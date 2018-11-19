Bad penalties, bad decisions, bad coaching. And bad losses.
Bad penalties, bad decisions, bad coaching.
And bad losses.
They occurred all over the NFL on Sunday. The Jaguars , Cardinals, Chargers and Falcons all will be shaking their heads the way their fans are about how they blew games.
At least the Panthers went down gambling to win, missing a 2-point conversion — the pass play would have worked but Cam Newton missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone. The others either made suspect choices or played not to lose.
And, naturally, they lost.
“This is as tough as it gets,” Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell said after his bunch blew a 16-0 lead to Pittsburgh and lost on a last-second touchdown by Ben Roethliberger. “There are going to be some games you definitely lose and you’ll definitely win. But when it comes down to that last play, and you’re on the losing side of it, those hurt, especially in a situation where we’re a desperate team in need of a win.”
And a team that got too many field goals, yet got comfortable with that 16-point edge. Jacksonville stopped being as aggressive as it had been earlier in dominating the Steelers, and pretty much dropped from postseason contention at 3-7.
“If people are in here and they’re content — not saying anybody is — but if people are content with losing and things not going right,” star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said, “then that’s not the type of guys you want on the team and that’s not the type of environment you want to have.”
The environment might be worse in Arizona, where first-year coach Steve Wilks saw his club make several critical errors down the stretch. That led to a 23-21 loss to Oakland, of all teams — the Raiders were the only team with just one victory heading into the weekend — that never should have been a defeat.
A dropped pass by running back David Johnson hurt. An unnecessary roughness penalty against Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham cost 15 yards and stopped the game clock. On the next play, Johnson ran 57 yards for what was sure to be the clinching score, only to have the play called back on a holding call against tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.
Two plays later, the Cardinals punted. The Raiders drove 63 yards against a modified prevent defense and won as the clock expired on Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal.
“It was just a dumb play by me,” Gresham, a nine-year veteran, said after the game. “I turned around and saw my guy on the ground. We’re not coached to that. We’re not taught that. They didn’t bring me in here to do that, and it was stupid. I cost us the game.”
Not entirely, but he helped.
The Chargers had plenty of culprits, too. Their six-game winning string ended when a conservative defense couldn’t prevent Denver from going 86 yards in 1:51 for Brandon McManus’ winning 34-yard field goal as time expired.
Los Angeles made mistakes throughout, hardly looking like a wild-card front-runner. Philip Rivers threw two interceptions and on a third-down play on LA’s final drive, he seemed to panic and threw the ball at a receiver’s feet. That led to a punt, but also gave Denver more time for its final drive than it should have gotten.
The Chargers committed 14 penalties, including 10 in the first half. Mike Badgley, who made three field goals, also missed an extra point. Denver won 23-22.
“The crucial mistakes that we’ve been able to stay away from, we didn’t today,” Rivers said.
Championship candidates avoid those, especially against a weaker opponent.
Atlanta has had plenty of reasons to struggle, particularly a slew of early-season injuries that have worn on a good roster. But the Falcons had won three straight before a poor performance in Cleveland, and they exacerbated their issues with a difficult-to-watch showing late in a 22-19 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Four of the team’s six losses have come either on the opponent’s final possession or with the Falcons denied on their final opportunity. Simply put, the Falcons have folded under pressure.
“It’s aggravating at the end of the day,” said cornerback Robert Alford. “… We did do some good things today. We can’t just hold our heads down. But at the end of the day we’ve got to learn to finish games.”
This time, the Cowboys had little difficulty moving 51 yards to Brett Maher’s winning 42-yard kick.
If your team is going to lose late, at least do it the way Carolina did — going for it, not backing off or making egregious errors.
“When you make some errors we made today in critical moments, you open yourselves up to get beat, and that’s what happened today,” Rivers said. “We had every opportunity to close it out, and we just didn’t get it done.”
ICYMI in NFL Week 11: Alex Smith leg break like Theismann’s
Theismann knew it right away.
The former Washington Redskins QB — whose career ended after he was hurt on a sack by Lawrence Taylor on Nov. 18, 1985 — was at FedEx Field on Sunday and turned away so he wouldn’t have to see the unnatural way in which current Redskins QB Smith’s tibia and fibula twisted as they were fractured under the weight of Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson.
“It was horrible,” Theismann said in a telephone interview. “My heart went out to him. I feel so bad for him.”
Washington center Chase Rouiller had an even more up-close-and-personal view when Smith was sacked and offered a little insight into what life as an NFL player is like.
They all know, naturally, that at any moment, it could be them down on the turf, covering their face with their hands before being driven away on a cart.
“You say your prayers while it’s happening,” Rouiller said, “and you’ve got to get ready for the next play.”
Said Redskins coach Jay Gruden: “These things happen in pro football, unfortunately. Just hate to see them happen with a guy like Alex.”
Smith was not, of course, the only player hurt in this game, which ended with AFC South-leading Houston holding on for a 23-21 victory, their seventh win in a row after an 0-3 start.
Nor, unsurprisingly, was he the only starting quarterback hurt during a sack on this day: Marcus Mariota left the Tennessee Titans’ 38-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an injured right elbow.
The league likes to tout all of the offensive records broken in this offense-rules age. The broken bones? Less so.
“We know we play a violent sport,” said Colt McCoy, who replaced Smith and will make his first start since 2014 when Washington plays at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. “You just never want to see that happen.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s 11th Sunday:
FLOP EAGLES FLOP
Carson Wentz threw three picks and zero TDs as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense struggled yet again. The injuries kept mounting as their defense did nothing to slow Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. If Philadelphia’s 48-7 loss at New Orleans didn’t mark the end of the meaningful portion of the Eagles’ season, it sure looked like it did. It was the most lopsided defeat ever for a reigning Super Bowl champion. The Eagles are 4-6, the Saints are 9-1, and the proceedings felt as if they were a passing of the torch in the NFC. “Definitely a frustrating one,” Wentz said. “We just didn’t show up, really.”
ACTION JACKSON
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took one last snap, kneeled to run out the clock on Baltimore’s 24-21 victory over Cincinnati in his first professional start, then casually flipped the football to the referee. Jackson started heading to the locker room, pumped his fist — and then realized he wanted that ball to commemorate the day, so sprinted to run down the official and grabbed his memento. Jackson ran everywhere he wanted to on this afternoon, gaining 117 yards on 27 carries.
AS LUCK WOULD HAVE IT
For so long, either a leaky offensive line or some sort of injury that might be traced to that o-line limited the effectiveness of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Well, just look at the guy — and the guys who are paid to protect him — now. Luck has not been sacked even once in the Colts’ past five games, four of them wins, including Sunday against the Titans. Suddenly, the Colts are 5-5 and a contender for an AFC wild-card berth. Probably not a coincidence: Indy has been using high draft picks on linemen lately, including taking guard Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 overall selection this year.
Vikings’ rushing attack shut down by Bears
The Minnesota Vikings got pushed around by the Chicago Bears in prime time.
Minnesota managed just 22 yards on the ground while Jordan Howard powered an effective rushing attack for Chicago, sending the Vikings to a costly 25-20 loss on Sunday. The disparity on the ground led to a noticeable difference in time of possession, and Minnesota’s defense looked tired at times, especially in the first half.
The Vikings (5-4-1) went 13-3 last season and made it to the NFC Championship before losing to Philadelphia. But they are going to need some help to take the NFC North again after Chicago (7-3) earned its fourth straight victory in the first meeting between the longtime rivals.
Cook finished with 12 yards on nine carries, and Murray contributed 5 yards on four rushing attempts. It was the continuation of a season-long problem for the Vikings, who began the weekend ranked 28th in the NFL with an average of 91.7 yards rushing per game.
