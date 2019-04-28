Atlanta Falcons draft review
1 (14). Chris Lindstrom, OG: 6-4, 308, Boston College
1 (31). Kaleb McGary, OT: 6-7, 317, Washington
4 (111). Kendall Sheffield, CB: 5-11, 193, Ohio State
4 (135). John Cominsky, DE: 6-5, 286, Charleston (W.Va.)
5 (152). Qadree Ollison, RB: 6-1, 228, Pittsburgh
5 (172). Jordan Miller, CB: 6-1, 186, Washington
6 (203). Marcus Green, WR: 5-8, 190, Louisiana-Monroe
Grade: D+
It seemed as if the Falcons took a page from the Colts’ approach in 2018, throwing extra resources at the offensive line to ensure it’s fixed. That’s understandable, but both Lindstrom and McGary felt like slight reaches, and the latter cost Atlanta its second- and third-round picks in a trade-up. Sheffield is gifted, and Cominsky could rotate in early, but it’s a surprise to see no defensive tackle in a D-line-heavy draft.
Best pick: Even if he was a slight reach, Lindstrom is a very polished player with above-average movement skills. He could start immediately, even after the Falcons signed guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown in free agency, and he’s more mobile than both.
Upside pick: Sheffield isn’t a finished product, but he has a great combination of size, speed and press-man coverage ability, which perfectly fits the mold for cornerbacks in Dan Quinn’s defense. It will take some time, but Sheffield could become a top-end starter with more consistency.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers draft review
1 (16). Brian Burns, OLB: 6-5, 249, Florida St.
2 (37). Greg Little, OT: 6-5, 310, Ole Miss
3 (100). Will Grier, QB: 6-3, 217, West Virginia
4 (115). Christian Miller, OLB: 6-3, 247, Alabama
5 (154). Jordan Scarlett, RB: 5-11, 208, Florida
6 (212). Dennis Daley, OT: 6-5, 317, South Carolina
7 (237). Terry Godwin, WR: 5-11, 184, Georgia
Grade: B-
Carolina is trending toward more 3-4 looks on defense, as Burns and Miller are lighter types who mostly used two-point stances in college. The Panthers couldn’t pass on Burns for a top offensive tackle at No. 16, so they traded up to secure Little in Round 2. Grier at No. 100 was a worthwhile flier given Cam Newton’s shoulder issues, and Carolina added some playmakers late.
Best pick: Burns must keep his added weight on and maintain his explosiveness, and he might be limited to passing downs early on. However, he has a premium skill — pass rush — that the Panthers need with Julius Peppers gone. It’s not all about his physical ability; he has a nice array of moves, including a nasty spin.
Upside pick: Little didn’t live up to his recruiting status at Ole Miss, but he had stretches of brilliance when using proper footwork and technique. With Daryl Williams around for at least one more year, he has time to develop.
–Field Level Media
New Orleans Saints draft review
2 (48). Erik
2 (48). Erik McCoy, C: 6-4, 303, Texas A&M
4 (105). Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S: 5-11, 210, Florida
6 (177). Saquan Hampton, S: 6-1, 206, Rutgers
7 (231). Alize Mack, TE: 6-4, 249, Notre Dame
7 (244). Kaden Elliss, LB: 6-2, 238, Idaho
Grade: D+
Often willing to mortgage the future — in both free agency and the draft — New Orleans traded its 2019 first-round pick for Marcus Davenport last year, then gave up its 2020 second-rounder to nab McCoy this year. McCoy is a nice replacement for Max Unger, but the bill eventually will come due. Getting Gardner-Johnson in Round 4 softens the blow, but there isn’t much else here.
Best pick: It appeared the Saints pegged free agent signing Nick Easton as their replacement for Unger, but McCoy is ready for the job if given the chance. He drew some buzz as a possible first-round pick and has the versatility to excel in both zone- and gap-blocking schemes.
