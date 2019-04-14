Augusta’s green jacket ceremony nixed over weather concerns
Sunday’s green jacket ceremony at the Masters, an iconic part of the tradition that’s unlike any other, has been canceled due to weather concerns in Augusta, Ga.
Augusta National Golf Club officials made the decision so that patrons and workers will be safely off the course before the inclement weather arrives. Strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the afternoon.
“There will not be a Green Jacket Ceremony on the terrace putting green this afternoon in order to expedite gate closures,” a club official wrote in an email. “Weather permitting, we will have photos with the champion on the putting green following the Butler Cabin Green Jacket presentation.”
The presentation traditionally features the previous year’s winner slipping the iconic green jacket onto the new champion. Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters.
Forecasts of impending storms led the club to push up Sunday’s final round tee times, with threesomes starting on split tees at 7:30 a.m. ET.
If the weather forces early stoppage on Sunday, the Masters would have its first Monday finish since 1983 when Spain’s Seve Ballesteros won his second green jacket.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods gave everyone something to talk about, and he’ll be in the final threesome for Sunday’s final round of the Masters.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot 6-under 66 to hold the lead through 54 holes, on a day in which Woods moved to a share of the lead briefly Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Despite three pars to end his round, Molinari sits at 13-under 203 and holds a two-shot lead on Woods and Tony Finau going to Sunday’s final round.
“This is now three straight majors that I’ve been in the mix and so it’s good stuff,” Woods said.
Woods surged into a tie for the lead with three birdies in a four-hole stretch, capped by a 5-foot putt on the 16th hole. He finished the round with 67.
Shortly after Woods reached 11 under, Molinari moved alone to the top with his third straight birdie when he rolled in a putt on No. 14. He added a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th to make it four in a row.
“Today we did very well strategy-wise, hit the ball a little less well than yesterday, but holed some very good putts,” Molinari said afterward. “Obviously, I can only be happy about today, and it’s going to be an exciting day tomorrow.”
Finau posted 64 to rise to 11 under, the third player on the day to shoot 8 under, one stroke off the course record. He managed two more birdies on the back nine, finishing with three straight pars.
Brooks Koepka shot 69 and is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
“You’re going to be tested in a major championship one way or another,” Koepka said. “I’ve just got to deal with whatever comes.”
Webb Simpson shot 64 to move to 9 under. He’s joined by England’s Ian Poulter, who posted 68.
Poulter said he has become a fan of Molinari’s and expects him to be in the mix until the end.
“It’s pretty darn good,” Poulter said of Molinari’s game. “He hits it straight, he’s now got a fantastic short game and he holes lots of putts. So I mean that’s the reason why he’s got the [Claret] Jug (from the 2018 British Open) and he’s good, he’s really good.”
Sunday’s final round has been revamped because of weather concerns, creating some unprecedented moves by tournament officials. Two tees will be used, and players will be grouped into threesomes, with leaders set to tee off at 9:20 a.m. and a goal of completing the round by mid-afternoon.
Woods, who will be in the final threesome with Molinari and Finau, said he plans to wake up by 4 a.m. to prepare his body for the final round.
Finau played the round’s first eight holes in 6 under, capped by an eagle 3 on the par-5 eighth hole. He birdied the hole the first two rounds.
“I know it’s a golf course I can score on,” said Finau, who just missed a birdie putt to set a new Masters front-nine low of 29, settling for 30 instead.
For Finau, it required some patience the first couple of rounds. He said he sensed he had a low number in him.
“I like how I’ve played thus far,” he said. “I’m draining it really good.”
Xander Schauffele (70) is among five players at 8 under. Schauffele said he has developed a comfort level considering what’s at stake and roars from the galleries coming from around the course.
“There’s so much noise around just trying to play golf,” Schauffele said. “And this year I felt I did a better job sort of hushing it down and sticking to ready golf.”
Matt Kuchar (68) moved to 8 under to stay in contention. As a Georgia Tech golfer, he was the tournament’s low amateur in 1998.
