It’s actually looking more and more like Tennessee has a legit defense, capable of shutting an opponent down. Their offense, while it looked its best all season against New England, is still a work in progress.
All that adds up to a relatively low scoring game, one that keeps us under that 49-point mark. Would anyone be surprised if this game ended 20-17 or somewhere right around there? This over/under seems set really high, so jump on the under in anticipation of a low-scoring game. The bet: $4 for total payout of $7.60.
As always, our pipe dream of 5-0 is on the table. We’ve had two 4-1 weeks in our last four, so we’re getting closer. If we nailed all these picks, our parlay payout would be $467.49. We’re going to ride our current hot streak and hope we can get a clean sweep for you this week. Best of luck in Week 11 and we will debrief after the weekend’s action is over.
Panthers defense aims to put ‘humbling’ loss behind them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thomas Davis said Carolina's most recent loss could turn out to be a positive for the Panthers moving forward.
That's why Davis thanked Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at midfield for "humbling" the Panthers after his team put up 52 points on Carolina's once-vaunted defense last Thursday night.
The 13-year NFL veteran
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Thomas Davis said Carolina’s most recent loss could turn out to be a positive for the Panthers moving forward.
That’s why Davis thanked Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at midfield for “humbling” the Panthers after his team put up 52 points on Carolina’s once-vaunted defense last Thursday night.
The 13-year NFL veteran explained Wednesday that the embarrassing performance might have been just what Carolina (6-3) needed to regain its focus on defense, for players to get on the same page and make a playoff run beginning this Sunday when the Panthers visit the Lions.
“If you are true competitor, you want to bounce back and you want to do something about it,” Davis said. “I’m a competitor and I want to get that taste out of my mouth.”
The Panthers have been a perennial top 10 defense since middle linebacker Luke Kuechly’s arrival in 2012, making their performance against Pittsburgh all that much more surprising. The Steelers scored on seven of their first eight possessions; the only time they failed to do so was when they took a knee before halftime to run out the clock.
“It’s not something that happens a lot around here,” Kuechly said of surrendering 52 points.
Things have gone so well for Carolina on defense in recent years that the last two coordinators left to take head coaching jobs — Sean McDermott in Buffalo and Steve Wilks in Arizona.
But things aren’t going so well for Eric Washington, Carolina’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons.
The Panthers are 15th in the league overall and 31st in red zone defense.
Washington said a “myriad of things” went wrong against the Steelers.
“We had execution issues,” said Washington, the team’s defensive line coach from 2011-2017. “… We have calls, we have leverage, we have gap responsibility. We have things that we have to do from one down to the next in terms of our assignment. And we did not get that done.”
Washington’s body of work as a defensive line coach was impressive.
Since 2012, the Panthers have more gotten more sacks from their defensive linemen (234) than any team in the league. So for the Panthers to have only 22 sacks this season is disappointing to him.
“We’re his pride and joy,” defensive tackle Kawann Short said. “That’s one of those things where he demands more out of us, and he knows what every guy in that room is capable of.”
The Panthers didn’t watch game film from Steelers loss as a team, instead electing to move on to preparations for Detroit. But Short said it feels like players are trying to do too much on their own instead of playing as a team.
“We just need to light our hair on fire, and just go,” Short said.
Washington called the Steelers game an “anomaly,” guaranteeing the Panthers will rectify their problems.
When players returned from a long weekend off he reminded them of this team’s long-standing identity as a defensive power, as well as the amount of talent in the locker room. Along with defensive end Julius Peppers, Kuechly has a chance to be a Hall of Famer.
“We have a high opinion of what we should be able to do every time we step on the football field,” Washington said.
Kuechly said now it’s time to focus on Detroit.
“One game doesn’t define a season,” Kuechly said. “And I don’t think you can waste time thinking about something in the past when you play a good team this week.”
Packers face Seahawks with playoff positioning at stake
SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have faced off in a few memorable games in Seattle, from the "Fail Mary" to an unforgettable NFC championship game that sent the Seahawks to their second straight Super Bowl.
For the fifth straight regular season — and the seventh time overall since 2012 — Green Bay
SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have faced off in a few memorable games in Seattle, from the “Fail Mary” to an unforgettable NFC championship game that sent the Seahawks to their second straight Super Bowl.
For the fifth straight regular season — and the seventh time overall since 2012 — Green Bay and Seattle will meet again on Thursday night, but this time it’s positioning in a jumbled NFC playoff picture at stake.
Washington, New Orleans, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams are the division leaders in the NFC, leaving a pile of seven teams — including Seattle and Green Bay — within a couple of games of each other likely competing for the two wild-card spots. And every advantage or tiebreaker in that race — such as a head-to-head victory — could end up being crucial.
“I know that this team is very, very capable of doing what we’re setting out to do,” Wilson said. “I think everybody should watch out (for) what we can do.”
Seattle (4-5) has dropped two straight after winning four of the previous five, and hasn’t lost three straight since the middle of the 2011 season. Green Bay (4-4-1) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-12 thumping of Miami last week.
The “Fail Mary” in 2012, the 2014 season opener when Seattle raised its Super Bowl banner and the NFC title game after the 2014 season are the only three times Rodgers has lost to the Seahawks in his career.
The past two matchups with Seattle have been among Rodgers’ best, throwing for 311 yards in a 17-9 win to open last season and in 2016 posting a 150.8 passer rating in a 38-10 Green Bay rout.
He also has the distinction of having won in Seattle — although that came 10 years ago.
“It’s a tough environment like I said but we’ve definitely done it before,” Rodgers said. “You’ve just got to start fast, take care of the football. They’re very good at turning the ball over. I know this is different personnel on their side of the ball than we’ve seen over the years, but they’re still playing really well.”
Rodgers and Wilson are being helped this year by improved run games that are among the best in the league. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones leads the NFL in yards per carry, while Seattle has the No. 1 rushing offense and last week rushed for 273 yards against the Rams without starting running back Chris Carson.