Upside pick: Another prospect who garnered some fringe first-round buzz, Gardner-Johnson tested very well at the combine (4.48-second 40-yard dash at 210 pounds) and has some incredible plays on his tape. He needs to hone his instincts and be more consistent, but he has the athletic ability to line up anywhere.
–Field Level Media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft review
1 (5). Devin White, LB: 6-0, 237, LSU
2 (39). Sean Bunting, CB: 6-0, 195, Central Michigan
3 (94). Jamel Dean, CB: 6-1, 206, Auburn
3 (99). Mike Edwards, S: 5-11, 205, Kentucky
4 (107). Anthony Nelson, DE: 6-7, 271, Iowa
5 (145). Matt Gay, K: 6-0, 232, Utah
6 (208). Scott Miller, WR: 5-9, 174, Bowling Green
6 (215). Terry Beckner Jr., DT: 6-4, 296, Missouri
Grade: C+
White is an outstanding prospect, but is he more valuable than a top edge rusher such as Josh Allen? Bunting felt like a slight reach, and while he and Dean are talented, they are also indictments on 2018 second-rounders Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart. Jason Licht surprisingly had the audacity to draft Gay after the failed Roberto Aguayo experiment, although he got nice contributors in Edwards and Nelson.
Best pick: Even if Allen might be more valuable, White is clearly a top-five player in this class. He’s instinctive, can slip run blocks and has the physical tools to thrive in coverage. He also excels as a blitzer, making him an immediate threat in Todd Bowles’ scheme.
Upside pick: Edwards isn’t big or particularly explosive, but he’s extremely versatile, having played deep, in the box and over the slot in both man and zone coverage. He has the instincts to handle each of those assignments, making him an ideal multi-tool piece in today’s NFL.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals draft review
1 (1). Kyler Murray, QB: 5-10, 207, Oklahoma
2 (33). Byron Murphy, CB: 5-11, 190, Washington
2 (62). Andy Isabella, WR: 5-9, 188, UMass
3 (65). Zach Allen, DE: 6-4, 281, Boston College
4 (103). Hakeem Butler, WR: 6-5, 227, Iowa State
5 (139). Deionte Thompson, S: 6-1, 195, Alabama
6 (174). Keesean Johnson, WR: 6-1, 201, Fresno State
6 (179). Lamont Gaillard, C: 6-3, 305, Georgia
7 (248). Joshua Miles, OT: 6-5, 314, Morgan State
7 (249). Michael Dogbe, DE: 6-3, 284, Temple
7 (254). Caleb Wilson, TE: 6-4, 240, UCLA
Grade: A-
Arizona could have had Josh Rosen, Nick Bosa and a 2020 fifth-rounder instead of Murray and Isabella, but there’s little else to quibble with. Murphy was arguably the draft’s top corner, Isabella can fly deep or win underneath, and Allen fits great as a 3-4 end. Even better, Butler and Thompson provide upside late-round upside, and Gaillard could contribute early.
Best pick: Butler might be the steal of the draft. A gigantic target with 4.48 speed, he can dominate on contested grabs or create long touchdowns after the catch. A penchant for drops likely caused Butler to slide, but he should at least thrive in the red zone, with potential as a top wideout.
Upside pick: A higher ceiling is why Murray is in Arizona and Josh Rosen is in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has drawn legitimate comparisons to Russell Wilson and yet has a better arm and movement traits than Wilson, suggesting the sky is the limit. Murray isn’t the most refined field-reader, but he’s so gifted, it might not matter.