It seemed as if Cook and Murray had to make a cut in the backfield every time they touched the ball. Left tackle Riley Reiff was beaten repeatedly by Khalil Mack, and center Pat Elflein struggled against Akiem Hicks in the middle.
While Minnesota’s lack of a rushing attack was nothing new, the Vikings had been able to stop their opponent from running the ball. But Chicago gained 148 yards on the ground for its highest total since it rushed for 179 in a victory over the New York Jets on Oct. 28, and the most allowed by Minnesota this season.
Howard finished with 63 yards on 18 carries, and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky helped neutralize the Vikings’ pass rush with 43 yards on the ground. Tarik Cohen almost equaled Minnesota’s total for the game when he gained 21 on one third-quarter carry.
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
Mack and Jackson led a dominant effort by the defense. And Chicago (7-3) took a big step toward its first division championship since 2010.
The Bears have won a season-high four in a row. And the past two have come against the NFC North after they dropped 10 straight to division opponents.
Chicago simply suffocated the Vikings (5-4-1), dominating in total yards (308-268) and time of possession (34:29-25:31) even though quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had his difficulties.
The Bears were leading by eight midway through the fourth quarter when Jackson picked off a pass from Kirk Cousins that was intended for Laquon Treadwell. His 27-yard TD return and a 2-point conversion pass from Trubisky to Adam Shaheen made it 22-6.
Cousins then threw a 13-yard TD to Aldrick Robsinon and a 2-point conversion to Adam Thielen, making it 22-14. But Cody Parkey kicked to 48-yard field goal with 2:48 left. And the Bears hung on from there.
Trubisky was 20 of 31 for 165 yards and a touchdown. But he was intercepted two times by Anthony Harris.
Parkey shook off a performance unlike any other by making all three of his field goal attempts. It was a big improvement over the previous week, when he hit uprights four times while missing two field goals and two extra points against Detroit.
Cousins was 30 of 46 for 262 yards. He threw two touchdowns in the final 4:51 and got intercepted two times.
Stefon Diggs had 13 catches for 126 yards and a TD. But the Vikings came up short after winning four of five.
Parkey nailed a 33-yard field goal down the middle on Chicago’s first possession, drawing a loud and maybe sarcastic roar from the crowd. It was a promising start for a kicker lampooned by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” Chicago TV stations even sent helicopters to shoot footage when he practiced at Soldier Field on Wednesday night.
Mack gave the crowd more to cheer near the end of the first quarter when he jarred the ball from Dalvin Cook and recovered at the Chicago 15, stopping a scoring threat.
The Bears added to their lead midway through the second when a sliding Anthony Miller hauled in an 18-yard touchdown from Trubisky. That capped the league’s longest touchdown drive this season in terms of plays (13) and time (7:13).Trubisky then hit Bellamy in the end zone to make it 11-0, after Chicago opted to go for two rather than have Parky attempt an extra point.
Parkey nailed a 41-yarder with room to spare in the closing minute of the half to make it a 14-point game. The Vikings then drove to the Chicago 32. But with Leonard Floyd bearing down on him, Cousins unleashed a wobbly heave that Adrian Amos picked off with on one else near him.
INJURIES
Bears: LB Aaron Lynch left with a concussion in the first half. … TE Adam Shaheen was being evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Host Green Bay on Nov. 25.
Bears: Visit Detroit on Thursday.
Vikings-Bears Stats
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|3
|17—20
|Chicago
|3
|11
|0
|11—25
|First Quarter
Chi_FG Parkey 33, 5:58.
|Second Quarter
Chi_Miller 18 pass from Trubisky (Bellamy pass from Trubisky), 6:00.
Chi_FG Parkey 41, :50.
|Third Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 36,
Min_FG Bailey 36, :07.
|Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 36, 11:46.
Chi_Jackson 27 interception return (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 8:30.
Min_Ald.Robinson 13 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 4:51.
Chi_FG Parkey 48, 2:48.
Min_Diggs 5 pass from Cousins (pass failed), :48.
A_61,651.
|Min
|Chi
|First downs
|19
|24
|Total Net Yards
|268
|308
|Rushes-yards
|14-22
|39-148
|Passing
|246
|160
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|2-42
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-33
|2-53
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-46-2
|20-31-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-5
|Punts
|4-44.5
|2-35.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-50
|5-46
|Time of Possession
|25:31
|34:29
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-12, Cousins 1-5, Murray 4-5. Chicago, Howard 18-63, Trubisky 10-43, Cohen 7-27, Gabriel 2-17, Miller 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 30-46-2-262. Chicago, Trubisky 20-31-2-165.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 13-126, Thielen 7-66, Cook 3-(minus 2), Ald.Robinson 2-24, Rudolph 2-13, Beebe 1-18, Abdullah 1-10, Treadwell 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 7-52, All.Robinson 3-39, Cohen 3-23, Miller 2-25, Bellamy 2-11, T.Burton 1-9, Braunecker 1-4, Howard 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Eagles embarrassed by blowout loss to Saints
Another dismal first-quarter doomed Philadelphia in a 48-7 loss to the streaking New Orleans Saints on Sunday — the most-lopsided loss ever by a defending Super Bowl champion.
The Eagles (4-6) face a tough road just to make the playoffs. Although they trail NFC East-leading Washington by only two games, their latest showing was a particularly deflating one.
None of their first five losses was by more than seven points. This one approached the franchise-record 62-10 loss to the New York Giants in 1972.
“When you get kicked in the face like we did, it’s going to make you go back and look at yourself,” offensive tackle Lane Johnson said. “I hope it hurts everybody because I don’t want to be a part of this again.”
Carson Wentz, who had labeled it a must win, was 1 for 5 for 10 yards with an interception by the start of the second quarter. Philadelphia, which entered with an NFL-low 21 points in the first quarter, did not pick up a first down on its opening two series.
Wentz threw his first interception on the second play of the next possession — a deep ball into double coverage that cornerback Marshon Lattimore grabbed.
The Eagles trailed 17-0 after each team had the ball three times.
“I pride myself in coming out swinging early,” Wentz said. “We need to be locked in, but just haven’t made enough plays. It’s frustrating.”
Almost nothing went right for the Eagles, who had 196 yards of offense and were even worse defensively. The Saints scored on touchdown drives of 86, 84 and 84 yards to end the first half, reached the end zone on their first three possessions of the second half and finished with 546 yards.
New Orleans’ last touchdown came on 37-yard, fourth-down pass from Drew Brees to running back Alvin Kamara in the fourth quarter. A shot-play at that point seemed unnecessary, but several Eagles said they did not take offense at the continued aggressiveness.
“I’m not going to pick and choose plays,” defensive end Chris Long said. “We were disrespectful to ourselves to put that effort forward. I haven’t gotten my (butt) kicked like that in a long time.”
The Eagles had one brief ray of hope, cutting their deficit to 17-7 on rookie Josh Adams’ 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and forcing a three-and-out on the Saints’ next series. But New Orleans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins burst up the middle and sacked Wentz on third down from the Saints’ 46, forcing a punt.
Philadelphia did not cross midfield again until its final drive.
“We were trying to be aggressive and take a shot down the field,” Wentz said. “They played a good coverage and I just didn’t get it out there.”
Making matters worse, Philadelphia’s injury-riddled secondary lost two more players. The Eagles already were playing without starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL last week, and Jalen Mills, who was scratched Sunday with a foot injury.
Against the Saints, they lost safety Avonte Maddox to a knee injury in the first quarter. Cornerback Rasul Douglas then left with a knee injury in the third quarter.
“Every time you turn around, somebody’s on the ground,” Long said.
With successive divisional games against the Giants, Redskins and Cowboys coming up, the Eagles expressed hope they’d have time to turn around the season.