Here’s what else to watch for on Thursday night:
FIRST UP
Seattle expects Carson to be available after missing last Sunday’s game with a hip injury. If Carson can go, he will be the starter. But Seattle finally saw the promise of rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny last week when he rushed for 108 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Penny showed the burst and big-play ability that had been missing through the first half of the season.
Expect Penny to get additional chances no matter Carson’s health as the Seahawks look to use its three-back trio — Carson, Penny, Mike Davis — all of whom have 100-yard rushing games this season.
SECONDARY MATTERS
Another week, another lineup shuffle likely in the Green Bay secondary. Kentrell Brice was walking in the locker room with a boot on his left foot early in the week, making it appear unlikely that he will be ready to go on a short turnaround.
The Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington two weeks ago. Jermaine Whitehead was released last week. No Brice would mean probably mean veteran Tramon Williams and second-year player Josh Jones starting at safety. Kevin King (hamstring) also appears likely to miss another game, while fellow cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) was limited during the week.
HERE’S JIMMY
Tight end Jimmy Graham is returning to Seattle for the first time since signing with the Packers as a free agent in the offseason. With just two touchdowns so far this year, Graham perhaps hasn’t had quite the impact in the end zone as in 2017, when he had 10 scores with Seattle.
But with 33 catches through nine games, Graham in on pace to match the production he had with the Seahawks. He’s also taking pride in his run-blocking, and his part in helping Aaron Jones run for career highs of 145 yards and two scores last week.
“I know everybody knows me for running go routes and snagging touchdowns, but I think I’ve dedicated myself to the run, to being a part of that because I’m a tight end now,” Graham said on Sunday. “For us to be successful I’ve got to do those things and I’ve got to be good at them.”
QUICK TURNAROUND
Because of the quick turnaround from last Sunday several players have been ruled out. Along with Brice and King, the Packers have also ruled out wide receiver Randall Cobb and linebacker Nick Perry.
Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright was listed as doubtful because of a knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game early. Carroll said Wright would be a game-time decision. Seattle sat Carson and guard D.J. Fluker against the Rams and both appear set to play against the Packers.
With Saints, Marshall plans to rediscover “greatness.”
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Brandon Marshall takes nothing for granted when discussing his opportunity to join the Saints' seemingly inevitable march to the postseason.
"Let's not jump ahead. I've got a lot of learning to do and a lot of catching up," Marshall said after his first practice with New Orleans on Wednesday. "I've been
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Brandon Marshall takes nothing for granted when discussing his opportunity to join the Saints’ seemingly inevitable march to the postseason.
“Let’s not jump ahead. I’ve got a lot of learning to do and a lot of catching up,” Marshall said after his first practice with New Orleans on Wednesday. “I’ve been at the top and I’m on the bottom right now.”
By bottom, the 34-year-old Marshall means getting cut repeatedly in the past couple seasons, most recently by Seattle a couple weeks ago.
Even after he worked out for New Orleans (8-1) last week, Marshall wasn’t the Saints’ top choice. New Orleans went instead with Dez Bryant, but lost the former Dallas Cowboys star to a season-ending Achilles injury in his second practice.
“When you’re on the other side of 30 and you don’t produce, this is the situation you’ll find yourself in,” Marshall said. “Being cut two times in a year is interesting. It built a lot of character. … When Seattle cut me, I just continued to work out, stay in shape and have faith.”
Marshall had flown back to his temporary home in Seattle after his Saints tryout, only to hop back on a flight to New Orleans again on Sunday afternoon, while the offense he was about to join was putting up 51 points in Cincinnati.
Ankle and toe injuries cost Marshall most of his 2017 season with the New York Giants, who didn’t bring him back, leaving him free to sign with the Seahawks. Marshall said he wasn’t full healthy until around Week 3 or 4 of this season which, ironically, was about the time his snap count began to plummet in Seattle.
“I know that the narrative is that I’m done,” Marshall said.
Yet Marshall predicted he’d demonstrate in practice that between his 6-foot-5 frame, route-running, strong hands, and ability to quickly grasp offensive schemes, that he can still help a team with playoff credentials. Marshall noted that because he played in Chicago under then-offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer, a former offensive assistant to Saints coach Sean Payton, he is familiar with New Orleans’ scheme.
Payton called Marshall’s ability to process a play book “one of his strengths,” adding that he expects Marshall’s transition in New Orleans “to be pretty smooth.”
Meanwhile, Marshall described the opportunity to play with Saints record-setting QB Drew Brees “a wide receiver’s dream.” Likewise, Brees was quick to throw a few compliments Marshall’s way.
“He’s a smart, veteran guy who is very fluid. I’ve seen him in a lot of different offenses — seen him be successful both as an outside receiver, an inside receiver. He’s very versatile. He’s a big target. A big catching radius. Just watching him run today, he’s pretty impressive.
“We talked for a while today,” Brees added. “He’s excited. We’re excited to have him.”
Marshall’s addition adds depth to an offense that already leads the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game and ranks in the top five in yards per game with 413.9.
Seattle released Marshall on Oct. 30 after he’d appeared in the first seven games this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. But he had just two catches for 16 yards in his last four games.
Seattle was the sixth NFL team for Marshall, who has eight 1,000-plus-yard seasons in his career. His best season, statistically, came with the New York Jets in 2015, when he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Even now, Marshall insisted, his motivation remains to achieve “greatness.”
“There’s no reason why, with technology and modern medicine and with access we have to doctors around the world, why athletes can’t play into their mid-30s or their 40s,” Marshall said, stressing that he now feels “fit as a fiddle and healthy as a trout.”
It’s not yet clear whether Marshall will play much, if at all this Sunday against Philadelphia. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his defense has to be prepared for the possibility.