“I feel good about the way I’ve been playing this year,” Kuchar said. “And certainly coming into this week. So hoping to continue the good play.”
Saturday had become an historic day in the Masters with the third round beginning with five golfers tied for the top spot and four others a stroke back. The tournament’s leaderboard had never been so crowded at that stage.
There was an early buzz created by Patrick Cantlay, who authored the first 64 of the day.
Cantlay was tied for 50th after two rounds, but he exited the course just one shot out of the lead and enters the final round tied for 14th and seven shots back.
He didn’t have a bogey in the round. His previous best mark in the Masters was a 71.
Phil Mickelson (70) is among a group of five others tied with Cantlay at 6 under.
–Field Level Media
Italy's
The potential for severe weather in Augusta, Ga., has led to Sunday’s final round of the Masters being moved up.
Two tees will be used and players will be grouped into threesomes as officials hope to complete the round at Augusta National Golf Club by mid-afternoon ET.
Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The leaders are expected to tee off around 9:20 a.m. CBS is scheduled to begin its telecast at 9 a.m. ET.
Rain is forecast with thunderstorms and high winds likely around 4 p.m. ET.
“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said in a statement. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone — the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world.
“Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”
Italy’s Francesco Molinari (13 under) holds a two-stroke lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau entering the final round. The trio will play together, with Brooks Koepka (10 under), Webb Simpson (9 under) and England’s Ian Poulter (9 under) in the penultimate group.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung
Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung Reports: Patriots agree to extension with S Chung
The New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season with safety Patrick Chung, according to multiple reports.
Chung, 31, has been a stalwart in the Patriots’ defense for much of the past decade. He has played nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, appearing in 128 games (100 starts) with 660 tackles, 11 interceptions and 51 pass breakups for the franchise.
He has been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a team captain for the Patriots’ title-winning squad last season. Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New England.
Chung was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million in 2019, with bonuses potentially taking him to around $3 million. He also was due $1.9 million in base salary in 2020.
The new deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and will be worth up to $12.9 million including bonuses over three years, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods made a move and that garnered much of the attention during the second round of the Masters.
However, others did their parts to stake a claim to the top spot at Augusta National Golf Club.
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Friday to share first place going into the weekend in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott are level with Molinari at 7-under-par 137. Ooosthuizen posted a 66 for one of the best scores of the round.
However, a big stir occurred late in the day when Woods pulled within one of the leaders. His 68 left him at 6 under in a four-way tie for sixth behind the top group.
Woods had pars on the final three holes with chance to make an even bigger splash.
He used 30 putts on his round. Through two rounds, he has drained five putts of 20 or more feet — more than any other golfer in the field.
It all could be coming together for Woods.
“I feel like my body is good and my game is good, it’s sharp,” he said. “So just got to go out there and execute and I got to do the proper things, and if I do miss, I miss in a proper spot.”
Scott surged to the front with an eagle on No. 15 before giving back a stroke with a bogey on the next hole. He ended up with a 68.
“I know where and when my game is coming into really good shape, and I can see it coming back,” Scott said. “I think I got some good confirmation.”
Day carded five birdies overall, including birdies on all four of the par-5 holes. His only two bogeys came on the back nine en route to a 67.
“The whole goal is to try and take advantage of the par 5s here this week,” Day said.
Day dealt with a sore back that limited some of his flexibility. His wife told him that he couldn’t use it as an excuse while at a major.
“You need to suck it up,” Day said was the message from his wife, Ellie.
Others weren’t surprised that Day pulled it together.
“He seems to have a bad back all the time and plays great,” Scott said, “so I’m sure he knows what he’s doing.”
Koepka, a first-round co-leader, had a slow start to the second round but finished at 71.
Koepka was 2 over on the day through six holes, with a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double bogey. He recovered to produce nine pars and three birdies over his last 12 holes.
