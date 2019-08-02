Backups, first PI challenge highlight Hall of Fame Game
Backups, first PI challenge highlight Hall of Fame Game
The portion of the NFL season that doesn’t count in the standings is officially underway.
In a game dominated by backups, mistakes and a coach patrolling the sidelines after spending the day in the hospital, the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 14-10 in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game at Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.
The finish was actually a rather dramatic one, as undrafted rookie quarterback Brett Rypien — nephew of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien — hit 2019 sixth-round pick Juwann Winfree for the game-winning touchdown with 1:26 to play for the Broncos, on a ball that was tipped and Winfree caught in the end zone.
With the starters sitting this game out, the night belonged primarily to players making their pro debuts and veterans fighting for a spot on the final roster all the way through camp.
The most highly anticipated debut was that of Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, a second-round pick who put together a record-setting career at Missouri. After Kevin Hogan played the first three series and led Denver to a touchdown, Lock entered the game in the second quarter and looked inconsistent. Flashing his big arm, he overthrew some receivers and took a couple of sacks, finishing the game 7 of 11 for 34 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.
Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert, who came in after Matt Schaub started, had the best stats of the night. Benkert, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia, was 19 of 34 for 185 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio, making his debut as an NFL head coach after more than three decades as an assistant, was on the sidelines despite spending much of the day in the hospital dealing with what the team confirmed was a kidney stone. The stone reportedly had yet to pass before Fangio left the hospital for the game.
Fangio also made a little history when he became the first coach to challenge a pass-interference call. He lost the challenge, however, as the call against Broncos cornerback Linden Stephens late in the second quarter was upheld after a booth review.
–Field Level Media
Broncos’ Fangio coaches, despite kidney stone
Broncos' Fangio coaches, despite kidney stone
The Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio made his
Broncos’ Fangio coaches, despite kidney stone
The Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio made his head coaching debut in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game while dealing with a kidney stone.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday afternoon that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but still hadn’t passed the stone. Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, but said Fangio was still planning to coach against the Atlanta Falcons.
He was on the sideline, reportedly despite failing to pass the kidney stone.
Fangio, 60, is a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, but this is his first season as a head coach.
The Broncos hired him in January after he spent the previous four seasons as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chargers reportedly ignore RB’s trade demand
NFL notebook: Chargers reportedly ignore RB's trade demand NFL notebook: Chargers reportedly ignore RB’s trade demand
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agents, ESPN reported Thursday, but was informed the demand will be ignored.
Per reports from ESPN and CBS, the Chargers have no intention of facilitating a trade. General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won’t be going anywhere.
NFL Network reported Thursday that Gordon, training in Florida, has asked for a deal worth $10 million annually. Per the report, the Chargers did not change their original contract offer. Telesco said previously that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.
Gordon, 26, is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
–Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing with a kidney stone, but he still made his Denver debut in the evening’s Hall of Fame Game.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but hadn’t passed the stone. Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, saying Fangio intended to coach against Atlanta.
Fangio, a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, is in his first season as a head coach.
–All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed to terms with the New York Jets, coming out of retirement to help block for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
The deal, pending a physical, will be for one year and $8.4 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Kalil, 34, first quit in December after his 12th NFL season, all with Carolina. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2007 out of USC.
–Cam Newton’s return from offseason shoulder surgery remains a work in progress, the Carolina Panthers quarterback said.
Newton, 30, underwent shoulder surgery in January after missing the final two games last season. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team opened training camp with Newton on a pitch count after consulting with team doctors and Newton’s surgeon.
Newton could be used lightly in preseason games. On Thursday, Newton and many noteworthy veterans received a rest day.
–Running back Theo Riddick, cut by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, will sign with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Riddick, 28, visited with Denver and New Orleans Saints after his release, allowing Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary.
Riddick, a sixth-rounder out of Notre Dame in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, mainly as a third-down back.
–Phil Dawson retired after 21 seasons and will sign a ceremonial contract to hang up his cleats as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement.
Dawson is seventh in NFL history with 305 regular-season games played and eighth all-time with 441 field goals. He ranks 11th with 1,847 career points.
–Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will be sidelined four-to-six weeks with a slight meniscus tear, multiple outlets reported.
The third-rounder from Murray State needs arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee and could miss the Sept. 8 opener against Kansas City.
Williams is one of the candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.
–San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett will miss three weeks after finger surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed.
Garnett, 25, dislocated the finger Saturday and aggravated it on Sunday. A first-round pick in 2016, Garnett hasn’t started since making 11 starts as a rookie. He missed 2017 with a knee injury and played 59 offensive snaps in seven games last season.
Garnett will become a free agent after the season.
–Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata retired from the NFL one week after signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Asiata, 26, cited “constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown” on social media. Asiata was drafted out in the fifth round of 2017, playing two games for the Dolphins over his first two seasons.
In a corresponding move, the Bills signed offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.
–The Ravens signed safety Brynden Trawick, marking a return to Baltimore for the defensive back/special teams player who started his NFL career with the team in 2013.
Contract terms weren’t disclosed. Trawick, 29, spent the past two seasons with Tennessee after playing one year with Oakland.
The Ravens signed Trawick as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2013. He played in 38 games with Baltimore over his first three seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl on special teams after his 2017 season with the Titans.
–Field Level Media
49ers G Garnett out 3 weeks after finger surgery
49ers G Garnett out 3 weeks after finger surgery
San Francisco 49ers guard
49ers G Garnett out 3 weeks after finger surgery
San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett will be sidelined three weeks after finger surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Thursday.
Garnett, 25, dislocated the finger Saturday and aggravated the injury on Sunday.
A first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Garnett has not started a game since making 11 starts as a rookie. He missed the 2017 campaign with a knee injury and played only 59 offensive snaps in seven games last season.
“He was in great shape. He’s been working hard,” Shanahan told reporters.
“He just had another unfortunate thing, with his finger. There was nothing he could have done about it. He tried to come out and practice with it, but it kept popping out. That was going to continue to happen, so we had to make the decision to get surgery.”
The 49ers declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and Garnett is scheduled to become a free agent in the 2020 offseason.
–Field Level Media
Broncos coach Fangio dealing with kidney stone
Broncos coach Fangio dealing with kidney stone
Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing
Broncos coach Fangio dealing with kidney stone
Broncos coach Vic Fangio is dealing with a kidney stone, making for a potentially painful Denver debut in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday afternoon that Fangio had spent “a good part of the day” in a Cleveland hospital but still hadn’t passed the stone.
Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed the 60-year-old coach’s condition on Twitter, but said Fangio was still planning to coach against Atlanta.
The Broncos and Falcons were scheduled to kick off the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET.
Fangio is a 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, but this is his first season as a head coach.
The Broncos hired him in January after he spent the previous four seasons as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Cooper focused on football, not contract
Cowboys WR Cooper focused on football, not contract
The Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper is entering the final year
Cowboys WR Cooper focused on football, not contract
The Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has reason to note any big contracts handed out to other wide receivers.
That definitely includes the five-year, $100 million extension that All-Pro Michael Thomas agreed to with the New Orleans Saints. He will become the league’s highest-paid wide receiver, with $61 million of that deal being guaranteed.
“I don’t follow it, I just have social media,” Cooper told reporters Thursday when asked about Thomas’ lucrative new deal. “So it follows me.”
Cooper, in his first camp with the Cowboys after an October midseason trade from the Oakland Raiders, has 278 catches for 3,908 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons. The 24-year-old has three 1,000-yard seasons and three Pro Bowl selections.
He is due $13.9 million for the 2019 season thanks to his fifth-year option, and he will be due a bump through free agency or an extension. He has said he’s not concerned right now with any negotiations with the Cowboys, and he didn’t want to speculate on how Thomas’ deal could affect his own wallet.
“I mean, I don’t know if it will. Hopefully,” Cooper said with a laugh. “It was a big contract.”
Ten receivers in the NFL make at least $15 million annually, according to overthecap.com.
“I’m just not anxious about the contract for some reason,” he said. “It’s just not on my mind. I’m more interested about just playing football.”