“He’s, I think, a red-zone threat with his size and so I think that’s where we’ll see him a little bit, is down there,” Pederson said. “He’s another big, physical receiver, hard to defend and our guys definitely have their work cut out this week.”
Notes: Starting left tackle Terron Armstead did not practice. He was listed on the injury report as having a shoulder injury. Veteran Jermon Bushrod is filling in, resuming the role he occupied on New Orleans’ 2009 Super Bowl championship squad.
Redskins’ home-field disadvantage in spotlight vs Texans
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Home sweet home? Not so much for Redskins players right now.
Even though Washington has won three of five home games this season and leads the NFC East, cornerback Josh Norman called out Redskins fans in the aftermath of an ugly victory at Tampa Bay and said he felt they played
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Home sweet home? Not so much for Redskins players right now.
Even though Washington has won three of five home games this season and leads the NFC East, cornerback Josh Norman called out Redskins fans in the aftermath of an ugly victory at Tampa Bay and said he felt they played better on the road. In the process, he put the spotlight on the atmosphere Sunday at FedEx Field when the AFC South-leading Houston Texans come to town.
Norman said home games are “like the other team’s turf” because of an infusion of opposing fans and opined that Redskins fans “just boo everything and aren’t really behind us.” Teammates hope that sentiment works to provide a spark of energy for the rest of the year.
“We have a really good team and what it comes down to is myself and Josh, we want to be backed up, and we don’t want it to feel like it’s 50/50 when we’re at our home field and they have as many fans as we do,” running back Chris Thompson said. “We just want everybody to be there. That’s it. We want our fans to be out there and just have our backs.”
The Redskins organization began a concerted effort in the offseason to try to improve the fan experience at the stadium in suburban Maryland. Aware a sellout streak the team boasted had lasted the past 50 seasons would end, the decision was made to stop selling as many tickets to brokers and try to draw back in some of the disillusioned fans of a franchise that has just three playoff victories since its last Super Bowl title from the 1991 season.
Washington’s average attendance of 61,201 ranks 26th in the NFL, and its 74.6 percent-of-capacity crowd ranks dead last. Chief marketing officer Steve Ziff said prior to the season there’s no timeline for when he expects fans to return in droves like the glory days at RFK Stadium.
“We’re going to do things right for as long as it takes,” Ziff said. “Every day the goal is to do things right and hopefully over time, win or lose, fans will buy into that.”
Right now, the Redskins are winning. At 6-3, they’re two games up in the division and on pace for their first postseason appearance since 2015.
But Thompson, who has been with the team since 2013, understands there are long-term issues under the surface leading to fans staying away. Decades of mediocre on-field performance, polarizing opinions about owner Dan Snyder and the location of FedEx Field are all factors that have nothing to do with the current roster and its wins and losses.
“All the responses I see all the time is, ‘We’ve been fans for 10-plus years, we’ve been fans for 25 years — whatever the case may be — and we haven’t gotten any results (and) the Redskins have been terrible,'” Thompson said. “I’ve been here for six years. I understand. I know. I’ve been to one playoff game in six years.”
If the Redskins win the division and host a playoff game, the stands will be rocking like the old days — especially if Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are the opponent. But to get there, they could use a boost at home so players don’t feel like they’re in unfriendly confines.
For quarterback Alex Smith, it’s all about the cadence and ability to communicate verbally.
“The big thing offensively is communication that you can count on,” Smith said Wednesday. “To be at home and be able to communicate, I think you can do more in the huddle and do more at the line of scrimmage.”
On defense, it’s the opposite. The Redskins are coming off allowing 501 yards but only three points to the Buccaneers, and they’re counting on noise against DeShaun Watson and the Texans, who have won six in a row since an 0-3 start.
“The fans play a big part in the way defenses can play, in the way the atmosphere is out there,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “When you get those guys going crazy in the stands, it’s hard for quarterbacks to communicate, it’s hard for them to audible at the line. When you get that going, I think it’s a tough place to play at FedEx.”
NOTES: Coach Jay Gruden said left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) won’t play Sunday and there’s a good chance Thompson (ribs) is out, too. … In addition to Williams and Thompson, WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), S Montae Nicholson (illness) and K Dustin Hopkins (groin) did not practice. Gruden said the team would see how Hopkins is Friday before deciding whether to sign another kicker. … With Crowder still on the mend, rookie WR Trey Quinn was activated off injured reserve and added to the active roster.
Player of the week Mitchell Trubisky solves inconsistency
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky seemed to care little Wednesday about being selected NFC offensive player of the week.
With the Bears clicking on offense at an elevated rate, Trubisky is too focused on improving some gaps of inconsistency in the attack to care about honors or criticism.
"It's cool,
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky seemed to care little Wednesday about being selected NFC offensive player of the week.
With the Bears clicking on offense at an elevated rate, Trubisky is too focused on improving some gaps of inconsistency in the attack to care about honors or criticism.
“It’s cool, but people talked so bad about me last week, so why should this week be any different?” Trubisky said. “So I got recognized for playing well, I expect to play well. Coach Nagy expects me to play well.
“I got better from the week before, so I’m embracing that process, just continuously getting better and better.”
The Bears (6-3) head into their showdown for first place in the NFC North on Sunday night at Soldier Field against the defending division champion Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) surprisingly strong on both sides of the football, but still seeing obvious areas to improve.
And Matt Nagy would rather they’re focused on Minnesota and a game flexed to prime time than awards or other diversions.
“We talk about poison, the noise, we talk about earmuffs, we talk about horse blinders,” the coach said. “You know, don’t worry about anything, you just keep playing. If you played a good game great, now next game. And if you played a bad game, now next game, and you just stay straight ahead.”
Trubisky’s career-best 355-yard passing day last Sunday gave the Bears a 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions for their first divisional victory since Halloween 2016. He went 23 for 30 and had three touchdown passes, while also running for a TD.