“The product we’re putting out there is not up to our standards,” said Wentz, who threw three interceptions and did not have a completion of more than 19 yards. “I’m not playing to my standards, but we know the talent we have and the chemistry we have.”
They exhibited none of those attributes Sunday.
“We can’t dwell on it for seven days and let it impact next Sunday’s performance,” tight end Zach Ertz said. “The only thing we can do right now is get on to the Giants and not let this single game lead to a spiral.”
Rivers’ mistake leads Bolts’ regrets in streak-stopping loss
The Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback couldn’t stop his final throw with 1:58 to play. He only managed to guide it into the ground for a clock-stopping incompletion on third down.
Rivers left the field enormously frustrated. The Chargers (7-3) were about to feel a whole lot worse.
“I’ve got to pull the ball back and take a sack or find a way to complete it,” Rivers said. “(But) we shouldn’t have been in that situation. It should have been about 33-7 at that point.”
Rivers’ incompletion meant Denver got 111 seconds to make its final drive, instead of only 70 seconds or so if Rivers had simply knelt down while the Broncos were out of timeouts.
The Broncos made every last second count, hitting a field goal as time expired for a 23-22 victory that ended the Chargers’ six-game winning streak in crushing fashion.
“That’s one where, you know, (Rivers) probably should have just ate it,” coach Anthony Lynn said.
Instead, the Chargers got a cold slap of reality when their impressive roll through the middle of the season ended in gut-wrenching fashion. The Bolts had multiple opportunities to put away the Broncos while outgaining them 479-325 and keeping the ball for nearly 38 minutes, but LA was undone by turnovers, penalties, mental errors, a replay review, a fake punt and just about any other mistake you can conjure under the California sun.
“When you make some errors we made today in critical moments, you open yourselves up to get beat, and that’s what happened today,” Rivers said. “We had every opportunity to close it out, and we just didn’t get it done.”
After spending the previous five weeks on the road, the Chargers lost at home for only the second time in nine games since Oct. 1, 2017. Lynn saw plenty of blame to be distributed throughout his roster after his team’s first loss anywhere since Sept. 23.
A fairly disciplined team committed a whopping 14 penalties for 120 yards. They ranged from the bizarre — Keenan Allen getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after his TD reception for trying on a championship belt held by a fan in the end zone stands — to the tired monotony of ordinary discipline lapses, including seven penalties in the first quarter alone.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Lynn said after the Chargers racked up the most penalties of his 26-game tenure. “Those are things that we’ve stayed away from: penalties and turnovers. They showed up today, and for whatever reason, I don’t know. We’ll figure it out, though.”
For the second straight week, the Chargers’ special-teamers were fooled by a fake punt — and Denver scored its first touchdown on the next snap in the second quarter. Mike Badgley also missed the Chargers’ NFL-worst seventh extra point.
Rivers passed for 401 yards with two touchdowns, but the veteran also had multiple interceptions for the first time since a loss at Kansas City last December.
The Chargers were up 19-7 and driving in Broncos territory late in the third quarter when Miller jumped a screen and returned his interception 42 yards , setting up a Denver TD just three plays later.
After the teams traded the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Chargers thought they had forced a game-deciding turnover twice — only to see a fumble turned into an incomplete pass by video review, followed by an interception that was wiped out by a defensive holding penalty with 4:40 to play.
Even after all of that, Los Angeles still needed just one score, one big play — even three yards and a cloud of dust.
On their final drive, the Bolts had a second-and-3 play near midfield with 2:39 to play, needing only a first down to wrap it up. But after Denver’s final timeout, running back Melvin Gordon simply went the wrong way on a running play, and Rivers was forced to take a sack before the two-minute warning.
“Ain’t no excuses for it,” Gordon said. “It’s the down to go get it to win the game. You just can’t make that mistake, and I did today. … It’s just puzzling and just frustrating. We know we could have won this game. We should have won this game, and everybody in this locker room knows that. We fell short.”
Late penalties, mistakes doom Cardinals in loss to Raiders
The Cardinals took possession with Oakland having only one timeout. But two critical penalties cost them dearly, and gave the Raiders just enough time to mount a drive for the winning field goal in a 23-21 win.
An unnecessary roughness penalty against Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham on second down not only cost Arizona 15 yards, it stopped the game clock. On the very next play, running back David Johnson ran 57 yards for what was sure to be the clinching score, only to have the play called back on a holding call against tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.
Two plays later, the Cardinals punted. The Raiders and Carr, given the gift of one more opportunity with 1:53 to play, drove 63 yards and won as the clock expired on Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal.
Gresham vehemently protested the call against him, to no avail.
“It was just a dumb play by me,” Gresham, a nine-year veteran, said after the game. “I turned around and saw my guy on the ground. We’re not coached to that. We’re not taught that. They didn’t bring me in here to do that, and it was stupid. I cost us the game.”
Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said Gresham told him a Raiders player was “doing something at the bottom of the pile.”
“Regardless of the situation, we can’t be enticed like that,” Wilks said.
Wilks also labeled unacceptable the long completion from Carr to rookie Marcell Ateman with cornerback Bene Benwikere in coverage 32 yards down the sideline to set up Carlson’s winner.
The Cardinals led 14-7 in the first half, but trailed 20-14 on the second of two Carlson field goals in the third quarter. Arizona’s defense couldn’t get off the field, as the Raiders chewed up 7 minutes, 39 seconds of clock time leading up to Carlson’s 21-yard kick.
The Cardinals took advantage of the Raiders’ decision not to go for a first down on a fourth-and-1 at the Arizona 38 with 7:48. Johnson, who later had a key drop, set up the go-ahead touchdown with a 53-yard run.
In a game the two-win Cardinals had to figure was winnable against the previously one-win Raiders, Arizona had victory in its grasp despite two turnovers. But the Cardinals self-destructed in the final minutes.
Afterward, there were questions about who was most at fault for such a difficult loss. Wilks, hired in January and 2-8 in a tumultuous first season in Arizona, was asked how comfortable he is with his job status.
“I’m just worried about trying to win a football game,” he said. “I have so many other things to worry about right now, I’m not concerned with that right now.”
NFL Today, Week 11
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 19.
Monday, Nov. 19.
Kansas City (9-1) at Los Angeles Rams (9-1), 8:15 p.m. This matchup was moved from Mexico City to the LA Coliseum six days before the game because of the poor quality of the field at Azteca Stadium. … This is the first meeting in NFL history this late in a season between two teams averaging 33 points per game. … It’s the fifth meeting since 1970 between two teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. … The Chiefs have scored 353 points, tops in the NFL. The Rams have 335, second in the league. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams QB Jared Goff is second (3,134). … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has a sack in six straight games. … Rams RB Todd Gurley leads the NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored a touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending his own franchise record.
STARS
Passing
— Drew Brees, Saints, was 22 for 30 for 363 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Philadelphia. Brees has 23 games with at least four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, including two this season, surpassing New England’s Tom Brady for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.
— Andrew Luck, Colts, was 23 for 29 for 297 yards and three touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 38-10 win over Tennessee. Luck joined Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers to become the third player with at least TD passes in his first 80 games.
— Eli Manning, Giants, was 17 for 18 for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants’ 38-35 win over Tampa Bay. Manning’s 94.4 percent completion rate ties Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (94.4 percent on Nov. 13, 1977) and Craig Morton (94.4 percent on Sept. 27, 1981) for the third highest in a game in NFL history (minimum 15 attempts). Only Alex Smith (94.7 percent on Oct. 29, 2012) and Ryan Tannehill (94.7 percent on Oct. 25, 2015) have had a higher completion rate in a game (minimum 15 attempts).
— Cam Newton, Panthers, was 25 for 37 for 357 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Carolina’s 20-19 loss to Detroit.