Cooper caught 22 passes for 280 yards in six games for Dallas last season.
“Line one for me with Amari Cooper is that he’s a pro,” coach Jason Garrett told the Dallas Morning News.
“He comes to work. He’s a very serious-minded guy. He really works very hard at football, has got an excellent football IQ, an excellent work ethic and really, really good focus on what he needs to do. He wants to make sure he’s doing everything he can to get himself right to be the best player he can be.”
–Field Level Media
Im and An share first-round lead at Wyndham
Im and An share first-round lead at Wyndham Im and An share first-round lead at Wyndham
South Koreans Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im shot career-low rounds of 8-under 62 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Both players carded eight birdies and zero bogeys on a low-scoring day when 128 of the 155 players finished at even par or better at the Sedgefield Country Club, site of the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
An, 27, played with the morning wave and birdied four of his last six holes. He is a three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour and still searching for his first stateside victory.
“I’ve been playing well the last couple weeks, so I like how everything is kind of clicking together,” An said, per Golfweek. “Struggled a little bit the beginning of the year, but doing a lot better, so that’s why I was able to shoot 8 under today.”
Im, 21, played in the afternoon and birdied three of the four par-3 holes. He has six top-10 finishes this season.
Four players are one shot back, including South Africa’s Rory Sabbatini, who is looking for his first tour win since 2011 — a 217-start drought. Patrick Rodgers, Johnson Wagner and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes also posted rounds of 63.
Jordan Spieth had a chance to join the group at 7 under, but put his final tee shot out of bounds and finished with a bogey and a 6-under 64.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson are tied with Spieth in seventh place, as are Josh Teater, Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Ted Potter Jr., Ireland’s Seamus Power and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Ernie Els of South Africa withdrew after five holes with a back injury.
–Field Level Media
Jets lure C Kalil out of retirement for $8.4M
Jets lure C Kalil out of retirement for $8.4M
All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed
Jets lure C Kalil out of retirement for $8.4M
All-Pro center Ryan Kalil agreed to terms with the New York Jets, coming out of retirement to fill a hole on the offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
The deal will be for one year, $8.4 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“A big-time twist for the New York Jets, who, of course, have a big need at center and have had so for the last several months,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.
“General manager Joe Douglas said he is willing to find talent anywhere, and that, of course, includes players who were basically set to retire. These conversations, I’m told, went on the past six or seven weeks trying to make sure it was the right decision for Kalil, that he knew basically what was there for him.”
The deal is pending a physical.
Kalil, 34, first said in 2016 that the 2018 season would his last, and he had seemed to follow through by calling it quits after his 12th NFL season, all with the Carolina Panthers. The five-time Pro Bowler was an All-Pro selection in 2013 and 2015.
Kalil, the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2007 out of USC, has started 145 of 148 NFL games.
The Jets have had Jonotthan Harrison, a five-year pro who started eight games for New York last season, penciled in to start at center.
–Field Level Media
Reports: RB Riddick to sign with Broncos
Reports: RB Riddick to sign with Broncos
Running back Theo Riddick, released by
Reports: RB Riddick to sign with Broncos
Running back Theo Riddick, released by the Detroit Lions on Saturday, will sign with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Riddick, 28, visited with the Broncos and New Orleans Saints after his release, which allowed Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary.
Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, has spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
He would join a running back group that includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with the addition of Riddick threatening Devontae Booker as the third back on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Report: Gordon demands trade, Chargers ignore RB
Report: Gordon demands trade, Chargers ignore RB Report: Gordon demands trade, Chargers ignore RB
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon formally requested a trade through his agent, ESPN reported on Thursday, but was informed the demand will be ignored.
According to reports from ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chargers have no intention of working with Gordon’s agents to facilitate a trade. General manager Tom Telesco reportedly informed Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, who represent Gordon, that the running back won’t be going anywhere.
Telesco said previously of Gordon’s holdout that the Chargers expect Gordon to play for the team this season.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said.
“He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here. I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome for the time being.