“Understanding where to miss it,” Koepka said. “I think sometimes maybe I was a little bit too aggressive. I’m super aggressive at a normal event, and that kind of backfires sometimes. But at a major, just know there’s 72 holes, so I kind of let things brush off my back a little bit easier.”
Dustin Johnson (70), Xander Schauffele (65) South Africa’s Justin Harding (69) are even with Woods at 6 under.
Harding made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) and added another on No. 17 before finishing with a bogey.
Play was suspended for about a half-hour shortly after 5 p.m. EDT because of thunderstorms in the area.
Woods made a putt of about 40 feet on No. 9, then added a birdie on No. 11 before play was stopped.
Spain’s Jon Rahm was at 5 under for the tournament after 11 holes but never made another move and was stuck two strokes behind the leaders following a 70.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4 under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1 under on Friday to go to 5 under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6 under.
Phil Mickelson remained within range as he was 1 over for the round and at 4 under for the tournament.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3 under for the round to join Kizzire and Mickelson among 4-under finishers.
First-round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau dipped to 3 under after notching a 75.
Defending champion Patrick Reed shot 70 to reach 1 under for the tournament and make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Italy's
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Friday to share first place after the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott are level with Molinari at 7-under-par 137. Ooosthuizen posted a 66 for one of the best scores of the round.
However, a big stir occurred late in the day when Tiger Woods pulled within one of the leaders. His 68 left him at 6 under in a four-way tie for sixth behind the top group.
Woods had pars on the final three holes with chance to make an even bigger splash.
Scott surged to the front with an eagle on No. 15 before giving back a stroke with a bogey on the next hole. He ended up with 68.
Day carded five birdies overall, including birdies on all four of the par-5 holes. His only two bogeys came on the back nine en route to a 67.
“The whole goal is to try and take advantage of the par 5s here this week,” Day said.
Day dealt with a sore back that limited some of his flexibility. His wife told him that he couldn’t use it as an excuse while at a major.
“You need to suck it up,” Day said was the message from his wife, Ellie.
Koepka, a first-round co-leader, had a slow start to the second round but finished with 71.
Koepka was 2 over on the day through six holes, with a double bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double bogey. He recovered to produce nine pars and three birdies over his last 12 holes.
Dustin Johnson (70), Xander Schauffele (65) South Africa’s Justin Harding (69) are level with Woods at 6 under.
Harding made four consecutive birdies (Nos. 12-15) and added another on No. 17 before finishing with a bogey.
Play was suspended for about a half-hour shortly after 5 p.m. EDT because of thunderstorms in the area.
Woods made a putt of about 40 feet on No. 9, then added a birdie on No. 11 before play was stopped.
Spain’s Jon Rahm was at 5 under for the tournament after 11 holes but never made another move and was stuck two strokes behind the leaders following a 70.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4 under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1 under on Friday to go to 5 under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6 under.
Phil Mickelson remained within range as he was 1 over for the round and at 4 under for the tournament.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3 under for the round to join Kizzire and Mickelson among 4-under finishers.
First-round co-leader Bryson DeChambeau dipped to 3 under after notching a 75.
Defending champion Patrick Reed shot 70 to reach 1 under for the tournament to make the cut.
–Field Level Media
Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare
Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare Security official falls into Woods, gives golf world major scare
Sitting just one shot off the lead after two rounds, Tiger Woods is looking to put a scare into the field at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. But that’s nothing compared to the scare an overzealous security official gave Woods — and the rest of the golf world — during Friday’s Round 2.
Less than an hour after players returned the course following a weather delay lasting more than half an hour, Woods hit his tee shot on the par-4 14th into the trees, left of the fairway. His approach from 168 yards was vintage Woods, the ball making its way to within 30 feet of the hole.
What was also vintage Woods was the gallery’s reaction. With the crowd standing only a few feet behind Woods, as soon as he hit his approach, the gallery closed in on him, cheering as he walked toward the fairway to watch his shot.
Though no spectators appeared to get particularly close to the golfer, with a member of the security staff quickly getting between Woods and the closest spectators, a second member of security sprinted in from behind Woods to help form a barrier. But as he was getting behind Woods, the security member slipped on the wet grass, slid to the ground and clipped the back of Woods’ right leg as the 43-year-old, four-time Masters winner walked toward the fairway.
Woods immediately jumped up and began hurriedly limping toward the fairway. He also leaned on his club like a cane multiple times as he limped off. While he could be seen flexing his ankle later on the hole, he drained the subsequent birdie putt to get to 5-under par at the time.
He birdied 15 as well, then finished with back-to-back pars to finish at 6-under par after 36 holes, tied with three other golfers in a group trailing five golfers at 7 under.
In the immediate aftermath, social media zeroed in on the security official, making note of the potential calamity he nearly caused. But Woods shrugged it off following his round.
“No, it’s all good. Accidents happen,” Woods told reporters of the incident. “I’ve had galleries run over me. It’s just, you know, when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen.”
–Field Level Media
Italy’s Francesco Molinari shot a bogey-free round and is tied for first place with Australia’s Jason Day midway through the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Molinari posted a 5-under-par 67 to rise to 7-under 137 for the tournament. Day shot the same score.
Dustin Johnson is at 6-under after Friday’s 2-under 70 as play continued into the late afternoon.
England’s Ian Poulter had grabbed the lead at 4-under early in the day, but he stalled with nine straight pars. Poulter shot 1-under Friday to go to 5-under for the tournament after briefly reaching 6-under.
Phil Mickelson stayed within range as he was even-par for the round (and 5-under for the tournament) through 16 holes.
First-round co-leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka struggled at times.
Koepka was 2-over through six holes in the second round, with a double-bogey, two bogeys and two birdies. His errant tee shot on the second hole led to the double-bogey.
Koepka later recovered with five consecutive pars heading into the final stretch. He was even-par through 16 holes.
DeChambeau finished at 3-over for the day.
Patton Kizzire was among the early finishers, notching a 70 for the second day in a row. His 4-under total made him the leader in the clubhouse before some golfers even teed off for the second round.
Matt Kuchar shot 3-under for the round to join Kizzire among 4-under finishers.
Tiger Woods, who shot 70 on Thursday, had an afternoon tee time.
–Field Level Media
Redskins LB Foster won’t face suspension
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster will be fined but not suspended for his involvement in an incident that led to misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges that ultimately were dropped, the NFL announced Friday.
The league said Foster would be fined two game checks. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.29 million in the 2019 season.
The charges stemmed from an incident in Tampa on Nov. 24 when Foster was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. His former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, said Foster pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face at a Tampa hotel on the eve of the 49ers’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers released Foster the next day and the Redskins claimed him two days later. The NFL placed Foster on the commissioner’s exempt list, and he did not play the rest of the season.
“Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018. The NFL has returned Foster to the active roster from the Commissioner Exempt list. He may fully participate in all team activities,” the NFL said in a statement issued Friday.
Washington team president Bruce Allen said the team has told Foster it will not tolerate any further off-field incidents.
“The Redskins have put in place a comprehensive responsibility and accountability plan to help Reuben be successful on and off the field,” Allen said in a statement. “Elements of this plan include individual counseling, a structured living arrangement, weekly meetings with the club player engagement director, weekly meetings with our team chaplain, and targeted community service engagements.
“We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future – but the responsibility is squarely on him to change. Reuben must fully adhere to the plan we have developed for him. Reuben knows that we simply will not tolerate any future conduct that is detrimental to the Washington Redskins organization or to the NFL.”
In a statement issued by the team, Foster said he understood the conditions.
“I accept the NFL’s decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them,” Foster said. “Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down.”
A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 31st player selected overall, Foster had 29 tackles but no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions in the six games he played last season.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
Terms were not announced, but his agent, Blake Baratz, announced on social media that the deal was for four years and $64 million, and could go as high as $73 million with incentives.
I’m so for happy for my dude. This is what it’s all about. Love you brotha and couldn’t be happier for someone so deserving. athielen19 @teamifa @athielen19 https://t.co/uQXALDRhgP
— Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) April 12, 2019
The Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have signed wide receiver Chris Hogan to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.
Hogan spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, winning two titles. He finished last season with 35 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns.
In three seasons with New England, Hogan had 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Undrafted out of Monmoth in 2011, Hogan eventually latched on with the Buffalo Bills and made his NFL debut in 2013.
Hogan set the Patriots record for most receiving yards in a single playoff game (180) during the team’s Super Bowl run after the 2016 season.
–Field Level Media
The agent for Tiger Woods said talks are ongoing for future televised appearances and hinted that the first is likely to be in Japan this fall, according to ESPN.
“We are in pretty deep discussions about doing that and Japan would be ideal to do the first one,” Steinberg said, per the report. “It might not be a traditional head-to-head match. It might be something more unique.”
Woods is currently playing in the Masters, where he is trying for his fifth green jacket and first since 2005.
“We haven’t put together what the field will look like,” Steinberg added. “How big would the field be? What type of format would they play? The exact date? We’d like to do it around the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan.”
The Zozo Championship, the first official PGA Tour event in Japan, will be held in Tokyo Oct. 24-27. That is followed on the PGA Tour schedule by events in South Korea and China.
It was revealed in early April that Woods would take his match-play prowess on the road — again — in a series of matches set to stream on GolfTV’s over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav.
Zaslav announced the news while speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif., and said one match is already planned for Tokyo and most of them will take place outside of the United States.
GolfTV was announced last year as part of a long-term partnership between Discovery and the PGA Tour. In November 2018, Discovery secured a multi-year deal with Woods to provide exclusive content for the international streaming service, which launched in January.
Zaslav cited Woods’ made-for-TV spectacle, “The Match,” with Phil Mickelson last Thanksgiving weekend as inspiration for the GolfTV series. The event, hosted by Turner Sports as a pay-per-view event on its B/R Live platform, logged 750,000 unique users.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be wearing a different helmet for the 2019 season, although it will have nothing to do with finding a new team.
Brady’s model of helmet was banned from the NFL because it did not meet necessary safety standards in laboratory testing, according to ESPN. In total, 32 players from 2018 were wearing a helmet that no longer met NFL standards, the league announced Friday.
Brady’s model was actually deemed inadequate before last season, but players using substandard models were given a one-year grace period to make a change.
The NFL and the NFL players Association announced 11 new helmets that were added to the approved equipment list. There were no additions to the banned list this time around.
Team equipment managers will be subject to discipline if they facilitate the use of a banned helmet, or know of a player using one, according to ESPN.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have been putting helmets through new testing standards since 2015. The tests, conducted in Canada, include crash test dummies outfitted with helmets that are subjected to various impacts to record how much force is transferred.
–Field Level Media
Former Packers great Gregg dies at 85
Green Bay Packers great Forrest Gregg died on Friday at the age of 85, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.
Green Bay Packers great Forrest Gregg died on Friday at the age of 85, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.
Gregg, a favorite of legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, was a standout offensive tackle during Green Bay’s dynasty in the 1960s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.
Despite being undersized, Gregg played in 188 consecutive games between 1956 and 1971, winning five championships with the Packers along the way.
He spent his final season in Dallas, winning his sixth title in Super Bowl VI.
“The game lost a giant today,” a statement from Hall of Fame President David Baker begins. “Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton. He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this Game to inspire people from all walks of life.”
Gregg went into coaching after his playing days ended, guiding the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Packers over 11 seasons.
While no cause of death was released, Gregg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.
–Field Level Media
Mayock aims not to ‘mess up’ Raiders’ draft chances
New Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock spoke to the local media on Thursday ahead of the team kicking off its first series of organized team training activities of the spring.
