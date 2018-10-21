Bad run defense dooms Dolphins in loss to Detroit
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ run defense is stuck in reverse, perhaps taking the season with it.
Poor tackling, botched assignments and a manhandling up front doomed the Dolphins on Sunday, when the Detroit Lions ran for 248 yards to win 32-21.
It was Detroit’s biggest total in 21 years, and the second bad game in a row for the Dolphins’ run defense. They allowed 164 yards rushing a week earlier but still somehow managed to beat the Chicago Bears in overtime.
“We have a lot of work to do,” defensive end Cameron Wake said. “I’m not panicking yet.”
Lions rookie Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards on 19 carries, including a 71-yard draw play where he was untouched until tackled. LeGarrette Blount added 50 yards on 10 carries, and both repeatedly broke tackles as the Lions averaged 7.1 per rush.
“Johnson, LeGarrette, they’re big backs,” Miami defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. “With those guys, you have to tackle in committee. One guy can’t bring them down. You need two, three guys. That’s on the defense. We just have to be better.”
With the loss, the Dolphins (4-3) fell out of first place in the AFC East. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan acknowledged they played on their heels.
“We fell back on our attack-type mentality,” he said.
That meant the front seven was dominated, with the line surge so tepid Miami had not one tackle for a loss.
The issue extended beyond running plays. Matt Stafford had plenty of time to throw and went 18 for 22 for 217 yards and two scores, with just one sack.
“We couldn’t stop them,” Miami coach Adam Gase said. “That’s just what it was. They were executing better than us, and we just didn’t do enough to affect the quarterback. It didn’t seem like he got out of rhythm.
“That was really the No. 1 thing we were talking about all week. That guy, if you give him time and he doesn’t feel the pressure up front and we’re not tight enough in coverage, you’re going to have problems.”
The Lions scored on seven of nine possessions. They punted once and ran out the clock once.
And they sustained drives while converting only twice on third down. The Lions gobbled up yards in such large chunks they earned 21 first downs on first- and second-down plays.
“I’m pretty sure there weren’t too many third-and-longs out there,” Wake said.
Miami’s performance was reminiscent of a loss last November at Carolina, when the Panthers racked up 294 yards rushing. The Dolphins won only two more games the rest of the season.
In this instance, solutions need to come quickly. The Dolphins play Thursday at the Houston Texans (4-3), who earned their fourth consecutive victory Sunday by winning at Jacksonville.
“Usually I say you’ve got about 24 hours to pat yourself on the back or lick your wounds,” Wake said. “Now you’ve got about 30 minutes.”
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
Panthers’ Reid calls Jenkins ‘sellout’ in protest movement
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Reid and Malcolm Jenkins turned the fight for racial and social justice into a skirmish on the field. Reid then put Jenkins on blast, calling the Eagles safety and co-founder of The Players Coalition "a sellout."
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin,” Reid said Sunday after the Panthers beat the Eagles 21-17. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. He sold us out.”
Jenkins took the high road when told in the Eagles’ locker room of the criticism.
“I’m not going to get up here and say anything negative about that man,” Jenkins said. “I respect him. I’m glad he has a job. I’m glad he’s back in the league. I’ll leave it like that.”
Reid, who was not supposed to be at midfield, and Jenkins jawed at each other shortly before kickoff.
Reid continued his tradition of taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while none of his Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
“It’s systematic oppression which is what I’m protesting and neocolonialism,” he said. “Man, it keeps happening.”
Reid has essentially accused of Jenkins of running The Players Coalition through a dependence on the NFL. The league is committing $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a three-segment plan that involves players.
Reid said Jenkins’ goal was to always have the NFL fund the coalition.
“That’s what he set out to do,” Reid said.
Reid insisted he didn’t set out to confront Jenkins. But that’s what happened before kickoff. Reid, playing his third game with the Panthers, had to be restrained by players and coaches and stared down Jenkins during player introductions. Reid continued to pop off toward the Eagles sideline after an early tackle, clearly fired up by his showdown with Jenkins.