___
Rushing
— Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards, Ravens. Jackson, a rookie making his first career start at quarterback, had 27 carries for 117 yards; Edwards had 115 yards and a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in Baltimore’s 24-21 win over Cincinnati.
— Saquon Barkley, Giants, had 27 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the New York Giants’ 38-35 win over Tampa Bay.
— David Johnson, Cardinals, had 25 carries for 137 yards in Arizona’s 23-21 loss to Oakland.
— Mark Ingram, Saints, had 16 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Philadelphia.
— Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had 23carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in Dallas’ 22-19 win over Atlanta.
— Peyton Barber, Buccaneers, had 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 38-35 loss to the New York Giants.
___
Receiving
— T.Y. Hilton, Colts, had nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 38-10 win over Tennessee.
— Tre’Quan Smith, Saints, had 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Philadelphia.
— D.J. Moore, Panthers, had seven catches 157 yards and a touchdown in Carolina’s 20-19 loss to Detroit.
— Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 38-35 loss to the New York Giants.
— Julio Jones, Falcons, had six catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 22-19 loss to Dallas.
— Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, Brown had five catches for 117 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown, and Smith-Schuster had eight catches for 104 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Jacksonville.
— Kenny Golladay, Lions, had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s 20-19 win over Carolina.
___
Special Teams
— Brett Maher, Cowboys, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 42-yarder as time expired in Dallas’ 22-19 win over Atlanta.
— Daniel Carlson, Raiders, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 35-yarder as time expired in Oakland’s 23-21 win over Arizona.
— Matt Bryant, Falcons, was 4 for 4 on field goals and added an extra point in Atlanta’s 22-19 loss to Dallas. He is 13 of 13 for the season, including four kicks of at least 50 yards.
___
Defense
— Justin Reid, Texans, returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown in Houston’s 23-21 win over Washington. The interception return for a touchdown is tied for the second longest by a rookie in NFL history, trailing Pete Barnum’s 103-yard return for the Columbus Tigers in the team’s victory over the Canton Bulldogs on Sept. 26, 1926.
— Alec Ogletree, Giants, returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in the New York Giants’ 38-35 win over Tampa Bay.
— Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars, had two interceptions in Jacksonville’s 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
— T.J. Watt and Javon Hargrave, Steelers. Watt had sacks and two forced fumbles and Hargrave added two sacks in Pittsburgh’s 20-16 win over Jacksonville.
— Chris Banjo, Saints, had two interceptions in New Orleans’ 48-7 win over Jacksonville.
___
MILESTONES
The Texans (7-3), who held off Washington for a 23-21 victory, became the first team since the 1925 New York Giants to win seven in a row after starting 0-3. … Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson had 27 carries for 117 rushing yards in his first career start. The 27 carries were the most by a quarterback since 1970 and 117 yards were the second most by a rookie quarterback since 1970. The most? That’s his teammate, Robert Griffin III. RG3 had 138 yards in 2012. … Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri earned the 210th regular-season win of his career to break George Blanda’s record in Indy’s 38-10 win over Tennessee.
STREAKS & STATS
The Saints crushed the Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 for their ninth straight win. It’s the worst loss for a defending Super Bowl champion. … The Colts’ Andrew Luck has tied Dan Marino for the third-longest streak of games with at least three passing touchdowns in NFL history (7). Only New England’s Tom Brady (10 in 2007) and Peyton Manning (eight in 2004) have longer such streaks. … Washington’s Adrian Peterson ran for two touchdowns against Houston. Peterson’s 3- and 7-yard TD runs gave him 105 in his career and moved him past former Redskins star John Riggins into sole possession of sixth, one behind Hall of Famer Jim Brown for fifth. Pittsburgh rallied from a 16-0 deficit for a 20-16 victory for its sixth straight victory. … The Giants beat the Buccaneers 38-25 for their second consecutive victory, the first time they’ve won consecutive games since December 2016. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Bucs. … Von Miller’s sack of Philip Rivers in the second quarter gave him 10 for the season, which allowed him to join Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware as the only players with 10 or more sacks in seven of their first eight seasons.
WAYNE’S WORLD
Reggie Wayne became the 15th member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony where he was surrounded by former teammates including Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James, and NFL Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who drafted Wayne in 2001. He played in a franchise-record 211 games and caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 TDs in 14 seasons — all in Indy.
“This (blue) jacket looks pretty damn good on me, thank you,” Wayne said before jogging to the end zone to thank the fans — as he did for years just before kickoff.
___
SIDELINED
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith broke his right leg (tibia and fibula) on a sack by Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter against Houston and will require surgery. Smith wasn’t the only quarterback hurt: The Titans lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half of their blowout loss to the Colts when he reinjured his right elbow. … The Texans lost both of their starting guards against Washington: Zach Fulton to a shoulder injury on the first drive and Senio Kelemete to an ankle injury in the second quarter. … The Detroit Lions also suffered a blow on offense when rookie running back Kerryon Johnson hurt his left knee against the Carolina Panthers. He left in the third quarter and didn’t return after running for 87 yards on 15 carries. … In the Giants’ win over the Buccaneers, New York defensive lineman Kerry Wynn left in the second half with a concussion. Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
SPEAKING
“I saw the daylight and I have to hit it. I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me.” — Texans defensive back Justin Reed on his 101-yard interception return for a touchdown in Houston’s 23-21 win over Washington.
“I just know that we’re playing better and I just love to see these guys in here after the game with smiles on their faces.” — Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his team won consecutive games for the first time since December 2016 with a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.
McManus’ FG as time expires lifts Broncos over Chargers
Denver got the ball at its own 8 with 1:51 remaining, and Case Keenum orchestrated a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Keenum, who was 19 of 32 for 205 yards, completed five passes for 86 yards during the drive, including a 30-yarder to Courtland Sutton to the Denver 16. Keenum then spiked the ball and McManus’ kick split the uprights.
Phillip Lindsay had 11 carries for 79 yards and Sutton had three receptions for 78 yards. Denver (4-6) had lost six of seven coming into the game.
“When the game is tight, Case has made the most plays. He is a gamer,” Denver coach Vance Joseph said. “We’ve been in four or five of these games and didn’t make enough plays to win. Today we didn’t hope to win, we made plays to win.”
Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns. The 15-year veteran, who completed 28 of 43 passes, also became the sixth quarterback in league history to throw at least two touchdown passes in each of his team’s first 10 games to start a season.
It was not one of the cleanest games for Rivers or the Chargers, though. Rivers threw two interceptions and Los Angeles committed 14 penalties, including 10 in the first half. Mike Badgley, who made three field goals, also missed an extra point that ended up looming large.
“The crucial mistakes that we’ve been able to stay away from, we didn’t today,” Rivers said.
Melvin Gordon had 158 yards from scrimmage (89 rushing, 69 receiving) and Keenan Allen had nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (7-3).
A pair of first-quarter field goals by Badgley put the Chargers ahead early. Less than three minutes into the second quarter, Lindsay got a seam on blocks by right guard Billy Turner and center Connor McGovern and went 41 yards to give the Broncos a 7-6 lead.
Lindsay’s touchdown was set up the play before when the Broncos successfully executed a fake punt with punter Colby Waldman throwing a 12-yard pass to fullback Andy Janovich for a first down. It was the second straight week the Chargers allowed a fake punt.
Rivers eluded the blitz and threw a 4-yard pass to a wide-open Allen to put Los Angeles on top 13-6 at halftime. The Chargers then scored on their opening drive of the second half when Rivers threw a 6-yard TD to Antonio Gates.
The Chargers appeared to be driving for another score when Denver seized momentum. Von Miller got his first interception in a regular-season game since 2012 when he picked off Rivers on a screen pass and returned it 40 yards to the Chargers’ 18. Three plays later, Royce Freeman ran it in from three yards out.