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams draft review
2 (61). Taylor Rapp, S: 6-0, 208, Washington
3 (70). Darrell Henderson, RB: 5-8, 208, Memphis
3 (79). David Long, CB: 5-11, 196, Michigan
3 (97). Bobby Evans, OT: 6-4, 312, Oklahoma
4 (134). Greg Gaines, DT: 6-1, 312, Washington
5 (169). David Edwards, OT: 6-6, 308, Wisconsin
7 (243). Nick Scott, S: 5-11, 201, Penn State
7 (251). Dakota Allen, LB: 6-1, 232, Texas Tech
Grade: B+
There isn’t a ton of star power, but the Rams did well after entering without a second-rounder (traded for Marcus Peters). They traded down from No. 31 and made a few more deals to add picks, then nabbed an instinctive safety, a potential chess-piece back and some quality depth. Evans eventually could replace Andrew Whitworth, and Gaines will help shore up an occasionally leaky run defense. Nicely done.
Best pick: Coincidentally, many have compared Rapp to Eric Weddle, a safety who lacks elite tools but always finds himself in the right spot. Now Rapp will learn from the master. Wade Phillips could deploy Rapp right away as a dime linebacker and rotate him in to spell Weddle occasionally.
Upside pick: Henderson’s selection shouldn’t raise concerns about Todd Gurley, but it could eat into Gurley’s snaps as a receiver. Henderson — who is also a home run threat as a runner — has terrific hands and shows rare body control to adjust to throws downfield. Sean McVay should have fun deploying him.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers draft review
San Francisco
1 (2). Nick Bosa, DE: 6-4, 266, Ohio St.
2 (36). Deebo Samuel, WR: 5-11, 214, South Carolina
3 (67). Jalen Hurd, WR: 6-5, 226, Baylor
4 (110). Mitch Wishnowsky, P: 6-2, 218, Utah
5 (148). Dre Greenlaw, LB: 6-0, 237, Arkansas
6 (176). Kaden Smith, TE: 6-5, 255, Stanford
6 (183). Justin Skule, OT: 6-7, 317, Vanderbilt
6 (198). Tim Harris, CB: 6-1, 205, Virginia
Grade: B
Drafting a punter in Round 4 can only knock a grade down so far. The 49ers got perhaps the draft’s best player in Bosa, then added versatile weapons for Kyle Shanahan in Samuel and Hurd. Smith also fits well in Shanahan’s scheme as a quality blocker and contested-catch artist who needs some help being schemed open. Wishnowsky and Greenlaw were reaches, but it’s a solid class.
Best pick: Bosa is perhaps a hair more athletic than his brother, Joey Bosa, and a tad better in the run game thanks to a thick lower half. As a rusher, he can win with speed, bend, power, hand moves or all of the above. Expect multiple Pro Bowl nods.
Upside pick: At his best, Samuel was clearly a first-rounder on tape. He’s short but thickly built and very sudden, with great route-running ability and the physicality to break tackles after the catch. He simply must remain healthy and motivated, which wasn’t always the case in college.
–Field Level Media
Houston Texans draft review
1 (23). Tytus Howard, OT: 6-5, 322, Alabama St.
2 (54). Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB: 6-2, 213, Kentucky
2 (55). Max Scharping, OT: 6-6, 327, Northern Illinois
3 (86). Kahale Warring, TE: 6-5, 252, San Diego St.
5 (161). Charles Omenihu, DE: 6-5, 280, Texas
6 (195). Xavier Crawford, CB: 5-11, 187, Central Michigan
7 (220). Cullen Gillaspia, FB: 6-1, 234, Texas A&M
Grade: C-
Houston addressed its biggest need in offensive tackle, but Howard and Scharping both come from lower levels of competition, and Howard is awfully raw to take in Round 1. The Texans could have had Jawaan Taylor at No. 23 or traded up slightly to get Andre Dillard instead. They made a few nice picks elsewhere, but the value just seems to be lacking a bit.
Best pick: Close behind offensive tackle, cornerback was Houston’s next-most glaring need, and the Texans got a good one in Johnson. He’s long, has solid speed and is very comfortable in zone, making him a great fit in Houston’s Cover-4-heavy scheme.
Upside pick: A former water polo player, Warring first played football as a senior in high school, so he remains quite raw. He still managed 49 catches for 620 yards and six scores in a rotational role from 2017-18. He’s huge, fast and can even block a little bit. There’s plenty of untapped potential here.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts draft review
2 (34).