“As long as we’re able to keep him under control, I don’t even want to use that word ‘control,’ but as long as we’re able to try and get him calm so we can get focused and back on playing the game, I really do appreciate the effort he put in playing the game,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.
Reid hit Carson Wentz well after a handoff and Zach Ertz gamely tried to defend his QB. Ertz charged at Reid, who put his head down and flipped the tight end with a WWE-style slam onto the turf. Both players received personal foul penalties.
“He ran up on me,” Reid said. “That’s a football play. Whenever there’s an exchange, the quarterback is a running back.”
Reid, signed by the Panthers when safety Da’Norris Searcy suffered a season-ending concussion, wore a T-shirt reading “I KNOW MY RIGHTS” in the locker room and refused to ease up on Jenkins or apologize for wiping out Ertz.
“I think it was James Baldwin that said, ‘To be black in America and to be relatively conscious is to be in a constant state of anger,'” Reid said. “I’m in a constant state of anger.”
He filed a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency because he knelt during the national anthem alongside Kaepernick and was out of work until Searcy was hurt. Kaepernick also has filed a grievance alleging he was not signed because of collusion by owners who wanted him out of the league because of his protests.
“Eric Reid!!! Enough said!!!” Kaepernick tweeted in response to Reid’s comments, adding the hashtag #ImWithReid.
Jenkins said he was glad Reid had returned to the league, and his play has proved it — Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass to seal the win, but the play was overturned on a video review.
“There’s no question about his talent and what he deserves,” Jenkins said. “I definitely think his stance was the reason he was on the street for as long as he was. I’ve maintained that the entire time he was out of the league and I still maintain that now.”
The Latest: Prescott appears to use smelling salts after hit
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
5:50 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to use smelling salts as he headed back into the game against the Washington Redskins after being checked in the medical tent for a shoulder-to-helmet hit at the end of a run.
— Howard Fendrich reporting from Landover, Md.
5:20 p.m.
Another milestone for Drew Brees, who has thrown his 500th career touchdown pass.
Brees connected with tight end Benjamin Watson for a 1-yard score to put New Orleans ahead of Baltimore 7-3 late in the second quarter.
That enabled the Saints star to join Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre as the only NFL quarterbacks to throw 500 TD passes.
Brees is the NFL career leader in passing yardage.
4:50 p.m.
Tampa Bay’s Chandler Catanzaro has hit the longest overtime field goal in NFL history, a 59-yarder to give the Buccaneers a 26-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The previous long was 57 yards by Oakland’s Sebastian Janikowski against the Jets on Oct. 19, 2008.
Catanzaro had a chance to win it in regulation but missed a 40-yard attempt.
Cleveland fell to 1-2-1 in its four overtime games. The Browns are the first team since the 2011 Arizona Cardinals to play an extra period four times in a season.
4:30 p.m.
After converting three fourth-down plays on the opening series, the New Orleans Saints misfired on their fourth attempt during the opening drive against the Baltimore Ravens.
New Orleans held the ball for more than 10 minutes but came away empty when backup quarterback Taysom Hill fumbled on fourth down from the Baltimore 4.
That ended the 20-play drive that covered 69 yards. Among those plays was a fake punt that produced the game’s initial first down.
Coming into the game, Baltimore’s opponents were 0 for 4 on fourth down.
— David Ginsburg reporting from Baltimore.
4:20 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns are headed to overtime for the fourth time in seven games.
The Browns trailed Tampa Bay 23-9 going into the fourth quarter before Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes to tie it at 23. Chandler Catanzaro had a chance to win it for the Buccaneers on the last play of the game, but was wide right from 40 yards.
The last time a team played four overtime games in a season was Arizona in 2011. The Cardinals won all four.
The Browns are 1-1-1 in overtime this season.
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thielen joins Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat. He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
3:55 p.m.