“The interception turned the game around, to me. That spun the whole game,” Rivers said. “It was about to be a blowout, and he made that play, and then it’s a touchdown and then all of a sudden he made it a game.”
The Broncos then took a 20-19 lead on their next drive when Lindsay had a 2-yard TD on a direct snap.
Badgley’s field goal would give the lead back to the Chargers until the final drive.
MOMENTOUS SACK
Miller’s sack of Rivers in the second quarter gave him 10 for the season, which allowed him to join Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware as the only players with 10 or more sacks in seven of their first eight seasons.
BOSA RETURNS
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa made his season debut after missing the first nine games with a bone bruise to his left foot. The third-year lineman did not start but was in on pass-rushing situations.
INJURIES
Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter. Denver wide receiver DeSean Hamilton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, and cornerback Bradley Roby was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
Chargers: Host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
Brees, Saints singe sinking Eagles, 48-7
Brees completed 22 of 30 passes and did not turn the ball over, giving him 25 TD passes and only one interception this season. Brees’ fourth touchdown seemed to encapsulate New Orleans’ audacious approach to the game. He hit running back Alvin Kamara in stride down the right sideline for a 37 yards on a fourth-and-7 play that gave the Saints (9-1) a 45-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Brees’ other touchdown passes went for 3 yards to Austin Carr, 15 yards to rookie Tre’Quan Smith and 23 yards to Michael Thomas. Smith finished with 10 catches for 157 yards, while Thomas’ four catches for 92 yards made him the first receiver in Saints history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.
Mark Ingram rushed 16 times for 103 yards, including touchdowns of 14 yards and 1 yard. Kamara added 71 yards to help New Orleans finish with 546 total yards and score at least 40 for the sixth time this season.
And New Orleans’ defense produced a second straight dominant showing after largely stifling Cincinnati in a 51-14 victory the previous week.
Carson Wentz was intercepted three times — once by Marshon Lattimore and twice by Chris Banjo — and finished with 156 yards on 19-of-33 passing.
Time will tell if the lopsided loss marked the beginning of the end of the Eagles’ title defense. Philadelphia (4-6) remained two games behind Washington (6-4) for first place in the NFC East, but more injuries befell their already depleted lineup. They offered virtually no resistance to New Orleans and looked thoroughly outclassed by the surging Saints.
Rookie running back Josh Adams rushed for a 28-yard TD that pulled the Eagles within 17-7 in the second quarter, but the Saints responded with a Smith’s TD in which the receiver held onto a hard throw over the middle while being sandwiched by two defenders. That made it 24-7 at halftime and the game was not competitive after that.
INJURIES
Eagles: Center Jason Kelce hurt his left elbow in the first quarter and was replaced by Stefen Wisniewski. Safety Avonte Maddox left with a knee injury on New Orleans’ second possession. Defensive back Rasul Douglas had to be helped off the field with a left leg injury in the third quarter. Long snapper Rick Lovato was taken from the game to be evaluated for a concussion.
Saints: Right guard Larry Warford left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter and was replaced by Cameron Tom.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Host the New York Giants on Sunday.
Saints: Host Atlanta on Thursday night.
Eagles-Saints Stats
NO_Smith 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :39.
|Third Quarter
NO_Thomas 23 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:20.
NO_Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 5:34.
|Fourth Quarter
NO_Kamara 37 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 13:15.
NO_FG Lutz 19, 6:46.
A_73,042.
|Phi
|NO
|First downs
|13
|28
|Total Net Yards
|196
|546
|Rushes-yards
|12-58
|37-173
|Passing
|138
|373
|Punt Returns
|1-(minu
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|4-114
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-33-3
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|0-0
|Punts
|4-39.8
|2-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|8-69
|Time of Possession
|22:26
|37:34
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 7-53, Clement 2-11, Wentz 1-6, Smallwood 1-(minus 4), Tate 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Ingram 16-103, Kamara 13-71, T.Hill 3-4, Line 1-(minus 1), Bridgewater 1-(minus 1), Washington 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 19-33-3-156. New Orleans, Brees 22-30-0-363, T.Hill 1-2-0-10.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Tate 5-48, Jeffery 4-33, Matthews 3-37, Adams 3-19, Ertz 2-15, Clement 2-4. New Orleans, Smith 10-157, Thomas 4-92, Kirkwood 3-33, J.Hill 2-26, Arnold 2-25, Kamara 1-37, Carr 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Carlson’s last-second FG gives Raiders win in Arizona
The Raiders (2-8), who had lost five straight, matched the record of the Cardinals.
Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and had completions of 32 and 20 yards on the final drive that led to Carlson’s winning kick. Carlson also had field goals of 49 and 21 yards in the second half.
Arizona rookie Josh Rosen threw for three touchdowns, two to Larry Fitzgerald, but was intercepted twice. Both picks led to first-half touchdowns for Oakland. David Johnson rushed for a season-best 137 yards, including a 53-yarder that set up Rosen’s 5-yard TD pass to Fitzgerald that gave the Cardinals a 21-20 lead with 5:02 to play.
Later, Johnson had a 57-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty and also had a key drop. That possession also featured an unnecessary roughness penalty on tight end Jermaine Gresham that helped force the punt to Oakland.
Carr completed 19 of 31 passes for 192 yards.
Rosen was 9 of 20 for 136 yards, but three of the completions went for scores: 18 and 5 yards to Fitzgerald and a 59-yard pass play to fellow rookie Christian Kirk. Fitzgerald has 114 career TD catches, seventh most in NFL history.
The day started badly for the Cardinals and ended that way.
On Arizona’s second play, Gareon Conley made a diving interception and returned it 28 yards to the Cardinals 33-yard line. Three plays later, Carr threw to wide-open Jared Cook for the touchdown.
Arizona took the subsequent kickoff and tied it with a nine-play, 64-yard drive. Rosen threw 18 yards to Fitzgerald for the touchdown.
The Cardinals took the lead when Rosen, changing the play at the line of scrimmage, threw short to Kirk. Kirk, on his 22nd birthday, shook loose from a would-be tackler and raced to the end zone, a 59-yard play to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter.
Karl Joseph intercepted a deflected pass at the 50 and Oakland drove from there for the tying score. Carr threw 5 yards to Brandon LaFell for the touchdown.
Carlson’s 49-yard field goal on Oakland’s first possession of the second half gave the Raiders the lead. Later in the quarter, the Raiders used 7:39 in a drive that stalled at the 1-yard line and Carlson’s 21-yard field goal made it 20-14.
TIMEOUT TROUBLES
Oakland drew a 5-yard penalty for calling consecutive timeouts in the second quarter. It moved what would have been a third-and-2 situation to third-and-7 and the Raiders failed to convert. Coach Jon Gruden was demonstrably upset with Carr afterward on the sideline.
INJURIES
Raiders: LaFell left in the second half with an Achilles tendon injury. Cornerback Leon Hall hurt his back in the first half.
Cardinals: Linebacker Deone Bucannon left with a chest injury in the second half.
UP NEXT
Raiders: at Baltimore next Sunday.
Cardinals: at the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Jaguars can’t find 1 win to get them going
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars still believe they can turn their season around, and it starts with just one win.
Finding it has never felt like more of a challenge.
The Jaguars ran the ball with authority, intercepted Ben Roethlisberger three times, kept the Pittsburgh Steelers from scoring in the first half for the first time in 33 games and had a 16-0 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter.
They still managed to lose their sixth in a row.
Roethlisberger led two touchdown drives at the end of the game, scoring from the 1 with 5 seconds left for a 20-16 victory.
“This is as tough as it gets,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “There are going to be some games you definitely lose and you’ll definitely win. But when it comes down to that last play, and you’re on the losing side of it, those hurt, especially in a situation where we’re a desperate team in need of a win.”
