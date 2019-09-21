An up by 2 at Sanderson Farms Championship

South Korea’s Byeong Hun An, who birdied each of his first four holes Friday, held the lead when the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship was halted due to darkness in Jackson, Miss.

An shot a 6-under-par 66, leaving him at 12-under 132, two shots clear of four players at the Country Club of Jackson.

Scottie Scheffler (6 under on Friday), George McNeill (5 under), J.T. Poston (2 under) and first-round leader Tom Hoge are all at 10 under.

About one-third of the 155 players did not complete the second round, which will conclude early Saturday morning ahead of the third round.

Australia’s Cameron Percy, who is 2 under through 11 holes, sits alone in sixth place.

An, 27, is looking to improve his chances of making the International Team for the Presidents Cup. He came in 15th place in the International Team point standings, with the top eight automatically earning spots for the Dec. 12-15 event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

Team captain Ernie Els will add captain’s picks in November.

“I hope I’m way up there,” An said of his chances for selection, according to PGATour.com. “I need to step it up a little bit. It’ll be nice if I make the team. That definitely was my main goal for this year and the next couple events. A decent week this week or next couple weeks definitely I think would help.”

An’s opening birdie binge ended with his lone bogey of the day at No. 5. He added birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to finish a 5-under 31 on the front nine, then made eight pars and a birdie at No. 17 on the back nine.

“I’ve been putting a lot better the last couple events, so as long as the putts keep dropping, let’s see if I can win this season,” An said.

Among the players who completed the second round, Shawn Stefani had the best score Friday, a 7-under 65, putting him at 7 under overall, tied for 10th. Charley Hoffman was 8 under through 14 holes on Friday, leaving him at 7 under overall.

Defending champion Cameron Champ had an even-par round, and he is tied for 42nd at 4 under.