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in his team’s game against the Lions.
Miami earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson, who left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception.
Stills blindsided a security guard during the first half after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
___
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Jaguars implode in locker room after latest lopsided loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The doors opened briefly and closed a few seconds later, but the glimpse into Jacksonville's locker room told the story of the team's third consecutive loss.
The Latest: Bucs’ Catanzaro makes longest-ever OT field goal
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:50 p.m.
Tampa Bay's Chandler Catanzaro has hit the longest overtime field goal in NFL history, a 59-yarder to give the Buccaneers a 26-23 win over the Cleveland Browns.
4:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has become the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games.
He reached the mark with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thielen joins Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat. He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
3:55 p.m.
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left in his team’s game against the Lions.
Miami earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson, who left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury after his foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled on a 25-yard reception.
Stills blindsided a security guard during the first half after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
3:35 p.m.
The New England Patriots are providing some help for Tom Brady against the Bears with their special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson atoned for a fumble by taking a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, and Kyle Van Noy scooped up a block and returned it 29 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the second half.
It was Patterson’s sixth kick return TD since his debut with Minnesota in 2013, tops in the NFL in that span.
Dont’a Hightower had the block on Van Noy’s TD. It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown by New England since Tedy Bruschi accomplished the feat at Baltimore in 1996.
Brady also tossed two touchdown passes to help New England to a 31-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
— Jay Cohen reporting from Chicago.
3 p.m.
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has left the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.
The rookie had to be helped off the field after he got twisted around by Bilal Nichols as he was tackled on the first play of the second quarter. He lost a fumble on the play and had to be helped to the sideline. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.
In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots are already without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is inactive due to back and ankle injuries.
— Andrew Seligman reporting from Chicago.
2:45 p.m.
The Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles following his second fumble against Houston.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, and the Texans turned them into 10 points. They led 20-0 when former Cleveland quarterback Cody Kessler entered the game. Fans cheered Kessler’s entrance.
Bortles completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards in the first half. He also scrambled six times for 30 yards.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.
2:40 p.m.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury.
After a 2-yard run in the second quarter, Powell remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him. Powell got up and was able to walk to the sideline and then to the locker room. He had 20 yards on four carries in the game.
Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon are handling the carries out of the backfield the rest of the game.
Jets safety Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. It was uncertain how Middleton was injured. He was in on punt coverage and then took the field on defense, but took a knee to signal he was hurt and headed straight to the locker room with Jets medical staff.
Minnesota left guard Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
2:30 p.m.
A security guard at the Dolphins-Lions game at Hard Rock Stadium was taken to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after Miami receiver Kenny Stills blindsided her.
Stills’ momentum carried him into the guard after he caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. A dazed Stills checked on her and gave her the ball as a souvenir, and then went into the Dolphins medical tent for evaluation.
The Dolphins earlier lost receiver Albert Wilson with a right leg injury.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
2:20 p.m.
The Jaguars have been shut out in the first half for the third consecutive game, the first time that has happened in franchise history.
Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0. That follows two more scoreless first halves against Kansas City (24-0) and Dallas (20-0). So the Jaguars have been outscored 57-0 in the first half of their past three games.
1:50 p.m.
Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson has left his team’s game against Detroit with a right leg injury. His right foot appeared to buckle when he was tackled after a 25-yard reception, and he limped to the locker room.
The fifth-year receiver leads the Dolphins in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359) along with four touchdowns.
— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
1:20 p.m.
Bills running back LeSean McCoy is out after getting injured on Buffalo’s opening series at Indianapolis.
McCoy was injured on the Bills’ second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.
After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.
Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.
— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.
1:10 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid again took a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner before the game against Philadelphia.
None of Reid’s Carolina teammates joined him or stood near him at midfield. Reid is trying to call attention to social and racial injustice.
