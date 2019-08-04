An shoots 66, leads by one after 54 holes at Wyndham

South Korea’s Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under par 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

On Sunday, An will be looking for a wire-to-wire win, which would be his first victory on the PGA Tour.

He continued his hot play on a sweltering Saturday, with his 66 following rounds of 62 and 65. He has a three-round total of 17-under 193, one shot ahead of a pair of Americans, Webb Simpson (65) and Brice Garnett (66).

In all, eight players are within four strokes of An entering Sunday’s final round at Sedgefield Country Club.

Among them are 21-year-old Viktor Hovland of Norway, who tied for the day’s low round of 64 to move up 14 spots and into a tie for fifth place at 14 under. He is tied with J.T. Poston and England’s Paul Casey after both shot a 66.

Alone in fourth place is Ryan Armour (65), who moved up five places and is 15 under.

In a tie for eighth place and within striking distance of An are Fabian Gomez (66) of Argentina and Rory Sabbatini (66) of Slovakia.

An and Poston remain the only players without a bogey on his card this week.

The 27-year-old An is a three-time Tour runner-up. Should he win Sunday, he is projected to move from No. 82 in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 27.

This is the final PGA Tour event of the year before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

One of the golfers who won’t on the course is Jordan Spieth, who entered Saturday in a group of players at 9 under. But he finished with a 7-over 77, which was the highest score in the field this week, and missed the 54-hole cut after opening rounds of 64 and 67.

The 11-time Tour winner didn’t have any answers after his round.

“On the front nine I actually had decent looks at birdie on a lot of holes,” said Spieth, who had three double bogeys, a bogey and no birdies on his round. “And then No. 10, when I hit that one out of bounds, it was like, man, I don’t know what’s going on.

“Yeah, I mean, I putted my ass off for two days to be able to be where I was at,” he continued, “and you can’t exactly fix your ball-striking in a day from being a negative three or something. It’s just too much to try and force it.”

–Field Level Media