2 (34). Rock Ya-Sin, CB: 6-0, 192, Temple
2 (49). Ben Banogu, LB: 6-4, 250, TCU
2 (59). Parris Campbell, WR: 6-0, 205, Ohio St.
3 (89). Bobby Okereke, LB: 6-1, 239, Stanford
4 (109). Khari Willis, S: 5-11, 213, Michigan St.
5 (144). Marvin Tell III, S: 6-2, 198, USC
5 (164). E.J. Speed, LB: 6-4, 230, Tarleton St.
6 (199). Gerri Green, OLB: 6-4, 252, Mississippi St.
7 (240). Jackson Barton, OT: 6-7, 310, Utah
7 (246). Javon Patterson, C: 6-3, 307, Ole Miss
Grade: B+
There aren’t many headline-grabbing names here — just a bunch of solid players. Chris Ballard traded down a few times to add picks in the middle rounds, the meat of the draft, and then capitalized on the volume. The defense got help at all three levels, especially on the edge and in the secondary, and the offense still gained a dynamite playmaker in Campbell.
Best pick: Several teams had Ya-Sin graded as their top cornerback, and he easily could have gone in Round 1. He has quality tools, with good size and speed, and is very instinctive. That will fit well in coordinator Matt Eberflus’ zone scheme, which implemented more wrinkles late in 2018.
Upside pick: Incredibly productive in 2018 (90 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 TDs), Campbell still has plenty of room to grow. He didn’t run an extensive route tree at Ohio State — rarely going vertical — but impressed with his routes at the combine. His 4.31 speed will be deadly on Indy’s turf.
–Field Level Media
Buffalo Bills draft review
1 (9). Ed Oliver, DT: 6-2, 287, Houston
2 (38). Cody Ford, OG: 6-4, 329, Oklahoma
3 (74). Devin Singletary, RB: 5-8, 203, Florida Atlantic
3 (96). Dawson Knox, TE: 6-4, 254, Ole Miss
5 (147). Vosean Joseph, LB: 6-2, 230, Florida
6 (181). Jaquan Johnson, S: 5-10, 191, Miami
7 (225). Darryl Johnson, DE: 6-6, 253, North Carolina A&T
7 (228). Tommy Sweeney, TE: 6-5, 251, Boston College
Grade: B
General manager Brandon Beane must have been thrilled to see Oliver slip to No. 9, giving the Bills great value while filling a need at 3-technique. A small trade-up brought a first-round type of talent in Ford, and the middle rounds included several players who could contribute early, with Singletary the likely successor to LeSean McCoy and Knox an intriguing tight end.
Best pick: When a player as gifted and productive as Oliver falls to you, you sprint to the podium. He isn’t as polished as Aaron Donald was coming out of Pittsburgh, but Oliver has the same rare athletic gifts. He’ll be disruptive immediately while refining his pass-rush skills.
Upside pick: Knox’s touches were limited by Mississippi’s wealth of other weapons, but he’s an excellent athlete who shows natural hands and explosiveness after the catch. With plenty of experience as a blocker, both on the move and inline, he could become a great all-around player.
–Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars draft review
Jacksonville
1 (7). Josh Allen, DE: 6-5, 262, Kentucky
2 (35). Jawaan Taylor, OT: 6-5, 312, Florida
3 (69). Josh Oliver, TE: 6-5, 249, San Jose St.
3 (98). Quincy Williams, S: 5-10, 239, Murray St.
5 (140). Ryquell Armstead, RB: 5-11, 220, Temple
6 (178). Gardner Minshew, QB: 6-1, 225, Washington St.
7 (235). Dontavius Russell, DT: 6-3, 319, Auburn
Grade: A-
In 2016, the Jaguars nabbed Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack — both top-five prospects — when Jack slipped to Round 2 due to a knee concern. It was déjà vu in 2019, as they wound up with a top-five prospect in Allen and borderline top-10 prospect in Taylor. Meanwhile, Oliver could become a major weapon, and Armstead is nice insurance for Leonard Fournette.
Best pick: Allen. The decision became easy when Allen slipped to No. 7. The Jaguars have other edge rushers, but Yannick Ngakoue is due a major payday before long, and Allen provides additional versatility. If he becomes a better run defender, he could be a top-five edge defender.
Upside pick: Oliver. Big, fast and athletic, Oliver was a big-play machine at San Jose State, racking up yards after the catch and making a host of contested grabs. He needs some route-running refinement and must bulk up to be a better blocker, but the ceiling is quite high.
–Field Level Media
Tennessee Titans draft review
1 (19). Jeffery Simmons, DT: 6-4, 305, Mississippi St.
2 (51). A.J. Brown, WR: 6-1, 226, Ole Miss
3 (82). Nate Davis, OG: 6-3, 316, Charlotte
4 (116). Amani Hooker, S: 5-11, 210, Iowa
5 (168). D’Andre Walker, OLB: 6-2, 251, Georgia
6 (188). David Long Jr., LB: 5-11, 227, West Virginia
Grade: C-
After making just four picks last year (and one, Luke Falk, didn’t make the team), the Titans made just six this year. One of those (Simmons) will miss most of 2019 recovering from a torn ACL. Brown is a great slot wideout, but he doesn’t give the offense the speed boost it needs. Stealing Walker and Long late helped the grade, but the impact here is lacking.
Best pick: In a weak linebacker class, Long is one of the few — outside of top-10 picks Devin White and Devin Bush — who shows the instincts, physicality and movement traits to excel against both the run and pass at the pro level. He should fit nicely as a successor to Wesley Woodyard.
Upside pick: Off-field and medical concerns aside, Simmons is a top-three prospect who some prefer to Quinnen Williams. He’s able to threaten as a pass rusher from anywhere along the line and can dominate against the run as well.
–Field Level Media
Baltimore Ravens draft review
Baltimore
1 (25). Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR: 5-9, 166, Oklahoma
3 (85). Jaylon Ferguson, DE: 6-5, 271, Louisiana Tech
3 (93). Miles Boykin, WR: 6-4, 220, Notre Dame
4 (113). Justice Hill, RB: 5-10, 198, Oklahoma St.
4 (123). Ben Powers, OG: 6-4, 307, Oklahoma
4 (127). Iman Marshall, CB: 6-1, 207, USC
5 (160). Daylon Mack, DT: 6-1, 336, Texas A&M
6 (197). Trace McSorley, QB: 6-0, 202, Penn St.
Grade: B
The Ravens’ second-round pick went to acquire Lamar Jackson last year, but they still found value with extra picks in Rounds 3 and 4. Brown and Boykin bring much-needed athleticism at wide receiver, while Ferguson should slide right in to help replace Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith. Powers and Mack could each be starters with time. A solid haul all around.
Best pick: He isn’t a top athlete, but Ferguson fits perfectly in Baltimore. He has an advanced array of moves as a pass rusher and plays with physicality and heavy hands. Expect him to be moved around a lot — like Suggs and Smith were — and contribute early.
Upside pick: It’s all about staying healthy for Brown. He has an extremely rare combination of speed and quickness, but he’s also refined as a route-runner and is excellent attacking the ball in the air despite a lack of size. As long as Jackson can hit him, Brown will thrive when on the field.
–Field Level Media
Cincinnati Bengals draft review
1 (11). Jonah Williams, OT: 6-5, 302, Alabama
2 (52). Drew Sample, TE: 6-5, 255, Washington
3 (72). Germaine Pratt, LB: 6-3, 240, N.C. St.
4 (104). Ryan Finley, QB: 6-4, 213, N.C. St.
4 (125). Renell Wren, DT: 6-5, 318, Arizona St.
4 (136). Michael Jordan, G: 6-6, 312, Ohio St.