The 26-year-old Reid made his return to the NFL after signing with the Panthers on Sept. 27, four months after filing a grievance against the NFL alleging teams colluded against signing him during free agency after he knelt during the national anthem alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Reid had to be restrained by teammates as he jawed at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the coin flip.
Reid left The Players Coalition last year because Jenkins, the coalition founder, had excluded Kaepernick from meetings, and asked players if they would stop protesting the anthem if the NFL made a charitable donation to causes they support.
In Miami, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, as they have done in the past, and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist
— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia and Steven Wine reporting from Miami.
1:05 p.m.
Houston Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup at Jacksonville.
Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month.
The 26-year-old Hal is in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
1 p.m.
The NFL’s Week 7 slate continues after the Los Angeles Chargers held off The Tennessee Titans in London 20-19.
The biggest matchup of the seven early afternoon games involves Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (4-2) traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-2) and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Johnson’s 158 yards rushing help Lions beat Dolphins 32-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards and the Detroit Lions netted 248 on the ground, their highest total in 21 years, to beat the Miami Dolphins 32-21 Sunday.
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
Catanzaro’s 59-yard FG in OT lifts Bucs over Browns 26-23
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever in overtime, with 1:50 remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Redeeming himself after missing an extra point, as well as a 40-yard field goal on the final play of
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever in overtime, with 1:50 remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Redeeming himself after missing an extra point, as well as a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, Catanzaro’s kick barely made it over the crossbar to end Tampa Bay’s three-game skid and hand the Browns (2-4-1) a NFL record-tying 24th consecutive road loss.
Cleveland, which has played four overtime games this season — most for a team since Arizona won all four it played in 2011, and tied for second most in NFL history — doesn’t have a road victory since winning in overtime at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015.
The Detroit Lions also dropped 24 in a row away from home from 2001-03.
Jameis Winston and DeSean Jackson scored on 14-yard runs for Tampa Bay (3-3). Rookie Ronald Jones II added his first pro TD on a 2-yard run that put Tampa Bay up 23-9 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Browns, who had 126 yards of offense through three quarters, used Nick Chubb’s 1-yard TD run to cut into their deficit and pulled even on Baker Mayfield’s 16-yard pass to Jarvis Landry with 2:28 remaining in regulation.
A week after completing just 48 percent of his passes and being sacked five times during a 24-point loss to the Chargers that Mayfield called the worst of his career, the No. 1 overall draft pick was 23 of 34 for 215 yards and two TDs.
The Browns’ defense forced four turnovers, including an interception in overtime, but Mayfield struggled to move the ball with consistency until the fourth quarter. But with Chubb playing a bigger role after Cleveland traded leading rusher Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville on Friday, Cleveland rallied.
Winston completed 32 of 52 passes for 365 yards and no touchdowns. He was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner also led the Bucs in rushing with 55 yards on 10 attempts.
The Browns fell to 1-2-1 in overtime games this season. The four OT games are one shy of the record five Green Bay played in 1983.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, stopped a three-game losing streak that cost former defensive coordinator Mike Smith his job last week. The Bucs entered Sunday allowing a league-worst 34.6 points per game, ranked 31st in total defense, and dead last against the pass. Linebackers coach Mark Duffner, in his 22nd season as a NFL assistant, was promoted to replace Smith, who was in his third season with the Bucs.
INJURIES
Browns: With CB E.J. Gaines sidelined by a concussion, T.J. Carrie started. The defense also was without LB Joe Schobert, who could be out several weeks with a hamstring injury. Cleveland did not report any injuries during the game.
Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy (calf) and DE Vinny Curry (ankle) were inactive, leaving rookie DT Vita Vea and DE Carl Nassib to make their first starts for Tampa Bay. LBs Kwon Alexander was lost to a knee injury late in the second quarter. Backup LB Jack Cichy left in the third quarter and did not return.