“I’m not naive; I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
Gordon is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
–Field Level Media
Longtime NFL kicker Dawson retires
Longtime NFL kicker Dawson retires
Phil Dawson retired from the NFL after 21 seasons and will
Longtime NFL kicker Dawson retires
Phil Dawson retired from the NFL after 21 seasons and will sign a ceremonial contract to hang up his cleats as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”
Dawson is seventh in NFL history with 305 regular-season games played and eighth all-time with 441 field goals. He’s 11th all-time with 1,847 career points.
He played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals since leaving Cleveland.
Dawson kicked for the Browns for 14 seasons, winning the job in training camp in 1999, the team’s first season back in the NFL after the franchise relocation to Baltimore.
He holds the team records for career field goals, career field-goal percentage, field goals in a season, field goals in a game, consecutive field goals made and most consecutive games with a field goal.
“We are thrilled that Phil Dawson wanted to come back and retire as a Cleveland Brown,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He epitomizes the characteristics that we look for in our players — hardworking, professional, consistent and he was a pillar in the community. He is a great example for all current and future Browns.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars rookie LB Williams (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Jaguars rookie LB Williams (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will
Jaguars rookie LB Williams (knee) out 4-6 weeks
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a slight tear in his meniscus, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The third-round pick from Murray State needs arthroscopic surgery to repair the knee injury and could miss the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City.
Williams is one of the leading candidates to replace Telvin Smith as a starter on the weak side.
“When the ball is snapped, I think he might be the fastest player on our football field right now,” coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week of Williams.
Before suffering the injury in training camp Thursday, Williams intercepted a tipped pass by Nick Foles during 7-on-7 red zone practice.
In four years at Murray State, Williams registered 231 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 43 games.
–Field Level Media
OL Asiata retires; Bills add Siragusa
OL Asiata retires; Bills add Siragusa
Offensive lineman Isaac
OL Asiata retires; Bills add Siragusa
Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata announced his retirement from the NFL on Tueaday just one week after signing with the Buffalo Bills.
Asiata, 26, announced his decision on social media, citing “constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown.”
“I have lived the last two years of my NFL career waging war with myself mentally,” Asiata wrote on Twitter. “With constant anxiety, persistent worry and fear of the unknown and of what comes next? If I were to be done. I also placed the unnecessary burden on my shoulders of never wanting to let people down or to disappoint those around me. Afraid of being a ‘draft bust’ or just another guy who couldn’t cut it in the league.”
Asiata was drafted out of the University of Utah by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round (No. 164 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games for the Dolphins over his first two seasons. He spent most of his time on the practice squad and was released this offseason. Buffalo signed Asiata on July 23.
Asiata is the second Bills player to retire in the last two weeks, following the retirement of safety Rafael Bush.
In a corresponding move, the Bills signed offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft. Siragusa, 25, has yet to appear in an NFL game after spending his rookie season on injured reserve and most of last season on the Ravens practice squad. He finished the season with the Green Bay Packers but did not appear in any games and spent a brief time with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Ravens bring back S Trawick
Ravens bring back S Trawick
The Ravens signed safety Brynden Trawick on Thursday, marking a
Ravens bring back S Trawick
The Ravens signed safety Brynden Trawick on Thursday, marking a return to Baltimore for the defensive back/special teams player who started his NFL career with the team in 2013.
Contract terms were not disclosed.
The 29-year-old Trawick spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after playing one year with the Oakland Raiders.
Trawick worked out for the Ravens on Wednesday.
The Ravens signed the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Trawick as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in 2013. He played in 38 games with Baltimore over his first three NFL seasons.
Trawick was named to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player after his 2017 season with the Titans, when he made a career-high 17 special teams tackles. As a defensive back, he has 39 tackles and one interception in 85 career games.
–Field Level Media
Golfer Olesen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Golfer Olesen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault Golfer Olesen arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
European Ryder Cup golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and other crimes, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
Olesen was arrested Monday at Heathrow Airport in London following his alleged actions on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he played last weekend in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
The Independent reported he allegedly sexually assaulted a sleeping female passenger. The report also said he was drunk, verbally abusive and urinated in the aisle of first-class cabin of the plane.
He was arrested at the gate and released several hours later, according to the Independent.