6 (182). Trayveon Williams, RB: 5-8, 206, Texas A&M
6 (210). Deshaun Davis, LB: 5-11, 234, Auburn
6 (211). Rodney Anderson, RB: 6-0, 224, Oklahoma
7 (223). Jordan Brown, CB: 6-0, 201, South Dakota St.
Grade: C+
As usual, the Bengals weren’t flashy. Williams will help immediately, but some question marks followed. Primarily a blocker, Sample felt like a reach in Round 2, and Pratt isn’t as mobile as you’d like from a former safety. Getting Finley in Round 4 was a steal, as were Williams and Anderson in Round 6, but the top of the class seems a little light on value.
Best pick: Many thought Cincinnati would draft a QB early. They didn’t, but Finley was the fourth- or fifth-ranked QB on some boards, so he could unseat Andy Dalton at some point. Like Dalton, Finley might always be dependent on his supporting cast, but he’s smart and mechanically sound.
Upside pick: Anderson’s health is primarily why he fell to Round 6, as he sustained three major injuries in college, but he was outstanding when on the field. A terrific athlete with great
–Field Level Media
Cleveland Browns draft review
2 (46). Greedy Williams, CB: 6-2, 185, LSU
3 (80). Sione Takitaki, LB: 6-1, 238, BYU
4 (119). Sheldrick Redwine, S: 6-0, 196, Miami
5 (155). Mack Wilson, LB: 6-1, 240, Alabama
5 (170). Austin Seibert, K: 5-9, 213, Oklahoma
6 (189). Drew Forbes, G: 6-5, 303, Southeast Missouri St.
7 (221). Donnie Lewis Jr., CB: 6-0, 190, Tulane
Grade: B+
John Dorsey gladly gave up his first-round pick to get Odell Beckham Jr., and then still managed to come away with Williams, who was once considered a possible top-15 selection. Trading up to get Williams ate into the Browns’ remaining capital, but they still found some high-upside options in Wilson and Forbes, who garnered a lot of interest late in the process.
Best pick: Concerns about his personality and lack of interest in tackling pushed Williams down the board, but he has terrific tools and is the best pure cover corner in the draft. Between Williams and Denzel Ward, Cleveland could have one of the league’s best young cornerback duos.
Upside pick: Wilson. At a similar spot (No. 150) in last year’s draft, Cleveland took linebacker Genard Avery, who impressed as a rookie. Considered a possible first- or second-round talent, Wilson brings similar upside, with a terrific combination of size and speed. If he can become more disciplined and hone his instincts, look out.
–Field Level Media
Miami Dolphins draft review
Miami
1 (13). Christian Wilkins, DT: 6-3, 315, Clemson
3 (78). Michael Deiter, OG: 6-5, 309, Wisconsin
5 (151). Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB: 6-4, 241, Wisconsin
6 (202). Isaiah Prince, OT: 6-7, 305, Ohio State
7 (233). Chandler Cox, RB/FB: 6-0, 238, Auburn
7 (234). Myles Gaskin, RB: 5-9, 205, Washington
Grade: B-
This relatively small haul belies some hidden bonuses. Miami turned the 48th and 116th overall picks into quarterback Josh Rosen plus the 202nd pick, and 2020 second- and fifth-round picks via trades. Rosen has star potential, but if he struggles, the Dolphins added capital to target a QB next year. The rest of the class is just OK, though Gaskin could be a late-round gem.
Best pick: He might be a hair below elite, but Wilkins does so many things well, from disrupting in the run game to getting after quarterbacks with both quickness and power. He also has top-notch character and will be a great tone-setter for new head coach Brian Flores.
Upside pick: We’re cheating a bit here, but the acquisition of Rosen is easily the highest-upside move Miami made during the draft. His numbers were poor in Arizona, but he bore a heavier burden than any of the league’s other rookie QBs and looked like a 10-year veteran at times.