UP NEXT
Browns: at Pittsburgh next Sunday
Buccaneers: at Cincinnati next Sunday
Panthers rally with 21 fourth-quarter points to beat Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Brady throws 3 TDs, Patriots hang on to beat Bears 38-31
CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the New England Patriots hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 Sunday when Kevin White got stopped at the 1 on a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky.
Vikings-Jets Stats
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|10
|17—37
|New York
|7
|0
|3
|7—17
|First Quarter
Min_Thielen 34 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:22.
NYJ_Herndon 12 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 1:01.
|Second Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 26, 10:13.
|Third Quarter
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|10
|17—37
|New York
|7
|0
|3
|7—17
|First Quarter
Min_Thielen 34 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:22.
NYJ_Herndon 12 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 1:01.
|Second Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 26, 10:13.
|Third Quarter
Min_Murray 11 run (Bailey kick), 8:15.
Min_FG Bailey 22, 5:49.
NYJ_FG Myers 55, 2:39.
|Fourth Quarter
Min_Murray 38 run (Bailey kick), 13:38.
NYJ_Darnold 1 run (Myers kick), 10:27.
Min_A.Robinson 34 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:16.
Min_FG Bailey 43, 3:22.
A_77,982.
|Min
|NYJ
|First downs
|15
|16
|Total Net Yards
|316
|263
|Rushes-yards
|24-88
|24-71
|Passing
|228
|192
|Punt Returns
|6-57
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|6-193
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-78
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-0
|17-42-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-13
|3-14
|Punts
|8-47.8
|8-47.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|5-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|8-71
|Time of Possession
|32:11
|27:49
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Murray 15-69, Thomas 1-23, Boone 4-4, Cousins 2-(minus 1), Diggs 2-(minus 7). New York, Crowell 11-29, Powell 5-20, Darnold 6-18, Cannon 2-4.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-40-0-241. New York, Darnold 17-42-3-206.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 9-110, Diggs 8-33, Treadwell 3-11, Murray 2-14, A.Robinson 1-34, Zylstra 1-23, Rudolph 1-16. New York, Cannon 4-69, Herndon 4-42, R.Anderson 3-44, A.Roberts 2-21, Crowell 1-21, Burnett 1-9, Powell 1-5, Tomlinson 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 42.
The Latest: Saints come up empty after 20-play drive
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:30 p.m.
After converting three fourth-down plays on the opening series, the New Orleans Saints misfired on their fourth attempt during the opening drive against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cousins, Murray lift Vikings past Darnold, Jets 37-17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away in the second half to beat the New York Jets 37-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth player in NFL history
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away in the second half to beat the New York Jets 37-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Murray, coming off career-high 155 yards rushing against Arizona, finished with 69 yards on 15 carries to help lift the Vikings (4-2-1) to their first win against the Jets on the road after losing the first five meetings away from home.
In his first game against the Jets (3-4) since spurning their massive offer in free agency, Cousins was far from spectacular but made some big plays late. With the game still hanging in the balance and the Vikings facing fourth-and-8 from the 34, Cousins connected with Aldrick Robinson for a TD to seal it.
Cousins, 25 of 40 for 241 yards, opted to turn down New York’s three-year, $90 million deal in the offseason and instead chose to go to Minnesota, which actually signed him to a deal worth $6 million less. The Jets then turned their attention to the draft, where they selected Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.
In their first meeting, Cousins came out on top — while Darnold struggled on a cold, windy day.
The rookie was 17 of 42 for 206 yards with a TD pass to Chris Herndon and a TD run, but was intercepted three times as New York’s two-game winning streak ended.
The Vikings took a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter when Murray followed a 23-yard run with a 38-yard touchdown scamper, his second score of the game.
New York wasn’t done, though.
Darnold’s 17-yard throw to Herndon was initially called a touchdown, but it was ruled after a video review that the tight end’s heel went out of bounds at the 1. Darnold went in on a quarterback sneak on the next play for the first rushing score of his career, making it 27-17.