“I think just good feet, good eyes and I just played with conviction,” Trubisky said. “I made a decision that I was just in a good mind state, just go out there and play confident.”
Trubisky has four 300-yard passing games, tied for best by a Bears quarterback in a single season. It’s fostering anticipation he’ll improve even more.
“He’s slowly improving, which I love,” Nagy said. “It’s not going to be an overnight thing; he had a good game and we want to continue to have those good games. But there’s a process to it.”
Trubisky made his first start against the Vikings last year in a 20-17 loss, and threw an interception to Harrison Smith in the closing minutes to seal the verdict.
“I think I’ve grown a lot since that play,” Trubisky said. “I’m not the same player, not even close. I’ve got better since that instance and I’m excited for the opportunity this weekend.”
The Bears won a game over Carolina later in the year when Trubisky completed only four passes.
So much has changed with the Bears since that point in the fifth game last year, including Nagy’s hiring. The trade for pass rusher Khalil Mack and the turnaround under their new coach have led to renewed vitality at Halas Hall. They’ve become a hot ticket for the television networks, as their home game with the Los Angeles Rams was flexed Wednesday into a Sunday night contest.
“It’s a great vibe around the building now,” Trubisky said. “The culture has definitely changed and there’s a better vibe around the city in how people view the Bears and how they see us.”
The offense is still only 20th at passing but is 10th in touchdown passes with 19. Trubisky’s passer rating of 101.6 is higher than those of Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Yet Nagy sounded a cautionary note earlier this week about the team’s running attack.
“You can’t go through this thing and be one-dimensional,” Nagy said. “It’s just too easy for defenses.”
Jordan Howard hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing game this season and the Bears had 64 and 54 yards rushing the last two games, respectively.
“Keep doing our job and the passing game can keep airing it — it will open up the run,” tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. “We’ve just got to get (Howard) and (Tarik Cohen) the ball more and those guys will make plays, and we’re just going to do a better job.”
The other problem area is the kicking game after Cody Parkey nailed the uprights four times on misses in last week’s game. So Parkey was slated to practice kicking Wednesday night at Soldier Field because Sunday’s game is at night.
“I mean, it can’t hurt,” Parkey said.
Parkey was lampooned on the “Tonight Show” by Jimmy Fallon for hitting the uprights. Parkey sounded a bit like Trubisky when asked if he’d heard this.
“No,” Parkey said. “I (couldn’t) care less.”
Eagles closer to last place than repeating as champions
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are closer to being the eighth defending Super Bowl champion to follow up with a losing record than becoming the ninth team to repeat.
A season that began with promise has been a major disappointment. The offense is inconsistent, the defense has wasted several leads in the second half,
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are closer to being the eighth defending Super Bowl champion to follow up with a losing record than becoming the ninth team to repeat.
A season that began with promise has been a major disappointment. The offense is inconsistent, the defense has wasted several leads in the second half, and a slew of injuries has left the team short-handed in key areas.
Still, the Eagles (4-5) are in the mix in a mediocre NFC East.
“There is a level of frustration, but listen, we’re very close,” coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. “We’re so close in a lot of areas. You look at our output and production offensively, we’re very similar to where we were last year.
“The difference is creating turnovers on defense and then scoring in the red zone. That’s kind of what’s staring at us right in the face. We have to finish better, and we have to score more points.”
The Eagles have lost three straight games at home, including 27-20 to the Cowboys (4-5). They have four games remaining against division opponents, including two versus first-place Washington (6-3). Next up is a difficult game on the road against the New Orleans Saints (8-1). Philadelphia is a 9-point underdog.
“I never want to throw around the word desperate,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We realize where we’re at. We know where the division is at. We don’t want to overthink anything. We have a tough matchup against a great team. We’re cognizant of it. We’ll go there and give our best effort.”
Pederson spoke to the team’s leadership committee before practice to get a sense of morale and came away optimistic.
“They’re all disappointed obviously in the performance the other day,” he said. “They’re eager to get back on the practice field and they’re excited for this week and this opportunity. I think they understand what’s in front of them.
“They know that the sense of urgency in practice, it’s not a panic or anything other than just a sense of urgency of understanding your job, doing your job, doing it collectively, and making sure that they just focus on one play at a time. I really do feel like they’re in a good place and they’re positive about the future.”
The Eagles overcame several key injuries last season on their way to a 13-3 record and the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles, linebacker Jordan Hicks, special-teams captain Chris Maragos and Wentz each sustained season-ending injuries.
Already, running back Jay Ajayi, safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Ronald Darby are out for the rest of this season. Sproles has only played one game, wide receivers Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins are on injured reserve, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan hasn’t returned yet from offseason surgery, and Maragos also hasn’t come back.
“Last couple weeks it’s been really urgent around here,” Wentz said. “Urgency is always there. Every week is crucial and important.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the last champion to have a losing record the following season when they were 7-9 in 2003.
NOTES: CB Jalen Mills (foot), DT Haloti Ngata (knee), TE Joshua Perkins (knee), and Sproles (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday. T Lane Johnson (knee) and CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) were limited.
Receiver Deonte Thompson back with Bills for 3rd time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Perhaps, the third time in Buffalo will be the charm for receiver Deonte Thompson.
The Bills continued shuffling their roster during their bye week by signing Thompson on Wednesday, a week after the seventh-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys.
Thompson returns to Buffalo a year after he had
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Perhaps, the third time in Buffalo will be the charm for receiver Deonte Thompson.
The Bills continued shuffling their roster during their bye week by signing Thompson on Wednesday, a week after the seventh-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys.
Thompson returns to Buffalo a year after he had 27 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. He also appeared in one game for the Bills in 2014.
With 107 yards receiving in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017, Thompson was the previous Bills player to top 100 yards receiving before rookie Robert Foster had 105 in a 41-10 win at the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thompson had 14 catches for 124 yards in eight games with Dallas. He became the odd-man out in the Cowboys’ bid to shake up a sputtering passing attack.
Thompson fills one of the roster spots left open after receiver Terrelle Pryor and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman were released over the past two days.
At 3-7, Buffalo is off until hosting Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
If Flacco can’t go, Jackson and RG3 ready to roll for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson isn't staying awake at night thinking about the prospect of making his first NFL start.
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco missed practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain.
If Flacco can't go, coach John Harbaugh
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson isn’t staying awake at night thinking about the prospect of making his first NFL start.
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco missed practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain.
If Flacco can’t go, coach John Harbaugh likely will turn to Jackson, whose first pro season thus far has been spent taking a few snaps per game in run situations.
“I’m going into it just like any other week. Just preparing for whatever,” Jackson said. “Everything is still the same.”
Starting at quarterback for a team desperate to end a three-game skid might cause some rookies to squirm, but Jackson insisted he’s sleeping “like a baby.”
Flacco hurt his hip early in a 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 4. He had the bye week to recover, but is still receiving treatment, meaning his availability for Baltimore (4-5) against the Bengals (5-4) could come down to a game-time decision.
Harbaugh appears done talking about it.
“Rather than tip my toe in the water and start answering one question and then not answering the next one, I’m just not going to get into it. I’m just going to leave it alone,” he said. “I feel like we don’t owe anybody any answers.”
If Flacco can’t play, veteran Robert Griffin III will likely serve as backup to the rookie he’s been mentoring since summer. Griffin, like Jackson, was a running quarterback who had to make the transition into a passing league.
Griffin won the Heisman Trophy as a junior at Baylor and finished with 2,254 yards rushing with 33 touchdowns. Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 and finished with 4,132 yards on the ground with 50 touchdowns.
Now they’re together in Baltimore, trying to get the Ravens into the postseason.
“Everybody wants to be a part of a winner,” Griffin said. “This franchise has done a lot of winning; we just got to make sure that we get back to that.”
After sitting out last season, Griffin launched his comeback by signing in April with the Ravens, presumably to be Flacco’s backup. He dropped to No. 3 on the depth chart soon after Baltimore traded up to get Jackson in the first round.
Though he has 41 career starts (including playoffs), Griffin will likely serve as a backup Sunday if Flacco can’t play. At least he will be in uniform after spending the first nine weeks on the inactive list.
“I haven’t been OK not playing,” Griffin said. “I think if I was OK not playing, then I wouldn’t be the competitor that I’ve grown to be. But within that, you have to control what you can.”
He will do what he’s asked on Sunday, but makes no secret of his desire to start.
“It would be awesome,” Griffin said. “It’s been a heck of a journey, but coming here was the best thing I could’ve done. Knowing what it means to play like a Raven and growing with these guys has been something that’s been real special for me. If I get that opportunity to go out there and play, I’m going to make most of it and show these guys not only how hard I’ve been working, but how much I believe in them.”
Griffin wants to win, and his main contribution toward that end has been to make the 21-year-old Jackson a better quarterback.
“It’s been great. I didn’t think I’d be a big brother at 28,” Griffin said. “I’ve got two older sisters, I’m the baby of the family, but it’s been great to take Lamar under my wing and kind of be that big-brother figure to him. His future is very bright.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
FANTASY PLAYS: Lineup decisions based on opponent tendencies
Through 10 weeks of the NFL season we now have a better idea of the strengths and weaknesses of NFL teams and their defensive identities.
While NFL head coaches game plan how to exploit these weaknesses, savvy fantasy owners do the same thing to gain an edge in daily fantasy tournaments.
There are four teams
Through 10 weeks of the NFL season we now have a better idea of the strengths and weaknesses of NFL teams and their defensive identities.
While NFL head coaches game plan how to exploit these weaknesses, savvy fantasy owners do the same thing to gain an edge in daily fantasy tournaments.
There are four teams allowing 23-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through 10 weeks of the season and the gap from the fourth to the fifth place team is nearly as large as the gap from the fifth place to the 20th place team. New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Atlanta have all emerged as defensive units that allow consistent production to opposing quarterbacks. The Saints are a particularly unique case as they have been a top 5 rush defense and funnel opponents toward the pass. The Eagles travel to New Orleans this week to play in the SuperDome, often referred to as “The Coors Field of DFS” due to the high-scoring matchups, just like what fantasy baseball players see from Colorado.
Carson Wentz projects as a top QB option in a matchup where the Eagles have a 24-point team total and a need to throw if they’re trailing. DailyRoto has Wentz projected for the highest passing yardage of any QB on the Week 11 main slates, expected to throw for 300-plus yards and two touchdowns with upside for more. The Saints defense has also allowed the most PPR points to opposing pass catchers and both Alshon Jeffrey and Zach Ertz can be paired comfortably with Wentz in tournaments. The duo has combined for 56 targets over the previous three weeks and should be in line for another strong workload. While it remains to be seen how quickly Golden Tate can pick up the Eagles offense, his emergence would hurt Nelson Agholor more than Jeffrey or Ertz.
The Raiders, Patriots, Bucs and Panthers all average double digit points allowed to opposing tight ends. With DFS pricing tighter, the highly variant tight end position has been a popular position to save salary. At just $2,900 on DraftKings, Arizona’s Ricky Seals-Jones should provide value and salary relief for fantasy lineups. Since Byron Leftwich took over playcalling, Seals-Jones has drawn 13 targets in the last two games and finished with double digit fantasy points in Week 10. Betting on Seals-Jones is also a bet against the depth of the tight-end position as a whole, allowing daily players to spend up on high volume wideouts and running backs.