–Field Level Media
Pittsburgh Steelers draft review
Pittsburgh
1 (10). Devin Bush, LB: 5-11, 234, Michigan
3 (66). Diontae Johnson, WR: 5-11, 183, Toledo
3 (83). Justin Layne, CB: 6-2, 192, Michigan St.
4 (122). Benny Snell, RB: 5-10, 224, Kentucky
5 (141). Zach Gentry, TE: 6-8, 265, Michigan
6 (175). Sutton Smith, OLB: 6-0, 233, Northern Illinois
6 (192). Isaiah Buggs, DT: 6-3, 306, Alabama
6 (207). Ulysees Gilbert, LB: 6-0, 224, Akron
7 (219). Derwin Gray, OL: 6-5, 320, Maryland
Grade: B+
If Bush works out as well as the Steelers’ last first-round trade-up target — Troy Polamalu in 2003 — this becomes an A-plus. He cost Pittsburgh a second-rounder and 2020 third-rounder but immediately fortifies a weak spot. The Steelers did well to add value elsewhere, including a crafty wideout (Johnson), a toolsy cornerback (Layne) and a pass rusher (Smith) who has 29 sacks since 2017.
Best pick: The Steelers’ defense hasn’t been the same without Ryan Shazier, but Bush should change things. He’s not quite as speedy as Shazier, but he moves plenty well and is instinctive and very physical for his size. He also has earned excellent reviews for his character.
Upside pick: Nobody will replace Antonio Brown, but Johnson has good speed, excellent quickness and some refinement as a route-runner. The Steelers have developed wide receivers better than anyone in recent years, so it would hardly be a shock to see Johnson shine.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores on QB Rosen: He’s not the starter yet
Just because the Miami Dolphins made an effort to acquire quarterback Josh Rosen during the NFL draft doesn’t mean he already has the starting job. At least, that’s what Dolphins head coach Brian Flores indicated while addressing the media on Saturday.
“When Josh gets here, he’s got to compete for any kind of role that he has here. That’s really the case for everyone that enters the building,” Flores said a day after the Dolphins made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to get the former UCLA quarterback for a late-second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
“The guys who produce on the practice field and do all the things that help this team win — those are the guys who will play,” Flores added.
As the 10th overall selection in the 2018 draft, Rosen struggled in his rookie NFL season, finishing with the league’s lowest passer rating (66.7). The Cardinals went 3-13 last year under former coach Steve Wilks. Rosen started 13 games and passed for 2,278 yards, throwing for 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.
“For us, he’s a very talented young player, still has a lot of upside in the league,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said of Rosen. “For us, the value was tremendous that we couldn’t afford to pass up.”
Grier also noted that after the Cardinals made Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, Rosen “has a chip on his shoulder now.” Especially after criticism mounted regarding Rosen’s leadership skills and how players react to him in the locker room.
“Coaches unsolicited have called us that know him, that have worked with him, and say a lot of the stuff is B.S.,” Grier said. “For us, we don’t know him, because we don’t have our hands on him, but we’re going with the people we trust and know and the coaches and scouts in the building that have called, and people have said this is really a good kid that’s smart. Maybe he has some other interests like following the stock market or something, but he’s really smart, he loves football, he studies it and it’s very important to him.”
Flores indicated that he and the Dolphins will get to know Rosen soon enough.
“You never get to really know a person until you sit with him every day, which we’ll get that opportunity,” Flores said. “We’ve done a lot of work on Josh. I think he’s smart, he works hard, football is important to him and I think he has an opportunity to help this team win games.”
The Dolphins owe Rosen about $6.3 million over the next three seasons and will have the right to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 if they wish.
–Field Level Media
UCLA TE Wilson is this year’s Mr. Irrelevant
Caleb Wilson earned the Mr.
Caleb Wilson earned the Mr. Irrelevant tag as the final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the UCLA tight end still has family bragging rights.
After selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals closed the draft by taking Wilson with the 254th selection on Saturday.