For a team that was 12 minutes away from the Super Bowl last year, just getting to the postseason appears unlikely. The Jaguars, whose 3-1 start included a big win early over New England, fell to 3-7 and are four games behind the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.
Roethlisberger, at one point 3 of 12 for 18 yards and two interceptions, was at his best in the end. He finished 27 of 47 for 314 yards and two touchdowns, with 170 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter.
He had plenty of help from the Steelers’ defense, which figured out to stop Leonard Fournette and came up with key sacks of Blake Bortles.
The Jaguars ran 11 players in the fourth quarter and, including three sacks, had minus-7 yards.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who last week showed some frustration with a tweet suggesting that he’ll be missed when he’s gone, came up with two interceptions by breaking on Antonio Brown. On one, he managed to keep the ball from hitting the turf. On another, when it appeared Roethlisberger had Brown for a touchdown, Ramsey reached over his helmet and somehow kept control of the ball.
After the game, he was more angry than shocked.
“I’ve been pretty (ticked) off, I’m not going to lie to you,” Ramsey said. “I’ve been battling with my emotions, trying to hold them in. … You need a little frustration. If people are in here and they’re content — not saying anybody is — but if people are content with losing and things not going right, then that’s not the type of guys you want on the team and that’s not the type of environment you want to have.”
Even when the game was going well for the Jaguars, they left points out there.
They scored on three straight possessions — all field goals by Josh Lambo.
On the first scoring drive, the Jaguars had 13 rushing plays — just one pass, a short completion — for 65 yards and stalled on a holding penalty. Another drive that started on the Pittsburgh 47 ended with a sack on Bortles.
Fournette was clearly at full strength from a hamstring injury, with 28 carries for 95 yards. He equally effective out of the backfield for two completions of 20 or more yards, leading to the only touchdown.
Against the Steelers — and given how the Jaguars’ season has gone — that wasn’t enough.
Next up is a trip to Buffalo.
“We just have to look forward to next week and try to get back in the win column,” Campbell said. “There’s still a lot of life left. I don’t know if 9-7 will get us where we want to go. We might need some help. Nobody’s quitting. If we can go and play our best ball and find a way to a 9-7 record, hopefully that will be enough to get in.
“It’s hard to win six in a row in this league, but it’s possible,” he said. “It just starts with one.”
McManus’ FG as time expires lifts Denver over Los Angeles
Denver got the ball at its own 8 with 1:51 remaining, and Case Keenum orchestrated a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Keenum, who was 19 of 32 for 205 yards, completed five passes for 86 yards during the drive, including a 30-yarder to Courtland Sutton to the Denver 16. Keenum then spiked the ball and McManus kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired.
Phillip Lindsay had 11 carries for 79 yards and Sutton had three receptions for 78 yards. Denver (4-6) had lost six of seven coming into the game.
Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns. The 15-year veteran, who completed 28 of 43 passes, also became the sixth quarterback in league history to throw at least two touchdown passes in each of his team’s first 10 games to start a season.
It was not one of the cleanest games for Rivers or the Chargers, though. Rivers threw two interceptions and Los Angeles committed 14 penalties, including 10 in the first half. Mike Badgley, who made three field goals, also missed an extra point that ended up looming large.
Melvin Gordon had 158 yards from scrimmage (89 rushing, 69 receiving) and Keenan Allen had nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (7-3).
A pair of first-quarter field goals by Badgley put the Chargers ahead early. Less than three minutes into the second quarter, Lindsay got a seam on blocks by right guard Billy Turner and center Connor McGovern and went 41 yards to give the Broncos a 7-6 lead.
Lindsay’s touchdown was set up the play before when the Broncos successfully executed a fake punt with punter Colby Waldman throwing a 12-yard pass to fullback Andy Janovich for a first down. It was the second straight week the Chargers allowed a fake punt.
Rivers eluded the blitz and threw a 4-yard pass to a wide open Allen to put Los Angeles on top 13-6 at halftime. The Chargers then scored on their opening drive of the second half when Rivers threw a 6-yard TD to Antonio Gates.
The Chargers appeared to be driving for another score when Denver seized momentum. Von Miller got his first interception in a regular-season game since 2012 when he picked off Rivers on a screen pass and returned it 40 yards to the Chargers’ 18. Three plays later, Royce Freeman ran it in from three yards out.
The Broncos then took a 20-19 lead on their next drive when Lindsay had a 2-yard TD on a direct snap.
Badgley’s field goal would give the lead back to the Chargers until the final drive.
MOMENTOUS SACK
Miller’s sack of Rivers in the second quarter gave him 10 for the season, which allowed him to join Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware as the only players with 10 or more sacks in seven of their first eight seasons.
BOSA RETURNS
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa made his season debut after missing the first nine games with a bone bruise to his left foot. The third-year lineman did not start but was in on pass-rushing situations.
INJURIES
Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter. Denver wide receiver DeSean Hamilton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, and cornerback Bradley Roby was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.
Chargers: Host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
Linebacker Anthony Barr inactive for Vikings against Bears
Barr missed Minnesota’s previous two games with a hamstring injury. The Vikings were off last weekend and the three-time Pro Bowler was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.
Minnesota and Chicago play Sunday night for first place in the NFC North. The Bears were on top of the division coming into the weekend.
Tight end Adam Shaheen is active for Chicago after missing the first part of the season with a foot injury. The 6-foot-6 Shaheen caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns last season as a rookie.
Wide receiver Kevin White, defensive back Marcus Cooper Sr., fullback Michael Burton, linebacker Kyle Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams are inactive for the Bears.
The Vikings’ inactive list also includes quarterback Kyle Sloter, safety Andrew Sendejo, running back Mike Boone, tight end David Morgan, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes.
Raiders-Cardinals Stats
Oak_LaFell 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:20.
|Third Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 49, 10:26.
Oak_FG Carlson 21, :22.
|Fourth Quarter
Ari_Fitzgerald 5 pass from Rosen (McCrane kick), 5:02.
Oak_FG Carlson 35, :00.
A_62,435.
___
|Oak
|Ari
|First downs
|19
|13
|Total Net Yards
|325
|282
|Rushes-yards
|33-152
|31-154
|Passing
|173
|128
|Punt Returns
|4-31
|4-38
|Kickoff Returns
|2-53
|1-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-33
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-31-0
|9-20-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-19
|1-8
|Punts
|8-45.1
|8-52.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|36:01
|23:59
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oakland, Richard 11-61, Martin 10-52, Washington 12-39. Arizona, D.Johnson 25-137, Edmonds 5-17, Rosen 1-0.
PASSING_Oakland, Carr 19-31-0-192. Arizona, Rosen 9-20-2-136.
RECEIVING_Oakland, Ateman 4-50, Roberts 4-38, Richard 3-32, Cook 3-31, LaFell 2-29, L.Smith 2-6, Martin 1-6. Arizona, Kirk 3-77, Fitzgerald 2-23, D.Johnson 1-17, Gresham 1-8, Sherfield 1-6, Seals-Jones 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Another late loss to Cowboys frustrates fading Falcons
Brett Maher’s 42-yard field goal as time expired gave the Dallas Cowboys a 22-19 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Atlanta (4-6) has lost two straight after reviving its season with three straight wins.
The scenario at the end of the game seemed depressingly familiar for the Falcons. Four of the team’s six losses have come either on the opponent’s final possession or with the Falcons denied on their final opportunity.
“It’s aggravating at the end of the day,” said cornerback Robert Alford. “… We did do some good things today. We can’t just hold our heads down. But at the end of the day we’ve got to learn to finish games.”
Atlanta also was denied late in narrow defeats to the Bengals (37-36), Saints (43-37 in overtime) and Eagles (18-12).