Among running backs, Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas also has value for tournaments against an Atlanta Falcons team that ranks as a bottom five defense against opposing RBs. Zeke is one of the true workhorse backs, seeing 90 percent of the Cowboys snaps at running back, virtually all of their RB carries and he also projecting for an 18 percent share of targets in Week 11. With high ownership going to Saquon Barkley, Melvin Gordon and Alvin Kamara, using Elliott could be a contrarian play that pays dividends.
NFL Week 10 Expert Handicapper Notes from Scott Spreitzer
We finished the weekend 9-5-1 this past week. We're also on a 24-11 CFB run the last 5 weeks and we're 40-21-1 with our last 62 NFL plays overall. We have a 7-Unit CFB Main Event Game of the Month on Saturday and 6- and 5-unit NFL plays going on Sunday! We enter on a
We finished the weekend 9-5-1 this past week. We’re also on a 24-11 CFB run the last 5 weeks and we’re 40-21-1 with our last 62 NFL plays overall. We have a 7-Unit CFB Main Event Game of the Month on Saturday and 6- and 5-unit NFL plays going on Sunday! We enter on a 12-1-1 CFB/NFL top plays run. Be sure to grab it all this week!
NFL WEEK 10 RECAP:
JAGUARS 26-29 COLTS: Bortles 26-38-320-2. Fournette 53 yards 24 carries…56 rec yards, TD. Bortles still throwing too many passes for my blood. Indy 29 first half points…held scoreless in the 2nd half. Luck 21-29-285-3-1. Jags turnover inside the Colts 25 in the final minutes. Lost 5 straight games…trail Texans by 3 games in the division. Colts 36 ppg during 3 game winning streak. Luck 3 or more TD passes in 6 straight games.
BILLS 41-10 JETS: Bills 4 starting QBs last 5 games. Jets 4 straight losses. 4th losing streak of 4 or more games in 4 seasons under Todd Bowles. Barkley 15-25-232-2. L.McCoy 113 yards 26 carries 2 TD. Foster & Jones 11 combined rec 198 yards, 1 TD. Bills had 1 TD and 11 turnovers previous 3 games…5 TDs and 0 turnovers against the Jets. McCown 17-34-135-0-2.
FALCONS 16-28 BROWNS: ATL had 73 plays to Cleveland’s 50…but Browns averaged 8.5 yards per play…thanks in part to the 90+ yard run by Nick Chubb 20-176-TD. Mayfield’s best game as a pro 17-20-216-3-0. 9 different players with a catch – and the most by any player was 4. Jones, Hooper, Sanu 23 rec between the 3 of them…another big statistical day for Matt Ryan 38-52-330-2-0.
LIONS 22-34 BEARS: Bears snapped 10-game divisional losing streak. Trubisky 23-30-355-3-0…and 1 rushing TD (17 TD, 4 INT last 6 games). Big time miscommunication in the Lions’ secondary. Allen Robinson 6 rec 133 yards 2 TD. Miller 5 rec 122 yards, 1 TD. Stafford 25-42-274-2-2. Kerryon Johnson held in-check again 14 carries 51 yards, TD. Stafford sacked 6 times…(16 sacks in 2 games without Golden Tate to open up the field). Bears 6-3…11 points from a 9-0 record. 33 ppg during 3 game win streak. Bears 6 games with 3 or more takeaways — best in the NFL.
CARDINALS 14-26 CHIEFS: Mahomes 21-28-249-2. Kareem Hunt 16 carries 71 yards. Tyreek Hill 7 rec 117 yards 2 TDs. Kelce 6 rec 46 yards.
Rosen 22-39-208-1-2. David Johnson 21 carries 98 yards RD…85 rec yards, TD. AGAIN – YOU CAN RUN on the Chiefs. AZ is the only team without 100 yards rushing on the season…but if Johnson gets 1 more carry. AZ has failed to top 18 points in 8 of 9 games.
PATRIOTS 10-34 TITANS: Tennessee sacked Brady 3 times and put constant pressure on him. Brady 21-41-254 (Brady with just 1 TD pass last 3 games). Edelman 9 rec 104 yards. Gordon 4 rec 81 yards. Mariota 16-24-228-2-0 (3rd game with 2 or more TD passes…team is 3-0). Henry & Lewis 31 combined carries 115 yards 2 TDs. Davis 7 rec 125 yards TD. Pats failed to reach the red-zone in the 2nd half…0 points final 9 possessions. Worst loss since a 41-14 loss to KC in Sept 2014. The next week NE was +1 vs. Cincy and won 43-17…the 1st of a 7 game win streak…and won the SBOWL that season. 7-3 worst NE start in 5 years…lost in the conf championship to Denver that season. Tenn 13-3 last 16 home games. Out-rushed NE 150-40. Mike Vrabel knew to rush Brady up the middle and take away the middle. Tenny put a ton into this one win…@ Colts next week.
CHARGERS 20-6 RAIDERS: Big LAC TD pass with :20 left in the half to go up 10-3. Early 3rd…Melvin Gordon 66 yard TD pass and catch…screen…Raiders missed tackled inside the first 10 yards (Gordon 5 straight games with 120 or more scrimmage yards…first Charger since LT). Derek Carr 4th & 5 inside Charger 20 with 4 min to go…throws a pass in the turf to avoid a sack…4th down…Carr is all messed up between the ears at this point…making mental mistakes galore. Rivers only QB with 2 or more TD passes in every game this season. LAC 6 game winning streak. Held 5 straight opp’s to fewer than 20 points. Raiders 10 ppg during 5 game skid.
DOLPHINS 12-31 GREEN BAY: Packers got the ground game going early. Aaron Jones 145 yards 15 carries 2 TDs. Rodgers 19-28-199-2-0 (17 TDs 1 INT this season). Osweiler 23-37-213-0-1. Gore 13 carries 90 yards. 9 quarters without an offensive TD for Miami. Fins 5th double digit loss this season. Allowing 34 ppg during 4 game skid. Allowed 150 or more rush yards 5 times this season…worst in the NFL. GBAY 4-0-1 home…0-4 road. Packers @ Seattle on Thursday.
SKINS 16-3 BUCCS: Story of the game: Buccs 501 yards on 7.5 yards per play, but scored just 3 points (1st team in NFL history to score 3 points or fewer with 500 yards of offense). Held Skins to 286 yards. Alex Smith 19-27-178-1. A. Peterson 19 carries 68 yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick 29-41-406-0-2. Godwin & Rodgers 15 combined rec 205 yards. Buccs were 0-5 in the red zone. Skins 6-0 when rush for 100 or more yards. Held 6 opp’s to fewer than 18 points. Buccs -19 turnover margin this season…worst in the NFL. Buccs 7 straight games with -2 or more turnover margin…2nd longest in NFL history.
SAINTS 51-14 BENGALS: Brees 22-25-265-3-0…1 rush TD (Brees 21 TDs only 1 INT season). Ingram 13 carries 104 yards 58 rec yards 1 TD. Kamara 12 carries 56 yards 2 TD. Michael Thomas 8 rec 70 yards 2 TDs. Dalton 12-20-153-1-2. Saints 6 TDs 3 FGs first 9 possessions. 5-0 on the road this season. 5 games with 40 or more points. Cincy has allowed at least 30 points 5 games this season…allowing nearly 40 ppg last 4 games.
SEAHAWKS 31-36 RAMS: C.Kupp out for season. R. Wilson 17-26-176-3-0. 92 yards rushing. Wilson 6 TDs 0 INTs vs. Rams…62 points scored…0-2. Penny 12 carries 108 yards (you CAN RUN on the Rams). Seattle 273 rushing yards on 8 yards per carry (6 straight games with at least 150 yards rushing). Goff 28-39-318-2-0. Gurley 16 carries 120 yards TD. Cooks 10 rec 100 yards 1 rush TD. SEA 4-5…5 losses by 25 points. Rams can clinch NFC West next week with a win over KC and a Sea loss to GB. Aaron Donald 8.5 sacks last 4 games. (When Aqib Talib returns).
COWBOYS 27-20 EAGLES: Too many secondary injuries for the Eagles and the offensive line wasn’t healthy. Philly 421 yards and 6.8 yards per play. Dallas 171 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Elliott 151 yards rushing on 8 yards per carry. Dak 26-36-270-1-0. Amari Cooper targeted 10 times…6 grabs…opens up the field. Wentz & Ertz had big numbers for Philly.
NY GIANTS 27-23 SAN FRANCISCO: Total combined yards played out like an Under…but the game went Over on the final TD. Eli 19-31-188-3-0. Nick Mullens 27-39-250-1-2 INTs. Giants had film on Mullens, which wasn’t the case the previous week. NYG offensive line finally protected Manning for the most part…and the team ran for 4 yards per carry.
Scott Spreitzer has spent 25+ years in the world of sports betting and he’s been one of the few bettors/handicappers to be accepted and sought after on several national radio shows as the key go-to analyst with a Vegas perspective. Scott dominates the ESPN national airwaves during football season. He’s the featured bettor/handicapper on the Dari and Mel show, appearing every football Saturday for the past four years with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper, Jr., a show heard on over 300 ESPN affiliates. Scott doubles back every Sunday morning on ESPN National’s NFL Sunday Countdown with Kevin Winter (4 years running). And he kicked off this past football season each and every Friday as the regular betting expert on the Mike Golic, Jr., show. Scott’s even had his Vegas-centric information repeated on college football live game broadcasts by the likes of Kirk Herbstreit. If you tune into ESPN national on football weekends, you’re bound to hear Scott.
NFL Week 10 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Aaron Jones revitalizes the Packers' running game. The Titans stun the Patriots in Tennessee. Ben Roethlisberger has a career day.
Notable Performances
- Ben Roethlisberger tossed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns
- 6 quarterbacks threw 2 interceptions
- Zach Ertz, Tyreek Hill, Allen Robinson all had 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 8 Players with 100+ rushing
Aaron Jones revitalizes the Packers’ running game. The Titans stun the Patriots in Tennessee. Ben Roethlisberger has a career day.
Notable Performances
- Ben Roethlisberger tossed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns
- 6 quarterbacks threw 2 interceptions
- Zach Ertz, Tyreek Hill, Allen Robinson all had 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 8 Players with 100+ rushing yards
- Aaron Jones, LeSean McCoy, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara all rush for 2 touchdowns
Browns interim coach Williams will get shot at full-time gig
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed to be the team's next coach.
Williams took over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29 after winning three games in two-plus seasons. Dorsey has been pleased with how the team has performed under Williams, their fiery
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed to be the team’s next coach.
Williams took over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29 after winning three games in two-plus seasons. Dorsey has been pleased with how the team has performed under Williams, their fiery defensive coordinator. The 60-year-old Williams coached Buffalo in 2001-03.
Dorsey said Williams deserves the chance to be considered for the full-time job. The Browns have split their two games under Williams, and Dorsey has been impressed with how the team has been focused and disciplined the past two weeks.
Dorsey has never headed a coaching search and understands the importance of getting this one right for a franchise that has undergone major upheaval in recent years.
He’s been telling himself every day, “don’t mess this up.”
Dorsey wouldn’t reveal who in the organization is helping him with the search, but said the team will not use an outside firm.
Brees, Peppers, Davis, Gates among sportsmanship nominees
NEW YORK (AP) — Veterans Drew Brees, Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates and Vernon Davis are among the 32 nominees for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each team nominates a player for the award, created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
NEW YORK (AP) — Veterans Drew Brees, Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates and Vernon Davis are among the 32 nominees for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each team nominates a player for the award, created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly won the Rooney Award last year. Before that, winners were running back Frank Gore, then with the Indianapolis Colts; defensive back Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders; and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. Gore is nominated again this year, by Miami.