It’s safe to say the first-year GM knows what he’s getting himself into.
“At the end of the day, here’s the deal — if we win, everything will be fine,” Mayock said. “And if we lose, I’ll get fired. And I’m perfectly fine with that.”
Winning has not come easy for the organization that has preached a commitment to excellence for decades but has not lived up to its storied lineage in recent years. Since last reaching the Super Bowl in the 2002 season — and losing to current Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who returned in 2018 for a second stint with the team — the Raiders have the second-worst record in football with a winning percentage (.332) better only than that of the Cleveland Browns.
Oakland has just one winning season in the past 16 seasons, which is why Gruden and Mayock are teaming up for one of the NFL’s ultimate challenges: Restore the Raiders.
Despite coming off a 4-12 season and another last-place finish in the AFC West, the Raiders have hope in that they are armed and ready to rebuild via the NFL draft later this month. Oakland has a league-best three first-round picks (Nos. 4, 24 and 27 overall), adding a pair of them last year by shipping out veteran stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper in controversial trades.
That draft arsenal has Mayock excited for what’s to come.
“Between 24, 27 and 35 (Raiders’ second-round pick) we have three awesome opportunities,” Mayock said. “I happen to like 20 through 60. Always have. I think there are a lot of guys that love the game and are safer picks, sometimes, than top-10 picks.
“I’d love to get a couple more picks in there. We’ve got a lot of holes that need to be filled and I think that’s a really good place to go fishing.”
The team has been among the busiest in free agency this offseason in attacking some of those holes. The Raiders’ most prominent move was to trade for four-time All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown, who turned a self-made controversy in Pittsburgh into a new team and contract extension. Oakland also bulked up its offensive line, signing away massive 6-foot-8, 380-pound offensive tackle Trent Brown from the New England Patriots.
As much as the offense and quarterback Derek Carr (4,049 pass yards, 19 TD, 10 INT in 2018) could use more help, major holes exist on defense. They finished with the NFL’s worst scoring defense for the second time in the past five seasons, and only recorded 13 sacks for the entire regular season — a franchise-record low by far and a mere half-sack more than Mack himself (with the Chicago Bears after being traded away) in 2018.
With all of those needs on both sides of the ball, Mayock’s biggest challenge may be trying to keep Gruden satisfied in regards to incoming talent.
“I’m a son of a coach and I know how coaches think, and coaches think need,” Mayock said. “And we’re a coach-driven building, our coaches are highly involved. That’s good. I embrace that.
“The flip side is, you can’t reach (in the draft). You’ve got to use some common sense. And that’s what I preach.”
Mayock shrugged off any perceived pressures coming from his animated head coach and from the outside world, especially considering this marks his first official front office job for any of the 32 NFL teams after being a well-respected draft analyst for years with NFL Network.
“The way I look at this thing from a how-do-people-perceive-me perspective is a lot of people doubted that anybody could come out of the media and go and be a GM for any team,” Mayock said. “I know that. I get that.”
Still, with all the optimism, Mayock knows the pressure is on to hit it big with his top picks in two weeks.
“Don’t mess it up, dude,” Mayock says Gruden told him. “I (Gruden) took a lot of slings to get you three first-round picks.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Steelers’ Foster requests social-media ceasefire
Pittsburgh guard
Pittsburgh guard Ramon Foster is asking his ex-teammates to stop the criticism of current Steelers players.
The latest social-media salvo was fired early Thursday morning by former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall, who called quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a racist in a series of tweets. Mendenhall, who played for Pittsburgh from 2008-12, was addressing accusations that wideout Antonio Brown quit on the team when he did not play in the 2018 season finale.
“Moving forward…any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster wrote in response on Twitter. “Whoever you have an issue with, we will get you their number so you can address them. I PROMISE.
“These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in that locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments. Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all.”
–Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had a pre-draft visit with the New York Giants, and he reportedly will head to an NFC East rival next.
Multiple outlets reported the Giants visit, and Murray posted a photo on social media of the outside of the team’s facility. The MMQB reported Murray also will visit the Washington Redskins next week.
By most accounts, Murray remains the favorite to go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
–All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2020 season, ESPN reported.
Some speculated the 34-year-old veteran, a seven-time Pro Bowler, might retire this offseason. Yanda was entering the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal signed in 2015.
An Iowa product, Yanda has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in the third round in 2007. He ranks seventh in franchise history with 162 games played.
–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
His license had been suspended for failing to pay a speeding ticket, according to multiple reports.
Fournette was cited on Nov. 17 for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone, which carried a fine of $204, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. The 24-year-old was released on a $1,500 bond. The team said it is aware of the situation but declined further comment.
–The Jets signed former Packers and Ravens running back Ty Montgomery.
Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the deal is for one year.
A converted wideout, the 26-year-old Montgomery spent his first three-plus seasons with Green Bay before being traded to Baltimore for a 2020 seventh-round pick in October.
–Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins is recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Collins had the operation in January and expects to be ready for training camp.
The 25-year-old has started all 32 games at right tackle for Dallas over the past two seasons.
–The Jaguars claimed guard Parker Ehinger off waivers from the Cowboys.
Ehinger, 26, missed all of 2018 with a knee injury sustained in training camp. He started four games in 2016 and one in 2017 with Kansas City.
–Free agent defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, NFL.com reported.
Davison, 26, recently visited the Atlanta Falcons, per reports. He had 23 tackles and two sacks in 14 games (12 starts) for the New Orleans Saints last season.
–Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was scheduled to appear in court in Las Vegas after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to court records.
The alleged victim was the daughter of Wood’s girlfriend, identified by local media as 26-year-old Amy Taylor, who also was taken into custody Tuesday night at Summerlin Hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis died at the hospital that night, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.
–Former Alabama wide receiver and New York Jets draft pick ArDarius Stewart was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on suspicion of carrying a pistol without a permit, AL.com reported.
Stewart was being held on $500 bond, according to the report.
Stewart was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2017 draft after a decorated career with the Crimson Tide but was out of football in 2018.
–The Giants signed former Alliance of American Football cornerback Henre’ Toliver. Toliver, 22, had two pass breakups and 13 tackles in eight games with the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF.
–Field Level Media
Koepka, DeChambeau share Round 1 lead at Masters
Koepka, DeChambeau share Round 1 lead at Masters
Koepka, DeChambeau share Round 1 lead at Masters
There was a throwback element to the first round of the Masters on Thursday at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.
But for Brooks Koepka, just being back in the tournament worked out well.
Koepka, who missed the Masters last year with a wrist injury, notched birdies on five of the first six holes on the backside on the way to shooting 6-under-par 66 for a share of the lead with Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau registered birdies on six of his last seven holes to make a late-day climb.
Phil Mickelson is a shot back at 5 under after his own scorching finish, with five birdies in the last seven holes.
Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter each shot 68s to sit in a tie for fourth place, ahead of a five-player cluster at 3 under.
Former champion Adam Scott of Australia spent time atop the leaderboard, while Tiger Woods held a share of the lead for a stretch as well. Scott, who won the 2013 Masters, finished at 3 under with Kevin Kisner, South Africa’s Justin Harding, Spain’s Jon Rahm, and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Koepka, who has won three of the last six majors in which he’s competed, finished without a bogey on the day.
Despite a bogey on No. 14, DeChambeau was razor sharp down the stretch. He nearly aced the par-3 16th, settling for a tap-in birdie from inches away, and his approach shot on the 18th hole bumped squarely into the pin before bouncing backward and settling an inch or two short.
Mickelson also came inches from an ace at No. 16. He then managed an unlikely par from the trees off the left of the 17th fairway, and dropped his approach at No. 18 to seven feet for a final birdie.