The close losses have come in a season the team has lost both starting safeties and both starting guards to season-ending injuries. Linebacker Deion Jones came off injured reserve this week after missing two months but was inactive against Dallas. Running back Devonta Freeman also is on injured reserve and may return late in the season.
The Falcons might have to close the regular season with six straight wins to make the playoffs. That’s a lot to ask, especially as they enter a short work week before Thursday night’s game at NFC South-leading New Orleans.
The Falcons played in the Super Bowl only two years ago and won a playoff game last year. Now, only an unlikely winning streak could extend that modest streak of postseason appearances.
“For sure it’s uphill,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “We know that. When you go into a locker room, it’s emotional and guys are upset. … Honestly, all our focus, all our energy, and intent are right into this week’s preparation. That’s the best thing we can do right now.”
Julio Jones’ brilliant 34-yard touchdown catch over cornerback Chidobe Awuzie with 1:52 remaining tied the game at 19-all. Then Quinn gambled on a defensive stop as he burned timeouts in hopes his defense could make a stop and give the ball back to Matt Ryan and the offense.
Instead, the Cowboys used a 10-play drive to set up Maher’s game-winning field goal.
“We have been in position, but just have not been able to finish,” said defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who vowed he wouldn’t give up on the season.
“Ain’t no way around it,” Jarrett said. “It is what it is. You’ve got to go back to work or you’re going to sulk. I ain’t sulking.”
Before Jones’ late touchdown catch, Atlanta’s only offense came on four field goals by Matt Bryant, who was perfect in his return after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Bryant, 43, used a heating pad on the sideline to stay loose.
“It was a good game, I guess, as far as I got through everything OK,” Bryant said. “Obviously, I’d rather have the win.”
Highlights? There weren’t many. Jones had six catches for 118 yards. He’s had a touchdown catch in three straight games but didn’t talk with reporters after the game. Vic Beasley Jr. had two sacks .
A pass from Ryan bounced off the hands of rookie Calvin Ridley and was intercepted by rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the fourth quarter, setting up Ezekiel Elliott’s 23-yard touchdown run for a 19-9 lead.
“The ball got on me quick and the dude picked it,” Ridley said.
The Falcons rallied to pull even, but again couldn’t win late.
“We have won a lot of games on the other side of it but this year, unfortunately, we have been on the wrong side of that,” Jarrett said. “We have got to find a way to get right.”
The Latest: Ingram scores again, Saints up big on Eagles
It’s turning into a blowout in New Orleans for the Saints against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Running back Mark Ingram was tripped up a carry on first-and-goal from the 1, but he landed with the ball in the end zone to give the Saints a 38-7 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
The Saints have scored touchdowns on three straight drives.
Ingram has rushed for two scores. Drew Brees has three touchdown passes.
6 p.m.
The Saints are in control at the half against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.
Drew Brees is 15 of 22 for 206 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans built a 24-7 lead.
Carson Wentz is 8 of 12 but has thrown for just 77 yards with an interception. He has been sacked twice.
The Eagles’ secondary has taken another hit with starting safety Avonte Maddox leaving in the first quarter with a knee injury. Philadelphia was already without cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod, who also have knee injuries.
___
5:30 p.m.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann is among the few players who knows exactly what current Redskins quarterback Alex Smith went through while suffering a season-ending broken leg – and Theismann was at the stadium when Smith got injured.
Theismann tells The Associated Press he turned away when Smith’s lower right fibia and tibia were broken in the third quarter of Washington’s 23-21 loss to visiting Houston on Sunday.
“It brought back vivid memories,” says Theismann, whose career ended when his leg was broken against the New York Giants on Nov. 18, 1985 — 33 years ago to the day.
“The irony of today is just hard to believe,” Theismann says.
___
5:27 p.m.
The Eagles say starting center Jason Kelce and starting safety Avonte Maddox each will miss the rest of Philadelphia’s game in New Orleans.
Both injuries occurred in the first quarter. Kelce hurt his left elbow at the end of the Eagles’ second possession. Maddox hurt his knee helping to defend an incomplete pass in the end zone on New Orleans’ second possession.
Maddox’s injury further decimates a secondary that came in without Jalen Mills, who was scratched because of a foot injury.
Philadelphia was already without starting cornerback Ronald Darby and starting safety Rodney McLeod with knee injuries.
The latest injures occurred while New Orleans, which came in on an eight-game winning streak, was in the process of building an early 17-0 lead.
The Eagles cut it to 17-7 on a 28-yard TD run by Josh Adams about halfway through the second quarter.
___
5:20 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has been carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers say he will not return.
Liuget missed the first four games due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He has provided a lift to the team’s pass rush unit since returning.
The Chargers had a 13-7 lead at halftime.
___
5:10 p.m.
Derek Carr and Josh Rosen are trading touchdown passes in the desert.
Carr has thrown for scores to Jared Cook and Brandon LaFell for the visiting Oakland Raiders in Arizona. Rosen has touchdown tosses to Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk for the Cardinals.
Rosen and Kirk connected on a 59-yard score.
The game between two of the worst teams in the league was tied at 14-all midway through the second quarter.
___
4:35 p.m.
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith’s season is over.
Coach Jay Gruden says Smith is done for the year because of a broken tibia and fibia in his right leg. Smith was hurt in the third quarter of Washington’s 23-21 loss to Houston.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
___
4 p.m.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri added another record-breaking moment to his career when Indianapolis beat the Tennessee Titans 38-10.
Vinatieri participated in his 210th regular-season win, snapping a tie with the late George Blanda for the most in league history.
It has been a milestone season for the 45-year-old Vinatieri, the oldest active player in the league. He broke Morten Andersen’s career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.
And now Vinatieri has more wins in 23 seasons than Blanda accrued in a 26-year career that spanned four decades.
Andrew Luck also moved into a tie for third all-time by throwing at least three touchdown passes in his seventh straight game. He’s tied with Dan Marino, who did it during the 1986 and 1987 seasons. Only Tom Brady (10) and Peyton Manning (eight) remain ahead of Luck.
___
3:20 p.m.
Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson left the game against Carolina in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury and is questionable to return.
Johnson has 87 yards on 15 carries on the day, including Detroit’s only touchdown so far. The Lions lead 13-7.
The Panthers also had a scare in the third quarter when quarterback Cam Newton appeared to hurt an ankle, but he missed only one play and was back for his team’s next possession, early in the fourth.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
3:05 p.m.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been carted off the field with an air cast on his injured right ankle after being sacked by Houston Texans defenders J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter.
Smith covered his face with both hands, then a towel, as he was checked by medical personnel on the field.
Players from both teams walked off the sidelines to offer good wishes to Smith, who waved his right hand to fans as he was driven away.
Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, whose career ended with a broken leg during a game in 1985, tweeted: “I feel so bad for him.”
___
3 p.m.
Carolina kicker Graham Gano’s streak of successful field goals is over.
Gano had made 28 in a row —the longest active run in the NFL— before hitting the left upright from 34 yards in the third quarter at Detroit. The Lions then drove for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead over the Panthers.
Gano’s streak only included the regular season. He missed a field goal in the playoffs last season.
Backed up at his own 6-yard line in the third quarter, Carolina’s Cam Newton completed a short pass to D.J. Moore along the left sideline, and the speedy receiver turned it into an 82-yard gain.
But the Lions hustled back and tackled Moore at the Detroit 12, and then the defense held. Gano’s miss meant the Panthers came away with no points.
—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
___
2:58 p.m.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made another switch at quarterback.
Jameis Winston is behind center, replacing starter Ryan Fitzpatrick after he was removed following his third interception against the New York Giants.
New York had a 24-14 lead on the visiting Bucs late in the third quarter.
___
2:50 p.m.
For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been shut out in the first half.
Ben Roethlisberger, who last week against Carolina posted a perfect quarterback rating (158.3), was 8 of 19 for 53 yards and two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars headed into halftime trailing 9-0.