This year’s nominees:
Arizona Cardinals — DT Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons — C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens —S Eric Weddle
Buffalo Bills— DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers— DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears —C Cody Whitehair
Cincinnati Bengals— WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns —OL Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys— QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos —DT Domata Peko
Detroit Lions— LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers— CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans— CB Johnathan Joseph
Indianapolis Colts— QB Andrew Luck
Jacksonville Jaguars — DE Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs— WR Sammy Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers — TE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Rams —RB Todd Gurley
Miami Dolphins— RB Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings— DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots — WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints —QB Drew Brees
New York Giants —TE Rhett Ellison
New York Jets— DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders —QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles —QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers —G David DeCastro
San Francisco 49ers —T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks —WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans —QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins —TE Vernon Davis
NFL Week 11: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we’re making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we’re offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Total: 51
The main rationale behind this over is that I don’t believe the desperate Detroit Lions will go down without a fight in a must-win home game, while the Carolina Panthers are likely to bounce back on extra rest after a poor performance in Pittsburgh.
Basically, Detroit and Carolina are due for strong performances, and this should be a close game between two teams with star quarterbacks.
The Lions scored 26 points against the New England Patriots at home and then put up 31 on the Green Bay Packers two weeks later. They have it in them, but they’ve also given up at least 24 points in three consecutive games.
The Panthers defense has surrendered 28-plus points in back-to-back weeks, while the offense has averaged 33 points per game the last three weeks.
Don’t be surprised if both teams hit the 30-mark Sunday at Ford Field.
Predicted score: Panthers 35, Lions 30
Under of the week: Houston Texans at Washington Redskins
Total: 42.5
I was shocked to see Houston and Washington generating a total above 40. Four of Houston’s last five games have contained 36 or fewer points, while four of Washington’s last five games have contained 40 or fewer points. Why should we expect them to combine for more than that Sunday in Washington?
Both defenses rank in the top seven in terms of points allowed per game. And while the Houston offense has shown some signs of life, this’ll be a challenge on the road. Meanwhile, the Redskins’ offensive line is in shambles, which is why they’ve scored just 30 total points the last two weeks against awful defenses (Atlanta and Tampa Bay).
I don’t think either team will score 20 points in this one.
Predicted score: Texans 17, Redskins 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 14-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Thursday Night Preview – Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite record books
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with another record on his resume and the Kansas City Chiefs another win toward earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
He didn't have much chance to savor any of it.
Mahomes quickly learned that the stepfather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with another record on his resume and the Kansas City Chiefs another win toward earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
He didn’t have much chance to savor any of it.
Mahomes quickly learned that the stepfather of his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, had died after a medical emergency during the game. Mahomes quickly skipped out on the postgame celebration and joined Matthews, who posted the sobering news on her social media accounts that evening.
“Today is a day I will never forget,” she wrote in the caption of a photo. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my stepdad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100 (percent) he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us, cheering loud that his Chiefs won today!”
Mahomes is not expected to miss any preparation for Monday night’s showdown with the Rams in Los Angeles, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he would be fine if it happens.
The Chiefs were off Tuesday and Wednesday, giving Mahomes and his family time to cope.
“We’re sorry to hear about what took place,” Reid said. “Prayers and blessings are with the family. I talked to Patrick and they’re doing well for the circumstances that took place. As they go through this mourning period our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
This season has already been a whirlwind for Mahomes, who was thrust into the starting job after the trade of Alex Smith to Washington and whose ability was justifiably questioned.
He was a product of the Texas Tech offensive system. His big arm was tempered by problems with his accuracy. He had leadership abilities, but could they translate from college to the NFL?
Mahomes has answered all those questions every week.
He threw six touchdown passes in a game. He led the Chiefs to tough road wins over the Chargers and Steelers, and went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in New England. He has thrown so few interceptions that any questions about his decision-making have been left in September.
With two more TD passes against the Cardinals, he broke the franchise single-season record of 30 that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson set during the 1964 season — with six games to go.
“Pat is just a competitor,” Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt said, “and a great guy and he’s always trying to win. We needed all 31 of those touchdowns and he got them.”
Well, the Chiefs probably didn’t need all of them.
The Chiefs have scored 353 points through their first 10 games, the most in club history, and have been held to fewer than 30 only twice. Three times they’ve scored more than 40, including their 43-40 loss to the Patriots that remains the only blemish on their record.
To put into perspective just how good Mahomes has been this season, consider this: He threw for 249 yards against the Cardinals for a passer rating of 125.4, the eighth time this season he’s been over 100.0 — the third most in a single season in franchise history.
Yet some people considered the end of his streak of eight consecutive 300-yard passing games to be a relative disappointment, as if he failed to live up to some otherworldly expectation.
His teammates certainly weren’t in that camp.
“That’s something I’d do on ‘Madden,'” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said of Mahomes’ TD record. “For him to come in and do that, that’s amazing. A lot of people doubted him, saying he wasn’t going to do this or wasn’t going to do that. He’s shutting a lot of people up right now and I’m proud of him. He’s just got to continue to move forward and stay humble. He’ll be all right.”
He’s been far better than that this season.
Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have made the 23-year-old Mahomes the front-runner to win the league’s MVP award, ahead of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Rams running back Todd Gurley. And if he keeps going at his current rate, he will no doubt continue to rewrite the Chiefs record book.
Maybe even the page that lists the Chiefs’ rather unimpressive postseason history.
“Listen, he’s had a heck of a year,” Reid said. “Comes out every day bringing energy and he makes sure that he has his things in order. When he does that, and he’s got a lot on his plate as far as responsibility goes to run that offense, and he takes care of that. He’s in a position where he can make everyone better around him, and he’s doing that. I’m proud of him.”