Woods shared the lead with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and would have exited the round — at the time, late in the afternoon — with a share of the lead if not for a bogey on No. 17.
Woods is a four-time winner at Augusta, but his last came in 2005.
“I felt like I played well and did all the things I needed to do to post a good number,” Woods said.
Optimism abounds regarding Woods, who shot 74 in the first round 14 years ago and ended up with the title.
“We still have a long way to go,” Woods said.
Harding birdied Nos. 15 and 17 to claim the early lead. But Harding took a bogey on the final hole, checking in at 3 under early in the afternoon.
“You’re going to make some mistakes out here,” Harding said. “Nobody really goes bogey-free. It’s just a matter of making more birdies than bogeys and seeing what happens.”
Harding, who played college golf for Lamar, had three birdies and a bogey on the first six holes.
Rahm, who was fourth last year in the Masters, played with Woods and overcame a couple of rough patches.
“I never lost patience,” Rahm said. “I kept my cool.”
Patton Kizzire was a 3 under through nine holes but ended up at 2 under. He had the tournament’s first eagle with a chip-in on the second hole.
Canadian Corey Conners became one of the stories in the first round, posting 2 under. Conners has ridden a recent wave, as he was the final Masters entrant, grabbing a spot when he won last week’s Texas Open for his first PGA Tour victory. He had been a Monday qualifier for that event.
Then Thursday, Conners was atop the leaderboard for a stretch early in the afternoon. He had birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 and then eagled the par-5 15th. He gave a stroke back with a bogey on the final hole.
Among other interesting rounds was the even-par posted by Kevin Tway. He had an active round, with only three pars on the first 11 holes before seven straight pars to cap the round.
Defending champion Patrick Reed sits at 1 over, while world No. 1, Justin Rose of England, is at 3 over.
Golfers were greeted with what were described as ideal conditions after recent rain softened the greens, but difficult flag positions kept anyone in the field from besting 69 until late in the day.
–Field Level Media
Oklahoma quarterback and
Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had a pre-draft visit with the New York Giants on Thursday and will reportedly head to an NFC East rival next.
Multiple outlets reported the Giants visit, and Murray posted a photo on social media of the outside of the team’s facility. The MMQB reported Murray also will visit the Washington Redskins next week.
By most accounts, Murray remains the favorite to go first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, where the man who recruited him to Texas A&M out of high school — Kliff Kingsbury — is the new head coach.
The Giants (picking sixth and 17th overall) and the Redskins (15th) are both expected to consider quarterbacks in the first round, with New York seeking a successor for Eli Manning and Washington looking for an answer with Alex Smith’s future clouded by a serious leg injury sustained last season.
The Giants have already brought in other top quarterback prospects Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones for visits, along with Will Grier, whom most have pegged as a second-tier prospect.
Washington has visited with Haskins, Lock and Jones, along with mid-round prospects Jarrett Stidham and Clayton Thorson.
–Field Level Media
The New
The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens running back Ty Montgomery on Thursday, the team announced.
Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the deal is for one year.
Montgomery, 26, will compete for a role behind Le’Veon Bell, who joined the Jets on a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March. A converted wideout, Montgomery spent his first three-plus seasons with Green Bay before being traded to Baltimore for a 2020 seventh-round pick in October, two days after he lost a fumble on a kick return in the closing minutes of a two-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
A third-round pick in 2015, Montgomery has 192 carries for 932 yards and seven scores, plus 107 catches for 892 yards and three touchdowns through 42 career games (14 starts).
He finished last season with 423 total yards and a career-low one touchdown on 66 touches (41 carries, 25 catches).
–Field Level Media
All-Pro
All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2020 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
There had been speculation that the 34-year-old veteran might retire this offseason. Yanda was entering the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal signed in 2015.
An Iowa product, Yanda has been with the Ravens since they drafted him in the third round in 2007. He ranks seventh in franchise history with 162 games played.
He started all 16 games in 2018 and earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection. Yanda earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2015.
–Field Level Media