Roethlisberger now has nine turnovers in his last three games against the Jaguars, including five in a 30-9 regular-season loss at home last year.
Blake Bortles hasn’t been much better, but the Jaguars are leaning on the run. In one 15-play possession, the Jaguars had 12 consecutive rushes.
___
2:30 p.m.
The Tennessee Titans lost their defensive coordinator in the first quarter and may have lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half against the Colts with an undisclosed injury.
Mariota was injured after being sacked by Denico Autry. He sat on the ground briefly before walking to the sideline and then to the locker room, even though the Titans were forced to use a timeout which would have allowed Mariota to stay in the game.
Backup Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota and completed a six-yard pass on third-and-14. But an unnecessary roughness call on Indianapolis’ George Odum moved the ball to the Colts 24 and set up Ryan Succop for a 42-yard field goal to cut the Titans’ deficit to 24-3.
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to an Indy hospital after leaving the press box in a wheelchair. The Titans later issued a statement saying he had left the stadium for further observation.
Tennessee came into the game with the league’s top-ranked scoring defense.
___
2:20 p.m.
Just as the Washington Redskins appeared on the verge of their first lead change of the entire season, Alex Smith threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.
The play put Houston ahead 17-7 late in the second quarter at Washington.
The Texans were up 10-7 in the matchup of division leaders when the Redskins were driving with a chance to do something they hadn’t managed this season: taking a lead in a game during which they trailed.
On first-and-goal from the 7, Smith threw an incompletion. On second down, he was sacked for a loss of 2 yards. And on third-and-goal, he threw into the end zone for Jordan Reed, but the tight end cut in and the ball went outside — right into the arms of Reid.
On Washington’s ensuing possession, Smith was picked off again, this time by Brennan Scarlett.
___
2:19 p.m.
The Giants say that safety Landon Collins is expected to return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter of New York’s game against Tampa Bay after trying to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble.
The Giants led 14-7 late at halftime.
___
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
Andrew Luck kept the Titans off-balance the rest of the afternoon.
On a day quarterback Marcus Mariota left with an injured right elbow, the biggest question coming out the game was the health of defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who was taken to a nearby hospital during the first quarter.
“Dean’s doing OK. They took him to the hospital, they evaluated him, and they’re going to keep him overnight for some tests,” Vrabel said following the 38-10 blowout at Indianapolis. “Everything that I’ve heard as of now has been very positive.”
Without Pees, the Titans’ usually strong defense didn’t look like itself.
Tennessee (5-5) entered the game with the league’s lowest-scoring defense, the fewest touchdowns allowed and back-to-back second-half shutouts.
This time, Luck carved up the Titans, going 23 of 29 with 297 yards, threw three touchdown passes, no interceptions and avoided being sacked in his fifth straight game.
The Colts jumped to a 24-0 lead, Luck improved to 10-0 against Tennessee and threw at least three TD passes in his seventh straight game, tying Dan Marino for the third-longest streak in NFL history. Only Tom Brady (10) and Peyton Manning (eight) remain ahead of Luck.
How much Pees’ absence affected the Titans wasn’t immediately clear. But after forcing a punt on Indy’s first series, it was a struggle to even slow down the Colts (5-5).
Pees managed to walk out of the coaches’ box without help, but the medical workers who had been called for assistance asked him to sit in a wheelchair to take him downstairs for further examination. The team issued a statement just before halftime saying Pees had been transported from Lucas Oil Stadium after he developed a “medical issue.”
The 69-year-old Pees, who retired briefly after last season, was in everybody’s thoughts.
“I want to start by wishing Dean Pees the best,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I hope he’s doing OK. So our thoughts and prayers are with him.”
Luck began his postgame news conference with the same sentiment.
“First off, I hope Dean Pees is all right,” Luck said. “He’s a pretty famous name in this league.”
Vrabel declined to answer what prompted the call for emergency personnel, nor did he have an update about Mariota, who missed Week 2 with a right elbow injury before returning in relief in Week 3. Mariota finished 10 of 13 with 85 yards and one interception before leaving the game after he was sacked for the fourth time.
By then, the Colts already had a 1-yard TD run from Marlon Mack, a 22-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri, a 68-yard TD pass from Luck to T.Y. Hilton and an 18-yard scoring run from Jordan Wilkins to make it 24-0.
Blaine Gabbert’s 6-yard pass and a 15-yard penalty on Indy safety George Odum set up the Titans for a 42-yard field goal. Tennessee didn’t score again until Gabbert threw a 1-yard TD pass to Tajae’ Sharpe with 1:49 to play.
Gabbert was 11 of 16 with 118 yards, one TD, one interception and one sack.
Now the looming question is whether Mariota can return for next Monday’s crucial showdown at AFC South leader Houston?
“I’ll address the injuries tomorrow when I have some more information,” a stressed Vrabel said.
But the defensive woes might be of greater concern .
Tennessee struggled to pressure Luck and allowed Hilton to catch nine passes for 155 yards, and they’ll need to play much better — with or without Pees and Mariota— to regain their footing.
“They were ready to go. They played much better than we did. They coached much better than we did,” Vrabel said. “We have to drop this and lose it after we make the corrections and get going.”
There’s no doubt that the defense has to get better. Yet the offense hasn’t exactly been racking up the points without injured wide receiver A.J. Green.
“That’s an individual that we need,” Bengals safety Shawn Williams said.
After watching his team give up more than 500 yards in total offense in three straight games, most in the Super Bowl era, coach Marvin Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and took over the unit.
Lewis was pleased with the baby steps the Bengals took in a 24-21 loss to Baltimore on Sunday, even though they surrendered 403 yards — including 265 on the ground — to a team led by a quarterback making his first NFL start.
With four losses in five games, the Bengals (5-5) find themselves lumped with several other AFC teams on a ledge, in danger of falling out of the playoff picture.
“It’s a race now, and that’s what we’re here for,” Lewis said. “It’s now a race to the finish. And we’ll be a better football team coming out of this than we were coming in. That’s what’s exciting for me.”
OK, the defense allowed the Ravens to convert half their 16 third-down tries and gave up 15 first downs rushing. But the 24 points allowed compared favorably to the previous four games — 28 to Pittsburgh, 45 to Kansas City, 34 against Tampa Bay and the final insult, 51 at home against New Orleans.
“It was a step forward for us on defense,” linebacker Vincent Rey insisted. “Now we have to put the pedal to the metal.”
Lewis knows all about leading a defense, given that he owns a Super Bowl ring from his time as a coordinator in Baltimore. The transition from Austin to Lewis was smooth, even if the results weren’t ideal.
“I have no complaints,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “I got the calls, I got the checks, everything. We were playing fast, rallying to the ball.”
Unfortunately, the defense didn’t get much support from the Cincinnati offense. Operating without Green, who has a toe injury, the Bengals were limited to 255 yards overall and scored only one touchdown before halftime.
“We didn’t come out fast like we wanted to,” tight end C.J. Uzomah said. “Whether it was us hurting ourselves or just not executing, whatever the case may be, we just didn’t get it done offensively.”
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton engineered a 34-23 win over Baltimore earlier this season and orchestrated a comeback victory last year to knock the Ravens out of the playoff picture on the final Sunday of the season.
On this day, he was a pedestrian 19 for 36 for 211 yards and two scores.
“A.J., if he’d have been out there, the coverage may have been different,” Dalton said. “But I think at the end of the day, we just got to make the plays.”
Dalton sees only one way for the Bengals to turn their season around: by winning next Sunday at Cleveland, possibly one of the few teams struggling more than the Bengals.
“For us, it’s all about winning the next one. … It doesn’t matter if we don’t win. We’ve got to put our focus on this week.”