Wilson led the Bruins in receptions (60) and receiving yards (965) in 2018, setting school records for his position in both categories. He caught four touchdown passes.
In three seasons at UCLA, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson caught 114 passes for 1,675 yards and five scores in 24 games.
His father, Chris Wilson, was not the last player selected in the 1992 draft. Taken in the 12th round by the Chicago Bears, the former Oklahoma linebacker was pick No. 331 out of 336 that year.
Chris Wilson, now 50, never made an NFL roster, but has enjoyed a long coaching career in college and the pros. As a defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-18, he helped the team win a championship in Super Bowl LII.
The final pick of the draft has been referred to as Mr. Irrelevant since 1976. The town of Newport Beach, Calif., hosts a celebration in the lucky pick’s honor each summer.
Mr. Irrelevant of the 2018 draft was SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn, who played in three games and made nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown as a Washington Redskins rookie.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots draft review
1 (32). WR N’Keal Harry: 6-2, 228, Arizona St.
2 (45). Joejuan Williams, CB: 6-4, 211, Vanderbilt
3 (77). Chase Winovich, DE: 6-3, 256, Michigan
3 (87). Damien Harris, RB: 5-10, 216 Alabama
3 (101). Yodny Cajuste, OT: 6-5, 312, West Virginia
4 (118). Hjalte Froholdt, OG: 6-5, 306, Arkansas
4 (133). Jarrett Stidham, QB: 6-2, 218, Auburn
5 (159). Byron Cowart, DT: 6-3, 298, Maryland
5 (163). Jake Bailey, P: 6-1, 200, Stanford
7 (252). Ken Webster, CB: 5-11, 203, Ole Miss
Grade: A
New England traded down often in 2018 to add future capital, and it paid off this year. As usual, the Patriots moved up and down the board to get the guys they wanted, and this class has it all — a new weapon for Tom Brady, a potential successor at QB, versatile front-seven players and depth on the offensive line. Perhaps the only question mark is Bill Belichick taking a right-footed punter.
Best pick: Rashan Gary got all the buzz in Ann Arbor, but Winovich was far more productive and is not exactly a slouch as an athlete. He’s technically advanced, sets a mean edge in the run game and can play in multiple spots, all things that Belichick desires in the front seven.
Upside pick: You rarely see such a tall cornerback, but Williams moves well for his size and thrives in press coverage and against contested throws. Belichick loves to match his corners up to opponents based on body type, so Williams could be a chess piece against big wideouts and tight ends.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs draft review
2
2 (56). Mecole Hardman, WR: 5-10, 187, Georgia
2 (63). Juan Thornhill, S: 6-0, 205, Virginia
3 (84). Khalen Saunders, DT: 6-0, 324, Western Illinois
6 (201). Rashad Fenton, CB: 5-11, 193, South Carolina
6 (214). Darwin Thompson, RB: 5-8, 198, Utah St.
7 (216). Nick Allegretti, G: 6-4, 310, Illinois
Grade: B-
Without a first-rounder for the second straight year — this year’s helped acquire Frank Clark from Seattle — the Chiefs found nice pieces in middle rounds. Thornhill and Fenton provide much-needed reinforcements in the secondary, while Saunders will help replace Allen Bailey. Hardman felt like a slight reach at 56, but his speed and playmaking ability provides insurance with Tyreek Hill’s future murky.
Best pick: With Eric Berry and Eric Murray gone, Thornhill pairs with Tyrann Mathieu to give the Chiefs a multi-dimensional safety duo. Like Mathieu, Thornhill is capable of lining up all over, including in the box or at slot cornerback, giving coordinator Steve Spagnuolo plenty of freedom.
Upside pick: Not many 324-pounders can manage a backflip, which gives you an idea of Saunders’ athleticism. He impressed in both the run and pass game at Western Illinois and still stood out against better competition vs. Illinois and at the Senior Bowl, which bodes well in his transition to the NFL.
–Field Level Media