Fellow European golfer Ian Poulter also was aboard the flight. His agent, Paul Dunkley, told the newspaper that Poulter fell asleep and didn’t know what happened until police took Olesen into custody.
Olesen finished tied for 27th place in Memphis with a 3-under 277 for the tournament. The 29-year-old Dane is ranked No. 62 in the world and has five career victories on the European Tour but is winless on the PGA Tour.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton: Shoulder remains ‘work in progress’
Panthers QB Newton: Shoulder remains 'work in progress'
Cam Newton's return from offseason shoulder surgery remains
Panthers QB Newton: Shoulder remains ‘work in progress’
Cam Newton’s return from offseason shoulder surgery remains a work in progress, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback said Thursday.
Newton underwent shoulder surgery in January after sitting out the final two games of the regular season. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team decided to open training camp with Newton on a pitch count after consulting with team doctors and Newton’s surgeon.
“I don’t want people to just assume Cam’s back,” Newton said. “I’m putting in a lot of work to get where I need to be. It’s a process.”
The 30-year-old could be used lightly in preseason games as he works his way back. On Thursday, Newton and many noteworthy veterans were granted a rest day.
Newton said the focus for him and the rest of the team remains September.
“We want the division back,” Newton said.
Newton said in an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King this week that he probably should not have attempted to play with shoulder pain late last season. He also said, if confronted with the same situation, he would do it again.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Panthers reunite with S Boston on 1-year deal
Reports: Panthers reunite with S Boston on 1-year deal
The Carolina Panthers are reuniting with safety
Reports: Panthers reunite with S Boston on 1-year deal
The Carolina Panthers are reuniting with safety Tre Boston, who has agreed to sign a one-year, $3 million contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Boston, a former fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2014, played the first three seasons of his five-year career in Carolina.
After starting only 16 of his 42 games from 2014-16, Boston was cut by the Panthers in May 2017 before hooking up with the Chargers for what became the most productive season of his career. In 2018 with Los Angeles, Boston posted 79 tackles with five interceptions in a career-best 15 games started.
Boston, 27, joined the Arizona Cardinals last season and again notched 79 tackles, recording three interceptions. Boston’s eight interceptions since 2017 rank sixth in the NFL.
For his career, Boston has 262 tackles, 11 interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 72 games (44 starts). He has started 10 or more games in three straight seasons.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Saints’ Thomas gets $100M extension
NFL notebook: Saints' Thomas gets $100M extension NFL notebook: Saints’ Thomas gets $100M extension
All-Pro Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus that will make him the league’s highest-paid wide receiver.
According to multiple reports, the deal includes $61 million in guaranteed money.
Thomas will earn $1.1 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2019, and the extension will lock him up with the Saints through the 2024 season. He did not report to training camp while awaiting a new deal.
The Saints drafted Thomas, an Ohio State product, in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
–With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper all seeking new contracts, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones voiced the team’s reluctance to pay top-tier money.
“They want to see the market,” Jones said of the trio. “We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.
“We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. … When we save money — whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari — it’s not saving (owner) Jerry (Jones) and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to go to another player. …We’re very convicted that we’re going to get these deals done.”
–Days before his 42nd birthday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he’d be open to discussing a new contract entering the last year of his deal.
“Have I earned it?” Brady asked rhetorically to reporters. “I don’t know. That’s up for talk show debate. What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk for Mr. Kraft. No, like I said, we got a great relationship so we’ll see how it goes.”
“None of us are really promised anything,” he added. “I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things work themselves out.”
–The Washington Redskins reportedly are discussing the possibility of trading holdout Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, and the Patriots could be a potential landing spot.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that while it’s “unclear what type of compensation” the Redskins could be seeking, there’s “a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved.”
Newly signed Donald Penn told reporters he joined Washington for a chance to start at left tackle. He added he spoke to Williams before signing, but said he’d prefer to keep that discussion private.
–Nick Buoniconti, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and part of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, died Tuesday night, his family announced. He was 78.
Buoniconti struggled with dementia and was admitted to hospice care this week. He said in 2017 he was convinced that the degenerative brain disease CTE caused by hits to his head while playing football had “taken my life away,” and he arranged to donate his brain to science.
–Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, who signed a record four-year, $44.5 million deal in March, is in concussion protocol.
He suffered a concussion Saturday, but his symptoms surfaced later. The concussion was diagnosed Tuesday and announced Wednesday by coach Sean McDermott.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to undergo cardiac ablation, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary, drafted 31st overall, has had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his return has been disclosed.
–The Baltimore Ravens waived 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley, a day after the wideout reportedly got into a fight at practice and threw a football into a pond.
Lasley was taken at No. 162 overall last year. He made the 53-man roster but did not play in a game.
–The Miami Dolphins activated tight end Dwayne Allen from the physically unable to perform list.
Allen missed the start of camp with an undisclosed injury. He joined the Dolphins on a two-year, $7 million deal in March.
–The Houston Texans activated rookie tight end Kahale Warring from the active/non-football injury list.
A third-round pick, Warring is expected to compete for a prominent rookie role.
–The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Cameron Batson on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.
Batson was injured Monday when he landed on his left shoulder during drills.
–The Kansas City Chiefs are experimenting with moving cornerback Tremon Smith to running back.
A sixth-round pick in 2018, Smith returned 33 kicks for 886 yards as a rookie. He played 74 snaps on defense in 14 games, breaking up one pass.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys VP Jones: We aren’t market-setters
Cowboys VP Jones: We aren't market-setters
Contract talks with
Cowboys VP Jones: We aren’t market-setters
Contract talks with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott are active, and there are looming negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys to consider, too.
But days after owner Jerry Jones said it doesn’t take a league-leading rusher to get to the Super Bowl, his son, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones, expounded on the team’s position at the negotiating table.
“We’ve got three really good football players that we’re dealing with here and that have very good representation. And they want to see the market,” Jones said. “We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter. And we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.
“We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. Whether it’s Dak, whether it’s Amari, whether it’s Zeke, they all understand we’ve got a whole group of young players coming behind them that want to be Dallas Cowboys and want to stay here. When we save money, whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari, it’s not saving Jerry and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to go to another player. …We’re very convicted that we’re going to get these deals done.”
The comments come in the wake of the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas reaching agreement on a landmark five-year deal worth $100 million, a contract stratosphere not previously reached by a wideout. The Saints are the first team to pay a quarterback and wide receiver $20 million per season.
Beyond the skill-position players due large paydays, the Cowboys must consider deals for linebacker Jaylon Smith, offensive lineman La’el Collins and cornerback Byron Jones. Stephen Jones referred to those three players as “Guys that are important to our football team. I promise you, Zeke, Dak, Amari all understand that.”
–Field Level Media
Falcons rookie OL McGary to undergo heart procedure
Falcons rookie OL McGary to undergo heart procedure
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive
Falcons rookie OL McGary to undergo heart procedure
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was scheduled to undergo cardiac ablation on Wednesday, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, has had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive, in the past. No timeline for his return has been disclosed.
The 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Teams were aware of his condition before the draft, and NFL medical personnel cleared him to participate in the scouting combine.
So far in training camp, the 24-year-old primarily has worked at right tackle on the Falcons’ second team.
–Field Level Media
Tiger set for first two FedEx Cup playoff events
Tiger set for first two FedEx Cup playoff events Tiger set for first two FedEx Cup playoff events
Tiger Woods committed Wednesday to playing in the first two FedEx Cup playoff events, starting next week at The Northern Trust in New Jersey.
The two-time FedEx Cup champion (2007, 2009) then will tee it up at the BMW Championship, which begins Aug. 15 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
The top 30 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings make the field for the Tour Championship, to be held Aug. 22-25 at East Lake in Atlanta, where Woods is the defending champ.
Woods, the reigning Masters champion, is 27th in the FedExCup standings heading into this week’s Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, which Woods is sitting out after missing the cut two weeks ago at The Open Championship.
Woods has played in only 10 events this season — and one non-major since the Masters — in an effort to preserve his health, notably his surgically repaired back.
The season-ending playoff has been trimmed from four events to three this year.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment