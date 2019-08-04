An shoots 66, leads by one after 54 holes at Wyndham
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under par 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
On Sunday, An will be looking for a wire-to-wire win, which would be his first victory on the PGA Tour.
He continued his hot play on a sweltering Saturday, with his 66 following rounds of 62 and 65. He has a three-round total of 17-under 193, one shot ahead of a pair of Americans, Webb Simpson (65) and Brice Garnett (66).
In all, eight players are within four strokes of An entering Sunday’s final round at Sedgefield Country Club.
Among them are 21-year-old Viktor Hovland of Norway, who tied for the day’s low round of 64 to move up 14 spots and into a tie for fifth place at 14 under. He is tied with J.T. Poston and England’s Paul Casey after both shot a 66.
Alone in fourth place is Ryan Armour (65), who moved up five places and is 15 under.
In a tie for eighth place and within striking distance of An are Fabian Gomez (66) of Argentina and Rory Sabbatini (66) of Slovakia.
An and Poston remain the only players without a bogey on his card this week.
The 27-year-old An is a three-time Tour runner-up. Should he win Sunday, he is projected to move from No. 82 in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 27.
This is the final PGA Tour event of the year before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
One of the golfers who won’t on the course is Jordan Spieth, who entered Saturday in a group of players at 9 under. But he finished with a 7-over 77, which was the highest score in the field this week, and missed the 54-hole cut after opening rounds of 64 and 67.
The 11-time Tour winner didn’t have any answers after his round.
“On the front nine I actually had decent looks at birdie on a lot of holes,” said Spieth, who had three double bogeys, a bogey and no birdies on his round. “And then No. 10, when I hit that one out of bounds, it was like, man, I don’t know what’s going on.
“Yeah, I mean, I putted my ass off for two days to be able to be where I was at,” he continued, “and you can’t exactly fix your ball-striking in a day from being a negative three or something. It’s just too much to try and force it.”
–Field Level Media
Running back
Running back Spencer Ware vowed Saturday to play in the 2019 season, despite a report he will have ankle surgery.
The Indianapolis Colts placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the surgery. He added Ware would be sidelined five to six weeks.
The Colts and Ware are expected to reach an injury settlement.
“I am NOT done for season! When things happen you have to adjust and treat accordingly,” Ware tweeted. “I’m going to play THIS YEAR, so there are things that need to be done before that happens that’ll put me in the best case scenario. MINOR,MINOR, MINOR setback because of timing.”
Ware, a 27-year-old LSU product, was a sixth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2013 but played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Colts in April.
His best year was 2016, when he gained 1,368 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns. He missed the 2017 season with a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee, suffered in a preseason game.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s left calf injury will keep him out of practice for at least another week.
Coach Frank Reich said Luck, who missed team OTAs and minicamp, is keeping the team updated about his progress.
“Make no mistake, Andrew is driving the truck here. He knows how he feels,” Reich told reporters. “He knows best what is going to get him ready.”
Luck suffered the injury in April and took part in three practices in training camp. He told the Colts last week that he wanted to sit out until his calf was fully healed.
He won’t play in the preseason game Thursday at Buffalo, and while Reich would like him to see some preseason game action, the team won’t rush him.
Backup Jacoby Brissett is taking the first-team snaps in practice, but Reich said Luck is progressing.
“That was so productive last week that we feel like we’re on the right track,” Reich said. “A little bit of rehab, but we’re in strength phase, too. It’s one thing to kind of be recovered from the injury, it’s another thing to be full strength, and I think our goal is to get back to full strength.”
Luck told reporters last week that while he feels pain in his ankle, he’s been told he’s not at risk of an Achilles injury.
The Colts open the season on Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin had an MRI after experiencing back spasms and will not practice this weekend.
The Cowboys are “encouraged” by the test results but will take a cautious approach before he returns to action, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Martin, 28, has only missed two games in five seasons since the Cowboys picked him in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound right guard has made the Pro Bowl all five seasons and earned All-Pro first-team recognition in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Martin became the highest-paid guard in the NFL when he signed a six-year, $84 million contract extension with Dallas in June.
–Field Level Media
The
The toe injury suffered by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game could cost him the backup role.
Pushing veteran Matt Schaub for the No. 2 spot behind Matt Ryan, Benkert boosted his cause in the preseason opener by completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.
Benkert, 24, left with the injury during the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 14-10 win.
On Saturday, NFL Network characterized the injury as a “major one” while the Falcons announced they had agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Simms.
Benkert, who was undrafted out of Virginia in 2018, spent last season on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Simms, 30, most recently played with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. He spent time with the Falcons from 2015-17.
The son of former NFL quarterback Phil Simms appeared in four games with the New York Jets during the 2013-14 seasons, passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Gruden doubts Redskins will trade Williams
Washington coach Jay Gruden said Saturday it’s unlikely the Redskins will try to trade holdout offensive lineman Trent Williams.
“I would seriously doubt that. So, no,” Gruden responded when asked about trade rumors involving the Pro Bowl left tackle.
Whether the disgruntled veteran can be enticed to rejoin the Redskins remains a mystery.
“I do not have an understanding of what it would take to get him back here,” Gruden said. “If I did, he’d be back here.”
The Redskins placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list last week after he failed to show up for training camp.
Williams is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and also would like at least an “alteration” to his contract.
Williams, 31, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos sign RB Riddick for $2.5M
The Denver Broncos signed running back Theo Riddick to a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million guaranteed, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
Riddick, 28, was released by the Detroit Lions last weekend.
The Broncos made room for Riddick by placing defensive lineman Billy Winn on injured reserve after he suffered a triceps injury in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Klis.
Riddick visited with the Broncos and New Orleans Saints after his release, which allowed Detroit to shed his $3.2 million salary. He can reportedly make up to $3.3 million with incentives in Denver.
Riddick, a sixth-round draft choice out of Notre Dame in 2013, had spent his entire six-year career with the Lions, utilized as a third-down back after beginning his career on special teams. In 84 career games, Riddick has rushed 288 times for 1,023 yards, with 285 catches for 2,238 yards. He has scored 19 touchdowns.
He joins a running back group that includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with the addition of Riddick threatening to end Devontae Booker’s time as the third back on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to visit
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown plans to visit a foot specialist, The Athletic reported Saturday.
Brown was briefly on the non-football injury list when training camp opened but was cleared to practice on July 28. He has yet to be a full participant, however. The specific nature of the injury has not been revealed.
“I think we’re all disappointed,” coach Jon Gruden said about Brown’s absence Friday, according to The Athletic. “We want to get the party started.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers.
He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Hall of
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with a former employee of his sports marketing firm, the woman’s lawyer told The Washington Post.
Moon originally denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court in California in December 2017.
The suit alleged he made “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances toward his executive assistant at Sports 1 Marketing.
“Both sides realized the appropriate thing to do was to settle with my client,” attorney Diana Fitzgerald told the newspaper. “We’re very pleased with the settlement and believe justice is served.”
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The Post’s attempts to reach Moon’s attorney for comment were unsuccessful.
Moon, 62, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 following a 17-year NFL career (1984-2000) with the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon has applied to be reinstated to the league, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is allowed to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon got together with quarterback Tom Brady for an informal workout in June. Brady posted a GIF on Instagram showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.”
–Field Level Media
Thin at cornerback, the Minnesota Vikings will sign veteran Bene' Benwikere
Thin at cornerback, the Minnesota Vikings will sign veteran Bene’ Benwikere to provide some depth, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Cornerback Holton Hill is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse and Mike Hughes is out with an ACL injury.
Benwikere was a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 career games (22 starts) for the Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and has 160 career tackles and three interceptions.
Hill will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He can return to the active roster Oct. 25 — the day following the Vikings’ eighth game — and is eligible to play in a Nov. 3 game at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last season as an undrafted rookie.
Hughes, 21, had one interception and 22 tackles in six games as a rookie last season. He was a first-round pick (30th overall) by the Vikings in 2018.
–Field Level Media
The New Orleans Saints signed running back Jacquizz Rodgers
The New Orleans Saints signed running back Jacquizz Rodgers and waived running back Rob Kelley, coach Sean Payton announced after Saturday’s practice.
Rodgers, 29, has gained 3,657 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns in 110 games with the Atlanta Falcons (2011-14), Chicago Bears (2015) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18).
He rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown and caught 38 passes for 304 yards in 16 games last season with the Bucs.
Rodgers, a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 2011, will compete for the backup role to Alvin Kamara. The Saints placed veteran running back Javorious “Buck” Allen on injured reserve earlier this week.
Kelley, 26, is a New Orleans native who played college football at Tulane. He rushed for 906 yards and nine touchdowns in 24 games (16 starts) with the Washington Redskins from 2016-18.
–Field Level Media
South Korea's
South Korea’s Byeong Hun An continued his strong play with a round of 5-under-par 65 on Friday, giving him a one-stroke lead through 36 holes at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
An, who shared the first-round lead after shooting 62 on Thursday, has a two-round total of 13-under 127 at Sedgefield Country Club, the site of the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Alone in second is Brice Garnett, who shot 64 for the second straight day, in front of a logjam of six players at 11 under. That cluster includes Webb Simpson (who shot 65), South Korea’s Sungjae Im — who shot 67 after equaling An’s 62 in Round 1 — and Canada’s Adam Svensson, who fired the low round of the tournament thus far with a 9-under 61.
Three players, including England’s Paul Casey (65 on Friday), are at 10 under, with Jordan Spieth (67) among a group of seven players at 9 under. Of the 155 players in the field, 118 were in red figures through two rounds, with the cut line at 4 under.
An was bogey-free for the second straight day. He opened on the back nine and had back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15, two-putting from 11 feet at the par-5 15th. After making the turn, he stuck his approach inside a foot at the par-3 third, starting a string of three straight birdies that also included a 30-foot putt at No. 4 to seize the lead.
In his 94th PGA Tour start, An has three runner-up finishes, though he is still seeking his first title.
Garnett also started on the back nine and had a bogey-free day, scattering three birdies on each side of his card. His approach at No. 8 nearly holed out for eagle, stopping just inches shy for a tap-in birdie.
Im, who is seeking his first career win but has four top-four finishes this season, roared out of the gates to take the lead with four straight birdies from Nos. 2-5. He cooled off from there, playing 1 over the rest of the way. He made back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 10 and 11 before a birdie at the 12th and six pars to finish.
“I had a lot of opportunities this year for a win, and I was in contention a lot,” Im told PGATour.com afterward through a translator. “I’ll definitely use those experiences to help me this week.”
Svensson eviscerated the front nine with a 7-under 28, birdieing every non-par-3. After back-to-back birdies at Nos. 12 and 13, he had a realistic shot at 59. But he parred the final five holes, including a par at 15 after he missed a five-foot birdie putt.
“Got a little nervous,” Svensson said, via PGATour.com “But I was happy with the way I played.”
He still became the first player this year and just the seventh since 1983 with multiple rounds of 61 or better in a season, having also shot that score at the Sony Open.
Simpson, the top-ranked player in the field (No. 17) and 2011 winner of the event, was 4 under through five holes after an eagle at the par-5 fifth, but he managed just two birdies and one bogey the rest of the way.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker shot 70 and slipped 31 spots into a tie for 38th at 6 under.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts worked
The Indianapolis Colts worked out wide receiver Brandon Marshall and running back Mike Gillislee on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Marshall, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who played seven games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He was signed by the New Orleans Saints in December but was released without playing in a game.
Gillislee played four games for the Saints last season and averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries. New Orleans signed him after he was cut by the New England Patriots in early September.
Second-round pick Parris Campbell has been slowed by a hamstring injury in Colts camp, while running back Spencer Ware will miss at least the first six regular-season games after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
–Wide receiver Cameron Meredith signed with the Patriots.
Meredith, 26, who has played 31 games over three seasons, was released by the Saints on Monday. He will not practice right away, as the Patriots placed him on the active/PUP list.
He signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.
–Just three days after being diagnosed with a bruised quadricep, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back on the practice field.
Hill left practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate and suffering a quad contusion, but he was back on the field and in pads Friday. The report did not address how much he would participate.
–Free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne remains unsigned, and a looming four-game suspension could be the reason why.
According to reports, Claiborne is appealing a suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, is still expected to find work this season.
–The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract.
The 29-year-old Cyprien missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, but the signing signals that he’s at or near full health.
Over the 2017 season, Cyprien had 57 tackles in 10 games for the Titans. He missed six games with a hamstring injury.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Cameron
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith signed with the New England Patriots on Friday.
Meredith, 26, who has played 31 games over three seasons, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
He signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Meredith never regained his pre-injury form following a torn ACL in the 2017 preseason with the Bears. He played in six games with the Saints last season but was not a participant in organized team activities or minicamp this summer.
He caught nine passes for 114 yards with the Saints but landed on injured reserve last season due to persistent swelling and discomfort in his knee.
He was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2015 and played two seasons with the Bears, making 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Pro Football Hall of Fame to welcome Gonzalez, Reed on Saturday
Ed Reed was considered the premier safety in the NFL during his career. On Saturday, the former Baltimore Ravens ballhawk takes his place among the all-time greats at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“It’s a lot to think about,” Reed said of his Gold Jacket moment to come on Saturday, when many anticipate the influential leader will use the stage to discuss football memories and the social issues that drive his post-football passion.
Reed, tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, and contributors Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Safety Johnny Robinson is also part of the class, selected as a senior candidate.
A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, Reed had 64 interceptions, returning seven of them for scores. He forced 11 fumbles, recovered 13 and returned two for touchdowns.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this week he considers Reed elite even among Hall of Fame defensive backs.
“You go into the Hall of Fame, you’re a legendary football player. But in my mind, there are levels in the Hall of Fame too,” Harbaugh said. “And I think Ed Reed, it would be hard to argue that he’s not the greatest safety in the history of football, right? He’s one of the top 10 players maybe in the history of the game, in my mind.”
Gonzalez ranks as the all-time leader in receptions (1,325) and receiving yards (15,127) among tight ends. He played 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and five with the Atlanta Falcons, and was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro.
Law won three Super Bowls as the top cornerback of the New England Patriots. Bailey was considered a shutdown corner with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, and Mawae a standout center for the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
Law played 15 seasons, 10 of them in New England, where he set a team record with six Pick-6s.
“There was really no weaknesses in Ty’s game,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. “He was good in coverage, good on the jam, good against the run and he could change the game with his ball skills.”
Bailey is the first Broncos defensive player in the Hall of Fame. He retired with an NFL record for defensive backs by being selected to 12 Pro Bowls, and also finished with 52 career interceptions. In part, he credits his place in Canton to the tutelage of Darrell Green and Deion Sanders with the Redskins.
“I think I would have been great without Deion and Darrell,” Bailey said. “Would I have been Hall of Fame good? I don’t know. But they actually get a lot of credit for getting me there because I don’t know if I would have been as great as I was if I didn’t have those nuggets that they gave me early in my career.”
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts worked out wide receiver Brandon Marshall and running back Mike Gillislee on Friday, according to reports.
Marshall, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who played seven games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.
Gillislee played four games for the New Orleans Saints last season and averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries. New Orleans signed him after he was cut by the New England Patriots in early September.
Second-round pick Parris Campbell has been slowed by a hamstring injury in Colts camp.
Marshall entered the NFL in 2006 with the Denver Broncos and has also played for the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New York Giants. He signed late last season with the New Orleans Saints but was released without playing in a game.
Marshall has 970 career receptions for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns.
The 28-year-old Gillislee worked out for the Raiders on Wednesday as he tries to find a spot. Prior to auditions with the Colts and Raiders, he worked out for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dolphins made Gillislee a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three games for the Dolphins in two seasons and had six carries for 21 yards. Gillislee also spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Gillislee has 274 career carries for 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Free agent cornerback
Free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne remains unsigned, but a looming four-game suspension could be the reason why.
According to reports, Claiborne is appealing a suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, is still expected to find work this season.
The former Jets and Cowboys corner received tepid interest in the offseason, most recently visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
A 2012 first-round pick in Dallas, Claiborne spent the past two seasons with the Jets where he tallied 100 tackles and three interceptions over 30 games.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith has signed with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported Friday.
Meredith, 26, who has played 31 games over three seasons, was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
He signed a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet with the Saints as a restricted free agent of the Chicago Bears in 2018.
Meredith never regained his pre-injury form following a torn ACL in the 2017 preseason with the Bears. He played in six games with the Saints last season but was not a participant in organized team activities or minicamp.
He caught nine passes for 114 yards with the Saints but landed on injured reserve last season due to persistent swelling and discomfort in his knee.
He was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2015 and played two seasons with the Bears, making 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
–Field Level Media
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Tennessee Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year contract, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The 29-year-old Cyprien missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, but the signing signals that he’s at or near full health.
Over the 2017 season, Cyprien had 57 tackles in 10 games for the Titans. He missed six games with a hamstring injury.
A second-round pick by Jacksonville in the 2013 draft, he compiled 449 tackles in his first four seasons with the Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t appear to be in a rush to get holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott into camp.
And while he has voiced a desire to keep his Pro Bowl trio of quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper and Elliott intact, Jones doesn’t feel as if he’s on a deadline to get the running back signed.
Elliott is training on his own in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Jones said he’s “not concerned about him missing reps.”
And, he added, he’s not worried that the Cowboys won’t be able to complete a deal with Elliott, who is seeking a lucrative contract extension.
“When have I ever not done one?,” Jones asked rhetorically, pointing to a history of training camp deals.
And is there a certain point where Jones said the Cowboys must complete the deal?
“I don’t see a point. I don’t see a point months into the season.”
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
He is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
–Field Level Media