After the Vikings went three-and-out, Darnold went deep to Robby Anderson, whose legs got tangled with Xavier Rhodes and both needed to be checked by trainers. Anderson was OK, but Rhodes was helped off the field without putting weight on his left leg.
Holton Hill came on in place of Rhodes and immediately picked off Darnold’s pass intended for Andre Roberts. Seven plays later, Cousins put the game away with his TD toss to Robinson.
Minnesota took a 17-7 lead halfway through the third quarter on Murray’s 11-yard touchdown run on a drive that was prolonged by the game’s first converted third-down opportunity by either team, a 13-yard catch by Thielen. The Vikings had been 0 for 8 on third down before that conversion.
On the Jets’ next play from scrimmage, Darnold threw a long pass down the left sideline that was intended for Anderson but tipped by Rhodes and right into the hands of Harrison Smith, who returned it 52 yards to the New York 9.
The Jets kept Cousins & Co. out of the end zone, with the Vikings settling for a 22-yarder from Dan Bailey to go up 20-7 with 5:49 left in the third quarter.
Jason Myers, who set the franchise record with seven field goals last Sunday, kicked a 55-yarder to cut the Jets’ deficit to 10 with 2:39 remaining in the third. New York converted its first third down of the game after missing on its first seven opportunities on Darnold’s 6-yard run on third-and-5, but the drive was short-circuited by drops by Isaiah Crowell and Eric Tomlinson.
THIELEN FEELIN’ IT
Thielen reached his milestone with a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter. He joined Detroit’s Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver’s Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas’ Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Houston’s Charley Hennigan (seven, 1961) to accomplish the feat.
He and Hennigan are the only players to do so in his team’s first seven games to open the season.
INJURIES
Vikings: LG Tom Compton left in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return. He was replaced by Danny Isidora. … LB Anthony Barr left in the fourth with a hamstring injury.
Jets: RB Bilal Powell was ruled out after injuring his neck during a 2-yard run in the second quarter. … S Doug Middleton, starting in place of the injured Marcus Maye, also left in the second with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.
ANTHEM
There were no displays of protest during the singing of the national anthem.
UP NEXT
Vikings: home vs. New Orleans next Sunday.
Jets: at Chicago next Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Browns head to OT for fourth time this season
The Latest on the NFL's Week 7 (all times EDT):
4:20 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns are headed to overtime for the fourth time in seven games.
Patriots-Bears Stats
|New England
|7
|14
|10
|7—38
|Chicago
|10
|7
|7
|7—31
|First Quarter
NE_Edelman 9 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 11:00.
Chi_FG Parkey 46, 3:50.
Chi_Trubisky 8 run (Parkey kick), :59.
|Second Quarter
Chi_Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 11:05.
Texans stifle Jaguars for fourth straight win
Texans stifle Jaguars for fourth straight win
Jadeveon Clowney posted a pair of sacks while Tyrann Mathieu recorded a late interception as the visiting Houston Texans extended their winning streak to four games with a dominating defensive performance in a 20-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Report: Cowboys interested in Raiders WR Cooper
Report: Cowboys interested in Raiders WR Cooper
The Dallas Cowboys have done extensive work on Oakland Raiders wideout Amari Cooper as they consider trading for him before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to an ESPN report on Sunday.
Jaguars bench QB Bortles for Kessler
Jaguars bench QB Bortles for Kessler
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Panthers rally from 17 down to stun Eagles
Panthers rally from 17 down to stun Eagles
Cam Newton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining as the Carolina Panthers completed the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat the host Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday afternoon.
Bills RB McCoy (head) out after two plays vs. Colts
Bills RB McCoy (head) out after two plays vs. Colts
Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a head injury on the Bills' second offensive play.
McCoy, the Bills' top offensive weapon, left the field without assistance but was ruled out shortly after.
Report: Broncos listening to offers for WR Thomas
Report: Broncos listening to offers for WR Thomas
The Denver Broncos have been listening to trade offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
